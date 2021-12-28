Leading male athletes in speed events this year based on pure performances, major results and win-loss records against rivals

As always, our world top-10 merit rankings, compiled by an international panel of experts, will no doubt provoke discussion. There can be no definitive pecking order for 2021, but the panel has done its best by carefully applying the various criteria for judging athletes’ performances over the year.

In terms of world rankings. In 2016 and 2017 a total of 17 Britons ranked among the top 10 in their events; in 2018 there were 15 but in 2019 the number was down to 11. This year the figure was 15.

Josh Kerr, at 1500m, was the only British male to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games and he and Elliot Giles 800m were the highest ranked at 5th in their events. Four more British athletes were included: Nick Miller (7th hammer), Andrew Pozzi (9th 110m hurdles), Lawrence Okoye (9th discus) and Daniel Rowden (10th 800m).

As is becoming usual, women fared better with nine ranked (two at two events). They were headed by the remarkable Keely Hodgkinson (2nd 800m), then Laura Muir (3rd 1500m and 7th at 800m), Holly Bradshaw (3rd pole vault), Jemma Reekie (4th 800m), Dina Asher-Smith (6th 100m and 7th 200m), and 9th places for Daryll Neita (100m), Jodie Williams (400m), Cindy Sember (100m hurdles) and Jazmin Sawyers (long jump).

For our annual world merit rankings, the International selection panel comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Stuart Mazdon UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks and this year by Mark Butler, with the editor of “Athletics International”, Peter Matthews.

After the extraordinary year in 2020 compilation there remained difficulties and cancellation of various meetings, particularly early on in 2021. However, the Olympic Games were held successfully as were most of the Diamond League fixtures and, vitally for depth of performance, US collegiate action returned.

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 and 2020 top-10 rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2021 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

Note that I do not accept World Athletics final 3 results, but use performances throughout the competition in Diamond League events.

100 METRES

1. Fred Kerley USA

7.5.95 (1y)

9.84, 9.86, 9.87, 9.91, 9.92, 9.93

2 Miami 20/3 10.11

1 Clermont 10.03 (10.06)

1 Miami 24/4 9.91

1 Ostrava 9.96

3 US Ch/OT 9.86 (9.92, 9.93)

6 Monaco 10.15

5 Gateshead 10.13

2 OG 9.94 (9.96, 9.97)

2 Eugene 9.78w

1 Brussels 9.94

1 Zürich 9.87

2 Bellinzona 10.11

2. Andre De Grasse CAN

10.11.94 (6y, 20- 5, 19- 4)

9.89, 9.89, 9.91, 9.98, 9.99, 10.00; 9.74w, 9.92w

2 Gainesville 9.99

2 Jacksonville 30/4 10.05

3 Ostrava 10.17

1h2 Jacksonville 31/5 9.92w

4 Monaco 10.00

4 Gateshead 10.13

3 OG 9.89 (9.91, 9.98)

1 Eugene 9.74w

2 Zürich 9.89

1 Bellinzona 10.06

3. Ronnie Baker USA

15.10.93 (3y)

9.83, 9.85, 9.88, 9.91, 9.91, 9.94; 9.82w, 9.91w

1 Austin 9.94

1 Jacksonville 31/5 9.99 (9.91w)

2 US Ch/OT 9.85 (9.88, 9.94)

1 Stockholm 10.03

1 Monaco 9.91

5 OG 9.95 (9.83, 10.03)

3 Eugene 9.82w

3 Padua 10.10

3 Zürich 9.90

2 Zagreb 9.97

4. Lamont Jacobs ITA

26.9.94 (1y)

9.80, 9.84, 9.94, 9.95, 9.99, 10.01

1h2 Savona 9.95

1 Chorzów 20/6 10.06

1 ITA Ch 10.01

2 Stockholm 10.05

3 Monaco 9.99

1 OG 9.80 (9.84, 9.94)

5. Trayvon Bromell USA

10.7.95 (4y, 20- 2)

9.76A, 9.77, 9.80, 9.88, 9.90, 9.92; 9.86w

1 Eugene 24/4 10.01 (10.01)

1 Jacksonville 30/4 9.88

1 Irvine 9.92

1 Miramar 9.77 (10.01w)

1 US Ch/OT 9.80 (9.90, 9.84w)

5 Monaco 10.01

1 Gateshead 9.98

3s2 OG 10.00 (10.05)

4 Eugene 9.86w

2 Brussels 9.97

4 Zürich 9.96

3 Zagreb 10.03

1 Nairobi 9.76A

6. Akani Simbine RSA

21.9.93 (6y, 20- 1, 19- 5)

9.84, 9.90, 9.93, 9.98, 9.99A, 9.99A; 9.82Aw, 9.95w

1 Roodepoort 10.00Aw

1 Pretoria 9.99A (10.13A)

1 RSA Ch 9.99A (9.82Aw)

1 Florence 10.08

1 Luzern 10.11

1 Székesfehérvár 9.84

2 Monaco 9.98

4 OG 9.93 (9.90, 10.08)

7 Eugene 9.95w

6 Brussels 10.19

5 Zürich 10.10

7. Marvin Bracy USA

7.5.95 (1y)

9.85, 9.85, 9.86, 9.95, 9.98, 9.98

6 Miramar 10.09 (10.08)

7h2 Eugene 24/4 10.63

2 Fort Worth 10.50

3 J’ville 31/5 10.11 (10.01w)

2 Miramar 9.85 (10.06w)

8s2 US Ch/OT 17.82 (10.00)

7 Stockholm 10.19

2 Székesfehérvár 10.02

1 Memphis 9.85 (9.98)

2 Budapest 10.05

1 Paris 10.04

1 Rovereto 9.98

2 Padua 9.98

1 Berlin 9.95

1 Zagreb 9.86

8. Su Bingtian CHN

29.8.89 (3y)

9.83, 9.95, 9.98, 9.98, 9.98, 10.05

1 Shanzhen 10.05

1 Zhaoqing 9.98

1 CHN Ch 9.98

6 Chongqing 11.50 (10.13)

6 OG 9.98 (9.83, 10.05)

1 CHN NG 9.95 (10.06)

9. Ferdinand Omurwa (Omanyala) KEN

2.1.96 (1y)

9.77A, 9.86, 9.96, 10.00, 10.01, 10.01

1 Nairobi 27/2 10.20A (10.18Aw)

2 Nairobi 12/3 10.40A

1 Lagos 10.05w (10.01)

1 Pretoria 10.06A

1 Nairobi 27/5 10.13A

1 KEN Ch 10.02A

3s1 OG 10.00 (10.01)

1 Lahti 10.09 (10.09)

1 Oulu 10.06w

4 Brussels 10.02

2 Nairobi 9.77A

10. Michael Norman USA

3.12.97 (2y, 20- 7)

9.97, 9.98; 9.90w

5 Eugene 9.90w

3 Brussels 9.98

1 Padua 9.97

Jacobs had a terrific Olympic Games, with three national records, but is hard to rank as he raced infrequently compared to major rivals. Two panellists put him 1st from the OG, but the rest felt he did not enough otherwise to go above 4th. Su only competed in Asia.

200 METRES

1. Andre De Grasse CAN

10.11.94 (6y, 20- 6, 19- 2)

19.62, 19.72, 19.73, 19.89, 19.97, 20.09

3 Gateshead 20.85

2 Doha 19.89

1 Oslo 20.09

1 Székesfehérvár 19.97

1 OG 19.62 (19.73)

2 Zürich 19.72

2. Noah Lyles USA

18.7.97 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

19.52, 19.74, 19.74, 19.90, 19.91, 19.99

1 Staten Island 20.80i

1 Walnut 19.90

1 US Ch/OT 19.74 (19.91, 20.19)

3 OG 19.74 (19.99, 20.18)

1 Eugene 19.52

3. Kenny Bednarek USA

14.10.98 (2y, 20- 2)

19.65, 19.70, 19.78, 19.79, 19.80, 19.83; 19.65w, 19.65w

1 Miramar 19.65w

2 Walnut 19.94

1 Ostrava 19.93

1 Gateshead 20.33

1 Doha 19.88

2 US Ch/OT 19.78 (19.90, 20.22)

2 Székesfehérvár 19.99

2 OG 19.68 (19.83, 20.01)

2 Eugene 19.80

1 Lausanne 19.65w

2 Paris 19.79

1 Zürich 19.70

4. Erriyon Knighton USA

29.1.04 (1y)

19.84, 19.88, 19.93, 20.02, 20.03, 20.04

1 Clermont 20.31

1B Gainesville 20.39

1B Walnut 20.30

1 Jacksonville 20.11

3 US Ch/OT 19.84 (19.88, 20.04)

3 Székesfehérvár 20.03

4 OG 19.90 (20.02)

5. Fred Kerley USA

7.5.95 (1y)

19.76A, 19.79, 19.83, 19.90, 20.08, 20.24; 19.77w

1 Gainesville 20.24

2 Ostrava 20.27

4 US Ch/OT 19.90 (20.08)

2 Lausanne 19.77w

1 Paris 19.79

3 Zürich 19.83

1 Nairobi 19.76A

6. Joe Fahnbulleh LBR

12.10.98 (1y)

19.91, 19.98, 19.99, 20.05, 20.05, 20.10; 19.94w

1 Columbia SC 20.60i

2 Fayetteville 20.42i

1 SEC 20.32i

1 NCAA 20.38i

1 Gainesville 20.10

2 SEC 20.05

2q1 NCAA-E 19.94w (20.22w)

1 NCAA 19.91 (20.05)

5 OG 19.98 (19.99)

7. Terrance Laird USA

12.10.98 (1y)

19.81, 19.82, 19.94, 20.13, 20.14, 20.15; 19.82w, 19.94w

1 Austin 19.81

1 Baton Rouge 19.83w

1 SEC 19.82 (20.13)

1q1 NCAA-E 19.94w

2 NCAA 19.94 (20.14)

6 US Ch/OT 20.15 (20.22)

8. Aaron Brown CAN

27.5.92 (3y, 19- 6)

19.99, 20.12, 20.13, 20.14, 20.20, 20.20; 20.03w

3 Gainesville 20.43

4 Walnut 20.26

3 Ostrava 20.40

2 Gateshead 20.79

2 Doha 20.38

1 Montreal 20.24

2 Oslo 20.38

5 Székesfehérvár 20.14

6 OG 20.20 (19.99)

4 Lausanne 20.18w

3 Paris 20.20

4 Zürich 20.13

9. Rasheed Dwyer JAM

29.1.89 (3y)

20.13, 20.17, 20.21, 20.22, 20.30, 20.31

2 Kingston 20.54

1 JAM Ch 20.17 (20.30)

2 Marietta 20.62

2 Mission Viejo 20.22

7 OG 20.21 (20.13, 20.31)

10, Jereem Richards TTO

29.1.89 (3y)

20.10, 20.13, 20.20, 20.26, 20.30, 20.39; 20.37w

1 Fayetteville 20.74i

1C Clermont 20.37w

2 Gainesville 20.30

1 Eugene 23/4 20.26

3 Walnut 20.20

4 Székesfehérvár 20.13

8 OG 20.39 (20.10)

De Grasse’s Olympic win sealed the top ranking, while Lyles beat Bednarek 2-1 and ran the year’s fastest time. Bednarek ran a record 11 (+2w) sub-20 times.

400 METRES

1. Steven Gardiner BAH

12.9.95 (5y, 19- 2)

43.85, 44.14, 44.47, 44.52, 44.71, 45.06

1 Gainesville 44.71

dnf Fort Worth

1 Nashville 45.06

1 BAH Ch 44.52

1 Székesfehérvár 44.47

1 OG 43.85 (44.14, 45.05)

2. Anthony Zambrano COL

17.1.98 (2y, 19- 4)

43.93, 44.08, 44.51, 44.57, 44.76, 44.87

2 Doha 44.57

1 Salamanca 44.91

1 Florence 44.76

1 Madrid 44.51

2 OG 44.08 (43.93, 44.87)

3. Kirani James GRN

1.9.92 (10y, 19- 7)

43.88, 44.19, 44.42, 44.46, 44.51, 44.61

1 Phoenix 44.88

1 Ostrava 44.74

4 Doha 44.61

1 Stockholm 44.63

3 OG 44.19 (43.88, 45.09)

2 Brussels 44.51

2 Zürich 44.42

1 Zagreb 44.46

4. Michael Norman USA

3.12.97 (3y, 19- 2)

44.07, 44.27, 44.31, 44.40, 44.52, 44.65

1 Staten Island 45.34i

1 Eugene 24/4 44.67

1 Walnut 44.40

1 Doha 44.27

1 US Ch/OT 44.07 (44.73)

3 Székesfehérvár 44.65

5 OG 44.31 (44.52)

5. Michael Cherry USA

23.3.95 (3y, 20- 2)

44.03, 44.21, 44.35, 44.37, 44.41, 44.44

1 Fayetteville 45.24i

5 Eugene 24/4 45.90

2 Walnut 44.86

1 Fort Worth 44.37

1 Jacksonville 44.74

2 US Ch/OT 44.35 (44.50, 44.86)

4 Székesfehérvár 44.69

4 OG 44.21 (44.44, 44.82)

1 Rovereto 44.55

1 Brussels 44.03

1 Chorzów 44.94

1 Zürich 44.41

6. Randolph Ross USA

1.1.01 (1y)

43.85, 44.60, 44.63, 44.69, 44.74, 44.85

1 Lexington 46.20i

1 Columbia 45.79i

1 Clemson 45.21i

2 (1B) NCAA 44.99i

2 Greensboro 10/4 45.71

2 Jacksonville 44.69

1 Greensboro 6/5 44.60

1q2 NCAA-E 44.86 (44.63)

1 NCAA 43.85 (45.24)

3 US Ch/OT 44.74 (44.85, 45.61)

4h2 OG 45.67

7. Bryce Deadmon USA

26.4.97 (1y)

44,44, 44.50, 44.57, 44.58, 44.58, 44.62

1 College Sta. 16/1 45.68i

1 Lubbock 45.29i

1 Fayetteville 45.21i

5 (3A) NCAA 45.54i (45.37i)

1 Austin 44.62

2 SEC 44.50 (45.06)

1q1 NCAA-W 44.57

2 NCAA 44.44 (45.48)

7 US Ch/OT 44.96 (45.17, 45.46)

2 Székesfehérvár 44.58

8. Trevor Stewart USA

20.5.97 (2y, 19- 9)

44.52, 44.55, 44.59, 44.75, 44.90, 44.96

2 Lexington 47.01i

2 Columbia 46.00i

3 Clemson 45.55i

7 (4B) NCAAi 45.83i

1 Greensboro 10/4 45.43

1 Jacksonville 44.52

2 Greensboro 8/5 45.04 (45.57)

1q1 NCAA-E 44.59 (44.55)

4 NCAA 44.96 (45.36)

4 US Ch/OT 44.90 (44.75, 45.05)

3 Marietta 45.35

9. Isaac Makwala BOT

24.9.85 (5y)

44.47, 44.59, 44.65A, 44.83, 44.86, 44.94

4 Roodepoort 46.82A

2b Potchefstroom 46.09A

1 Gaborone 44.65A

1 Chorzów 44.47

6 Stockholm 45.03

1 Sotteville 45.06

7 OG 44.94 (44.59, 44.86)

2 Lausanne 45.20

2 Rovereto 45.02

3 Brussels 44.83

6 Zürich 45.41

2 Zagreb 45.15

10. Liemarvin Bonevacia NED

5.4.89 (1y)

44.48, 44.62, 44.80, 44.95, 44.99, 45.00

1 NED Ch 45.99i

3 Eur Ind 46.30i

5 Ostrava 46.18

2 Oordegem 45.68

3 Hengelo 45.77

1 Geneva 45.01

1 NED Ch 44.99

3 Stockholm 44.80

8 OG 45.07 (44.62, 44.95)

1 Bern 44.48

3 Lausanne 45.41

2 Rovereto 45.02

4 Brussels 45.00

5 Zürich 45.35

Gardiner did not race often, but was an outstanding Olympic champion, while Zambrano had a thin season, but was excellent in all his races. Cherry had an excellent season especially post-OG and could perhaps be higher. There was little between those ranked 8th to 10th plus Vernon Norwood.

110 METRES HURDLES

1. Grant Holloway USA

19.11.97 (4y, 20- 5, 19- 1)

12.81, 12.96, 13.02, 13.07, 13.08, 13.09; 13.04w

1 Miramar 10/4 13.04w (13.14w)

1 Gainesville 13.07 (13.17)

1 J’ville 30/4 13.22 (13.26)

1 Boston 13.20

1 J’ville 31/5 13.10 (13.15)

1 US Ch/OT 12.96 (12.81, 13.11)

1 Székesfehérvár 13.08

2 OG 13.09 (13.02, 13.13)

2. Devon Allen USA

12.12.94 (5y)

12.99, 13.06, 13.08, 13.10, 13.10, 13.10; 13.07w

2h2 Des Moines 13.76

1 Annapolis 13.26w

1 Eugene 7/5 13.40

2 Irvine 13.26

7h2 Fort Worth 16.21

2 J’ville 31/5 13.22 (13.23)

2 Hengelo 13.32

4 Florence 13.32

2 US Ch/OT 13.10 (13.10, 13.26)

3 Marietta 13.33 (13.33)

4 OG 13.14 (13.18, 13.21)

1 Memphis 13.14

1 Lausanne 13.07w

2 Paris 13.08

2 Chorzów 13.37

1 Zürich 13.06

1 Berlin 13.10

1 Zagreb 12.99

3. Ronald Levy JAM

30.10.92 (4y, 19- 9)

13.06, 13.08, 13.10, 13.10, 13.11, 13.11

4 Miramar 10/4 13.39w (13.40w)

2 Kingston 17/4 13.43

2 Miami 13.39

2 Kingston 22/5 13.29

2 Miramar 5/6 13.23w (13.51)

1 JAM Ch 13.10 (13.08)

4 Székesfehérvár 13.25

1 Gateshead 13.22

3 OG 13.10 (13.17, 13.23)

5 Lausanne 13.40w

4 Paris 13.24

1 Rovereto 13.37

1 Padua 13.34

2 Zürich 13.06

2 Berlin 13.11

2 Zagreb 13.11

4. Hansle Parchment JAM

17.6.90 (7y)

13.03, 13.04, 13.12, 13.16, 13.17, 13.19

4/1 Ft. Lauderdale 13.87/13.49

3 JAM Ch 13.16 (13.19)

2 Marietta 13.32 (13.40)

1 OG 13.04 (13.23, 13.23)

8 Lausanne 13.58w

1 Paris 13.03

1 Chorzów 13.26

3 Zürich 13.17

3 Zagreb 13.12

5. Omar McLeod JAM

25.4.94 (6y, 19- 4)

13.01, 13.04, 13.08, 13.11, 13.16, 13.42

1 Irvine 13.11

dns J’ville 31/5 13.16

1 Hengelo 13.08

1 Florence 13.01

8 JAM Ch 16.22 (13.04)

2 Gateshead 13.42

6. Daniel Roberts USA

13.4.98 (2y, 19- 3)

13.11, 13.16, 13.22, 13.23, 13.25, 13.30; 13.23w

2 Miramar 10/4 13.30w (13.29w)

1 Des Moines 13.39w

3 Irvine 13.30

3 J’ville 31/5 13.23 (13.41)

3 US Ch/OT 13.11 (13.22, 13.25)

5s1 OG 13.33 (13.41)

dq Budapest

4 Lausanne 13.23w

3 Paris 13.16

4 Zürich 13.31

7. Pascal Martinot-Lagarde FRA

22.9.91 (7y, 19- 6)

13.16, 13.25, 13 37, 13.45, 13.49, 13.70;13.17w

8 Florence 14.25

3 Tomblaine 13.45

1 Sotteville 13.70

5 OG 13.16 (13.25, 13.37)

4 Chaux-de-Fonds 13.49

3 Lausanne 13.17w

dq Paris

8. Wilhem Bélocian FRA

22.6.95 (4y, 20- 4, 19- 8)

13.15, 13.16, 13.31, 13.34, 13.35, 13.38

3 Hengelo 13.34

3 Florence 13.31

1 Chorzów 13.35

1 FRA Ch 13.15 (13.38)

1 Tomblaine 13.16

dq h1 OG

9. Andrew Pozzi GBR

15.5.92 (3y, 20- 2)

13.25, 13.26, 13.30, 13.32, 13.45, 13.49; 13.42w

1 Savona 13.42w

1 Montreuil 13.26

2 Florence 13.25

3 UK Ch 13.54

3 Gateshead 13.45

7 OG 13.30 (13.32, 13.50)

7 Lausanne 13.45w

6 Paris 13.49

10. Asier Martínez ESP

22.4.00 (1y)

13.22, 13.27, 13.31, 13.32, 13.34, 13.36

1 Pamplona 13.58

1 Castellón 13.34

1 Eur Team 13.43

1 Marseille 13.36

3 Madrid 13.61 (13.41)

2 ESP Ch 13.31

1 Eur U23 13.34 (13.54)

6 OG 13.22 (13.27, 13.31)

Although Parchment beat him for the Olympic title, Holloway was clearly the stand-out performer and Levy beat Parchment 4-2. Close for final ranking places, with Damon Thomas just missing out.

400 METRES HURDLES

1. Karsten Warholm NOR

28.2.96 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 11)

45.94, 46.70, 47.08, 47.30, 47.35, 48.08

1 Oslo 46.70

1 Stockholm 47.08

1 OG 45.94 (47.30, 48.65)

1 Zürich 47.35

1 Berlin 48.08

300mh: 1 Oslo 33.26

2. Rai Benjamin USA

27.7.97 (3y, 19- 2

46.17, 46.83, 47.13, 47.37, 47.38, 48.60

1 Walnut 47.13

1 Doha 47.38

1 USA Ch/OT 46.83 (48.61, 49.12)

2 OG 46.17 (47.37, 48.60)

3. Alison dos Santos BRA

3.6.00 (2y,19- 6)

46.72, 47.31, 47.34, 47.38, 47.51, 47.57

1 La Mirada 49.56

1 Des Moines 48.15

3 Walnut 47.68

2 Doha 47.57

2 Oslo 47.38

1 Stockholm 47.34

2 Monaco 47.51

3 OG 46.72 (47.31, 48.42)

1 Brussels 48.23

1 Chorzów 48.50

2 Zürich 47.81

1 Bellinzona 48.15

4. Kyron McMaster IVB

3.1.97 (4y, 19- 4)

47.08, 47.50, 47.82, 48.24, 48.26, 48.31

2 Walnut 47.50

3 Doha 47.82

dnf Stockholm

4 OG 47.08 (48.26, 48.79)

2 Brussels 48.31

3 Zürich 48.24

5. Abderrahman Samba QAT

5.9.95 (4y, 19- 3)

47.12, 47.47, 48.26, 48.38, 48.56

4 Doha 48.26

1 Hengelo 48.56

5 OG 47.12 (47.47, 48.38)

6. Yasmani Copello TUR

15.4.87 (6y, 20- 5, 19- 5)

47.81, 47.88, 48.19, 48.35, 48.45, 48.80

2 Savona 49.37

1 Ostrava 49.21

6 Doha 49.11

2 Hengelo 48.88

3 Oslo 48.86

2 Stockholm 48.19

1 Székesfehérvár 48.35

6 OG 47.81 (47.88, 49.00)

3 Brussels 48.45

2 Chorzów 48.80

dq Zürich 48.84

1 Izmir 49.32

7. Rasmus Mägi EST

4.5.92 (4y, 20- 3)

48.11, 48.36, 48.49, 48.53, 48.58, 48.73

1 Huelva 48.87

2 Turku 48.58

1 Geneva 48.49

1 Eur Team I 48.82

4 Oslo 48.95

4 Stockholm 48.81

3 Monaco 48.83

7 OG 48.11 (48.36, 48.73)

5 Brussels 49.13

4 Zürich 48.84

2 Berlin 48.73

2 Bellinzona 48.53

8. Alessandro Sibilio ITA

27.4.99 (1y)

47.93, 48.42, 48.77, 48.96, 49.11, 49.25

1 Savona 49.25

2 Ostrava 49.62

1 Eur Team 49.70

4 Hengelo 49.56

1 ITA Ch 48.96

1 Eur U23 48.42

8 OG 48.77 (47.93, 49.11)

9. Kenny Selmon USA

27.8.96 (2y)

48.08, 48.51, 48.58, 48.61, 48.81, 48.87

1 Atlanta 49.48

1 Prairie View 48.97

1 Miramar 48.81

2 Des Moines 48.87

6 Walnut 49.11

5 Doha 49.03

2 Nashville 48.96

2 USA Ch/OT 48.08 (48.51, 49.03)

4s2 OG 48.58 (48.61)

10. Jaheel Hyde JAM

2.2.97 (1y)

48.18, 48.54, 48.89, 48.91, 48.95, 49.14

1 Kingston 49.87

4 Miramar 49.86

1 JAM Ch 48.18 (49.14)

8s3 OG 87.38 (fell) (48.54)

4 Brussels 48.91

3 Chorzów 48.89

3 Berlin 48.95

5 Bellinzona 49.73

Near unanimity over the rankings in an outstanding year for the event headed by the marvellous Olympic final with Warholm’s well-nigh perfect race, and Benjamin also well under the previous world record, and the eight finalists in that race occupy those rankings.

