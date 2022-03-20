Details of the English Schools and the North East Relays

NORTH EAST RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Peterlee, March 19

Stephen Jackson led on the opening stage of the men’s race for Sunderland and they then had Liam Taylor and Steve Rankin complete the top three fastest legs before winning by nearly two minutes from Tyne Bridge, Martin Duff reports.

Third fastest last year behind this year’s Inter-Counties champion Calum Johnson, who was in the Gateshead winning quartet then, Jackson moved his club up from second, in 2021, to take the title from a reduced field this time out.

It was a similar story in the senior women’s event where Kim Simpson led for Gateshead on the opener as her team mates then also posted the top three fastest laps as they too moved up from second last year.

Men (4x3km):

1 Sunderland 45:05 (S Jackson 10:47, L Taylor 10:58, N Rodenby 12:17, S Rankin 11:03); 2 Tyne Br 46:53 C Jones 11:30, P O’Mara 11:34, A Hall 12:27, R Holt 11:22); 3 Gateshead 48:06 (P Grimoldby 11:50, S Hansen 11:32, C Parkin 12:50, S Medd 11:54); 4 Aycliffe 49:53; 4 Derwent V 50:43; 6 Elvet 51:05

Fastest: 1 Jackson 10:47; Taylor 10:58; Rankin 11:03

M40 (3x3km):

1 Elvet 35:23 (M Littlewood 12:07, M Warner 11:48, G Watt 11:28); 2 Tyne Br 35:17; 3 Durham 39:37; 4 Elswick 40:30; 5 Sunderland 40:51; 6 Durham B 41:41

Fastest: 1 Watt 11:28; Warner 11:48; P Turner (Tyne BR) 11:57

Women (3x3km):

1 Gateshead 39:04 (K Simpson 12:40, J Giles 13:01, B Curran 13:23; 2 Crook 43:02; S Shields 45:42; 4 Elvet 47:27; 5 Wallsend 48:05; 6 Saltwell 50:44

Fastest: Simpson 12:40; Giles 13:01; Curran 13:23

W35 (3x3km):

1 Elswick 43:09 (F Smith 13:47, D Spoor 15:16, J Brown 14:06); NSP 43:15; 3 NSP B 47:47; 4 Elvet 48:37; 5 S Shields 49:04; 6 Wallsend 49:06

Fastest: Smith 13:47; J Murdy (S Shields) 14:04; J Brown (Elswick) 14:06

ESAA ENGLISH SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Hop Farm, Paddock Wood, March 19

Senior boys (U20 men) (6.995km):

1 L Small (Kent) 23:12

2 A Melloy (Cambridgeshire) 23:17

3 F Sproul (Cumbria) 23:20

4 R Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 23:23

5 R Ashton (Lancashire) 23:3

6 J Ponter (Somerset) 23:32

7 J Small (Kent) 23:37

8 J Knockton (Cheshire, U17) 23:39

9 B Brown (Hampshire, U17) 23:44; 10 S Burnell (Hertfordshire) 23:53; 11 J Blevins (Northumberland, U17) 23:55; 12 J Deacon (Lancashire, U17) 23:56; 13 M Taylor (Kent) 23:56; 14 L Stone (Surrey) 23:56; 15 L Birdseye (Berkshire, U17) 23:57; 16 S Robinson (Avon, U17) 23:57; 17 C Stephenson (Yorkshire) 24:10; 18 L Davis (Gloucestershire, U17) 24:18; 19 W Jerome (Hampshire) 24:19; 20 G Couttie (Yorkshire, U17) 24:21; 21 D Maydew (Somerset) 24:22; 22 J Richardson (Cheshire, U17) 24:27; 23 I Rothwell (Cambridgeshire, U17) 24:28; 24 T Smales (Humberside) 24:29; 25 A Thompson (Yorkshire) 24:29; 26 T Chandler (Surrey) 24:29; 27 S Hopkins (Greater Manchester) 24:29; 28 G Mastrolonardo (Yorkshire, U17) 24:30; 29 J Keir (Kent, U17) 24:33; 30 A Hudson (Surrey) 24:34; 31 F Ward (Northamptonshire) 24:35; 32 W Longden (Greater Manchester) 24:37; 33 D Hayes (Merseyside) 24:38; 34 W Strickley (Merseyside, U17) 24:39; 35 S Loughlin (Lancashire) 24:40; 36 S Gilson (Derbyshire) 24:41; 37 T Jones (Merseyside, U17) 24:42; 38 T Perry (Devon) 24:45; 39 T Bentley (West Midlands) 24:46; 40 M Dubery (Kent) 24:46; 41 H Jonas (Norfolk, U17) 24:46; 42 M Gar (Surrey) 24:47; 43 O Conway (Oxfordshire, U17) 24:47; 44 J Davies (Derbyshire) 24:47; 45 O James (Dorset) 24:48; 46 A Savage-Swaine (Avon, U17) 24:49; 47 S Burkitt (Suffolk) 24:49; 48 M Smith (Surrey, U17) 24:51; 49 K Wiles (Humberside) 24:55; 50 H Jinks (Oxfordshire) 24:55; 51 J Hale (Merseyside) 24:56; 52 A Rushforth (Hampshire) 24:57; 53 E Gear (Kent) 24:58; 54 M Price (Hereford/Worcestershire) 24:58; 55 T Heal (Somerset) 25:01; 56 C Coulson (Durham) 25:02; 57 J Harrison (Cornwall) 25:02; 58 J MacDonald (Kent, U17) 25:04; 59 J Taylor (London, U17) 25:06; 60 H Hewitt (Lincolnshire, U17) 25:06; 61 H Pickard (Greater Manchester, U17) 25:08; 62 J Kandola (Norfolk, U17) 25:08; 63 T Le Cheminant (Channel Islands) 25:09; 64 D Fisher (Somerset, U17) 25:09; 65 J Brook (Middlesex) 25:10; 66 J O’Connell (Leicestershire/Rutland) 25:10; 67 E Brady-Jones (Merseyside, U17) 25:10; 68 A Flaherty (Yorkshire) 25:11; 69 J Vaughan (Hereford/Worcestershire) 25:12; 70 O Mills (Cambridgeshire) 25:14; 71 S Lea (Hereford/Worcestershire, U17) 25:15; 72 H Mackie (Yorkshire) 25:15; 73 L Stubbs (Hertfordshire) 25:17; 74 T Kimber (Sussex) 25:19; 75 D Holman (Lancashire, U17) 25:20; 76 W Nuttall (Essex, U17) 25:20; 77 D Hughes (Durham) 25:21; 78 T Shaw (Yorkshire) 25:22; 79 E Patton (Yorkshire, U17) 25:22; 80 J Palmer (Oxfordshire) 25:22; 81 O Hitchcock (Suffolk, U17) 25:23; 82 S Greenstein (Hertfordshire, U17) 25:23; 83 A Leworthy (Devon) 25:26; 84 B Hinchcliffe (Berkshire) 25:28; 85 L Hampshire (Merseyside) 25:28; 86 A Hughes (Durham, U17) 25:29; 87 R Foster (Dorset, U17) 25:29; 88 M Stevens (Berkshire) 25:30; 89 K Evans Lombe (Suffolk) 25:30; 90 K Tung (Shropshire, U17) 25:31; 91 J Wragg (Derbyshire) 25:33; 92 C Hudson (Middlesex) 25:35; 93 M Ruby (Dorset, U17) 25:35; 94 J Perry (Essex, U17) 25:36; 95 B Williamson (Bedfordshire) 25:37; 96 D Evans (Warwickshire, U17) 25:38; 97 N Campion (Bedfordshire, U17) 25:39; 98 B White (Hampshire, SEN) 25:40; 99 L Peterson (Buckinghamshire) 25:41; 100 N Coy (Yorkshire) 25:42; 101 G Ogden (Surrey) 25:43; 102 T Manton (Greater Manchester, U17) 25:43; 103 F Roden (Yorkshire, U17) 25:44; 104 F White (West Midlands, U17) 25:44; 105 B Cumberland (Oxfordshire) 25:44; 106 S Marney (Hampshire, U17) 25:45; 107 T Hutton (Sussex, U17) 25:46; 108 S Christie (Northumberland, U17) 25:46; 109 O Craggs (Berkshire, U17) 25:50; 110 Z Houghton (Norfolk) 25:51; 111 D Benton (London) 25:53; 112 C Parker (Berkshire, U17) 25:53; 113 Z Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 25:53; 114 F Powe (Devon, U17) 25:54; 115 J Peck (Suffolk, U17) 25:55; 116 W Sutcliffe (Merseyside, U17) 25:56; 117 T O’Mahoney (Durham, U17) 25:58; 118 J Doye (Essex) 25:58; 119 I Arnott (Kent, U17) 25:58; 120 B Noon (Sussex) 25:59; 121 J Bell (Gloucestershire) 26:00; 122 T Jacques (Yorkshire) 26:00; 123 L Bailey (Wiltshire, U17) 26:00; 124 J Anderson (Northumberland) 26:02; 125 F Adams (Suffolk) 26:02; 126 W Curry (Lancashire, U17) 26:02; 127 I Battye (Greater Manchester, U17) 26:04; 128 R Rivero-Stevenet (Surrey) 26:04; 129 B Harrison (Cornwall) 26:05; 130 M Watson (Middlesex) 26:06; 131 W Goddard (Berkshire) 26:06; 132 R Slater (Durham, U17) 26:08; 133 M Benyan (Cambridgeshire) 26:08; 134 A Barber (Leicestershire/Rutland) 26:09; 135 T Woodward (Essex) 26:09; 136 D Stevens (Yorkshire) 26:10; 137 J Winship (Hampshire, U17) 26:11; 138 W Annable (Derbyshire, U17) 26:12; 139 R Corrin (Isle of Man, U17) 26:12; 140 L McCormack (Greater Manchester, U17) 26:13; 141 J Smith (Norfolk, U13) 26:13; 142 B Sims (Oxfordshire, U17) 26:14; 143 O Douglass (Northumberland, U17) 26:15; 144 M Walton (Northumberland, U17) 26:15; 145 O Meadowcroft (Buckinghamshire) 26:16; 146 A Sproston (Sussex, U17) 26:16; 147 R Carr (Northamptonshire, U17) 26:16; 148 J Tilley (Northumberland, U17) 26:17; 149 E Patel (West Midlands, U17) 26:18; 150 C Daley (Northumberland) 26:19; 151 L Talbot (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 26:19; 152 H Ross-Hughes (Merseyside) 26:20; 153 A Pipe (Cambridgeshire, U17) 26:20; 154 F Goodhew (Avon, U17) 26:21; 155 H Fagan (Middlesex, U17) 26:23; 156 J Cumberland (Oxfordshire, U17) 26:24; 157 A Hammond (Wiltshire, U17) 26:24; 158 M Winfield (Hertfordshire, U17) 26:25; 159 J Hayward (Suffolk, U17) 26:25; 160 J Price (Shropshire) 26:26; 161 R Doran (London) 26:27; 162 W Campbell (Hampshire, U17) 26:27; 163 D Carney (Cheshire, U17) 26:27; 164 J Dickinson (Lancashire) 26:28; 165 T Emery (Middlesex, U17) 26:29; 166 L Finch (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 26:31; 167 S Kerfoot (Avon) 26:33; 168 T Clay (Yorkshire, U17) 26:33; 169 B Squires (Yorkshire) 26:34; 170 B Squire (Nottinghamshire) 26:37; 171 M Brunnock (Hereford/Worcestershire, U17) 26:37; 172 J Milton (Avon) 26:37; 173 C Fletcher (Greater Manchester, U17) 26:37; 174 A Kumar (Lincolnshire, U17) 26:38; 175 G Thomas (Devon, U17) 26:38; 176 J Gilbert (Yorkshire, U17) 26:38; 177 J Patton (Yorkshire) 26:38; 178 J Darcy (Buckinghamshire) 26:39; 179 L Messenger-Jones (Cumbria) 26:40; 180 J Campbell (Buckinghamshire) 26:41; 181 C O’Neill (Hertfordshire, U17) 26:41; 182 S Nesbitt (Middlesex, U17) 26:41; 183 T Senior (Derbyshire, U17) 26:43; 184 L Best (Sussex, SEN) 26:44; 185 G Loska (Staffordshire, U17) 26:44; 186 S Hollins (Cheshire, U17) 26:44; 187 O Combley (Yorkshire, U17) 26:46; 188 S Priday (Devon) 26:46; 189 J Hughes (Lancashire) 26:47; 190 O Emment (Surrey, U17) 26:50; 191 J Reeve (Durham, U17) 26:50; 192 M Stapleton (Essex, U17) 26:51; 193 K Nicholson (Northamptonshire, U17) 26:51; 194 D Tomaselli (Cambridgeshire) 26:52; 195 S Green (Northamptonshire, U17) 26:53; 196 E Brown (Yorkshire, U17) 26:54; 197 O Pitcher (Dorset, U17) 26:55; 198 G O’Connor (West Midlands, U17) 26:56; 199 T Cook (Bedfordshire) 26:58; 200 D Dayman (Devon) 26:59; 201 J English (London, U17) 26:59; 202 J Dunn (Dorset, U17) 26:59; 203 L Shrewsbury (Gloucestershire, U17) 27:00; 204 J Swindale (Lincolnshire, U17) 27:01; 205 H Wood (Wiltshire) 27:01; 206 J Wraith (Durham) 27:02; 207 M Berry (Suffolk, U17) 27:02; 208 J Barrington (Dorset) 27:04; 209 N Sillence (Northumberland, U17) 27:04; 210 F Harrison (Cumbria) 27:05; 211 N Cay (Buckinghamshire, U17) 27:05; 212 J Stephen (Sussex, U17) 27:05; 213 J Mckenny (Durham, U17) 27:06; 214 B Chambers (Sussex, U17) 27:07; 215 C Swales (Isle of Man, U17) 27:07; 216 F Sleeman (London) 27:08; 217 L Manley (Cheshire) 27:09; 218 M Fabian (Suffolk, U17) 27:10; 219 O Stringer (Yorkshire, U17) 27:10; 220 F Hawkins (Gloucestershire) 27:11; 221 J Collenette (Gloucestershire) 27:11; 222 B Thompson (Norfolk, U17) 27:12; 223 F Newton (Wiltshire) 27:15; 224 A Keeble (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 27:17; 225 J Chamberlain (Hertfordshire) 27:17; 226 N Bennett (Northamptonshire) 27:17; 227 E Prentice (Yorkshire, U17) 27:18; 228 T Mason (Devon) 27:19; 229 J Bailey (Middlesex, U17) 27:20; 230 N Campbell (Warwickshire) 27:21; 231 J Coburn (Shropshire) 27:21; 232 D Smith (West Midlands) 27:22; 233 H Thompson (Northamptonshire) 27:23; 234 W Armstrong (Somerset) 27:27; 235 C Lomax (West Midlands, U17) 27:27; 236 L Matharu (Hertfordshire, U17) 27:31; 237 H Bond (Staffordshire) 27:32; 238 R Thomas (Avon) 27:34; 239 H Rose (Buckinghamshire, U17) 27:35; 240 C Foord (Leicestershire/Rutland) 27:36; 241 J Rankin-Acosta (Wiltshire) 27:36; 242 C Howorth (Yorkshire) 27:37; 243 A Pester (Warwickshire) 27:40; 244 T Strebel (Shropshire, U17) 27:40; 245 J Turner (Lincolnshire) 27:40; 246 E Cairns (Bedfordshire, U17) 27:40; 247 J Smith (Dorset) 27:46; 248 J Reindel (Cambridgeshire, U17) 27:46; 249 E Clowes (Staffordshire, U17) 27:51; 250 R Chang (Wiltshire, U17) 27:55

Inter boys (U17) (5.75km):

1 B Pye (Durham) 19:12

2 J Dargan (Hampshire) 19:19

3 R Price (Cheshire, U15) 19:20

4 A Adams (Gloucestershire) 19:20

5 A Collier (Buckinghamshire, U15) 19:23

6 C Norman (Surrey) 19:24

7 L McCay (Merseyside) 19:30

8 H Dover (Suffolk) 19:33

9 S Plummer (Essex, U15) 19:34; 10 W Rabjohns (Dorset) 19:38; 11 M Pickering (Surrey) 19:40; 12 M Waterworth (Sussex) 19:46; 13 A Dack (Kent, U15) 19:47; 14 Q Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 19:49; 15 G Stubbs (Hertfordshire, U15) 19:53; 16 A Ballard (Essex, U15) 20:00; 17 J Stevens (Kent) 20:01; 18 C Allmond (Cumbria) 20:04; 19 J Ormrod (Lancashire) 20:06; 20 T Slane (Northumberland) 20:07; 21 L Newton (Sussex) 20:08; 22 W de Vere Owen (Northumberland) 20:08; 23 O Schofield (Greater Manchester, U15) 20:13; 24 D Richardson (Cumbria) 20:13; 25 J Greenhalgh (Nottinghamshire) 20:14; 26 H Wilson (Hampshire, SEN) 20:15; 27 J Prendergast (Kent) 20:20; 28 A Darood (Yorkshire) 20:22; 29 L Conway (Cambridgeshire, U15) 20:25; 30 A Poulston (Merseyside) 20:26; 31 C Wright (Sussex) 20:29; 32 J Trangmar (Cambridgeshire, U15) 20:29; 33 W Walker (Lancashire) 20:30; 34 F Hart (Gloucestershire) 20:30; 35 F Schiller (Lancashire) 20:31; 36 H Maxwell (Wiltshire, U15) 20:32; 37 A Burgess (West Midlands, U15) 20:33; 38 E Supple (Bedfordshire) 20:33; 39 T Bongaerts (Norfolk) 20:34; 40 I Henderson (Gloucestershire) 20:35; 41 J Grange (Essex, U15) 20:36; 42 H Kentish (Buckinghamshire) 20:37; 43 J Rees Gara (Greater Manchester) 20:38; 44 H McGuinness (Sussex) 20:39; 45 J Adamson (Lincolnshire) 20:40; 46 E Bond (Northumberland) 20:40; 47 N Paterson (Kent, U15) 20:40; 48 B Bruce-Gonzalez (Hampshire) 20:41; 49 A Wilson-Spence (Hereford/Worcestershire) 20:41; 50 S Beedell (Lincolnshire) 20:44; 51 B Marr (Northumberland) 20:44; 52 I Bradley (Avon) 20:46; 53 T Carpenter (Lincolnshire) 20:47; 54 B Andrews-Callec (Channel Islands, U15) 20:49; 55 C Foley (Surrey) 20:51; 56 A Finch (Hertfordshire) 20:51; 57 B Wagstaff (Wiltshire) 20:52; 58 F Coverson-martin (Oxfordshire) 20:52; 59 A Durham (Essex, U15) 20:52; 60 L Gambling (Suffolk, U15) 20:53; 61 D Williams (Devon, U15) 20:56; 62 J Redmond (Merseyside) 20:58; 63 L Parker (Yorkshire) 20:58; 64 M Webster (Merseyside, U15) 20:58; 65 J Lewis (Hampshire, U15) 20:59; 66 L Stabler (Yorkshire) 20:59; 67 L Mills (Cornwall) 20:59; 68 W Atkins (Hampshire, U15) 20:59; 69 S Riley (Essex) 21:00; 70 F Shepherd (Kent, U15) 21:00; 71 M Fisher (Suffolk) 21:00; 72 H Johnston (Buckinghamshire) 21:01; 73 C Chilton (London) 21:01; 74 D Millard (Somerset, U15) 21:02; 75 T Adler (Surrey) 21:02; 76 C Ferris (Sussex) 21:03; 77 O Denson (Buckinghamshire) 21:04; 78 J Clayton (Sussex, U15) 21:04; 79 T Ash (Lincolnshire, U15) 21:05; 80 F Meredith (Greater Manchester, U15) 21:05; 81 W Pridden (Hereford/Worcestershire, U15) 21:06; 82 T Dawson (Durham) 21:06; 83 S Lippiatt (Wiltshire) 21:08; 84 S Perry (Isle of Man, U15) 21:09; 85 M Russell (Greater Manchester) 21:09; 86 R Shearer (Suffolk) 21:10; 87 L Hamblen (Hampshire) 21:11; 88 R Davies (Northumberland) 21:11; 89 G Hopkins (Kent) 21:13; 90 A Tilt (Northamptonshire, U15) 21:13; 91 E Pinder (Buckinghamshire, U15) 21:14; 92 L Hatton (Merseyside, U15) 21:15; 93 J Marks (Middlesex) 21:15; 94 J Hunt (Surrey, U15) 21:17; 95 J Barnes (Berkshire) 21:18; 96 B Sproats (Northumberland, U15) 21:19; 97 T Gilliver (Derbyshire, U15) 21:19; 98 T Clark (Greater Manchester) 21:21; 99 D Thompson (Lancashire) 21:21; 100 H Totton (Buckinghamshire) 21:21; 101 E Vickers (Humberside) 21:22; 102 H Williams (Somerset) 21:24; 103 A Pinder (Buckinghamshire, U15) 21:25; 104 R Snelson (Warwickshire) 21:25; 105 D Van Aardt (Leicestershire/Rutland) 21:26; 106 D Segger-Staveley (Yorkshire) 21:26; 107 E Nation (Greater Manchester) 21:27; 108 J Hunt (Surrey, U15) 21:27; 109 C Elliott (Middlesex) 21:28; 110 T Wood (Wiltshire) 21:28; 111 T Doy (Warwickshire, U15) 21:29; 112 J Cooper (Yorkshire, U15) 21:29; 113 L Pascoe (Devon) 21:30; 114 C McConnon (Middlesex, U15) 21:31; 115 G Thomas (Berkshire) 21:32; 116 M Bloxham (Leicestershire/Rutland) 21:33; 117 O Kinirons (London) 21:33; 118 A Boyer (Durham, U15) 21:34; 119 O Newbery (Dorset, U15) 21:34; 120 E Busfield (Derbyshire, U15) 21:34; 121 H Samkin (Lincolnshire) 21:35; 122 J Brassington (Cumbria, U15) 21:35; 123 L Starr (Northamptonshire) 21:35; 124 E Gaskin (Yorkshire) 21:36; 125 A Bordewich (Yorkshire) 21:37; 126 Z Watson (Yorkshire) 21:38; 127 J Orr (Nottinghamshire) 21:38; 128 T Taylor (Suffolk, U15) 21:38; 129 B Simpson-Alexander (Wiltshire) 21:39; 130 T Lucas (West Midlands, U15) 21:40; 131 A Barnes (Oxfordshire, U15) 21:40; 132 T Chadwick (London, U15) 21:41; 133 H Parker-Mclain (Shropshire, U15) 21:41; 134 A Lydon (Cambridgeshire) 21:42; 135 W Walker (West Midlands, U20) 21:42; 136 J Warren (Lancashire) 21:42; 137 K Gibson (Cornwall, U15) 21:43; 138 I Leydon (Cheshire) 21:44; 139 A Marshall (Hertfordshire) 21:44; 140 J Harvey (Somerset) 21:45; 141 H Roebuck (Hampshire) 21:45; 142 B Dewar (Berkshire, U15) 21:46; 143 A Bishop (Surrey) 21:46; 144 E Dagg (Bedfordshire, U15) 21:46; 145 E Barnes-Heath (Lincolnshire) 21:47; 146 E Clement (Hertfordshire, U15) 21:48; 147 S Johnston (Berkshire) 21:48; 148 G Eastman (Cornwall) 21:49; 149 C O Neill (Staffordshire) 21:50; 150 D Wort (West Midlands, U15) 21:50; 151 J Maxwell (Wiltshire, U15) 21:50; 152 T Preston (Lincolnshire, U15) 21:51; 153 A Budding (Yorkshire, U15) 21:52; 154 D Conway (Norfolk) 21:52; 155 D Baah-Okyere (London, U15) 21:52; 156 J Markey (Avon) 21:53; 157 B Street (Middlesex, U15) 21:53; 158 J Heap (Merseyside, U15) 21:53; 159 M Morgan (Cambridgeshire) 21:53; 160 E Harrison (Shropshire, U15) 21:54; 161 S Bentham (Yorkshire, U15) 21:54; 162 B Gostick (Hertfordshire) 21:54; 163 I Morgan (Cambridgeshire) 21:55; 164 B Taylor (Nottinghamshire, U15) 21:55; 165 L Burnage (Hereford/Worcestershire) 21:55; 166 H Daniel (Berkshire) 21:56; 167 B Smith (Warwickshire, U15) 21:56; 168 W Browne (Norfolk) 21:56; 169 L Baumgartner (Devon) 21:56; 170 M Standen (Devon, U15) 21:57; 171 T Gardiner (Suffolk) 21:57; 172 H Smith (Norfolk) 21:58; 173 D Carter (Northamptonshire) 21:59; 174 H Birchall (Dorset, U15) 21:59; 175 B Hall (Lancashire) 21:59; 176 N Heal (Somerset, U15) 22:00; 177 B Killeen (Staffordshire) 22:00; 178 S Tarn (Durham, U15) 22:00; 179 E Kelso (Northumberland, U15) 22:02; 180 T Brinkley (Warwickshire) 22:02; 181 A Jones (Dorset) 22:06; 182 G Christmas (Cambridgeshire, U15) 22:06; 183 L Rogers (Northamptonshire) 22:07; 184 R Welch (Gloucestershire) 22:07; 185 T Kennedy (Hereford/Worcestershire) 22:09; 186 V Bakrania (Avon, U15) 22:09; 187 J O’Reilly (Cheshire) 22:09; 188 J Flood (Nottinghamshire, U15) 22:10; 189 I Jessop-Tranter (Buckinghamshire, U15) 22:10; 190 M Webb (Sussex, U15) 22:11; 191 O Hill (Dorset) 22:11; 192 W Galliford (Hertfordshire) 22:11; 193 M Wentzell (Cambridgeshire, U15) 22:12; 194 R Tuck (Suffolk) 22:12; 195 B Edwards (Humberside) 22:12; 196 L Dye (Nottinghamshire) 22:12; 197 C Teare (Isle of Man, U15) 22:12; 198 E Stokes (Durham) 22:12; 199 R Bowden (Cheshire, U15) 22:14; 200 M Thomasson (Lancashire, U15) 22:17; 201 H Peacocke (Greater Manchester, U15) 22:17; 202 N Stanton (Hereford/Worcestershire) 22:17; 203 J Winter (Yorkshire, U15) 22:18; 204 H Griffiths (Shropshire) 22:19; 205 N Wright (Essex) 22:19; 206 H Sheffield (Gloucestershire, U15) 22:19; 207 B Grant-williams (Cornwall) 22:20; 208 N Haldane (Berkshire) 22:20; 209 G Ellis (Yorkshire, U15) 22:21; 210 S Tilley (Suffolk, U15) 22:22; 211 B Taylor (Merseyside) 22:23; 212 S Yellop (Norfolk, U15) 22:24; 213 G Ward (Hertfordshire) 22:24; 214 O Buchan (London, U15) 22:25; 215 R Fabian (Essex) 22:25; 216 J Neilson (West Midlands) 22:26; 217 T Taylor (Cheshire, U15) 22:27; 218 B Hawkyard (Hereford/Worcestershire, U15) 22:27; 219 T McKie (Cleveland) 22:27; 220 C Morgan (Oxfordshire, U15) 22:28; 221 M Hill (West Midlands) 22:29; 222 R Frankel (Shropshire) 22:29; 223 K Hatcher (Cumbria) 22:33; 224 J Streatfield-james (Wiltshire) 22:33; 225 R Bonsall (Derbyshire) 22:34; 226 T Clark (Berkshire) 22:34; 227 J Walton (Greater Manchester, U15) 22:34; 228 H Richards (Oxfordshire) 22:34; 229 L Shaw-cahungo (Durham, SEN) 22:35; 230 F Downes (Somerset, U15) 22:35; 231 D Neale (Wiltshire, U15) 22:35; 232 S Greenwell (Warwickshire) 22:36; 233 J Collini (Derbyshire) 22:37; 234 J Styrin (Dorset, U15) 22:38; 235 C Schade (Isle of Man) 22:38; 236 D Weilds (Shropshire, U15) 22:38; 237 C Ranford (Staffordshire) 22:39; 238 B Osmond (Devon) 22:40; 239 J Robson (Northamptonshire) 22:40; 240 H Fraser (Kent, U15) 22:40; 241 E Lusty (Cornwall, U15) 22:41; 242 J Pickering (Northamptonshire, U15) 22:41; 243 J Dagg (Bedfordshire, U15) 22:41; 244 R Dey (Cumbria) 22:42; 245 T Maynard (Devon) 22:45; 246 A Varey (Cumbria, U15) 22:46; 247 J Hayes (London, U15) 22:46; 248 J Whittingham (Staffordshire, U15) 22:47; 249 T Dainty (West Midlands) 22:47; 250 O Sherratt (Oxfordshire, U15) 22:47; 251 L Powell (Derbyshire, U15) 22:47; 252 C O’Hare (Yorkshire, U15) 22:48; 253 J Cobb (Somerset) 22:49; 254 O Bishop (Somerset) 22:49; 255 W Askew (Yorkshire, U15) 22:50; 256 C Pirie (Devon) 22:50; 257 T Whetton (Gloucestershire) 22:50; 258 S Franzreb (Nottinghamshire, U15) 22:51; 259 F Cushing (Northamptonshire, U15) 22:52; 260 M Cullimore (Warwickshire, U15) 22:52; 261 F Friedersdorff (Leicestershire/Rutland, U15) 22:54; 262 L Robson (Northamptonshire, U15) 22:55; 263 M Smith (Cambridgeshire, U15) 22:55; 264 C Smith (Warwickshire, U15) 22:55; 265 G Beevers (Durham) 22:56; 266 I Bastow (Yorkshire, U15) 22:57; 267 J Sunderland (Yorkshire, U15) 22:59; 268 M Buckmaster (Bedfordshire) 23:00; 269 T Corwood (Cheshire, U15) 23:00; 270 F Houghton (Cornwall) 23:01; 271 A Boydell (Nottinghamshire) 23:01; 272 K Davies (Humberside, U15) 23:02; 273 B Carter (Yorkshire, U15) 23:02; 274 T Gavin (Gloucestershire, U15) 23:03; 275 J O’Leary (West Midlands) 23:03; 276 H Glyn (London) 23:03; 277 R Croasdale (Cheshire, U15) 23:03; 278 C McMullan (Cheshire) 23:03; 279 G Wallace (Yorkshire) 23:04; 280 A Hearn (Avon, U15) 23:07; 281 S Wright (Yorkshire) 23:07; 282 L Bradley (Staffordshire) 23:09; 283 N Thomas (Hampshire, U15) 23:09; 284 C West (Lincolnshire) 23:11; 285 J Mingoia (Berkshire) 23:14; 286 C Preece (Shropshire) 23:14; 287 K Wallinger (Cleveland, U15) 23:15; 288 J Williams (Dorset, U15) 23:16; 289 M Holden (Oxfordshire, U15) 23:16; 290 D Dunwell (Isle of Man, U15) 23:17; 291 M Noakes (Sussex, U15) 23:19; 292 H Cotton (Oxfordshire) 23:20; 293 H Dadd (Leicestershire/Rutland, U15) 23:22; 294 B Maldonado (Leicestershire/Rutland) 23:26; 295 D Smith (Bedfordshire, U15) 23:27; 296 E Logue (Yorkshire, U15) 23:29; 297 B Giles (Durham, U15) 23:33; 298 C Reynolds (Norfolk) 23:34; 299 D Teaside (Hereford/Worcestershire) 23:34; 300 P Rabey (London) 23:36

Junior boys (U15) (4.395km):

1 J Meyburgh (Surrey, U13) 13:04

2 A Lennon (Surrey) 13:12

3 A Pearson (Hampshire) 13:22

4 I Stabler (Yorkshire) 13:27

5 W Birchall (Dorset, U13) 13:30

6 E Grime (Greater Manchester, U13) 13:32

7 O Head (Kent) 13:33

8 G Wilson (Lincolnshire) 13:33

9 R Price (Hampshire) 13:43; 10 F Goodman (Sussex) 13:45; 11 N Scott-Donkin (Cambridgeshire) 13:48; 12 O Calvert (Northumberland) 13:50; 13 M Solomon (Middlesex, U13) 13:50; 14 A Didaskalou (Surrey) 13:51; 15 J Sanderson (Yorkshire) 13:51; 16 O Tomlinson (Northumberland) 13:52; 17 S Wilson (Gloucestershire) 13:57; 18 J Hurrell (Essex) 13:59; 19 E Holden (Nottinghamshire) 13:59; 20 J Marwood (Cheshire) 13:59; 21 A Peaker (Yorkshire) 14:00; 22 F Rowe (Essex, U13) 14:00; 23 F Gotobe (Essex) 14:02; 24 W McNally (Cumbria) 14:04; 25 O Kearney (Merseyside) 14:04; 26 M Fraser (Lancashire) 14:05; 27 C Oliveira (Devon) 14:05; 28 O Ulfig (Staffordshire) 14:08; 29 J Ryan (Nottinghamshire) 14:09; 30 J Scanes (Kent, U13) 14:10; 31 A Lane (Warwickshire) 14:12; 32 E Lewis (Oxfordshire) 14:12; 33 J McAllen (Suffolk) 14:12; 34 S Hembry (Hereford/Worcestershire) 14:12; 35 C Court (Somerset) 14:13; 36 C Haines (Avon) 14:13; 37 M Gillas (Berkshire) 14:13; 38 O Cooney (Lincolnshire) 14:14; 39 O Reynolds (Hampshire, U13) 14:16; 40 R Gambling (Suffolk, U13) 14:17; 41 L McDonogh (Northumberland) 14:18; 42 Z Sargent (Devon) 14:19; 43 D Carr (Cornwall) 14:20; 44 C Roebuck (Somerset) 14:20; 45 S Scrase-Field (London) 14:21; 46 N Lamb (Northamptonshire) 14:21; 47 W Dunlop (Oxfordshire) 14:21; 48 H Farley (Dorset) 14:22; 49 J Atkinson (Norfolk) 14:23; 50 D Munn (Buckinghamshire) 14:23; 51 R Harrison-Adams (Greater Manchester, U13) 14:23; 52 H Knox (Northumberland) 14:24; 53 O Cresswell (West Midlands) 14:25; 54 T Roberts (Buckinghamshire, U13) 14:25; 55 I Thompson (Channel Islands) 14:25; 56 T Merrien (Channel Islands) 14:26; 57 W Platts (Yorkshire) 14:26; 58 M Rose-Brown (Norfolk) 14:27; 59 J Brown (Cleveland) 14:27; 60 J Titmas (Berkshire) 14:28; 61 W Keens (Yorkshire) 14:28; 62 T Loughlin (Wiltshire, U13) 14:28; 63 H Wright (Essex) 14:28; 64 O Scott (Kent) 14:28; 65 J Adkin (Leicestershire/Rutland, U13) 14:29; 66 C Jones (Cleveland, U13) 14:29; 67 N Gallagher-Thompson (Yorkshire) 14:29; 68 T Jennings (Hampshire) 14:29; 69 S Wright (Cambridgeshire) 14:30; 70 B Keeley (Cheshire, U13) 14:30; 71 F Goddard (Greater Manchester) 14:31; 72 J Orchard (Northamptonshire) 14:32; 73 L Walker (Yorkshire) 14:32; 74 E Lowe (Nottinghamshire, U13) 14:32; 75 T Ronchetti (Kent) 14:33; 76 A Hughes (Buckinghamshire) 14:33; 77 O Buck (London) 14:33; 78 S Aspey (Lancashire, U13) 14:34; 79 B Ward (Hampshire) 14:34; 80 R Mack (Warwickshire) 14:34; 81 B Catchpole (Kent, U13) 14:35; 82 K Hamilton (Lancashire, U13) 14:35; 83 Q Seymour (Essex) 14:36; 84 M Jewell (Cumbria) 14:37; 85 E Easterbrooke (Oxfordshire) 14:37; 86 T Webb (Somerset) 14:38; 87 J Petrie (Kent, U13) 14:38; 88 S Lees (Yorkshire) 14:38; 89 S Lowe (Derbyshire) 14:39; 90 E Manning (Surrey) 14:39; 91 A Addison (Cumbria) 14:40; 92 A Elliott (Cheshire, U13) 14:41; 93 Z Lambert (Warwickshire) 14:43; 94 N Taylor (London) 14:43; 95 J Ramshaw (Durham, U13) 14:44; 96 L Ejika Aka (Yorkshire) 14:44; 97 L Paddison (Leicestershire/Rutland) 14:44; 98 L Trubridge (Cornwall, U13) 14:44; 99 T Harvey-Smith (Middlesex) 14:44; 100 F Roderick (Wiltshire) 14:45; 101 W Hembry (Hereford/Worcestershire) 14:45; 102 J Diacon (Yorkshire) 14:46; 103 P Mitchell (West Midlands) 14:46; 104 J Pepin (Hampshire) 14:46; 105 O Gill (Lancashire) 14:47; 106 L Draper (Kent, U13) 14:47; 107 J Polton (Surrey) 14:48; 108 M Needham (Cambridgeshire) 14:48; 109 J Sandwell (Yorkshire) 14:48; 110 J Delahaye (Warwickshire, U13) 14:49; 111 W Percival (Norfolk) 14:49; 112 D Button (Northamptonshire) 14:50; 113 N Wadsworth (Cumbria) 14:50; 114 W Phillips (Lincolnshire, U13) 14:50; 115 E Wilkinson (Yorkshire) 14:50; 116 M Hibbins (Surrey) 14:50; 117 M Kotrys (Bedfordshire) 14:50; 118 M Seymour (Essex) 14:51; 119 S Collins (Nottinghamshire, U13) 14:51; 120 J Palmer (Yorkshire, U13) 14:52; 121 S De La Mare (London) 14:52; 122 G Dutton (London) 14:54; 123 S Blackwell (Suffolk, U13) 14:54; 124 B Leatherbarrow (Merseyside) 14:55; 125 S Wyatt (Avon, U13) 14:55; 126 A Bamford (Northamptonshire) 14:55; 127 R Barclay-Watt (Berkshire, U13) 14:55; 128 N Plummer (Wiltshire) 14:56; 129 H Ashton (Norfolk) 14:56; 130 A Wilson (London) 14:56; 131 E Sone (Surrey, U13) 14:56; 132 F Baker (Devon) 14:57; 133 O Walls (Northamptonshire) 14:57; 134 T Morris (Lincolnshire) 14:57; 135 J Bloxham (Cornwall) 14:57; 136 H Gunthorpe (Lincolnshire) 14:58; 137 W Shayler (Oxfordshire) 14:58; 138 M Salmon (Oxfordshire) 14:58; 139 S Phillips (Hampshire, U13) 14:59; 140 M Riddell (Northumberland, U13) 14:59; 141 R De Wildt (Cambridgeshire) 15:00; 142 G Wagstaff (Hereford/Worcestershire, U13) 15:00; 143 C Coles (Hampshire) 15:02; 144 J Blackmore (Oxfordshire) 15:02; 145 A Howard (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:02; 146 G Sinski (Nottinghamshire) 15:03; 147 T Vestey (Somerset) 15:03; 148 L Gorrill (Sussex) 15:03; 149 S Bennett (Sussex, U13) 15:04; 150 M Wood (Cheshire) 15:04; 151 T Barnett (Sussex) 15:04; 152 A Seddon (Hertfordshire, U13) 15:05; 153 J Sperry (Hertfordshire) 15:05; 154 J Pryor (Cheshire) 15:05; 155 G Tiffin-Lowe (Cumbria) 15:05; 156 L O’Brien (Greater Manchester, U13) 15:05; 157 M Parsley (Norfolk) 15:06; 158 B Pold (Cheshire, U13) 15:06; 159 H Beetham Grainger (Derbyshire) 15:06; 160 H Stokes (Lancashire) 15:06; 161 D Weller (Berkshire) 15:07; 162 A Taylor (West Midlands) 15:07; 163 J Wylie (Cornwall) 15:08; 164 R Haigh (Surrey) 15:08; 165 D Chapman (Bedfordshire) 15:08; 166 R Malone (Merseyside) 15:08; 167 J West (Essex) 15:09; 168 S Bagshaw (Shropshire, U13) 15:09; 169 T Glew (Devon, U13) 15:09; 170 H Garrett (Somerset, U13) 15:09; 171 F Dobson Emmas (Greater Manchester, U13) 15:09; 172 L Davis (Bedfordshire) 15:09; 173 J Mccabe (Cheshire) 15:09; 174 G Jennings (Cambridgeshire) 15:09; 175 J Harwood-White (Middlesex) 15:10; 176 O Villis (Cambridgeshire, U13) 15:10; 177 F Blythe (Sussex) 15:11; 178 S Holloway (London) 15:11; 179 W Chipchase (Berkshire) 15:12; 180 J Parker (Yorkshire) 15:12; 181 O Davis (West Midlands, U13) 15:13; 182 A Wolfenden (Yorkshire) 15:13; 183 M Jeffery (Suffolk, U13) 15:13; 184 B Riddiough (Cleveland) 15:13; 185 T Styles (Oxfordshire) 15:14; 186 J Norton (Berkshire, U13) 15:14; 187 B Fudge (Middlesex) 15:14; 188 H Scott (Bedfordshire, U13) 15:14; 189 J Llewellyn (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:14; 190 J Dutton (Berkshire) 15:14; 191 J Price (West Midlands) 15:15; 192 F Saunders (Avon) 15:15; 193 I Korchev (Sussex) 15:15; 194 W Stead (West Midlands) 15:16; 195 R Atkinson (Durham) 15:16; 196 N Ford (Merseyside) 15:16; 197 T Mckee (Yorkshire) 15:16; 198 O Aldred (Avon) 15:17; 199 L Carlin (Hertfordshire, U13) 15:17; 200 S Gyselinck (Buckinghamshire) 15:17; 201 D Watson (Northumberland) 15:17; 202 J Hilbourne (Cumbria) 15:18; 203 D Jopling (Humberside) 15:18; 204 W Jardine (Durham, U13) 15:18; 205 A Ballard (Sussex) 15:18; 206 G Branston (Berkshire) 15:19; 207 J Cantrill (Derbyshire) 15:19; 208 J Esler (Warwickshire) 15:19; 209 J Maddock (Cleveland) 15:20; 210 J Hatherley (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:20; 211 M Luck (Dorset) 15:21; 212 N Dunnett (Hereford/Worcestershire) 15:21; 213 L Johnson (Gloucestershire) 15:21; 214 J Cook (Derbyshire) 15:21; 215 O Albone (Cambridgeshire, U13) 15:22; 216 T Henderson (Oxfordshire, U13) 15:22; 217 C Williams (Lincolnshire) 15:22; 218 Z Jardine (Yorkshire, U13) 15:23; 219 S Sage (Warwickshire) 15:23; 220 O Kewley (Merseyside) 15:23; 221 B Barber (Suffolk) 15:24; 222 S Anderson (Cornwall) 15:25; 223 H Gibson (Kent) 15:25; 224 S Brown (Gloucestershire) 15:26; 225 D Reeve (Yorkshire) 15:26; 226 S Pearson (Humberside) 15:26; 227 M Cook (Staffordshire, U13) 15:26; 228 O Wilson (Bedfordshire) 15:27; 229 M Swindells (Norfolk) 15:27; 230 B Duncan (West Midlands) 15:27; 231 S Thursfield (Staffordshire, U13) 15:27; 232 W Mayes (Warwickshire) 15:27; 233 L Jesson (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:27; 234 C Oxborrow (Suffolk) 15:28; 235 J Fricker (Wiltshire) 15:28; 236 H Williams (Lincolnshire) 15:28; 237 M Taylor (Merseyside, U13) 15:28; 238 O Coleman (Somerset) 15:29; 239 K Molloy (Cambridgeshire) 15:29; 240 R Hilton (Buckinghamshire) 15:30; 241 F Benson (Greater Manchester) 15:30; 242 H Walker (Hertfordshire, U13) 15:31; 243 N Conway (Norfolk) 15:31; 244 D Jelfs (Middlesex, U13) 15:31; 245 L Shacklock (Yorkshire) 15:31; 246 T Briggs (Durham) 15:32; 247 A Blackburn (Suffolk) 15:32; 248 D Eames (Yorkshire) 15:32; 249 H Smith (Hereford/Worcestershire) 15:33; 250 M Ben-Tiba (Cleveland) 15:33; 251 A Cook (Northumberland, U13) 15:33; 252 T Taverner (Wiltshire) 15:33; 253 J Barber (Greater Manchester) 15:34; 254 E Evison (Lincolnshire) 15:35; 255 C Powell (Buckinghamshire) 15:35; 256 B Robinson (Lancashire) 15:36; 257 L Sleath (Essex) 15:36; 258 S Barnes (Bedfordshire) 15:36; 259 F Abbiss (Cornwall) 15:37; 260 A Khursheed (Sussex) 15:38; 261 J Gabriel (Wiltshire, U13) 15:39; 262 O Canavan (Dorset, U13) 15:39; 263 S Clarke (Merseyside) 15:39; 264 Z Brannon (Northumberland) 15:39; 265 E Shkul (Yorkshire, U13) 15:41; 266 W Howes (Buckinghamshire, U13) 15:41; 267 S Thornewill (Nottinghamshire) 15:42; 268 H Douglas-Reeves (Durham, U13) 15:43; 269 H Haslam (Wiltshire) 15:43; 270 L Harvey (Avon) 15:43; 271 N Van Mourik (West Midlands) 15:43; 272 J Lang (Derbyshire) 15:44; 273 A Mackinnon (Shropshire) 15:44; 274 B Eccles (Norfolk) 15:45; 275 C Halford (Somerset) 15:46; 276 L Bradbury (Derbyshire) 15:46; 277 M Neale (Hertfordshire) 15:46; 278 J Todd (Cumbria) 15:47; 279 I Raddan (Bedfordshire, U13) 15:48; 280 T Hooper (Yorkshire) 15:48; 281 O Shinn (Yorkshire) 15:49; 282 M Brotherton (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:49; 283 L Hill (Hereford/Worcestershire) 15:50; 284 B Williams (Merseyside) 15:50; 285 J Day (Warwickshire) 15:51; 286 L Worton (Cleveland) 15:51; 287 M Roughton (Buckinghamshire) 15:51; 288 S Berry (Dorset) 15:51; 289 L Keeble (Staffordshire) 15:52; 290 H Watson (Gloucestershire) 15:52; 291 C Lewis (Somerset) 15:52; 292 J Hadley (Staffordshire, U13) 15:53; 293 J Cashin (Bedfordshire) 15:54; 294 B Cutts (Middlesex) 15:54; 295 G Hammer (Shropshire) 15:55; 296 D Gillies (London, U13) 15:55; 297 A Virgilio (Wiltshire, U13) 15:59; 298 E Joyce (Northamptonshire, U13) 15:59; 299 K Watson (Yorkshire) 15:59; 300 T Scott (Shropshire) 16:00

