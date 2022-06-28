The 27-year-old’s 10.77 and 21.55 for 100m and 200m in Kingston are the highlight in our comprehensive national championships and international round-up

Jamaican Championships, Kingston, June 24-26

Shericka Jackson completed a superb sprint double by running 21.55/0.0 in the 200m as she easily pulled away from multiple global champions Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.05) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (22.14).

Earlier Jackson defeated Thompson-Herah to take 100m gold in 10.77/0.9 ahead of Kemba Nelson (10.88) and Thompson-Herah (10.89).

Fraser-Pryce, who has a wild card entry to Eugene next month as reigning world champion, won the 100m heat in 10.70 but didn’t contest the later rounds.

2⃣1⃣.5⃣5⃣ Wow. @sherickajacko turned up the heat last night as she beat both @FastElaine (22.05) and @realshellyannfp (22.14) to become Jamaican 200m champion 🇯🇲 Jackson's 21.55 (0.0) is the third fastest time in the history of the 200m 🔥pic.twitter.com/YRaznGZogv — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 27, 2022

Tina Clayton set a national junior record of 10.96/1.0 to win the under-20 title.

Former world champion Yohan Blake produced his fastest 100m time since 2012 as he ran 9.85/1.0 ahead of Oblique Seville (9.88) and Akeen Blake (9.93).

In the 200m, Andrew Hudson (20.10) defeated Blake’s 20.31.

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment won in 13.14 ahead of Rasheed Broadbell (13.20) and Orlando Bennett (13.28).

Britany Anderson ran 12.53 as she won the 100m hurdles ahead of Megan Tapper (12.60) and Danielle Williams (12.66) after Anderson had run a 12.45/0.6 heat.

Jevaughn Powell won a close 400m final with 45.50.

Chrisann Gordon-Powell won the women’s 800m in 2:00.35, beating Natoya Goule (2:00.83) with Adelle Tracey third (2:01.18) and the latter also won the 1500m in 4:17.47.

Candice McLeod was first in the women’s 400m in 50.29 ahead of Stephenie-Ann McPherson’s 50.49 and Charokee Young 50.76 after Young had run an extravagant 50.19 in her heat.

Jaheel Hyde ran 48.51 in the 400m hurdles ahead of Kemar Mowatt’s 48.53.

Janieve Russell took 400m hurdles gold in 53.63 ahead of Shiann Salmon’s 53.82 and Rushell Clayton’s 54.20.

Wayne Pinnock defeated world champion Tajay Gayle in the long jump with a PB 8.14m to Gayle’s 7.97m

Shanieka Ricketts 14.27m/-0.5 won the triple jump while Danniel Thomas-Dodd’s 18.79m gained gold in the shot while Travis Smikle’s 65.73m was first in the discus.

Ghana’s Abigail Kwarteng 1.90m was the best of the high jumpers but Kimberly Williamson won the actual title with 1.88m ahead of national record-holder and NCAA champion Lamara Distin (1.85m).

Austrian Championships, St Polten, June 25

Olympic and world bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger’s 65.31m dominated the discus competition.

Bahamas Championships, Nassau, June 25

Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the 200m in 22.32/-0.2 ahead of Anthonique Strachan’s 22.59 after earlier winning the 400m in 52.62.

Strachan won the 100 m title in 11.39/-1.3 though was credited with an unbelievable hand timed 10.7/-0.5 heat though edged by Tynia Gaither’s same time.

Fellow Olympic champion Steven Gardiner took 400m gold in 45.22.

There was a national record 12.60/2.0 in the 100m hurdles by Devynne Charlton.

Former world champion Donald Thomas 2.25m took the high jump gold.

Belgian Championships, Gent-Bruges, June 25-26

In the men’s 800m, Tibo De Smet won in 1:45.32 ahead of Aurèle Vandeputte’s 1:45.65.

Ben Broeders was first in the pole vault with 5.75m.

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam showed good form in the long jump with 6.63/1.0 and she also ran a non-winning 13.50 in the hurdles.

In the 400m Alexander Doom ‘s 45.36 was well clear of Kevin Borlee’s 46.04.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAFI THIAM (@thiam_nafi)

Brazilian Championships, Rio de Janeiro, June 22-23

Rafael Pereira clocked a South American record of 13.17/0.4 in the 110m hurdles ahead of Gabriel Constantino’s 13.23 and Eduardo Rodrigues’ 13.27.

Canadian Championships, Langley June 25

Sarah Mitton significantly improved her Canadian shot record with 20.33m bettering her 19.58m mark from May.

There was a quality men’s 800m as Marco Arop’s 1:44.39 defeated Brandon McBride’s 1:45.15 while the women’s race was closer as Maddy Kelly beat Lindsey Butterworth 2:00.82 to 2:00.85.

Aaron Brown won the 100m with 10.16 from Jerome Blake (10.19) who had run 10.00 in the heats.

Brown was more impressive in the 200m with a 20.03 /1.8 victory ahead of Blake’s 20.32.

Liz Gleadle took her 11th consecutive national javelin title, throwing 60.88m.

Camryn Rogers won the hammer with a 75.33m throw while 400m titles went to Aiyanna Stiverne (51.21) and Nathan George (45.54).

Croatian Championships, Karlovac, June 25-26

The 2016 Olympic javelin champion Sara Kolak won with a 60.50m throw and Martin Markovic the men discus’s with 62.03m.

Filip Mihaljevic won the shot title with a 21.05m throw.

Czech Championships, Hodonin, June 25

Vitezslav Vesely won the javelin with a 85.97m ahead of Jakub Vadlejch’s 83.72m.

Multiple global champion Barbora Spotakova 60.90m took the women’s title.

Danish Championships, Aalborg, June 25-26

Simon Hansen’s 20.53/0.1 took 200m gold while Caroline Bonde Holm won the pole vault in a Danish record 4.51m.

There was also a national record in the 100m hurdles for Mette Graversgaard with 12.84/0.9.

Dutch Championships, Apeldoorn, June 24-26

Former world 200m champion Dafne Schippers won the 100m title in 11.29 (-0.1) after a 11.28 heat just ahead of Zoe Sedney’s 11.31.

Jessica Schilder threw 19.68m to win the shot put.

Lieke Klaver’s 22.74 defeated Femke Bol’s 23.05 in the 200m.

Double European Indoor champion Nadine Visser won the 100m hurdles in 12.77.

Liemarvin Bonevacia took the 400m title in 45.34.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dafne Schippers (@dafne_schippers)

Estonian Championships, Tallinn, June 26

Maicel Uibo won the decathlon with 8289 points ahead of Johannes Erm’s 8250 and Risto Lillimets’ 8147.

Rasmus Magi ‘s 45.35 national record. won the 400m.

Finland Championships, Oulu, Finland, June 26

Toni Keranen won the men’s javelin with 82.89m.

French Championships, Caen, France, June 26

World and European under-20 champion Sasha Zhoya set a European lead of 13.17 in the 110m hurdles.

Wilfried Happio won the 400m hurdles in 48.57.

Benjamin Robert won a tactical men’s 800m in 1:48.58, ahead of Olympic finalist Gabriel Tual (1:48.89) and former world champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (1:49.17).

Renelle Lamote won the women’s 800m in 1:58.71 ahead of former 400m specialist Agnes Raharolahy’s PB of 1:59.59.

Meba-Mickael Zeze won the 200m in 20.41 ahead of his brother Ryan in 20.46.

Thibaut Collet won a competitive pole vault on countback from Renaud Lavillenie’s 5.75m with under-20 Anthony Ammirati third with 5.70m.

Yanis David long jumped a wind-aided 6.80m and also had a legal 6.71m.

😱 INCROYABLE ! 🥇 Sasha Zhoya (Clermont Auvergne Athlétisme) champion de France Elite du 110 m haies en 13''17 (-0.5) pour son anniversaire ! 🔥 6e meilleur performeur 🇫🇷 de l'histoire ! 💻 Suivez les #CFAthlé en DIRECT sur https://t.co/63xdTVtG50 et @lachainelequipe. pic.twitter.com/Q8n6nrhRN4 — FFAthlétisme (@FFAthletisme) June 25, 2022

Georgian Championships, Tbilisi, June 25-26

Giorgi Mujaridze achieved a 21.12m shot as the championships’ highlight.

German Championships, Berlin, June 25-26

World and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo achieved 6.85m in the long jump while fellow European champion Mateusz Przybylko shared the high jump title with Tobias Poyte at 2.30m.

Olympic silver medallist Kristin Pudenz set a PB of 67.10m in the discus ahead of Shanice Craft (64.64m) and Julia Harting (64.34m) and Claudine Vita (63.36m).

Martin Wierig won the men’s discus with a 64.25m throw.

Bo Kanda Lita Baehre improved his pole vault PB to 5.90m

Julian Weber was the only athlete to surpass the 80-metre line in the javelin with 86.61m.

On the track, Gina Luckenkemper took the women’s 100m title in 10.99/0.8.

Owen Ansah won the men’s 100m in 10.09/0.9.

The 400m titles were won by Marvin Schlegel (45.77) and Corinna Schwab (51.61).

Owen Ansah became 200m champion in 20.41 while Christina Hering was first in the 800m in 2:00.73.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by European Athletics (@europeanathletics)

Greek Championships, Thessaloniki, Greece, June 25-26

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou won the long time title with 8.32/2.3 with a legal 8.24/1.5.

Hungarian Championships, Budapest, June 25-26

Luca Kozak set a national 100m hurdles record of 12.70/1.7.

World bronze medallist Bence Halasz won the hammer title with a season’s best of 79.86m.

Irish Championships, Ireland, June 26

Perseus Karlstrom won the 10,000m track walk with a world lead and Swedish record 37:55.96.

Thomas Barr won his 10th national 400m hurdles title in 50.37 while Sophie Becker won the women’s 400m in 52.34 just ahead of Phil Healy’s 52.48.

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank) secures his 10th National Title in the Men’s 400m Hurdles clocking 50.37 1️⃣0️⃣🔥 The battle was on for the 2nd and 3rd positions, with Jack Mitchell (SLOT) taking home silver and Thomas Anthony Pitkin (Clonliffe) finishing in 3rd 🥈🥉#NationalSeniors pic.twitter.com/NTulkwsRVp — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 26, 2022

Israel Championships, Jerusalem, June 26

Diana Vaisman ran the 100m heat in an Israeli record 11.22/1.2 then 11.28/1.4 in the final.

Yonatan Kapitolnik jumped 2.27m in the high jump.

Italian Championships, June 26

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs returned from illness and injury to win the 100m in 10.12.

Cuban Andy Diaz with 17.68m headed the triple jump with Andrea Dallavalle’s 17.28m taking the title.

Yeman Crippa won the 5000m in 13:26.11.

Elena Vallortigara cleared 1.98m to win the high jump.

Daisy Osakue threw 63.24m to win the discus.

Olympic high jump winner Gianmarco Tamberi cleared 2.23m to win on countback from Marco Fassinotti and Silvano Chesani.

Nick Ponzio’s 21.34m dominated the shot put while Larissa Iapichino achieved 6.64/0.9 in the long jump.

Marcell Jacobs wins the Italian Champs 100m final in 10.12 pic.twitter.com/YlcxNsw9vL — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) June 25, 2022

Kenyan Championships, Nairobi, June 25

Mary Moraa set a Kenyan 400m record of 50.84 after earlier winning the 800m in a PB of 1:57.47 ahead of Faith Kipyegon’s 1:58.18.

In the 1500m, world indoor bronze medallist Abel Kipsang narrowly defeated the 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot with 3:34.55 to 3:34.59.

Kumari Taki (3:34.73) and Raynold Kipkorir (3:34.77) also put themselves in line for Eugene places thanks to Cheruiyot’s wildcard.

Former world half-marathon record-holder Kibiwott Kandie sprinted to victory in the 10,000m in 27:33.57. Waithaka Mburu (27:34.01) and Daniel Mateiko (27:34.62) took the other medals.

Former world leader Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100m with 10.03.

Wycliffe Kinyamal won the 800m in 1:43.54 ahead of junior star Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:44.01) and Elias Ngeny (1:44.05).

Jackline Jepkoech won the steeplechase (9:21.84).

Selah Jepleting won the 5000m in 15:05.23.

World under-20 champion Amos Serem won the steeplechase with 8:17.03 from Abraham Kibiwott (8:17.79) and world champion Conseslus Kipruto (8:18.21).

World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri won the 10,000m in 31:49.48 ahead of Sheila Chepkirui (31:50.13) while Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir won the 400 m in 44.87.

Winny Chebet took the 1500m title in 4:11.21.

Nicholas Kimeli led home the 5000m in 13:28.76 from Jason Krop’s 13:29.30

Maximila Imali broke her Kenyan record to win the 200m in 23.20.

Wiseman Were won the 400m hurdles with 49.09.

Former world champion Julius Yego won the javelin with a 80.62m throw.

Abel Kipsang won the men's 1500m duel as reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot settle for second with Kumari Taki closing the podium. pic.twitter.com/AQYwBXaDiu — Athletics Kenya (@athletics_kenya) June 25, 2022

Lithuanian Championships, June 26

Mykolas Alekna set a Lithuanian under-23 record of 69.00m to take the discus title ahead of Andrius Gudzius’s 65.21m.

Jogale Petrokaité 6.76/0.0 won long jump gold.

Gediminas Truskauskas headed the 200m in 20.62 while Airine Palsyte cleared 1.89m in the high jump.

Luxembourg Championships, Schifflange, June 25-26

Bob Bertemes gained a shot (20.94m) and discus (59.19m) double.

Nigerian Championships, Benin, June 25

NCAA sprinter Favour Ashe won the 100m in a 9.99 PB ahead of Alaba Akintola’s 10.06 while the women’s 100m title went to Grace Nwokocha 11.03.

Tobi Amusan set a meeting record 12.54 in the 100m hurdles.

Olympic medalist Ese Brume won the long jump with a 6.89m leap.

In the high jump Esther Isa and Temitope Adeshina both jumped 1.88m.

Norwegian Championships, Stjordal, Norway, June 26

Pal Haugen Lillefosse improved his national record to 5.86m in the pole vault ahead of Sondre and Simen Guttormsen who both cleared 5.66m.

Olympic hammer silver medallist Eivind Henriksen was over 80 metres in the hammer with 80.17m

Marcus Thomsen 20.50m won the shot while Zaerei Kbrom Mezngi (28:21.16) was first in the 10,000m.

Portuguese Championships, Leiria, June 26

World indoor champion Auriol Dongmo won the shot with a 19.00m throw.

Romanian Championships, Craiova, June 26

Andrei Toader won the shot with a 21.07m leap while Daniela Stanciu’s 1.93m took gold in the high jump.

Mihai Dringo was first in the 400m in 45.38.

Bianca Ghelber’s 73.15m topped the hammer competition while Alin Firfirica 64.15m was first in the discus.

Serbian Championships, Krusevac, June 26

Angelina Topic’s 1.96m won the high jump to equal the world under-18 best as well as a national senior record.

Milica Gardasevic won the women’s long jump with a 6.67/-0.1.

Armin Sinancevic ‘s 21.00m was first in the shot.

Slovenian Championships, Velenje, June 24-25

Kristjan Ceh continued his good from with a 69.91m in the discus.

Tina Sutej cleared 4.72m in the pole vault.

Anita Horvat set a 2:00.31 PB in the 800m.

Spanish Championships, Nerja, June 26

Jordan Diaz improved his own Spanish record in the triple jump to a 17.87/1.2 world lead but also won the competition with a wind-assisted 17.93/2.5.

Asier Martinez won the 110m hurdles with a just over the limit 13.15/2.2 but ran a legal 13.29/1.3 in the semi-finals

Oscar Husillos won the 400m in 45.45 while Pol Retamal claimed the 200m title in 20.28/-1.1

Álvaro de Arriba set a Championship record 1:45.82 in the 800m while Mario García Romo won the 1500m in 3:35.52, ahead of Mo Katir’s 3:35.85. Katir earlier won the 5000m in 13:46.61.

Maria Isabel Perez clocked a 11.07/1.6 PB in the 100m but did not contest the final.

Sara Gallego set a national record in the 400m hurdles with 54.34.

Eusebio Cáceres took long jump gold with a 8.10m leap.

Triple Salto 🚹#CEatletismo CAMPEÓN@diaz_fortun 17.93 m (+2,5) Y en su primer salto deja un momento para la historia RÉCORD DE 🇪🇸 ABSOLUTO Y SUB23

1⃣7⃣.8⃣7⃣ Líder 🌍del año 👏👏👏 📺 @teledeporte

📺 Multipantalla https://t.co/cqktTskGmI

📊 https://t.co/3ecZqUESeF pic.twitter.com/51BMI17SjR — atletismoRFEA (@atletismoRFEA) June 26, 2022

Swiss Championships, Zurich, June 25

World Indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji won the 100m title in a European lead and Swiss record 10.89/0.6 well clear of fellow Olympic finalist Ajla del Ponte’s 11.26.

Jason Joseph won the 110m hurdles in 13.27 after a 13.25 semi-final.

Angelica Moser cleared 4.50m in the pole vault.

Trinidad and Tobago championships, Port of Spain, June 25-26

Jereem Richards won the 200m title in 19.83 /0.3.

Eric Harrison won the 100m in 10.08/0.6.

Dwight St Hillaire was first in the 400m in 45.46,

The 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott 85.17m won the javelin.

Turkish Championships, Bursa, June 26

Mekdat Sevler set a Turkish record 13.36/1.1 in the 110m hurdles.

In the Invitational 100m, Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure-Demps won in 10.95/0.4 after a barely wind-assisted 10.92/2.1 heat.

Uganda Championships, Kampala, June 24-25

Jacent Nyamahunge set a national record in the 100m semi-final with 11.33/1.2 as Abel Chebet won the 10,000m in 28:22.5.

Other meetings

USA Under-20 Championships, Eugene, USA, June 25

Jordan Anthony won the 200m in 20.35/2.0

There was a fast 400m for Steven McElroy in 44.93 ahead of Ashton Schwartzmann’s 45.16.

Malik Mixon was first in the 110m hurdles in 13.28/2.6.

There was a fast women’s 800m won by Juliette Whittaker’s 1:59.04 ahead of Roisin Willis’ 2:00.32.

Shawnti Jackson 11.07/2.7 headed Mia Brahe-Pedersen’s 11.09 in the 100m.

Brno, Czech Republic, June 22

In a parking lot the world indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared a 2.03m world lead ahead of Iryna Heraschenko’s 1.97m.

Almaty, Kazaghstan, June 25-26

There was an Asian youth record by Thailand’s Puripol Boonson in the 200m of 20.19/1.7.

Anu Rani was first in the women’s javelin with a 62.29m meeting record.

Kristina Ovchinnikova 1.96m won the high jump.

Bottnaryd, Sweden, June 25

Olympic and world champion Daniel Stahl won the discus with a 69.22m throw.

Dakar, Senegal, June 25

There were fast but wind-assisted 100m times from Gambians Ibrahima Camara’s 9.93/3.9 and Gina Bass’s 11.02/4.4.

Chelyabinsk, Russia, June 23-24

Vladimir Nikitin won the 1500m in 3:35.62 and 3000m in 7:50.19.

Fyodor Ivanov clocked 49.06 in the 400m hurdles.

Valeriy Pronkin’s 78.63m won the hammer competition.

Yekaterina Ivonina set a Russian record of 6:03.16 in the 2000m steeplechase.

Moscow, Russia, June 23

World champion Anzhelika Sidorova cleared 4.70m in the pole vault.

Road races

Langeux 10km, France, June 25

Geoffrey Toroitich won in 27:36 over Stanley Njihia’s 28:04.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa won the women’s race in 30:52 ahead of Tsigie Gebreselama’s 30:53 and Enatnesg Alamrew’s 31:15.

Port Gentil 10km, Gabon, June 25

Kenyan Emmanuel Bor won in 27:50 ahead of Justus Kangogo 27:58 while the women’s race was led by Ethiopian Alemaz Samuel’s 31:51 just ahead of Gladys Chepkirui (31:52) and Sharon Kemboi (31:57).

Boston 10km, June 26

Leonard Korir (28:00) was first in the men’s race from Kennedy Kimutai (28:07) and Philemon Kiplimo (28:09), Ben True (28:09) and Ben Flanagan’s Canadian record 28:11.

Keira D’Amato (31:17) finished well clear of Emily Sisson (32:03) and Edna Kiplagat (32:09) in the women’s race.

Durban 10km, South Africa, June 26

Ethiopian Tadu Teshome Narewon in 31:50 with 41-year-old Helalia Johannes second in 31:59.

Hamburg Half-Marathon, June 26

Samwel Mailu from Kenya won the race in 61:52.

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE