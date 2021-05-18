World 200m champion warms up for Gateshead, while GB winners in Conference events in America include Charles Hicks, Yusuf Bizimana, Patrick Dever, Tara Simpson-Sullivan and Jack Turner

It was a good week for British athletes as Dina Asher-Smith produced a season-opening victory, while there was plenty of further success in the USA for the established stars, as well as some of the country’s most promising youngsters, in the various Conference championships.

For more about middle-distance wins for Laura Muir and Katie Snowden click here

Savona, Italy, May 13

World champion Dina Asher-Smith had her first outdoor competition of 2021 with a clear 22.56/0.8 victory, gaining most of her five-metre winning margin thanks to a storming bend. Former British champion Beth Dobbin followed her home in 23.06.

Andy Pozzi won the 110m hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.42/2.8.

Imani Lansiquot was second in the 100m in a wind-assisted 11.18/3.4.

James Ellington continued his comeback from his motorbike accident with a 10.49/1.7 fifth place in his 100m heat.

READ MORE: James Ellington on his comeback from a near fatal motorbike crash

Big 12 Conference, Manhattan, Kansas, USA, May 14-15

NCAA Indoor champion Tara Davis continued her good form with a 6.97/1.3 long jump win. She also won the 100m hurdles in 13.02/1.3 after a 12.90/1.2 heat.

Steffin McCarter won the men’s long jump contest with a 8.35/3.0 leap, backed up by a legal 8.18m. Rayvon Allen was second in 8.19/1.9.

Yusuf Bizimana gained an 800m and 1500m double in 1:46.84 and 3:44.87. His 800m time was a European under-23 qualifying mark.

To see more detailed results of the top USA meetings, go to our AW Clubhouse – click here

Pac-12 Championships, Los Angeles, USA, May 14-16

Charles Hicks won the 10,000m in 28:39.46 and finished third in the 5000m in 13:35.60 behind the Oregon duo of double NCAA champion Cole Hocker (13:32.68) and 3:50.65 miler Cooper Teare (13:34.45).

Teare won the 1500m in 3:39.81, with Briton James West fourth in 3:41.42. Hocker was also third in the 800m in 1:46.39, albeit well behind winner Isaiah Jewett’s time of 1:45.16.

Briton Nicole Yeargin had a big breakthrough in the women’s 400m with her third-place PB of 51.39, though she just missed the Olympic standard of 51.35. Her previous best had been 51.99.

In finishing second, Temi Ojora improved her triple jump PB to 13.58/0.0 to strengthen her position at third in the UK all-time under-20 lists. Five of her jumps bettered her previous best of 13.20m.

Her brother, Tade Ojora, was third in the 110m hurdles in 13.74/1.1 after a 13.64/1.3 heat.

Ollie Thorner was second in the decathlon with 7388 points.

American Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tampa, USA, May 14-16

Patrick Dever gained a 1500m and 5000m winning double in 3:41.18 and 13:41.68 respectively.

Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championship, Murfreesboro, USA, May 13-15

The 2019 British under-20 Decathlon champion Jack Turner won with a score of 7659, the fourth best ever mark by a British teenager in the senior event.

UK top-ranked hammer thrower Tara Simpson-Sullivan won her event with a 66.01m throw.

SEC Conference Championships, College Station, May 14/15

NCAA indoor Champion JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump with a world leading 2.36m ahead of Darryl Sullivan (2.33m). He had to settle for second in the long jump with a 8.24/1.5 leap behind Jamaican Carey McLeod’s 8.34/1.5.

World indoor 800m junior record-holder Athing Mu won the 400m in a US junior record 49.84 after a 50.04 heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

Terrance Laird won the 200m in a legal 19.82 and also won the 100m in a wind-assisted 9.80/3.2.

Tamara Clark had a fast sprint double, though neither marks were legal as she won in 10.87/2.7 and 21.89/4.1.

There were also wind-assisted hurdle marks for Tonea Marshall – 12.62/3.6, with a legal 12.52/1.6 heat – and for Robert Dunning (13.15/2.7) in the men’s event as he finished ahead of Damion Thomas (13.25) and Eric Edwards (13.27).

Tyra Gittens won the heptathlon with a world-leading and Trinidadian record 6418 points. Her marks included a 1.95m high jump and a national record 6.96/2.0 long jump.

