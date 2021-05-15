Brit wins 1500m in style at Sound Running Track Meet in California as Laura Muir, Matt Centrowitz and Trayvon Bromell also impress

Katie Snowden enjoyed a world-class win in the 1500m at the Sound Running Track Meet in California on Saturday (May 15) as she took a couple of seconds off her PB to clock 4:02.98.

The 27-year-old Herne Hill Harrier finished strongly to beat runner-up Kate Grace by just over half a second with Jessica Hull third, former world champion steeplechase champion Emma Coburn fourth and Melissa Bishop-Nriagu fourth. Jemma Reekie had led with 200m to go but wound up eighth in 4:05.09.

Reekie’s training partner Laura Muir had another great run over 800m, though, as she limbered up for the Diamond League in Gateshead next weekend by clocking 1:58.71 to win. Muir made a big move with 200m to go and powered away from her rivals.

Fellow Brit Adelle Tracey was third in 1:59.84 as the top five broke two minutes at this Continental Tour Bronze meet.

Olympic 1500m champion Matt Centrowitz has been in under-par form lately following an injury-hit 2020 but here he bounced back to form with an impressive looking 3:35.26 win.

In his first race of the year, Welshman Jake Heyward ran 3:36.24 in second place after having led for much of the second half of the race. Close behind, Marc Scott finished with a flourish to clock 3:36.28 ahead of his upcoming 10,000m at the Olympic trials in Birmingham on June 5.

Amy-Eloise Markovc and Jess Judd will also be at those trials after narrowly missing the Olympic standard of 31:25:00 for the women’s 10,000m at the same Sound Running meet on Friday (May 14).

Andrea Seccafien of the US won the 25-lap event in 31:13.94 while Markovc was fifth in 31:25.91 and Judd sixth in 31:25.98. Steph Twell, who has qualified to run the marathon at the Olympics, clocked 33:25.15.

The men’s 10,000m, meanwhile, was won by Zouhair Talbi in 27:20.61.

And on a weekend of fast times, Trayvon Bromell once again showed his great current form with an emphatic 9.92 100m win.

Elsewhere at the Track Meet, Brittney Reese won the women’s long jump with 6.80m (0.4) with Brits Shara Proctor and Jazmin Sawyers jumping 6.34m (1.3) and 6.33m (0.00) respectively.

Daryll Neita, also of Britain, posted a good win in the 100m with 11.12 (0.6). Kendall Ellis of Mexico won the women’s 400m in 50.30 from Britain’s Jodie Williams, who clocked a PB of 51.01.

Omar McLeod of Jamaica won the 110m hurdles in 13.11 (1.4) from Devon Allen.

