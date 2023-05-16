Scottish athletes set remarkable age-related marks at Glasgow plus news of the Green Belt Relay in London

Road

BABCOCK SHETTLESTON 10km, INC SCOTTISH CHAMPS, GLASGOW, May 14

Huge under-20 prospect Natasha Phillips was a clear women’s winner in 33:00 which gave her the Scottish title with Kirsty Walker and Naomi Lang taking the other medals.

Recently turned 18, Phillips had passed her driving test the day before and this time moves her to fourth all-time among British juniors behind the Aldershot trio of Zola Budd, Steph Twell and Charlotte Purdue although her time was a UK best.

However, as Budd was South African-born and Twell and Purdue were 19 at the time and turning 20 during the year of the performances, Phillips’ time was the best ever British-born performance for an 18-year-old.

The leading master in fourth was W40 Sara Green, who was 10th in the UK Inter-Counties and ran 2:44 in the TCS London Marathon.

However, the top masters performance came from Fiona Matheson. The week after setting a British 5km record, she broke the UK W60 10km record with 38:08 and it was easily a world age-62 best.

The best gun time was previously Treena Johnson’s 38:31 from last year though Matheson did run a 38:39 gun time with a faster 38:19 chip time at Wilmslow last year.

Former English and UK Inter Counties cross-country champion Calum Johnson was a clear winner in 29:45 though the Scottish title went to race runner-up John Bell who was 44 seconds in arrears.

Alastair Hay and Ryan Thomson took the other Scottish men’s medals.

Men: 10km:

1 Calum Johnson Gateshead H 29:45

2 John Bell Inverclyde AC 30:29

3 Alastair Hay Central AC 30:33

4 Ryan Thomson Cambuslang 30:43

5 Michael Christoforou Cambuslang 30:55

6 Myles Edwards Aberdeen AAC 30:57

7 Calum Phillip Central AC 31:00

8 Max Abernethy Fraserburgh RC 31:06

9 Fraser Gilmour Kilbarchan 31:15

10 Ross Good Giffnock North 31:15

11 Darrell Hastie Gala Harriers M40 31:20

M60: Dave Thom Cambuslang Harriers 36:36

Women:

1 Natasha Phillips Dundee Hawkhill 33:00

2 Kirsty Walker Edinburgh AC 33:52

3 Naomi Lang Carnethy HRC 34:50

4 Sara Green Gala Harriers W40 35:09

5 Eilidh Bell Shettleston 35:09

6 Constance Nankivell Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds 35:24

7 Nynke Mulholland Inverclyde AC 35:49

8 Emily Carroll 36:05

9 Fiona Brian Metro Aberdeen 36:11

10 Lesley Bell Garscube Harriers W40 36:23

11 Catriona Fraser Inverness Harriers 36:26

12 Michelle Sandison Springburn W40 36:35

W60: 1 Fiona Matheson Falkirk Victoria Harriers 38:08 (UK rec)

GREAT BRISTOL HALF-MARATHON & 10km, May 14

There were clear 10km wins for masters athletes Chris Thompson and Gemma Steel.

Men (10km):

1 Chris Thompson 29:45

2 Alex Carter 31:24

3 James Reeder 31:37

4 Ben Kruze 31:59

5 Nathan Williams 32:02

6 James Denne 32:14

7 Marcus Dunsford 32:29

8 Conor Kissane-Wood 32:42

9 Robert Farley 33:13

10 Peter Grist 33:20

Men (HM):

1 Alex Milne 68:55

2 Morgan Roberts 69:27

3 Sam Tabberner 71:18

4 Johnny Suttle 71:36

5 Elliott Avis 72:53

6 Chris Carter 73:11

7 Martin Reed 73:14

8 Steve Kenyon 73:20

9 Charlie Williams 73:27

10 Zak Hurrell 73:30

Our first female is over the AJ Bell #GreatBristolRun 10k finish line! Incredible run by Gemma Steel with a time of 34:09

Women (10km):

