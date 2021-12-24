Statistician Peter Matthews delivers the definitive summary of leading performances by British men this year

Although the pandemic has continued to affect athletics events, a considerable degree of normality has gradually returned although with some changes of emphasis. So annual merit rankings of British athletes have this year returned to close to full coverage despite a reduction of competition. Once again indoor performances are fully considered, although most of the 2020/21 indoor season was wiped out.

It should be noted that the use of many facilities has not been allowed for much of the year and this has particularly affected events such as high jump and pole vault, while hammer and discus cages have too often been neglected leading to cancellation of events. And while some specific events such as organised by the BMC for middle distances and new sprints meetings have flourished, the overall domestic calendar has been allowed to decline and the senior league structure severely weakened.

On the first line below is shown the athlete’s name, then their date of birth followed, in brackets, by the number of years ranked (including 2021) and their rankings in 2019 and 2020, and finally, their best mark prior to 2021. The following lines include their best performances of the year (generally six), followed by significant indoor marks indicated by ‘i’. Then follow placings at major meetings, providing a summary of the athlete’s year at the event.

Comparisons to the past ignore 2020.

Abbreviations include

BIG Jumps & Throws Fest (BIGish) at Bedford

DLG Diamond League at Gateshead 1 on 23/5, 2 on 13/7

EJ European Junior (U20) Championships at Tallinn

ENG England Championships at Bedford

Eng-J England U20 Championships

Eng-23 England U23 Championships

E.Sch English Schools at Manchester

ET European Team Championships at Chorzów

EThr European Throws at Split

E23 European U23 Championships at Tallinn

Ind Indoors

LI Loughborough International on 23 May

LV Lee Valley

MI Manchester International

Nh Newham

UK UK Championships at Manchester

B’zona = Bellinzona, C’hagen = Copenhagen, Coll.Sta = College Station, F’ville = Fayetteville, G’burg = Gothenburg, G’ville = Gainesville, J’ville = Jacksonville, Lough = Loughborough, Manch = Manchester, Székes = Székesfehérvár

100 METRES

1 Zharnel Hughes 13.7.95 (4y, 19- 1) 9.91 ’18

9.98, 10.04, 10.06, 10.13, 10.14, 10.37

1 Kingston, dq fs UK, 3 DLG2, dq fs OG

2? Chijindu Ujah 5.03.94 (9y, 20- 2, 19- 5) 9.96 ’14, 9.95w ’17

10.03, 10.05, 10.08, 10.10, 10.10, 10.10; 10.06w

4 B.Rouge, 7 Clermont, 4 Walnut, 2 Florence, 1 UK, 3 Stockholm, 2 DLG2, 5s3 OG

3 Reece Prescod 29.2.96 (4y, 19- 2) 9.94, 9.88w ’18

10.12, 10.13, 10.20, 10.21, 10.26, 10.33

1 Woodford, 5 UK, 1B DLG2, dq fs sf OG, 1 Szczecin, 5 Budapest, 6 Zagreb

4 Eugene Amo-Dadzie 22.6.92 (1y, -) 10.55 ’19

10.20, 10.21, 10.25, 10.27, 10.29, 10.33

1/1 Barking 29/5, 2/3 Nh 13/6, 2 UK, 2 ENG, 2/1 Barking 30/8

5 Jeremiah Azu 16.5.01 (1y, -) 10.27 ’19

10.16, 10.19, 10.21, 10.25, 10.30, 10.31

1 Nuneaton 1/5, 1/1 Cardiff, 3/2 Nuneaton 16/5, 3 LI, 2 Eng-23, 7 UK, 1 E23, 1 LV 4/8, 3 Welsh, 1 MI, 4/3 Barking 30/8, 2 Berlin

6 Andrew Robertson 17.12.90 (9y, 20- 3, 19- 7) 10.10 ’14, 10.03w ’19

10.20, 10.20, 10.25, 10.27, 10.29, 10.30; 10.01w, 10.02w

3 Lough 12/5, 8 Nuneaton 16/5, 1/1 Manch, 1 Haniá, 4 Tatabánya, 5 Prague, 4 Brno, 3 Kladno, 4 UK, 4B DLG2, 1 ENG, 3 LV 4/8, 4 Welsh, 3 MI

7 Tommy Ramdhan 28.11.96 (3y) 20- 6) 10.25, 10.20w ’18

10.16, 10.21, 10.24, 10.29, 10.29, 10.32

5 Coll. Sta, 5B Fort Worth, 1/1 Nuneaton 2/6, 2/5 Nh 13/6, 6 UK, 5B DLG2, 3 ENG, 2 Schifflange, 1 Barking 30/8, 6 & 1B Zagreb

8 Romell Glave 11.11.99 (1y, -) 10.21 ’17, 10.06w ’19

10.20, 10.21, 10.27, 10.34, 10.36, 10.57; 9.97w, 10.06w. 10,19w

1/1 LV 26/5, 8 Eng-23, 1/1 Barking 25/7, 2 Welsh, 3/2 Barking 30/8

9 Adam Thomas 15.4.95 (1y, -) 10.23 ’17

10.18, 10.22, 10.22, 10.23, 10.25, 10.26; 10.25w

4/2 Nh 13/6, 4s3 UK, 1 LV 7/7, 4 ENG, 2 LV 4/8. 1 Welsh, 2 MI, 1/1 Nh 12/9

10 Adam Gemili 6.10.93 (10y, 20- 4, 19- 2) 9.97 ’15

10.14, 10.21; 5 Székes, 8 DLG2

11 Jona Efoloko 23.9.99 (1y, -) 10.43 ’18, 10.41w ’19

10.30, 10.35, 10.36, 10.41, 10.44, 10.47

1 Lough 12/5, 2 LI, 1 Eng-23, 3 UK, 6B DLG2, 1 B1 Barking 30/8

12 Tony Makoyawo 10.5.02 (1y, -) 10.66, 10.38w ’20

10.25, 10.26, 10.37, 10.41, 10.42, 10.62

2 Lough 12/5, 1 Eng-J, 1 EJ,

– Samuel Gordon 5.10.94 (2y, 19- 12) 10.30, 10.08w ’1299

10.25, 10.28, 10.29,10.99, 10.39, 10.43; 10.35w

1/3 Nuneaton 16/5, 4 LI, 1/1 Newham 13/6, 4s1 UK, 2s1 ENG Ch, 5 Welsh, 8 Schifflange, 3B/1B Barking, 2/2 Newham 12/9

Our sprinters started well below par, with, for instance, a weak team at the World Relays, but, with many sprint meetings at Lea Valley, Newham, Barking etc., the overall picture improved during the year and 50th best of 10.47 is a new record. Hughes regained his 2018-19 top ranking, but one just has to wonder what, but for his false start (also at UKs), he might have achieved at the Olympics, where Ujah did well after a consistently good season (until news came through of his positive doping test), but Prescod false started in his semi when coming back to form. There was little between the next group, of whom Amo-Dadzie had a remarkable breakthrough into top class at the age of 29 and Azu won the European U23 title. Just missing the top 10 are U23 and U20 champions Jono Efoloko and Toby Makoyawo, who won the European U20 title, but did not run thereafter.

200 METRES

1 Zharnel Hughes 13.7.95 (6y, 19- 3) 20.02 ’15

20.14, 20.30; 19.93w, 20.43w; 19.93 ST

1/1 Kingston, 1 Miami, 2 Boston ST, 3 J’ville

2 Adam Gemili 6.10.93 (9y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 19.97 ’16

20.41, 20.58, 20.63, 20.69, 20.91, 21.18

6 DLG1, 6 Doha, 5 J’ville, 1 UK, 4B Székes, dq (inj) ht OG

3 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake 2.4.94 (7y, 19- 4) 19.95 ’16

20.56, 20.66, 20.76, 20.77, 20.84, 20.85

4 B. Rouge, 2 UK, 5h6 OG, 2 Budapest, 6 Chorzów

4 Tommy Ramdhan 28.11.96 (5y, 20- 9, 19- 12) 20.59 ’18, 20.57w ’15

20.34, 20.61, 20.94, 20.98, 21.19; 20.48w, 20.65w, 20.72w

3 Coll. Sta, 8 DLG1, 5 UK, 2 LV 7/7, 1 Barking 24/7 & 30/8, 1 Welsh

5 Jono Efoloko 23.9.99 (2y, -) 20.48 ’18

20.79, 20.83, 20.90, 21.0, 21.28, 21.48

1 Lough 12/5, 3 UK, 2 Barking 30/8

6 Richard Kilty 2.9.89 (9y, 20- 7, 19- 5) 20.34 ’13

20.82, 20.88, 20.98, 21.28

7 Samorín, 1 Hexham, 4 UK

7 Shemar Boldizsar 24.1.99 (2y, 19- 7) 20.56 ’19

20.81, 20.84, 21.04, 21.16, 21.17, 21.28; 20.87w

5 Lough 12/5, 1 Eng-23, 1 Lough 23/6, 2 Barking 26/6, 6 E23, 2 Welsh

8 Reece Prescod 29.2.96 (2y, 19- 2) 20.38 ’16

20.31, 21.38; 1 Woodford, 1 Szczecin

9 Toby Harries 30.9.98 (4y, 20- 10, 19- 10) 20.75 ’19, 20.56w ’15

20.82, 20.97, 21.08, 21.1, 21.20, 21.24

2B LI, 2 LV 26/5, 2 Worthing, 1 ENG, 2 MI, 3 Barking 30/8

10 Derek Kinlock 29.7.02 (1y, -) 21.22 ’19

20.72, 20.97, 21.04, 21.34, 21.37, 21.37

2 Eng-J, 1 EJ, 6 MI

nr Leon Reid IRL 26.7.94 (4y when UK) 20.27 ’18

20.53, 20.54, 20.79, 21.00, 21.05; 20.70w, 20.94w, 20.96i

1/1 Worthing, 1 Nuneaton 16/5, 1B LI, 1 IRL Ch, 7s3 OG

nr Antonio Infantino ITA 22.3.91 (as UK 2y) 20.41, 20.27w ’19

20.48, 20.50, 20.56, 20.90, 20.92, 20.93; 20.38w, 20.56w

3 Miramar, 2B Clermont, 1 Lubbock, 5C G’ville, 1 LV 26/5 & 7/7, 1 Barking 29/5, 6 Geneva, 2 ITA Ch, 1 Bulle, 5h5 OG

This was far from a vintage season for Britain at 200m. Hughes was clearly top (as he had been back in 2015), but did not run this event at the major meets and unfortunately Gemili was injured in his Olympic heat. Derek Kinlock was a very unexpected European U20 champion, setting PBs in each round.

400 METRES

1 Matthew Hudson-Smith 26.10.94 (8y, 20- 1, 19- 2) 44.48 ‘16

45.51, 45.53, 45.90, 45.93, 46.03, 46.17

1 Clermont, 2 G’ville, 6 Eugene, 7 Walnut, 6 Hengelo, 3 Florence, dq h1 UK, 8 DLG2

2 Cameron Chalmers 6.2.97 (5y, 19- 4) 45.64 ’17

45.89, 45.98, 46.07, 46.19, 46.38, 46.99

1 Guernsey, 1 LI, 2 ET, 2 UK, 1 Watford

3 Alex Haydock-Wilson 28.7.99 (3y, 20- 8, 19- 10) 46.45 ’20

45.57, 45.58, 45.90, 46.33, 46.40, 46.54

1 Nuneaton 1/5, 1B Nuneaton, 2 LI, 1 C’hagen, 4s1 E23, 4 DLG2, 1 Bromley, 1 Schifflange, 1 Barking, 1 Belfast, 4 B’zona; Ind: 2C Manch 13/2, 2h4 E.Trials

4 Niclas Baker 9.9.94 (3y, 20- 9, 19- 9) 46.46 ’19

46.05, 46.24, 46.37, 46.59, 46.76, 46.81

1 Stretford 8/5, 3 Nuneaton, 2 Manch, 1 UK, 1 DLG2, 1B Schifflange

5 Joseph Brier 16.3.99 (2y, 20- 5) 46.38 ’20

45.84, 45.94, 46.32, 46.34, 46.78, 46.88

2 Nuneaton, 3 LI, 3 &1 Oordegem, 3 Watford, 3h4 UK, 2 DLG2; Ind: 1B Manch 13/2, 1r1/1A EI Trials, 3h8 EI

6 Edward Faulds 1.1.03 (1y) 47.76 ’20

45.72, 45.95, 46.68, 47.07, 47.19, 47.22

2 Nuneaton 1/5, 2B Nuneaton, 1B LI, 1 Eng-J, 3h3 UK, 1 EJ

7 Lee Thompson 5.3.97 (4y, 20- 4, 19- 5) 46.20 ’20

46.27, 46.40, 46.45, 46.46, 46.71, 46.80

2 Coventry, 4 Nuneaton, 1 Manch, 2 Watford, 5 UK, 3 DLG2, 5 MI; Ind: 1 Manch 13/2, 1r3/2B EI Trials, 4s2 EI

8 Jamal Rhoden-Stevens 27.4.94 (2y) 46.54 ’18

45.86, 46.50, 46.63, 46.69, 46.77, 47.66

1 LV 25/4, 4 UK, 1 Palafrugell

9 Charlie Dobson 20.10.99 (2y, 20- 3) 45.84 ’20

45.51; 1 Coventry

10 Efekemo Okoro 21.2.92 (2y, 20- 7) 46.45 ’20

45.94, 45.97, 46.31, 46.31, 46.35, 46.40

5 Coventry, 1g Geneva, 6 UK, 1 ENG, 1 MI, 5 Schifflange, 2 Palafrugell; Ind: 3C Manch 13/2, 2r2/2A EI Trials

For the only time apart from 1900 and 1904, there were no UK competitors at the individual 400m at the Olympic Games, although there was keen competition for a relay spot. Although he started with the best times, Hudson-Smith missed most of the season through injury but just did enough to rank first for the fifth time. Chalmers was second at the European Teams, although he was surprisingly beaten by Baker for the UK title (a late-season rush meant that Baker ended 10th on the UK year list). The best news was the European U20 gold won by Faulds, improving his PB from 46.68 to 45.95 and 45.72, but there was little between the above and several more. Unfortunately the immensely promising Dobson ran just one, very high quality, 400m.

800 METRES

1 Elliot Giles 26.5.94 (7y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 1:44.56 ‘20

1:44.05, 1:44.07, 1:44.20, 1:44.49, 1:44.74, 1:44.92; 1:43.63i

3 Hengelo, 3 Nice, 3 Chorzów, 1 UK, 3 Stockholm, 1 Székes, 5 Monaco, 3s3 OG, 4 Eugene, 5 Paris, 2 Rovereto, 6 Chorzów, 5 Zürich, 3 Zagreb; Ind: 1 Karlsruhe, 1 Liévin, 1 Torun

2 Daniel Rowden 9.9.97 (5y, 20- 1) 1:44.09 ’20

1:44.35, 1:44.60, 1:44.89, 1:44.98, 1:45.14, 1:45.64

3 Doha, 1 G’burg, 4 Hengelo, 3 UK, 5s2 OG, dnf Rovereto, 3 Chorzów, 2 Zagreb

3 Jake Wightman 11.7.94 (8y, 20- 3, 19- 4) 1:44.18 ’20

1:44.97, 1:45.47, 1:45.71, 1:46.00

3 Ostrava, 1 ET, 3 Rovereto, 4 Chorzów

4 Oliver Dustin 29.11.00 (1y) 1:46.84 ’19

1:43.82, 1:45.12, 1:45.71, 1:46.61, 1:46.94, 1:47.08

1 B’ham Un, 1 Manch, 1 Nice. 2 UK, 6h2 OG, 7 Eugene, 9 Rovereto

5 Jamie Webb 1.6.94 (5y, 19- 1) 1:44.52 ’19

1:44.14, 1:45.12, 1:45.13, 1:45.97, 1:46.04, 1:46.31; 1:44.54i, 1:45.99i

9 Doha, 7 Huelva, 4 Turku, 2 Chorzów, 5 UK, 2 Bydgoszcz, 8 Stockholm, 2 Székes. 7 DLG2; Ind: 1 Vienna, 1 Ostrava. 2 New York, 2 Torun, 3 EI

6 Max Burgin 20.5.02 (4y, 20- 4, 19- 9) 1:45.36 ‘19

1:44.14; 1 Ostrava

7 Ben Pattison 15.12.01 (1y) 1:46.71 ‘19

1:45.70, 1:45.93, 1:46.05, 1:46.48, 1:46.77, 1:46.80

2 Stretford 8/5, 6 Dessau, 1 B’ham Un, 1 Watford 12/6, 1 Eng-23, 4 UK, 4 E23, 2 Szczecin. 3 Bern; Ind: 1 Manch, 2 E.Trials

8 Thomas Randolph 7.2.99 (1y) 1:51.30 ’18

1:44.98, 1:45.83, 1:46.41, 1:46.60, 1:46.81, 1:46.81

2 B’ham Un, 3/3 Manch, 2 Eng-23, 3h3 UK, 3 E23, 1 Lough 24/7, 1 Watford, 1 Lahti, 1B Lausanne, 8 Zagreb

9 Finlay McLear 25.2.00 (1y) 1:47.33 ’19

1:45.80, 1:46.51, 1:46.87, 1:46.92, 1:47.10, 1:47.43; 1:45.91i

1 Raleigh, 1 Oxford MS, 1 Mid-American, 4 NCAA, 7 UK, 6 E23

10 Kyle Langford 2.2.96 (9y, 20- 6, 19- 3) 1:44.83 ‘20

1:46.32, 1:46.63, 1:47.00. 1:47.08, 1:47.55, 1:47.60

9 Walnut, 2 Irvine, 1 LI, 2 Manch, 5 Hengelo, 2 Watford 12/6; 6 UK; Ind: 7B Liévin, 1 Manch

Standards in depth were unprecedented: eight men broke 1:45, 10th best at 1:45.70 compared to the record set at 1:46;08 in 2019, the 50th best at 1:49.22 to 1:49.83 back in 1988 and 60 men broke 1:50. 13 men in the world 100 is the most since 13 in 1987 and 1990. Burgin set a European U20 record with 1:44.14 in May, but that was his only race, so ranking is well-nigh impossible, and Dustin had a sensational win in Nice in 1:43.82, but did not break 1:45 otherwise. After five years at No.2, Giles had a UK record eight times under 1:45 and takes top spot with consistent top-class performances, including 2-1 v the 2020 No.1 Rowden. Third again is Wightman, who gave a master-class in racing to win at the European Team Champs. Making easily the greatest progress was Randolph with five PBs. Excellent depth here, even though Britain had no Olympic finalists, such is the lottery of major championship semi-finals.

1500 METRES – 1 MILE

1 Josh Kerr 8.10.97 (6y, 20 -5, 19- 2) 3:32.52, 3:53.65i, 3:53.88M ’19

3:29.05, 3:31.55, 3:32.18, 3:35.78, 3:36.29, 3:40.72

1 San Juan, 1 Portland, 1 UK, 3 OG

2 Jake Heyward 26.4.99 (3y,19- 9) 3:36.90 ’18, 3:54.78M ’19

3:32.82, 3:33.99, 3:34.43, 3:34.63, 3:52.15M, 3:52.50M

2 Irvine, 3 Portland, 7 Marseille, 3 UK, 2 E.Carr, 9 OG, 6 Eugene

3 Jake Wightman 11.7.94 (8y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 3:29.47 ”20, 3:52.02 ’19

3:33.48, 3:34.67, 3:35.09, 3:55.78M (3:38.02), 3:40.77, 3:41.18; 3:34.48i

1 Hengelo, 2 UK, 4 E.Carr, 10 OG; Ind: 2 New York

4 Elliot Giles 26.5.94 (2y, 19- 9) 3:39.53i ’19, 3:41.27 ’17, 3:56.47M ’19

3,33.80, 3:52.49M (3:37.44), 3:37.01, 3:40.36; 3:36.90, 3:37.61i

1 Wimb. Pk, 2 Marseille, 1 E.Carr, 1 Eltham

5 Charlie Da’Vall Grice 7.11.93 (9y, 20- 4, 19- 4) 3:30.62 ’19, 3:52.64M ’16

3:33.81, 3:35.39, 3:37.10. 3:54.97M (3:36.65), 3:37.68, 3:38.95

2 Portland, 13 Hengelo, 5 UK, 9 Oslo, 3 Sotteville, 6 Bern, 3 Padua; Ind: dnf Glasgow, 5 Liévin

6 Archie Davis 16.10.98 (3y, 20- 12) 3:37.92 ’20, 3:54.27M ’20

3:54.27M (3:38.14), 3:37.92, 3:38.46, 3:38.49, 3:38.49, 3:57.00M

6 DLG1, 4 ET, 1 C’hagen, 4 Kladno, 4 UK, 3 E.Carr, 5 Memohis, 5 Eugene, 7 Padua

7 Piers Copeland 26.11.98 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 7) 3:35.32 ’20, 3:56.05M ’19

3:34.62, 3:37.62, 3:56.13M (3:40.91), 3:39.76, 3:41.79, 3:45.51; 3:38.55i, 3:38.88i

15 Montreuil, 8 Hengelo, 6 Marseille, 10 UK, 5 E.Carr; Ind: 1 Manch, 1 E.Trials, 5 EI

8 George Mills 12.5.99 (2y, 20- 7) 3:37.72 ’20, 4:09.68M- 19

3:36.31, 3:36.42, 3:37.00, 3:40.11, 3:40.91, 3:58.73M

9 Irvine, 7 DLG1, 4 Prague 12 Marseille, 7 Nice, 3 Eng-23, 7 UK, 5 E23, 12 E.Carr

9 Joshua Lay 11.4.00 (2y, 20- 8) 3:36.92 ’20

3:37.90, 3:56.31M (3:40.52), 3:40.38, 3:40.46, 3:40.75, 3:41.29

5 Jyväskylä, 3 C’hagen, 5 Sollentuna, 2 Eng-23, 8 E23, 6 E.Carr

10 James West 30.1.96 (5y, 20- 2, 19- 6) 3:34.07 ’20, 3:56.79M ’19

3:35.59, 3:38.96, 3:39.81, 3:41.22, 3:41.42, 3:59.05M

6 Austin, 11 Eugene 7/5, 4 Pac-12, 6s2 NCAA, 1 Eugene 13/6, 6 UK, 11 Tomblaine, 14 E.Carr

After Wightman had been top ranked for three years, Kerr, with his splendid Olympic bronze and unbeaten by a British athlete, takes over. Followed by Hayward and Wightman, the UK had three Olympic finalists for the first time since 1980. Grice was 4th for the third successive year and six years in the top three. Ten men beat 3:37 and this year’s 10th best of 3:36.31 is easily a record, while 50th best of 3:42.75 (including mile conversions) beats the previous record of 3:43.98.

5000 METRES

1 Andrew Butchart 14.10.91 (5y, 19- 1) 13:06.21 ’19

11 OG 13:09.97, 2 Irvine 13:20.39, 6 DLG1 13:23.73, 13:31.23, 2 UK 13:38.16, 8 Zürich 14:03.13x

2 Marc Scott 21.12.93 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 3) 13:08.87i ’ 20, 13:22.37 ’17

2 San Juan 13:05.13, 6h1 OG 13:39.61, 13:41.46+, 13:45.2e+

3 Patrick Dever 5.9.96 (1y) 13:54.39i 20, 13:59.99 ‘17

6 NCAA 13:19.85, 1 F’ville 13:28.08, 1 UK 13:37.30, 1 A.A.Conf 13:41.68, 13:58.16

4 Tom Mortimer 7.1.99 (2y, 20- 6) 13:43.37 ’20

4 ET 13:28.12, 1 Stretford 13:39.79, 4 E23 13:48.67

5 Josh Kerr 8.10.97 (2y) 13:28.66 ’19

5 Irvine 13:23.78

6 Jack Rowe 30.1.96 (2y, 20- 3) 13:54.99 ’19

13 DLG1 13:35.77, 3 UK 13:38.81, 1 M.Keynes 13:41.40

7 Jonathan Davies 28.10.94 (5y, 20- 4) 13:23.94 ’16

6 Nice 13:21.56, 4 UK 13:39.75, 2 Stretford 13:53.06, 16 DLG1 14:17.75

8 Charles Hicks 25.7.01 (1y) -0-

15 NCAA 13:33.89, 1 Eugene 17/4 13:34.63, 3 Pac-12 13:35.60, 6 UK 13:50.71, 13:52.98

9 Euan Makepeace 31.5.97 (1y) 13:54.62 ’19

5 Eugene 23/4 13:30.55, 13:41.21, 2 Raleigh 13:44.18, 1 Big East 13:48.66, 22 NCAA 13:56.48

10 Jake Smith 19.5.98 (2y, 20- 8) 13:47.91 ’20

14 DLG1 13:38.01, 13:47.18+. 2 M.Keynes 13:48.00

Scott moved to third on the UK all-time list, but Butchart made the Olympic final and regains top ranking, although Dever beat him for the UK title. 50th best at 14:05.21 is the best since 1988.

10,000 METRES

1 Marc Scott 21.12.93 (4y, 19- 2) 27:56.19 ’19

1 San Juan 27:10.41, 7 ECp (1 UK) 27:49.94, 14 OG 29:09.23

2 Mohamed Farah 23.3.83 (11, 20- 2) 26:46.57 ’11

1 Manch 27:47.04, 8 ECp (2 UK) 27:50.64

3 Patrick Dever 5.9.96 (1y) -0-

1 NCAA 27:41.87, 3 Eugene 2/4 28:28.13, 29:11.08

4 Emile Cairess 27.12.97 (2y, 19- 5) 28:48.15 ’19

10 ECp (3 UK) 27:53.19, 1 Newport 28:14.30

5 Charles Hicks 25.7.01 (1y) -0-

7 NCAA 27:47.63, 1 Stanford 2/4 28:25.29, 1 Pac-12 28:39.46, 29:13.34

6 Matthew Leach 25.9.93 (5y, 19- 4) 28:21.05 ’19

13 ECp (4 UK) 28:22.33; 21 Irvine 28:41.24

7 Kristian Jones 4.3.91 (1y) 29:05.66 ’17

14 ECp (5 UK) 28:23.50; 2 Newport 28:33.17

8 Mohamud Aadan 11.1.90 (3y, 19- 6) 28:28. 68 ’19

16 ECp 28:25.79, 11 Leiden 29:00.85

9 Mahamed Mahamed 18.9.97 (2y, 19- 10) 29:01.34 ’19

17 ECp 28:26.77, 6 Manch 28:53.92

10 Hugo Milner 2.9.98 (1y) -0-

20 UK/ECp 28:36.95

Scott ran easily the fastest time, one bettered on the UK all-time only by Farah, who failed to make the Olympic standard but still ran sub-28 min twice on his return to the track. Dever became a rare British NCAA champion. Sam Atkin did not finish at the Olympics, his only 10,000m race of the year. 5th to 10th on the year list came from the European Cup/UK Champs race at Birmingham University. 10th best at 28:36.95 is the best since 1991 and 50th best at 30:10.07 the best since 1990.

(10 MILES –) HALF MARATHON

1 Marc Scott 21.12.93 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 4) 60:39 ’20

4 Larne 60:35 54m short, 1 GNR 61:22

2 Jake Smith 19.5.98 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 6) 60.31 ’20

4 GNR 61:54, 1 Greenwich 62:06, 64:45+

3 Jack Rowe 30.1.96 (1y) 69:54 ’14

2 Greenwich 62:11; 10M: 1 Gt. South 47:20

4 Emile Cairess 27.12.97 (2y, 19- 8)

5 GNR 61:57; 10M: 2 Gt. South 47:38

5 Mohamud Aadan 11.1.90 (3y) 62:31 ’18

3 Greenwich 62:28, 64:46

6 Tom Anderson 12.1.90 (2y) 64:03 ’16

2 Indianapolis 62:33; 10M: 14 Washington 48:07

7 Philip Sesemann 3.10.92 (1y) -0-

4 Greenwich 62:47, 1 Wilmslow 65:18

8 Adam Clarke 3.4.91 (1y) 64:06 ’20

29 Valencia 62:59, 3 Copenhagen 63:30

9 Andrew Heyes 22.6.90 (1y) -0-

5 Greenwich 63:10, 1 Sheffield 66:04

10M: 1 Brampton-Carlisle 48:42

10 Mohamed Farah 23.3.83 (10y, 1) 59:22 ‘15

1 Djibouti 63:07

nr Omar Ahmed ETH 18.4.97 63:30 ’19

1 Reading 62:14

The course at Larne was unfortunately found to be 54m short, but that represents only about 10 seconds at the half marathon pace of these men.

MARATHON

1 Chris Thompson 17.4.81 (4y, 20- 4) 2:11:19 ’14

1 London/UK 2:10:42, 54 OG 2:21:29

2 Jake Smith 19.5.98 (1y) -0-

1 Pulford 2:11:00

3 Ben Connor 17.10.92 (2y, 20- 2) 2:11:20 ’20

2 London/UK 2:12:06, dnf OG

4 Philip Sesemann 3.10.92 (1y) -0-

7 London 2:12:58

5 Mohamud Aadan 11.1.90 (1y) -0-

3 London/UK 2:12:20, 15 London 2:18:19

6 Dewi Griffiths 9.8.91 (3y, 19- 3) 2:09:49 ’17

4 London/UK 2:13:42

7 Joshua Griffiths 3.11.93 (5y, 20- 4, 19- 6) 2:13:11 ’20

5 London/UK 2:15:08, 8 London 2:13:39

8 Robbie Simpson 14.11.91 (5y, 19- 11) 2:14:56 ’19

6 London/UK 2:15:26

9 Matthew Leach 25.9.93 (2y, 20- 11) 2:17:38 ’20

9 London 2:13:59

10 Andrew Davies 30.10.79 (8y, 20- 7, 19- 10) 2:14:38 ’19

7 London/UK 2:15:50, 10 London 2:15:36

Thompson was a popular winner of the London (Greenwich) race which meant that he went on to the Olympics. 50th race at 2:23:24 was the best since 1992.

3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE

1 Mark Pearce 19.1.96 (3y, 30- 3, 19- 8) 8:33.61 ’20

8:24.83, 8:25.43, 8:30.60, 8:32.65, 8:34.03, 8:49.76

4 DLG1, 4 Tatabánya, 6 Nice, 1 UK, 12 Monaco, 8 Budapest, 1 Hendon

2 Zak Seddon 28.6.94 (10y, 20- 2, 19- 1) 8:21.28 ’19

8:23.22, 8:25.08, 8:28.38, 8:29.37, 8:38.39, 8:43.29

6 Walnut, 12 DLG1, 1 B;’ham Un, 2 UK, 2 Stockholm, 14h2 OG

3 Phil Norman 20.10.89 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 2) 8:23.60 ’20

8:20.12, 8:31.87, 8:35.31, 8:42.78, 8:46.57

2 Ostrava, 8 DLG1, 6 ET, 3 UK, 13h1 OG

2000mSt: 1 B’ham Un 5:26.06

4 Jamaine Coleman 22.9.95 (5y, 19- 3) 8:30.67 ’19

8:29.39, 8:33.87, 8:41.65, 8:46.17; 8:31.96 short

4 Richmond, 8 Leavenworth, 1 Cleveland, dnf Portland, 2 Karlstad, 4 UK

5 William Battershill 25.2.98 (2y, 19- 11) 8:44.36 ’19

8:32.92, 8:42.98, 8:47.86, 8:54.16

3 B’ham Un, 5 UK, 1 ENG, 1 MI

6 Jonathan Hopkins 3.6.92 (8y, 20- 5, 19- 4) 8:30.52 ’18

8:36.50, 8:38.56, 8:48.54

1 Manch, 2 B’ham Un, 6 UK

2000mSt: 2 B’ham Un 5:40.29

7 Daniel Jarvis 21.10.95 (4y, 20- 4) 8:39.70 ’20

8:39.49, 8:53.56, 9:07.85

2 Manch, 7 UK; 2000mSt: 1 Bury St.E 5:43.8

8 Adam Visokay 11.3.94 (4y, 19- 6) 8:34.92 ’19

8:36.44, 8:41.29, 8:45.76, 8:57.96, 9:03.50, 9:14.15

2 Eugene 23/4, 12 Leavenworth, 14 Walnut, 2B/11 Portland, 8 UK

9 Chris Perry 1.3.90 (4y, 20- 7, 19- 7) 8:44.55 ’19

8:40.88, 8:48.44, 9:08.77

2 LI, 4 B’ham Un, 2 MI; 2000mSt: 1 Lough 5:39.17

10 Adam Kirk-Smith (3y) 8:37.41 ’17

8:49.74, 8:51.13, 9:05.51

3 IRL Ch, 3 MI, 2 Hendon

Norman started with a brilliant PB, and the year’s best, at Ostrava, but could not get close thereafter and Seddon goes back ahead of him, although both ran in the 8:40s at the Olympics. Pearce maintained his rapid improvement and although he could quite get the OG standard, beat them both at Gateshead and the UKs so ranks first. Indeed these rankings follows the UK Champs order. Standards in depth remain very poor with just 33 men under 9:20, but then there are so few steeplechase races in Britain.

110 METRES HURDLES

1 Andrew Pozzi 15.5.92 (9y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 13.14, 13.13w ’17

13.25, 13.26, 13.30, 13.32, 13.45, 13.49; 13.42w

1 Savona, 1 Montreuil, 2 Florence, 3 UK, 3 DLG2, 7 OG, 7 Lausanne, 6 Paris

2 David King 13.6.94 (8y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 13.48 ’17, 13.4h ’16

13.37, 13.47, 13.49, 13.51, 13.52, 13.52

1 Phoenix, 6 Drake R, 1 C.Vista, 2 ET, 6 Hengelo, 1 Turku, 2 Espoo, 2 UK, 3 Stock, 2B Székes, 7s3 OG, 4 Rovereto, 4 Chorzów, 5 Berlin, 5 Zagreb

3 Onatade Ojora 14.10.99 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 5) 13.68 ’19

13.38, 13.45, 13.57, 13.58, 13.61, 13.62; 13.52w

1 LA, 4 Florida R, 1 Berkeley, 1 L.Beach, 1 USC v UCLA, 3 Pac-12, 6 NCAA, 1 UK, 4 E23, 6 DLG2

4 Cameron Fillery 2.11.98 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 3) 13.54 ’19

13.46, 13.57, 13.61, 13.63, 13.64, 13.73; 13.62w

1 Lough 25/4, 1/2 Nuneaton 16/5, 2 LI, 1 C’hagen, 4 UK, 7/5 Bydgoszcz, 5 Tomblaine, 1 Kortrijk, 1 Woodford, 1 MI, 6 Bern

5 James Weaver 25.7.97 (4y, 19- 6) 13.69 ’17

13.47, 13.55, 13.62, 13.65, 13.69, 13.77

2 Lough 25/4, 2 Nuneaton 1/5, 2/1 Nuneaton 16/5, 1 LI, 2 C’hagen, 1 South, 5 UK, 4/7 Bydgoszcz

6 Joshua Zeller 19.10.00 (1y) -0-

13.64, 13.68, 13.76, 13.78, 13.80, 13.80; 13.60w, 13.68w, 13.72w

2 Bl’ton, 4 Prairie View, 1 Columbus, 4 Big Ten, 4q1 NCAA-E, 6 UK, 6 E23

7 Miguel Perera 30.9.96 (5y, 20- 5, 19- 8) 13.89, 13.76w ’19

13.85, 13.88, 13.92, 13.94, 14.14. 14.19

7 UK, 1 ENG, 2 Woodford 13.92, 1 MI, 1 Hendon 28/8

8 Jake Porter 13.11.93 (6y, 19- 7) 13.68 ’17

13.92, 13.96w, 14.12, 14.15, 14.17, 14.25

5/5 Nuneaton 16/5, 1 Mid, 8 UK, 3 ENG, 1 Nuneaton 7/8

9 Mayowa Osunsami 23.10.99 (1y) 15;02 ’19

14.19, 14.31, 14.35, 14.44, 14.44, 14.56; 14.41w

3/7 Orlando, 4 C’ville, 12 CAA Ch, 4 IC4A, 1 Eng-23, 3h3 UK

10 Sam Talbot 17.2.99 (1y) 14.49 ’19

14.33, 14.38, 14.4, 14.46, 14.52, 14.57

1/1 Lough 12/5, 4 LI, 2 Eng-23, 4h2 UK

nr Edson Gomes POR 1.11.98 14.16 ’19

13.85, 13.86, 13.87, 13.93, 13.94, 14.02

3/dnf Nuneaton 16/5, 3 LI, 2 ENG, 3 POR Ch, 3 MI, 2 Hendon 28/8

Pozzi, top for the sixth successive year, had a world-class season although tending to fade somewhat at the end of key races, and is again followed by King, who had another prolific year, 21 races at 13.82 or better, and improved his PB, and Fillery. But making the biggest breakthrough is Ojora who beat all the above at the UKs. US collegian Zeller is the top newcomer to the rankings. There is a big gap after the eight men who ran better than 14 secs. With a decline over several years, 10th best at 14.33 is the worst since 1985 and 50 deep the worst for half a century.

400 METRES HURDLES

1 Christopher McAlister 3.12.95 (6y, 20- 3, 19- 1) 49.18 ’19

49.16, 49.25, 49.33, 49.61, 49.65, 49.70

3 Nuneaton 16/5, 8 Ostrava, 1 LV, 4 Turku, 1 Espoo, 7 Geneva, 7 (fell) UK, 5 Stockholm, 6 Monaco, 1 ENG, 2 C-de-Fonds, 1 MI, 4 Brussels, 5 Chorzów, 7 Zürich

2 Alastair Chalmers 31.3.00 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 5) 49.66 20

49.55, 49.84, 49.95, 49.98, 50.11, 50.23

1 Nuneaton, 2 ET, 6 Hengelo, 1 UK, 6 Eur-23, 3 Chaux-de-Fonds

3 Alex Knibbs 26.4.99 (4y, 19- 7) 50.16 ’19

49.37, 49.82, 50.00, 50.27, 50.33, 50.73

1 Stretford, 1 Nuneaton, 1 LI, 1 Oordegem, 2 UK, 4 E23

4 Efekemo Okoro 21.2.92 (3y, 6) 49.68 ’20

49.34, 49.79, 49.79, 50.29, 50.36, 50.42

4 Samorín, 1 C’hagen, 4B Geneva, dns UK, 1 Nuneaton 7/8, 1 Eton, 1B Zürich. 1 Palafrugell

5 Jacob Paul 6.2.95 (8y, 19- 3) 49.49 ’17

50.66, 50.89, 51.01, 51.09, 51.13, 51.24

4 Nuneaton, 2 LI, 2 LV, 1 Bromley, 1 Newham, 3 UK, 1 Hendon 10/7

6 Tyri Donovan 20.10.98 (3y, 19- 11) 51.30 ’19

50.64, 50.77, 50.79, 50.83, 51.25, 51.48

2 Newham, 3h4 UK, 2/1/1 Hendon 10/7, 31/7 & 21/8, 3 ENG, 2/1 Eton

7 Joshua Faulds 7.3.99 (1y) 52.38 ’19

50.84, 51.13, 51.14, 51.27, 51.34, 52.37

1B/2/1 Hendon 4/7, 21/8 & 28/8, dq ENG.2 MI, 5B Zürich, 2 Palafrugell

8 Adam Booth 3.7.02 (1y) 54.12 ’20

51.38, 51.47, 51.55, 51.56, 51.84, 51.98

3 B’ham Un, 3 LI, 1 Manch, 1 South-J, 1 Eng-J, 5 UK, 4 EJ, 3 MI

9 Dai Greene 11.4.86 (16y, 20- 6, 19- 2) 47.84 ’12

51.18, 51.66, 51.93

1 B’ham Un, 7 Ostrava, 2 C’hagen

10 Seamus Derbyshire 27.1.00 (3y, 20- 5, 19- 9) 50.44 ’20

50.9, 51.66, 52.43; 2 Stretford, dnf Nuneaton, 1 Yate

Chalmers retained his UK title and Okoro, at the age of 29, and Knibbs continued their improvement, but McAlister ended as the best with a busy European schedule; he ran nine sub-50 times and regained the top ranking he had in 2019. Booth showed much promise.

HIGH JUMP

1 Tom Gale 18.12.98 (6y, 20- 1, 19- 2) 2.33i ’21, 2.30 ’16

2.28, 2.27. 2.27, 2.24

1 BIG, 1 UK, 11 OG

2 William Grimsey 14.12.96 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 4) 2.24i ’20, 2.22 ’19

2.25, 2.24, 2.20, 2.16, 2.15, 2.13; 2.17i, 2.16i

3 Lough 12/5, 2 Nuneaton, 1 LI, 2 ET, 2 Mid; Ind: 1 Lough, 3 EI Trials

3 Chris Baker 2.2.91 (11y, 20- 4, 19- 1) 2.36i, 2.29 ’16

2.22, 2.22, 2.20, 2.14, 2.13, 2.13; 2.17i, 2.15i

1 Lough 12/5, 2 LI, 2 BIG, 5= UK, 6= DLG2; Ind: 1 Lough, 10 Nehvizdy, 2 EI Trials

4 Joel Khan 30.9.99 (5y, 20- 6, 19- 7) 2.20i ’18, 2.18 ’19

2.21, 2.20, 2.19, 2.19, 2.17, 2.17; 2.23i

2 B’ham Un, 2 Lough 12/5, 3 Nuneaton, 3 LI, 3 BIG, 2 Eng-23, 2 UK, 4 E23, 6= DLG2, 1 Eton, 2 MI; Ind: 1 EI Trials, dnq 13 EI

5 David Smith 14.7.91 (12y, 20- 2, 19- 5) 2.26i ’15. 2.26 ’18

2.23, 2.20, 2.19, 2.17

1 Nuneaton, 4 BIG, 3 UK, 1 Scot

6 Samuel Brereton 22.9.02 (3y, 20- 7, 19- 10) 2.16i, 2.15 ’20

2.17, 2.17, 2.17, 2.16, 2.14, 2.13

1 Yeovil, 4 Nuneaton, 6 LI, 7 BIG, 1 Par, 4 UK, 1 E.Sch, 3 EJ, 1 MI; Ind: 2/4 Lough

7 Adam Brooks 13.4.99 (2y, 20- 11) 2.13 ’20

2.17, 2.16, 2.14, 2.14, 2.14; 2.12

1 B’ham, 2 Yeovil, 6 Nuneaton, 5 LI, 5 BIG, 1 Eng-23, 10 UK, 1 ENG, 4 MI

8 Rory Dwyer 19.10.97 (5y, 19- 12) 2.17 ’16

2.16, 2.15, 2.14, 2.13, 2.13, 2.13

7 Nuneaton, 6 BIG, 1 Mid, 5= UK, 2 ENG, 3 MI

9 Lionel Owona 23.9.02 (1y, 20- 7, 19- 10) 2.08 ’20

2.18, 2.15, 2.14, 2.10, 2.10, 2.10

1B BIG, 1 South-J, 2 Eng-J, 8 UK, 2 E.Sch, 1J MI, 1 South IC

10 Dominic Ogbechie 15.5.02 (4y, 20- 10, 19- 6) 2.22i, 2.18 ’18

2.13, 2.13, 2.13, 2.13, 2.10

2 Lough 2/6, 1 Eng-J, 7 UK, 9 EJ

Although, after knee surgery in 2020, Gale only competed three times and did not get back to 2.30+ form, he made the Olympic final. Grimsey made it 4-3-2 in successive years and promise was shown by Khan and by Brereton’s European Junior bronze. Lewis McGuire won the Scottish title with 2.17, but his next best was 2.09, and Jonathan Broom-Edwards excelled as Paralympic champion. Accentuated by the lack of indoor competition, 41 men over 2m means that 50th best is worse than 2m for the first time since 1978.

POLE VAULT

1 Harry Coppell 11.7.96 (9y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 5.85 ’20

5.80, 5.70, 5.66, 5.65, 5.65, 5.60,

3 DLG1, 2 ET, nh, Hengelo, 2= Poznan, nh Chorzów, 1 UK, 5 Sotteville, 7 OG, 1 Szczecin, 3= Bialystok, nh Paris, 12 Brussels

2 Charlie Myers 12.6.97 (7y, 20- 3, 19- 2) 5.71 ‘19

5.42; 5.62i, 5.52i, 5.35i

nh DLG1, 2 Espoo; Ind: 1 Lough, 1 EI Trials, dnq 13= EI

3 Adam Hague 29.8.97 (8y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 5.65 ‘18

5.15, 5.11, 5.00; 5.20i

1 Manch 15/5, 2 UK, 1 Sheffield 1/8; Ind: 1 Lough

4 George Turner 13.7.98 (2y, 19- 6) 5.20 ’19

5.25, 5.11, 5.10, 5.00, 4.50

6= UK, 1 ENG, 1 MI

5 George Heppinstall 17.10.97 (3y, 20- 8, 19- 12) 5.05i ’19, 4.91 ’18

5.15, 5.10, 5.01, 5.01, 5.00, 5.00; 5.01i

2 Manch 15/5, 1 LI, 5 Manch, 1 Sheffield 9/6, 1 Manch 16/6, 5 UK

6 Jack Phipps 2.4.94 (7y, 20- 5, 19- 8) 5.25i ’17, 5.20 ’15

5.13, 5.06, 5.05, 5.01, 5.01, 5.01

3 LI, 1 Manch, 1 Lough 2/6, 3 Lough 23/6, 6= UK, 2 ENG, 1 Lough 30/7, 1 Welsh, 2 MI

7 Reuben Nairne 22.9.02 (1y) 4.81i ’20, 4.72 ’19

5.05, 5.05, 5.00, 4.90, 4.85; 5.05i

2 LI, 2 Eng-J, 8 EJ; Ind: 1 Glasgow

8 Lazarus Benjamin 19.1.04 (1y) 4.60i ’20, 4.01 ’18

5.05, 5.05, 5.00, 5.00, 5.00, 4.95

3 Manch 15/5, 5 LI, 3 Manch, 1 Eng-J, 3 UK, 1 E.Sch, 9 EJ

9 Ethan Walsh 14.6.97 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 7) 5.36i ’20. 5.30 ’19

5.03, 5.00, 4.95, 4.90. 4.80, 4.65

nh LI, 2 Manch, 4 UK, 4 ENG, 3 Welsh

10 Thomas Walley 18.3.98 (1y) 4.72i ’20. 4.66 ’19

5.10, 4.91, 4.86, 4.85, 4.85, 4.80

4 LI, 4 Manch, 2 Lough 2/6, 2 Sheffield 9/6,1 Lough 23/6, 9 UK, 3 Lough 30/7, 5 Welsh, 3 MI; Ind: 2 Lough 12/5

Although not improving his UK record, Coppell had his best depth of marks and completes three years at number one. The other top men had very thin seasons. 17 year-old Benjamin was consistent, showing great promise. Standards in depth were very poor with 10th at 5.05 and 50th at 4.30 the worst since 2007.

LONG JUMP

1 Alexander Farquharson 9.6.97 (5y, 20- 5, 19- 6) 7.77i ’20, 7.73 ’19

8.01, 7.83, 7.79, 7.78, 7.76, 7.75

9 DLG1, 2 BIG, 1 UK.1 ENG, 1 MI, 2 Rovereto; Ind: 2 EI Trials

2 Jacob Fincham-Dukes 12.1.97 (7y, 20- 6, 19- 1) 8.00 ’19, 8.02w ‘17

7.67; 8.08i, 7.81i, 7.79i, 7.74i

5 Eugene 24/4; Ind: 1 Lough, 1 EI Trials, 7 EI

3 Reynold Banigo 13.8.98 (4y, 20- 1, 19- 5) 7.94 “20

7.88, 7.74, 7.72, 7.65, 7.56; 7.73i, 7.59i

1 Lough 12/5, 2 Nuneaton, 7 DLG1, 5 ET, 3 UK; Ind: 2 Ostrava, 1 Nehvizdy, 2 Lough

4 Timothy Duckworth 18.6.96 (4y, 19- 3) 8.03, 8.19w ’18

7.80, 7.80w, 7.70, 7.44

1/1D C.Vista, 1D Tucson, 1D UK

5 James Lelliott 11.2.93 (7y, 20- 4, 19- 10) 7.85 ’20

7.77, 7.69, 7.66, 7.61, 7.54, 7.43w, 7.38; 7.45i

1 BIG, 2 South, 2 UK, 2 ENG, 1 B’mouth, 2 Phuket; Ind: 5 Lough, 5 EI Trials

6 Samuel Khogali 15.7.97 (2y, 19- 8) 7.75 ’19

7.65, 7.53, 7.49, 7.44, 7.31, 7.33,7.26

1/1 B’ham Un. 4 Nuneaton. 1 LI, 1 Ch’ham, 2 C’hagen, 6 UK

7 Alessandro Schenini 28.4.00 (2y, 19- 12) 7.59 ’20

7.76, 7.55, 7.47, 7.42, 7.37, 7.35

1 Kilmarnock, 6 LI, 4 BIG, 1 Eng-23, 4 NI, 1 Scot

8 Efe Uwaifo 15.5.95 (2y, 20- 8) 7.51 ’19, 7.85w ’17

7.46w/7.34, 7.42, 7.30, 7.29

1 Manch, 3 ENG, 2 B’mouth

9 Jack Roach 8.1.95 (4y, 3) 7.83 ’20

7.52, 7.49, 7.42, 7.34, 7.31, 7.31; 7.49i, 7.48i

3 Lough 12/5, 3 Nuneaton 16/5, 3 LI, 3 BIG, 5 UK, 4 ENG, 4 B’mouth; Ind: 3 Lough, 3 EI Trials

10 Bradley Davies-Pughe 16.2.03 (1y, 20- 8) 7.33i ’20, 6.90 ’19

7.56, 7.49, 7.26, 7.23, 7.12, 7.08

4/2 B’ham Un, 4 LI, 1B BIG, 1 Eng-J, dnq 24 EJ

nr Adam McMullen IRL 5.7.90 7.99i, 7.88 ’18, 7.94w ’17

7.70w, 7.68w/7.51, 7.64w, 7.62w, 7.58, 7.55

1 Cardiff, 2 Lough 12/5,1/1 Belfast, 2 LI, 1 Dublin, 1 IRL Ch, 1/1 Marsa, 2 Nuneaton 7/8, 2 MI

Farquharson progressed to take top ranking over Fincham-Dukes, both exceeding 8m. 50th best at 6.98 is the worst since 2005.

TRIPLE JUMP

1 Ben Williams 25.1.92 (10y, 19- 1) 17.27 ’19

16.37, 16.30, 16.22, 15.99

1 UK, 6 DLG2, dnq 22 OG, 1 MI

2 Michael Puplampu 11.1.90 (7y, 20- 2, 19- 4) 16.50 ’19, 16.59w ’12

16.42, 16.27, 15.94w/15.60, 15.64

2 LI, 1 BIG, 1 South, 5 UK

3 Nathan Douglas 4.12.82 (20y, 20- 1, 19- 2) 17.64 ’05

16.20w/15.55, 16.07w, 15.94, 15.88, 15.85. 15.42; 15.65i

3 C.Vista, 8 Walnut, 3 LI, 6 ET, 3 South, 2 UK; Ind: 1 Lough, 2 EI Trials

4 Efe Uwaifo 15.5.95 (8y, 20- 3, 19- 8) 16.18i ’20, 16.16, 16.31w ’19

16.20, 16.06w/15.91, 16.03, 15.91, 15.68, 15.66; 15.99i, 15.88i

1 Manch, 2 BIG, 3 UK, 8 DLG2, 1 ENG; Ind: 1 EI Trials

5 Julian Reid 23.9.88 (11y, 20- 4, 19- 3) 16.98, 17.10w ’09

16.07, 15.94, 15.92, 15.67

1 LI, 3 BIG, 6 UK, 2 ENG

6 Jonathan Ilori 14.8.93 (9y, 20- 6, 19- 6) 16.28 ’18

16.01w/15.86, 15.94, 15.45

1 Nuneaton 16/5, 7 LI, 2 South, 4 UK

7 Jude Bright-Davies 27.3.99 (2y) 15.71 ’17

16.02w/15.89, 15.89, 15.55

1 Ox v Cam, 1 Eton, 1 Middx

8 Daniel Falode 27.11.02 (2y, 20- 8) 15.90i, 15.52 ’20

15.81, 15.67, 15.61, 15.38

8 UK, 5 EJ, 2 MI

9 Seun Okome 26.3.95 (3y, 20- 10, 19- 11) 15.97i, 15.84 ’19

15.72, 15.57, 15.48, 15.47, 15.37, 14.46

8 BIG, 9 UK, 3 ENG, 3 MI

10 Daniel Igbokwe 28.6.98 (4, 20- 11, 19- 12) 15.88 ’19

15.73w/15.44, 15.71, 15.69w/15.44, 15.59w

3 Fla St R, 3 Knoxville, 12 SEC, 17 NCAA-E

Williams is top for the third time, while Puplampu had the best mark and Nathan Douglas keeps going and now has 20 years in the rankings (15 of them in the top three). Most competed sparingly with few opportunities. Only 47 men over 14m with legal wind is the worst since 1965.

