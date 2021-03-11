Kyle Garland leads on day one of the heptathlon at the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville with a big overnight score

There was high quality at the first day of the NCAA Championships on Thursday with good action in the multi-event competition.

Kyle Garland, 20, of Georgia has a 21-point lead overnight in the heptathlon with a score of 3555 points.

Garland ran 7.09 for 60m, achieved 7.50m in the long jump, threw 15.41m in the shot and achieved the day’s best high jump with a 2.15m PB leap.

This score would have placed the 2018 World Junior decathlon seventh-placer second in the previous week’s European Indoor Championships overnight not far behind eventual world leader Kevin Mayer but it’s safe to say his second day does not yet match up with the decathlon world record-holder and gold is far from certain with two others within 30 points.

Early leader Leo Neugebauer (3534) and Karel Tilga (3529) are both still in touch for the title with a big gap to fourth placer Felix Wolter’s 3335.

Neugebauer long jumped a top class 7.87m the best of all competitors, while Tilga’s best result was a 16.04m shot which also headed the competition.

Ayden Owens was the pick of the 60m runners with a 6.82 clocking.

Thomas Mardal easily won the weight competition with a Norwegian record 24.46m.

British throwers Jake Norris and Ruben Banks finished 13th and 15th.

60m

(s1)

1 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 7.04 868

2 Kyle Garland Georgia 7.06 861

3 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 7.08 854

4 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 7.09 851

5 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 7.10 847

6 Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma 7.13 837

7 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 7.18 819

8 Isaiah Martin Purdue 7.22 806

(s2)

1 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 6.82 947

2 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 6.91 915

3 Peyton Haack Iowa 6.96 897

4 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 6.97 893

5 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 6.98 889

6 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 6.98 889

7 Austin West Iowa 7.01 879

8 Markus Ballengee Arkansas 7.36 759

LJ

1 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 7.87 1027

2 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 7.62 965

3 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 7.58 955

4 Kyle Garland Georgia 7.50 935

5 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 7.45 922

6 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 7.36 900

7 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 7.27 878

8 Austin West Iowa 7.27 878

9 Peyton Haack Iowa 7.16 852

10 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 7.11 840

11 Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma 7.11 840

12 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 7.02 818

13 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 7.02 818

14 Isaiah Martin Purdue 7.02 818

15 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 6.86 781

16 Markus Ballengee Arkansas 6.24 639

SP

1 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 16.04 854

2 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 15.82 840

3 Kyle Garland Georgia 15.41 815

4 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 14.95 787

5 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 14.86 781

6 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 14.13 736

7 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 14.07 733

8 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 13.58 703

9 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 13.47 696

10 Peyton Haack Iowa 13.44 694

11 Isaiah Martin Purdue 13.33 687

12 Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma 13.03 669

13 Austin West Iowa 12.92 662

14 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 12.32 626

15 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 12.22 620

– Markus Ballengee Arkansas dns 0

HJ

(grp 1)

1 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 2.06 859

2 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 1.97 776

3 Peyton Haack Iowa 1.94 749

4 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 1.94 749

5 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 1.88 696

6 Austin West Iowa 1.88 696

7 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 1.85 670

8 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 1.85 670

(grp 2)

1 Kyle Garland Georgia 2.15 944

2 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 2.03 831

3 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 2.00 803

4 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 1.97 776

4 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 1.97 776

6 Isaiah Martin Purdue 1.94 749

– Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma nh 0

After 4 events

1 Kyle Garland Georgia 3555

2 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 3534

3 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 3529

4 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 3335

5 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 3329

6 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 3241

7 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 3239

8 Peyton Haack Iowa 3192

9 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 3123

10 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 3116

11 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 3115

12 Austin West Iowa 3115

13 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 3097

14 Isaiah Martin Purdue 3060

15 Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma 2346

– Markus Ballengee Arkansas dnf

Weight

1 Thomas Mardal NOR Florida 24.46

2 Israel Oloyede Arizona 23.79

3 Manning Plater Illinois 22.73

4 Trevor Otterdahl NDakotaSt 22.38

5 Bobby Colantonio Alabama 22.27

6 Alex Talley NDakotaSt 22.25

7 Kaleb Siekmeier Minnesota 22.22

8 Jake Wickey KentSt 21.86

9 Jon Nerdal NOR LSU 21.69

10 Jayden White Washington 21.19

11 Taige Bryant EMichigan 21.13

12 Gabriel Oladipo TexasTech 21.11

13 Jake Norris GBR LSU 20.68

14 Nick Hicks Rice 20.62

15 Ruben Banks GBR Arkansas 19.77

16 Newlyn Stephenson EMichigan 19.32