1 Gemma Steel 34:09

2 Katrina Entwistle 36:11

3 Ella Sharrock 37:19

4 Lucy Coad 37:31

5 Chloe Potter 37:33

6 Ruby Orchard 38:05

7 Gemma Collier 38:28

8 Harriet Woolley 38:37

9 Bethan Francis 39:07

10 Lucy Richens 40:01

Women (HM):

1 Charlie Arnell 77:00

2 Annabel Granger 81:59

3 Daniella Bailey 82:09

4 Rebecca O’kill 83:02

5 Jenny Gardner 85:28

6 Sarah Trahair-Williams 86:10

7 Katie Hughes 87:41

8 Adele Martin 88:09

9 Sophie Walton 88:49

10 Susan Duncan 89:16

For the SECOND week in a row, Christopher Thompson is our male 10k winner at the AJ Bell #GreatBristolRun! Huge well done

CAERPHILLY 10km, Welsh Championships, May 14

Men:

1 Dewi GRIFFITHS 30:24

2 Jonathan BUTLER 30:41

3 Alex JACKSON 31:01

4 Felix MCGRATH 31:18

5 Adam BULL 31:20

6 Jake TASKER 31:48

Women:

1 Lauren COOPER 35:41

2 Alaw EVANS 36:14

3 Olivia TSIM 36:31

4 Donna MORRIS 36:45

5 Antoinette DUMAYNE 37:10

6 Hannah WILLIAMS 37:39

7 Elinor MATTEY 37:46

8 Hana BLAKE 38:08

BEVERLEY 10km, East Yorkshire, May 14

Overall:

1 J Skelly (Linc W) 30:12; 2 J Howe (York Postal) 31:35; 3 J Carter (Tip) 31:58; 4 M Nelson (CofH) 32:11; 5 O Donkin (Barton) 32:19; 6 O newton (TVH) 32:21; 7 P Tedd (THH, M45) 32;25; 8 W Atkinson (Yorks W) 32:32; 9 J Johnson (Bev) 32:42; 10 J Smith (Scarb) 32:53

M40: 1 P Talor (Brid) 34:24

M45: 2 D Whiting (Humb Tri) 35:36

M50: 1 D Smither (York Knaves) 35:12; 2 V Mogowan (E Hull) 35:58

M55: 1 D Edge (Bev) 37:18; 2 S Kelly (L Goat) 37:33; 3 G Justice (Pock) 37:50; 4 J Harlock (CoH) 37:50; 5 M Colling (Scarb) 38:00

M60: 1 C Gibbs 38:52

M65: 1 D L’AnsonL Goat) 40:06

M75: 1 M Scruton (Scarb) 44:57

M80: 1 D Carbert 67:53

Women:

1 D Hatfield (CoH) 34:24; 2 T Boynton (E Hull) 36:40; 3 C Stansfield (E Hull) 37:08

W55: 1 K Park (W Hull) 45:23

W60: 1 A Dean (W Hull) 46:47

EYE 10km, Cambridgeshire, May 14

Overall:

1 S Haw (P’boro &NV) 32:48; 2 J Orrell (Hunts) 33:04; 3 G Watts (March) 33:22; 4 M Amos (Hunts) 33:41; 5 N Pollard (New J, M40) 33:58; 6 S Cameron 33:59

M45: 1 D Lewis (P’boro &NV) 34:15

M50: 1 R Farrant (Hunts) 35:08

M55: 1 S Barker (Hunts) 37:58

M75: 1 M Bull 48:41

Women:

1 M Gracova (Hunts, W35) 39:15; 2 J Williams 39:27; 3 I Klavina (Hunts, W40) 40;14

W55: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 43:21

W60: 1 A Wood (Werr) 45:44

W70: 1 A Newton (BRJ) 50:35

LEXICON BRACKNELL HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, May 14

Overall:

1 N Kevern (Brak) 72:58; 2 M Worringham (Read RR, M45) 74:33; 3 D Leahy (Brack F) 75:34

M50: I J Sherman (Read RR) 80:27

Women:

1 D Godwin (M’head, W50) 87:50; 2 C Welch (W45) 92:07; 3 S Pugsley 93:31

LYMINGTON LIFEBOAT 10km, Dorset, May 14

Overall:

1 J Phillips 32;35; 2 J Pepin (Soton) 32;56; 3 R Wilkes (IoW RR) 34;28

M40: 1 A Jundi 34:41

Women:

1 H Turner (Dac, W40) 39:39; 2 S Bubb (W40) 40:30; 3 L Rothwell 41:16

SEAFORD 10km, East Sussex, May 14

Overall:

1 K Matsumoto 33:06; 2 O Spragge (Seaf) 34:28; 3 E Plager 34:38

Women:

1 H Tarasewitz (B’wks) 38:24; 2 A Moore (Phoe) 40:35; 3 V Clark (Arena) 45:08

WESTON SUPER HALF, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, May 14

Whilst M45 Kieran Summers won in 76:18, 43-year-old Rachel Felton finished third overall in 78:13.

Overall:

1 K Summer (Weston, M45) 76:18; 2 M Wheeler (Watchet) 76:34; 3 R Felton (Stroud, W40) 79:18

Women:

1 Felton 79:18; 2 C Taylor-Green (Cleve, W35) 82:47; 3 N Juniper (B Pear, W40) 85:11

W50: 1 L Cronin (B&W) 98:20

W55: 1 J Woon (Teign) 99:12

RUN GARIOCH HALF-MARATHON, 10km AND 5km, Inverurie, May 14

Overall (McWilliam Lippe Architects HM):

1 S Molloy (Grammar) 77:22; 2 J Gamble (Wast P) 78:49; 3 R Donaldson (Glas U, W) 79:15

M50: B Smart (Metro) 80:26

Women:

1 Donaldson 79:15; 2 L Cartmell (Moray) 86:22; 3 Z Hayward (Moray) 99:46

Overall (Dandara 10km):

1 J Kelly (Metro) 34:53; 2 J Burr 35:32; 3 M Hodkinson (Metro) 37:03

Women:

1 K Vine-Jones 40:34; 2 N Gauld (W35) 42:06; 3 J Stanning (Metro, W35) 42:37

Overall (PMC 5km):

1 C McGuire (A’deen, U20) 16:45; 2 M Dailey (JS Kint) 17:13; 3 K Gibson (A’deen, U20) 17:15

Women:

1 C Bruce (Metro) 18:06; 2 C Gray (Metro) 19:07; 3 M Davie (Forres) 20:11

ROTHER VALLEY RELAYS, Sheffield, May 11

Men (4x5km): 1 Hallamshire 64:12 (T Antcliff 16:02, J Hall 15:38, R Smith 15:59, C Battersby 16:32); 2 Hillsborough 65:58 (M Price 16:36, D Smith 16:25, J Sweetham-Powell 16:25, C Jones 16:31); 3 Barnsley 66:21 (S Hinchcliffe 15:20, G Cooke 16:35, J Bird 17:01, N Day 17:28); 4 Steel City 67:12; 5 Sheffield RC 68:19; 6 Hillsborough B 68:58

Fastest: 1 Hinchcliffe 15:20; Hall 15:38; Smith 15:59

Women (3x5km); 1 Dronfield 55:34 (H Walker nt, E Watts nt, E Jayne nt); 2 Steel City 56:21 9A Pearse 17:44, G Allen 18:52, H Mainprize 19:44); 3 Hillsborough 56:32 (J Cartmell 18:26, L Lacey 18:40, J Bonilla-Allard 19:25); 4 Rotherham 56:44; 5 Sheffield Tri 57:21; 6 Totley 58:06

LYTHAM ST ANNES INTER CLUB 5, Lytham St Annes, May 11

Overall: 1 R Danson (Wesh) 23:42; 2 L Minns (BWF) 23:55; 3 H Poole (Blackpool) 24:49



