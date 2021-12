Bulwell Hall was the venue for this long-standing championship and George Beardmore just pipped Jack Gray to be first across the line, Martin Duff reports.

Loughborough Student Beardmore was third in the previous weekend’s Birmingham League, whilst Gray, the 2019 Midland champion was a previous winner of the race in 2016. That meant that, under the championship’s barring clauses, he was ineligible for medals. Unfortunately, he was actually presented with the silver gong so Championship secretary Keith Brackstone said: “I will have to sort this out in the next day or two.” He had advised that barred athletes could compete, but only as guests. Winning individuals and teams are barred from the event for five years.

Former Brighton & Hove runner Martha Coyle took the women’s race for Notts AC by about 400 metres but second placed Tamara Freeman led Bromsgrove & Redditch to the team medals. The 24-year-old joined Notts AC first claim after attending Nottingham University.

Word had it that Nottingham City Council, the owner of Wollaton Park, the venue for the 2020 National championships, have significantly raised the price for hiring the venue during the pandemic and relations with the council are quoted as being “difficult.”