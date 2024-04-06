Over 100 athletes came together for the Ignite Race at the ASICS Festival of Running, which saw three national records fall

The first-of-its kind Festival of Running weekend, hosted by ASICS, kicked off on Friday night with 5km and 10km elite speed races around the city of Paris.

Over 100 ASICS athletes, including Eilish McColgan, Adel Mechaal and Nadia Battocletti, appeared on the start line of a racecourse which appeared to be pretty fast.

The 2.5km racecourse, starting and finishing at Palais Royal, saw three national records and 20 personal bests which were ratified by World Athletics.

Nadia Battocletti set an Italian record in the 10km at 31:19. She told AW: “I started running again three weeks ago due to an injury so for me this is such a good time. This race gave me some strength.”

Breaking more records, Mohamed Ismael from Dijbouti beat his own national record in the 5km by two seconds, running a time of 13:32.

Austria’s Julia Mayer also beat the 10km record with a time of 32:28, and Cam Levins equalled the Canadian men’s 10km record with a fast 28:11.

The 10km race saw Jemal Yimer from Ethiopia take the men’s victory, matching his PB of 27:43. Closely behind him was Hillary Kipkoech from Kenya (27:44) and Vincent Kibet in third (27:48).

It was a close battle for gold in the women’s 10km race which started on the same start line as the men.

Likina Amebaw from Ethiopia was the winner, beating her own PB by over a minute with a time of 29:56 and Loice Chemnung claimed the silver finishing in 29:57, another PB. Miriam Chebet from Kenya finished third (30:41).

Eilish McColgan was on pacing duties in the 10km race as she paced a group of women for the first 5km. The Scot has been suffering with a long-term injury, and this was her first run back on a competitive stage.

Hagos Gebrhiwet from Ethiopia took victory in the men’s 5km with 13:24. Mohamed Ismael, breaking his country’s record finished in second, with Spain’s Adel Mechaal taking third (13:34).

Caroline Nyaga from won the women’s 5km race with a strong lead of 14:40, while Joy Cheptoyek (15:03) and Belinda Chemutai (15:05) from Uganda finished second and third .

Lord Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, said: “It was a thrilling evening of racing and our ongoing partnership with ASICS brought an array of exceptional athletes – from youth to elite – to the streets of Paris.

“ASICS created a true milestones event, demonstrating the power of running, their commitment to the sport and the running community ahead of a huge year for the city.”

The festival continued with an official 5km marathon shake-out run that took place on Saturday morning, alongside mini marathon events for children. The final event will be the Paris Marathon taking place on Sunday (April 7), which will see an ASICS’ Cheer Zone located at Place du Trocadéro.

Olivier Mignon, Director of Sports Marketing, ASICS Global, said: “Our first-of-its-kind Festival of Running showcases what running can do – uniting runners of all abilities and levels, projecting positivity and lifting spirits.

“Our athletes have achieved amazing results to kick off the weekend, including the standout performances by Julia Mayer who beat her own national record for Austria by a staggering 21 seconds. We’re proud of our team’s accomplishments demonstrating how running moves your mind.”

