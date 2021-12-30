Who are the best male throwers of the past year? Peter Matthews and his team 0f statisticians deliver their verdict

Once again Athletics International has been pleased to collaborate with Athletics Weekly in producing these annual statistics, writes Peter Matthews.

As always, our world top-10 merit rankings, compiled by an international panel of experts, will no doubt provoke discussion. There can be no definitive pecking order for 2021, but the panel has done its best by carefully applying the various criteria for judging athletes’ performances over the year.

In terms of world rankings. In 2016 and 2017 a total of 17 Britons ranked among the top 10 in their events; in 2018 there were 15 but in 2019 the number was down to 11. This year the figure was 15.

Josh Kerr, at 1500m, was the only British male to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games and he and Elliot Giles 800m were the highest ranked at 5th in their events. Four more British athletes were included: Nick Miller (7th hammer), Andrew Pozzi (9th 110m hurdles), Lawrence Okoye (9th discus) and Daniel Rowden (10th 800m).

As is becoming usual, women fared better with nine ranked (two at two events). They were headed by the remarkable Keely Hodgkinson (2nd 800m), then Laura Muir (3rd 1500m and 7th at 800m), Holly Bradshaw (3rd pole vault), Jemma Reekie (4th 800m), Dina Asher-Smith (6th 100m and 7th 200m), and 9th places for Daryll Neita (100m), Jodie Williams (400m), Cindy Sember (100m hurdles) and Jazmin Sawyers (long jump).

For our annual world merit rankings, the International selection panel comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Stuart Mazdon UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks and this year by Mark Butler, with the editor of “Athletics International”, Peter Matthews.

After the extraordinary year in 2020 compilation there remained difficulties and cancellation of various meetings, particularly early on in 2021. However, the Olympic Games were held successfully as were most of the Diamond League fixtures and, vitally for depth of performance, US collegiate action returned.

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 and 2020 top-10 rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2021 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

Note that I do not accept World Athletics final 3 results, but use performances throughout the competition in Diamond League events.

SHOT

1. Ryan Crouser USA

18.12.92 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

23.37, 23.30, 23.15, 23.01, 22.92, 22.84

1 Fayetteville 22.82i/22.66i/21.93i

1 Des Moines 21.93

1 Fayetteville 22.69

1 Tucson 22.60/23.01

1 US Ch/OT 23.37 (22.92)

1 OG 23.30 (22.05)

1 Eugene 23.15

1 Lausanne 22.81

1 Chorzów 22.39

1 Zürich 22.67

1 Zagreb 22.84

2. Joe Kovacs USA

28.6.89 (7y, 20- 9, 19- 3)

22.72, 22.65, 22.34, 22.29, 22.04, 22.00

1 Bloomington 21.70i

1 Geneva OH 22.05i

1 Columbus 22.72

2 Tucson 22.04

2 US Ch/OT 22.34 (21.81)

2 OG 22.65 (20.93)

2 Eugene 21.94

5 Lausanne 21.32

2 Chorzów 22.00

2 Zürich 22.29

3 Zagreb 21.70

3. Tom Walsh NZL

1.3.92 (8y, 20- 5, 19- 2)

22.46, 22.39, 22.22, 22.10, 22.00, 21.79

1 Hastings 20.71

2 Wanganui 20.79

2 Christchurch 21.46

2 Hamilton 21.45

1 Auckland 27/2 21.60

1 NZL Ch 21.79

2/4 Tucson 21.71/21.62

2 Doha 21.63

1 Nashville 22.00

3 Florence 21.47

1 Bydgoszcz 21.46

1 Székesfehérvár 22.22

1 Cetniewo 21.60

3 OG 22.47 (21.49)

4 Eugene 21.39

2 Lausanne 22.10

1 Olsztyn 21.49

3 Chorzów 21.68

4 Zürich 21.61

2 Zagreb 22.39

4. Armin Sinancevic SRB

14.8.96 (1y)

21.88, 21.88dh?, 21.86, 21.60, 21.50, 21.45

1 SRB Ch 20.56i

1 Balkan Ind 20.63i

1 Belgrade 21.25i

6 Eur Ind 20.74i

1 Bar 21.88dh?

1 Doha 21.88

1 SRB Ch 20.74

2 Florence 21.60

1 Balkan Ch 21.50

2 Bydgoszcz 21.16

1 Sremska M 21.30

5 Székesfehérvár 21.22

1 Zenica 21.42

7 OG 20.89 (20.96)

4 Lausanne 21.35

5 Chorzów 21.20

3 Zürich 21.86

4 Zagreb 21.45

5. Filip Mihaljevic CRO

31.7.94 (2y, 20- 3)

21.94, 21.77, 21.59, 21.58, 21.57, 21.39

3 Eur Ind 21.31i

1 Kielce 20.91

1 Ostrava 21.58

3 Doha 21.57

1 CRO Ch 21.94

4 Florence 21.39

2 Székesfehérvár 21.77

dnq 15 OG 20.67

1 Bialystok 21.06

3 Lausanne 21.37

4 Chorzów 21.27

5 Zürich 21.56

5 Zagreb 21.29

6. Darlan Romani BRA

9.4.91 (3y, 19- 4)

21.88, 21.69, 21.56, 21.31, 21.20, 21.00

1 BRA Ch 20.46

1 Bragança P 20.86/21.56

1 São Paulo 21.20

4 OG 21.88 (21.31)

3 Eugene 21.69

8 Lausanne 21.00

6 Chorzów 20.52

1 Santa Catarina 19.87

7. Darrell Hill USA

17.8.93 (5y, 19- 5)

22.34, 21.89, 21.88, 21.76, 21.35, 21.03

1 Chula Vista 21.76

1 Walnut 22.34

3 Tucson 21.88

4 US Ch/OT 21.89 (20.43)

1 Mission Viejo 21.35

1 Memphis 20.79

6 Eugene 21.03

8. Josh Awotunde USA

12.6.95 (1y)

22.00, 21.84, 21.70, 21.68, 21.50, 21.27i

1 Columbia 21.06i/20.80

3 Fayetteville 21.27i

5 Des Moines 20.61

2 Walnut 21.68

6 Tucson 21.18

2 Jacksonville 21.08

5 US Ch/OT 21.84 (21.00)

4 Bydgoszcz 21.07

3 Székesfehérvár 21.79

2 Cetniewo 21.50

5 Eugene 21.25

3 Rovereto 20.59

1 Padua 22.00

6 Zagreb 21.19

9. Zane Weir ITA

7.9.95 (1y)

21.66, 21.63, 21.41, 21.32, 21.25, 21.20

1 Potchefstroom 21.11

1 Boksburg 19.92

2 Pretoria 20.02

7 Eur Throws 20.07

2 Savona 20.05

1 Castiglione 20.28

1 Livorno 21.05

5 Doha 20.26

2 Conegliano 20.27

7 Florence 20.06

4 Chorzów 19,50

2 ITA Ch 20.43

2 Vicenza 20.32

5 OG 21.41 (21.25)

6 Lausanne 21.20

1 Rovereto 21.32

2 Padua 21.63

6 Zürich 20.85

1 Caorle 21.66

10. Michal Haratyk POL

10.4.92 (6y, 20- 2, 19- 6)

22.17, 21.83i, 21.47i, 21.47i, 21.34, 21.30

1 Spala 21.21i

1 Lódz 21.83i

1 Torun 21.47i

1 POL Ind Ch 20.77i

2 Eur Ind 21.47i (21.02i)

1 Kielce 20.91

1 Warsaw 22.17

2 Ostrava 21.30

1 Olesnica 20.44

1 Eur Team 21.34

5 Florence 20.90

1 Chorzów 20.73

1 POL Ch 20.81

6 Bydgoszcz 20.42

3 Cetniewo 20.64

dnq 13 OG 20.86

4 Bialystok 20.12

7 Chorzów 20.88

Crouser had the greatest ever season at the shot; he had 15 performances over 22m and 21.93 at his other two competitions. It was close for 8-10 – notably Haratyk was excellent indoors, but his form fell away in the outdoor season. However, he just shades Jacko Gill for a place.

DISCUS

1. Daniel Ståhl SWE

27.8.92 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

71.40, 70.55, 69.71, 69.31, 69.11, 69.09

1 Helsingborg 69.71

nt/2 Växjö -/69.11

1 Gothenburg 66.81

1 Turku 68.11

1 Sollentuna 68.03

1 Karlstad 67.64

1 Kuortane 70.55

1 Halmstad 68.65

1 Oslo 68.65

1 Stockholm 68.64

1 Székesfehérvár 67.71

1 Bottnaryd 71.40

1 OG 68.90 (66.12)

1 SWE Ch 67.04

1 Brussels 69.31

1 v FIN 69.09

1 Zürich 66.49

1 Zagreb 67.79

1 Norrköping 68.02

2. Kristjan Ceh SLO

17.2.99 (2y, 20- 4)

70.35, 69.52, 68.17, 68.15, 67.72, 67.51

1 SLO W-Ch 67.51

1 Split 65.60

1 Ptuj 69.52

1 Slovenska B 68.17

1 SLO Ch 63.79

1 Maribor 68.15

1 Eur Team 2 66.55

2 Kuortane 70.35

2 Oslo 66.68

3 Stockholm 66.62

1 Eur U23 67.48 (65.59)

1 Nove Mesto 67.72

5 OG 66.37 (65.45)

2 Brussels 65.68

1 Chorzów 66.56

2 Zürich 65.39

3 Zagreb 65.17

3. Andrius Gudzius LTU

14.2.91 (5y, 20- 2, 19- 7)

68.62, 67.76, 67.65, 67.21, 67.02, 66.97

1 LTU-w 66.06

1 Kaunas 67.76

1 Birstonas 68.62

1 Palanga 66.23

1 Vilnius 67.65/67.02

2 Turku 66.88

2 Eur Team 2 63.90

1 LTU Ch 67.21

4 Oslo 65.57

2 Stockholm 66.97

2 Székesfehérvár 67.08

6 OG 64.11 (65.94)

4 Brussels 64.14

2 Chorzów 65.89

4 Zürich 64.04

4. Lukas Weisshaidinger AUT

20.2.92 (6y, 20- 5, 19- 3)

69.04, 68.40, 67.76, 67.07, 66.77, 66.21

1 Eisenstadt 68.40/69.04

1 Linz 64.46

1 St. Pölten 67.76

3 Turku 66.77

1 AUT Ch 61.13

3 Oslo 65.67

8 Stockholm 62.59

1 Graz 64.54

3 OG 67.07 (64.77)

1 Andorf 63.88

2 Budapest 65.14

6 Zürich 63.20

2 Zagreb 66.21

5. Simon Pettersson SWE

3.1.94 (3y, 20- 3)

69.48, 67.39, 67.39, 66.32i, 66.18, 65.91

1 Växjö 64.37i/66.32i/65.72i

2 Helsingborg 66.18

1 Växjö 69.48

2 Gothenburg 65.26

4 Turku 63.91

2 Sollentuna 64.42

2 Karlstad 63.61

3 Kuortane 67.39

2 Halmstad 65.23

5 Oslo 64.62

4 Stockholm 65.19

6 Székesfehérvár 63.03

2 Bottnaryd 65.91

2 OG 67.39 (64.18)

2 SWE Ch 62.91

4 Budapest 64.26

6 Brussels 65.37

2 v FIN 63.97

5 Zürich 63.68

4 Zagreb 64.77

1 Uppsala 62.70

6. Matt Denny AUS

2.6.96 (2y, 19- 10)

67.02, 66.15, 65.13, 63.98, 63.33, 62.65

1 Melbourne 60.56

1 Brisbane 61.62/62.65

1 AUS Ch 63.88

1 Gold Coast 63.33/66.15

4 OG 67.02 (65.13)

7. Daniel Jasinski GER

5.8.89 (2y)

67.47, 66.67, 66.39, 65.21, 65.08, 64.70

1 Bochum 63.60

1 Kienbaum 65.21

1 Neubrandenburg 66.39

4 Halle 64.64

1 Schönebeck 67.47

1 GER Ch 65.08

5 Stockholm 64.70

5 Székesfehérvár 63.20

1 Thum 66.67

10 OG 62.44 (63.29)

5 Brussels 63.84

8. Fedrick Dacres JAM

28.2.94 (6y, 20- 6, 19- 2)

