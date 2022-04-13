Action including top European marathons, USA round-up (including that stunning women’s discus) and the World Athletics meeting in Bermuda

Triton Invitational, La Jolla, CA, USA, April 8-9

Olympic champion Valarie Allman set a US discus record of 71.46m. That world-leading distance was the 15th-best performance ever and the longest throw for 20 years – Allman winning by 10 metres from Rachel Dincoff’s 61.27m.

Briton Jade Lally was fourth with a 57.99m throw.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won the men’s discus with a 68.44m throw ahead of Alex Rose’s 65.68m, Sam Mattis’s 65.05m and Simon Pettersson’s 64.21m.

Nicholas Percy was sixth in a season’s best of 62.35m to go top of the UK rankings.

Another Swedish winner was Fanny Roos with 18.99m in the shot.

Norway’s Marcus Thomsen won the men’s event with 20.17m.

SP:

1 Marcus Thomsen NOR 20.17

2 Dotun Ogundeji NGR 19.73

DT:

1 Daniel Ståhl SWE 68.44

2 Alex Rose SAM 65.68

3 Sam Mattis 65.05

4 Simon Pettersson SWE 64.21

5 Francois Prinsloo RSA SAlabama 62.84

6 Nicholas Percy GBR 62.35

7 Sven Martin Skagestad NOR 60.92

8 Noah Kennedy-White 60.09

9 Josh Syrotchen 59.93

10 Legend Boyesen-Hayes 58.44

HT:

1 Sean Donnelly 75.17

2 Jose Padilla MEX 69.33

JT:

1 Roan Allen CAN Washington 75.04

2 David Carreon MEX 74.13

Women:

SP:

1 Fanny Roos SWE 18.99

2 Amelia Strickler GBR 17.40

DT:

1 Valarie Allman 71.46

2 Rachel Dincoff 61.27

3 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 60.20

4 Jade Lally GBR 57.99

5 Kirsty Law GBR 56.98

6 Karlee Freeman USC 56.61

7 Shadine Duquemin GBR 54.45

HT:

1 Autavia Fluker 70.56

2 Jessica Mayho GBR 67.14

USATF Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda, April 9

Strong winds badly affected performances.

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set a world-leading 12.67/-2.5 despite a hefty headwind.

In much worse conditions, Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner took the 200m in 20.79/-4.7 ahead of World Indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards’ 20.86.

Triple Olympic 400m medallist Kirani James predictably won the men’s 400m in 45.63 ahead of shock British athlete Alex Haydock-Wilson who had the race of his life to finish second in 46.05 well clear of sub-45 performers Kahmari Montgomery, Machel Cedenio and Noah Williams. It was an UK lead despite the near gale-like conditions.

Canadian Jerome Blake was a surprise 100m winner in 10.38/-5.6 just ahead of Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles who both ran 10.39.

The 100m title went to Teahna Daniels’ 11.45/-5.2 ahead of Olympic 200m medalist Gabrielle Thomas who ran 11.49 after running a much faster 11.29/-3.3 in better conditions.

Shericka Jackson took the women’s 400m in 51.40.

Anthonique Strachan headed the women’s 200m in 23.24/-5.0.

World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson continued her good form in the women’s 800m with victory in 2:03.09 with Ellie baker fifth in 2:05.87.

The women’s 400m hurdles was an all Jamaican affair up front with Shiann Salmon’s 55.35 heading Rushell Clayton’s 55.89 and Janieve Russell’s 56.56.

With world indoor champion Grant Holloway deciding it was too windy to be safe, Shane Brathwaite won the men’s hurdles in 13.78/-3.8).

Shanieka Ricketts 14.15/1.3 won the triple jump ahead of Briton Naomi Metzger’s 14.00/1.5.

Quanesha Burks took the long jump with a 6.77/3.6 leap ahead of Chanice Porter’s 6.70/2.8 with Abigail Irozuru fifth with 6.36/3.6.

Men:

100 (-5.6):

1 Jerome Blake CAN 10.38

2 Erriyon Knighton USA 10.39

3 Noah Lyles USA 10.39

4 Yohan Blake JAM 10.45

5 Aaron Brown CAN 10.53

6 Brandon Carnes USA 10.53

7 Mike Rodgers USA 10.68

8 Jelani Walker JAM 10.68

Heat 1 (-5.9):

1 Erriyon Knighton USA 10.61

2 Yohan Blake JAM 10.64

3 Aaron Brown CAN 10.68

4 Mike Rodgers USA 10.72

Heat 2 (-4.5):

1 Noah Lyles USA 10.42

2 Jerome Blake CAN 10.47

3 Brandon Carnes USA 10.54

4 Jelani Walker JAM 10.57

200 (-4.7):

1 Steven Gardiner BAH 20.79

2 Jereem Richards TTO 20.86

3 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 21.04

4 Kyree King USA 21.06

5 Isiah Young USA 21.07

6 Andrew Hudson USA 21.07

400:

1 Kirani James GRN 45.63

2 Alex Haydock-Wilson GBR 46.05

3 Jaheel Hyde JAM 46.27

4 Kahmari Montgomery USA 46.38

5 Machel Cedenio TTO 46.70

6 Aldrich Bailey USA 46.72

7 Noah Williams USA 47.01

8 Kevin Metzger GBR 47.52

1500:

1 Kamar Etyang KEN 3:45.26

2 Amos Bartelsmeyer GER 3:45.35

3 Dage Minors 3:46.82

4 Kasey Knevelbaard USA 3:46.86

5 Eric Holt USA 3:46.90

6 Kyle Langford GBR 3:47.89

110H (-3.8):

1 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.78

2 Michael Dickson USA 13.85

3 Eduardo Rodrigues BRA 13.87

4 Ruebin Walters TTO 13.95

TJ:

1 Chris Benard USA 16.57w

2 Jordan Scott JAM 16.37w

3 Kaiwan Culmer BAH 15.82w

Women:

100 (-5.2):

1 Teahna Daniels USA 11.45

2 Gabby Thomas USA 11.49

3 Javianne Oliver USA 11.62

4 Destiny Smith-Barnett USA 11.66

5 Natasha Morrison JAM 11.77

6 Morolake Akinosun USA 11.81

7 Shashalee Forbes JAM 11.94

Heat 1 (-2.5):

1 Teahna Daniels USA 11.32

2 Javianne Oliver USA 11.34

3 Morolake Akinosun USA 11.38

4 Shashalee Forbes JAM 11.57

5 Kayla White USA 11.58

6 Kiara Parker USA 11.61

Heat 2 (-3.3):

1 Gabby Thomas USA 11.29

2 Natasha Morrison JAM 11.57

3 Destiny Smith-Barnett USA 11.57

4 Tamari Davis USA 11.62

5 Kortnei Johnson USA 11.65

6 Cambrea Sturgis USA 11.67

200 (-5.0):

1 Anthonique Strachan BAH 23.24

2 Dezerea Bryant USA 23.72

3 Briana Williams JAM 23.82

4 Shannon Ray USA 23.90

5 Jessica Beard USA 24.07

6 Kiara Parker USA 24.31

7 TeeTee Terry USA 24.31

8 Alaysha Johnson USA 24.42

400:

1 Shericka Jackson JAM 51.40

2 Candice McLeod JAM 51.57

3 Jaide Stepter Baynes USA 51.93

4 Kaylin Whitney USA 52.79

5 Kyra Jefferson USA 53.30

6 Chloe Abbott USA 53.58

800:

1 Ajee’ Wilson USA 2:03.09

2 Chrisann Gordon JAM 2:04.19

3 Charlene Lipsey USA 2:04.50

4 Emily Richards USA 2:05.87

5 Ellie Baker GBR 2:05.87

6 Skylyn Webb USA 2:05.96

100H (-2.5):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.67

2 Chanel Brissett USA 13.06

3 Christina Clemons USA 13.15

4 Jade Barber USA 13.27

5 Ebony Morrison LBR 13.28

6 Gabbi Cunningham USA 13.57

7 Erica Bougard USA 14.45

400H:

1 Shiann Salmon JAM 55.35

2 Rushell Clayton JAM 55.89

3 Janieve Russell JAM 56.56

4 Grace Claxton PUR 57.01

5 Sage Watson CAN 57.07

6 Ashley Spencer USA 57.87

7 Cassandra Tate USA 58.69

HJ:

1 Rachel McCoy USA 1.84

2 Amina Smith USA 1.84

3 Inika McPherson USA 1.84

4 Kimberly Williamson JAM 1.84

LJ:

1 Quanesha Burks USA 6.77w

2 Chanice Porter JAM 6.70w

3 Tissanna Hickling JAM 6.50w

4 Akela Inatta-Jones BAR 6.49w

5 Abigail Irozuru GBR 6.36w

6 Sha’Keela Saunders USA 6.21w

7 Michelle Fokam USA 6.19w

8 Yanis David FRA 6.08w

9 Erica Bougard USA 5.80

TJ:

1 Shanieka Ricketts JAM 14.15

2 Naomi Metzger GBR 14.00

3 Michelle Fokam USA 13.42

4 Kiana Davis USA 12.67

Rotterdam Marathon, Netherlands, April 10

Abdi Nageeye set a Dutch record of 2:04:56 to become the first Netherlands male to win the race as he edged Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase as both were given the same time. It moved him to third all-time in Europe.

Reuben Kipyego was third with 2:05:12 ahead of European record-holder Bashir Abdi (2:05:23) and Kenneth Kipkemoi (2:06:22).

Shettleston’s former Eritean Weynay Ghebresilasie set a PB 2:12:17 in 10th while Ireland’s Stephen Scullion was 13th in 2:14:32.

Haven Hailu was first woman in 2:22:01 after a 69:56 first half.

Nienke Brinkman, who has only been competing two years came through strongly for second in 2:22:51, breaking Lornah Kiplagat’s Dutch record and it was a four-minute PB.

Nana Mamazhanova was third with a Kazakhstan record 2:26:54.

Men: Mar:

1 Abdi Nageeye 2:04:56 rec

2 Leul Gebrselassie ETH 2:04:56

3 Reuben Kipyego KEN 2:05:12

4 Bashir Abdi BEL 2:05:23

5 Kenneth Kipkemoi KEN 2:06:22

6 Rodgers Gesabwa KEN 2:09:40

7 Abaid Ezzamzami MAR 2:09:52

8 Philemon Kacheran KEN 2:10:12

9 Björn Koreman 2:10:32

10 Weynay Ghebreselassie GBR 2:12:17

11 Richard Douma 2:12:21

12 Ronald Schröer 2:14:25

13 Stephen Scullion IRL 2:14:32

14 Rune Bækgaard DEN 2:14:35

15 Primož Kobe SLO 2:15:37

34 Seth Demoor USA 2:22:22

38 Jack Bromley GBR 2:24:21

Women: Mar:

1 Haven Hailu ETH 2:22:01

2 Nienke Brinkman 2:22:51 rec

3 Zhanna Mamazhanova KAZ 2:26:54 rec

4 Munkhzaya Bayartsogt MGL 2:29:25

5 Tristin Van Ord USA 2:29:32

6 Carolina Wikström SWE 2:29:51

7 Alisa Vainio FIN 2:29:56

8 Daisy Cherotich KEN 2:30:42

9 Astrid Verhoeven BEL 2:31:39

10 Whitney Macon USA 2:32:48

11 Argentina Valdepeñas MEX 2:35:16

12 Anne Luijten 2:36:34

13 Beverly Ramos PUR 2:36:56

14 Elisabetta Iavarone ITA 2:38:44

15 Annemari Kiekara FIN 2:39:46

16 Jacelyn Gruppen 2:41:02

17 Marina Wong AUS 2:41:08

18 Egris Arias VEN 2:43:56

19 Rose Chelimo BRN 2:44:22

20 Saskia Weinans 2:45:28

21 Sanne Broeksma 2:46:56

22 Camilla Bønøgård NOR 2:47:58

23 Lotte De Hosson 2:48:32

24 Ana Villegas COL 2:49:04

25 Elsemieke Kin 2:49:13

26 Saskia Heijnen 2:49:53

27 Victoria Warpy BEL 2:50:04

28 Nicola Devine GBR 2:50:24

29 Isobel Oakes IRL 2:50:51

30 Nienke Van Zoggel 2:52:05

Eldoret, Kenya, April 8:

Emily Chebet won the women’s race in a PB of 2:29:57 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir’s 2:30:13 and Lilian Jelagat’s 2:30:23.

Victor Kipchirchir retained his men’s title with a 2:13:10 clocking narrowly ahead of Michael Mutai’s 2:13:23 and Josphat Bett’s 2:13:58.

Men: Mar:

1 Victor Kipchirchir 2:13:10

2 Michael Mutai 2:13:23

3 Josphat Bett 2:13:59

4 Timothy Kosgei 2:14:35

5 Felix Kirwa 2:14:39

6 Noah Kiprotich 2:15:23

7 Edwin Kiptoo 2:15:53

8 Wilfred Kirwa Kigen 2:16:38

9 Douglas Chebii 2:16:42

10 Jonathan Biwott 2:16:45

11 Benson Kipkosgei 2:16:47

12 Matthew Kiplagat 2:17:08

13 Robert Kwambai 2:17:11

14 Samwel Lomoi 2:17:29

15 Hammington Cherop 2:17:35

16 Cornelius Chepkok 2:17:56

17 Bernard Kiprono 2:18:03

18 Emmanuel Sikiku 2:18:09

19 Charles Kipkoech Kimeli 2:18:12

20 Titus Kibiego 2:18:13

Women: Mar:

1 Emily Kipchumba 2:29:58

2 Shyline Jepkorir 2:30:13

3 Lilian Jelagat 2:30:23

4 Emily Jepkemoi 2:30:52

5 Jackline Chelal 2:32:21

6 Sheila Chepkoech 2:33:31

7 Rebecca Kisang 2:33:52

8 Joan Kipyatich 2:34:46

9 Joyce Kiplimo 2:34:55

10 Chelangat Sang 2:35:36

Great Irish 10km, Dublin, Dublin (Inc Irish Championships), April 9

There were victories for Mick Clohisey (30:49) and Sinead O’Connor (34:20) which also won them Irish titles.

Jamie Fallon (30:57), Rory O’Connor (31:25), Ciara Wilson (34:43) and Laura McDonnell (35:27) took the other medals.

Men: 10km:

1 Mick Clohisey 30:49

2 Jamie Fallon 30:57

3 Rory O’Connor 31:25

4 Pat Hennessy 31:41

Women: 10km:

1 Sinead O’Connor 34:20

2 Ciara Wilson 34:43

3 Laura McDonell 35:29

4 Sile O’Byrne 36:10

5 Ellen Moran 36:45

6 Sorcha McAllister 36:48

7 Elizabeth Carr 36:55

8 Sorcha Loughnane 37:23

9 Annette Kealy 37:28

10 Catherine O’Connor GBR 37:37

11 Aisling Ahern 37:38

12 Sinead Whitelaw 37:47

14 Aine O’Reilly 38:37

9 April

Boulogne-sur-Mer, Including French Championships, April 9

Men: 10km:

1 Jimmy Gressier 27:41

2 Bastien Augusto 28:29

3 Raphael Montoya 28:48

4 Mathieu Brulet 28:53

5 Youssef Mekdafou 28:53

6 Pierre Bordeau 28:55

7 Pierre Couzinier 29:01

8 Merhawi Ghebreselasie ERI 29:06

9 Clement Anglada 29:07

10 Mohamed-Amine El Bouajaji 29:07

Women: 10km:

1 Marion Legrand 34:00

2 Garance Blaut 34:09

3 Fadouwa Ledhem 34:19

4 Melanie Allier 34:21

5 Gwendoline Denis 34:45

6 Julie Chuberre 34:54

44 Farms Team Invitational, College Station, TX, USA, April 8-9

Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu won the 400m in 51.75.

Men:

100 (3.7):

1 Ryan Martin TexasA&M 10.16

2 Isaiah Cunningham Baylor 10.17

3 Devon Achane TexasA&M 10.20

LJ: 1 Safin Wills JAM Purdue 7.83/4.0

4×100:

1 Baylor 39.30

2 Purdue 39.98

Women:

100 (2.7): 1 Caira Pettway Baylor 11.20

400:

1 Athing Mu 51.75

2 Laila Owens TexasA&M 52.40

LJ: 1 Alex Madlock Baylor 6.41/2.3

HT: 1 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR Rice 66.95

4×100:

1 Baylor 44.28

2 Purdue 44.51

Brutus Hamilton Invitational, Berkeley, CA, USA, April 9

Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna was first in the discus with 64.97m, while Canadian Camryn Rogers won the hammer with a throw of 74.80m.

In second Anna Purchase added nearly three metres to her previous best with 70.63m to go second all-time in the UK with what was the longest British throw for four years.

Men:

SP: 1 Josh Johnson Cal 19.63

DT:

1 Mykolas Alekna LTU Cal 64.97

2 Iffy Joyner Cal 60.87

Women:

200 (0.9): 1 Ezinne Abba Cal 22.99

HT:

1 Camryn Rogers CAN Cal 74.80

2 Anna Purchase GBR Cal 70.63

4×100: 1 California 44.25

CVEATC Elite Discus Invite, Chula Vista, CA, USA, April 7

Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl set a world-leading mark of 69.11m.

Alex Rose of Samoa (65.67m) and Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson (65.02m) completed the top three.

Rachel Dincoff won the women’s event with 61.35m ahead of Briton Jade Lally’s 60.47m. Kirsty Law was fourth in a season’s best of 59.64m.

Men:

DT:

1 Daniel Ståhl SWE 69.11

2 Alex Rose SAM 65.67

3 Simon Pettersson SWE 65.02

4 Josh Syrotchen 63.00

5 Francois Prinsloo RSA SAlabama 62.24

6 Sam Mattis 61.20

7 Nicholas Percy GBR 59.89

8 Noah Kennedy-White 58.07

Women:

DT:

1 Rachel Dincoff 61.35

2 Jade Lally GBR 60.47

3 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 59.75

4 Kirsty Law GBR 59.64

5 Vanessa Kamga SWE 56.41

6 Shadine Duquemin GBR 55.13

Delaware Mile Challenge, Greenville, DE, USA, April 9

German Sam Parsons was first man in the mile in 3:58.17.

Men:

Mile:

1 Sam Parsons GER 3:58.17

2 Casey Comber 3:58.44

Women: Mile: 1 Molly Sughroue 4:34.56

Duke Invitational, Durham, NC, USA, April 7-9

European Junior champion Toby Makoyawo gained a 10.29/2.4 and 20.62/2.2 sprint double.

Fellow European under-20 winner Joshua Zeller won the 110m hurdles in 13.54 while Isabel Wakefield set a PB 13.26/-0.3 in the women’s hurdles.

Chilean Claudio Romero was first in the discus with a 64.31m throw.

Belgian student Thomas Vanoppen was first in the 1500m in 3:38.34 with Briton Tom Dodd fourth in a near PB of 3:39.86.

Men:

100 (2.4): 1 Toby Makoyawo GBR BostonUniv 10.29

200 (2.2): 1 Toby Makoyawo GBR BostonUniv 20.62

1500:

1 Thomas Vanoppen BEL WakeForest 3:38.34

2 Nick Dahl Duke 3:39.10

3 Jesse Hunt AUS NCarolina 3:39.67

4 Tom Dodd GBR Michigan 3:39.86

110H (1.5): 1 Joshua Zeller GBR Michigan 13.54

PV: 1 Scott Houston 5.55

TJ: 1 Owayne Owens JAM Virginia 16.14/2.0

DT: 1 Claudio Romero CHI Virginia 64.31

HT:

1 Alex Young 73.81

2 Johnnie Jackson 71.76

3 Vlad Pavlenko 70.67

5 Tom Parker GBR 66.15

JT:

1 Tim Glover 75.36

2 Chris Mirabelli 75.12

4×100:

1 NC State 39.71

2 Norfolk State 39.95

Women:

100H (-0.3): 1 Yasmin Brooks PennSt 13.04

400H: 1 Lauren Hoffman Duke 57.24

PV: 1 Sydney Horn HighPoint 4.40

SP: 1 Maria De Aviz BRA Virginia 17.32

HT:

1 Jillian Shippee NCarolina 68.43

2 Laura Igaune LAT 66.31

JT: 1 Madison Wiltrout NCarolina 55.33

4×100: 1 Duke 44.62

Hurricane Alumni Invitational, Coral Gables, FL, USA, April 8-9

The 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod was first in the 110m hurdles in a world-leading 13.27/0.2.

European 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith won the 200m in a promising 20.68/1.6 which is not far outside of his 20.60 PB.

Fellow Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson also competed at various events within the Heptathlon as she seeks to regain full fitness.

She ran 13.70/1.7 in the 100m hurdles and jumped 6.05/0.0 in the long jump.

Tia Jones took the 100m hurdles honours in 12.90/-1.0.

Men:

200 (1.6):

1 Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 20.68

2 Asa Guevara TTO 20.70

400: 1 Richard Kuykendoll Oklahoma 45.87

110H (0.2):

1 Omar McLeod JAM 13.27

2 Nick Anderson 13.52

3 Wellington Zaza LBR 13.69

4 Jaheem Hayles JAM Syracuse 13.69

LJ: 1 Isaiah Holmes Miami (FL) 7.83/0.8

TJ: 1 Russell Robinson Miami (FL) 16.45/0.8

HT:

1 Tyler Merkley PennSt 71.33

2 Kevin Arreaga ESP Miami (FL) 71.30

3 Decio Andrade POR Miami (FL) 69.76

4 Bayley Campbell GBR Oklahoma 68.47

4×100: 1 Unattached (CJ Green, Raheem, Andre Ewers, Jon Okoye) 39.64

Women:

100H (-1.0): 1 Tia Jones 12.90

TJ: 1 Tikeisha Welcome VIN Oklahoma 13.47/nwi

SP:

1 Payden Montana Oklahoma 17.88

2 Lloydricia Cameron JAM 17.78

3 Hannah Hall Miami (FL) 17.01

HT: 1 Lauren Jones Oklahoma 65.19

JT: 1 Rhema Otabor BAH FloridaIntl 53.79

4×100: 1 Oklahoma 44.80

Jim Click Shootout, Tucson, AZ, USA, April 7-9

Jenoah McKiver won the 400m in a 44.74 PB and also contributed to Iowa’s 3:02.39 4x400m victory.

Briton Ethan Brown ran 46.45.

Robert Gregory won the 200m in 20.49/-0.3 while Lasarah Hargrove won the women’s race in 22.79/0.1.

Men:

200 (-0.2): 1 Robert Gregory TCU 20.49

400:

1 Jenoah McKiver Iowa 44.74

4 Ethan Brown GBR TCU 46.45

HT: 1 Jordan Geist Arizona [RS] 68.97

4×100:

1 TCU 38.95

2 Iowa 39.03

3 Arizona 39.90

4×400:

1 Iowa 3:02.39

2 TCU 3:04.12

Women:

200 (0.1): 1 Lasarah Hargrove Iowa 22.79

400H:

1 Shannon Meisberger Arizona 56.69

2 Bianca Stubler Wisconsin 57.40

3 Erin Dowd Iowa 57.52

4 Mariel Bruxvoort Iowa 57.73

HJ:

1 Lillian Lowe Arizona 1.83

2 Talie Bonds Arizona 1.83

TJ: 1 Grace Anigbata NGR TCU 13.27/1.9

SP:

1 Samantha Noennig Arizona 17.56

2 Josie Schaefer Wisconsin 17.06

4×100:

1 Iowa 44.06

2 Wisconsin 44.53

3 Arizona 44.95

Joe May Invitational, Baton Rouge, LA, USA, April 9

NCAA indoor champion Abby Steiner improved the 100m world lead to 10.92 /0.5 ahead of Nigerian Favour Ofili’s 11.00 PB, while Mikiah Brisco (11.04) and Aleia Hobbs (11.08) also ran quickly.

Steiner also won the 200m in outdoor PB 22.38, despite a reported huge headwind of -5.6, and was part of a strong Kentucky quartet which sped to a 42.46 clocking in the 4x100m ahead of LSU’s 42.69.

World 100m champion Christian Coleman won the 200m in 20.25/-0.9 in his first race over the distance for almost three years.

Dorian Camel was second in 20.31, with 400m man Vernon Norwood third in 20.44.

Nigerian junior Brume Okeoghene won the 100m in 10.22/1.4.

Masai Russell took the women’s 100m hurdles victory in 12.75/0.7.

Tyler Johnson won the 400m in a PB 44.95, while Briton Amber Anning won her 400m in 52.13.

Another British winner was Jake Norris with a season’s best 70.20m in the hammer – a distances which meets the England Commonwealth Games qualifying standard.

In other field action, Andrew Liskowitz won the shot with 20.19m and Julian Collins was first in the long jump with 8.05/0.4.

Men:

100 (2.8):

1 Dorian Camel LSU 10.12

2 Demarcus Fleming LSU 10.14

3 Eric Harrison TTO OhioSt 10.20

200 (-0.8):

1 Christian Coleman 20.25

2 Dorian Camel LSU 20.31

3 Vernon Norwood 20.44

400:

1 Tyler Johnson OhioSt 44.95

2 Dwight St. Hillare TTO Kentucky 45.41

3 Leander Forbes Alabama 45.85

4 Khaleb McRae Alabama 45.94

110H (1.6): 1 Kentre Patterson OhioSt 13.60

HJ: 1 Corvell Todd SMiss 2.22

LJ:

1 Julian Collins Alabama 8.05/0.4

2 Rayvon Grey 7.91/1.6

SP:

1 Andrew Liskowitz 20.19

2 John Meyer LSU 19.87

3 Josh Sobota Kentucky 19.87

HT: 1 Jake Norris GBR LSU 70.20

4×100:

1 Houston 39.33

2 Kentucky 39.34

3 Northwestern State 39.35

4 LSU 39.42

5 Ohio State 39.78

6 Alabama 39.85

4×400:

1 Tiger Olympians 3:01.99

2 Ohio State 3:02.52

Women:

100 (0.5):

1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 10.92

2 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 11.00

3 Mikiah Brisco 11.04

4 Aleia Hobbs 11.08

f2 (2.9): 1 Karimah Davis Kentucky 11.30

200 (-5.6): 1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 22.38

f2 (1.2): 1 Amber Anning GBR LSU 23.43

400: 1 Amber Anning GBR LSU 52.13

100H (0.7): 1 Masai Russell Kentucky 12.75

400H: 1 Michaela Rose LSU 57.62

HJ:

1 Abigail O’Donoghue LSU 1.83

2 Patricia Mroczkowski Connecticut 1.83

3 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.83

4 Morgan Smalls LSU 1.83

PV: 1 Lisa Gunnarsson SWE LSU 4.41

HT:

1 Molly Leppelmeier Kentucky 64.92

2 Jade Gates Kentucky 64.87

JT: 1 Rebekah Wales 53.46

4×100:

1 Kentucky 42.46

2 LSU 42.69

3 Tiger Olympians 43.24

4 Ohio State 43.40

5 Alabama 43.87

6 Houston 44.46

4×400:

1 LSU 3:29.88

2 Kentucky 3:33.49

3 Ohio State 3:33.53

Joe Walker Invitational, Oxford, MS, USA, April 8-9

World champion Sam Kendricks gained pole vault honours with a 5.65m leap, while Moroccan Anas Essayi won the 1500m in 3:39.03.

Brit Divine Oladipo won the shot with a 17.25m throw.

Yasmin Austridge set a 20-second PB in the steeplechase with 10:14.93 to go second in the UK rankings for 2022.

Men:

800: 1 Mario García ESP OleMiss 1:46.90

1500: 1 Anas Essayi MAR SCarolina 3:39.03

HJ: 1 Dontavious Hill Auburn 2.20

PV: 1 Sam Kendricks 5.65

DT: 1 Alan De Falchi BRA Alabama 58.42

HT:

1 Bobby Colantonio Alabama 70.04

2 Kieran Mckeag Alabama 69.15

JT: 1 Dagbjartur Dadi Jónsson ISL MississippiSt 75.19

4×100: 1 Auburn 39.54

Women:

3000SC:

1 Kayla Schiera SIllinois 9:58.31

4 Yasmin Austridge GBR Lamar 10:14.93

SP: 1 Divine Oladipo GBR Vanderbilt 17.25

HT:

1 Janeah Stewart 66.33

2 Shauniece O’Neal SIllinois 65.21

3 Jalani Davis OleMiss 64.37

4 Elisia Lancaster SIllinois 64.20

5 Amber Simpson GBR Memphis [RS] 63.51

4×100: 1 Ole Miss 44.93

John McDonnell Invitational, Fayetteville, AR, USA, April 7-8

World Indoor 400m finalist Marqueze Washington was first in the 100m in 10.28/1.1.

Darius Luff achieved a 13.59/0.4 110m hurdles PB.

Bahamian Laquan Nairn led the long jumpers with a 8.12/2.5 leap.

Men:

100 (1.1): 1 Marqueze Washington 10.28

110H (0.4): 1 Darius Luff Nebraska 13.59

PV: 1 Zach McWhorter BYU 5.55

LJ: 1 Laquarn Nairn BAH 8.12/2.5

HT: 1 Michael Bryan WichitaSt 70.33

Women:

HJ: 1 Jenna Rogers Nebraska 1.86

PV: 1 Amanda Fassold Arkansas 4.38

HT: 1 Maddy Nilles 64.83

South Florida Invitational, Tampa, FL, USA, April 8-9

Men:

100 (3.5): 1 Donatien Djero Northeastern 10.19

LJ: 1 Jeremiah Davis FloridaSt 7.81/4.2

4×100: 1 Florida State 39.26

Women:

100H (3.2): 1 Shaneylix Davila PUR SFlorida 13.03

Sun Angel Classic, Tempe, AZ, USA, April 7-9

Olympic finalist Brooke Andersen took the hammer victory in a world-leading 77.26m.

Jorinda van Klinken was first in the discus with a 62.38m throw, while Turner Washington won the men’s event with a 62.12m throw. Briton George Evans threw 59.52m in fourth.

Darrell Hill headed the shot field with a 21.25m throw ahead of Washington’s 20.87m.

Men:

200 (0.0):

1 David Dunlap NArizona 20.57

2 Justin Robinson ArizonaSt 20.67

HJ: 1 Ethan Harris GrandCanyon [RS] 2.22

PV: 1 Carson Waters 5.57

SP:

1 Darrell Hill 21.25

2 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 20.87

DT:

1 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 62.12

2 Ralford Mullings JAM ArizonaSt 62.08

3 Dallin Shurts BYU 60.08

4 George Evans GBR Kansas 59.52

5 Brian Williams 58.77

HT:

1 Adam Keenan CAN 74.79

2 Israel Oloyede GrandCanyon [RS] 71.17

4×100:

1 Arizona State 39.61

2 Mt. SAC 39.72

3 BYU 39.77

4 UTEP 39.78

Women:

HJ: 1 Rylee Anderson Kansas 1.85

SP: 1 Jessica Woodard 17.99

DT:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 62.38

2 Alexandra Emilianov MDA Kansas 58.91

3 Emily March IowaSt 57.35

HT:

1 Brooke Andersen 77.26

2 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR ArizonaSt 69.64

JT:

1 Ashton Riner BYU 54.58

2 Alizee Minard FRA 54.52

4×400: 1 San Diego State 3:34.57

Tennessee Relays, Knoxville, TN, USA, April 7-9

There were hammer wins for Nigerian record-holder Annette Echikunwoke’s 71.22m and Daniel Haugh’s 74.72m.

Estonian Janek Oiglane won the decathlon with a 8405 points total, improving his PB from the 8371 he scored at the London World Championships in 2017.

His individual marks were 10.89/1.2 100m, 7.42/2.1 long jump, 15.02m shot, 2.00m high jump, 49.28 400m, 14.33/1.6 hurdles, 43.05m discus, 4.95m pole vault; 72.29m javelin and 4:39.29 1500m. Kyle Garland was second on 8133 points.

Nigerian Favour Ashe was the 100m winner in a wind-assisted 10.11/2.9.

British NCAA Indoor mile medallist Ellie Leather improved her 5000m PB to 16:23.43 in winning her race.

Men:

100 (2.9): 1 Favour Ashe NGR Tennessee 10.11

110H (2.3):

1 Devon Brooks Clemson 13.57

2 Giano Roberts Clemson 13.64

DT:

1 Adar Sheere ISR Louisville 58.04

2 Zach Gehm YoungstownSt 58.02

HT:

1 Daniel Haugh 74.72

2 Denzel Comenentia NED 72.34

3 Konstadínos Záltos GRE Minnesota 69.31

JT:

1 Curtis Thompson 77.71

2 Marc Minichello Penn 74.91

Dec:

1 Janek Õiglane EST 8405 (inc JT 72.29)

2 Kyle Garland Georgia 8133

Women:

5000: Ellie Leather GBR 16:23.43

HJ: 1 Abigail Kwarteng GHA MidTennSt 1.83

SP: 1 Latavia Maines Tennessee 17.18

DT: 1 Shelby Frank Minnesota 56.35

HT:

1 Annette Echikunwoke NGR 71.22

2 Stamatía Skarvélis GRE 69.64

3 Mayyi Mahama Penn 65.01

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE