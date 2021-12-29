Peter Matthews and his team of statisticians analyse the best male athletes of the year in high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump

As always, our world top-10 merit rankings, compiled by an international panel of experts, will no doubt provoke discussion. There can be no definitive pecking order for 2021, but the panel has done its best by carefully applying the various criteria for judging athletes’ performances over the year.

In terms of world rankings. In 2016 and 2017 a total of 17 Britons ranked among the top 10 in their events; in 2018 there were 15 but in 2019 the number was down to 11. This year the figure was 15.

Josh Kerr, at 1500m, was the only British male to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games and he and Elliot Giles 800m were the highest ranked at 5th in their events. Four more British athletes were included: Nick Miller (7th hammer), Andrew Pozzi (9th 110m hurdles), Lawrence Okoye (9th discus) and Daniel Rowden (10th 800m).

As is becoming usual, women fared better with nine ranked (two at two events). They were headed by the remarkable Keely Hodgkinson (2nd 800m), then Laura Muir (3rd 1500m and 7th at 800m), Holly Bradshaw (3rd pole vault), Jemma Reekie (4th 800m), Dina Asher-Smith (6th 100m and 7th 200m), and 9th places for Daryll Neita (100m), Jodie Williams (400m), Cindy Sember (100m hurdles) and Jazmin Sawyers (long jump).

For our annual world merit rankings, the International selection panel comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Stuart Mazdon UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks and this year by Mark Butler, with the editor of “Athletics International”, Peter Matthews.

After the extraordinary year in 2020 compilation there remained difficulties and cancellation of various meetings, particularly early on in 2021. However, the Olympic Games were held successfully as were most of the Diamond League fixtures and, vitally for depth of performance, US collegiate action returned.

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 and 2020 top-10 rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2021 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

Note that I do not accept World Athletics final 3 results, but use performances throughout the competition in Diamond League events.

HIGH JUMP

1. Gianmarco Tamberi ITA

1.6.92 (5y, 20- 5)

2.37, 2.35i, 2.35i, 2.34i, 2.34, 2.33

1 Ancona 2.32i

1 Banská B 2.31i

2 Nehvizdy 2.24i

2 Torun 2.34i

1 ITA Ind Ch 2.35i

2 Eur Ind 2.35i

3 Hengelo 2.20

3 Florence 2.33

2 Leverkusen 2.24

4= Székesfehérvár 2.30

7 Monaco 2.21

1= OG 2.37 (2.28)

5 Lausanne 2.24

2 Rovereto 2.25

1 Chorzów 2.30

1 Zürich 2.34

2. Maksim Nedosekov BLR

21.1.98 (4y, 20- 6, 19- 4)

2.37, 2.37, 2.37i, 2.34i, 2.29, 2.27

8 Banská B 2.25i

1 BLR Ind Ch 2.23

1 Torun 2.34i

1 Eur Ind 2.37i

7 Doha 2.24

1 Hengelo 2.24

6 Florence 2.27

1 BLR Ch 2.29

1 Székesfehérvár 2.37

3 Monaco 2.25

3 OG 2.37 (2.28)

nh Lausanne

6 Chorzów 2.15

4 Zürich 2.27

3. Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT

24.6.91 (11y, 19- 2)

2.37, 2.30, 2.30, 2.30, 2.28, 2.25

1 Doha 15/2 2.25

1= Tokyo 2.30

2 Doha 2.30

5 Florence 2.30

1= OG 2.37 (2.28)

4. Mikhail Akimenko RUS

6.12.95 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 1)

2.33, 2.33, 2.33, 2.32, 2.31i, 2.31i

1 Yekaterinburg 2.30i

1 Chelyabinsk 2.28i

1 Moscow 24/1 2.31i

1 Moscow 7/2 2.28i

1 RUS Ind Ch 2.24i

1 Bryansk 2.31i

1 Moscow 28/2 2.28i

2 RUS Cup 2.26

2 Samorín 2.29

1 Bryansk 2.28

1 RUS Ch 2.33

1 Liège 2.23

3 Székesfehérvár 2.33

1 Monaco 2.32

6 OG 2.33 (2.28)

1 Belaya T 2.23

5. Ilya Ivanyuk RUS

9.3.93 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 3)

2.37, 2.33, 2.33, 2.33, 2.31, 2.30

3 Chelyabinsk 2.23i

3 Moscow 24/1 2.26i

4 Moscow 7/2 2.24i

4 RUS Ind Ch 2.24i

3 Bryansk 2.23i

5 Moscow 28/2 2.15i

1 Smolensk 2.37

1 Doha 2.33

1 Florence 2.33

2 RUS Ch 2.31

2 Székesfehérvár 2.33

4= Monaco 2.25

9 OG 2.30 (2.28)

1 Lausanne 2.30

2 Chorzów 2.27

3 Zürich 2.30

6. JuVaughn Harrison USA

30.4.99 (1y)

2.36, 2.33, 2.33, 2.30, 2.30i, 2.28

1 Baton Rouge 2.28i

1 SEC Ind 2.20i

1 NCAA Ind 2.30i

1 Tuscaloosa 2.23

1 Baton Rouge 2.30

1 SEC 2.36

1 NCAA 2.33

1 US Ch/OT 2.33

7 OG 2.33 (2.28)

7. Brandon Starc AUS

24.11.93 (3y, 19- 5)

2.35, 2.33, 2.29, 2.28, 2.27, 2.27

1/2 Canberra 2.27/2.19

1 Sydney 2.19

1 Brisbane 2.09

1 AUS Ch 2.20

4 Doha 2.27

2 Hengelo 2.20

2 Florence 2.33

6 Székesfehérvár 2.27

6 Monaco 2.21

5 OG 2.35 (2.28)

8. Woo Sang-hyeok KOR

23.4.96 (1y)

2.35, 2.31, 2.29, 2.28, 2.27, 2.26

1/2/1 Chula Vista 2.26/2.25/2.26

3 Tucson 2.26

1 Yecheon 2.27

1 KOR Ch 2.29

1 Jeongseon 2.31

1 Goseong 2.26

4 OG 2.35 (2.28)

9. Andrey Protsenko UKR

20.5.88 (7y, 20- 7, 19- 9)

2.34i, 2.30, 2.30, 2.30, 2.28i, 2.28i

1 Udine 2.28i

3 Banská B 2.28i

1 UKR Ind Ch 2.28i

2 Torun 2.34i

4 Florence 2.30

1 UKR Ch 2.26

4= Székesfehérvár 2.30

4= Monaco 2.25

dnq 14= OG 2.25

2 Bialystok 2.20

3 Lausanne 2.27

2 Zürich 2.30

2 Opole 2.24

10. Django Lovett CAN

6.7.92 (1y)

2.33, 2.30, 2.29, 2.29, 2.28, 2.27

3/3 Chula Vista 2.26/2.20

2 Tucson 2.29

1 CAN Ch 2.33

2 Montreal 2.20

2 Monaco 2.29

8 OG 2.30 (2.28)

5 Zürich 2.27

Four men topped the world list with 2.37 with Olympic gold shared by Tamberi and Barshim, who is difficult to rank as his next best was 2.30 in limited competition.

POLE VAULT

1. Armand Duplantis SWE

10.11.99 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 2)

6.10, 6.10i, 6.06, 6.05, 6.05i, 6.03i

1 Düsseldorf 6.01i

1 Rouen 6.03i

1 Liévin 5.86i

1 Belgrade 6.10i

1 Eur Ind 6.05i

1 Baton Rouge 5.90

1 Ostrava 5.90

2 Gateshead 5.55

1 Hengelo 6.10

1 Karlstad 6.00

1 Oslo 6.01

1 Stockholm 6.02

1 OG 6.02 (5.75)

4 Lausanne 5.62

1 Paris 6.01

1 Brussels 6.05

1 Zürich 6.06

2. Chris Nilsen USA

13.1.98 (4y, 20- 8, 19- 4)

