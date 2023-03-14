All-time lists under assault in Albuquerque and British win for Yusuf Bizimana at 800m plus news from Nagoya, Leiria, Lisbon and Sydney

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS Div 1, Albuquerque, USA, March 10-11

Albuquerque’s 1619m altitude helped produce some stunning performances in a championships that outshone the previous week’s US Championships.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred won the 60m in 6.94 for a Central American and Caribbean record as she tied both the world lead and the world all-time second spot of Aleia Hobbs as she missed the world record of Irina Privalova from 1993 by two hundredths of a second.

Alfred had set an earlier collegiate record of 6.96 in her heat improving her 6.97 from earlier in the season.

Just 40 minutes after her 60m final, she also mightily impressed at 200m as her 22.01 was the second fastest ever time behind Merlene Ottey’s 21.87 from 1993.

Her 6.94 and 22.01 were easily the greatest ever one day sprint doubles and of course both US collegiate records.

Challenging her until the closing stages was Favour Ofili, who ran 22.20 after an African record 22.10 in the heats (temporarily fourth all-time), while in the 60m Kaila Jackson was second in 7.08, having equalled the world under-20 record of 7.07 in the heats.

Another performance to go second all-time came from Britton Wilson’s US 400m indoor record of 49.48 which would have been a world record earlier in the season after Femke Bol’s recent 49.26 improved on the 49.59 record of Jarmila Kratochvilova from 1982.

Wilson ran laps of 23.56 and 25.92.

Talitha Diggs ran 50.49 in second (after a suicidal 23.17 first 200m) while Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke continued her improvement to run 50.45 in winning the other heat.

A hour later Wilson later joined Briton Amber Anning (who ran 51.22 in the B final and 51.47 for the first leg of her relay), Jamaican Joanne Reid and Rosey Effiong in the 4x400m to achieve the fastest ever time indoors with 3:21.75 though because of different nationalities it cannot be ratified and so Russia’s 3:23.37 from 2006 remains as the world record.

Wilson ran 49.20 for her anchor leg after Reid’s 50.52 and Effiong’s 50.57.

Kyle Garland came close to the world indoor record in the heptathlon as he scored 6639 points and missed Ashton Eaton’s mark of 6645 from the World Indoors 2012 in Istanbul by only 6 points.

His performances were 6.87 in the 60m, 7.74 in the hurdles, 7.96m in the long jump, 16.45m in the shot, 2.12m in the high jump, 5.16m in the pole vault and 2:41.36 in the 1000m.

Runner-up Ayden Owens-Delerme, who was coincidentally born on the same day as Garland, went third all-time with a Puerto Rican record of 6518 points.

World under-20 champion Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica dominated the triple jump with 17.54m for an overall under-20 world record (previously 17.50m by Volker Mai in 1985) and it was also a Jamaican senior indoor record.

Remarkably, Hibbert is still a junior in 2024.

The one British individual success came for Yusuf Bizimana who won the 800m in an outright PB of 1:46.02.

The Matt Yates-coached athlete’s outdoor PB came when he finished seventh in the NCAA outdoor final in 2021 in 1:46.76 though he had already gone quicker indoors this winter with a 1:46.62 last month.

The latest time moves him up to eighth all-time in the UK indoors lists and puts him top of the 2023 UK rankings.

He won by a clear margin from Crayton Carrozza (1:46.78).

Matthew Boling went sixth all-time in the world at 200m with a 20.12 victory ahead of Robert Gregory (20.22) while Ugandan Tarsis Orogot won the other heat in 20.20.

Elija Goodwin equalled his 400m world lead with 44.75 over Matt Moorer’s 45.08 PB while Ryan Willie won the other heat in a 44.93 PB.

Bahamian Terrence Jones won the 60m in 6.46 over junior Jordan Anthony’s 6.55.

The long jump was one of the best quality competitions as Carey McLeod won in a Jamaican record final round 8.40m but Cameron Crump (8.39m), Jeremiah Davis (8.37m) and Wayne Pinnock (8.33m) all finished within seven centimetres.

Pinnock twice jumped 8.33m and did not even win a medal.

Just six days after winning European indoor gold, Sondre Guttormsen set a Norwegian pole vault record of 6.00m to defeat Zach Bradford’s 5.91m. The winning mark also equalled KC Lightfoot’s collegiate record.

After a 7.03m world lead and collegiate record in the long jump on day one, Jasmine Moore set a US record and world lead in triple jump of 15.12m which places her fifth all-time.

