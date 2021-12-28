Who are the top middle and long distance runners this year based on times, positions in major events and win-loss records against fellow athletes?

In terms of world rankings. In 2016 and 2017 a total of 17 Britons ranked among the top 10 in their events; in 2018 there were 15 but in 2019 the number was down to 11. This year the figure was 15.

Josh Kerr, at 1500m, was the only British male to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games and he and Elliot Giles 800m were the highest ranked at 5th in their events. Four more British athletes were included: Nick Miller (7th hammer), Andrew Pozzi (9th 110m hurdles), Lawrence Okoye (9th discus) and Daniel Rowden (10th 800m).

As is becoming usual, women fared better with nine ranked (two at two events). They were headed by the remarkable Keely Hodgkinson (2nd 800m), then Laura Muir (3rd 1500m and 7th at 800m), Holly Bradshaw (3rd pole vault), Jemma Reekie (4th 800m), Dina Asher-Smith (6th 100m and 7th 200m), and 9th places for Daryll Neita (100m), Jodie Williams (400m), Cindy Sember (100m hurdles) and Jazmin Sawyers (long jump).

800 METRES

1. Emmanuel Korir KEN

15.6.95 (4y, 19- 7)

1:43.04, 1:44.56, 1:44.62, 1:44.74, 1:45.05

3 Portland 1:45.74

3 KEN Ch 1:46.05A (1:45.46A)

2 Monaco 1:43.04

1 OG 1:45.06 (1:44.74, 1:45.33)

1 Zürich 1:44.56

2. Ferguson Rotich Cheruiyot KEN

30.11.89 (9y, 20- 2, 19- 4)

1:43.57, 1:43.75, 1:43.81, 1:43.84, 1:44.04

1 Nairobi 1:45.64A

2 Doha 1:44.45

2 Turku 1:44.59

2 KEN Ch 1:45.93A (1:45.78A)

1 Stockholm 1:43.84

5 Székesfehérvár 1:45.58

4 Monaco 1:43.57

2 OG 1:45.23 (1:43.75, 1:44.04)

2 Eugene 1:45.02

3 Lausanne 1:45.48

2 Paris 1:44.45

1 Brussels 1:43.81

2 Zürich 1:44.96

3 Zagreb 1:45.01

5 Nairobi 1:46.22A

3. Marco Arop CAN

20.9.98 (2y, 20- 6)

1:43.26, 1:44.00, 1:44.50, 1:44.51, 1:44.74

1 Starkville 1:44.76

1 Miramar 1:44.93

2 Stockholm 1:44.00

3 Monaco 1:43.26

7s2 OG 1:44.90 (1:45.26)

1 Eugene 1:44.51

1 Lausanne 1:44.50

3 Paris 1:44.74

4 Zürich 1:45.23

4. Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN

30.11.89 (3y, 19- 10)

1:43.91, 1:43.94, 1:44.63, 1:44.91, 1:45.61A

2 Nairobi 1:46.04A

1 Doha 1:43.91

4h2 KEN Ch 1:45 61A

2 Gateshead 1:44.91

1 Paris 1:43.94

1 Chorzów 1:44.63

8 Zürich 1:46.52

5. Elliot Giles GBR

26.5.94 (2y, 20- 3)

1:44.05, 1:44.07, 1:44.20, 1:44.49, 1:44.74; 1:43.63i

1 Karlsruhe 1:45.50i

1 Liévin 1:45.49i

1 Torun 1:43.63i

3 Hengelo 1:47.22

3 Nice 1:45.05

3 Chorzów 1:44.20

1 UK Ch 1:45.11

3 Stockholm 1:44.05

1 Székesfehérvár 1:44.89

5 Monaco 1:44.07

3s3 OG 1:44.74 (1:44.49)

4 Eugene 1:45.46

5 Paris 1:44.92

2 Rovereto 1:45.58

6 Chorzów 1:45.20

5 Zürich 1:45.25

3 Zagreb 1:45.01

6. Peter Bol AUS

22.2.94 (1y)

1:44.11, 1:44.13, 1:44.62, 1:44.88, 1:44.88

1 Canberra 1:45.23

1 Sydney 1:46.12

1 Brisbane 1:45.48

2 Melbourne 1:46.49

1 AUS Ch 1:49.27

1 Gold Coast 1:44.88/1:44.62

1 Tomblaine 1:44.89

3 Gateshead 1:45.22

4 OG 1:45.92 (1:44.11, 1:44.13)

1 Szczecin 1:45.49

9 Lausanne 1:47.49

4 Paris 1:44.88

4 Zagreb 1:45.31

7. Patryk Dobek POL

13.2.94 (1y)

1:43.73, 1:44.28, 1:44.60, 1:44.76, 1:44.80

1 Torun 1:47.23i

1 POL Ind Ch 1:47.12i

1 Eur Ind 1:46.81i

5 Ostrava 1:45.88

1 Montreuil 1:44.76

2 Marseille 1:44.80

1 Chorzów 1:43.73

1 POL Ch 1:48.21

6 Monaco 1:44.28

3 OG 1:45.39 (1:44.60)

8 Szczecin 1:47.24

10 Lausanne 1:50.60

10 Paris 1:48.37

12 Chorzów 1:46.65

2 Rome 1:51.15

8. Nijel Amos BOT

15.3.94 (7y, 19- 2)

1:42.91, 1:45.04, 1:45.26A, 1:46.41

1 Potchefstroom 1:45.26A

1 Monaco 1:42.91

8 OG 1:46.41 (1:45.04)

9. Clayton Murphy USA

26.2.95 (4y, 19- 9)

1:43.17, 1:44.18, 1:44.41, 1:45.20, 1:45.21

3 Fayetteville 1:48.40i

3 Walnut 1:45.31

1 USA Ch 1:43.17 (1:45.24)

3 Székesfehérvár 1:45.20

7 Monaco 1:44.41

6 Gateshead 1:45.72

9 OG 1:46.53 (1:44.18, 1:45.53)

5 Eugene 1:45.97

5 Lausanne 1:45.77

9 Paris 1:45.60

3 Zürich 1:45.21

10, Daniel Rowden GBR

9.9.97 (2y, 20- 4)

1:44.35, 1:44.60, 1:44.89, 1:44.98, 1:45.14

3 Doha 1:44.60

1 Gothenburg 1:45.64

4 Hengelo 1:47.24

3 UK Ch 1:45.14

5s2 OG 1:44.35 (1:45.78)

dnf Bern, Rovereto

3 Chorzów 1:44.89

2 Zagreb 1:44.98

Very hard to rank overall. Korir lost early races but won at Olympic and Diamond League final and was 3-1 versus Cherotich. Rowden just shades Adrian Ben.

1500 METRES

1. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

19.9.00 (4y, 20- 2, 19- 2)

3:28.32, 3:29.25, 3:47.24M (3:31.92), 3:31.45, 3:32.13; 3:31.80i

1 Liévin 3:31.80i

1 Eur Ind 3:37.56i

1 Gateshead 3:36.27

3 Monaco 3:29.25

1 OG 3:28.32 (3:32.13, 3:36.49)

1 Eugene 3:47.24M/3:31.92

2 Zürich 3:31.45

1 NOR Ch 3:33.26

2. Timothy Cheruiyot KEN

20.11.95 (6y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

3:28.28, 3:29.01, 3:30.48, 3:31.37, 3:32.30

1 Doha 3:30.48

4 KEN Ch 3:34.36A

1 Stockholm 3:32.30

1 Monaco 3:28.28

2 OG 3:29.01 (3:33.95, 3:36.01)

3 Eugene 3:51.17M/3:36,71

1 Zürich 3:31.37

3. Stewart McSweyn AUS

1.6.95 (2y, 20- 3)

3:29.51, 3:48.37M, 3:31.57, 3:48.40M, 3:31.91

2 AUS Ch 3:34.55

3 Gateshead 3:37.32

2 Doha 3:31.57

1 Oslo 3:48.37M/3:32.92

4 Monaco 3:29.51

7 OG 3:31.91 (3:32.54, 3:36.39)

2 Eugene 3:48.40M/3:32.98

1 Brussels 3:33.20

1 Padua 3:33.49

3 Zürich 3:32.14

4. Abel Kipsang KEN

22.11.96 (1y)

3:29.56, 3:31.65, 3:32.68, 3:33.96, 3:33.99

1 Nairobi 3:36.3A/3:37.7A

1 Rehlingen 3:36.62

1 Montreuil 3:33.99

2 Hengelo 3:35.63

1 Marseille 3:32.68

3 KEN Ch 3:34.62A

1 Heusden 3:33.96

4 OG 3:29.56 (3:31.65)

7 Eugene 3:52.20M/3:36.71

4 Brussels 3:34.08

5. Josh Kerr GBR

8.10.97 (1y)

3:29.05, 3:31.55, 3:32.18, 3:35.78, 3:36.29

1 San Juan C 3:35.78

1 Portland 3:31.55

1 UK Ch 3 40.72

3 OG 3:29.05 (3:32.18, 3:36.29)

6. Oliver Hoare AUS

29.1.97 (1y)

3:32.66, 3:33.19, 3:33.54, 3:33.79, 3:34.35; 3:32.35i

1 Staten Island 3:32.35i

1 Eugene 23/4 3:33.54

1 Walnut 3:33.19

2 Gateshead 3:36.58

11 OG 3:35.79 (3:34.35, 3:36.09)

5 Eugene 3:51.63M/3:36.96

2 Brussels 3:33.79

4 Zürich 3:32.66

7. Mohamed Katir ESP

17.2.98 (1y)

3:28.76, 3:32.77, 3:33.62, 3:34.50; 3:36.89i

3 Liévin 3:36.89i

4 Val-de-Reuil 3:37.77i

1 Nerja 3:33.62

2 Monaco 3:28.76

7 Brussels 3:34.50

5 Zürich 3:32.77

8. Charles Simotwo KEN

6.5.95 (3y)

3:30.30, 3:49.40M/3:33.85, 3:33.02A, 3:34.24, 3:34.37

6 Nijmegen 3:39.35

2 Montreuil 3:34.56

4 Hengelo 3:35.81

1 KEN Ch 3:33.02A

4 Oslo 3:49.49M/3:33.85

5 Monaco 3:30.30

6s1 OG 3:34.61 (3:37.26)

5 Brussels 3:34.37

7 Zürich 3:34.24

9. Cole Hocker USA

6.6.01 (1y)

3:31.40, 3:33.87, 3:35.28, 3:35.65, 3:36.16; 3:50.55M/3:35.63

2 Fayetteville 3:50.55M/3:35.63

1 Eugene 2/4 3:38.99

3 Eugene 7/5 3:36.47

1q1 NCAA-W 3:38.29

1 NCAA 3:35.35

1 US Ch/OT 3:35.28

6 OG 3:31.40 (3:33.86, 3:36.16)

10. Marcin Lewandowski POL

13.6.87 (2y, 19- 4)

3:30.42, 3:49.11M (3:34.27), 3:35.57; 3:35.71i, 3:36.83i

4 Metz 3:39.06i

2 Liévin 3:36.83i

2 Torun 3:35.71i

4 Madrid 3:39.36i

2 Eur Ind 3:38.06i

1 Ostrava 3:35.57

1 POL Ch 3:49.49

2 Oslo 3:49.11M/3:34.27

6 Monaco 3:30.42

dnf s1 OG

It was 2-2 between Ingebrigtsen and Cheruiyot, but the Olympic victory for the Norwegian means that they swap from 1-2 in 2019 and 2020. Kerr only had four competitions, Olympic bronze for 4th on the world list and three wins, but not enough to be ahead of the prolific McSweyn and Kipsang. Olympic 5th placer Adel Mechaal just misses out.

5000 METRES

1. Joshua Cheptegei UGA

12.9.96 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 5)

6 Florence 12:54.69

1 OG 12:58.15

2. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

19.9.00 (1y, 19- 9)

1 Florence 12:48.45

3. Mohammed Ahmed CAN

5.1.91 (6y, 20- 4, 19- 7)

1 Irvine 13:18.49

3 Florence 12:50.12

2 OG 12:58.61 (13:38.96)

4. Paul Chelimo USA

27.10.90 (5y, 19- 10)

2/1 Virginia B 13:12.51i/13:09.90i

1 USA Ch/OT 13:26.82

3 OG 12:59.05 (13:30.15)

5. Nicholas Kimeli KEN

29.9.98 (3y, 20- 2, 19- 6)

2 Gateshead 13:10.11

1 KEN Ch 13:02.87A

4 OG 12:59.17

4 Zürich 13:02.43x

2 Nairobi 13:23.99A

6. Jacob Kiplimo UGA

14.11..00 (2y, 20- 3)

1 Luzern 12:55.60

5 OG 13:02.40 (13:30.40)

7. Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH

11.5.94 (7y, 19- 4)

2 Florence 12:49.02

8. Justyn Knight CAN

19.7.96 (1y)

5 Florence 12:51.93

7 OG 13:04.38 (13:30.22)

9. Mohamed Katir ESP

17.2.98 (1y)

1 Gateshead 13:08.52

4 Florence 12:50.79

2 ESP Ch 14:08.53

8 OG 13:06.60 (13:30.10)

10. Birhanu Yemataw Balew BRN

27.2.96 (3y)

7 Florence 12:57.71

6 OG 13:03.20 (13:39.42)

2 Zürich 13:01.27x

(x = irregular track in Zürich)

There were surprisingly few major races. The panel was split between the top two; Ingebrigtsen raced 5000m just once but won in easily the year’s fastest race with 7 of the top 11 on the world lists from it, but while Cheptegei was ‘only’ 6th in Florence he went on to take the Olympic title. Zürich winner Berhihu Aregawi just misses a place.

10,000 METRES

1. Selemon Barega ETH

20.1.00 (2y, 19- 5)

1 Addis Ababa 27:58.5A

1 ETH Trial 26:49.51

1 OG 27:43.22

2. Joshua Cheptegei UGA

12.9.96 (6y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

2 OG 27:43.63

3. Jacob Kiplimo UGA

14.11.00 (2y)

1 Ostrava 26:33.93

3 OG 27:43.88

4. Berihu Aregawi ETH

28.2.01 (1y)

1 ETH Ch 28:20.2A

3 ETH Trial 26:50.37

4 OG 27:46.16

5. Yomif Kejelcha ETH

1.8.97 (2y, 19- 2)

4 ETH-Ch 28:23.7A

2 ETH Trial 26:49.73

8 OG 27:52.03

6. Rodgers Chumo KEN

3.3.97 (3y, 19- 7)

1r1 Kobe 27:54.03

1 Fukoroi 27:33.33

1 Miyoshi 28:09.99

2 KEN Ch 27:05.51A

7 OG 27:50.06

7. Geoffrey Kamworor KEN

22.11.92 (4y, 19- 9)

1 KEN Ch 27:01.06A

8. Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH

11.5.94 (2y, 19- 4)

2 ETH-Ch 28:22.3A

4 ETH Trial 26:57.16

9. Grant Fisher USA

22.4.97 (1y)

2 San Juan C 27:11.29

2 US Ch/OT 27:54.29

5 OG 27:46.39

10. Mohammed Ahmed CAN

5.1.91 (3+y, 19- 8)

6 OG 27:47.76

Two panellists preferred Kiplimo to Cheptegei for 2nd, and it is a mixed picture for 7th to 10th, weighing up limited top races, especial the Olympics and the fast Ethiopian trial in Hengelo. Opinions varied re Kamworor, and he only had one race but his time at Nairobi was intrinsically the best of the year.

MARATHON

1. Eliud Kipchoge KEN

5.11.84 (7y, 19- 1)

1 Enschede 2:04:30

1 OG 2:08:38

2. Bashir Abdi BEL

10.2.89 (2y, 20- 8)

3 OG 2:10:00

1 Rotterdam 2:03:36

3. Titus Ekiru KEN

2.1.92 (1y)

1 Milan 2:02:57

dnf London

1 Abu Dhabi 2:06:13

4. Seifu Tura ETH

17.6.97 (1y)

4 Milan 2:04:29

1 Chicago 2:06:12

5. Sisay Lemma ETH

12.12.90 (4y, 20- 4)

dnf OG

1 London 2:04:01

6. Tamirat Tola ETH

11.8.91 (3y)

1 Amsterdam 2:03:39

7. Leul Gebrselassie ETH

20.9.93 (2y)

5 Milan 2:04:31

3 Amsterdam 2:04:12

8. Lawrence Cherono KEN

7.8.88 (5y)

4 OG 2:10:02

1 Valencia 2:05:12

9. Abdi Nageeye NED

2.3.99 (1y)

2 OG 2:09:58

5 New York 2:11:39

10. Vincent Kipchumba Toroitich KEN

9.6.96 (2y, 20- 5)

2 London 2:04:28

Mosinet Geremew ETH

12.2.92 (2y, 19- 4)

3 London 2:04:41

Erick Kiptanui KEN

19.4.90 (0y)

1 Ampugnano 2:05:47

3 Chicago 2:06:51

Evans Chebet KEN

10.1.88 (2y, 20- 1)

4 London 2:05:43

Berhanu Legese ETH

11.9.94 (2y, 20- 2, 19- 6)

5 London 2:06:10

Kengo Suzuki JPN

11.6.95 (0y)

1 Lake Biwa 2:04:56

4 Chicago 2:08:50

Reuben Kipyego KEN

21.8.96 (0y

2 Milan 2:03:55

8 Chicago 2:14:24

3 Abu Dhabi 2:08:25

Marius Kipserem KEN

17.5.88 (0y)

2 Rotterdam 2:04:04

Bernard Koech KEN

31.1.88 (0y)

2 Amsterdam 2:04:09

Barnabas Kiptum KEN

8.12.86 (1y, 20- 9)

3 Milan 2:04:17

Guye Adola ETH

20.10.90 (1y)

1 Berlin 2:05:45

While Kipchoge was a clear and obvious top man, this was well nigh impossible to rank with little head-to-head competition, and it was a subjective matter as to how to rate times in very different conditions and to consider the quality of fields. Many top men contested just one marathon after so many were postponed or cancelled in the first part of the year. It helped to have at least two strong performances. How, for instance to rank Adel Nageeye, Olympic 2nd, but whose other run was only 5th in New York and there were multiple nominations for 9th-10th.

3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE

1. Soufiane El Bakkali MAR

7.1.96 (6y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

8:08.54, 8:08.90, 8:17.70, 8:19.00, 8:21.04A

1 Florence 8:08.54

1 OG 8:08.90 (8:19.00)

dnf Paris

2 Zürich 8:17.70

1 Nairobi 8:21.20A

2. Lemecha Girma ETH

26.11.00 (2y, 19- 3)

8:07.75, 8:09.63, 8:10.38

1 Monaco 8:07.75

2 OG 8:10.38 (8:09.83)

3. Benjamin Kigen KEN

5.7.93 (4y, 19- 4)

8:07.12, 8:10.80, 8:11.45, 8:15.09, 8:17.45

1 Nairobi 8:34.4A/8:31.96A

2 KEN Trials 8:26.93A

3 KEN Ch 8:21.32A

7 Monaco 8:15.09

3 OG 8:11.45 (8:10.80)

1 Paris 8:07.12

1 Zürich 8:17.45

6 Nairobi 8:40.26A

4. Abraham Kibiwot KEN

36.4.96 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 8)

8:07.81, 8:09.35, 8:12.25, 8:17.61, 8:18.16

7 Gateshead 8:35.14

2 KEN Ch 8:17.61A

2 Monaco 8:07.81

10 OG 8:19.41 (8:12.25)

2 Paris 8:09.35

3 Zürich 8:18.16

2 Nairobi 8:22.33A

5. Getnet Wale ETH

16.7.00 (3y, 19- 2)

8:09.47, 8:12.01, 8:12.55, 8:13.31, 8:14.97

2 Addis Ababa 8:42.3A

1 Ostrava 8:09.47

4 OG 8:14.97 (8:12.55)

4 Paris 8:13.31

5 Zürich 8:21.11

1 Zagreb 8:12.01

6. Yemane Hailesilassie ERI

21.2.98 (1y)

8:14.63, 8:15.24, 8:15.34, 8:16.75, 8:17.12

1 Asmara 8:47.1A/8:46.0A

3 Oordegem 8:21.80

1 Huelva 8:17.12

8 Florence 8:16.75

5 OG 8:15.34 (8:14.63)

6 Paris 8:15.24

7. Leonard Bett KEN

3.11.00 (3y, 20- 2, 19- 9)

8:10.21, 8:17.26A, 8:19.62, 8:20.20, 8:31.52

2 Gateshead 8:31.52

1 KEN Ch 8:17.26A

5h3 OG 8:19.62

3 Paris 8:10.21

4 Zürich 8:20.20

8. Matthew Hughes CAN

3.8.89 (3y, 20- 6)

8:13.56, 8:13.77, 8:16.03, 8:28.14, 8:38.11

11 Gateshead 8:38.11

4 Manchester 8:45.01

6 OG 8:16.03 (8:13.56)

5 Paris 8:13.77

5 Zagreb 8:28.14

9. Ryuji Miura JPN

11.2.02 (1y)

8:09.12, 8:15.19, 8:16.90, 8:17.46, 8:25.31

2 Hiroshima 8:25.31

1 Tokyo 8:17.46

1 JPN Ch 8:15.99

7 OG 8:16.90 (8:09.92)

10. Ahmed Abdelwahed ITA

26.5.96 (1y)

8:12.04, 8:12.71, 8:14.86, 8:19.14, 8:21.54

5 Ostrava 8:21.54

4 Florence 8:12.04

6 Monaco 8:14.86

14 OG 8:24.34 (8:12.71)

8 Paris 8:19.14

8 Zürich 8:25.06

Far from being a vintage year for the event but the ranking was fairly clear-cut, with Abdelwahad and Takele Bikila close for 10th.

