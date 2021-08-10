Essex teenager breaks Kesi Oludoyi’s national sprint mark as we bring you a round-up of non-Olympic results from recent days

While all eyes were on Tokyo, there have been other notable athletics action especially in Britain.

England Athletics U15 & U17 Championships, Sportcity, Manchester, August 7-8

The highlight of these championships was English Schools champion Teddy Wilson’s UK under-15 100m record of 10.78.

Nell Desir, 13, won the girls’ under-15 race in a PB 12.08 in an age group that Olympic 400m finalist Jodie Williams still holds the British record with 11.56 from 13 years ago.

The under-17 100m winners set PBs as the titles went to Rusciano Thomas-Riley (10.75) and Trezeguet Taylor (11.75 after a wind-assisted 11.69 semi-final). U17s Jamie Carrott (21.92) and Millie King (24.10) and U15s Zico Jones (22.23) and Freya Vidal (25.76) won over 200m.

Noah Ridgeon, the son of former world hurdles medallist Jon Ridgeon, won the under-15 300m in a PB 36.78 while Etty Sisson took the girls’ race in (38.57).

The 800m races saw successes for U17s Jake Minshull (1:52.70) and Katie Johnson (2:12.57) and U15s Jack Kinrade (2:00.03) and Shaikira King (2:13.76).

Top-class 1500m victories were achieved by U17 George Keen (brother of European under-18 champion Thomas) in 3:56.81 and U15 Freya Murdoch, who ran a PB 4:32.57.

Stephanie Okoro dominated the U17 300m hurdles with a UK lead and PB 42.82.

Cleo Agyepong impressed in the U17 shot with her first ever 15-metre throw and her 15.13m was a UK age-group lead.

The under-17 men’s javelin was more of a close contest with Theo Spurell’s 64.86m PB taking gold by just 29 centimetres. Lewie Jones won the U15 discus in a PB and UK lead of 41.00m.

The U17 triple jump was probably the best contest of the weekend with just five centimetres between the top four and Amy Warre’s 12.07m won by a centimetre. In the U15 event, Amber Brown was more dominant with a PB and UK lead of 11.34m.

Leiria, Portugal, August 7

Lawrence Okoye, who was unable to achieve a legal throw in Tokyo due to the discus continually slipping out of his hand, fared better here with a 64.46m win in the discus while Irina Rodrigues won the women’s contest in a modest 60.17m.

National Athletics League, Premiership, London North, Ashton Gate, Woodford, August 7

Harrow came out on top to maintain their leading position with 14 A-string wins and their 16-year-old Nia Wedderburn-Goodison won the 100m with a legal PB 11.66.

The best men’s performances came from Shaftesbury Barnet’s throwers Chris Bennett with 74.53m in the hammer and Nick Percy with 60.77m in the discus.

National Athletics League North, Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Despite being forced to compete at Nuneaton for their home match due to Commonwealth Games preparation, Birchfield Harriers still dominated. Jack Lawrence won a heavily wind-assisted 100m in 10.32 while Efekemo Okoro was first in the 400m hurdles in 50.29.

There were also good field wins for the hosts through Jessica Mayho with 65.24m in the hammer and Adelle Nicoll with 16.41m in the shot though the best individual performance came from guesting British and English champion Alex Farquharson who leapt 8.01m in the long jump to go top of the UK rankings for the year.

Traffords’s Kevin Metzger won the 400m with the top track performance in a big PB of 45.97 while Alicia Barrett gained success with a wind-assisted 13.26 time in the 100m hurdles.

RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea 10km, London, August 4

Emile Cairess went top of the UK rankings for 2021 by well over a minute as he won this RunThrough event by three minutes as he clocked one of the fastest times seen in Britain in recent years.

Cairess has been in good form in 2021 having run a 27:53.19 track 10,000m in the British Olympic Trials and European Cup in June.

His 28:14 moved him level in the all-time lists with Karl Harrison, Chicago Marathon winner Paul Davies-Hale (also set in Battersea) and London Marathon winner Eamonn Martin.

It also moved him one place up on Steve Ovett in the UK all-time lists from a December 1983 Battersea race a few months after he set his final world 1500m record.

Hercules Wimbledon 5000m Festival, Wimbledon, August 7

Jonathan Escalante-Phillips ran the fastest men’s time with 13:57.76 while Louise Small’s 16:28.87 was the quickest women’s time.

Scottish Athletics Masters 10,000m Track Championships, Greenock, August 8

Fiona Matheson set a British W60 10,000m track record of 39:07.46 to beat Angela Copson’s 12-year-old 39:43.81.

City Of Preston 10 & 5, Preston, August 8

Jonny Mellor won the five-miler in a fast 23:46 (23:45 chip) to go top of the UK rankings for 2021.

Yateley 10km, Yateley, August 4

Two-time English National junior cross-country champion Jonny Hay ran his first race since 2019 and won easily in 30:36.

Pfungstadt, Germany, August 4

Germany’s Marc Reuther and Slovenia’s Zan Rudolf ran similar 800m times to Emmanuel Korir’s winning Olympic time two days earlier (1:45.06) with 1:45.12 and a national record 1:45.15.

Espoo, Finland, August 3

There was a Finnish under-20 hammer record 80.18 by Max Lampinen with the 6kg implement.

EMGP Milton Keynes 10km, Milton Keynes, August 3

There were wins for Jordan Clay in 30:44 and Lara Bromilow in 36:37.

Vets AC 5km, Battersea Park, August 3

M50 Terry Booth won the vets-only race in 16:50 while W45 Gina Galbraith was first woman in 18:32.