She set earlier American records of 14.74m and 15.08m before her final winning jump.

Charisma Taylor’s 14.88m was a Bahamian indoor record in second and came after Taylor had won a bronze in the hurdles with a 793 clocking.

There, Ackera Nugent set a collegiate and Jamaican 60m hurdles record of 7.72 in the heats and then ran 7.73 in the final though only won by 0.02 of a second from Masai Russell.

Katelyn Tuohy gained a 3000m and 5000m double.

Roisin Willis won the 800m in 1:58.932 strengthening her position as third all-time in the World junior lists.

Men

60:

1 Terrence Jones BAH 6.46

2 Anthony Jordan 6.55

3 PJ Austin 6.56

4 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 6.57

5 Ismael Kone CIV 6.58

6 Alex Lang 6.59

7 Lawrence Johnson 6.59

Heat 1:

1 Favour Ashe NGR 6.51

2 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 6.56

3 Ismael Kone CIV 6.57

4 Alex Lang 6.58

5 Javaughn Moore 6.59

6 Don’drea Swint 6.59

7 Marcellus Moore 6.60

Heat 2:

1 PJ Austin 6.53

2 Terrence Jones BAH 6.54

3 Anthony Jordan 6.54

4 Lawrence Johnson 6.56

200:

1 Matthew Boling 20.12

2 Robert Gregory 20.22

3 Cameron Miller 20.29

4 Lance Lang 20.75

Race B:

1 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.20 (African record)

2 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.36

3 Jacory Patterson 20.36

4 Amir Willis 20.56

Heat 1:

1 Jacory Patterson 20.35

2 Amir Willis 20.48

3 Cole Beck 20.67

4 David Dunlap 20.69

Heat 2:

1 Cameron Miller 20.48

2 Javonte Harding 20.52

3 Demar Francis JAM 20.66

Heat 3:

1 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.17 (rec)

2 Lance Lang 20.52

3 Marcellus Moore 20.67

4 Kennedy Lightner 20.71

Heat 4:

1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.17 (rec)

2 Robert Gregory 20.27

3 Matthew Boling 20.31

4 Courtney Lindsey 20.60

400:

1 Elija Godwin 44.75

2 Matthew Moorer 45.08

Race B:

1 Ryan Willie 44.93

2 Emmanuel Bynum 45.30

3 Chris Bailey 45.32

4 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 45.73

Heat 1:

1 Chris Bailey 45.33

2 Michael Joseph LCA 45.81

3 Auhmad Robinson 45.93

Heat 2:

1 Hasani Barr 45.57

2 Justin Robinson 45.90

Heat 3:

1 Matthew Moorer 45.45

2 Elija Godwin 45.47

3 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 45.69

Heat 4:

1 Ryan Willie 45.37

2 Emmanuel Bynum 45.52

800:

1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:46.02

2 Crayton Carrozza 1:46.78

3 Handal Roban VIN 1:47.28

4 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:47.35

5 Samuel Austin 1:48.19

6 Baylor Franklin 1:48.21

Heat 1:

1 Samuel Austin 1:47.65

2 Crayton Carrozza 1:47.66

3 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:47.84

Heat 2:

1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:49.24

2 Navasky Anderson JAM 1:49.67

3 Will Sumner 1:49.71

Mile:

1 Luke Houser 4:03.33

2 Isaac Basten 4:03.36

3 Anas Essayi MAR 4:03.61

4 Joe Waskom 4:03.73

5 Nathan Green 4:03.86

6 Conor Murphy 4:04.22

7 Elliott Cook 4:04.27

8 Brian Fay IRL 4:05.07

Heat 2:

1 Joe Waskom 4:02.68

2 Brian Fay IRL 4:02.92

3 Conor Murphy 4:03.01

4 Nick Foster 4:03.23

3000:

1 Fouad Messaoudi MAR 7:48.10

2 Drew Bosley 7:48.34

3 Jackson Sharp AUS 7:48.66

4 Casey Clinger 7:49.37

5 Alex Maier 7:50.74

6 Dylan Jacobs 7:52.25

5000:

1 Dylan Jacobs 13:37.59

2 Casey Clinger 13:38.12

3 Drew Bosley 13:38.62

4 Nico Young 13:40.55

5 Parker Wolfe 13:43.69

6 Patrick Kiprop 13:45.16

7 Ky Robinson AUS 13:47.11

8 Alex Maier 13:52.50

9 Charles Hicks GBR 14:01.34

60H:

