Statisticians pick the leading female athletes in the high jump, pole vault, long and triple jump from the past year

Once again Athletics International has been pleased to collaborate with Athletics Weekly in producing these annual statistics, writes Peter Matthews.

As always, our world top-10 merit rankings, compiled by an international panel of experts, will no doubt provoke discussion. There can be no definitive pecking order for 2021, but the panel has done its best by carefully applying the various criteria for judging athletes’ performances over the year.

In terms of world rankings. In 2016 and 2017 a total of 17 Britons ranked among the top 10 in their events; in 2018 there were 15 but in 2019 the number was down to 11. This year the figure was 15.

Josh Kerr, at 1500m, was the only British male to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games and he and Elliot Giles 800m were the highest ranked at 5th in their events. Four more British athletes were included: Nick Miller (7th hammer), Andrew Pozzi (9th 110m hurdles), Lawrence Okoye (9th discus) and Daniel Rowden (10th 800m).

As is becoming usual, women fared better with nine ranked (two at two events). They were headed by the remarkable Keely Hodgkinson (2nd 800m), then Laura Muir (3rd 1500m and 7th at 800m), Holly Bradshaw (3rd pole vault), Jemma Reekie (4th 800m), Dina Asher-Smith (6th 100m and 7th 200m), and 9th places for Daryll Neita (100m), Jodie Williams (400m), Cindy Sember (100m hurdles) and Jazmin Sawyers (long jump).

Subscribers to AI are receiving this data with our compliments and we hope that AW readers will also find much of interest and value in this section. We wish all readers a happy, healthy, stimulating and peaceful Olympic year.

For our annual world merit rankings, the International selection panel comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Stuart Mazdon UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks and this year by Mark Butler, with the editor of “Athletics International”, Peter Matthews.

After the extraordinary year in 2020 compilation there remained difficulties and cancellation of various meetings, particularly early on in 2021. However, the Olympic Games were held successfully as were most of the Diamond League fixtures and, vitally for depth of performance, US collegiate action returned.

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 and 2020 top-10 rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2021 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

Note that I do not accept World Athletics final 3 results, but use performances throughout the competition in Diamond League events.

HIGH JUMP

1. Mariya Lasitskene RUS

14.1.93 (8y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

2.05, 2.04, 2.00i, 2.00, 2.00, 1.98

1 Yekaterinburg 1.92i

1 Chelyabinsk 1.92i

1 Moscow 2.00i/1.94i/1.94i

1 RUS Ind Ch 1.94i

7= Dessau 1.80

5 Gateshead 1.88

1 Moscow 1.95/1.94

1 Joensuu 2.00

1 Lapinlahti 1.92

1 OG 2.04 (1.95)

1 Lausanne 1.98

2 Paris 1.98

2 Brussels 2.00

1 Zürich 2.05

1 Berlin 1.98

2. Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR

19.9.01 (3y, 20- 2, 19- 3)

2.06i, 2.03, 2.03, 2.02i, 2.02, 2.01

1 Kiev 2.02i

1 Udine 2.00i

1 Banská B 2.06i

1 UKR Ind Ch 2.00i

1 Eur Ind 2.00i

2 Dessau 1.92

1 UKR Ch 2.00

1 Berdichev 2.01

1 Stockholm 2.03

1 Eur U23 2.00

3 OG 2.00 (1.95)

2 Lausanne 1.98

2 Paris 1.95

1 Brussels 2.02

2 Zürich 2.03

3. Nicola McDermott AUS

28.12.96 (2y, 20- 5)

2.02, 2.01, 2.01, 2.00, 2.00, 1.98

1 Canberra 1.96/1.91

1 Sydney 1.91

1 AUS Ch 2.00

1 Gold Cast 1.96

1 Townsville 1.99

2 Stockholm 2.01

2 OG 2.02 (1.95)

3 Lausanne 1.95

1 Paris 1.98

3 Brussels 2.00

3 Zürich 2.01

2 Berlin 1.95

4. Iryna Herashchenko UKR

10.3.95 (2y, 20- 8)

1.98, 1.98, 1.98i, 1.96, 1.96, 1.96

3/2 Kiev 1.92i/1.90i

2 Sumy 1.90i

3 UKR Ind Ch 1.94i

1 Val-de-Reuil 1.90i

2 Lviv 1.89i

2 Eur Ind 1.98i (1.91i)

1 Lutsk 1.96

1 Dessau 1.92

1 Tatabánya 1.94

2 UKR Ch 1.96

2 Berdichev 1.93

4 Stockholm 1.96

4 Sotteville 1.90

4 OG 1.98 (1.95)

1 Eugene 1.98

4 Lausanne 1.92

3 Paris 1.95

4 Brussels 1.92

2 Chorzów 1.94

4 Zürich 1.96

5 Berlin 1.89

5. Vashti Cunningham USA

18.1.98 (6y, 20- 6, 19- 4)

2.02, 2.00i, 1.99, 1.98, 1.97, 1.96

1 Fayetteville 1.90i/2.00i

1 Chula Vista 1.97/2.02

1 Azusa 1.96

1 Tucson 1.99

1 US Ch/OT 1.96

6= OG 1.96 (1.95)

2 Eugene 1.98

6. Eleanor Patterson AUS

22.5.96 (2y, 20- 4)

1.96, 1.96, 1.96, 1.96, 1.95, 1.95

1 Brisbane 1.87

1- Turku 1.93

2 Sollentuna 1.94

1 Chorzów 1.96

3 Stockholm 1.96

1 Sotteville 1.96

5 OG 1.96 (1.95)

8 Lausanne 1.85

4 Paris 1.95

6= Brussels 1.92

6 Zürich 1.87

7. Yuliya Levchenko UKR

28.11.97 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 2)

1.96i, 1.96i, 1.96, 1.95, 1.95i, 1.94

2/1 Kiev 1.95i/1.92i

2 Banská B 1.96i

2 UKR Ind Ch 1.96i

1 Lviv 1.92i

4 Eur Ind 1.94i

9 Gateshead 1.84

1 Ivano-Fr. 1.89

3 Turku 1.91

4 UKR Ch 1.94

4 Berdichev 1.87

2 Kiev 1.85

8 OG 1.96 (1.95)

4 Eugene 1.90

6= Lausanne 1.85

9= Paris 1.89

8 Brussels 1.88

4 Chorzów 1.91

3 Berlin 1.89

8. Kamila Licwinko POL

22.3.86 (7y, 19- 5)

1.95, 1.94, 1.94, 1.93, 1.93, 1.93

1 Torun 1.85i

2 Lódz 1.84i

1 POL Ind Ch 1.82i

1 Warsaw 1.94

1 Gateshead 1.91

1 Eur Team 1.94

1= Turku 1.93

1 Poznan 1.90

1 POL Ch 1.92

5= Stockholm 1.93

11 OG 1.93 (1.95)

3 Eugene 1.90

5 Lausanne 1.89

6 Paris 1.92

3 Chorzów 1.91

5 Zürich 1.93

1 Opole 1.90

9. Marija Vukovic MNE

21.1.92 (1y)

1.97, 1.96, 1.95, 1.93i, 1.93, 1.92i

1/1/2 Belgrade 1.85i/1.93i/1.89i

3 Lódz 1.84i

2 Val de-Reuil 1.86i

1 Balkan Ind Ch 1.90i

7 Eur Ind 1.94i (1.91i)

1 Athens 1.85/1.88/1.93

1 Argostóli 1.84

1 Castiglione 1.88

1 MNE Ch 1.90

1 Serravalle 1.86

1 Eur Team 3 1.90

1 Balkan Ch 1.97

1 Graz 1.90

9 OG 1.96 (1.95)

1 Budapest 1.98

10. Safina Sadullayeva UZB

4.3.98 (1y)

1.96, 1.96, 1.95, 1.94, 1.92, 1.90

1 Istanbul 1.86i

1 Antalya 1.92

2/1 Mersin 1.94/1.90

1 UZB Ch 1.96

6= OG 1.96 (1.95)

The top three were well clear of the rest and it was close for 7-9.

POLE VAULT

1. Katie Nageotte USA

13.6.91 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 5)

4.95, 4.94i, 4.93, 4.90, 4.90, 4.85

2 Fayetteville 4.50i

2 Des Moines 4.60

1 Athens GA 4.48

2 Walnut 4.70

1 Marietta 4.93/4.94i

1 Doha 4.84

1 Nashville 4.85

1 US Ch/OT 4.95

1 Monaco 4.90

1 OG 4.90

1 Eugene 4.82

nh Zürich

2. Anzhelika Sidorova RUS

28.6.91 (8y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

5.01, 4.91, 4.90i, 4.87i, 4.85, 4.80

1 Novocheboksarsk 4.75i

1 Moscow 4.80i/4.87i

1 RUS Ind Ch 4.75i

1 Moscow 4.90i

7 Doha 4.64

1 Moscow 4.80

1 Florence 4.91

1 RUS Ch 4.75

2 Monaco 4.80

2 OG 4.85

1 Padua 4.70

1 Zürich 5.01

1 Innsbruck 4.65

3. Holly Bradshaw GBR

2.11.91 (8y, 20- 5, 19- 6)

4.90, 4.85, 4.85i, 4.82, 4.78i, 4.74

1 Rouen 4.85i

1 Liévin 4.73i

1 Aubière 4.78i

3= Eur Ind 4.65i

3 Doha 4.74

1 Huelva 4.82

4= Florence 4.66

1 UK Ch 4.90

2 Stockholm 4.61

4 Monaco 4.70

2 Gateshead 4.71

3 OG 4.85

1 Welsh Ch 4.60

2 Eugene 4.72

4 Zürich 4.67

1 Phuket 4.51

4. Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE

4.2.90 (7y, 19- 3)

4.80, 4.80, 4.80, 4.77, 4.75, 4.74

1 Tourcoing 4.61i

10 Rouen 4,43i

2 Liévin 4.63i

2 GRE Ind Ch 4.61i

1 Chula Vista 4.60/4.61

1 Walnut 4.80

4= Doha 4.74

1g GRE Ch 4.75

3 Florence 4.66

3 Monaco 4.80

4 OG 4.85

nh Eugene

2 Zürich 4.77

4 Bellinzona 4.50

5. Sandi Morris USA

8.7.92 (7y, 20- 2, 19- 2)

4.88i, 4.84, 4.81i, 4.80, 4.76, 4.70

1 Fayetteville 4.81i/4.88i

1 Staten Island 4.60i

1 Austin 4.80

1 Des Moines 4.70

2 Doha 4.84

2 Marietta 4.70i

3 US Ch/OT 4.60

6= Monaco 4.50

1 Gateshead 4.76

dnq 16= OG 4.40

6. Tina Sutej SLO

7.11.88 (3y, 20- 9, 19- 8)

4.76, 4.74, 4.71, 4.70, 4.70i, 4.70i

1 Novo Mesto 4.51i

1 Ostrava 4.70i

5 Rouen 4.62i

5 Liévin 4.50i

1 Gent 4.53i

2 Madrid 4.57i

3 Aubière 4.60i

2 Eur Ind 4.70i

4= Doha 4.74

1 SLO Ch 4.00

7 Florence 4.56

nh Athens

1 Eur Team 2 4.25

1 Velenje 4.65

6= Monaco 4.50

5= OG 4.50 (4.55)

1 Karlsruhe 4.71

3 Zürich 4.67

1 Ljubljana 4.76/4.50

1 Bellinzona 4.70

7. Irina Zhuk BLR

26.1.93 (1y)

4.74, 4.73i, 4.71, 4.70, 4.67i, 4.66

1 Gomel 4.66i

2 Rouen 4.62i

3 Liévin 4.63i

1 Madrid 4.67i

2 Aubière 4.73i

3= Eur Ind 4.65i

6 Doha 4.74

2 Florence 4.71

1 Poznan 4.56

nh BLR Ch

1 Eur Team 2 4.25

3 Stockholm 4.61

3 Monaco 4.70

8= OG 4.50 (4.55)

nh Eugene

2 Karlsruhe 4.66

5 Zürich 4.47

1 Innsbruck 4.65

3 Bellinzona 4.50

8. Nina Kennedy AUS

5.4.97 (1y)

4.82, 4.75, 4.75, 4.75, 4.70, 4.70

1 Perth 4.75/4.70/4.70/4.70

1 Sydney 4.82

1 Brisbane 4.75

1 AUS Ch 4.75

1 Cairns 4.51

dnq 22 OG 4.40

9. Polina Knoroz RUS

20.7.99 (1y)

4.75, 4.71, 4.70, 4.70, 4.70, 4.70i

2 Novocheboksarsk 4.55i

2 Chelyabinsk 4.62i

2 Moscow 4.50i/4.70i

2 RUS Ind Ch 4.65i

1/2 Moscow 4.75/4.70

1 Tver 4.70

2 RUS Ch 4.65

1 Täby 4.70

1 Stockholm 4.71

nh Monaco

2 Padua 4.60

3 Innsbruck 4.65

10.Olivia Gruver USA

29.7.97 (1y)

4.78i, 4.70, 4.70i, 4.67i, 4.66, 4.65

1 Seattle 4.67i

2/1 Fayetteville 4.78i/4.70i

2 Staten Island 4.45i

4 Des Moines 4.50

1 Clovis 4.44

3 Walnut 4.70

3 Prairie View 4.50

1 Chula Vista 4.66

4 US Ch/OT 4.60

2 Täby 4.65

7 Stockholm 4.36

7 Gateshead 4.36

3 Eugene 4.52

There was agreement for 1-7 before close calls for 8-10.

LONG JUMP

1. Malaika Mihambo GER

3.2.94 (7y, 20- 2, 19- 1)

7.02w, 7.00, 6.98, 6.92, 6.88i, 6.86

2 Frankfurt 6.52

1 Düsseldorf 6.74i

1 Berlin 6.77i

1 GER Ind Ch 6.70i

2 Eur Ind 6.88i

1 Dessau 6.68

1 GER Ch 6.62

2 Florence 6.82

1 Leverkusen 6.92

1 Oslo 6.86

1 Stockholm 7.02w/6.77

3 Gateshead 6.65

1 OG 7.00 (6.98)

5 Zürich 6.56

2 Berlin 6.70

2. Brittney Reese USA

9.9.86 (13y, 19- 3)

7.13, 7.10w/6.83, 7.05w, 6.97, 6.86, 6.86

2 Chula Vista 24/4 7.05w/6.74

1 Irvine 6.80

2 Chula Vista 29/5 7.10w/6.83

1 US Ch/OT 7.13 (6.86)

2 OG 6.97 (6.86)

3. Ese Brume NGR

20.1.96 (5y, 20- 5, 19- 4)

7.17, 6.97, 6.78, 6.76, 6.64, 6.61

1 Benin City 6.46

2 Irvine 6.60

1 Fort Worth 6.45w

1 Prairie View 6.61

1 Chula Vista 29/5 7.17

1 NGR Ch 6.64

3 Marietta 6.78

3 OG 6.97 (6.76)

4. Ivana Spanovic SRB

10.5.90 (7y, 19- 10)

7.00, 6.96, 6.91, 6.88, 6.85w, 6.82

3 Düsseldorf 6.61ii

1 SRB Ch 6.56i

1 Balkan Ind Ch 6.75i

1 Belgrade 6.71i

1 Novi Sad 6.73

1 Athens 6.82

3 Florence 6.74

3 Oslo 6.66

2 Stockholm 6.88

4 OG 6.91 (7.00)

2 Lausanne 6.85w/6.76

1 Zürich 6.96

5. Tara Davis USA

20.5.99 (1y)

7.14, 7.04, 6.97, 6.97, 6.93i, 6.86w

2 Lubbock 6.24i

1 Fayetteville 6.56i

2 Big 12 6.68i

1 NCAA 6.93i

1 Texas R 7.14

1 Austin 6.71/6.97

1 Big 12 6.97

1 NCAA 6.70 (6.86w)

2 US Ch/OT 7.04 (6.68)

6 OG 6.84 (6.85)

6. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR

18.7.95 (3y, 20- 1, 19- 2)

6.92i, 6.88, 6.79, 6.79, 6.79, 6.77

2 Berlin 6.64i

1 UKR Ind Ch 6.70i

1 Eur Ind 6.92i (6.66i)

3 Samorín 6.39

3 Florence 6.79

1 UKR Ch 6.76

nj Oslo

3 Stockholm 6.79

1 Székesfehérvár 6.79

1 Gateshead 6.77

5 OG 6.88 (6.71)

5 Lausanne 6.54w

1 Padua 6.70

3 Zürich 6.75

4 Berlin 6.44

7. Khaddi Sagnia SWE

20.4.94 (2y, 19- 4)

6.93, 6.92, 6.83, 6.82i, 6.81, 6.76

2 Düsseldorf 6.74ii

1 Dortmund 6.82i

1 SWE Ind Ch 6.64i

3 Eur Ind 6.75i (6.78i)

4 Stockholm 6.72

nj Gateshead

9 OG 6.67 (6.76)

1 Lausanne 6.92

1 SWE Ch 6.81 (6.93)

1 v FIN 6.76

2 Zürich 6.83

3 Berlin 6.60

8. Chantal Malone IVB

2.12.91 (1y)

7.10w/7.05, 7.08, 7.07, 6.82, 6.67, 6.65

1 Bradenton 7.08

1 Chula Vista 24/4 7.10w/7.05

3 Chula Vista 29/5 7.07

4 Florence 6.65

4 Marietta 6.67

12 OG 6.50 (6.82)

4 Lausanne 6.64

9. Jazmin Sawyers GBR

21.5.94 (3y, 19- 7)

6.90, 6.82w, 6.80, 6.78w, 6.75, 6.75w

1 Gothenburg 6.21i

1 Växjö 6.25i

1 London LV 6.45i

1 Belgrade 6.50

dnq 13 Eur Ind 6.48i

1 Gainesville 6.57

3 Chula Vista 24/4 6.82w/6.62

2 Clermont 6.75

5 Irvine 6.33

11 Chula Vista 29/5 6.48

2 Chula Vista 30/5 6.78w/6.57

1 Chula Vista 6/6 6.90

1 UK Ch 6.75

4 Oslo 6.54

5 Stockholm 6.57w

4 Gateshead 6.62

8 OG 6.80 (6.62)

3 Lausanne 6.66

4 Zürich 6.74

2 Innsbruck 6.31

1 Berlin 6.73

10. Brooke Stratton AUS

12.7.93 (5y, 20- 9)

6.84, 6.83, 6.72, 6.63, 6.61, 6.60

1 Ballarat 6.60

1 Canberra 6.72

1 Melbourne 6.58/6.59

1 AUS Ch 6.84

1 Cairns 6.57w/6.56w

7 OG 6.83 (6.60)

Strong agreement for the above order. Reese achieved a remarkable 13 years ranked, 7 of them at no.1.

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Yulimar Rojas VEN

21.10.95 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

15.67, 15.56w/15.52, 15.48, 15.43, 15.34w/15.19, 15.15

1 Ibiza 15.14

1 Andújar 15.43

1 Doha 15.15

1 Madrid 15.34w/15.19i

1 Monaco 15.12

1 OG 15.67 (14.77)

1 Lausanne 15.56w/15.52

1 Zurich 15.48

2. Shanieka Ricketts JAM

2.2.92 (6y, 20- 4, 19- 2)

15.02w/14.82, 14.98, 14.84, 14.77, 14.75, 14.74

1 Kingston 14.63/14.06

1 Gateshead 14.40

2 Doha 14.98

1 JAM Ch 14.46

2 Monaco 14.75

4 OG 14.84 (14.43)

2 Lausanne 15.02w/14.82

1 Padua 14.74

2 Zurich 14.64

1 Zagreb 14.77

3. Patrícia Mamona POR

21.11.88 (5y, 20- 5)

15.01, 14.75w/14.55, 14.66, 14.54, 14.53i, 14.47

1 POR Ind Ch 14.03i

2 Madrid 14.21i

1 Eur Ind 14.53i (14.43i)

2 Gateshead 14.37w

1 POR Ch 14.75w/14.55

3 Madrid 14.47

3 Monaco 14.66

2 OG 15.01 (14.54)

5 Lausanne 14.21

4 Zurich 14.33

4. Liadagmis Povea CUB

6.2.96 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 4)

14.93, 14.88, 14.70, 14.70, 14.50, 14.45

1 Karlsruhe 14.54i

1 Barcelona 14.26i

3 Madrid 14.02i

1 Havana 14.93/14.88/14.33

4 Madrid 14.45

1 Castellón 14.70

5 OG 14.70 (14.50)

7 Lausanne 14.06

3 Rovereto 14.01

3 Padua 14.35

5. Ana Peleteiro ESP

2.12.95 (3y, 19- 9)

14.87, 14.62, 14.61, 14.57, 14.52i, 14.39w

5 Karlsruhe 13.85i

2 Barcelona 13.89i

1 ESP Ch 14.21i

6 Madrid 13.85i

2 Eur Ind 14.52i (14.10i)

2 Ibiza 14.31

3 Andújar 14.17

5 Eur Team 13.91

5 Madrid 14.39w/14.25

1 ESP Ch 14.61

4 Monaco 14.57

3 OG 14.87 (14.62)

6. Hanna Minenko ISR

25.9.89 (6y)

14.60, 14.47, 14.36, 14.36, 14.28, 14.25

1 Tel Aviv 13.54w/13.68/13.83

1 Tel Aviv 13.71/14.11

dnq 10 Eur Ind 13.73i

1 Neurum 14.14

1 ISR Ch 14.04

6 Madrid 14.36

1 Joensuu 14.28

6 OG 14.60 (14.36)

3 Lausanne 14.47

2 Rovereto 14.25

nj Zürich

7. Kimberly Williams JAM

3.11.88 (9y, 19- 6)

14.69, 14.62, 14.54w, 14.51, 14.50, 14.47

1 Tallahassee 14.54w/14.00

2 Eugene 13.93

1 Walnut 14.62

4 Gateshead 14.15

3 Doha 14.69

2 Turku 14.29

2 JAM Ch 14.13

5 Monaco 14.50

8 OG 14.51 (14.30)

4 Lausanne 14.29

3 Zurich 14.47

8. Keturah Orji USA

5.3.96 (5y, 20- 8, 19- 5)

14.92, 14.71w/14.57, 14.59, 14.52, 14.38, 14.37

1 Chula Vista 25/4 14.91

2 Walnut 14.38

5 Gateshead 13.96w

5 Doha 14.37

1 US Ch/OT 14.52 (14.29)

1 Chula Vista 18/7 14.71w/14.57

7 OG 14.59 (14.26)

9. Thea LaFond DMA

5.4.94 (1y)

14.60, 14.57, 14.54i, 14.52i, 14.35, 14.33

1 Lynchburg 14.52i

1 Virginia Beach 14.54i

1 Prairie View 14.35

2 Gainesville 13.73

3 Eugene 24/4 13.78

3 Walnut 14.22

4 Doha 14.57w/14.18

12 OG 12.57 (14.60)

6 Lausanne 14.14

2 Padua 14.57

5 Zurich 14.10

4 Zagreb 14.17

10. Rouguy Diallo FRA

5.2.95 (1y)

14,51, 14.38, 14.29, 14.20, 14.12, 14.11

1 Amiens 14.00i

1 Eaubonne 13.63i

1 FRA Ch 13.96i

1 Montpelier 14.11

2 Andújar 14.20

1 Eur Team 14.12

2 Madrid 14.51

9 OG 14.38 (14.29)

Rojas had the top eight performances and looked capable of breaking the world record of 15.55 set back in 1995 by Inessa Kravets, and she duly did that with her final jump, 15.67, at the Olympic Games, with only Mamona also over 15m, apart from Ricketts with wind assistance. Ranking was easy apart from perhaps 9-10.

The Athletics International newsletter is edited by Peter Matthews and has for the past 26 years, been keeping readers in more than 50 countries informed of very detailed results (to at least world top 150-200 standards) and news items from around the world.

Annual subscription: £75 or US$105 or 90 euros. Cash or cheques drawn on a UK bank, payable to Athletics International, or by bank transfer on request. Subs please to Athletics International, via Richard Hymans, 235 Lonsdale Road, Barnes, London SW13 9QN. Email: [email protected] For more general info about AI, email [email protected]