SHOT

1 Scott Lincoln 7.5.93 (9y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 20.65 ‘20

21.28, 20.81, 20.71, 20.58, 20.42, 20.29

1 Lough 17/4, 3 EThr, 1 LI, 3 ET, 1 G’burg, 1 LV 6/6, 2 Brno, 5 Kladno, 1 UK, dnq 18 OG, 1 MI, 1 Yorks; Ind: 1 Lough, 1 EI Trials

2 Youcef Zatat 13.4.94 (8y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 18.61i ’20, 18.50 ’19

18.09, 17.96, 17.92, 17.67, 17.66, 17.57

2 Lough 17/4, 2 LI, 1 BIG, 2 LV 6/6, 1 South, 2 MI

3 Patrick Swan 14.9.97 (3y, 20- 6, 19- 7) 16.49i ’20, 16.45 ’19

17.45, 17.43, 17.32, 17.07, 17.05, 17.01

2 UK, 2 Welsh, 3 MI

4 Lewis Byng 29.9.01 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 4) 18.56 ’20

17.60, 17.10, 16.61; 17.52i

1 B’ham Un, 1 Eng-23, 4 UK; Ind: 2 Lough

5 George Evans 21.1.98 (4y, 20- 5, 19- 5) 17.21 ’19

17.57. 17.21, 17.05, 15.48; 17.79i, 16.32i, 15.92i

3 Columbia, 9 Waco, 8 Lawrence, 7 Big 12; Ind: 3 Lawrence, 6 F’ville, 3 Ames, 6 Big 12

6 Daniel Cork 15.7.97 (3y, 20- 11, 19- 11) 16.38i, 15.91 ’20

17.08, 17.06, 17.02, 16.85, 16.66, 16.64

1 Worthing. 1 Cardiff, 3 LI, 3 BIG, 3 UK, 1 Welsh

7 George Hyde 30.3.01 (2y, 20- 7) 16.55 ’20

17.13, 17.01, 16.92, 16.75, 16.65, 16.43

3 Lough 17/4, 4 LI, 1 Manch, 2 BIG, 3 LV 6/6, 2 Eng-23, 5 UK, 1 ENG, 6 MI; Ind: 3 Lough, 2 EI Trials

8 Gareth Winter 19.3.92 (9y, 20- 9, 19- 8) 18.07 ’15

17.41, 16.48, 15.88 15.85

2 Cardiff, 2 Manch

9 Andrew Knight 10.11.01 (2y, 20- 12) 16.32 ’20

16.93, 16.22, 16.17, 16.05, 15.71, 15.55

2 Worthing, 6 UK, 1 Winchester,

10 Craig Charlton 7.3.87 (2y, 20- 4) 17.08 ’20

16.41, 16.00, 15.94, 15.94, 15.80, 15.62

5 LI 1 North, 8 UK, 1 Scot, 1 Gateshead

11 Daniel Cartwright 14.11.98 (5y, 19- 6) 16.99 ’18

16.45, 15.81, 15.75, 15.64, 15.64, 15.48

7 UK, 2 ENG, 1 Moulton

12 Greg Beard 10.9.82 (12y) 20- 8, 19- 10) 18.59i, 18.29 ’13

16.43, 15.83, 15.61, 15.58

1 HT Circle, 2 Yorks

Lincoln, the one man in international class, is easily top for the seventh year and continued to improve, qualifying for the Olympics; he had 14 competitions over 20m. Zatat is 2nd for the fifth year. Swan improved by a metre and was consistent over 17m. Severe weakness in depth continues; 51 men over 13.50 is the worst since 1960 (best was 115 in 1991).

DISCUS

1 Lawrence Okoye 6.10.91 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 4) 68.24 ’12

67.13, 66.89, 66.30, 65.87, 65.56, 65.11

1 Lough 17/4, 1 LV 25/4, 1 LI, 2 Manch, 1 ET, 4 G’burg, 1/1 Södertalje, 1 C’hagen, 5 Sollentuna, 1 UK, 1/1/1 Winchester, 2 Hendon 4/7, 4 Székes, dnq nt OG, 1/1 Leiria, 1 Budapest, 1/1 Moulton, 6 Zagreb

2 Nicholas Percy 5.12.94 (9y, 20- 2, 19- 1) 63.38 ’16

63.24, 63.03, 63.02, 62.87, 62.80, 62.60

1 Lough 28/2, 2 Lough 17/4, 4 LV 25/4, 2/2/2 Winchester, 2 LI, 1 Manch, 1 BIG, 1 South, 2 UK, 1 Hendon 4/7, 1 ENG, 1 Scot, 1 MI, 1 Hendon 28/8, 1/2 Moulton

3 Gregory Thompson 5.5.94 (7y, 19- 3) 65.56 ’19

60.93, 60.80, 60.19, 59.70, 59.04, 58.95

5 Lough 17/4, 2 LV 25/4, 3 Winchester, 3 LI, 3 Manch, 2 BIG, 3 UK

4 Zane Duquemin 23.9.91 (10y, 19- 7) 63.46 ’12

60.17, 59.36, 59.30, 57.65, 56.49, 54.88

5/2 Leiria, 2 Lough 11/8, 1 Welsh, 2 MI, 2 Hendon 28/8-

5 George Armstrong 8.12.97 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 5) 61.21 ’19

59.32, 58.41, 56.63, 56.21, 56.13

4 Lough 17/4, 5 LV 25/4, 4 LI, 4 Manch, 4 UK

6 Samuel Woodley 17.11.99 (2y, 19- 9) 55.64 ’19

58.71, 57.42, 57.05, 56.59, 55.25, 54.72

1/6 Austin, 1/2/6/1 Houston, 1 Coll.Sta., 4 Conf USA, 22 NCAA-W, 2 Osterode

7 James Tomlinson 11.1.00 (1y) 53.13 ’19

55.58, 55.12, 54.57, 54.09, 53.85, 53.84

2 Lough 28/2, 6 Lough 17/4, 2 Lough 9/5, 6 LI, 5 Manch, 1 Eng-23, 5 UK, 2 Welsh, 3/1B Moulton

8 Chris Scott 21.3.88 (11y, 20- 4, 19- 8) 63.00 ’11

57.20, 56.44, 56.06, 55.02, 54.66, 54.45

3/4/3 Winchester, 5 LI, 3 BIG, 6 UK, 2 ENG

9 Chukwuemeka Osammor 15.6.01 (2y, 20- 5) 52.42 ’20

55.36, 54.79, 54.48, 54.06, 53.95, 53.77

1 Lough 9/5, 4 BIG, 2 North, 6 Eng-23, 3 MI, 2 Moulton

10 George Evans 21.1.98 (3y, 19- 6) 59.84 ’19

55.10, 54.33, 53.80, 51.70, 50.80, 50.77

2 Columbia, 4 Waco, 7 Lawrence, 4 Big 12, 43 NCAA-W

Apart from no throws at the Olympics, Okoye had a fine and prolific season, including 16 competitions over 64m and makes the world top 10. Percy had 30 competitions, all in the UK, with 29 of them over 59m. The three U23s in the lists all set PBs.

HAMMER

1 Nick Miller 1.5.93 (9y, 19- 1) 80.25 ’18

78.15, 78.07, 77.03, 76.93

1 Salinas, 1 Herald, 6 OG

2 Taylor Campbell 30.6.96 (8y, 20- 1, 19- 2) 74.63 ’19

78.23, 76.97, 75.82, 75.10, 74.78, 74.38

1 Lough 28/2, 2 Lough 17/4, 1 LV 25/4, 5 EThr, 1 LI, 3 Haniá, 2 G’burg, 1 Tatabánya, 1 UK, 8 Székes, dnq 28 OG

3 Chris Bennett 17.12.89 (11y, 20- 5, 19- 5) 76.45 ’16

75.79, 75.69, 75.60, 75.36, 74.73, 74.53

2 Lough 28/2, 1 Lough 17/4, 2 EThr, 2 LI, 1 Manch, 4 ET, 1 G’burg, 1 Kilmarnock, 2 Karlstad, 2 UK, 3 Luzern, 1 Scot, 2 Bergen

4 Craig Murch 27.6.93 (7y, 20- 2, 19- 4) 73.64 ’19

73.07, 72.94, 72.63, 71.86, 70.90, 70.80

3 Lough 17/4, 1 Lough 9/5, 3 LI, 1 Mid, 3 UK, 1 ENG, 2 Leiria

5 Osian Jones 23.6.93 (7y, 20- 3, 19- 3) 73.89 ’19

71.60, 71.44, 71.25, 70.76, 70.53, 70.16

3 Lough 28/2, 4 Lough 17/4, 1 Lough 12/5, 4 UK, 1/1 Leiria, 1 Welsh

6 Jake Norris 30.6.99 (5y, 20- 4, 19- 7) 73.24 ’18

72.31, 70.53, 69.84, 69.40, 69.21, 68.59

5 Austin, 1/2/2 B.Rouge, 2 SEC, 22 NCAA, 7 UK

7 Joseph Ellis 10.4.96 (5y, 20- 6, 19- 5) 73.80 ’18

69.98, 69.07, 68.28, 67.47

1 Richmond, 2 Ashland, 1 Toledo, 6 UK

8 Jac Palmer 13.3.96 (3y, 19- 8) 70.01 ’19

69.74, 67.58, 66.52, 66.00, 64.79, 63.92

5 Lough 17/4, 1 Aberdare 15/5, 6 LI, 2 Welsh, 1 MI

9 Ben Hawkes 8.11.00 (2y, 20- 9) 65.82 ’20

68.03, 67.66, 67.55, 66.23, 65.25, 65.06

6 Lough 17/4, 2 Aberdare 15/5, 5 LI, 1 Eng-23, 5 UK, dnq 14 E23, 1/1 Moulton

10 Tom Parker 7.10.04 (1y) 65.77 ’18

67.68, 66.24, 65.63, 64.67, 64.66, 63.54

1 Williamsburg, 3 Ch’ville, 8B Tucson, 8 C.Vista, 9 UK, 2 ENG

After a year out Miller was back in world-class form, although only competing three times, and is top for the sixth time, while Taylor Campbell did well to make the Olympic qualifying. Bennett was the most prolific competitor with 16 competitions over 72m and was 3-3 v Campbell. While standards at the top are good, those in depth are not – 62 men over 46m is the lowest since 1975

JAVELIN

1 Daniel Bainbridge 2.6.99 (4y, 20- 2, 19- 10) 72.68 ’20

73.73, 73.53, 72.71, 72.66, 72.47, 72.12

1 Lough 17/4, 2 Lough 9/5 & 12/5, 2 LI, 7 ET, 1 Eng-23, 1 UK, 2 ENG, 2 Leiria, 1 MI

2 Harry Hughes 26.9.97 (6y, 20- 3, 19- 1) 80.32 ’19

75.94, 71.34, 71.23, 69.87

2 Lough 17/4, 1 Lough 9/5 & 12/5, 7 DLG1

3 Joe Harris 23.5.97 (5y, 19- 4) 75.71 ’17

72.65, 72.44, 68.63, 68.21, 66.94

2 Mid, 2 UK, 1 ENG, 2 JT Fest

4 Joe Dunderdale 4.9.92 (10y, 19- 3) 76.13 ‘14

72.98, 72.78, 71.43, 69.83, 68.95, 68.34

3 Lough 12/5, 1 LI, 6 UK, 4 ENG, 2 MI, 1 Belfast

5 Greg Millar 19.12.92 (8y, 20- 5) 71.15 ’17

71.90, 69.35, 69.04, 68.67, 66.99, 66.78

4 Lough 17/4, 1 Nuneaton, 3 LI, 2 BIG, 1 Mid, 3 UK, 1 Scot, 1 JT Fest, 5 MI, 4 Belfast

6 James Whiteaker 8.10.98 (5y, 20- 1) 77.81 20

70.69, 70.46; 4 UK

7 Thomas Holmes 16.10.02 (1y) 64.69 ’20

70.70. 69.44, 69.25, 66.55, 64.81, 64.05

3 Lough 9/5, 4 LI, 3 BIG, 1 Eng-J, 5 UK , 4 EJ, 4 MI

8 Gavin Johnson-Assoon 19.12.82 (7y, 19- 2) 70.53 ’19

70.35, 68.78, 68.43, 66.54. 64.85, 64.66

1 South, 7 UK, 3 ENG

9 Dan Pembroke 16.7.91 (6,) 75.89 ’1

69.52, 66.75; 1 Eur Paras, 1 Paralympics

10 Benji Pearson 23.5.94 (4y) 74.71 ’14

67.99, 67.95, 67.75, 66.77, 66.33, 66.04

2 Nuneaton, 1 BIG, 8 UK, 5 ENG, 3 JT Fest, 3 Belfast

The javelin remains the most depressed event of any in British athletics. At the peak of the Steve Backley/Mick Hill days in 1991 Britain’s 10th best man threw 76.10; in 2021 our best thrower achieved 75.94. That was Hughes, but with a truncated season he ranks behind Bainbridge, who continued to progress. Dunderdale has been in the top four 9 times in the last 10 years. Paralympic gold medallist Pembroke returned to rank for the first time since 2013.

DECATHLON

1 Jack Turner 11.7.01 (1y) -0-

1 Conf USA 7659; dnf San Antonio

2 Timothy Duckworth 18.6.96 (6y, 19- 1) 8336 ’18

1 UK 7447, 3 C.Vista (dnf 1500m) 7158, dnf Tucson

3 Lewis Church 27.9.96 (5y, 19- 4) 7513 ’19

1 Kent 7545, 1 ENG 7411, 2 UK 7308

4 Harry Kendall 4.10.96 (2y, 19- 4) 7089 ’18

2 Kent 7301, 2 ENG 7253, 3 UK 7249

5 Oliver Thorner 16.3.01 (1y) -0-

2 Pac-12 7388, 6 UK 7019

6 Harry Maslen 2.9.96 (5y, 19- 5) 7496w/7477 ’18

4 UK 7191, dnf ENG

7 Joel McFarlane 9.10.00 (1y) -0-

2 Conf USA 7148, 7 San Antonio (nh PV, dnf 1500m) 5587, dnf Scot

8 Andrew Murphy 26.12.94 (4y, 19- 3) 7594 ’19

1 Manch 7127

9 Sam Talbot 17.2.99 (1y) 6724 ’19

2 Manch 7054

10 Elliot Thompson 10.8.92 (3y, 19- 7) 7191 ’18

5 UK 7022, 3 Manch 6843, dnf ENG

Having shown promise as a junior, Turner, now at Texas University, leapt straight into the rankings at number one. Just 30 men scoring over 5200 is the worst since 1968 and only 35 were over 4000.

20 KILOMETRES WALK

1 Callum Wilkinson 14.3.97 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 2) 1:21:21 ’20

6 La Coruña 1:20:32, 10 OG 1:22:38, 1 UK 1:22:47

2 Tom Bosworth 17.1.90 (12y, 20- 2, 19- 1)

14 La Coruña 1:21:37, 15 Eur Cup 1:22:27, 25 OG 1:25:57, 2 UK 1:26:24

3 Cameron Corbishley 31.3.97 (6y, 20- 3, 19- 3) 1:24:42 ’19

18 Eur Cup 1:22:50, 51 La Coruña 1:26:37, 1:31:36+

4 Guy Thomas 1.7.97 (4y) 1:28:38 ’17

3 UK 1:30:19

5 Daniel King 30.5.83 (15y, 19- 6) 1:26:14 ’04

4 UK 1:30:29, 1 Leeds 24/4 1:31:41

6 Dominic King 30.5.83 (16y, 19- 4) 1:26:09 ’17

1:32:42+ in Dudince 50k

7 Christopher Snook 14.1.00 -0-

5 UK 1:33:54

The top three are the same as in 2020 as Wilkinson retains his top ranking with Bosworth following after a return from illness.

50 KILOMETRES WALK

1 Dominic King 30.5.83 (9y, 19- 2) 3:55:48 ’16

10 Dudince 3:51:13

2 Cameron Corbishley 31.3.97 (2y, 19- 1) 3:53:20 ’19

15 Dudince 3:54:15

3 Daniel King 30.5.83 (9y) 4:04:09 ’08

29 Dudince 4:06:09

Dominic King, after his PB in Dudince, was extremely upset at not been allowed by UK Athletics to compete at the Olympic Games; he is top for the seventh time, first in 2011.

With grateful thanks to statisticians Tony Miller, Alan Lindop, Ian Tempest and Ian Hodge

» To read all our 2021 rankings – international and British – CLICK HERE