1 Giano Roberts 7.55

2 Caleb Dean 7.59

3 Darius Luff 7.60

4 Jaheem Hayles JAM 7.61

5 Joshua Brockman 7.67

6 Antoine Andrews BAH 7.73

7 Jerome Campbell JAM 7.99

Tade Ojora GBR DNF

Heat 1:

1 Jerome Campbell JAM 7.58

2 Joshua Brockman 7.63

3 Tade Ojora GBR 7.66

4 Antoine Andrews BAH 7.67

5 Jesse Henderson 7.69

6 Cameron Murray 7.69

Heat 2:

1 Darius Luff 7.54

2 Caleb Dean 7.59

3 Jaheem Hayles JAM 7.63

4 Giano Roberts 7.66

HJ:

1 Romaine Beckford JAM 2.24

2 Vernon Turner 2.21

3 Devin Loudermilk 2.21

3 Trey Allen 2.21

5 Ushan Thiwanka Perera SRI 2.18 (rec)

PV:

1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 6.00 NR

2 Zach Bradford 5.91

3 Kyle Rademeyer RSA 5.71

4 Trevor Stephenson 5.66

LJ:

1 Carey McLeod JAM 8.40 (rec)

2 Cameron Crump 8.39

3 Jeremiah Davis 8.37

4 Wayne Pinnock JAM 8.33

5 Johnny Brackins 8.16

6 Caleb Foster 8.05

7 PJ Austin 8.01

8 Solomon Washington 7.97

13 Jake Burkey GBR 7.65

TJ:

1 Jaydon Hibbert JAM 17.54 (World U20 rec)

2 Salif Mane 16.79

3 Owayne Owens JAM 16.69

4 Clarence Foote-Talley 16.58

5 Jeremiah Davis 16.38

6 Carey McLeod JAM 16.35

SP:

1 Jordan Geist 21.15

2 Jonah Wilson 20.91

3 Turner Washington 20.72

4 Maxwell Otterdahl 20.62

5 Jordan West 20.47

6 Fred Moudani-Likibi FRA 20.42

7 John Meyer 20.27

8 Josh Sobota 20.15

WT:

1 Isaiah Rogers 24.23

2 Bobby Colantonio 23.40

3 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 22.96

4 Decio Andrade POR 22.54

5 Jayden White 22.53

6 Kyle Brown 22.44

7 Newlyn Stephenson 22.32

8 Tyler Sudduth 22.06

9 Sam Coil 21.96

10 Kenneth Ikeji GBR 21.92

Hep:

1 Kyle Garland 6639 (rec) (6.87 60m, 7.96m LJ, 16.45m SP, 2.12m HJ, 7.74 60H, 5.16m PV, 2:41.36 1000m)

2 Ayden Owens-Delerme PUR 6518 (rec) (inc 7.73 60H & 2:33.14 1000m)

3 Leo Neugebauer GER 6214

4 Till Steinforth GER 6196

5 Peyton Haack 6048

6 Yariel Soto PUR 6047

7 Heath Baldwin 6000

8 Bruno Comin ESP 5992

4×400:

1 Arkansas 3:02.09

2 Georgia 3:03.10

3 Florida 3:03.96

Race B:

1 USC 3:03.16

2 Arizona State 3:03.58

3 Baylor 3:03.60

Race C:

1 Texas A&M 3:03.88

4xDISMED:

1 Oklahoma State 9:28.77

2 Ole Miss 9:31.63

3 Wisconsin 9:31.77

4 Washington 9:31.97

5 Indiana 9:33.32

6 North Carolina 9:33.68

7 Arkansas 9:34.82

Women:

60:

1 Julien Alfred LCA 6.94 (area rec)

2 Kaila Jackson 7.08

3 Jacious Sears 7.10

4 Autumn Wilson 7.12

5 Jadyn Mays 7.13

6 Favour Ofili NGR 7.17

Heat 1:

1 Julien Alfred LCA 6.96 (rec)

2 Favour Ofili NGR 7.14

3 Kiara Grant JAM 7.14

Heat 2:

1 Jacious Sears 7.04

2 Kaila Jackson 7.07 (eq World U20 rec)

3 Jadyn Mays 7.07

4 McKenzie Long 7.10

5 Autumn Wilson 7.12

6 Ezinne Abba 7.15

7 Samirah Moody 7.15

200:

1 Julien Alfred LCA 22.01 (rec)

2 Favour Ofili NGR 22.20

3 Jadyn Mays 22.63

4 Caisja Chandler 22.74

Race B:

1 Autumn Wilson 22.45

2 McKenzie Long 22.54

3 Lanae-Tava Thomas 22.73

4 Kaila Jackson 22.84

Heat 1:

1 Autumn Wilson 22.42

2 McKenzie Long 22.48

3 Mariah Ayers 22.91

Heat 2:

1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.11 (Afr rec)

2 Kaila Jackson 22.69

3 Kevona Davis JAM 22.90

4 Kynnedy Flannel 22.98

Heat 3:

1 Jadyn Mays 22.58

2 Caisja Chandler 22.70

3 Lanae-Tava Thomas 22.74

Heat 4:

1 Julien Alfred LCA 22.38

2 Jacious Sears 22.80

3 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 22.80

4 Dajaz Defrand 22.89

400:

1 Britton Wilson 49.48 (North American record)

2 Talitha Diggs 50.49

3 Rosey Effiong 50.54

4 Jan’Taijah Jones 51.03

Race B:

1 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 50.45

2 Amber Anning GBR 51.22

3 Savannah Sutherland CAN 51.60

Heat 1:

1 Amber Anning GBR 51.42

Heat 3:

1 Talitha Diggs 50.79

Heat 4:

1 Britton Wilson 50.69

2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 51.12

3 Jan’Taijah Jones 51.56

4 Yemi Mary John GBR 51.90

800:

1 Roisin Willis 1:59.93

2 Juliette Whittaker 2:00.05

3 Michaela Rose 2:00.85

Heat 1:

1 Juliette Whittaker 2:01.82

2 Valery Tobias 2:02.07

3 Michaela Rose 2:02.21

Mile:

1 Olivia Howell 4:34.00

2 Lauren Gregory 4:34.24

3 Flomena Asekol KEN 4:35.18

4 Margot Appleton 4:35.83

3000:

1 Katelyn Tuohy 9:10.07

2 Olivia Markezich 9:13.01

3 Taylor Roe 9:13.22

4 Simone Plourde CAN 9:14.59

5 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 9:15.26

5000:

1 Katelyn Tuohy 16:09.65

2 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 16:11.08

3 Mercy Chelangat KEN 16:11.63

4 Kelsey Chmiel 16:18.87

60H:

1 Ackera Nugent JAM 7.73

2 Masai Russell 7.75

3 Charisma Taylor BAH 7.93

4 Leah Phillips 7.95

5 Demisha Roswell JAM 8.00

Heat 1:

1 Ackera Nugent JAM 7.72 (rec)

2 Charisma Taylor BAH 7.91

3 Demisha Roswell JAM 7.92

4 Leah Phillips 7.99

Marcia Sey GBR DQ

Heat 2:

1 Masai Russell 7.78

2 Aaliyah McCormick 8.01

3 Nyemeck Yanla Ndjip BEL 8.01

4 Talie Bonds 8.01

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM 1.91

2 Rylee Anderson 1.88

3 Yelena Kulichenko CYP 1.88

4 Jenna Rogers 1.88

PV:

1 Amanda Fassold 4.45

2 Olivia Lueking 4.45

3 Marleen Mülla EST 4.45

LJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 7.03

2 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.88

3 Claire Bryant 6.88

4 Alyssa Jones 6.74

5 Charisma Taylor BAH 6.64

15 Ore Adamson GBR 5.99

TJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 15.12 AR

2 Charisma Taylor BAH 14.88 AR

3 Ackelia Smith JAM 14.29

4 Mikeisha Welcome VIN 14.21 NR

5 Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta FRA 14.20

6 Arianna Fisher 14.06

SP:

1 Adelaide Aquilla 19.28

2 Axelina Johansson SWE 19.12

3 Rosa Ramírez DOM 18.43

4 Alida van Daalen NED 18.05

5 Josie Schaefer 18.02

6 Jorinde van Klinken NED 17.77

7 Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL 17.59

8 Jaida Ross 17.56

9 Jalani Davis 17.50

WT:

1 Jalani Davis 24.51

2 Shelby Frank 23.42

3 Jasmine Mitchell 23.14

4 Chloe Lindeman 22.97

5 Taylor Latimer 22.90

6 Marie Forbes JAM 22.63

14 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 20.47

Pen:

1 Jadin O’Brien 4512

2 Allie Jones 4440

3 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 4400

4 Sterling Lester 4358

5 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 4305

14 Alix Still GBR 4034 (8.44, 11.47, 1.60, 5.87, 2:19.38)

4×400:

1 Arkansas 3:21.75

2 Texas 3:25.67

3 Florida 3:29.88

Race B:

1 Texas A&M 3:26.99

Race C:

1 USC 3:28.58

2 Kentucky 3:29.08

4xDISMED:

1 Stanford 10:56.34

2 Arkansas 10:56.61

3 Notre Dame 10:59.46

4 Ucla 10:59.87

NCAA-II:, Virginia Beach, USA, March 10-11

Men:

60: 1 Isaac Botsio GHA 6.62

200: 1 Makanakaishe Charamba ZIM 20.55

400: 1 Truman Hare 46.99

800: 1 Oussama El Bouchayby MAR 1:46.78

4 Reece Sharman-Newell GBR 1:48.82

Mile: 1 Miguel Coca 4:07.17

3000: 1 Hamza Chahid MAR 8:00.35

10 Cameron Allan GBR 8:11.99

5000: 1 Dillon Powell 13:48.13

60H/HJ: 1 Cordell Tinch 7.51/2.18

PV: 1 Vladyslav Malykhin UKR 5.52

6 Jacob Clark GBR 5.20

LJ: 1 Henry Kiner 8.04

TJ: 1 Treyvon Ferguson 15.88

SP: 1 Myles Kerner 19.71

WT: 1 Peyton Barton 22.01

Hep:

1 Jakob Tordsen 5623

2 Aaron Worrell BAR 5604 (rec)

4×400: 1 Pittsburg St. 3:09.63

Women:

60: 1 Makayla Jackson 7.20

200: 1 Alexis Brown 23.26

400: 1 Sheeren Samson Vallybouy MAS 52.27 NR

800: 1 Vanessa Aniteye GER 2:06.84

Mile/3000: 1 Stephanie Cotter IRL 4:49.86/9:06.03

5000: 1 Lindsay Cunningham 15:41.30

60H: 1 Denisha Cartwright BAH 8.11

HJ: 1 Arika Harbo 1.78

PV: 1 Hannah Miller 4.15

LJ: 1 Marie-Jeanne Ourega FRA 6.34

TJ: 1 Auna Childress 13.26

SP: 1 Trista Fintel 16.04

WT: 1 Brooklynn Chipps 20.70

Pen: 1 Nicole Warwick 4066

NCAA-III, Birmingham, USA, March 10-11

Men:

60: 1 Sam Blaskowski 6.71

200/400: 1 Cheickna Traore 20.72/46.85

800: 1 Mike Jasa 1:49.30

Mile: 1 Ryan Wilson 4:02.62

3000: 1 Ethan Gregg 8:01.23

5000: 1 Christian Patzka 13:47.01

60H: 1 Eli Etherton 8.00

HJ: 1 Sam Beatty 2.06

11 Harry Rienecker-Found GBR 1.98

PV: 1 Ben Drummey 5.05

LJ: 1 Kenneth Wei 7.39

TJ: 1 Jonathan Wilburn 15.56

SP/WT: 1 Joseph White 18.47/21.41

Hep: 1 Jackson Anderson 5364

4×400: 1 SUNY Geneseo 3:11.64

Women:

60: 1 Adalia Coleman 7.54

200: 1 Kenadee Wayt 24.31

400: 1 Grace Devanny 54.96

800: 1 Emma Kelley 2:06.62

Mile: 1 Annika Urban 4:43.17

3000/5000: 1 Fiona Smith 9:25.62

60H: 1 Birgen Nelson 8.39

HJ: 1 Jaidyn Appel 1.78

PV: 1 Gracie Holland 4.00

LJ/TJ: 1 Victoria Kadiri 5.93

SP: 1 Catie Fobbe 15.04

WT: 1 Skye Digman 19.19

Pen: 1 Elizabeth Barre 3837

4×400: 1 Rochester 3:44.84

NEW BALANCE NATIONALS, Boston, USA, March 11-12

Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands ran 22.33 in the 200m to set a world under-20 record, beating the previous mark of 22.40 by Bianca Knight in 2008.

U20 women: 1 Adaejah Hodge BVI 22.33 (World U20 rec)

European Throwing Cup, Leiria, Portugal, March 11-12

World discus champion Kristjan Ceh from Slovenia set a world lead of 68.30m.World and European medallist Bence Halazs won the men’s hammer with 74.65m as multiple world champion Pawel Fajdek was only sixth (72.57m) as under-23 winner Mykhaylo Kokhan was even better with with 75.80m.

Greece’s European champion Elina Tzengo won the javelin with 63.65m

Ukraine’s Roman Kokoshko won the men’s shot put with 21.52m for his nation to top the medal table with four golds and a silver.

Bob Bertemes (21.21m) and European indoor champion Zane Weir (20.98m) completed the top three with Scott Lincoln achieving the best British result with a fourth place 20.73m just ahead of Eric Favors’ Irish record of 20.66m.

It was Lincoln’s fourth best ever throw.

There were world leading marks for Italy’s Sara Fantini who won the hammer with 73.26m ahead of European champion Bianca Ghelber (71.52m) and Germany’s Shanice Craft who won the discus with 64.88m from Portugal’s Liliana Ca (64.32m).

Briton Serena Vincent won the under-23 shot with a 16.90m throw.

Men:

SP:

1 Roman Kokoshko UKR 21.52

2 Bob Bertemes LUX 21.21

3 Zane Weir ITA 20.98

4 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.73

5 Eric Favors IRL 20.66 (rec)

6 Carlos Tobalina ESP 20.37

7 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 20.35

8 Simon Bayer GER 20.12

B: 1 Sven Poelmann NED 20.31

DT:

1 Kristjan Čeh SLO 68.30

2 Alin Alexandru Firfirica ROU 63.78

3 Martin Marković CRO 62.20

4 Oskar Stachnik POL 61.94

5 Robert Urbanek POL 61.77

6 Danijel Furtula MNE 61.15

7 Marius Karges GER 60.94

8 Gudni Valur Guðnason ISL 60.89

9 Nicholas Percy GBR 60.06

10 Lawrence Okoye GBR 59.84

B: 1 Yasiel Brayan Sotero ESP 60.09

HT:

1 Bence Halász HUN 74.65

2 Thomas Mardal NOR 73.94

3 Yann Chaussinand FRA 73.25

4 Merlin Hummel GER 73.06

5 Donát Varga HUN 72.81

6 Paweł Fajdek POL 72.57

7 Jean-Baptiste Bruxelle FRA 71.35

8 Henri Liipola FIN 71.21

9 Aaron Kangas FIN 70.94

10 Özkan Baltacı TUR 70.05

B:

1 Matija Gregurić CRO 71.88

2 Marcel Lomnický SVK 71.44

3 Alexandros Poursanidis CYP 71.28

4 Iván Menglebéi GRE 70.54

5 Chris Bennett GBR 70.12

JT:

1 Leandro Ramos 78.57

2 Dagbjartur Dadi Jónsson ISL 78.56

3 Manu Quijera ESP 78.42

U23 SP:

1 Muhamet Ramadani KOS 19.28 (rec)

8 Lewis Byng GBR 17.57

DT:

1 Steven Richter GER 64.23

7 Chukwuemeka Osammor GBR 53.75

HT:

1 Mykhaylo Kokhan UKR 75.80

2 Dawid Piłat POL 72.42

3 Halil Yılmazer TUR 70.45

JT: 1 Artur Felfner UKR 80.09

Women:

SP:

1 Jessica Inchude 18.14

2 Yemisi Ogunleye GER 18.09

3 Sara Lennman SWE 17.95

4 Dimitriana Bezede MDA 17.71

DT:

1 Shanice Craft GER 64.88

2 Liliana Cá 64.32

3 Mélina Robert-Michon FRA 61.70

4 Daisy Osakue ITA 60.99

5 Lisa Brix Pedersen DEN 60.07

6 Antonia Kinzel GER 59.60

B: 10 Taia Tunstall GBR 50.12

HT:

1 Sara Fantini ITA 73.26

2 Bianca Ghelber ROU 71.52

3 Katrine Koch Jacobsen DEN 71.08

4 Silja Kosonen FIN 70.17

5 Rose Loga FRA 69.45

6 Ewa Różańska POL 69.18

7 Alexandra Tavernier FRA 68.10

8 Hanna Skydan AZE 67.00

B:

1 Charlotte Payne GBR 68.89

2 Katie Head GBR 68.65

3 Vanessa Sterckendries BEL 67.67

JT:

1 Elína Tzénggo GRE 63.65

2 Marija Vučenović SRB 60.56

3 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 59.83

4 Jana Marie Lowka GER 58.89

5 Hanna Hatsko UKR 58.17

B: 1 Sigrid Borge NOR 58.63

U23

SP: 1 Serena Vincent GBR 16.90

DT:

1 Lotta Flatum NOR 56.54

5 Zara Obamakinwa GBR 52.82

HT:

1 Valeriia Ivanenko-Kyrylina UKR 65.51

2 Nicola Tuthill IRL 64.44

JT: 1 Veronika Šokota CRO 56.82

Sydney, Australia, March 11

Jessica Hull broke the Oceania record for 3000m with a solo 8:31.81, beating Kim Smith’s previous record of 8:35.31.

World 100m champion Fred Kerley moved back up to 400m to win in a fast 44.65.

There was a New Zealand record for Zoe Hobbs in the 100m (10.97/0.5) as she ran the fastest legal time ever recorded in Australia, bettering Ekaterini Thanou’s 10.99 from the 2000 Olympic Games.

Other impressive winners were Michelle Jenneke in the 100mH (12.70, +0.6) and Abbey Caldwell in the 800m (1:58.62).

Men:

100 (-0.2):

1 Rohan Browning 10.14

2 Edward Osei-Nketia NZL 10.16

3 Jake Penny 10.26

400:

1 Fred Kerley USA 44.65

2 Luke Van Ratingen 46.17

800:

1 Riley McGown 1:46.08

2 Charles Hunter 1:46.18

3 Jack Lunn 1:46.41

4 Brad Mathas NZL 1:46.41

5 Lachlan Raper 1:46.51

6 Jamie Harrison 1:46.64

7 Jared Micallef MLT 1:46.71 (rec)

3000:

1 Jude Thomas 7:48.25

2 Ben Buckingham 7:48.99

3 Rorey Hunter 7:49.30

4 James Hansen 7:50.28

5 Cameron Myers 7:52.06

6 Andre Waring 7:52.23

7 Jack Bruce 7:52.83

8 Matthew Centrowitz USA 7:53.58

9 Archie Noakes 7:53.86

10 Lachlan Herd 7:54.23

11 Isaac Heyne 7:54.55

110H (0.3):

1 Rachid Muratake JPN 13.25

2 Jacob McCorry 13.54

3 Nicholas Andrews 13.67

4 Joshua Hawkins NZL 13.72

HJ: 1 Joel Baden 2.32

LJ: 1 Jalen Rucker 7.88

JT: 1 Capers Williamson USA 79.37

4×100:

1 AUS 38.50

2 AUS 38.98

3 NZL 39.73

Women;

100 (0.5):

1 Zoe Hobbs NZL 10.97 (Area rec)

2 Torrie Lewis 11.23

Race B (-0.3): 1 Shanti Veronica Pereira SGP 11.46 =NR

800:

1 Abbey Caldwell 1:58.62

2 Georgia Griffith 2:00.41

3 Ellie Sanford 2:00.87

4 Sarah Billings 2:01.66

3000:

1 Jessica Hull 8:31.81 (Oceania rec)

2 Rose Davies 8:50.90

3 Amy Bunnage 8:51.90

4 Georgia Hansen 8:56.96

5 Maudie Skyring 8:59.58

6 Georgia Winkcup 8:59.76

100H (0.6):

1 Michelle Jenneke 12.70

2 Celeste Mucci 12.84

3 Hannah Jones 12.96

400H: 1 Sarah Carli 55.44

HJ: 1 Nicola Olyslagers 1.94

LJ: 1 Brooke Buschkuehl 6.56

HT:

1 Alex Hulley 67.52

2 Lauren Bruce NZL 67.34

JT: 1 Sae Takemoto JPN 57.03

4×100: 1 Australia 43.25

Nagoya Women’s Marathon, March 12

In quite warm conditions, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich retained her title with a solo 2:18:08 with splits of 68:47 and 69:21.

Japan’s Ayuko Suzuki (2:21:52) and Honami Maeda (2:22:32) completed the top three.

Women

1 Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:18:08

2 Ayuko Suzuki 2:21:52

3 Honami Maeda 2:22:32

4 Zhang Deshun CHN 2:24:05

5 Mao Uesugi 2:24:16

6 Yuka Suzuki 2:25:46

7 Mirai Waku 2:25:58

8 Li Zhixuan CHN 2:26:28

9 Honoka Tanaike 2:27:30

10 Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 2:27:54

11 Sakiho Tsutsui 2:28:45

12 Mao Kiyota 2:29:20

13 Mizuki Tanimoto 2:29:56

14 Chiharu Suzuki 2:30:23

15 Yuri Mitsune 2:31:26

16 Mayu Nishikawa 2:31:44

17 Sarah Pagano USA 2:32:05

18 Eloise Wellings AUS 2:32:09

19 Zhang Xinyan CHN 2:32:19

20 Kaena Takeyama 2:32:20

21 Mayu Hirata 2:32:48

22 Nana Sato 2:33:15

23 Ayano Ikemitsu 2:33:29

24 Sarah Klein AUS 2:33:51

25 Ryo Koido 2:33:52

Gent Half, Belgium, March 12

Bashir Abdi won in 59:51 to go seventh on the European all-time list as he also bettered Mohamed Mourhit’s Belgian record of 60:18.

Men: HM:

1 Bashir Abdi 59:51 (rec)

2 Abraham Kasongor KEN 60:40

3 Djamal Abdi Dirieh DJI 60:56

4 Collins Kipkurui KEN 61:04

5 Peter Njeru KEN 61:37

6 Simon Debognies 61:52

7 Sondre Nordstad Moen NOR 62:07

21 Rikki James GBR 67:12

Women: HM:

1 Shamila Kipsiror KEN 67:53

2 Veronica Loleo KEN 68:03

3 Ayenew Kasanesh Baze ETH 68:40

4 Julia Mayer AUT 71:31

13 Abigail Woolaston GBR 78:05

Open: 1 James Tilley GBR 66:25

Lisbon Half Marathon, Portugal, March 12

Olympic 10,000m champion Almaz Ayana won in a lifetime best and course record of 65:30 ahead of Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo (65:50) and fellow Ethiopians Girmawit Gebrezhair (66:28).

On her half marathon debut Burundi’s former Olympic and world 800m medallist Francine Niyonsaba was eighth in 68:45.

Nibret Melak won the men’s race on his debut in 59:06 ahead of Hagos Gebrhiwet (59:07) and Kenyan Vincent Kipkemoi (59:10).

Men: HM:

1 Nibret Melak ETH 59:06

2 Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH 59:07

3 Vincent Ngetich KEN 59:10

4 Rhonex Kipruto KEN 59:22

5 Jake Robertson NZL 60:05

6 Solomon Berihu ETH 60:27

7 Josphat Kemei KEN 60:41

8 Edward Zakayo KEN 60:44

9 Benard Biwott KEN 60:53

10 Getachew Masersha ETH 61:43

20 Weynay Ghebreselassie GBR 64:31

27 Josh Griffiths GBR 65:42

Women: HM:

1 Almaz Ayana ETH 65:30

2 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 65:50

3 Girmawit Gebrzihair ETH 66:28

4 Tiruye Mesfin ETH 66:31

5 Purity Komen KEN 67:08

6 Catherine Relin KEN 67:21

7 Alem Nigus ETH 67:50

8 Francine Niyonsaba BDI 68:45 (rec)

9 Viola Chepngeno KEN 68:56

10 Gete Alemayehu ETH 68:59

11 Sara Hall USA 69:31

12 Susan Chembai KEN 70:13

13 Arado Gulume ETH 71:16

14 Olha Nyzhnyk UKR 71:46

15 Lily Partridge GBR 71:46

17 Steph Twell GBR 73:10

24 Anna Bracegirdle GBR 75:39

26 Olivia Tsim GBR 80:01

Open:

2 Leila Armoush GBR 76:28

5 Gemma Hillier-Moses GBR 79:32

6 Louis Shingles GBR 79:33

Laredo 10km, Spain, March 11

Berihu Aregawi set an Ethiopian record of 26:33 to go second all-time in the world rankings.

Ireland’s Efrem Gidey (28:17) and Briton Tom Mortimer (28:18) were a distant second and third.

Men: 10km:

1 Berihu Aregawi ETH 26:33

2 Efrem Gidey IRL 28:17

3 Tom Mortimer GBR 28:18

4 Fernando Carro 28:18

10 Ellis Cross GBR 29:09

Women: 10km:

1 Zenah Yego KEN 31:03

2 Mirriam Chebet KEN 31:13

3 Soukaina Atanane MAR 31:21

4 Paula Herrero 31:23

5 Boulaid Kaoutar MAR 31:29