Women: 1 T Robinson (Wesh, W40) 29:20; 2 S Pilkington (R Rose) 29:58; 3 G Draper (Lytham, W35) 30:19

MALDON SUMMER HANDICAP 5km SERIES, Maldon, May 11



Overall: 1 N Curtis (Army) 16:29; 2 R Bugg (Army) 16:44; 3 A Graves (T’tree, M35) 17:08

Women: 1 C Sergeant (C&T) 19:08; 2 A Whitfield (Bas) 19:23; 3 F Norris (Col H, W60) 21:55

POCKLINGTON 10km, Yorkshire, May 9

Overall:

1 J Shannon (York Knaves) 33:42; 2 J Firth (Tad) 33:58; 3 T Pavis (York Knaves) 34:15; 4 W Wetherhill (Tad) 34:19; 5 J Baker (York Knaves) 34:33

M50: 1 D Smithers (York Knaves) 35:38; 2 S Maddison (Pock) 37:45

M60: 1 S Tomaszewski (E’Wold) 40:20

Women:

1 E Baines (York Knaves) 37:57; 2 H Hall (York Knaves, W45) 40:05; 3 E Nairn (Selby, W35) 40:27

W65: 1 K Dickinson (York Knaves) 46:03

GORDON SMITH MEMORIAL RELAYS, Wallsend, Tyne & Wear, May 10

Sunderland Harriers led throughout the men’s relay over two-mile stages after Scott Armstrong’s 9:32 split, Martin Duff reports.

Stephen Jackson then increased the advantage before Joe Armstrong rounded things off with the second-best split of 9:16. Sunderland’s lead was chased, albeit to no avail, by 2022 Inter-County cross-country winner Calum Johnson, but the Gateshead runner did have the consolation of a fastest race time of 9:l2.

North Shields Poly took the M40 race after coming from behind to take victory by just nine seconds. This was after David Young had given Heaton a first leg lead with the fastest masters only team best time of 9:56. However, Sunderland’s Stephen Jackson was fastest in his club’s senior team.

NSP also added the women’s race as their Charlotte Penfold on the anchor leg was fastest overall with a 10:38 split after overtaking Elswick’s Justina Heslop en-route.

The separately scored W35 gold medals were won by Alyson Dixon’s Sunderland Strollers but her 11:01 fastest W35 race split was bettered by Penfold’s 10:39.

Men (3x2M): 1 Sunderland 28:31 (S Armstrong 9:32, S Jackson 9:43 (M40), J Armstrong 9:16); 2 Gateshead 39:15 (L Liddle 9:49, C Franks (M40) 10:14, C Johnson 9:12); 3 Morpeth 30:31 (S Hancocx 9:47, A Ball (M40) 10:36; G Lowry 10:28); 4 Sunderland B 31:00; 5 Tyne Bridge 31:09; 6 Morpeth B 10:48)

Fastest: Johnson 9:12; J Armstrong 9:16; S Armstrong 9:32

M40 (3x2M): 1 N Shield Poly 31:35 (B Cook 10:21, I Dunn 10:46, J Anderson 10:26); 2 Heaton 31:44 (D Young 9:56, J Sturmna 10:24, L Head 10:24); 3 NSP B 33:04,

Fastest: Jackson 9:43; Young 9:56; Franks 10:14

Women (3x2M): 1 NSP 34:03 (M Pace 11:42, S McLean-Dann, W35) 11:42, C Penfold (W35) 10:38); 2 Elswick 35:21 (I Bungay 11;49, H Bough (W35) 12:20, J Heslop (W35) 11:41); 3 Tyne Br 35:21 (A Dargie (W35) 12;13, S Marr 12:08, L Crookes 11:00); 4 Heaton 36:07; 5 NSP B 37:09; 6 Tyne Bridge B 37:17

Fastest: Penfold (W35) 10:39; Crookes 11:00; Bungay 11:19;

W35 (3x2M): 1 Sunderland Strollers 37:03 (A Dixon 11:01, J Deighton 13:15, K Lowery 12:47); 2 NSP 38:31; 3 Blyth 39:01

Fastest: Penfold 10:39; Dixon 11:01; McLean-Dann 11:42

ELAN VALLEY 5km SERIES, Elan, May 10

Overall: 1 R Woods (Builth, M45) 16:38; 2 T Iveson (Builth, M35) 16:54; 3 P Morris (Builth, M40) 17:46



M65: 1 A Whitby (Tewkesbury RC) 19:30



Women: 1 E Palfrey (Card, W35) 19:19; 2 S Cook (Builth, W35) 19:48; 3 K Jones (Builth) 20:17

CLAYTON 10km, Newcastle (Staffs), May 10



Overall: 1 C Moulton (Boalloy, M40) 33:52; 2 A Maughan (Boalloy) 34:04; 3 R Connor (Stoke) 34:45



M75: 1 K Uzzell (Stone MM) 50:58



Women: 1 E Nott (Congle, W35) 39:40; 2 E Merrison (Stoke) 39:56; 3 I Shaw (Trent) 40:03

LOCKE PARK PIE AND PEAS 5, Redcar, May 10

Overall: 1 P Darroch (Redc, M35) 27:07; 2 T Danby (New M, M40) 27:51; 3 G Wallace (Black B, M40) 28:23



M55: 1 P Clough (Crook) 29:22.

M70: 1 J Cole 35:12.

M80: 1 R Sherwood (New M) 52:05



Women: 1 S Bulman (New M, W50) 31:47; 2 K Neesam (New M, W55) 32:22; 3 P Speedie (New M, W50) 34:49



W65: 1 L Valentine (Washington) 38:07

LOXLEY LASH 5km, Sheffield, May 10

Overall: 1 S Cahill 17:15; 2 A Dunajko (H&R) 17:34; 3 R Addenbrooke (Sheff RC) 17:53



Women: 1 J Featherstone (T’ley, W35) 20:31; 2 K Langmead (Steel City Striders, W35) 20:42; 3 R Mayston (P’stone, W45) 21:08

GUERNSEY LIBERATION DAY 7, Rousse, May 9

Overall:

1 S Dawes (Guer, M40) 36:37; 2 J Priest (Guer) 37:41; 3 R Weston (Guer) 38;32; 4 P Amey (Guer, M40) 38:59; 5 C Holden (Guer) 39:50; 6 C Slattery 40:11

M45: 1 M Jamieson (Guer) 40:46

M60: 1 G Merfield (Guer) 42:31

Women:

1 N Whitty (Guer, W35) 41:33; 2 U Maisch (Guer, W45) 43:14; 3 V King (W35) 47:48

W45: 1 V Care (Guer) 48:45

W55: 1 M Gallienne 52:43

VETERANS AC 5 CHAMPIONSHIPS, Battersea Park, May 9



M45 England masters international Andy Bond was a clear men’s winner in 26:08 as he retained his overall title but was five seconds outside his PB from the 2022 race.

His Dulwich clubmate Kay Sheedy was first woman ahead of in-form W45 Nikki Sturzaker.

Overall: 1 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 26:08; 2 B Goddard (Woking, M35) 26:35; 3 C Compton (Kent, M45) 26:38



M45: 3 R Paranandi (Herne H) 26:45.

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 26:57; 2 S Shaw (ESM) 27:19; 3 D Williams (S Lon) 28:09; 4 R Jones (Herne H) 28:24.

M55: 1 N Danby (Vets) 27:35; 2 A Ridley (Vets) 27:53; 3 R Tomlinson (M&M) 28:14; 4 M Tennyson (G&G) 29:21.

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 29:31; 2 T Tuohy (Dulw) 30:14; 3 D Williams (G&G) 30:53.

M65: 1 M Allan (Vets) 34:37.

M70: 1 G Ruffle (Vets) 33:03.

