British 10,000m record-holder remains confident of a return to competitive running in time for the Paris Games

Eilish McColgan appeared back on the start line this Friday night for the first time in over a year.

Although not competing, the Scot was among the pacers for the women’s 10km speed race at ASICS Festival of Running, pacing the first 5km of the four-lap course around Paris.

The Scot, who famously won 10,000m gold at the Commonwealth Games two years ago, tore her hamstring at the Berlin Half Marathon last April. As she began to prepare for her marathon debut in London a few weeks after she picked up a knee injury, forcing her to withdraw from the competition.

After a summer of rest and recovery, the 33-year-old was set to compete on the world stage again in the 10,000m at the World Championships in Budapest but unfortunately another knee flare up meant she was unable to make her return to competing.

After a long road to recovery, McColgan felt there was no added pressure to her first 5km back this weekend as she was able to use it as a “tester”, revealing her body felt physically fit.

McColgan is still determined to make her fourth Olympic Games this year, after coming 10th in the 5000m heat and 9th in the 10,000m in Tokyo 2020. To begin preparations, she is heading off to altitude training next week to continue working on boosting her fitness.

AW caught up with McColgan after the 10km ASICS speed race:

How did pacing the 10km race feel?

It was obviously a bit too soon for me to race properly as I am only just back into training again. I wanted to be a part of the ASICS event and be here with everyone. It was nice to do something different and pace the girls through half the race of the 10km.

Was there a race plan in place?

It was really just to get used to running in supershoes again, it’s been a year since I last raced.

I have had a very long term injury and had a lot of hesitation coming back into training and knowing if my body was okay again to run around the corners and in the rain and the cold. I suppose it was a little tester really, I haven’t ran any further in training than a 2km rep so getting to 5km today was a bit of a training run to see how my legs feel and everything was great.

I’m in a good place body wise, I’ve just got a lot of fitness to get back to where I was.

How is the recovery from injury going?

I am certainly on the road to recovery, it’s not something that will just disappear, it’s everyday it gets a little bit better.

There is still a little bit of scar tissue from the injury so I just have to take it day by day. I’m increasing my training, every week I am running more. I am probably up to now 50 miles a week, with two track sessions which is a hell of a lot more than I’ve been able to do for the last year.

So, I am getting back and it’s just gradually improving day by day. Today [ASICS Speed Race] is another step forward of being in a proper racing shoe and being on an uneven road in the wet and the cold. I’ve been on the perfect flat track, I’ve been in Dubai on perfect flat ground and perfect weather so it was a little bit of a risk for me today but I wanted to be here. It was a nice way to take part but with no pressure on it.

How challenging has it been to sit back and watch from the sidelines?

I think mentally it’s tough because you just want to get back to doing what you love best which is running. When you are on the sidelines you are not even able to go out there in fresh air and clear your thoughts, of course it’s difficult.

I always knew that I’d be able to get back. A lot of people perhaps didn’t think it was possible. Even some of the doctors I saw have said that it would be a challenge to get back, but I believe in myself and I know my own body and I know that I’ve got a good couple of years left in the sport at this level.

It’s going to take a lot of hard work to get back to where I was but it’s just nice to get back running now and feel like I am on that process. I am actually heading to altitude this week so that will be my first training camp of the year to kickstart 2024.

Do you still have your sights on the Olympics this year and how are you preparing for that?

Yeah it’s what I train for. It is certainly the thing that I’d love to achieve for the year – that is the A goal. To be at my fourth Olympic Games would be a huge achievement.

I have my qualifying times but I need to show that I am in form and in fitness so that’s why I head to altitude on Monday. I want to head back to the next six, eight weeks of altitude and just base myself there all summer and see how far I can get. I know I run well from altitude so we’ve delayed that just to make sure that I’m fully running again.

I want to be running everyday, I want to be doing track sessions and hard workouts before I go to my first training camp so I think that will really help boost my fitness and I’ll give it everything I’ve got. If I make it great and if I don’t make it then at least I know I’ve tried and gave it 100% to be there.

Have you got any plans to get back to competing before Paris 2024?

We haven’t really made any other plans. This race was far too soon for me, I would have loved this if it was eight weeks further down the line but it was a little bit too soon.

I’m most likely looking at something in six-eight weeks as my first race. It’s not going to be a record breaking attempt or anything like that. It’s literally going to be a showing that you are fit, showing that you are on form and then trying to move towards trying to get to that 10km qualifying time 30:40.

If I can get down to 31 minutes at some point by the end of June that would be ideal and it would give me the best chance of selection. Maybe in the six to eight weeks we will try and find a road race to start myself off and then into the track season.

How are you enjoying the ASICS Festival of Running event?

It’s pretty incredible to have over 100 athletes from something like 38 different nations, it’s such a unique event and we don’t really get the chance to compete in something like this.

It’s all abilities, there are people breaking PBs, national records from probably low 14 minutes right the way through to 19 minutes.

It’s cool to be a part of, we have all the ASICS frontrunners here from all around the world so its a community event, it’s bringing elite athletes, frontrunners and the local community here today. Some of the youngsters have done the youth races earlier .

It’s a really unique event, it’s cool to be in Paris ahead of the Olympics and it’s been a pretty special week.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here