Ghana’s Deborah Acquah won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.80/4.7.

Noah Williams won the 400m in 44.37, while Kenyan Moitalel Mpoke won over the 400m hurdles in 48.89.

There were fast relay wins for the men’s teams of LSU (38.87) and Kentucky (3:01.71) and the women’s teams of LSU (42.52) and Texas (3:26.17).

Pick of the field were Jasmine Moore’s triple jump victory in 14.39m and Daniel Keaton’s 5.70m clearance in the pole vault.

Brandon Miller won the 800m in 1:45.95 and Kenyan Eliud Kipsang took the 1500m title in 3:37.99 after an extravagant 3:36.60 1500m heat.

Briton Jake Norris was second in the hammer with 69.84m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

Milan Marathon, Italy, May 16

Kenya’s Titus Ekiru went equal fifth on the world all-time list with a world-leading 2:02:57 to win the men’s race, while Gebremaryam Hiwot also set a world lead to win the women’s competition in 2:19:57.

Ekiru, who had a previous best of 2:04:46, ran successive 10kms in 29:29, 29:20, 29:05 and 28:55 and had halfs of 61:58 and 60:59.

Reuben Kiprop Kipyego was second in 2:03:55 and Barnabas Kiptum third in 2:04:17 as the first eight went inside 2:06.

Behind Huwot, Kenya’s Mutgaa Jemutai was second with 2:22:50 and Bahrain’s Chumba Chebichi was third with 2:23:10.

Titus Ekiru of Kenya runs a sizzling 2:02:57 to win the Milan Marathon today.

pic.twitter.com/JdyHntBiJC — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 16, 2021

European Race Walking Team Championships, Podebrady, Czech Republic, May 16

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom retained his 20km walk title in 1:18:54 ahead of Spaniards Alvaro Martin (1:19:14), Diego Garcia (1:19:19) and Miguel Angel Lopez (1:19:25), who ensured Spain won the team title.

British duo Tom Bosworth (1:22:27) and Cameron Corbishley (1:22:50) were 15th and 18th.

Italy’s Antonella Palmisano regained her individual women’s title in 1:27:42, again ahead of a Spanish trio of Maria Perez (1:28:03), Laura Garcia-Caro (1:28:07) and Raquel Gonzalez (1:28:37) who again won the won team gold.

Heather Lewis was 17th in a PB 94:13 to strengthen her hold on fifth place on the UK all-time lists. Bethan Davies was 31st (97:09).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Lewis (@heatherkatie4)

Spain’s Marc Tur won the 50km race walk title in 3:47:40 ahead of Finland’s Aleksei Ojala (3:48:25) and Andrea Agrusti (3:49:52), with the latter leading Italy to team success.

The former world champion Jesus Angel Garcia, who is now 51, was 20th in 4:01:14.

The inaugural women’s 35km race walk was won by Greece’s Antigoni Drisbioti (2:49:55) ahead of Italians Eleonora Giorgi (2:51:05) and Lidia Barcella (2:51:50), who wrapped up the team title.

Nuneaton, May 16

Jessie Knight continued her good form to win the 400m hurdles in an Olympic qualifying time of 54.78 and move to seventh on the UK all-time lists.

Cameron Fillery won the 110m hurdles in 13.61/0.5, just ahead of James Weaver’s 13.62 PB.

Loughborough Open, Loughborough, May 12

Three athletes in the 3000m achieved a European U20 Championships standard, with Jack Patton (8:14.55) finishing ahead of Alastair Marshall (8:16.31) and Alex Melloy (8:16.97).

English Schools champion Toby Makoyawo earned a European U20 Championships standard in the 100m with a 10.42 PB, just behind world junior 200m champion Jona Efoloko but ahead of former European champion James Dasalou (racing his first 100m since 2017), and the 9.91 performer ran 10.65.

In the field, European U20 silver medallist Molly Caudery produced another European U23 championship standard in the pole vault with 4.45m.

Former European junior champion Adam Hague won the pole vault with a 5.20m leap while British long jump champion Reynold Banigo achieved a season’s best of 7.88m.

In the women’s high jump, Commonwealth Games medallist Morgan Lake leapt 1.91m, ahead of European indoor finalist Emily Borthwick (1.88m).

