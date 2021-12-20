Thirty-year-old sprinter hangs up his spikes after decorated career which included medals at World, Commonwealth and European level

Danny Talbot – World and European 4x100m champion and a two-time European 200m bronze medallist – has retired from athletics.

The sprinter, who also won European U23 silver medals over 4x100m and 200m, states that he has taken the decision on his “own terms” despite recovering from an Achilles tendon injury which ruled him out of the Tokyo Olympics.

He told British Athletics: “Ironically I am back healthy and fit now, but for me it’s absolutely the right time to move on. The last few years may not have been the best, but I can genuinely look back and be happy and say it’s been fun!

“In February this year I was stuck in Texas during the massive snow storm and I was in my apartment limping around with an injury and that was a really miserable time with me being injured for six to eight weeks. But it made me sure I would not finish in that way as I love the sport and did not want to part on bad terms.

“Athletics has shaped me as a person, I have been able to travel the world and compete in major championships and I have so much fondness and positive memories from the sport, I’m nothing but grateful for what it has given me.”

Amongst Talbot’s achievements, the pinnacle winning gold in the 4x100m at a home world championships in 2017 with Adam Gemili, CJ Ujah and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, he also travelled to Rio in 2016 and experienced what it was like to be an Olympian.

Talbot narrowly missed out on the 200m final after he finished third in his semi-final behind LaShawn Merritt and Christophe Lemaitre.

“Thinking back, it was an amazing time from that relay at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015 where it all fell apart, building back up together, growing closer as a team and getting it right,” Talbot adds.

“I genuinely remember us knowing as far back as February in 2017 that we would win gold that year at London 2017. We felt so confident in each other and when we did win, I didn’t feel relief, just pure joy as that’s exactly what we knew we could do.

“Because of this, I’m determined to give back to the sport and it’s my aim to stay involved. I did my coaching qualification last year and I’m looking forward to seeing what direction I’ll go in.”

“I gave up golf at 15 and I loved it, I’m looking forward to taking that up again and had my first lesson in 15 years not long ago. It’s nice to be able to do something relatively normal that you avoid as an athlete like playing 5-a-side with a group of mates!

“I also took a holiday at a ‘regular’ time of year this summer instead of out of season and can now see friends and family far more often which is harder when you live where you train. I’ve not regretted or begrudged the different lifestyle for one second but it’s nice now to live differently.”

Talbot represented Great Britain for the first time as a 19-year-old when he competed in the World Junior Championships back in 2010 and thanks those who have supported him over the past decade.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some great coaches but equally some really great people who have really shaped my life,” the sprinter says. “From Dan Cossins who oversaw my early senior years, to Benke (Blomkvist) and Vince Anderson who have helped me so much.

“Stephen Maguire showed so much faith in me on the relay programme and Christian Malcolm was a great mentor to me both as an athlete and when he was our team coach for the relay. Not to mention Jen Savage the sport psychologist who has been central to many of my successes. Also the late Neil Black who was my physio when I first broke into the team and then my performance director, just a really good man.

“I’ve had the benefit of some really experienced people who know how to balance competing, alongside all the other aspects of athletics. So I am really grateful for my agents Jane Cowmeadow and Caroline Feith, who have guided me so well. And it goes without saying I wouldn’t have managed any of it without my brilliant friends, family and loved ones backing me at every step.

“The danger with listing people is you always miss someone, but I hope people realise how incredibly grateful I am for their support and input.”

Talbot finishes his career with these personal bests:

60m – 6.62i (Sheffield, 2014)

100m – 10.14 (Bedford, 2014)

150m – 15.06 (Gateshead, 2016)

200m – 20.16 (London, 2017)