M80: 1 M Johnson (Vets) 45:40



Women: 1 K Sheedy (Dulw, W35) 29:49; 2 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W45) 30:25; 3 N Evans (Ton, W40) 30:25



W40: 2 A Baird (Vets) 31:45.

W45: 2 Z Oldfield (Loughton) 30:49.

W50: 1 E McDowall (Head) 33:01.

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 32:15

EAST HULL HARRIERS SUMMER LEAGUE, East Park, May 9



Overall: 1 O Donkin (Bart D, U20) 20:35; 2 S Spencer (Fitmums & Friends) 20:39; 3 S Bateson (E Hull, M50) 20:41



M50: 2 V McGowan (E Hull) 22:11. M55: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 23:58. M65: 1 P Cartwright (CoH) 26:10



Women: 1 D Hatfield (CoH, W35) 22:10; 2 V Moverley (E Hull) 24:29; 3 D Lister (Bev) 25:06

GOSPORT 5km SUMMER SERIES, Gosport, May 9



Overall: 1 B Reed (GorillaRobes.com) 15:47; 2 J Baker (Chich, M45) 16:07; 3 B Mead (L Buzz) 16:08



Women: 1 C Miller (Soton) 18:33; 2 P Tanner (Soton) 19:00; 3 V Edwards (Ports) 19:40



W70: 1 J Tombs (A545Rc) 25:47

YORK ROAD RACE LEAGUE POCKLINGTON 10km, Pocklington, May 9

Overall: 1 J Shannon (Knaves) 33:42; 2 J Firth (Tadcaster) 33:58; 3 T Pavis (Knaves) 34:15



Women: 1 E Baines (Knaves) 37:57; 2 H Hall (Knaves, W45) 40:05; 3 E Nairn (Selb, W35) 40:27



W65: 1 K Dickinson (Knaves) 46:03

THORNHILL 10km, Thornhill, May 7

Overall:

1 J Pybus 33:44; 2 S Feltbower (M40) 34:27; 3 S Burton 34:53

Women:

1 A Aitken 38:38; 2 C O’Donnell (W50) 39:40; 3 L Tyler (W50) 40:11

Multi-Terrain

25th STRAGGLERS GREEN BELT RELAY. Hampton Court, May 13/14

Over a course with a new finish in Bushy Park and a much-shortened final stage, Thames Hare & Hounds looked to winning their third in a row but it was not to be as Ranelagh Harriers overhauled an early lead to claim the title, Martin Duff reports.

Thames had got off to a good start thanks to a first stage win from Hampton Court to Staines by Martin Alverez-Aspinar’s 73:16 for the 12.7-miles, as Clapham’s Steph McCall was the best of the women with 77:52.

Stage two saw Nick Twomey wrest the lead for Ranelagh and they retained the advantage despite James McMullan closing right up on the third stage from Boveney to Little Marlow with 66:55 for the 11.2-mile stint.

The holders then opened up nearly five minutes on the tough and hilly fourth stage 13.5-mile run on to Great Kingshill, and then out to more than 14 minutes on the fifth. This was another hilly stage and it was James Hoad’s 73:50 that did the damage for Thames over 13.5-miles.

Ranelagh snipped at the Thames lead over the next two legs to the end of stage 7, at Letty Green as the advantage was down to just over 12 minutes before Jonathan Smith sliced a further six minutes off of the lead by Dobbs Weir.

Ranelagh continued to eat away at Thames’ margin and, by the end of the tenth stage at Toot Hill, it was only a shade over two minutes, despite a strong M55 run from Ben Reynolds.

Ranelagh then swept into the lead on the 7.5-miles on to Blackmore thanks to Tom Cameron’s 50:52 so that at the end of Saturday’s runs they led by eight minutes.

Day two started with the 10.75-miles on to Thorndon Park and Twomey’s second run, with 64:01 more than doubled the Ranelagh lead, as Reynolds’ 72:18 showed in his aging legs.

By the end of the 16th stage, Thames were now more than half-an-hour down as Chris Biley won his second leg for Clapham in 56:15, over the 9.4-miles to Lullingstone Park, before Thames began a brief fightback.

This was through James Hoad’s second stage best of 78:05 for the tough and hilly 13.5-miles to Tatsfield.

Steph McCall took her second win too, with 87:53 for the stage’s second-best time.

Marc Leyshon then added his second stage win for Ranelagh it was now all but over for the holders, as they were again nearly 30-minutes down. His time over the tough and hilly 9.6-miles, to Boxhill, was 64:27.

Then, earlier stage winner James McMullan was headed by Ranelagh’s Jonathan Smith on the run to West Hanger and the lead was again 30 minutes and then even more as Tom Cameron ran 36:06.

Then it really was all over despite Martin Alvarez-Espinar adding his second stage win for Thames and Ranelagh had won by more than half-an-hour.

Overall (220M): 1 Ranelagh 22:24:48; 2 Thames H&H 22:54:56; 3 Serpentine Mixed 24:08:56; 4 Clapham Mixed 25:13:30; 5 Clapham Mixed B 25:20:59; 6 Stragglers 25:31:52

51 complete teams finished

Women: 1 THH 27:21:51; 2 Ranelagh 29:16:04; 3 Dulwich R 29:16:28; 4 London Front 31:53:16; 5 Clapham 34:51:14

Day 1

Stage 1 (Hampton Court to Staines, 12.70M)

Fastest: M Alverez-Aspinar (THH) 73:16; J Croft (Clap) 73;29

M50: P Knechtl (BA) 79:31

Women: S McCall (Clap) 77:52

Stage 2 (Staines to Boveney, 9.42M)

Fastest: N Twomey (Rane) 55:20; E Rees (Clap) 56:32

M50: J Gonzales-Armas (26.2RRC) 58:05

Women: N Haarer (Rabe) 68:29

Stage 3 (Boveney to Little Marlow, 11.20M)

Fastest: J McMullan (THH) 66:55

Women: S Palmer (Rane) 76:33

Stage 4 (Little Marlow to Great Kingshill, hilly 11.80M)

Fastest: A Mathieson (QPH) 75:19

Women: P Warrack (Dulw R) 93:42

Stage 5 (Great Kingshill to Chipperfield, hilly 13.50M)

Fastest: J Hoad (THH) 73:50

Women: G Reynolds ((Sutt St, W35) 88:09

Stage 6 (Chipperfield to St Albans, 8.50M)

Fastest: E McDaid (Rane) 51:40

M40: G Sutherland (Clap) 54:33

M50: M Morris (Rane) 57:47

Women: C Beckett (THH) 62:32

Stage 7 (St Albans to Letty Green, 11.60M)

Fastest: C Biley (Clap) 65:28

M40: M Leyshon (Rane) 67:31

Women: S Whatmough (Rane) 75:11

Stage 8 (Letty Green to Dobbs Weir, 10.70M)

Fastest: J Smith (Rane) 60:44

M50: C Allen (Strag) 64:06

Women: C Hammett (THH) 74:21

Stage 9 (Dobbs Weir to High Beech, 10.20M)

Fastest: D Ready (Rane) 61:48

Women: A Lawson (Clap) 61;49

Stage 10 (High Beech to Toot Hill, 9.00M)

Fastest: M Herbert (Rsne, M40) 59:30

M55: B Reynolds (THH) 62:32

Women: H Preedy (QPH) 64:25

Stage 11 (Toot Hill to Blackmore, 7.50M)

Fastest: T Cameron (Rane) 50:52

M50: J Ritchie (Rane) 52:40

Women: L Barnes (Clap) 53:11

Day 2

Stage 12 (Blackmore to Thorndon Park, 10.75M)

Fastest: N Twomey (Rane) 64:01

M55: B Reynolds (THH) 72;18

Women: P Warrack (Dulw R) 72:00

Stage 13 (Thorndon Park to Thames Chase, 6.60M)

Fastest: E Rees (Clap) 39:35

M50: C Allen (Strag) 40:39

Women: N Haarer (Rane) 44:52

Stage 14 (Thames Chase to Davy Down QE 11 Bridge, 9.0M)

Fastest: A Matheson (QPH) 51:06

Women: K Hedgethorne (THH) 64:24

Stage 15 (Davy Down QE 11 Bridge to Lullingstone Park, 9.40M)

Fastest: C Biley (Clap) 66:15

Women: G Reynolds (Sutt St) 59:19

Stage 16 (Lullingstone Park to Tatsfield, hilly 13.10M)

Fastest: J Hoad (THH) 78:05

Women: S McCall (Clap) 87:03

Stage 17 (Tatsfield to Merstham, 10.50M)

Fastest: J Croft (Clap) 60:02

M40: H Torry (Serp) 65:11

Women: L Barnes (Clap) 75:30

Stage 18 (Merstham to Box Hill, hilly 9.60M)

Fastest: M Leyshon (Rane, M40) 64:27

Women: A Lawson (Clap) 75:05

Stage 19 (Box Hill to West Hanger, 8.40M)

Fastest: J Smith (Rane) 53:23; J McMullan (THH) 54:33

M50: P Knechtl (BA) 58:05

Women: K Lysons (Clap) 63:10

Stage 20 (West Hanger to Ripley, 6.00M)

Fastest: J Cameron (Rane) 36:06

M40: M Wiggins (Clap) 36:25

M50: M Morris (Rane) 36:47

Women: A Osborne (Beck, W35) 42:02

Stage 21 (Ripley to Walton Bridge, 8.40M)

Fastest: E McDaid (Rane) 49:26

M40: S Barrett (THH) 50:38

Women: C Altmann (THH, W35) 55:17

Stage 22 (Walton Bridge to Bushy Park Sports Centre, 7.1M)

Fastest: M Alvarez-Aspinar (THH, M40) 39:10

M50: J Gonzales-Armas (26.2RRC) 42:03

Women: C Fowler (Rane, W35) 48:42

MONTANE HOWGILL TRAIL RACES, Sedbergh, May 14

Overall (26M, age not declared):

1 V Thompson (W) 3:48:17; 2 T Nicholson (Bord Reiv) 3:50:06; 3 Swift (Riv RC) 3:51:17; 4 L Graham (Bord, W) 3:53:41; 5 S Davies (Easing) 4:05:53

Overall (13M):

1 S Fairhurst 1:51:18; 2 E Fletcher (Howg) 1:57:11; 3 C Winter (N’land F) 1:57:31

Women:

1 N Russell (Bowl) 2:22:31; 2 C Farrow 2:23:54; 3 K Marie (Billinge) 2:24:49

HAPPY VALLEY TRAIL HALF-MARATHON, Bollington, May 14

Overall (HM/770m):

1 A McGrady (VP&TH) 95:57; 2 M Burley (Macc) 97:52; 3 B Archbold (Wilm, M50) 99:54; 4 D Shepherd (Sadd, M45) 1:41:05; 5 J Cooper (Traff) 1:41:31; 6 N Booker (Macc) 1:45:43

M55: R Downs (Wilm) 1:49:09

M60: N Clarke (Macc) 2:13:21

M65: A Bocking (Manc H) 2:17:38

M70: J Porteous (Wilm) 2:42:00

TEAM: 1 Wilm 22; 2 Macc 24; 3 Cong 174

Women:

1 E Kirk 1:47:20; 2 N Reece (Wilm, W40) 1:50:13; 3 A Weyers (Chorlton) 2:01:24; 4 H Ashby (Sale, W40) 2:02:22

W45: L Harrison (Wilm) 2:10:13

W55: A Frost (Macc) 2:12:15

W60: G Richardson (Stock H) 2:16:27

W65: C Ritchie (Macc) 2:58:39

TEAM: 1 1 Wilm 21; 2 Macc 53; 3 Boll 64

