Peter Matthews and his team of statisticians list the leading female speed merchants of the year

Once again Athletics International has been pleased to collaborate with Athletics Weekly in producing these annual statistics, writes Peter Matthews.

As always, our world top-10 merit rankings, compiled by an international panel of experts, will no doubt provoke discussion. There can be no definitive pecking order for 2021, but the panel has done its best by carefully applying the various criteria for judging athletes’ performances over the year.

In terms of world rankings. In 2016 and 2017 a total of 17 Britons ranked among the top 10 in their events; in 2018 there were 15 but in 2019 the number was down to 11. This year the figure was 15.

Josh Kerr, at 1500m, was the only British male to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games and he and Elliot Giles 800m were the highest ranked at 5th in their events. Four more British athletes were included: Nick Miller (7th hammer), Andrew Pozzi (9th 110m hurdles), Lawrence Okoye (9th discus) and Daniel Rowden (10th 800m).

As is becoming usual, women fared better with nine ranked (two at two events). They were headed by the remarkable Keely Hodgkinson (2nd 800m), then Laura Muir (3rd 1500m and 7th at 800m), Holly Bradshaw (3rd pole vault), Jemma Reekie (4th 800m), Dina Asher-Smith (6th 100m and 7th 200m), and 9th places for Daryll Neita (100m), Jodie Williams (400m), Cindy Sember (100m hurdles) and Jazmin Sawyers (long jump).

Subscribers to AI are receiving this data with our compliments and we hope that AW readers will also find much of interest and value in this section. We wish all readers a happy, healthy, stimulating and peaceful Olympic year.

For our annual world merit rankings, the International selection panel comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Stuart Mazdon UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks and this year by Mark Butler, with the editor of “Athletics International”, Peter Matthews.

After the extraordinary year in 2020 compilation there remained difficulties and cancellation of various meetings, particularly early on in 2021. However, the Olympic Games were held successfully as were most of the Diamond League fixtures and, vitally for depth of performance, US collegiate action returned.

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 and 2020 top-10 rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2021 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

100 METRES

1. Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM

28.6.92 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 4)

10.54, 10.61, 10.64, 10.65, 10.71, 10.72

1 Kingston 17/4 11.21

1 Clermont 10.78 (10.76w)

1 Miramar 6/6 10.87 (10.92w)

3 JAM Ch 10.84 (10.82, 10.96)

1 Lignano 11.03

1 Székesfehérvár 10.71

1 OG 10.61 (10.76, 10.82)

1 Eugene 10.54

2 Lausanne 10.64

1 Paris 10.72

1 Zürich 10.65

2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM

27.12.86 (11y, 20- 2, 19- 1)

10.60, 10.63, 10.71, 10.73, 10.73, 10.74

4 Gateshead 11.51

1 Doha 10.84

1 JAM Ch 10.71 (10.84, 10.97)

1 Lignano 11.03

2 Székesfehérvár 10.82

2 OG 10.74 (10.73, 10.84)

2 Eugene 10.73

1 Lausanne 10.60

1 Chorzów 10.81

1 Bellinzona 10.78

3. Shericka Jackson JAM

16.7.94 (1y)

10.76, 10.76, 10.77, 10.79, 10.82, 10.91

1 Kingston 19/5 11.02

2 JAM Ch 10.82 (10.77, 10.91)

3 OG 10.76 (10.79, 11.07)

3 Eugene 10.76

3 Lausanne 10.92

2 Paris 10.97

4. Marie-Josée Ta Lou CIV

18.11.88 (5y, 19- 3)

10.78, 10.79, 10.86, 10.90, 10.91, 10.91

1 Savona 11.11w

1 Castiglione 10.96w

3 Gateshead 11.08

4 Doha 11.12

1 Montreuil 11.06

1 Luzern 11.09

1 Oslo 10.91

3 Székesfehérvár 10.86

4 OG 10.91 (10.79, 10.79)

5 Eugene 10.90

4 Lausanne 10.94

8 Zürich 11.22

5. Sha’Carri Richardson USA

25.3.00 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 5)

10.72, 10.74, 10.77, 11.00, 11.14, 11.19; 10.64w (dq: 10.84, 10.86, 10.64w)

1 Miramar 10/4 10.72 (11.00)

1 Walnut 10.77 (10.74)

2 Gateshead 1 11.44

[1 dq US Ch/OT 10.86 (10.74, 10.64w)]

9 Eugene 11.14

2 Padua 11.19

6. Dina Asher-Smith GBR

4.12.95 (3y, 19- 2)

10.87, 10.91, 10.92, 10.97, 11.05, 11.06

1 Gateshead 11.35

1 Hengelo 10.92

1 UK Ch 10.97 (10.91)

3s1 OG 11.05 (11.07)

3 Paris 11.06

2 Zürich 10.87

7. Ajla Del Ponte SUI

15.7.96 (2y, 20- 5)

10.90, 10.91, 10.93, 10.97, 10.97, 11.01

8 Gateshead 11.81

7 Doha 11.36

5 Hengelo 11.35 (2B 11.35)

3 Geneva 11.18

2 SUI Ch 11.07

3 Oslo 11.16

6 Székesfehérvár 11.22

1 Gateshead 11.19

5 OG 10.91 (10.97, 11.01)

1 Chaux-de-Fonds 10.90

1 Bern 11.04

6 Lausanne 10.97

7 Paris 11.12

3 Zürich 10.93

3 Bellinzona 11.11

8. Mujinga Kambundji SUI

17.6.92 (3y, 19- 8)

10.94, 10.95, 10.96, 10.96, 10.99, 10.99

1 Weinheim 11.03w (11.18)

1 Geneva 11.07

1 SUI Ch 11.05 (11.13)

2 Luzern 11.24

6 OG 10.99 (10.95, 10.96)

7 Eugene 10.96

7 Lausanne 11.01

5 Paris 11.12

2 Chorzów 11.08

5 Zürich 10.94

2 Bellinzona 10.99

9. Daryll Neita GBR

29.8.96 (1y)

10.93, 10.96, 10.96, 11.00, 11.04, 11.04

3 Gainesville 11.26w

3 Eugene 24/4 11.19w

1 Irvine 11.12

6 Jacksonville 11.23

3 Hengelo 11.04

1 Marseille11.08

3 UK Ch 11.21 (11.09)

2 Oslo 11.06

8 OG 11.12 (10.96, 11.00)

2 Budapest 11.07 10.96

5 Lausanne 10.96

6 Paris 11.12

3 Chorzów 11.15

4 Zürich 10.93

1 Berlin 11.04

10. Javianne Oliver USA

26.12.94 (1y)

10.96, 10.96, 10.97, 10.99, 11.02, 11.03; 10.83w

2 Miramar 10/4 11.07 (11.05)

1 Gainesville 11.12w

2 Walnut 11.08 (10.97)

6 Gateshead 11.58

3 Doha 11.03

1 US Ch/OT 10.99 (10.96, 10.83w)

4 Oslo 11.18

1 Tomblaine 11.32

5s2 OG 11.08 (11.15)

6 Eugene 10.96

1 Padua 11.19

6 Zürich 11.02

Although Richardson started the year with some eye-catching times. this was very much the year of the Jamaicans and they swept the medals at the Olympics and ran 28 of the 35 times under 10.85, in their Olympic order: Thompson-Herah 11, Fraser-Pryce 12, Jackson 5. Some preferred Asher-Smith to Richardson and 10th place was close between Oliver and Teahna Daniels.

200 METRES

1. Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM

28.6.92 (6y, 20- 2, 19- 3)

21.53, 21.66, 22.02, 22.43, 22.54, 22.86, 22.44w

4 Miramar 10/4 22.44w

1 Miramar 5/6 22.54

3 JAM Ch 22.02 (22.90)

1 Gateshead 22.43

1 OG 21.53 (21.66, 22.86)

2. Christine Mboma NAM

22.5.03 (1y)

21.78, 21.81, 21.84, 21.84A, 21.97, 22.04

1 Pretoria 22.73A

1 Prague 22.67

1 Madrid 22.79

2 OG 21.81 (21.97, 22.11)

1 World U20s 21.84A (22.41A)

1 Brussels 21.84

1 Zürich 21.78

1 Zagreb 22.04

1 Nairobi 22.39A

3. Gabrielle Thomas USA

25.3.00 (2y)

21.61, 21.87, 21.94, 21.98, 22.01, 22.17; 22.11w

1 Texas R 22.17

1 Prairie View 23.04

1 Waco 22.92

4 Austin 30/4 22.93w

1 Walnut 22.12w

1 US Ch/OT 21.61 (21.94, 21.98)

3 OG 21.87 (22.01, 22.20)

2 Eugene 22.11w

4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM

27.12.86 (6y, 20- 5, 19- 8)

21.79, 21.94, 22.13, 22.22, 22.40, 22.48

1 Kingston 20/3 23.19

1 Kingston 17/4 22.66

1 JAM Ch 21.79 (22.40)

3 Monaco 22.48

4 OG 21.94 (22.13, 22.22)

5. Shericka Jackson JAM

16.7.94 (3y)

21.81, 21.82, 21.95, 21.96, 22.10, 22.28

1 Spanish Town 22.79/22.62

1 Kingston 20/2 22.96

1 Kingston 5/6 22.93

2 JAM Ch 21.82 (22.28)

1 Stockholm 22.10

1 Székesfehérvár 21.96

4h5 OG 23.26

2 Brussels 21.95

2 Zürich 21.81

2 Zagreb 22.30

6. Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH

15.4.94 (6y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

22.03, 22.14, 22.15, 22.18, 22.23, 22.40

1 Fayetteville 22.40i

1 Clermont 22.03

1 BAH Ch 22.18

2 Székesfehérvár 22.15

1 Monaco 22.23

8 OG 24.00 (22.14, 22.40)

7. Dina Asher-Smith GBR

4.12.95 (6y, 19- 2)

22.04, 22.06, 22.19, 22.56; 22.19w

1 Savona 22.56

1 Florence 22.06

3 Eugene 22.19w

3 Brussels 22.04

3 Zürich 22.19

8. Marie-Josée Ta Lou CIV

18.11.88 (4y)

22.11, 22.25, 22,27, 22.30, 22.36, 22.58

1 Castiglione 22.88w

2 Florence 22.58

2 Stockholm 22.26

2 Monaco 22.25

5 OG 22.27 (22.11, 22.30)

2 Nairobi 22.98A

9. Beatrice Masilingi NAM

10.3.03 (1y)

22.18A, 22.19A, 22.28, 22.40, 22.50, 22.63; 22.3A

1 Roodepoort 22.59Aw

2 Lusaka 22.72A

1 Windhoek 22.38Aw

1 Pretoria 22.3hA

3 Prague 22.82

1 Luzern 22.67

3 Stockholm 22.65A

6 OG 22.28 (22.40, 22.63)

2 World U20s 22.18A (22.19A, 22.65A)

5 Brussels 22.50

10. Mujinga Kambundji SUI

17.6.92 (3y, 19- 6)

22.26, 22.26, 22.27, 22.30, 22.36, 22.60; 22.06w, 22.38Aw

3 Ostrava 22.85

1 Weinheim 22.94

3 Florence 22.60

4 Székesfehérvár 22.74

4 Monaco 22.75

7 OG 22.30 (22.26, 22.26)

1 Eugene 22.06w

4 Zürich 22.27

1 Bellinzona 22.36

Thompson-Herah clearly made it a sprint double. Jenna Prandini just misses a ranking.

400 METRES

1, Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH

15.4.94 (7y, 20- 3, 19- 2)

48.36, 49.08, 49.60, 50.48, 50.50; 50.21i

1 Staten Island 50.22i

1 Eugene 24/4 49.08

1 BAH Ch 50.48

1 OG 48.36 (49.60, 50.50)

2. Marileidy Paulino DOM

25.10.96 (1y)

49.20, 49.38, 49.96, 49.99, 50.06, 50.12

1 Santo Domingo 50.31

1h Ibagué 50.36A

1 Ibiza 50.80

1 Savona 50.71

1 Castiglione 51.30

1 Andújar 50.25

1 Montreuil 50.66

1 Huelva 49.99

1 Castellón 50.12

2 OG 49.20 (49.38, 50.06)

1 Lausanne 50.40

1 Paris 50.12

2 Zürich 49.96

3. Allyson Felix USA

18.11.85 (9y)

49.46, 49.89, 50.02, 50.47, 50.66, 50.84

1 Fort Worth 50.88

1 Jacksonville 50.66

2 US Ch/OT 50.02 (50.99, 51.01)

1 Castellón 50.12

3 OG 49.46 (49.89, 50.84)

3 Paris 50.47

4. Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM

25.11.88 (8y, 19- 6)

49.34, 49.61, 49.61, 49.99, 50.18, 50.25

1 Spanish Town 52.07/51.70

4 Miramar 51.09

2 Gateshead 51.96

1 Kingston 5/6 51.06

1 JAM Ch 49.61 (50.18)

1 Székesfehérvár 49.99

1 Gateshead 50.44

4 OG 49.61 (49.34, 50.89)

1 Padua 50.78

4 Zürich 50.25

5. Quanera Hayes USA

25.10.96 (2y)

49.78, 49.81, 49.88, 49.92, 50.07, 50.81

1 Fayetteville 51.76i

2 Miramar 49.92

1 US Ch/OT 49.78 (50.07)

1 Castellón 50.12

7 OG 50.88 (49.81)

3 Lausanne 51.06

5 Paris 50.81

4 Padua 51.59

1 Zürich 49.88

6. Athing Mu USA

8.6.02 (1y)

49.57, 49.68, 49.84, 50.04, 50.65, 51.04; 50.52i

1 Coll. Station 50.52i

2 NCAA 51.03i (51.02i)

1 SEC 49.84 (50.04)

1q2 NCAA-W 49.68 (50.65)

1 NCAA 49.57 (51.04)

7. Candice McLeod JAM

15.11.96 (1y)

49.51, 49.87, 49.91, 50.96, 51.04, 51.09

2 Kingston 52.61/51.94/ 51.56

1 Kingston 22/5 51.12

2 JAM Ch 49.91 (51.04)

2 Marietta 51.51

5 OG 49.87 (49.51, 51.09)

5 Lausanne 51.36

7 Paris 51.41

3 Chorzow 51.88

5 Zürich 51.06

8. Sada Williams BAR

1.12.97 (1y)

50.11, 50.24, 50.30, 50.77, 51.36, 51.50

2 Spanish Town 52.67/52.12

2B Kingston 17/4 53.31

3 Miramar 53.82

3h1 JAM Ch 51.73

2 Lignano 51.50

5 Tomblaine 51.98

1 Trieste 51.70

6 Gateshead 52.34

1 Székesfehérvár 49.99

3s3 OG 50.11 (51.36)

2 Lausanne 52.77

2 Paris 50.30

3 Zürich 50.24

9. Jodie Williams GBR

28.9.93 (1y)

49.97, 49.97, 50.94, 50.99, 51.01, 51.02

2/1 Manchester 53.24i, 52.27i

3 Eur Ind 51.73i

1 Austin 51.32

2 Irvine 51.01

7 Jacksonville 52.01

1 UK Ch 51.02

2 Gateshead 13/7 50.94

6 OG 49.97 (49.97, 50.99)

7 Lausanne 52.12

10. Kendall Ellis USA

8.3.96 (3y, 19- 9)

50.10, 50.30, 50.48, 50.33, 51.02, 51.28

3 Miramar 50.48

4 Eugene 24/4 51.27

1 Irvine 50.30

1 Gateshead 23/5 51.86

4 US Ch/OT 50.10 (50.83, 51.02)

Contesting the 400m just four times, Miller-Uibo was clearly best winning the Olympic title in 48.36 to regain the top ranking she had in 2016-18. She also had the year’s second best time of 49.08. Previously unranked, Paulino had the greatest depth of times. The panel was split between Felix and McPherson at 3-4 and 7-10 were close.

100 METRES HURDLES

1. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR

21.8.96 (2y)

12.26, 12.32, 12.34, 12.37, 12.38, 12.41

1 Columbia 12.53w (12.47w)

1 Gainesville 12.32 (12.56)

1 Eugene 24/4 12.46

1 Fort Worth 12.84 (12.88)

dq/1B J’Ville 12.80 (12.50)

1 Hengelo 12.44

1 Florence 12.38

1 Székesfehérvár 12.34

1 OG 12.37 (12.26, 12.41)

2. Kendra Harrison USA

18.9.92 (6y, 19- 1)

12.47, 12.48, 12.48, 12.49, 12.49, 12.50; 12.38w

1 Miramar 12.38w (12.54)

dnf Des Moines

1 Austin 12.48

1 Walnut 12.48 (12.53)

1 Boston 12.49

1 USA Ch/OT 12.47 (12.49, 12.50)

2 OG 12.52 (12.51, 12.74)

3. Tobi Amusan NGR

23.4.97 (3y, 19- 4)

12.42, 12.48, 12.55, 12.60, 12.61, 12.61; 12.43w, 12.44w, 12.45w; 12.3

6 Eugene 24/4 13.10

1 Clermont 12.48 (12.55)

3 Walnut 12.61 (12.71)

2 Boston 12.62

1 Miramar 12.44w (12.43w)

1 NGR Ch 12.3h (12.54w)

2 Marietta 12.71 (12.94)

4 OG 12.60 (12.62, 12.72)

1 Bern 12.80

4 Paris 12.69

2 Brussels 12.69

1 Chorzów 12.64

1 Zürich 12.42

1 Zagreb 12.61

4. Nadine Visser NED

9.2.95 (2y, 20- 1)

12.51, 12.57, 12.58, 12.63, 12.66, 12.69; 12.48w

2 Heusden 13.05

6 Székesfehérvár 12.85

3 Gateshead 12.78

5 OG 12.73 (12.63, 12.72)

2 Paris 12.58

1 Brussels 12.69

2 Zürich 12.51

1 Berlin 12.73

1 Bellinzona 12.57

5. Megan Tapper JAM

18.3.94 (2y, 19- 7)

12.53, 12.55, 12.55, 12.62, 12.66, 12.68

3 Lisse 13.72

1 Vienna 13.11

5 Gateshead 13.53

1 St.Polten 12.87 (12.99)

5 Hengelo 13.05

4 Florence 12.94

1 JAM Ch 12.68 (12.86)

1 Mission Viejo 12.48w

3 OG 12.55 (12.53, 12.62)

3 Paris 12.66

3 Brussels 12.77

2 Chorzów 12.75

3 Zürich 12.55

6. Britany Anderson JAM

31.1.01 (1y)

12.40, 12.58, 12.59, 12.65, 12.67, 12.75; 12.69w

4 Gainesville 12.91 (12.99)

2 Eugene 24/4 12.82

1 J’ville 30/4 12.91

1 Irvine 12.69w

1 J’ville 12.59 (12.58)

3 JAM Ch 12.75 (12.65)

5 Székesfehérvár 12.80

5 Gateshead 12.81

8 OG 13.24 (12.40, 12.67)

7. Christina Clemons USA

29.5.90 (4y, 19- 10)

12.51, 12.53, 12.59, 12.59, 12.64, 12.64

1 Auburn 12.71

2 Des Moines 12.59

1 Leavenworth 12.54w/12.64w/12.73w

2 Fort Worth 12.92

3 Boston 12.72

2 J’ville 12.64 (12.59)

3 USA Ch/OT 12.52 (12.51, 12.64)

4s1 OG 12.76 (12.91)

6 Paris 12.96

3 Chorzów 12.92

3 Berlin 12.86

dnf Zagreb

8. Cindy Sember GBR

5.8.94 (2y)

12.53, 12.57, 12.62, 12.65, 12.69, 12.71; 12.55w, 12.60w

1 Prairie View 13.02

2 Miramar 12.55w (12.60w)

3 Gainesville 12.62 (12.89)

1 Des Moines 12.57

2 Walnut 12.53 (12.65)

1 Gateshead 13.28

4 J’ville 12.76 (12.75)

3 UK Ch 13.20

1 Gateshead 12.69

7s3 OG 12.76 (13.00)

2 Rovereto 12.96

4 Brussels 12.79

1 Padua 13.01

5 Zürich 12.71

2 Bellizona 12.73

9. Danielle Williams JAM

14.9.92 (5y, 19- 2)

12.50, 12.62, 12.64, 12.65, 12.66, 12.68

4 Boston 12.92

3 J’ville 12.65 (12.66)

4 JAM Ch 12.81 (12.70)

1 Marietta 12.62 (12.68)

4 Gateshead 12.78

1 Memphis 12.64

1 Paris 12.50

dq Brussels

10= Gabbi Cunningham USA

22.2.98 (1y)

12.53, 12.61, 12.67, 12.67, 12.75, 12.76

1 Raleigh 12.90

2 Prairie View 13.22

5 Miramar 12.77w (12.93w)

5 Gainesville 13.30 (13.11)

5 Des Moines 12.88

9 Walnut 13.56 (12.85)

5 J’ville 12.77 (12.76)

4 US Ch/OT 12.53 (12.61, 12.67)

3 Székesfehérvár 12.75

7 OG 13.01 (12.67, 12.83)

1 Budapest 12.79

5 Paris 12.86

5 Brussels 12.89

4 Padua 13.48

6 Zürich 12.79

10= Anna Cockrell USA

28.8.97 (1y)

12.54, 12.58, 12.58, 12.59, 12.63, 12.79; 12.76w

1 San Diego 13.10

1 Gainesville 3/4 12.89

1 Long Beach 12.84

1 Westwood 12.79

1 Pac-12 12.79 (12.82)

1q3 NCAA-W 12.86 (12.76w)

1 NCAA 12.58 (12.54)

5 US Ch/OG 12.58 (12.59, 12.63)

Camacho-Quinn, ranked just once before, 7th in 2018, had a brilliant season. She was unbeaten, apart from one disqualification, for nine wins at the event and she ran the five fastest times of the year. Unanimity from the panel for 1-5, but the next group with Tonea Marshall were closely matched.

400 METRES HURDLES

1. Sydney McLaughlin USA

7.8.99 (4y, 19- 2)

51.46, 51.90, 52.83, 53.03, 53.03, 54.07

1 Nashville 52.83

1 USA Ch/OT 51.90 (53.03, 54.07)

1 OG 51.46 (53.03, 54.65)

2. Dalilah Muhammad USA

7.2.90 (6y, 19- 1)

51.58, 52.42, 52.77, 53.30, 53.86, 53.97

1r1 Jacksonville 55.01

1 Miramar 54.50

2 USA Ch/OT 52.42 (53.86, 55.51)

2 OG 51.58 (53.30, 53.97)

1 Eugene 52.77

4 Lausanne 54.50

3. Femke Bol NED

23.2.00 (2y, 20- 1)

52.03, 52.37, 52.80, 52.81, 53.05, 53.243

1 Hengelo 54.33

1 Florence 53.44

1 Oslo 53.33

1 Stockholm 52.37

1 Székesfehérvár 52.81

1 Gateshead 53.24

3 OG 52.03 (53.91, 54.43)

1 Lausanne 53.05

1 Zürich 52.80

1 Bellinzona 54.01

4. Shamier Little USA

20.3.95 (6y, 19- 3

52.39, 52.85, 53.12, 53.35, 53.65, 53.71

1 Walnut 53.65

1 Jacksonville 53.12

4 USA Ch/OT 53.85 (53.71, 55.22)

2 Stockholm 52.39

2 Székesfehérvár 52.85

2 Gateshead 54.53

2 Eugene 53.79

2 Lausanne 53.78

8 Paris 57.18

2 Zürich 53.35

5. Anna Ryzhykova UKR

24.11.89 (4y, 20- 2, 19- 8)

52.96, 53.48, 53.70, 54.15, 54.19, 54.23

1 Lutsk 55.25

2 Ostrava 55.09

2 Hengelo 54.59

2 Florence 54.19

2 Oslo 54.15

3 Stockholm 52.96

5 OG 53.48 (53.91, 54.43)

4 Eugene 54.40

3 Lausanne 54.32

2 Paris 54.59

3 Chorzów 54.25

3 Zürich 53.70

2 Zagreb 54.87

6. Janieve Russell JAM

14.11.93 (6y, 19- 10)

53.08, 53.68, 54.07, 54.08, 54.10, 54.50

1 Clermont 56.02

1 Spanish Town 55.45

3 Gateshead 57.16

1 Kingston 54.75/54.89

1 JAM Ch 54.07

4 Stockholm 54.08

3 Székesfehérvár 53.68

3 Gateshead 54.66

4 OG 53.08 (54.10, 54.81)

5 Eugene 54.50

6 Lausanne 54.89

3 Paris 54.75

4 Chorzów 54.57

7 Zürich 55.74

3 Zagreb 55.45

7. Viktoriya Tkachuk UKR

8.11.94 (2y, 20- 3)

53.76, 53.79, 54.02, 54.18, 54.25, 54.39

1 Copenhagen 55.44

1 Prague 55.10

1 Geneva 54.60

1 UKR Ch 54.60

3 Oslo 54.62

5 Stockholm 54.39

4 Székesfehérvár 54.02

6 OG 53.79 (54.25, 54.80)

8 Lausanne 56.53

5 Paris 54.93

1 Chorzów 54.18

4 Zürich 53.76

3 Bellinzona 54.75

8. Gianna Woodruff PAN

18.11.93 (1y)

54.20, 54.22, 54.44, 54.50, 54.67, 54.70

3 Prairie View 57.22

1C Waco 56.22

1 Des Moines 55.02

2 Walnut 54.70

1 Fort Worth 55.37

6 Jacksonville 56.68

7 OG 55.84 (54.22, 55.49)

3 Eugene 54.20

1 Paris 54.44

5 Zürich 54.50

1 Zagreb 54.67

9. Anna Cockrell USA

28.8.97 (1y)

53.70, 54.17, 54.68, 54.77, 55.10, 55.37

1B Gainesville 55.65

1 Westwood 55.59

1 Pac 12 54.77

1 NCAA 54.68

3 USA Ch/OT 53.70 (55.10)

dq (7) OG (54.19dq) (54.17, 55.37)

10. Nnenya Hailey USA

23.2.94 (1y)

54.21, 54.24, 54.42, 54.78, 55.05, 55.06

5 Prairie View 57.57

4C Waco 56.83

2 Fayetteville 55.93

4 Walnut 55.83

2 Fort Worth 56.05

5 Jacksonville 55.73

dq USA Ch/OT (54.24, 55.05)

5 Székesfehérvár 54.42

5 Gateshead 55.16

6 Eugene 55.16

1 Budapest 55.16

4 Paris 54.78

2 Chorzów 54.21

6 Zürich 55.06

4 Bellinzona 55.26

McLaughlin made substantial improvements of the world record to 51.90 at the US Champs and 51.48 at the Olympic Games with Muhammad second in each in 52.42 and 51.58, while Femke Bol was 3rd at the Olympics in 52.03 compared to the pre-2021 world record of 52.03. Ranking was straightforward, although close for 8-9 and also for 10th between Hailey and Jessie Knight.