5.97, 5.93i, 5.92, 5.91, 5.91, 5.90

1 Vermillion 5.90i

5 Tourcoing 5.53i

2= Rouen 5.93i

2 Liévin 5.86i

1 Val-de-Reuil 5.80i

3 Aubière 5.86i

3 Des Moines 5.80

1 Walnut 5.91

1 Navasota 5.90i

1 US Ch/OT 5.90

1 Bydgoszcz 5.92

6 Stockholm 5.72

2 OG 5.97 (5.75)

1 Lausanne 5.82

3 Paris 5.81

2 Brussels 5.85

1 Chorzów 5.86

5 Zürich 5.83

2 Berlin 5.91

5 Zagreb 5.82

3. Sam Kendricks USA

7.9.92 (8y, 20- 2, 19- 1)

5.93, 5.92, 5.91, 5.91, 5.86, 5.86i

3 Düsseldorf 5.81i

4 Rouen 5.83i

8 Liévin 5.60i

1 Lódz 5.86i

1 Torun 5.80i

1 Des Moines 5.86

2 Ostrava 5.65

1 Dessau 5.80

1 Gateshead 5.74

1 Nashville 5.71

2= US Ch/OT 5.85

2 Stockholm 5.92

1 Sotteville 5.82

2 Lausanne 5.82

4 Paris 5.73

1 St.Wendel 5.70

6 Chorzów 5.70

2 Zürich 5.93

1 Berlin 5.91

2 Zagreb 5.82

4. K.C. Lightfoot USA

11.11.99 (2y, 20- 6)

6.00i, 5.95i, 5.94i, 5.93i, 5.90i, 5.90i

1 Lubbock 5.94i/5.95i/6.00i

1 College Station 5.90i

1 Big 12 5.80i

1 NCAAi 5.93i

1 Austin 5.90

1 Waco 5.72

nh Des Moines

4= Walnut 5.60

3 Navasota 5.70i

2= US Ch/OT 5.85

7 Stockholm 5.62

2 Sotteville 5.72

4= OG 5.80 (5.75)

5= Lausanne 5.52

5 Paris 5.73

3 Brussels 5.85

2= Chorzów 5.80

6 Zürich 5.83

3 Berlin 5.91

1 Zagreb 5.87

5. Renaud Lavillenie FRA

18.9.86 (13y, 20- 4, 19- 9)

6.06i, 6.02i, 5.95i, 5.93i, 5.92, 5.92

1 Bordeaux 5.92i

1 Karlsruhe 5.95i

1 Tourcoing 6.02i

2= Rouen 5.93i

3 Liévin 5.80i

nh Val-de-Reuil

3 FRA Ind Ch 5.66i

1 Aubière 6.06i

1 Pierre-Bénite 5.80

2 Salon-de-P 5.72

4 Poznan 5.55

1 Chorzów 5.92

2 FRA Ch 5.70

3 Oslo 5.81

3 Stockholm 5.92

8 OG 5.70 (5.75)

10 Lausanne 5.32

10 Paris 5.30

6. Timur Morgunov RUS

12.10.96 (2y)

5.93, 5.90, 5.90i, 5.85, 5.80, 5.75

1 RUS Ind Ch 5.55i

1 Moscow 5.65i/5.90i

1 Tver 5.90

1 RUS Ch 5.80

1 Moscow 5.75/5.85

2 Bialystok 5.75

3 Lausanne 5.72

4 Brussels 5.75

3 Zürich 5.93

5 Innsbruck 5.30

nh Nairobi

7. Ernest John Obiena PHI

17.11.95 (2y, 20- 9)

5.93, 5.91, 5.87, 5.86i, 5.85, 5.83

5 Karlsruhe 5.62i

1 Berlin 5.80i

1 Dortmund 5.68i

5= Liévin 5.60i

2 Lódz 5.86i

3 Torun 5.80i

1 Gothenburg 5.70

2 Hengelo 5.80

1 Mössingen 5.85

1= Leverkusen 5.80

2 Bydgoszcz 5.87

1 Täby 5.80

4 Stockholm 5.82

11= OG 5.70 (5.75)

5= Lausanne 5.52

2 Paris 5.91

10 Brussels 5.55

2= Chorzów 5.80

4 Zürich 5.83

1 Innsbruck 5.93

4 Berlin 5.81

8. Thiago Braz da Silva BRA

16.12.93 (7y, 20- 10, 19- 8)

5.87, 5.82, 5.80, 5.80, 5.80i, 5.75

5 Liévin 5.60i

3 Lódz 5.80i

4 Torun 5.60i

2= Belgrade 5.70i

6 Aubière 5.70i

2 Gothenburg 5.65

5 Hengelo 5.62

1= Leverkusen 5.80

4 Bydgoszcz 5.82

2 Täby 5.80

3 OG 5.87 (5.75)

9. Piotr Lisek POL

16.8.92 (8y, 20- 3, 19- 33)

5.82, 5.82, 5.80, 5.80, 5.80i, 5.80i

8= Karlsruhe 5.47i

6 Düsseldorf 5.62i

5 Berlin 5.62i

4 Liévin 5.74i

4 Lódz 5.72i

2 Torun 5.80i

1 POL Ind Ch 5.60i

2= Belgrade 5.70i

3 Eur Ind 5.80i

5 Dessau 5.45

2= Poznan 5.65

4 Chorzów 5.70

2 Karlstad 5.50

1 POL Ch 5.80

3 Bydgoszcz 5.82

5 Stockholm 5.82

6 OG 5.80 (5.75)

2 Szczecin 5.50

4 Miedzyzdroje 5.50

3= Bialystok 5.66

8 Lausanne 5.42

7 Paris 5.55

7 St.Wendel 5.60

7 Brussels 5.65

5 Chorzów 5.70

6= Berlin 5.71

2 Hof 5.72

3 Aachen 5.61

10. Menno Vloon NED

11.5.94 (1y)

5.96i, 5.81i, 5.81, 5.80, 5.75, 5.75

4 Düsseldorf 5.81i

1 NED Ind Ch 5.72i

2 Aubière 5.96i

5= Eur Ind 5.70i (5.70i)

3 Hengelo 5.80

1 Leiden 5.70

2 NED Ch 5.40

3 Liège 5.45

1 Heusden 5.75

6 Sotteville 5.42

13 OG 5.55 (5.75)

2 Leuven 5.71

2 Sittard 5.56

3 St.Wendel 5.70

8 Brussels 5.65

1 Breda 5.40

4 Innsbruck 5.50

2 Hof 5.72

1 Cesano M 5.81

Cormont 2+1i

Mondo Duplantis had 12 competitions at 6m or higher. It was close after the top five with Kurtis Marschall just missing out.

LONG JUMP

1. Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE

18.3.98 (4y, 20- 3, 19- 6)

8.60, 8.48, 8.41, 8.38, 8.35i, 8.27

3 Karlsruhe 8.05i

2 Metz 8.02i

2 Liévin 8.21i

1 GRE Ind Ch 8.00i

1 Eur Ind 8.35i (8.04i)

1 Athens 8.60

1 Haniá 8.27

1 GRE Ch 8.48

1 Eur Team I 8.38

3 Monaco 8.24

1 OG 8.41 (8.22)

2. Juan Miguel Echevarría CUB

11.8.98 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

8.55w, 8.50, 8.41, 8.38, 8.30, 8.29

1 Karlsruhe 8.18i

1 Liévin 8.25i

1 Madrid 8.14i

1 Havana 8.55w/8.30

1 Castellón 8.38

2 Stockholm 8.29

2 OG 8.41 (8.50)

3. JuVaughn Harrison USA

30.4.99 (1y)

8.47, 8.45i, 8.44, 8.33i, 8.27, 8.24

1 Baton Rouge 7.98i

2 Fayetteville 8.09i

1 SEC Ind 8.33i

1 NCAA Ind 8.45i

1 Baton Rouge 8.44

2 SEC 8.24

1 NCAA 8.27 (8.14)

1 US Ch/OT 8.47 (8.06)

5 OG 8.15 (8.13)

4. Tajay Gayle JAM

2.8.96 (4y, 20- 2, 19- 2)

8.56w, 8.55w/8.27, 8.29, 8.27, 8.23, 8.14

1/2 Spanish Town 7.57/7.29

1 Kingston 8.03/7.77

1 Miramar 8.27

2 Kingston 17/4 7.76

3 Gateshead 8.00

1 Kingston 5/6 8.56w

1 JAM Ch 8.23

1 Stockholm 8.55w/8.27

1 Monaco 8.29

11 OG 7.69 (8.14)

5. Thobias Montler SWE

15.2.96 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 10)

8.31i, 8.27, 8.24, 8.23, 8.18i, 8.17

1 Växjö 8.06i/7.59i

4 Karlsruhe 7.91i

3 Liévin 8.03i

1 SWE Ind Ch 8.13i

2 Eur Ind 8.31i (8.18i)

4 Gateshead 7.85w/7.78

1 Estepona 8.02w/7.97

1 Sollentuna 7.96

3 Eur Team I 7.94

1 Kuortane 8.13

1 Halmstad 8.07

3 Stockholm 8.23

2 Monaco 8.27

7 OG 8.08 (8.01)

1 SWE Ch 7.98

1 v FIN 8.24

1 Zürich 8.17

6. Maykel D. Massó CUB

8.5.99 (3y, 20- 10)

8.39, 8.21, 8.08i, 8.07, 8.04, 8.02i

2 Karlsruhe 8.08i

1 Metz 8.02i

3/1 Havana 8.04/8.39

6 Luzern 7.70

2 Trieste 7.95

3 OG 8.21 (8.07)

7. Yuki Hashioka JPN

23.1.99 (3y, 20- 7, 19- 8)

8.36, 8.23, 8.19i, 8.17, 8.10, 8.07

1 JPN Ind Ch 8.19i

2 Hiroshima 7.97

1 Tokyo 8.07

1 Niigata 8.23

1 JPN Ch 8.36

6 OG 8.10 (8.17)

8. Steffin McCarter USA

19.1.97 (1y)

8.35w/8.18, 8.27w/8.26, 8.26, 8.17, 8.14, 8.10w

1 Austin 8.27w/8.26

1 Texas R 8.17

1/2 Austin 7.90/7.92

3 Baton Rouge 7.91

1 Big 12 8.35w/8.19

5 NCAA 7.84 (8.03)

3 US Ch/OT 8.26 (8.10w)

dnq 15 OG 7.92

1 Rovereto 7.90

1 Brussels 7.99

2 Zürich 8.14

9. Eusebio Cáceres ESP

10.9.91 (4y, 19- 9)

8.18, 8.04, 8.03, 8.02w, 7.99, 7.97

5 Karlsruhe 7.43i

1 Gent 7.45i

1 ESP Ind Ch 7.91i

1 Zaragoza 8.02w

2 Gateshead 8.04

3 Eur Team 7.75

1 ESP Ch 8.03

1 L’Hospitalet 7.94

4 OG 8.18 (7.98)

7 Brussels 7.55

10. Isaac Grimes USA

14.4.98 (1y)

8.35i, 8.33i, 8.18i, 8.09, 8.07, 8.05

1 Columbia SC 8.00i

1 Clemson 8.18i

1 Fayetteville 12/2 8.33i

1 ACC 7.94i

2 NCAA Ind 8.35i

1 Gainesville 7.94/7.91

1 Jacksonville 8.07

1 ACC 7.75

2 NCAA 8.05 (8.02)

5 US Ch/OT 8.09 (7.88w)

The panel was split for the contenders for top ranking, 4 favouring Tentóglou and 3 Echevarría. Grimes, Marquis Dendy and Filippo Randazzo were all contenders for the final ranking spot.