Some of the country’s leading para-athletes were also in action, with visually impaired Zac Skinner producing a long jump PB of 6.91m.

Southampton AC Inter Club Throws & Horizontal Jumps, Winchester, May 16

Three athletes broke 60 metres in the men’s discus.

Lawrence Okoye won with a 63.99m throw ahead of Nick Percy’s 61.71m and Greg Thompson’s 60.93m.

Kirsty Law narrowly won the women’s discus with a 56.05m throw ahead of Shadine Duquemin’s 55.86m PB.

Big Ten Conference Championships, Champaign, USA, May 14-15

There was a Puerto Rican decathlon record of 8238 points for Ayden Owens. In the women’s shot there was a victory for Adelaide Aquilla in a 19.12m PB.

European U20 champion Joshua Zeller improved his 110m hurdles PB significantly to 13.64/1.2 and finished fourth.

BMC Gold Standard Races, Birmingham University, May 12

European U20 800m champion Oliver Dustin came close to his PB with a 1:47.08 victory.

British steeplechase runner-up Mark Pearce won the 1500m in a PB 3:44.43.

University of Birmingham Series 2, Birmingham University, May 12

Laura Zialor set a four-centimetre PB of 1.87m to attain a Commonwealth Games standard in the high jump.

Olympic relay medallist Desiree Henry was exactly one second outside of her 200m PB but her 23.46 win was a good return to form as she came home a few metres ahead of European junior champion Amy Hunt, who was timed at 23.73.

Former world champion Dai Greene won the 400m hurdles in 51.68.

Yasmin Liverpool was an impressive winner of the 400m in a fast 52.52 with European junior 800m champion Isabelle Boffey setting a PB of 53.58 in third.

To see more detailed results of the top UK track and field meetings, go to our AW Clubhouse section here

BMC Regional Races, Wormwood Scrubs, May 12

In a mixed 800m, Revee Walcott-Nolan, who has focused more on longer events this year, set a PB 2:01.06.

Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, Raleigh, USA, May 14-15

Cole Beck won the 100m in 10.11/1.6 and Kasaun James the 200m in 20.36/1.0.

Jacory Patterson took the 400m title in 45.14 and Kameron Jones won the 800m in 1:45.47.

Isle of Man IOMVAC 20, Douglas, May 16

Sub-2:20 marathoner Ollie Lockley won the men’s race by 17 minutes with a top class 1:42:48.

To see more detailed results of the top UK road races, go to our AW Clubhouse section here

Reunion 5km, Kempton Park, May 15

This London Marathon-organised event was part of the government’s Events Research Programme and saw runners split into two different races. Race A was held with social distancing measures in place, with runners setting off in pairs every three seconds, while Race B was a mass start with no social distancing rules in place.

Ollie Garrod won Race A in 15:18 from Andrew Patterson (15:58) and Nicholas Sharp (16:08) while Frederick Slemeck won Race B in 15:26 from Richard Price (15:38) and Alex Price (15:56).

In the women’s race, Georgina Parker was fastest in 18:53, though the women’s B race was faster with Steph McCall (17:37) winning from Alice Hector (17:53) and Sarah Forbes-Smith (18:12).

PB 5km, Ardingly, Sussex, May 12

Ed Bovingdon won the men’s race in a PB 14:38, with the next three also running their best times on a fast course around the Showground.

Nicole Taylor was a clear women’s winner in 16:08 while 15-year-old Yasmin Kashdan, who just got the better of the much more experienced Emily Wicks, was second in 16:55. The teenager took 15 seconds off of her April PB and went top of the UK under-15 rankings for 2021.

Other women to go top of the UK rankings were W55 Clare Elms (who also now heads the W50s) with 18:06 and 1976 Olympian Penny Forse, who went top of the W70 lists with a 23:31 clocking.

Kew Gardens 10km, Richmond, May 16

Paulos Surafel won the men’s race by over three minutes in 29:57.

City of York Club Event, York, May 16

Scott Lincoln was again over 20 metres in the shot with a 20.09m victory.

Halle, Germany, May 15

Clemens Prufer came close to the the world lead with a 67.41m discus win ahead of David Wrobel (67.30m) and Olympic champion Christoph Harting (65.25m), who competed for the first time in 20 months.

