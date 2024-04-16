American meet sees best 2024 marks in many events plus results from Australia and China, with an amazing javelin throw for 15-year-old Ziyi Yan

Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Florida, USA, April 12-13

It’s not unusual to see fast sprint times in this Tom Jones Memorial and teenager Kaylyn Brown won the women’s 400m in a world outdoor lead of 49.95 – her previous outdoor best was a mere 53.11 though she had run 50.83 indoors.

Aaliyah Butler was second in a 50.05 PB and NCAA champion Amber Anning, an Arkansas team-mate of Brown, ran a 50.08 PB to go No.7 all-time in the UK.

In a good sign for Britain’s 4x400m prospects Victoria Ohuruogu, who was moved a place down on the all-time lists by Anning, ran a seasonal 400m debut in 51.36 while Olympic finalist Jodie Williams, who is still a place ahead of Anning all-time, ran 52.32. She also also ran her fastest 200m for two years of 23.13 as Anning ran a wind-assisted 22.65.

It was a less auspicious weekend for the men’s 4x400m with Matthew Hudson-Smith failing to finish his 400m. Michael Ohioze ran the fastest British time of 46.32 but more encouraging was a 200m time in a big PB of 20.43.

In the 100m, Jacious Sears improved from 10.96 to a world leading 10.77/1.6 to go 15th all-time.

Apart from a 11.21 100m PB, former world champion Nia Ali won the hurdles in a world lead 12.44/-0.8 just ahead of Tonea Marshall’s 12.45 with Brit Cindy Sember sixth in an Olympic qualifying 12.57.

Canadian Savannah Sutherland also set a world lead 400m hurdles of 54.86 over high jumper Rachel Glenn’s 54.91.

In the 4x400m also a mixed team of Empire Athletics with Shaunae Miller-Uibo anchoring, also set a world lead of 3:23.83.

Courtney Lindsey set a 19.88 world lead at 200m as in another race Tarsis Orogot set a Ugandan record 19.90/1.9 while world champion Grant Holloway set a 110m hurdles world lead 13.21/-1.4 after a windy 13.10/2.5 in the heats. NCAA champion Chris Robinson also set a world 400m hurdles lead with a 47.95 PB.

Noah Lyles won the 100m in 10.01/1.7 just ahead of Kenny Bednarek (also 10.01) with Kyree King third in 10.02 though his team was disqualified in the 4x100m won by Auburn’s 38.64.

Canadian Christopher Morales-Williams, who bettered the world indoor 400m mark but missed out on a record due to a technicality, set his first outdoor sub-45 with 44.91.

Men: 100 (0.1): 1 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 10.12; 2 Abdul-Rasheed Saminu GHA 10.13; 3 Godson Oghenebrume NGR 10.16

800: 1 Kimar Farquharson JAM 1:46.69; 2 Navasky Anderson JAM 1:46.76; 3 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:46.82. C: 9 Daniel Joyce GBR 1:50.09

1500: 1 Josh Hoey 3:38.63; 2 Jaxson Hoey 3:39.40

TJ: 7 Bera Ajala GBR 15.15

JT: 1 Marc Minichello 81.03

4×100: 1 Auburn 38.64; 2 LSU 38.93; 3 Kentucky 38.96

4×400: 1 Florida 3:01.20; 2 Texas A&M 3:01.30; 3 LSU 3:02.11; 4 Texas Tech 3:03.69; 5 Arkansas 3:03.89

Invitational 200 (1.9): 1 Tarsis Orogot UGA 19.90 NR; 2 Cheickna Traore CIV 20.25; 3 Cameron Miller 20.33; 4 Da’Marcus Fleming 20.50; 5 Dario Matau RSA 20.63. B (1.8): 1 Jordan Ware 20.29; 2 Kennedy Lightner 20.30; 3 Dominick Yancy 20.49; 4 Javonte Harding 20.62; 5 Nyckoles Harbor 20.68; 6 Austin Kresley 20.68. C (1.6): 1 Robert Gregory 20.29; 2 Wanya McCoy BAH 20.40; 3 Demar Francis JAM 20.56; 4 Antoine Andrews BAH 20.65. D (0.6): 1 Lance Lang 20.44; 2 Judson Lincoln IV 20.66; 3 Josh Bour 20.73. E (0.9): 1 T’Mars McCallum 20.60; 2 Shavique Bascus 20.62

400: 1 Christopher Morales Williams CAN 44.91; 2 Auhmad Robinson 44.98; 3 Judson Lincoln IV 45.20; 4 Khaleb McRae 45.25. B: 1 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.21; 2 Samuel Ogazi NGR 45.29; 3 Jenoah McKiver 45.41; 4 Houssam Hatib MAR 45.74; 5 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 45.83. C: 1 Dillon Bedell 45.30; 2 Jevon O’Bryant 45.37. D: 1 Dubem Amene NGR 45.72. G: 4 Ethan Brown GBR 47.07

110H (2.5): 1 Malachi Snow 13.33w; 2 Daniel Harrold 13.35w; 3 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.38w; 4 Demaris Waters 13.40w; 5 Jerome Campbell JAM 13.53w; 6 Jahiem Stern JAM 13.59w. Heat 1 (2.5): 1 Antoine Andrews BAH 13.43w; 2 Ahmad Young 13.66w. Heat 2 (0.8): 1 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.55; 2 Jerome Campbell JAM 13.63. Heat 3 (0.5): 1 Demaris Waters 13.63; 2 Daniel Harrold 13.67; 3 Joseph DeRosier 13.68. Heat 4 (-0.4): 1 Malachi Snow 13.55; 2 Sam Bennett GBR 13.79

400H: 1 Chris Robinson 47.95; 2 Clement Ducos FRA 48.26; 3 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 48.29 NR; 4 Gerald Drummond CRC 49.38; 5 Aldrich Bailey 49.74; 6 Alastair Chalmers GBR 49.76. B: 1 Sean Burrell 49.69; 2 Oskar Edlund SWE 49.80; 4 Efekemo Okoro GBR 50.49. C: 3 Marangha Mokaya GBR 50.86

HJ: 1 Omamuoyvwi Erhire NGR 2.21; 2 Riyon Rankin 2.21

PV: 1 Keaton Daniel 5.67

LJ: 1 Marquis Dendy 8.05; 2 Cameron Crump 7.91

TJ: 1 Donald Scott 16.98; 2 Chengetayi David Mapaya ZIM 16.75; 3 Kaiwan Culmer BAH 16.60; 4 Luke Brown JAM 16.48; 5 Christian Taylor 16.41

SP: 1 Dylan Targgart 20.45; 2 Christopher Licata 20.40; 3 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 20.16

DT: 1 Claudio Romero CHI 64.96; 2 Uladzislau Puchko BLR 60.36; 3 Konstadínos Bouzákis GRE 60.20

HT: 1 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 67.69; 2 William Gross IV 66.35; 3 Eli Winter 65.64; 4 Ruben Banks GBR 64.77

Open 200 (3.1): 1 Jalen Drayden 20.62w

Olympic Development 100 (1.7): 1 Noah Lyles 10.01; 2 Kenny Bednarek 10.01; 3 Kyree King 10.02; 4 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown JPN 10.04; 5 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 10.07; 6 Ryiem Forde JAM 10.12; 7 Filippo Tortu ITA 10.15. B (0.8): 1 Chen Jiapeng CHN 10.08. C (2.5): 1 Xie Zhenye CHN 10.13w; 2 Josephus Lyles 10.17w; 3 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 10.22w; 4 Ronnie Baker 10.25w. D (0.1): 1 Bryan Levell JAM 10.16; 2 John Otugade GBR 10.29. E (1.8): 3 Luke Dorrell GBR 10.38; 5 Jeriel Quainoo GBR 10.42; 7 Andrew Morgan-Harrison GBR 10.71. F (0.1): 3 Joshua Gbagbo GBR 10.67

200 (1.6): 1 Courtney Lindsey 19.88; 2 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.06; 3 Xie Zhenye CHN 20.15; 4 Jereem Richards TTO 20.35; 5 Matthew Boling 20.52; 6 Josephus Lyles 20.59; 7 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 20.97. B (1.0): 1 Michael Ohioze GBR 20.42; 2 Pjai Austin 20.63; 3 Ronnie Baker 20.76; 4 Ian Kerr BAH 20.88; 5 Kristian Samwell-Nash GBR 21.46; 6 Ezekiel Lowe GBR 21.67. C (1.2): 1 Brian Faust 20.54; 2 Luke Dorrell GBR 20.73; 3 David Morgan-Harrison GBR 20.92; 6 Joshua Gbagbo GBR 21.52. Race D (3.5): 2 Jona Efoloko GBR 21.02w; 3 Jeriel Quainoo GBR 21.17w

400: 1 Bryce Deadmon 45.20; 2 Alison dos Santos BRA 45.25; 3 Champion Allison 45.49; 4 Jacory Patterson 45.54; 5 Ryan Willie 45.79; 6 Jonathan Jones BAR 46.79; Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR DNF. Race B: 1 Matthew Boling 45.23; 2 Chris Bailey 45.36; 3 Alonzo Russell BAH 45.53; 4 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 45.55; 5 Dylan Borlée BEL 45.67; 6 Trevor Bassitt 45.84. C: 1 Thomas Jordier FRA 45.89; 5 Joe Brier GBR 46.74. D: 2 Niclas Baker GBR 46.43; 5 Toby Harries GBR 46.56; 6 Efekemo Okoro GBR 46.83. E: 1 Michael Ohioze GBR 46.32

110H (-1.4): 1 Grant Holloway 13.21; 2 Dylan Beard 13.33; 3 Jamal Britt 13.62; 4 Andy Pozzi GBR 13.64; 5 Joshua Zeller GBR 13.66. Heat 1 (2.5): 1 Grant Holloway 13.10w; 2 Dylan Beard 13.41w; 3 Joshua Zeller GBR 13.57w; 4 Rasheem Brown CAY 13.63w. Heat 2 (1.5): 1 Tyler Mason JAM 13.47; 2 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 13.55. Heat 3 (1.6): 1 Cameron Murray 13.40; 2 Jamal Britt 13.48; 3 Andy Pozzi GBR 13.59

Women: 100 (1.6): 1 Jacious Sears 10.77; 2 Kaila Jackson 11.10; 3 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 11.12; 4 Shenese Walker JAM 11.23; 5 Iyana Gray 11.24; 6 Leah Bertrand TTO 11.24; 7 Cynteria James 11.25. B (-0.2): 1 Jahniya Bowers 11.15

800: 1 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 1:59.97; 2 Gladys Chepngetich KEN 2:00.53; 3 Kelly-Ann Beckford JAM 2:00.70. B: 1 Hannah Segrave GBR 2:03.48. 1500: 1 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 4:15.30 NR. B: 7 Tilly Simpson GBR 4:26.98

SP: 20 Samantha Callaway GBR 13.61

DT: 7 Samantha Callaway GBR 48.61

HT: 1 Stephanie Ratcliffe AUS 66.64

JT: 1 Lianna Davidson AUS 57.26

4×100: 1 LSU 43.05

4×400: 1 Arkansas 3:26.10; 2 Houston 3:28.36; 3 Texas A&M 3:29.03

Invitational 200 (4.1): 1 McKenzie Long 22.18w; 2 JaMeesia Ford 22.41w; 3 Kaila Jackson 22.51w; 4 Amber Anning GBR 22.65w; 5 Thelma Davies 22.76w. B (3.1): 1 Brianna Lyston JAM 22.46w; 2 Aalliyah Francis JAM 22.82w; 3 Cynteria James 22.99w. C (-1.8): 1 Dennisha Page 22.70; 2 Dajaz Defrand 22.77; 3 Kaylyn Brown 22.77; 4 Iyana Gray 22.95; 5 Autumn Wilson 22.98

400: 1 Kaylyn Brown 49.95; 2 Aaliyah Butler 50.05; 3 Amber Anning GBR 50.08; 4 Nickisha Pryce JAM 50.13; 5 JaMeesia Ford 50.81; 6 Jermaisha Arnold 50.86; 7 Rosey Effiong 52.23. B: 1 Isabella Whittaker 51.14; 2 Ella Onojuvwewo NGR 51.32; 3 Vimbayi Maisvorewa ZIM 52.00 NR. C: 1 Javonya Valcourt BAH 51.15; 2 Kiah Williams 51.32. D: 1 Michaela Mouton 51.41

100H (1.1): 1 Grace Stark 12.56; 2 Aasia Laurencin 12.72; 3 Alexandra Webster 12.77; 4 Rayniah Jones 12.87; 5 Leah Phillips 12.92; 6 Danae Nembhard JAM 12.96; 7 Shani’a Bellamy 13.03. Heat 1 (0.9): 1 Grace Stark 12.71; 2 Leah Phillips 12.99. Heat 3 (1.5): 1 Aasia Laurencin 12.74; 2 Danae Nembhard JAM 13.00. Heat 4 (2.1): 1 Alexandra Webster 12.86w; 2 Rayniah Jones 12.96w; 3 Janela Spencer JAM 13.00w

400H: 1 Savannah Sutherland CAN 54.86; 2 Rachel Glenn 54.91; 3 Shani’a Bellamy 56.23; 4 Yanique Haye-Smith TKS 56.86; 5 Grace Claxton PUR 56.89. B: 1 Kyla Robinson-Hubbard 55.98; 2 Ken’naria Gadson 56.68; 3 Gabrielle Matthews JAM 56.72; 4 Tyra Wilson 56.74; 6 Zoe Pollock GBR 58.24. C: 1 Sydni Townsend 56.80; 2 Leah Phillips 56.86

HJ: 1 Elena Kulichenko CYP 1.92; 2 Lamara Distin JAM 1.92

LJ: 1 Quanesha Burks 6.71; 2 Claire Bryant 6.65w; 3 Jasmine Moore 6.62; 4 Anthaya Charlton BAH 6.60

TJ: 1 Charisma Taylor BAH 13.82

SP: 1 Jalani Davis 18.48; 2 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.01; 3 Alida van Daalen NED 17.86; 4 Lloydricia Cameron JAM 17.73

DT: 1 Alida van Daalen NED 62.58

HT: 1 Guðrún Karítas Hallgrímsdóttir ISL 68.08; 2 Elísabet Rut Rúnarsdóttir ISL 67.82

Olympic Development 100 (1.2): 1 Tamari Davis 10.94; 2 Melissa Jefferson 10.94; 3 Talitha Diggs 11.01; 4 Alana Reid JAM 11.09; 5 Kemba Nelson JAM 11.15; 6 Javianne Oliver 11.22. B (1.1): 1 Abby Steiner 11.05; 2 Kiara Parker 11.13; 3 Maia McCoy LBR 11.26; 4 Tobi Amusan NGR 11.26. C (1.3): 1 Jada Baylark 11.16; 5 Diani Walker GBR 11.94. D (1.2): 1 Nia Ali 11.21; 3 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison GBR 11.43; 5 Finette Agyapong GBR 11.55. E (1.6): 1 Gina Lückenkemper GER 11.22; 4 Bianca Williams GBR 11.41; 6 Kristal Awuah GBR 11.88. F (1.6): 1 Ama Pipi GBR 11.52

200 (1.4): 1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.33; 2 Anavia Battle 22.56; 3 Ida Kathrine Karstoft DEN 22.60 NR; 4 Finette Agyapong GBR 23.06; 5 Bianca Williams GBR 23.14. B (1.8): 1 Jodie Williams GBR 23.13; 2 Beyonce De Freitas IVB 23.15. C (1.8): 1 Ackera Nugent JAM 23.16 4 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison GBR 23.47; 8 Kristal Awuah GBR 24.58; Race D (0.8): 1 Ama Pipi GBR 23.24; 3 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 23.58

400: 1 Alexis Holmes 50.65; 2 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 50.71; 3 Quanera Hayes 51.17; 4 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 51.36; 5 Aliyah Abrams GUY 51.93. B: 1 Britton Wilson 50.74; 2 Gabby Scott PUR 51.00; 3 Bailey Lear 51.29; 4 Charokee Young JAM 51.59. C: 1 Shamier Little 51.54; 2 Andrenette Knight JAM 52.02; 6 Jodie Williams GBR 52.32. D: 1 Rushell Clayton JAM 51.81; 3 Nicole Yeargin GBR 52.13. E: 1 Jessika Gbai CIV 51.94 NR

100H (-0.8): 1 Nia Ali 12.44; 2 Tonea Marshall 12.45; 3 Christina Clemons 12.51; 4 Ackera Nugent JAM 12.52; 5 Danielle Williams JAM 12.57; 6 Cindy Sember GBR 12.57; 7 Amber Hughes 12.61; 8 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA 12.65; Masai Russell DNF. B (1.8): 1 Charisma Taylor BAH 12.76; 2 Lin Yuwei CHN 12.97; 6 Issy Wakefield GBR 13.30. Heat 1 (2.5): 1 Tonea Marshall 12.47w; 2 Nia Ali 12.47w; 3 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA 12.51w; 4 Danielle Williams JAM 12.55w; 5 Masai Russell 12.62w; 6 Ackera Nugent JAM 12.69w; 7 Amber Hughes 12.71w. Heat 2 (1.8): 1 Christina Clemons 12.60; 2 Cindy Sember GBR 12.65; 3 Charisma Taylor BAH 12.85; 7 Issy Wakefield GBR 13.34; Heat 3 (2.1): 2 Lolo Jones 13.36w; 3 Jessica Hunter GBR 13.54w

Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational, Ramona, Oklahoma, USA, April 13-14

All eyes were on Mykolas Alekna, who in perfect discus conditions broke the world record at the age of just 21.

It added 27cm to the previous world best of 74.08m achieved by GDR’s Jürgen Schult in 1986 and he broke 70 metres with all six throws.

See here for more coverage.

Roje Stona was second with 69.05m while in third Mika Sosna set a German under-23 record and Connor Bell set a New Zealand record of 68.10m in fifth.

Though only ninth, Nick Percy followed up his recent Scottish record and Olympic qualifier with his second best ever mark of 65.37m.

Altogether 20 throwers broke 60 metres including Daniel Greaves, who won the IPC discus event (with a 1.5kg implement) with a 61.08m throw.

The 2019 world champion Yaimé Pérez threw 73.09m to win the women’s event for the best result in this event since 1989 and it was an area record and the longest ever throw by a non-European.

Briton Jade Lally had her best throw for over two years with a 61.75m effort in seventh which gives her an European qualifying mark.

Daniel Haugh won the hammer with a 79.03m throw.

Men: SP: 1 Uziel Muñoz MEX 21.20; 2 T’Mond Johnson 20.04

DT: 1 Mykolas Alekna LTU 74.35 WR; 2 Roje Stona JAM 69.05; 3 Mika Sosna GER 68.96 NU23R; 4 Alex Rose SAM 68.20; 5 Connor Bell NZL 68.10 NR; 6 Andrew Evans 67.40; 7 Dallin Shurts 66.58; 8 Turner Washington 66.32; 9 Nicholas Percy GBR 65.37; 10 Ralford Mullings JAM 65.29; 11 Chad Wright JAM 65.00; 12 Joseph Brown 64.57; 13 Gudni Valur Guðnason ISL 63.95; 14 Jordan Roach 63.69; 15 Reggie Jagers III 63.33; 16 Robbie Otal 63.23; 17 Youssef Koudssi CAN 61.55; 18 Jeffrey Williams 60.64; 19 Legend Boyesen Hays 60.14

HT: 1 Daniel Haugh 79.03; 2 Denzel Comenentia NED 77.73; 3 Tyler Williams 74.53; 4 Brock Eager 74.19; 5 Isaiah Rogers 73.73; 6 Justin Stafford 73.54; 7 Tyler Merkley 72.94; 8 Tanner Berg 72.42; 9 Israel Oloyede 71.21; 10 Alex Young 70.78; 11 Johnnie Jackson 70.68; 12 Diego Del Real MEX 70.62

JT: 1 Arthur Wiborg Petersen DEN 76.86; 2 Sindri Hrafn Gudmundsson ISL 76.01

IPC DT 1.5: 1 Daniel Greaves GBR 61.08

Women: SP: 1 KeAyla Dove 18.42; 2 Abby Moore 17.14; 3 Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL 17.09; 4 Rachel Fatherly 17.09; 5 Divine Oladipo GBR 15.80

DT: 1 Yaimé Pérez CUB 73.09 AR; 2 Veronica Fraley 67.17; 3 Ieva Gumbs LTU 64.98; 4 Alexandra Emilianov MDA 64.42 NR; 5 Gabi Jacobs 63.51; 6 Pamela Amaechi NGR 62.92; 7 Jade Lally GBR 61.75; 8 Ashley Petr 60.03; 9 Essence Henderson 59.86; 10 Vanessa Kamga SWE 59.77; 11 Kirsty Law GBR 57.24

HT: 1 Erin Reese 69.59; 2 Stamatía Skarvélis GRE 68.31; 3 Nayoka Clunis JAM 67.14; 4 Sade Olatoye NGR 66.45

JT: 1 Sae Takemoto JPN 56.10

Chemist Warehouse Australian Athletics Championships, Adelaide, April 13-14

Claudia Hollingsworth clocked an area under-20 800m record of 1:58.40 as Abbey Caldwell (1:59.01), Bendere Oboya (1:59.33) and Catriona Bissett (1:59.87) also broke two minutes.

Christopher Mitrevski won the long jump with an Olympic qualifying 8.32/-0.2.

World indoor champion Nicola Olyslagers achieved a championships best 2.01m in the high jump to defeat Eleanor Patterson (1.95m).

Luke Boyes won the men’s 800m in a 1:44.73 PB.

Matthew Denny won the discus in a national record 69.35m.

Adam Spencer (3:37.68 surprisingly won a top quality 1500m race defeating Oliver Hoare with Stewart McSweyn and Cameron Myers only fourth and fifth

Jessica Hull won the women’s event in a championships record 4:01.39.

Men: 100 (-1.2): 1 Sebastian Sultana 10.27; 2 Joshua Azzopardi 10.39; 3 Jacob Despard 10.41. Heat 1 (1.4): 1 Sebastian Sultana 10.17; 2 Ishmail Kamara SLE 10.29. Heat 2 (2.9): 1 Jacob Despard 10.28w. Heat 3 (1.9): 1 Joshua Azzopardi 10.30

200 (-1.0): 1 Calab Law 20.54; 2 Theodor Young RSA 20.88; 3 Aidan Murphy 20.94. Heat 1 (-1.2): 1 Calab Law 20.67. Heat 2 (-1.1): 1 Sebastian Sultana 20.61

400: 1 Cooper Sherman 45.89; 2 Luke Van Ratingen 46.31; 3 Alex Beck 46.64

800: 1 Luke Boyes 1:44.73; 2 Peter Bol 1:45.06; 3 Peyton Craig 1:45.76

1500: 1 Adam Spencer 3:37.68; 2 Olli Hoare 3:37.83; 3 Jesse Hunt 3:37.88; 4 Stewart McSweyn 3:38.66; 5 Cameron Myers 3:38.74; 6 Jack Anstey 3:38.94; 7 Callum Davies 3:39.56. Heat 2: 1 Stewart McSweyn 3:39.67; 2 Jesse Hunt 3:40.33. Heat 3: 1 Olli Hoare 3:38.80; 2 Jack Anstey 3:39.22; 3 Adam Spencer 3:40.21

5000: 1 Matthew Ramsden 13:39.61; 2 Morgan McDonald 13:39.66; 3 Jackson Sharp 13:39.82; 4 Toby Gillen 13:40.11; 5 Ky Robinson 13:40.22; 6 Jack Rayner 13:41.17

3000SC: 1 Matthew Clarke 8:41.49; 2 Ben Buckingham 8:43.15; 3 Liam Cashin 8:44.23

110H (0.9): 1 Chris Douglas 13.59; 2 Tayleb Willis 13.62; 3 Nicholas Andrews 13.98

400H: 1 Chen Chieh TPE 50.66; 2 Thomas Hunt 50.81; 3 Conor Fry 51.39

HJ: 1 Yual Reath 2.29; 2 Joel Baden 2.24; 3 Roman Anastasios 2.21

PV: 1 Kurtis Marschall 5.62; 2 Nick Southgate NZL 5.27; 2 Dalton Di Medio 5.27

LJ: 1 Chris Mitrevski 8.32; 1 Darcy Roper 8.14; 2 Liam Adcock 8.03 3 Henry Frayne 7.93

TJ: 1 Connor Murphy 16.41; 2 Aiden Hinson 16.36; 3 Shem James 16.08

SP: 1 Aiden Harvey 18.66; 2 Daniel Green 17.38; 3 Blessing Sefo NZL 16.48

DT: 1 Matt Denny 69.35 NR; 2 Etienne Rousseau 56.75; 3 Darcy Miller 54.89. Qualification: 1 Matt Denny 66.68; 2 Darcy Miller 56.38

HT: 1 Costa Kousparis 66.00; 2 Timothy Heyes 60.93; 3 Ben Roberts 60.67

JT: 1 Cameron McEntyre 76.10; 2 Nash Lowis 75.31; 3 Neil Janse van Rensburg 74.70

Dec: 1 Ashley Moloney 7884; 2 Alec Diamond 7219; 3 Pablo Trescoli ESP 7158

10000W: 1 Declan Tingay 38:07.88; 2 Rhydian Cowley 38:13.51; 3 Kyle Swan 39:10.71; 4 Tim Fraser 39:18.98

4×100: 1 NZL 40.46

U20 100 (1.1): 1 Gout Gout 10.48

200 (-1.0): 1 Gout Gout 20.97

400: 1 Terrell Thorne 46.80

800: 1 Hayden Todd 1:50.60

1500: 1 Daniel Williams 3:45.60

5000: 1 Charlie Moore 14:19.40

3000SC: 1 Toby Chippendale 9:03.7

110H100 (-0.4): 1 William Wong 13.63

400H: 1 Matthew Hunt 51.59

HJ: 1 Mitchell Hatfield 2.13

PV: 1 Misha Van Scheppingen 4.90

LJ: 1 Mason McGroder 7.73

TJ: 1 Daniel Okerenyang 15.19

SP6: 1 Robert Marchesi-Scott 18.82

HT6: 1 Kevin Healy 66.41

JT: 1 Edward Rogan 67.55

Decj: 1 Jack Whiteside 7325

10000W: 1 Isaac Beacroft 40:44.47 NU20R

Women: 100 (-0.6): 1 Naa Anang 11.34; 2 Ella Connolly 11.37; 3 Ebony Lane 11.41

200 (-0.3): 1 Torrie Lewis 23.05; 2 Mia Gross 23.39; 3 Georgia Hulls NZL 23.42. Heat 1 (1.7): 1 Torrie Lewis 22.94

400: 1 Ellie Beer 51.59; 2 Mikeala Selaidinakos 53.33; 3 Bec Bennett 53.60

800: 1 Claudia Hollingsworth 1:58.40 AU20R; 2 Abbey Caldwell 1:59.01; 3 Bendere Oboya 1:59.33; 4 Catriona Bisset 1:59.87; 5 Hayley Kitching 2:00.70.

1500: 1 Jessica Hull 4:01.39; 2 Georgia Griffith 4:03.68; 3 Linden Hall 4:05.03; 4 Sarah Billings 4:08.15

5000: 1 Rose Davies 15:21.62; 2 Lauren Ryan 15:24.95; 3 Maudie Skyring 15:25.58

3000SC: 1 Amy Cashin 9:39.53; 2 Stella Radford 9:42.26; 3 Cara Feain-Ryan 9:43.99

100H (0.0): 1 Michelle Jenneke 12.88; 2 Liz Clay 13.03; 3 Danielle Shaw 13.08. Heat 1 (0.3): 1 Liz Clay 12.93

400H: 1 Sarah Carli 54.96; 2 Marli Wilkinson 56.11; 3 Isabella Guthrie 57.19

HJ: 1 Nicola Olyslagers 2.01; 2 Eleanor Patterson 1.95; 3 Alexandra Harrison 1.83

PV: 1 Nina Kennedy 4.65; 2 Olivia Gross 4.05; 3 Elyssia Kenshole 4.05

LJ: 1 Brooke Buschkuehl 6.50; 1 Samantha Dale 6.40; 3 Tomysha Clark 6.35

TJ: 1 Desleigh Owusu 13.59; 1 Kayla Cuba 13.42; 2 Kayla Cuba 13.26

SP: 1 Emma Berg 16.32; 2 Natalia Rankin-Chi Tar NZL 15.64; 3 Xylavene Beale 14.77

DT: 1 Taryn Gollshewsky 59.53; 2 Charlize Goody 52.30; 3 Xylavene Beale 52.19

HT: 1 Renee Hardy 57.09; 2 Aliyah Canepa 54.96; 3 Natasha Lynch 52.75

JT: 1 Mackenzie Little 61.85; 2 Kathryn Mitchell 60.28; 3 Kelsey-Lee Barber 55.1

Hep: 1 Camryn Newton-Smith 6180; 2 Tori West 6079; 3 Emilia Surch 5613

10000W: 1 Jemima Montag 43:54.80; 2 Elizabeth McMillen 44:33.80; 3 Allanah Pitcher 44:51.53

U20 100 (-0.3): 1 Aleksandra Stoilova 11.46

200 (1.6): 1 Jessica Milat 23.39

400: 1 Amelia Rowe 53.09

800: 1 Marie Warneke 2:04.81

1500: 1 Ada Rand 4:22.94#

5000: 1 Gabrielle Schmidt 16:50.77

3000SC: 1 Mia Toohey 10:30.47

100H (-1.7): 1 Delta Amidzovski 13.31

400H: 1 Siena Farrell 1:00.57

HJ: 1 Izobelle Louison-Roe 1.85

PV: 1 Tryphena Hewett 4.20

LJ: 1 Delta Amidzovski 6.37

TJ: 1 Tiana Boras 13.05

SP: 1 Xylavene Beale 15.88

DT: 1 Chelsy Wayne 52.16

HT: 1 Arielle Cannell 54.25

JT: 1 Tali Baltineshter 48.35

Hep: 1 Mia Scerri 5429

10000W: 1 Alexandra Griffin 45:56.22

Brian Clay Invitational, Azusa, California, USA, April 11-13

The NCAA indoor 3000m and 5000m champion Parker Valby debuted at 10,000m in 30:50.43 smashing the collegiate record by more than 28 seconds.

British under-23 record-holder Elise Thorner, who is also a student in Florida, improved her 3000m steeplechase PB to 9:28.49 to go fourth all-time in the UK and go inside 9:30 for the first time and it was also a European Championships standard.

There was an outdoor world lead for 5000m debutante Brian Musau of Kenya while in the women’s 800m Michaela Rose went second all-time in the collegiate rankings with a 1:58.37 PB.

Men: 400: 5 Dan Putnam GBR 46.89; 6 Brodie Young GBR 47.30. Race E: 1 Myles Copeland GBR 47.54

400H: 1 James Smith 49.53

LJ: 1 Jermel Jones II 8.01

Invitational 800: 1 Jesús López MEX 1:45.14; 2 Wes Ferguson 1:45.85; 3 Mouad Zahafi MAR 1:46.27; 4 Noah Kibet KEN 1:46.28; 5 Kyle Langford GBR 1:46.46; 6 Eduardo Moreira BRA 1:46.67; 7 Reece Sharman-Newell GBR 1:46.98

1500: 1 Colin Sahlman 3:33.96; 2 Nathan Green 3:34.79; 3 Craig Engels 3:35.46; 4 Fouad Messaoudi MAR 3:36.08; 5 Sam Prakel 3:36.16; 6 Liam Murphy 3:36.48; 7 Festus Lagat KEN 3:36.68. Race B: 1 Gary Martin 3:37.66; 2 Abel-Rudisha Teffra 3:38.25; 3 Ezekiel Kibichii KEN 3:38.28; 4 Elliott Cook 3:38.55; 5 Parvej Khan IND 3:38.76; 6 Mael Gouyette FRA 3:38.92; 7 Luis Grijalva GUA 3:39.01; 8 Theo Quax NZL 3:39.81. Race C: 1 Wes Porter 3:39.54; 2 Cameron Proceviat CAN 3:39.99; 11 Jacob Cann GBR 3:42.62. Race E: 4 Reece Sharman-Newell GBR 3:42.51. Race H: 6 Kian Davis GBR 3:44.32. Race K: 3 Freddy Richardson GBR 3:44.70

5000: 1 Brian Musau KEN 13:13.29′ 2 Habtom Samuel ERI 13:13.34; 3 Romain Legendre FRA 13:16.53; 4 Bastien Augusto FRA 13:16.85; 5 Bob Liking 13:19.19; 6 Brian Barraza 13:19.59,7 Theo Quax NZL 13:23.51; 8 Casey Clinger 13:24.08; 9 Victor Kiprop KEN 13:24.44; 10 Jesse Hamlin 13:27.26; 11 Marco Langon 13:28.44; 12 Joey Nokes 13:28.89. Race B: 1 Abdihamid Nur 13:20.96; 2 Luis Grijalva GUA 13:21.09; 3 Morgan Le Guen SUI 13:25.59; . Race D: 3 Tom Graham-Marr GBR 13:47.66; 13 Johnny Livingstone GBR 13:54.76

10,000: 1 Alex Phillip 27:51.26; 2 Ernest Cheruiyot KEN 27:52.13; 3 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 27:54.66; 4 William Amponsah GHA 28:00.09 NR; Race B: 5 Andrew Davies GBR 29:03.01; 11 Ned Potter GBR 29:23.30; 12 Scott Nutter GBR 29:25.37

3000SC : 1 Benard Keter 8:24.86; 2 John Gay CAN 8:25.20; 3 Abdelhakim Abouzouhair MAR 8:25.37; 4 Victor Kibiego KEN 8:25.48; 5 Rob McManus 8:29.58; 6 Carlos Andrés San Martín COL 8:29.79. Race C: 6 Thomas Chaston GBR 8:48.24

HJ: 1 Jaivon Harrison 2.19; 2 Brion Stephens 2.19

Open: 5000: 5 Joe Hudson GBR 13:58.55; 10 Edward Buck GBR 14:08.64; 12 William Aitken GBR 14:11.93

Women:

400H: 1 Jess Tappin GBR 57.02

LJ: 1 Aislinn McElhaney 6.49

HT: 2 Hannah Blood GBR 58.96

Invitational 800: 1 Michaela Rose 1:58.37; 2 Anna Camp-Bennett 2:01.14; 3 McKenna Keegan 2:01.54; 4 Katherine Mitchell 2:02.05. Race B: 1 Dani Jones 2:01.49; 2 Juliette Whittaker 2:01.57; 3 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:01.89. Race C: 1 Julia Nielsen SWE 2:02.10; 2 Michaela Meyer 2:02.38

1500: 1 Dani Jones 4:07.19; 2 Klaudia Kazimierska POL 4:08.43,3 Margot Appleton 4:08.60; 4 Billah Jepkirui KEN 4:08.93; 5 Gracie Hyde 4:08.95; 6 Skylyn Webb 4:09.13; 7 Madison Elmore 4:09.36; 8 Elise Cranny 4:09.65; 9 Ellie Leather GBR 4:11.42; 12 Courtney Wayment 4:11.76. Race B: 1 Anna Camp-Bennett 4:07.33; 2 Melissa Riggins 4:07.96; 3 Chloe Foerster 4:07.96; 4 Heather MacLean 4:08.64. Race C: 4 Elise Thorner GBR 4:14.55; 8 Molly Hudson GBR 4:21.47. Race E: 6 Yasmin Austridge GBR 4:21.20

5000: 1 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 15:06.42; 2 Abbey Cooper 15:11.15; 3 Amanda Vestri 15:13.38; 4 Simone Plourde CAN 15:13.57; Race B: 9 Nia Clatworthy GBR 15:59.77

10000: 1 Parker Valby 30:50.43; 2 Jenna Hutchins 32:52.01

3000SC: 1 Lexy Halladay 9:26.55; 2 Gracie Hyde 9:28.17; 3 Elise Thorner GBR 9:28.49; 4 Angelina Ellis 9:30.71; 5 Simone Ferraz BRA 9:31.59; 6 Greta Karinauskaitė LTU 9:37.31. Race B: 1 Katelyn Stewart-Barnett CAN 9:48.22; 14 Jessica Scheriff GBR 10:18.58; 17 Yasmin Austridge GBR 10:21.92. Race C: 10 Emily Chaston GBR 10:21.92

Open 10,000: 26 Grace Burrell GBR 37:59.25

Beach Invitational, Long Beach, April 12-13

Pole vaulter Austin Miller set a world outdoor lead of 5.86m.

Men: 100 (5.5): 1 Brice Chabot 9.99w; 2 Sam Blaskowski 9.99w; 3 David Phillips 10.01w; 4 Chase Mars 10.03w

200 (3.8): 1 David Phillips 20.44w

PV: 1 Austin Miller 5.86; 2 Tyler John Burns 5.66;

TJ: 1 Efe Uwaifo GBR 16.01w; 10 Aidan Quinn GBR 15.06

SP: 27 Rhys Allen GBR 16.49

DT: 1 Brian Williams 61.98; 2 Mitchell Weber 60.58

HT: 1 Trey Knight 75.71; 8 Shaun Kerry GBR 64.30

Women: 100 (3.9): 1 Taylor Snaer 11.25w

LJ: 1 Ida Andrea Breigan NOR 6.74w

SP: 1 Mya Lesnar 18.41; 2 Amelia Campbell 17.71

DT: 1 Michaela Hawkins 61.24

HT: 1 Joy McArthur JPN 68.98; 2 Shelby Moran 67.87; 3 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 64.69

National Athletics Grand Prix, Hangzhou, April 13-14

The 15-year-old Ziyi Yan improved the javelin world under-20 record of Elina Tzengko (63.96m) with a world-leading 64.28m.

Qianqian Dai finished second (63.63m) with three-time World medallist Huihui Lu (61.95m) third.

Jiayuan Song’s 19.06m won the shot.

Men: 110H: 1 Zhu Shenglong 13.61; 2 Qin Weibo 13.66. Heat 3 (0.5): 1 Qin Weibo 13.51. Heat 4 (-0.8): 1 Zhu Shenglong 13.54

400H: 1 Xie Zhiyu 48.83; 2 Song Jiahui 49.93

PV: 1 Zhong Tao 5.70; 2 Huang Bokai 5.70; 3 Song Haoyang 5.60; 4 Li Chenyang 5.60

LJ: 1 Zhang Mingkun 8.08; 2 Shu Heng 7.92#

Women: PV: 1 Niu Chunge 4.50

LJ: 1 Gong Luying 6.47

SP: 1 Song Jiayuan 19.06; 2 Ma Yue 18.38

JT: 1 Yan Ziyi 64.28 WU20R; 2 Dai Qianqian 63.63; 3 Lu Huihui 61.95

Rotterdam Marathon, Netherlands, April 14

Abdi Nageeye won in a Dutch record of 2:04:45 after a 61:47 first half to go fourth all-time in Europe.

Ethiopians Amdework Walelegn (2:04:50 PB) and Birhanu Legese (2:05:16) completed the podium.

In the women’s race, 35-year-old Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere won in 2:19:30 after a 68:46 first half. The 40-year-old Kenyan Viola Kibiwott (2:20:57 PB) and 38-year-old Kenyan Selly Kaptich (2:22:46) completed an all masters top three.

Three more athletes also ran the automatic qualifying time for Paris with Thalia Valdivia sixth in a Peruvian record 2:25:23.

Men: Mar: 1 Abdi Nageeye 2:04:45 NR; 2 Amdework Walelegn ETH 2:04:50; 3 Berhanu Legesse ETH 2:05:16; 4 Kenneth Kipkemoi KEN 2:05:43; 5 Enock Onchari KEN 2:06:07; 6 Lameck Too KEN 2:06:29; 7 Godadaw Belachew ISR 2:07:45; 8 Ghirmay Ghebreslassie ERI 2:09:13; 9 Nekagenet Crippa ITA 2:09:41; 10 Stan Niesten 2:10:10; 11 Félicien Muhitira RWA 2:10:17; 12 Abdi Kebede ETH 2:10:19; 13 Genicious Rono KEN 2:10:22; 14 Barnabas Kipkoech KEN 2:10:48; 15 Tom Hendrikse 2:11:07; 16 Isaac Temoi KEN 2:11:28; 17 Faraja Damas Lazaro TAN 2:12:15; 18 Lucas Nieuweboer 2:12:45; 19 Leonard Korir USA 2:12:47; 20 Onesphoré Nzikwinkunda BDI 2:12:52; 21 Roy Hoornweg 2:13:00; 22 Tasama Moogas ISR 2:13:00; 23 Joris Keppens BEL 2:13:18; 24 Cristian Zamora URU 2:13:22; 25 Frank Futselaar 2:13:43; 26 Jonatan Venema 2:13:45

NC: 1 Abdi Nageeye 2:04:45; 2 Stan Niesten 2:10:10; 3 Tom Hendrikse 2:11:07

Women: Mar: 1 Ashete Bekere ETH 2:19:30; 2 Viola Kibiwot KEN 2:20:57; 3 Selly Chepyego KEN 2:22:46; 4 Emily Kipchumba KEN 2:24:49; 5 Pascalia Chepkogei KEN 2:24:56; 6 Thalía Valdivia PER 2:25:23 NR; 7 Meseret Gola ETH 2:25:27; 8 Maor Tiyouri ISR 2:26:39; 9 Zhanna Mamazhanova KAZ 2:26:42 NR; 10 Sakiho Tsutsui JPN 2:26:51; 11 Chaltu Chimdesa ETH 2:27:59; 12 Anne Luijten 2:28:47; 13 Magaly Garcia VEN 2:32:32; 14 Marcella Herzog 2:33:24; 15 Astrid Verhoeven BEL 2:34:52

NC: 1 Anne Luijten 2:28:47; 2 Marcella Herzog 2:33:24; 3 Maaike Van Gelder 2:35:26

Boston Road Mile, April 13

British steeplechase record-holder Elizabeth Bird, who won medals in the 2022 Europeans and Commonwealths, finished third in the women’s race.

Men: Mile: 1 Casey Comber 4:07.31; 2 Aaron Ahl CAN 4:08.04; 3 Vivien Henz LUX 4:09.10; 4 Henry McLuckie GBR 4:10.35; 5 Melkeneh Azeze ETH 4:10.36

Women: Mile: 1 Krissy Gear 4:42.45; 2 Yolanda Ngarambe SWE 4:43.64; 3 Elizabeth Bird GBR 4:44.43; 4 Micaela Degenero 4:44.59; 5 Jazz Shukla CAN 4:47.46

BOSTON MARATHON, Boston MA, USA, April 15

Sisay Lemma suffered after a record 60:19 halfway time but still held on to win in 2:06:17.

The women’s race was more tactical and Hellen Obiri covered the last 7.2 km in 21:49 to Lemma’s 23:21.

Briton Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women’s wheelchair race.

For a full report click here

Men: 1 Sisay Lemma (ETH) 2:06:17; 2 Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:06:58; 3 Evans Chebet (KEN) 2:07:22; 4 John Korir (KEN) 2:07:40; 5 Albert Korir (KEN) 2:07:47; 6 Isaac Mpofu (ZIM) 2:08:17; 7 CJ Albertson (USA) 2:09:53; 8 Yuma Morii (KEN) 2:09:59; 9 Cybrian Kotut (KEN) 2:10:29; 10 Zouhair Talbi (MAR) 2:10:45

GB: 61 C Phillips-Hart (Serp) 2:25:56

M55: 4 R Johnson 2:51:40. M60: 27 M Slaney (BMH) 3:13:20; 28 G Penn (NSP) 3:16:52

Women: 1 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 2:22:37; 2 Sharon Lokedi (KEN) 2:22:45; 3 Edna Kiplagat (KEN) 2:23:21; 4 Buze Diriba (ETH) 2:24:04; 5 Senbere Teferi (ETH) 2:24:04; 6 Mary Ngugi-Cooper (KEN) 2:24:24; 7 Workenesh Edesa (ETH) 2:24:47; 8 Fatima Gardadi (MAR) 2:24:53; 9 Tiruye Mesfin (ETH) 2:24:58; 10 Dera Dida (ETH) 2:25:16

GB: 55 B Houghton (FCR) 2:51:48; 84 J Watson 2:55:47; 109 L Brash (W35) 2:59:33; 130 R Boswell (THH) 2:59:59

W35: 2053 L Young (Marsh Lane Harriers) 3:01:43. W45: 5 J Meek (Win) 3:05:08; 11 M Beever (Stainl) 3:08:57. W55: 11 S Salter (Spen) 3:25:58. W60: 18 K Aubrey (Helm) 3:38:49. W70: 2 Y Gordon (FVS) 3:47:09

WC Overall (Mar): 1 M Hug 75;33; 2 D Romanchuk 80:37; 3 David Weir (Weir Arc, M40) 82:12

Women: 1 Eden Rainbow-Cooper (Weir Arc) 95:11; 2 M Schar 1:36:41; 3 M De Rozario 1:39:20

Hannover Marathon, Germany, April 14

German record-holder Amanal Petros defended his title in a course record of 2:06:05 with fairly even splits of 63:11 and 62:54.

Kenyans Boaz Kipkemei (2:07:06) and Victor Kiplimo (2:09:58) were second and third respectively.

Domenika Mayer made it a German double in the women’s race in a course record 2:23:50 beating 40-year-old Kenyan Sharon Cherop (2:24:41) and Lilian Jebitok (2:27:13).

Men: 1 Amanal Petros GER 2:06:05; 2 Boaz Kipkemei KEN 2:07:06; 3 Victor Kiplimo KEN 2:09:58

Women: 1 Domenika Mayer GER 2:23:50; 2 Sharon Cherop KEN W40 2:24:41; 3 Lilian Jebitok KEN 2:27:13