66.01, 65.93, 65.33, 65.20, 65.17, 65.08

1 Kingston 62.09/62.73

1/2 Tucson 65.93/65.20

2 Miramar 66.01

1 JAM Ch 64.32

6 Oslo 62.60

7 Stockholm 63.57

3 Székesfehérvár 65.08

dnq 13 OG 62.91

3 Brussels 65.17

3 Chorzów 64.91

3 Zürich 65.33

5 Zagreb 64.69

9. Lawrence Okoye GBR

6.10.91 (2y)

67.13, 66.89, 66.30, 65.87, 65.56, 65.21

1 Stretford 65.21

1 Loughborough 64.83/64.61

1 Winchester 65.56/63.99

1 London LV 64.24

2 Manchester 62.07

1 Eur Team 64.22

4 Gothenburg 62.61

1 Södertalje 64.02/67.13

1 Copenhagen 66.30

5 Sollentuna 61.08

1 UK Ch 64.69

2 Hendon 62.76

1 Winchester 64.69

4 Székesfehérvár 64.17

dnq nt OG

1 Leiria 64.46/62.23

1 Budapest 66.89

1 Moulton 63.78/65.87

1 Stretford 62.84/64.44

6 Zagreb 64.46

10. Mauricio Ortega COL

4.8.94 (2y, 20- 9)

65.40, 65.21, 65.12, 64.49, 64.28, 64.08

1 Rehlingen 63.62

1 Ciudad Real 63.28

1 Lovelhe 65.40

1 Kladno 64.28

4 Karlstad 59.94

1 Castellón 65.12

1 Ried 65.21

7 OG 64.08 (64.49)

1 Zlên 61.99

1 Schifflange 63.89

6 Budapest 63.20

8 Brussels 63.76

2 Turnov 61.52

Ståhl dominated even more than he had when top ranked in 2019 and 2020. He had two of the three marks over 70m, 11 of the 21 performances over 68m, and won 18 of his 20 competitions. There was close contention for 9-10 also including Alex Rose of Samoa and Clemens Prüfer.

HAMMER

1. Wojciech Nowicki POL

22.2.89 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 2)

82.52, 81.36, 80.86, 80.77, 80.58, 80.56

1 Kielce 77.80

2 Andújar 79.54

1 Turku 80.77

1 Espoo 80.56

1 Poznan 78.42

2 Chorzów 79.92

2 POL Ch 80.88

2 Bydgoszcz 80.00

2 Székesfehérvár 80.58

1 Cetniewo 81.36

1 OG 82.52 (79.78)

1 Lublin 76.42

2 Chorzów 77.45

2 Nairobi 77.99

2. Pawel Fajdek POL

4.6.89 (10y, 20- 3, 19- 1)

82.98, 82.82, 82.77, 82.14, 81.62, 81.53

4 E.Throws 74.48

1 Warsaw 78.67

1 Andújar 81.62

1 Eur Team 82.98

3 Turku 78.29

2 Poznan 74.28

1 Chorzów 82.14

1 POL Ch 82.82

1 Bydgoszcz 82.77

3 Székesfehérvár 78.78

2 Cetniewo 79.19

3 OG 81.53 (76.46)

1 Chorzów 79.60

1 Nairobi 79.19

3. Eivind Henriksen NOR

14.9.90 (4y, 20- 9, 19- 6)

81.58, 78.79, 77.70, 77.38, 77.38, 76.59

1 Tønsberg 77.38

1 Byrkjelo 77.70

1 Oslo 76.59

6 Turku 75.33

2 Espoo 74.80

6 Székesfehérvár 74.69

2 OG 81.58 (78.79)

3 Chorzów 77.38

1 NOR Ch 75.83

1 Bergen 76.38

4. Myhaylo Kokhan UKR

22.1.01 (3y, 20- 5, 19- 8)

80.78, 80.39, 79.96, 78.77, 78.61, 78.57

1 Lutsk 75.23

2 Samorín 77.56

2 Tatabánya 77.00

1 UKR Ch 78.61

3 Chorzów 78.57

3 Bydgoszcz 79.96

1 Székesfehérvár 80.78

1 Eur U23 77.88

3 Cetniewo 76.77

4 OG 80.39 (78.36)

1 Budapest 78.77

5 Chorzów 76.31

3 Nairobi 74.75

5. Rudy Winkler USA

6.12.94 (2y, 20- 6)

82.71, 81.98, 81.44, 79.69, 79.13, 78.81

1 Wallkill 77.89

1 Eugene 23/4 81.98

1 Fort Worth 79.69

1 Tucson 81.44

1 Chula Vista 78.78

1 US Ch/OT 82.71 (79.13)

7 OG 77.08 (78.81)

4 Chorzów 76.47

6. Quentin Bigot FRA

1.12.92 (3y, 19- 4)

79.70, 79.39, 78.99, 78.95, 78.73, 76.75

3 Andújar 78.99

3 Eur Team 76.75

1 Samorín 78.95

2 Turku 79.70

5 OG 79.39

7. Nick Miller GBR

1.5.93 (5y, 19- 5)

78.15, 78.07, 77.03, 76.93

1 Salinas 78.07

1 Herald 77.03

6 OG 78.15 (76.93)

8. Daniel Haugh USA

3.5.95 (1y)

79.39, 79.03, 78.61, 78.05, 77.43, 76.65

2 Tuscaloosa 73.04

2 Atlanta 73.60

3 Eugene 23/4 76.47

1 Jacksonville 78.05

1/3 Tucson 78.61/79.03

2 US Ch/OT 79.39 (77.43)

11 OG 76.22 (75.73)

3 Budapest 76.65

9. Bence Halász HUN

4.8.97 (5y, 20- 2, 19- 33)

78.12, 77.90, 77.60, 77.46, 76.81, 76.42

1 Györ 76.42

1 Budapest 74.93

3 Samorín 75.78

5 Turku 76.81

1 Szombathely 75.52

4 Chorzów 74.99

1 HUN Ch 76.15

4 Székesfehérvár 78.12

dnq 14 OG 75.39

1 Veszprém 77.60

2/1 Budapest 77.46/77.90

2 Chorzów (Kus) 78.18

1 Székes’vár 11/9 74.77

10. Valeriy Pronkin RUS

15.6.94 (2y)

79.06, 77.68, 77.51, 76.87, 76.07, 75.99

2/1/1 Adler 77.51/75.27/77.68

2 RUS-w Ch 75.71

1 RUS Cup 79.36

2 Bryansk 75.46

5 Chorzów 75.91

2 RUS Ch 74.72

4 Bydgoszcz 75.99

7 Székesfehérvár 74.69

8 OG 76.72 (75.80)

Nowicki had seven marks over 80m and Fajdek six, but including the top three, and Fajdek was 6-5 on win-loss. But Nowicki won the Olympic title; the panel split 4-3 in Nowicki’s favour. MIller’s very thin season meant that some preferred Haugh, who had better marks.

JAVELIN

1. Johannes Vetter GER

26.3.93 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 2)

96.29, 94.20, 93.59, 93.20, 92.14, 91.50

1 Offenburg 87.27/91.50

1 E.Throws 91.12

1 Ostrava 94.20

1 Dessau 93.20

1 Eur Team 96.29

1 Kuortane 93.59

1 Luzern 92.14

1 Gateshead 85.25

1 Thum 86.48

9 OG 82.52 (85.64)

1 Offenburg 86.17

1 Lausanne 88.54

1 Paris 87.20

1 Chorzów 89.60

1 Zürich 89.11

1 Berlin 89.76

2. Neeraj Chopra IND

24.12.97 (2y)

88.07, 87.80, 87.58, 86.79, 86.65, 83.18

1 Patiala 88.07/87.80

1 Lisbon 83.18

1 Karlstad 80.96

3 Kuortane 86.79

1 OG 87.58 (86.65)

3. Jakub Vadlejch CZE

10.10.90 (7y, 20- 5, 19- 6)

86.67, 85.73, 85.22, 85.17, 84.93, 84.28

4 Potchefstroom 78.90A

4 Ostrava 82.31

1 CZE Ch 82.04

4 Gateshead 80.85

2 OG 86.67 (84.93)

1 Ústí 84.28

2 Lausanne 85.73

4 Paris 85.17

3 Zürich 85.22

4. Julian Weber GER

29.8.94 (4y, 19- 7)

87.03, 85.30, 84.95, 84.51, 84.41, 83.04

1 Halle 83.04

2 Dessau 84.51

1 GER Ch 80.33

1 Madrid 82.65

3 Luzern 84.95

3 Gateshead 81.07

4 OG 85.30 (84.41)

7 Paris 80.40

2 Zürich 87.03

4 Berlin 81.36

5. Andrian Mardare MDA

20.6.95 (2y, 20- 6)

86.66, 85.43, 85.28, 84.98, 84.54, 84.44

2 E.Throws 86.66

3 Dessau 82.99

1 MDA Ch 85.29

1 Serravalle 84.54

1 Kladno 83.82

1 Eur Team 3 82.57

7 OG 83.30 (82.70)

4 Lausanne 82.61

3 Paris 85.43

4 Zürich 84.98

2 Berlin 84.44

6. Anderson Peters GRN

21.10.97 (2y, 19- 4)

85.98, 85.85, 84.32, 83.61, 83.46, 83.39

1 Austin 82.51

1 Starkville 80.54

1 Eugene 23/4 82.72

2 Ostrava 83.39

4 Gateshead 75.65

1 Samorín 82.81

7 Turku 80.01

3 Madrid 81.73

4 Kuortane 83.46

5 Gateshead 80.59

dnq 15 OG 80.42

2 Offenburg 85.85

3 Ústí 78.57

3 Lausanne 84.32

2 Paris 85.98

2 Chorzów 83.61

5 Zürich 81.65

5 Berlin 80.51

7. Vitezslav Vesely CZE

27.2.83 (7y, 20- 8)

85.44, 83.25, 83.04, 82.63, 82.38, 81.38

6 Potchefstroom 75.12A

4 Roodepoort 75.08A

5 E.Throws 75.73

5 Ostrava 78.52

2 Samorín 82.38

3 Prague 82.63

2 Kladno 81.30

2 Eur Team I 78.50

2 CZE Ch 81.38

3 OG 85.44 (83.04)

2 Ústí 83.25

5 Lausanne 81.19

6 Paris 80.73

4 Chorzów 81.06

8. Aleksey Kotkovets BLR

7.6.98 (1y)

85.10, 83.71, 83.35, 83.10, 83.03, 82.91

2 BLR-w 81.26

1 Brest 85.10/83.03

4 E.Throws 82.01

2 BLR Cup 81.80

2 Prague 82.91

2 Brno 82.90

4 Kladno 79.02

1 BLR Ch 80.71

6 OG 83.71 (82.72)

1 Budapest 81.29

7 Lausanne 80.76

5 Paris 82.40

3 Chorzów 83.35

3 Berlin 83.10

1 Nairobi 82.65A

9. Pavel Meleshko BLR

24.11.92 (1y)

85.06, 83.90, 83.85, 82.67, 82.64, 82.55

1 Minsk 83.85/82.67

1 BLR-w 82.35

2 Brest 82.30

3 E.Throws 82.55

1 BLR Cup 83.90

1 Prague 85.06

1 Brno 81.48

5 Kladno 77.82

2 BLR Ch 78.08

10 OG 82.28 (82.64)

1 Parnu 81.45

6 Lausanne 81.18

10 Paris 75.03

10. Marcin Krukowski POL

14.6.92 (4y, 20- 3, 19- 9)

89.55, 86.52, 85.12, 83.86, 82.61, 79.61

1 Warsaw 79.61

1 Gateshead 82.61

2 Eur Team 85.12

1 Turku 89.55

1 Orimattila 86.52

1 POL Ch 83.86

4 Cetniewo 73.07

dnq 25 OG 74.65

nt Rumia

Vetter was only 9th at the Olympics. However, he won all his other 16 competitions and had the top 8 (including 7 over 90m) and 13 of the top 20 performances of the year. The panel was unanimous for 1-5 but it was a little mixed thereafter.