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Pedro Paulo Pichardo POR

30.6.93 (8y, 20- 4, 19- 3)

17.98, 17.92, 17.71, 17.70, 17.69, 17.63

1 Braga 17.36i

1 Eur Ind 17.30i (17.03i)

2 Eur Team 17.01

2 Madrid 17.69

1 Székesfehérvár 17.92

1 Gateshead 17.50

1 OG 17.98 (17.71)

1 Eugene 17.63

1 Zürich 17.70

2. Fabrice Zango BUR

25.6.93 (3y, 20- 1, 19- 4)

18.07i, 17.83w, 17.82i, 17.82, 17.67, 17.51i

1 Aubière 18.07i

1 Miramas 17.05i

1 Liévin 17.82i

1 Val-de-Reuil 17.51i

1 FRA Ind Ch 17.17i

1 Montpelier 17.40

1 Ostrava 17.20

1 Montreuil 17.67

1 Madrid 17.83w

2 Székesfehérvár 17.82

3 OG 17.47 (16.83)

2 Eugene 17.12

1 Paris 16.97

2 Zürich 17.20

3. Zhu Yaming CHN

4.5.94 (1y)

17.57, 17.39, 17.32i, 17.11, 17.07, 16.56

1 Chengdu 17.32i

1 Xi’an 17.07

1 CHN Ch 17.39

2 OG 17.57 (17.11)

5 CHN NG 16.56

4. Yasser Triki ALG

24.3.97 (1y)

17.43, 17.33, 17.31, 17.26i, 17.24, 17.16

1 Algiers 17.10w/17.06

1 Algiers 17.00/17.31

1 Radès 17.26i

1 Oslo 17.24

3 Székesfehérvár 17.33

5 OG 17.43 (17.05)

2 Paris 17.16

3 Zürich 17.03

5. Will Claye USA

13.6.91 (10y, 19- 2)

17.44, 17.21, 17.15, 16.91, 16.85, 16.83

1 Walnut 17.15

1 US Ch/OT 17.21 (16.85)

4 OG 17.44 (16.91

4 Pre 16.83

6. Andy Díaz CUB

25.12.95 (4y, 20- 3, 19- 10)

17.63, 17.37w/17.33, 17.19, 17.06i, 16.78

1 Metz 17.06i

2 Havana 21/5 17.37w/17.13

1 Havana 28/5 17.19

1 Havana 4/6 17.63

2 Oslo 16.78

7. Donald Scott USA

23.2.92 (3y, 20- 10, 19- 6)

17.22w/16.93, 17.18, 17.18, 17.03, 17.01; 17.00w

3 Liévin 16.90i

2 Val-de-Reuil 16.94i

1 Eugene 24/4 16.89

2 Walnut 17.00w/16.91

2 US Ch/OT 17.18 (16.81)

6 Oslo 15.92

4 Székesfehérvár 16.74

7 OG 17.18 (17.01)

3 Eugene 17.03

8 Paris 16.44

6 Zürich 16.22

8. Necati Er TUR

24.2.97 (1y)

17.25, 17.13, 16.62, 16.42, 16.38, 16.35

dnq 10 Eur Ind 16.17i

1 Sollentuna 16.42

nj Balkan Ch

6 Székesfehérvár 16.62

6 OG 17.25 (17.13)

1 Gazientep 16.35

1 Izmir 16.22

9. Wu Ruiting CHN

29.11.95 (2y, 20- 10)

17.28, 17.20i, 16.90, 16.85i, 16.85, 16.84

2 Chengdu 17.20i

1 Shaoxing 16.85i

2 Xi’an 16.84

2 CHN Ch 16.90

1 Huangzhou 16.85

dnq 14 OG 16.73

1 CHN NG 17.28

10, Fang Yaoqing CHN

20.4.96 (1y)

17.15i, 17.04, 17.01, 16.84, 16.70, 16.38

3 Chengdu 17.15i

1 Shaoxing 16.32

7 Xi’an 15.94

3 CHN Ch 16.70

2 Chongqing 16.38

8 OG 17.01 (16.84)

2 CHN NG 17.04

While Zango was supreme indoors including a world indoor record, Pichardo came to the fore outdoors with 7 of the 11 wind-legal performances at 17.50 or better. Andrea Dalavalle and Max Hess were other ranking contenders.

