Alyson Dixon’s mark is smashed as the American becomes the first woman to break three hours for the 50km distance with 2:59:54 in Oregon

Des Linden took more than seven minutes off Alyson Dixon’s world best for 50km at a small event in Oregon.

Making her ultra running debut, the 37-year-old American clocked 2:59:54 to beat Dixon’s mark of 3:07:20. In doing so she became the first woman to break the three-hour barrier.

Linden passed the half-marathon mark in 75:51 and the marathon in 2:31:12 before completing the final 8km at a strong tempo. In metronomic style she ran 5:46-47 miles the whole way.

It will come as little surprise to those who have followed her career. Linden ran the marathon at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics – and is a reserve for the Tokyo Games – while in 2018 she famously conquered stormy weather in a particularly gruelling Boston Marathon to become the first American woman to win the race for 28 years.

Linden’s agent Josh Cox, who coincidentally holds the US 50km record, described Linden’s run as a world record. Technically it is a world best, although there are increasing calls for the distance to be classed by World Athletics as a world record event.

2:59:54 50k! New World Record and the first woman in history under three hours! So proud! #Des50k pic.twitter.com/AkHUNYKWS4 — Josh Cox (@JoshCox) April 13, 2021

Dixon, who set the previous world best when winning the world title in Romania in 2019, tweeted her congratulations and added: “The 50km should be a world record distance. I think it needs a bit more prestige to encourage more of the 2.29.30+ (not quite Olympic/World champs standard) girls to give it a go.”

