Swiss sprinter takes 60m gold with world-leading 6.96 in Belgrade, while Hailu kicks her way to 3000m victory

It had always looked like something special would be needed to win the women’s 60m title at the World Indoor Championships and Mujinga Kambundji did just that by storming to gold in Belgrade on Friday (March 18).

The Swiss 100m and 200m Olympic finalist came through from lane eight to clock a world-leading time of 6.96 which obliterated her previous best of 7.03. It is the fastest time for the distance this century and only 0.04 away from Ivana Privalova’s 27-year-old world record.

It had looked like Mikaiah Brisco was about to take victory but she was overhauled by the Kambundji in the closing metres and had to settle for second in a PB of 6.99, while bronze went to her fellow American Marybeth Sant-Price thanks to her PB of 7.04.

Poland’s Ewa Swoboda, who had qualified joint-fastest from the semi-finals alongside Sant-Price in 7.03, was fourth in 7.04 – the same time awarded to Jamaican duo Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson in fifth and sixth respectively.

“To become the world champion – that sounds beautiful,” said Kambundji, a bronze medallist at the 2018 World Indoor Championships. “At first, I was a bit disappointed with lane eight because usually I like to run in the middle [of the track] to feel the other opponents. But I told myself, ‘okay, it is how it is’. Then I just focused on myself and tried to produce my best race.

“I was thinking that the gold medal was going to be sub seven seconds but I did not know what time I could run. I was ready for a PB but I did not expect it to be so fast. It was crazy.”

Brisco had set the tone during the morning heats with an opening run of 7.03 on what is clearly a very quick sprint straight at the Stark Arena and both British sprinters progressed to the semi-finals, too.

However, with Daryll Neita clocking 7.15 for fifth in heat two and British Indoor champion Cheyanne Evans-Gray clocking a PB of 7.19 for sixth in semi-final one, there was to be no Briton in the final.

Bol falls flat on her way to 400m final

She might have fallen flat on her face but Femke Bol still managed to qualify for what will be an intriguing women’s 400m final on Saturday. The Dutch Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medallist stumbled as the lactic kicked in and she lunged for the line in what was a see-saw semi-final battle with Stephenie Ann McPherson, which the Jamaican edged in a time of 51.26.

Bol, who admitted afterwards to feeling out of sorts and tired, thudded into the track face first and was left sprawled across the line, but crucially her torso had crossed and her qualification in second with 51.28 was confirmed. Aliyah Abrams of Guyana booked her final place in third with an African record of 51.57.

The second semi-final was won commandingly by two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 51.38 from Poland’s Justyna Święty-Ersetic in 51.67 and the Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver (51.81).

Britain’s Jessie Knight, who was disqualified and then reinstated in the morning heats, finished just outside the qualifying places with a run of 51.93 in fourth, while fellow countrywoman Ama Pipi was sixth in the first semi-final in 52.95.

For the men, Sweden’s European Indoor finalist Carl Bengtström qualified fastest from the semi-finals, winning heat two in 45.92 ahead of American Trevor Bassitt’s 46.26 and the 46.55 of Czech Patrik Šorm (46.55).

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic finalist Jereem Richards secured his safe passage from semi-final one in 46.15, to come home ahead of fellow qualifiers Benjamin Vedel (46.30) and American Marquezue Washington (46.36).

Hailu joins long line of Ethiopian champions in 3000m

Ethiopia’s domination of the women’s 3000m at the World Indoor Championships continued after Lemlem Hailu’s impressive closing kick ensured she became the ninth athlete from her nation to win this title in the last 10 editions of the event.

The 20-year-old national 1500m champion put her finishing speed to brilliant use after moving to the front with 600m to go and ultimately coming home in a time of 8:41.82.

Silver went to American Elinor Purrier St Pierre, who won the first global honour of her career with a superbly composed performance as she clocked 8:42.04, just holding off the attentions of Ethiopia’s current 5km world record-holder Ejgayehu Taye (8:42.23).

Canadian Gabriella DeBues Stafford, who made much of the early running, was fourth in 8:42.89 as Ethiopia’s third contender, Dawit Seyaum, could not replicate her world-leading form and ultimately came fifth. European Indoor champion Amy Eloise Markovc was 15th in 8:53.57.

Seyaum had taken over from DeBues Stafford at the head of affairs as the pack went through the opening 1000m in 3:03.31, before the pace began to quicken and it was Taye who put herself front and centre at the 2000m mark, reached in 5:59.09.

Hailu was biding her time, however, and a 29-second closing 200m sealed the gold. Purrier St Pierre is an Olympic 1500m finalist and was surprisingly beaten over the shorter distance at her national indoor championships but responded in style to take the 3000m US title and now has a silver medal to show for her efforts.

“I just tried to give it my best shot, to stay tough when it started to hurt and finish as hard as I could,” she said. “I knew a medal was possible so I just believed in myself. I’m really looking forward to Eugene for the worlds outdoors now. I’ve raced there many times and it’s very special. This is definitely a confidence booster.”

» For more news from the 2022 World Indoor Champs, CLICK HERE