Senior girls (U20 women) (4.395km):

1 L Hackett (Staffordshire) 14:06

2 M Hornung (Avon, U17) 14:18

3 K Sheppard (Gloucestershire) 14:22

4 E Weir (Surrey) 14:29

5 E Platt (Greater Manchester, U17) 14:32

6 E Greenway (Humberside, U17) 14:33

7 G Roberts (Cheshire, U17) 14:34

8 K Dee (Gloucestershire, U17) 14:36

9 E Shaw (Dorset) 14:37; 10 H Reynolds (Norfolk, U17) 14:38; 11 P Roessler (Surrey) 14:40; 12 M Breese (Northumberland, U17) 14:41; 13 O Martin (Oxfordshire, U17) 14:43; 14 A Bates (Northamptonshire, U17) 14:47; 15 P Craig-McFeely (London) 14:49; 16 E Whitaker (Yorkshire, U17) 14:52; 17 A Baines (Berkshire) 14:52; 18 I Barwell (Lincolnshire, U17) 14:52; 19 H Blundy (Dorset, U17) 14:56; 20 A Jones (Yorkshire) 14:58; 21 J Ridley (Buckinghamshire, U17) 15:01; 22 O Gregory (Cheshire, U17) 15:01; 23 J Trott (Yorkshire) 15:02; 24 E Gibbins (Yorkshire, U17) 15:02; 25 E Edwards (Greater Manchester, U17) 15:04; 26 A Attenborough (Surrey) 15:05; 27 J Elvin (Essex, U17) 15:05; 28 L Neate (Hampshire) 15:09; 29 S Magson (Hertfordshire) 15:10; 30 I Richardson (Yorkshire, U17) 15:14; 31 H Brewster (Yorkshire, U17) 15:15; 32 E Norton (Wiltshire, U17) 15:16; 33 A Edgson (Greater Manchester, U17) 15:18; 34 H Clark (Kent, U17) 15:22; 35 M Waldmann (Berkshire) 15:24; 36 S Duval (Staffordshire, U17) 15:24; 37 K Maher (Lancashire, U17) 15:25; 38 H Waugh (Northumberland, U17) 15:26; 39 E Parker (Dorset) 15:26; 40 E Donald (London) 15:27; 41 A Stratton (Lancashire, U17) 15:29; 42 H Metherall (Yorkshire) 15:30; 43 S McGrath (Hertfordshire, U17) 15:31; 44 A Bridger-Morales (Avon) 15:33; 45 F O’Hare (Merseyside) 15:35; 46 L Creasey (Cleveland, U17) 15:36; 47 T Spinney (Gloucestershire) 15:36; 48 L Lewis (Cumbria) 15:37; 49 A Jubb (Hertfordshire, U17) 15:38; 50 G Buchanan (Norfolk) 15:39; 51 H Henderson (Buckinghamshire, U17) 15:39; 52 T Graham (Durham) 15:39; 53 A Page (Northumberland) 15:40; 54 A Cox (Sussex, U17) 15:41; 55 J Charlton (West Midlands, U17) 15:41; 56 I Curran (Northumberland) 15:41; 57 G Hodson (Lancashire, U17) 15:43; 58 C Dewar (Buckinghamshire, U17) 15:44; 59 I Burke (Greater Manchester, U17) 15:45; 60 L Mcloughlin (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:46; 61 K Webb (Surrey, U17) 15:46; 62 F Buglass (Somerset, U17) 15:47; 63 E Brooks (Lincolnshire, U17) 15:47; 64 A Hill (Suffolk) 15:47; 65 M Whitman (London) 15:48; 66 A Ita (Derbyshire, U17) 15:48; 67 E Chong (Durham) 15:49; 68 T Todd (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 15:49; 69 O Brown (Berkshire, U17) 15:50; 70 I O’Brien (Yorkshire) 15:52; 71 A Barnes (London) 15:53; 72 A Moore (Hampshire, U17) 15:54; 73 O Vesely (Berkshire) 15:54; 74 S Latham (Hertfordshire, U17) 15:55; 75 A Fery (Surrey) 15:56; 76 A Palmer (Kent, U17) 15:56; 77 L Lockwood (Dorset) 15:58; 78 P Bowen (London, U17) 16:00; 79 C Thornley (Gloucestershire, U17) 16:00; 80 E Warren (Berkshire) 16:00; 81 K Parker (Leicestershire/Rutland) 16:02; 82 I Chesterton (Bedfordshire, U17) 16:03; 83 A Wallace (Avon, U17) 16:03; 84 M Dave (Berkshire, U17) 16:03; 85 H Mitchell (Kent, U17) 16:04; 86 M Barker (Essex, U17) 16:06; 87 K Manek (Buckinghamshire, U17) 16:06; 88 A Nicholls (Avon, U17) 16:07; 89 S Pirie (Devon) 16:07; 90 I Tanner (Wiltshire) 16:07; 91 A Whitaker (Yorkshire) 16:07; 92 D Jeffries-Williams (Derbyshire) 16:08; 93 L Tse (Hertfordshire, U17) 16:09; 94 E Muzio (Sussex) 16:10; 95 J Sails (Northumberland, U17) 16:10; 96 S Brooke (Yorkshire) 16:10; 97 S Preston (Kent) 16:10; 98 E Ayden (Sussex, U17) 16:11; 99 C Broadhurst (Shropshire) 16:14; 100 A Rule (Lincolnshire) 16:14; 101 A Henderson (Buckinghamshire, U17) 16:15; 102 E Yelling (Sussex, U17) 16:15; 103 B Hunter (Oxfordshire) 16:17; 104 S Foley (Essex) 16:18; 105 J Janne D’Othee (Somerset, U17) 16:18; 106 E Treby (Avon) 16:19; 107 S Barker (Devon, U17) 16:20; 108 A Corke (Derbyshire, U17) 16:22; 109 J Hill (Gloucestershire, U17) 16:23; 110 A Bratt (Greater Manchester) 16:24; 111 L Scothern (Durham, U17) 16:24; 112 S Lorke (Surrey, U17) 16:24; 113 Z Hunter (Yorkshire) 16:26; 114 M Parry (London) 16:26; 115 M Boon (Durham, U17) 16:27; 116 N Sewell (Essex, U17) 16:27; 117 L Procter (Kent) 16:28; 118 V Costa (Derbyshire) 16:30; 119 C Muzio (Sussex) 16:30; 120 F Potts (Greater Manchester, U17) 16:31; 121 A McCann (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 16:31; 122 S Urquhart (Shropshire, U17) 16:32; 123 O East (Hampshire, U17) 16:32; 124 K Cade (Devon, U17) 16:33; 125 K Price (London, U17) 16:33; 126 E Muelas (Hampshire, U17) 16:34; 127 M Preece (Shropshire, U17) 16:35; 128 M Walton (Lancashire, U17) 16:36; 129 G Newport (Leicestershire/Rutland) 16:36; 130 I Chadwick (Middlesex, U17) 16:37; 131 P Elton (Hereford/Worcestershire, U17) 16:40; 132 K Harries (Devon, U17) 16:41; 133 C Kelly-Gordon (Kent, U17) 16:42; 134 E Fryer (Middlesex) 16:42; 135 C Despard (Hampshire) 16:42; 136 I Cunningham (Lancashire, U17) 16:43; 137 H Walker (Yorkshire, U17) 16:43; 138 A Walters (Northamptonshire, U17) 16:43; 139 Z White (Merseyside, U17) 16:44; 140 S Fines-Allin (Buckinghamshire, U17) 16:45; 141 K Swaine (Essex, U17) 16:45; 142 E Davies (Middlesex, U17) 16:46; 143 A Whelan (Greater Manchester) 16:47; 144 B Dyall (West Midlands) 16:47; 145 L Bryant (Oxfordshire) 16:47; 146 A Hales (Kent, U17) 16:50; 147 F Myers (Northamptonshire) 16:51; 148 L Henson (Middlesex, U17) 16:51; 149 K Valkenburg (Surrey) 16:52; 150 S Wilson (Somerset) 16:52; 151 P Mead (Derbyshire, U17) 16:53; 152 L Jones (Wiltshire, U17) 16:53; 153 I Dee (Lincolnshire) 16:55; 154 E Hayden (Suffolk) 16:55; 155 E Dorrington-Levy (Lancashire, U17) 16:56; 156 L Shi (Sussex, U17) 16:56; 157 V Clements (Yorkshire) 16:57; 158 E White (Durham) 16:57; 159 A Leiper (Northumberland, U17) 16:57; 160 D Sakaria (Surrey) 16:58; 161 A Thayanithy (Northamptonshire, U17) 16:58; 162 R Morley (Suffolk) 16:59; 163 K Francis (Durham, U17) 16:59; 164 L Hall (Berkshire) 17:00; 165 A Allcard (Derbyshire, U17) 17:03; 166 D Locker (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 17:03; 167 N Smith (Hampshire) 17:04; 168 J Connolly (Cheshire) 17:04; 169 M Wetherill (Durham, U17) 17:05; 170 E Ranger (Hereford/Worcestershire, U17) 17:06; 171 J Ashcroft Turner (Cheshire) 17:06; 172 D Yabsley (Buckinghamshire, U17) 17:06; 173 E Phillips (Norfolk, U17) 17:06; 174 A Prince (Oxfordshire) 17:08; 175 Z Palmer (Wiltshire, U17) 17:09; 176 E Bradley (Avon) 17:09; 177 E Theobald (Merseyside, U17) 17:13; 178 J Waugh (Humberside, U17) 17:13; 179 J Bemand (Cheshire, U17) 17:14; 180 J Knight (Lincolnshire, U17) 17:14; 181 E Ardus (Avon) 17:15; 182 G Bowerman (Gloucestershire, U17) 17:16; 183 G Golinski (Warwickshire, U17) 17:17; 184 A Evans (Somerset) 17:19; 185 I Rabjohns (Dorset) 17:19; 186 A Goddard (Suffolk, U17) 17:20; 187 R West (Cambridgeshire, U17) 17:20; 188 E Brown (Bedfordshire) 17:20; 189 H Leman-Liberal (Devon) 17:20; 190 I Porter (Somerset, U17) 17:20; 191 E Deaner (Warwickshire, U17) 17:21; 192 A Hartshorn (Hereford/Worcestershire, U17) 17:21; 193 E Wilson (Hampshire) 17:23; 194 S Groom (Hereford/Worcestershire) 17:23; 195 L Gaskin (Yorkshire, U17) 17:23; 196 E Horrocks (Yorkshire) 17:26; 197 E Rainbow (Lincolnshire) 17:26; 198 L Maignan (London, U17) 17:26; 199 L Hemmings (Lincolnshire, U17) 17:27; 200 H Graham (West Midlands) 17:28; 201 N Tanner (Middlesex) 17:30; 202 K Phillips (Devon) 17:31; 203 O Edwards (Buckinghamshire, U17) 17:33; 204 E Richardson (Lancashire) 17:34; 205 H Dray (Sussex, U17) 17:34; 206 J Courtney (Devon, U17) 17:34; 207 Z Buchanan (West Midlands, U17) 17:35; 208 E Treacy (Cambridgeshire) 17:35; 209 E Cumming (Leicestershire/Rutland) 17:35; 210 H Howard (Oxfordshire) 17:37; 211 J Adams (Hertfordshire) 17:37; 212 E Shaw Hall (Humberside) 17:39; 213 M Shawyer (Norfolk, U17) 17:45; 214 S Toyn (Derbyshire, U17) 17:46; 215 S Hancock (Suffolk) 17:46; 216 G Nason (Berkshire, U17) 17:46; 217 E Firth (Suffolk) 17:47; 218 J Coatsworth (Yorkshire) 17:47; 219 M Symonds (Norfolk, U17) 17:48; 220 L Tomlin (Dorset) 17:48; 221 P Ranford (Staffordshire) 17:50; 222 C Purves (Northumberland) 17:50; 223 H Clayton (Cambridgeshire) 17:50; 224 A Lovett (Warwickshire) 17:52; 225 R Cullen (Leicestershire/Rutland, U17) 17:55; 226 M Christensen (Nottinghamshire, U17) 17:55; 227 E Cresswell (Hertfordshire, U17) 17:55; 228 M Cranitch (Sussex) 17:56; 229 J Monteith (Yorkshire) 17:56; 230 I Bunnag (Suffolk, U17) 17:58; 231 A Greene (Middlesex) 18:00; 232 L Storey (Hertfordshire, U17) 18:02; 233 R Batchelor (West Midlands, U17) 18:03; 234 A Kallos (Oxfordshire, U17) 18:05; 235 E Crowe (Isle of Man, U17) 18:08; 236 K Rickerby (Northumberland, U17) 18:08; 237 T Walsh (Yorkshire, U17) 18:11; 238 A Tregoning (Wiltshire) 18:11; 239 R Shadforth-Groucutt (West Midlands, U17) 18:12; 240 E Unitt (Warwickshire, U17) 18:12; 241 T Powe (Devon, U17) 18:14; 242 C O’Brien (Merseyside, U17) 18:14; 243 E Lovett (Warwickshire) 18:15; 244 L Carey (West Midlands) 18:16; 245 C Brown (Dorset) 18:17; 246 E Thwaites (Gloucestershire, U17) 18:19; 247 C Tilney (Somerset) 18:19; 248 O Hare (Nottinghamshire, U17) 18:27; 249 I Causer (Yorkshire, U17) 18:28; 250 A Rouse (Derbyshire, U17) 18:31

Inter girls (U17) (3.875km):

1 J Bailey (Cumbria) 13:12

2 I Fitzgerald (Devon) 13:21

3 S Nicholls (Somerset) 13:40

4 Z Gilbody (Shropshire, U15) 13:46

5 L Langan (Yorkshire, U15) 13:49

6 M Hughes (Buckinghamshire) 13:50

7 H Lathwell (Bedfordshire) 13:52

8 E Thomson (Yorkshire) 13:57

9 S Livingstone (Devon) 13:58; 10 R Flaherty (Yorkshire) 13:58; 11 L Harris (Yorkshire, U15) 14:09; 12 M Dunger (Bedfordshire, U15) 14:15; 13 A Souter (Kent, U15) 14:18; 14 I Holt (Lancashire) 14:22; 15 Y Kashdan (Sussex) 14:23; 16 R Clutterbuck (Surrey) 14:24; 17 E Burton (Buckinghamshire, U15) 14:24; 18 F Murdoch (Greater Manchester, U15) 14:26; 19 G Milnes (Hertfordshire) 14:27; 20 E Powell (Oxfordshire, U15) 14:27; 21 G Bell (Cumbria, U15) 14:27; 22 M Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 14:29; 23 L Mitchell (Kent, U15) 14:30; 24 I Bryson (Devon, U15) 14:31; 25 L Danobrega (Bedfordshire, U15) 14:32; 26 I Frost (Hertfordshire) 14:32; 27 S Rosewell (Gloucestershire, U15) 14:37; 28 A Lane (Yorkshire) 14:38; 29 C Westcott (Berkshire, U15) 14:39; 30 E Wells (Dorset, U15) 14:39; 31 A Svihalkova (London, U15) 14:40; 32 E Loosley (Cambridgeshire) 14:41; 33 M Shorey (Devon, U15) 14:42; 34 T Ford (Humberside) 14:44; 35 C Rawstron (Yorkshire) 14:45; 36 E Nicholson (London, U15) 14:45; 37 K Sakaria (Surrey) 14:45; 38 M Pearce (Buckinghamshire, U15) 14:46; 39 A Clough (Greater Manchester, U15) 14:46; 40 R Evans (Yorkshire) 14:48; 41 C Dillon (Durham, U15) 14:48; 42 C McCloy (Derbyshire, U15) 14:51; 43 A Reid (Essex, U15) 14:51; 44 S Roiditis (Greater Manchester, U15) 14:52; 45 S Clough (Greater Manchester, U15) 14:53; 46 A Smethurst (Greater Manchester, U15) 14:53; 47 R Van Aardt (Leicestershire/Rutland, U15) 14:54; 48 I Fornasari Watkins (Middlesex) 14:55; 49 T Nickell (Wiltshire) 14:56; 50 P Old (Northumberland, U15) 14:58; 51 L Denece (Surrey) 14:59; 52 E Bott (Yorkshire, U15) 15:00; 53 J Robertson (Berkshire) 15:01; 54 H Watson (Essex) 15:03; 55 H Smith (Cheshire) 15:04; 56 L Bickerton (Dorset, U15) 15:04; 57 E Hartley (Lancashire) 15:05; 58 A Dugwell (Wiltshire, U20) 15:05; 59 M Jacks (Warwickshire) 15:05; 60 A Mann (Hampshire) 15:05; 61 E Potter (Essex) 15:06; 62 I Appleby (Greater Manchester, U15) 15:06; 63 M Slattery (London, U15) 15:07; 64 J Milburn (Durham) 15:10; 65 L Chance (Avon, U15) 15:11; 66 R Mooney (Cornwall, U15) 15:12; 67 H Bowyer (Durham) 15:12; 68 R Challender (Nottinghamshire) 15:12; 69 L Barlow (Middlesex, U15) 15:14; 70 C Barennes (Yorkshire, U20) 15:14; 71 I Bungay (Northumberland) 15:14; 72 A Royden (Kent) 15:14; 73 A Massey (Buckinghamshire, U15) 15:15; 74 E Fornasari Watkins (Middlesex) 15:15; 75 E Davey (Berkshire, U15) 15:16; 76 S Bourne (Derbyshire) 15:17; 77 L Wormley (Surrey) 15:18; 78 A Hedge (Hertfordshire) 15:18; 79 I Johnstone (Northumberland, U15) 15:18; 80 K Flockhart (Berkshire) 15:19; 81 A Kennedy (Yorkshire, U15) 15:19; 82 B Homer (West Midlands) 15:19; 83 S Shaw (Sussex, U15) 15:19; 84 E Cox (Lincolnshire) 15:20; 85 N Austin (Kent, U15) 15:21; 86 K Bennett (West Midlands, U15) 15:21; 87 G Pegg (Norfolk) 15:21; 88 M Gray (Wiltshire, U15) 15:21; 89 E Mclean (Sussex) 15:22; 90 E O’Hanlon (London, U15) 15:22; 91 S Cowin (Cumbria, U15) 15:22; 92 F Baxter (Buckinghamshire, U15) 15:23; 93 M Spriggs (Warwickshire, U15) 15:23; 94 H Haldane (Berkshire) 15:23; 95 A Aberley-Barker (Staffordshire) 15:24; 96 R Ashmore (Leicestershire/Rutland, U15) 15:25; 97 L O’Neill (Middlesex) 15:25; 98 A Jolliffe (Oxfordshire) 15:27; 99 L Rickerby (Lancashire, U15) 15:27; 100 T Tewson (Buckinghamshire) 15:27; 101 E Symes (West Midlands, U15) 15:27; 102 L Vedral (Dorset, U15) 15:27; 103 N Hillard (Warwickshire, U15) 15:28; 104 Z Starke (Avon) 15:29; 105 G Mason (Hertfordshire) 15:29; 106 K Beeton (Essex) 15:29; 107 S Williams (Staffordshire, U15) 15:30; 108 C Harris (Middlesex) 15:30; 109 R Vinton (Suffolk) 15:30; 110 B Waugh (Derbyshire) 15:30; 111 S Cottam (Essex) 15:30; 112 M Betmead (Lancashire) 15:31; 113 S Robinson (Yorkshire) 15:31; 114 E Maignan (London, U15) 15:31; 115 T Piercy (Somerset) 15:31; 116 T Gray (Hertfordshire, U15) 15:32; 117 E Smith (Avon, SEN) 15:33; 118 M Trueman (Derbyshire) 15:33; 119 I Carlin (Essex) 15:34; 120 S Keable (Berkshire, U15) 15:34; 121 A Bell (Durham, U15) 15:35; 122 C Phillips (Humberside, U15) 15:35; 123 K Wilkinson (Dorset) 15:36; 124 P Midgley (Yorkshire, U15) 15:36; 125 R Le Fay (Sussex, U15) 15:36; 126 L Russell (Middlesex) 15:36; 127 M Poole (Devon) 15:37; 128 G Strode (Surrey) 15:38; 129 E Marshall (Hampshire, U15) 15:38; 130 E Bailey (Hampshire, U15) 15:38; 131 M Kent (Hampshire) 15:38; 132 I Wrightam (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:39; 133 R Gasson (Sussex, U15) 15:39; 134 L Brown (Surrey, U15) 15:39; 135 T Oakey (Northamptonshire, U15) 15:41; 136 S Ashby (Norfolk, U15) 15:41; 137 P Moore (Cambridgeshire) 15:41; 138 F Clarkson (Durham) 15:41; 139 A Nicholson (Nottinghamshire, U15) 15:42; 140 A Nicholson (Cheshire, U15) 15:42; 141 H Coy (Yorkshire, U15) 15:42; 142 I Courtney (Somerset) 15:44; 143 T Lainchbury (Oxfordshire) 15:45; 144 O Aldham (Yorkshire, U15) 15:45; 145 E Talbot (Cambridgeshire) 15:45; 146 M Gilbey (Devon, U15) 15:45; 147 C Munro (Leicestershire/Rutland) 15:46; 148 M Noad (Somerset, U15) 15:46; 149 A Glasswell (Lincolnshire) 15:47; 150 L Milliner (Devon) 15:48; 151 M Trend-Evans (Hertfordshire) 15:49; 152 R Green (Cambridgeshire, U15) 15:50; 153 R Coulton (Yorkshire, U15) 15:50; 154 E Fellows (Durham, U15) 15:51; 155 C Sheppard (Gloucestershire) 15:52; 156 G Phelan (Merseyside) 15:52; 157 L Whyte (Kent) 15:52; 158 A Rose (Cumbria, U15) 15:53; 159 E Patterson (Cleveland) 15:53; 160 I Mansley (Cambridgeshire) 15:53; 161 L Crossley (Kent) 15:53; 162 S Bowley (Staffordshire, U15) 15:53; 163 E Symonds (Surrey, U15) 15:54; 164 K Gardner (Nottinghamshire, U15) 15:54; 165 M Caldwell (Greater Manchester, U15) 15:54; 166 A Maddocks (Nottinghamshire) 15:54; 167 E Ashman (Northumberland, U15) 15:54; 168 A Manson (Hertfordshire, U15) 15:55; 169 K Joslyn (Northumberland) 15:55; 170 C Evans (Essex, U15) 15:55; 171 L Paterson (Hampshire) 15:56; 172 L Slack (Kent, U15) 15:56; 173 N Lee (Staffordshire) 15:57; 174 D Pring (Sussex, U15) 15:57; 175 H Reid (Cornwall, U15) 15:57; 176 A Cockburn (Kent, U15) 15:58; 177 A Fearn (Lincolnshire, U15) 15:58; 178 M Watson (Durham, U15) 16:00; 179 J Dover (Humberside) 16:01; 180 M Hill (Berkshire) 16:01; 181 J Parry (London) 16:01; 182 C Walker (Devon) 16:01; 183 A Kind (Shropshire, U15) 16:02; 184 R Exley (Oxfordshire) 16:02; 185 L Brown (Dorset, U15) 16:02; 186 L Stoney (Yorkshire) 16:04; 187 E Hurst (Cambridgeshire) 16:04; 188 H Forrest (Yorkshire, U15) 16:04; 189 S Dunbobbin (Leicestershire/Rutland) 16:05; 190 H Taylor (Lincolnshire) 16:05; 191 B Payne (Dorset) 16:05; 192 E Ruck (Avon, U15) 16:05; 193 S Hayes-Hoyle (Avon) 16:05; 194 S Smith (Merseyside, U15) 16:06; 195 A Topliss (Yorkshire) 16:06; 196 E Rufford (Suffolk, U15) 16:06; 197 B Wells (Norfolk, U15) 16:07; 198 G Rayner (Lancashire) 16:07; 199 C Yates (Staffordshire, U15) 16:07; 200 P Barker (Staffordshire) 16:07; 201 E Frost (Merseyside, U15) 16:08; 202 C Jones (Avon, U15) 16:08; 203 M Linfoot (Warwickshire, U15) 16:10; 204 L Acott (Somerset) 16:10; 205 C Gaunt (Norfolk, U15) 16:10; 206 L Davies (Cheshire) 16:11; 207 A Milburn (Durham, U15) 16:11; 208 M Adams (Norfolk, U15) 16:12; 209 K Pomerleau (Warwickshire, U15) 16:12; 210 E Grey (Cambridgeshire, U15) 16:13; 211 V Marshall (London, U15) 16:13; 212 I Wilson (Yorkshire, U15) 16:13; 213 E Thomas (Dorset, U20) 16:14; 214 E Johnson (Derbyshire, U15) 16:15; 215 M Sherwood (Oxfordshire, U15) 16:16; 216 C Ashton (Wiltshire) 16:16; 217 L Holdsworth (Gloucestershire) 16:17; 218 N Harris (Cornwall) 16:17; 219 A Holt (Middlesex, U15) 16:17; 220 X Cox (Sussex, U15) 16:17; 221 E Smith (Merseyside, U15) 16:18; 222 L Coates (Hereford/Worcestershire) 16:19; 223 M McCalla (Wiltshire, U15) 16:19; 224 K Savkovic (Yorkshire, U15) 16:19; 225 F Allen (West Midlands, U15) 16:20; 226 A Lazenbury (Hereford/Worcestershire, U15) 16:20; 227 M Hillier (Isle of Man) 16:20; 228 I Upjohn (Hereford/Worcestershire) 16:20; 229 M O’Dea (Somerset) 16:20; 230 H Wightman (Northumberland, U15) 16:22; 231 Z Girling (Surrey, U15) 16:22; 232 M Walsh (Yorkshire, SEN) 16:23; 233 B Moody (Hertfordshire) 16:23; 234 C Dodge (Leicestershire/Rutland) 16:25; 235 P Harpur-Davies (Suffolk, U15) 16:26; 236 H Dale (West Midlands, U15) 16:26; 237 C Wilkinson (Lancashire, U15) 16:27; 238 I Watt (Gloucestershire, U15) 16:27; 239 A Hall (Nottinghamshire, U15) 16:27; 240 G Longden (Derbyshire) 16:28; 241 S Smith (Cumbria) 16:28; 242 A Bennett (Northamptonshire) 16:29; 243 T Hughes (Avon) 16:29; 244 S Smith (Lancashire) 16:30; 245 S Melling (Yorkshire, U15) 16:30; 246 R Westland (Suffolk) 16:30; 247 E Jonas (Norfolk, U15) 16:31; 248 M McMullan (Isle of Man) 16:31; 249 O Robinson (Gloucestershire) 16:31; 250 R Davies (Derbyshire, U15) 16:31; 251 R Milnes (Nottinghamshire) 16:32; 252 G Walters (Leicestershire/Rutland) 16:32; 253 T Robson (Northumberland, U15) 16:33; 254 B Rusby (Hereford/Worcestershire, U15) 16:33; 255 C Williamson (Bedfordshire, U15) 16:34; 256 I Palmer Ward (Hampshire, U15) 16:34; 257 S Theobald (Merseyside, U15) 16:35; 258 L Finch (Wiltshire) 16:35; 259 C Blair (Lincolnshire) 16:35; 260 D Johnson (Cleveland, U15) 16:35; 261 S Harrison (Bedfordshire) 16:38; 262 R Laban (Middlesex, U15) 16:39; 263 P Gaunt (Norfolk, U15) 16:40; 264 F De’ath (Suffolk) 16:41; 265 E Mardon (Northamptonshire, U15) 16:43; 266 D Wilkinson (Hampshire) 16:43; 267 F Lissaman (Leicestershire/Rutland) 16:43; 268 E Rumsey (Gloucestershire, U15) 16:44; 269 P Melia (Merseyside, U15) 16:45; 270 L Squirrell (Suffolk) 16:46; 271 A Curtis (Bedfordshire) 16:46; 272 S Makin (Wiltshire, U15) 16:47; 273 G Whyles (Oxfordshire) 16:49; 274 D Walker (Nottinghamshire) 16:49; 275 S Lomas (Buckinghamshire, U15) 16:49; 276 I Chapelle (Sussex) 16:51; 277 H Tappin (Somerset) 16:52; 278 E Stuart-Hill (Northamptonshire, U15) 16:53; 279 L Hammond (Cleveland, U15) 16:53; 280 L Brabbin (Oxfordshire) 16:53; 281 O Willison (Northamptonshire, U15) 16:53; 282 M Thomas (Avon) 16:54; 283 N McBride (Lincolnshire) 16:56; 284 A Townhill (Dorset) 16:57; 285 C McCarney (Staffordshire) 16:57; 286 P Taylor (Hereford/Worcestershire, U15) 16:57; 287 D Hay (Lincolnshire) 16:58; 288 M Rayner (Wiltshire) 17:00; 289 J Lark (Cheshire, U15) 17:02; 290 I Walby (Humberside) 17:02; 291 L Julian (Cornwall, U15) 17:03; 292 E Johnson Burras (Cheshire) 17:04; 293 A Jarrett (Shropshire, U15) 17:05; 294 M Lister (Cornwall) 17:06; 295 F Lester (Derbyshire, U15) 17:07; 296 S Adamson (Cleveland) 17:08; 297 O Allen (West Midlands, U15) 17:08; 298 L Bass (Isle of Man, U15) 17:09; 299 G Blincow (Lancashire) 17:11; 300 E Blackwell (Cumbria) 17:13

Junior girls (U15) (3.19km):

1 S King (Leicestershire/Rutland) 12:11

2 I McGowan (Oxfordshire) 12:14

3 I Waugh (Derbyshire) 12:18

4 F Woodhead (Devon) 12:29

5 K Pye (Surrey) 12:32

6 R Simons (Surrey) 12:33

7 I Wharton (Cheshire) 12:34

8 L Belshaw (Essex) 12:35

9 E Jha (Cheshire) 12:36; 10 K Webb (Buckinghamshire, U13) 12:39; 11 I Saunders (Leicestershire/Rutland) 12:43; 12 Z Jones (Durham) 12:47; 13 E Ford (Hertfordshire) 12:48; 14 M Bengtsson (Hampshire) 12:48; 15 M Aldred (Oxfordshire) 12:50; 16 M Hoshiko (Merseyside) 12:52; 17 M Jobbins (Surrey, U13) 12:53; 18 I Hall (Channel Islands, U13) 12:56; 19 P Worthy (Hampshire) 12:58; 20 B Hughes (Cheshire, U13) 12:59; 21 B Trow (Shropshire) 12:59; 22 D Gladwell (Suffolk) 13:00; 23 A James (Sussex) 13:01; 24 G Tuesday (Sussex) 13:01; 25 E Whitworth (Lincolnshire, U13) 13:02; 26 M Thomson (Gloucestershire, U13) 13:02; 27 M Bellwood (Yorkshire) 13:03; 28 E Creasey (Cleveland) 13:04; 29 C Hughes (Cambridgeshire, U13) 13:05; 30 E Foster (Wiltshire) 13:05; 31 E Orbell (Surrey) 13:05; 32 M Barlow (Kent) 13:05; 33 E Lowe (Avon, U13) 13:06; 34 D Stollery (Essex, U13) 13:06; 35 K Battle (Yorkshire) 13:07; 36 G Turner (Yorkshire, U13) 13:07; 37 E Norman (Surrey) 13:08; 38 P Shaw (Middlesex, U13) 13:10; 39 H Diprose (Kent) 13:10; 40 O Steer (Devon, U13) 13:10; 41 I Clarke (Derbyshire) 13:10; 42 I Crossley (Kent) 13:11; 43 E Spencer (Gloucestershire) 13:11; 44 J Davey (Cambridgeshire) 13:11; 45 E Tynan (London) 13:13; 46 V Valentine (Cambridgeshire) 13:16; 47 L Macdonald (London) 13:17; 48 K Atkinson (Hampshire, U13) 13:17; 49 L Witcombe (Kent) 13:19; 50 L Webb (Buckinghamshire, U13) 13:19; 51 F East (Hampshire) 13:19; 52 L Quinn (Hampshire) 13:19; 53 E Foster (Devon, U13) 13:20; 54 H Cross (Merseyside, U13) 13:20; 55 J Reynard (Gloucestershire, U13) 13:20; 56 C Easter (Norfolk) 13:22; 57 E Stephenson (Sussex) 13:22; 58 A Sarll (Bedfordshire) 13:23; 59 S Chapman (Buckinghamshire, U13) 13:23; 60 E Jacobs (Buckinghamshire, U13) 13:24; 61 T Thursfield (Staffordshire, U13) 13:25; 62 L Roake (Surrey, U13) 13:25; 63 V Rudkin (Leicestershire/Rutland, U13) 13:25; 64 L Roden (Yorkshire, U13) 13:25; 65 E Buckley (Greater Manchester) 13:25; 66 M Fieldsend (Berkshire) 13:26; 67 C McCarney (Staffordshire) 13:26; 68 L Kirkley (Yorkshire) 13:27; 69 O Wright (London, U13) 13:27; 70 A Cox (Sussex) 13:27; 71 G Shirley (Norfolk) 13:28; 72 F Salmon (Oxfordshire) 13:28; 73 F Talman (Durham) 13:28; 74 L Wharin (Gloucestershire) 13:28; 75 B Wharin (Gloucestershire) 13:28; 76 D Davies (Somerset) 13:29; 77 O McGhee (Warwickshire, U13) 13:29; 78 N Harrison-Sargent (Yorkshire) 13:30; 79 I Williams (Kent, U13) 13:30; 80 R Gilldaley (Cumbria) 13:31; 81 E Baker (Kent) 13:31; 82 A Hutchinson (Northumberland) 13:32; 83 M Laval (Cornwall, U13) 13:32; 84 O Carroll (London) 13:33; 85 I Widdowson (Suffolk, U13) 13:33; 86 C Jones (Hampshire) 13:34; 87 D Woodcock (Cumbria, U13) 13:34; 88 L Ellis (Merseyside, U13) 13:35; 89 F Cole (Wiltshire, U13) 13:36; 90 E Pemberton (Hampshire) 13:37; 91 Z Brannon (Cumbria, U13) 13:37; 92 R Dickety (Norfolk) 13:37; 93 G Igoe (Yorkshire, U13) 13:38; 94 L Farr (Bedfordshire) 13:39; 95 D Cowden (Staffordshire, U13) 13:39; 96 R James (London) 13:39; 97 A Metcalfe (Hertfordshire, U13) 13:39; 98 I Cherrett (Dorset, U13) 13:40; 99 J Wright (Greater Manchester) 13:41; 100 L Jessop-Tranter (Buckinghamshire) 13:41; 101 A Sibley (Yorkshire) 13:42; 102 S Omotosho (Essex, U13) 13:42; 103 R Philbin (Greater Manchester) 13:42; 104 L Niker (Wiltshire, U13) 13:43; 105 R Warner (Essex) 13:43; 106 P Martin (Hereford/Worcestershire) 13:43; 107 E Walker (Cambridgeshire) 13:43; 108 I Hall (Greater Manchester, U13) 13:43; 109 R Campbell-barnard (Wiltshire) 13:44; 110 F Collins (Hereford/Worcestershire, U13) 13:44; 111 M Panoutsou (Sussex) 13:44; 112 S Nation (Greater Manchester, U13) 13:44; 113 M Watts (Kent, U13) 13:45; 114 G Blair (Yorkshire) 13:45; 115 S Jack (London, U13) 13:45; 116 I Gregg (Buckinghamshire) 13:46; 117 H Berry (Yorkshire) 13:46; 118 I Doran (Merseyside, U13) 13:46; 119 M Sherrin (Essex) 13:47; 120 I Porter (Lincolnshire, U13) 13:47; 121 F White (Surrey) 13:47; 122 S Wood (Wiltshire, U13) 13:47; 123 R Thistlewood (Yorkshire, U13) 13:48; 124 M Parkin (Northumberland, U13) 13:49; 125 J Parrish (Bedfordshire) 13:49; 126 G Featherstone (Hertfordshire) 13:50; 127 E Easton (Surrey, U13) 13:50; 128 I Moore (Suffolk) 13:50; 129 G Haldane (Berkshire, U13) 13:50; 130 M Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 13:51; 131 M McGuigan (Staffordshire) 13:51; 132 M Gancheva (Northamptonshire) 13:52; 133 N Mossi (Middlesex, U13) 13:53; 134 L Acton (Yorkshire) 13:53; 135 A Nicholson (Lancashire, U13) 13:54; 136 O Enright (Northamptonshire, U13) 13:54; 137 E Sinclair (Cheshire) 13:54; 138 E Dickson (Yorkshire) 13:55; 139 N Robinson (Yorkshire) 13:55; 140 G Griffiths (Staffordshire, U13) 13:55; 141 L Holford (Leicestershire/Rutland) 13:56; 142 R Crossley (Kent, U13) 13:56; 143 A Suffield (Somerset) 13:56; 144 L Creaby (Northumberland) 13:57; 145 F Pearce (Sussex, U13) 13:57; 146 S Dover (Humberside) 13:57; 147 Z Hilton (Hertfordshire) 13:58; 148 S Bishop (London) 13:58; 149 D Slattery (Greater Manchester) 13:59; 150 L Ong (Norfolk) 13:59; 151 L Greenwood (Humberside) 14:00; 152 K Collin (Cumbria) 14:00; 153 M Nkoane (Buckinghamshire, U13) 14:01; 154 A Jones (Lancashire) 14:01; 155 L Hood (Norfolk, U13) 14:01; 156 S Quinn (Cleveland, U13) 14:02; 157 A McAndie (London, U13) 14:02; 158 S Harris (Essex) 14:02; 159 M White (West Midlands) 14:02; 160 N Wilson (Yorkshire) 14:03; 161 P Wilde (Northumberland) 14:03; 162 D Holdsworth (Devon) 14:03; 163 D Abernethy (Somerset, U13) 14:03; 164 A Goodwin (Sussex) 14:04; 165 B Taylor (Suffolk, U13) 14:04; 166 F Taylor (Lincolnshire) 14:04; 167 A Cook (Somerset) 14:05; 168 R Read (West Midlands, U13) 14:05; 169 P Evans (Dorset, U13) 14:05; 170 S Hayakawa (Wiltshire, U13) 14:06; 171 I Hill (Greater Manchester, U13) 14:06; 172 L Caseldine (Lincolnshire, U13) 14:07; 173 I Roome (Devon, U13) 14:07; 174 S Hancock (Northamptonshire) 14:07; 175 E Smart (Hampshire) 14:07; 176 R Brook (Gloucestershire) 14:07; 177 L Taylor (Essex, U20) 14:07; 178 F Lowe (Avon) 14:07; 179 A Farley (Berkshire) 14:07; 180 G Ashworth (Middlesex) 14:07; 181 L Hitchcock (Suffolk) 14:07; 182 H Saunders (Warwickshire) 14:08; 183 M Wong (Derbyshire) 14:08; 184 S Tarn (Durham) 14:09; 185 K Buckley (Yorkshire) 14:09; 186 S Massie (Berkshire) 14:10; 187 G Derry (Yorkshire) 14:10; 188 H Smart (Middlesex) 14:11; 189 G Bunting (Dorset) 14:11; 190 A Corby (Oxfordshire) 14:12; 191 B Heath-Smith (Gloucestershire, U13) 14:12; 192 E Davies (Berkshire) 14:12; 193 H Tompkin (Yorkshire) 14:13; 194 C Lunt (Staffordshire) 14:13; 195 E Carney (Cheshire) 14:13; 196 E Darby (Northamptonshire) 14:13; 197 Z Broughton (Cheshire) 14:13; 198 C McCluskey (Cambridgeshire, U13) 14:15; 199 M Powell (Oxfordshire, U13) 14:16; 200 A Stobbart (Northumberland) 14:16; 201 A Woods (Middlesex) 14:17; 202 L Bell (Cumbria) 14:18; 203 L Burnett (Durham, U13) 14:18; 204 I Stone (Middlesex) 14:18; 205 D Palacio Fernandez (Devon) 14:18; 206 K Welborn (Hereford/Worcestershire, U13) 14:18; 207 J Cooper (Northamptonshire) 14:19; 208 K Druce (Somerset) 14:19; 209 M Grace (Warwickshire) 14:19; 210 E Hemmings (Lincolnshire) 14:19; 211 S Hutchinson-thompson (Greater Manchester) 14:20; 212 E Blight (Northumberland) 14:20; 213 C Chambers (Yorkshire) 14:21; 214 L Tebbett (Hereford/Worcestershire, U13) 14:22; 215 D Bowen (Suffolk, U13) 14:22; 216 A Johnson (Northumberland, U13) 14:22; 217 E Fuller (Dorset, U13) 14:22; 218 I Shipley (Derbyshire) 14:23; 219 I Porteus (Hereford/Worcestershire) 14:23; 220 I Trowell (Devon, U13) 14:23; 221 C Graves (Durham) 14:23; 222 I Stacey (Somerset, U13) 14:23; 223 R Wetherall (Warwickshire, U13) 14:24; 224 A Bianchi (Nottinghamshire) 14:24; 225 L Donaghey (Leicestershire/Rutland) 14:25; 226 E Brooker (Northamptonshire) 14:25; 227 A Wilson (Berkshire, U13) 14:26; 228 E Eccles (Norfolk, U13) 14:26; 229 Z Asbury (West Midlands) 14:27; 230 A Stark (West Midlands) 14:27; 231 D Graham (Durham) 14:28; 232 K McBean (Cleveland, U13) 14:28; 233 A Kirk (Middlesex, U13) 14:29; 234 B Ryder (Wiltshire) 14:29; 235 M Rudd (Middlesex) 14:30; 236 I Haines-Gray (Oxfordshire) 14:31; 237 I Ellwood (Northamptonshire, U13) 14:31; 238 E Purves (Hereford/Worcestershire, U13) 14:31; 239 D Frost (Shropshire, U13) 14:31; 240 J Iceton (Cleveland) 14:32; 241 A Boyce (Somerset, U13) 14:32; 242 M Farley (West Midlands) 14:32; 243 E Barker (Lincolnshire, U13) 14:32; 244 B Nelson (Norfolk) 14:33; 245 J Watson (Yorkshire) 14:33; 246 I Wood (Berkshire, U13) 14:33; 247 G Read (Hertfordshire, U13) 14:33; 248 D Sears (Dorset) 14:33; 249 T Oliver (Somerset, U13) 14:33; 250 S Yates (Lancashire) 14:33; 251 C Jenneson (Derbyshire) 14:33; 252 H Stead (Durham) 14:34; 253 I Game (Avon) 14:35; 254 M Carrotte (Lincolnshire) 14:35; 255 E Stewart (Suffolk, U13) 14:35; 256 H Sanigar (Avon) 14:35; 257 E James (Berkshire) 14:36; 258 R Dann (Northumberland, U13) 14:36; 259 G Ritter Sherratt (Avon, U13) 14:37; 260 S Fisher (Bedfordshire) 14:37; 261 H Limmer (Nottinghamshire, U13) 14:37; 262 I Edinboro (Cleveland) 14:38; 263 L Thornton (Cheshire) 14:38; 264 G Carter (Durham, U13) 14:38; 265 I Wild (Warwickshire) 14:38; 266 J Parker (Leicestershire/Rutland) 14:38; 267 R Hynes (Cambridgeshire, U13) 14:39; 268 C Peart (Yorkshire) 14:41; 269 E Corby (Oxfordshire) 14:41; 270 N Lascelles (Wiltshire) 14:41; 271 M Bailey (Cumbria) 14:43; 272 O Chilton (Buckinghamshire, U13) 14:43; 273 A Arbon (Nottinghamshire, U13) 14:44; 274 E Channon (Oxfordshire) 14:46; 275 E Lovelock (Shropshire, U13) 14:46; 276 E Geary (Leicestershire/Rutland) 14:46; 277 F Skilbeck (Yorkshire, U13) 14:47; 278 F Perkins (Lincolnshire) 14:47; 279 M Goddard (Derbyshire) 14:49; 280 E Gillan (Lancashire) 14:49; 281 L Smith (Lancashire, U13) 14:49; 282 H Massey-Jones (Avon, U13) 14:50; 283 A Clayton (Isle of Man, U13) 14:51; 284 I Whittle (Dorset, U13) 14:52; 285 H Brearton (Merseyside) 14:52; 286 R Ashmore (Leicestershire/Rutland, U13) 14:52; 287 E Palmer (Bedfordshire) 14:52; 288 C Robertshaw (Lancashire) 14:55; 289 J Thomas (Cleveland) 14:56; 290 S Willoughby (Shropshire) 14:56; 291 M Jebb (Cumbria, U13) 14:57; 292 S Craig (Isle of Man, U13) 14:58; 293 R Buggins (Staffordshire) 14:58; 294 A Brownlee (Northamptonshire) 14:59; 295 C Chassaigne (Cambridgeshire, U13) 14:59; 296 G Scott (Lancashire) 15:00; 297 K Betts (Humberside, U13) 15:00; 298 E Hurst Atkins (Dorset, U13) 15:00; 299 L Brown (Yorkshire) 15:02; 300 P Webster (Isle of Man) 15:02

