A pair of great hurdles performances from Nicole Kendall and Chris McAlister helped Thames Valley Harriers extend their lead at the top of the National Athletics League premiership last weekend (Aug 7-8).

Kendall set her second league record of the year as McAlister (pictured above) went below 50 seconds. Meanwhile, Kevin Metzger took nearly a second off his PB to go sub-46 for 400m flat.

Eton

Kendall improved her PB over 400m hurdles by 0.18 to 55.93. The Thames Valley Harrier, who ran 56.32 to break the mark in the first round, became the fifth British athlete to break 56 seconds in 2021. She also won the 400m flat with a PB of 53.49.

On the men’s side, UK No.1 McAlister clocked 49.70 to miss the league record held by Chris Rawlinson by just 0.3 seconds. McAlister, who ran 49.16 at the Stockholm Diamond League this year, is one of several top athletes showing good support of his club in the league. TVH regular Jess Tappin won the B 400m hurdles with 57.69.

Joel Khan (TVH), who is ranked second in the UK this year, won the high jump with 2.20m — one centimetre short of his PB. Meanwhile, pole vaulter Molly Caudery (TVH), who is also No.2 in the country, cleared 4.25m to take her event.

The discus saw a couple of good results too with Chris Scott (SB) and Amy Holder (WSEH) recording 53.27m and 50.92m.

Megan Marrs (WSEH) gained her second league win of the year with a 13.51 in the 100m hurdles. Clubmate Alex Haydock-Wilson took the 200m in a PB of 20.89.

Meanwhile, one of the top junior results came from Amarisa Sibley (B&B), who won the 800m in 2:10.90.

Woodford

Hammer thrower Chris Bennett (SB) was over 74m for the eighth time this year with 74.53m. Shaftesbury Barnet also had their loyal club servants in the discus as Nick Percy (60.77m) and Greg Thompson (56.96m) took first and second. Under-20 Samantha Callaway won the women’s for Newham & Essex Beagles with 48.10m.

Staying with the throws, UK No.2 Youcef Zatat (WG&EL) won the shot with 17.07m, with George Hyde (Harrow) second on 16.30m.

In the 400m hurdles, Josh Faulds, trying to make up for his DQ at the England Championships, set a PB by more than a second with 51.34.

Cameron Fillery (SB), ranked No.4 in the UK in the 110m hurdles, won his event in 13.77. English Schools champion Emily Newnham (SB) won the women’s 400m hurdles with 64.15.

Victoria Ohuruogu (NEB) took a winning double at 200m and 400m in 23.81 (1.8) and 53.37.

England senior champion Nia Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow), the leading under-17 in the country, clocked a PB of 11.66 (1.1) to win the 100m and was second in the 200m in 23.83.

UK heptathlon No.1 Holly Mills had three solid performances: 24.21 (2.4), 6.32m (1.6) and 12.81m in the 200m, long jump and shot.

Nuneaton

Metzger (Traff) produced the result of the match, improving by nearly a second to seventh on the UK 400m list with 45.97. Under-20 Alex Cooper (Bir) was second in 47.26.

Over the hurdles, Efe Okoro (Bir) set a season’s best of 50.29 for the win. His sister, Ejiro Okoro, won the 800m in 2:11.45 as 400m runner Seren Bundy-Davies stepped up to win the B in 2:14.40.

The throws saw good results as Adele Nicholl (Bir) recorded 16.41m in the shot to be eight centimetres short of her best. British champion Eden Francis (Bir) won the discus with 48.69m and Olympic trials hammer runner-up Jessica Mayho (Bir) won the hammer with 65.24m. In the men’s hammer, Chris Shorthouse was another winner for the Stags with 62.44m.

Yate

Swansea’s shot-putters were again on form with the Olympic trials silver and bronze medallists taking the top two places. Patrick Swan was 11cm short of his PB with 17.43m, exactly a metre up on Daniel Cork.

European under-23 100m champion Jeremiah Azu scored top points for Cardiff with a 10.30 (1.0) win.

Lauren Cooper was another winner for Cardiff, clocking 6:49.23 in the 2000m steeplechase.

Rebecca Chapman (Card) was aided by a 2.9m/sec wind as she went out to 6.29m to win the long jump.

Wigan

With Scottish club Jaguars competing with the championship division clubs, their Rachel Hunter stood out with a 64.09m hammer win.