Kristin Pudenz won the women’s discus with 66.31m ahead of Marike Steinacker (64.03m) and Claudine Vita (63.42m). Julian Weber won the javelin with 83.04m while 18-year-old Mika Sosna won the under-23 men’s discus with a world under-20 lead of 64.32m.

Warsaw, Poland, May 15

Michal Haratyk achieved a European-leading 22.17m with his sixth-round throw in the shot put while four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek threw a European-leading 78.77m in the hammer.

Kamila Licwinko won the women’s high jump with a 1.94m leap while Robert Urbanek won the discus with 63.13m.

Lee Last Chance, Cleveland, USA, May 15

Jamaine Coleman won the steeplechase with 8:29.39.

Botswanan National Championships, Gaborone, Botswana, May 15-16

Isaac Makwala won the 200m in 20.15/1.9 ,with the 400m title going to Leungo Scotch in 45.55. Makwala, who did not contest the one-lap final, had won his 400m heat the previous day in 44.65 and his 200m heat in 20.27/0.7.

Southland Conference, Humble, May 14-15

Bryan Henderson won the 100m in a heavily wind-assisted 9.96/5.1. Branson Ellis won the pole vault with a 5.72m leap.

Sun Belt Conference, Mobile, May 14-15

Melissa Jefferson gained a 11.22/1.0 and 22.96/1.6 sprint double.

Janis Lusis Memorial, Jelgava, Latvia, May 16

In this event in memory of Latvia’s former Olympic javelin champion, there were wins for Lina Muze (64.81m) and Patriuks Galiums (80.79m).

ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships, Kingston, Jamaica, May 13-15

Javier Brown set a championship record of 49.86 at 400m hurdles and also won the 400m in 45.75.

Aalliyah Francis won the under-19 400m in 52.21 and also won the 200m in 23.85/-3.1.

Leverkusen, Germany, May 16

Jama Angulo won the women’s long jump with a 6.67/1.8 leap.

East Japan Championships, Kumagaya, May 15-16

Sitonik Kiprono won the 10,000m in 27:47.69.

Slovenian Cup, Ptuj, May 16

Venezuelan guest Rosa Rodriguez won the hammer with an Olympic standard of 73.60.

China Athletics Street Tour, Nanjing, China, May 15

Wang Zhen won the high jump with a 2.30m leap from fellow teenager Wu Guobiao’s 2.27m.

Zaragoza, Spain, May 15

Fatima Diame won the long jump with a wind-assisted leap of 6.77/2.9 with a legal 6.62/0.3.

Castello, Spain, May 15

Asier Martinez won the 110m hurdles in a PB 13.34/0.9.

Kankanpaa, Finland, May 15

There were hammer wins for Aaron Kangas (76.85m) and Krista Tervo (71.81m).

Tsarskoselskiy Half-marathon, Pushkin, Russia, May 16

There were wins for Rinas Akhmadiyev (62:04) and Kseniya Makhneva (72:14).

Minsk, Belarus, May 14

Yury Vasilchanka won the hammer with 76.32m and Pavel Mialeshka was first in the javelin with 82.67m.

Gyor, Hungary, May 15

World bronze medalist Bence Halasz returned from knee surgery to win the hammer with a 76.42m throw.

Cambridge Clubs Warm-Up Series, Cambridge, May 16

European Youth 3000m champion Thomas Keen enjoyed a huge breakthrough at 800m to set a four-second PB of 1:50.9.

West Suffolk Steeplechase Festival, Bury St. Edmunds, May 15

Maisie Grice produced an 18-second PB in the 3000m steeplechase, with her run of 10:12.0 getting the better of Holly Page’s 10:16.3.

Milton Keynes Open Meeting, May 16

Kayleigh Presswell won the hammer with a PB of 62.01m.

Kenya Defence Forces Championships, Nairobi, Kenya, May 17

World champion Hellen Obiri won the 5000m at the in 15:22.64 ahead of Joyce Chepkemoi (15:23.56) and Sheila Chepkirui (15:28.01).

South Tyler 15km, USA, May 15

Caroline Kipkirui won the 15km in a course record 47:30, having passed 10km in a very fast 31:08. James Ngandu won the men’s race in 44:38 ahead of David Bett’s 44:42.

For more in-depth results, go to our AW Clubhouse – CLICK HERE

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram