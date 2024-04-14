Young Lithuanian throws 74.35m to beat 38-year-old mark at the Ramona Throws Festival in Oklahoma

History was made at the Ramona Throws Festival in Oklahoma as Mykolas Alekna, the 21-year-old discus throwing talent from Lithuania, took advantage of windy conditions at the venue to break Jürgen Schult’s long-time world record of 74.08m with 74.35m.

The East German Schult’s mark – the oldest world record in men’s track and field – was set in similarly gusty conditions in Neubrandenburg on June 6, 1986. Not only was this 16 years before Alekna was born but the Lithuanian’s famous father, Virgilijus, was still only 14 at the time.

Virgilijus went on to win Olympic titles at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 in addition to world titles in 2003 and 2005. If he can translate this kind of form to future major championships, Alekna Jnr could surpass his father when it comes to silverware.

With some of the world’s best throwers queuing up to take advantage of the great conditions in Oklahoma, Alekna’s throw was first announced as 74.41m before being declared as 74.35m.

WORLD RECORD The oldest men’s world record in athletics has been broken 🔥 Mykolas Alekna has just thrown an astonishing 74.41m in the men’s discus 🇱🇹 He takes down Jürgen Schult’s mark of 74.08m from 1986 💥pic.twitter.com/3CejuqudpF — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 14, 2024

Until this weekend, Alekna Snr also stood No.2 on the world all-time rankings with a best of 73.88m from 2000 – just 20cm behind Schult’s world record.

Amazingly Alekna Jnr did not start to take the discus seriously until he was around 16 years old. Before that he played football as a striker and did events like high jump.

But once focusing on the discus he has shown immense ability. After winning world and European under-20 titles, he won the European senior crown in 2022 aged 19.

Also in 2022 he became the youngest world discus medallist in history with silver in Eugene – another amazing achievement in an event where the top athlete usually peak when they are much older.

What’s more, last year he became the youngest athlete to throw over 70 metres with 71.00m in Berkeley, California.

But now he is the world record-holder with a full series that included: 72.21m, 70.32m, 72.89m, 70.51m, 74.35m and 70.50m.

A psychology student at California State University, he will now be aiming to win Olympic gold in Paris this summer.

