Big GB teams for the Euro U23 Champs and World University Games

Sizeable squads of British athletes will hope to use these events as a stepping stone to senior success

Up-and-coming British athletes will be busy this month at the European Under-23 Championships in Bergen, Norway, from July 17-20 and the World University Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany from July 21-27.

The Diamond League in London on July 19 is likely to get most of the attention, but plenty of talented Brits will be at these two age-group championships instead.

Following the trials for the European U23 Championships, which was incorporated into the Welsh Championships late last month, a squad of 44 athletes has been picked.

They include sprinters Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, Faith Akinbileje , Yemi Mary John and Success Eden; 400m hurdler Emily Newnham; middle-distance runners Abi Ives, Ava Lloyd and Will Barnicoat; and combined eventers Abi Pawlett and Sammy Ball.

Men: 100m: Micheal Onilogbo (Newham & Essex Beagles); 200m: Jeriel Quainoo (Blackheath & Bromley); 400m: Brodie Young (Airdrie); 800m: Henry Jonas (City of Norwich), Justin Davies (Team Bath), David Race (Gateshead); 1500m: Thomas Bridger (Cambridge), Ryan Martin (Falkirk); 5000m: Will Barnicoat (Aldershot, Farnham & District), Ed Bird (Poole AC), James Dargan (Aldershot, Farnham & District); 10,000m: Johnny Livingstone (Exeter), Dafydd Jones (Swansea); 110m hurdles: Daniel Goriola (Blackheath and Bromley); 400m hurdles: Harry Barton (Wells City): Jake Minshull (Coventry); Long jump: Archie Yeo (Kingston Upon Hull); High jump: Kimani Jack (Shaftesbury Barnet); Shot: Piers Cameron (Birchfield Harriers); Decathlon: Sammy Ball (Reading AC); 4×400m: Brook Cronin (Walton), Thomas Hockely (Harrow)

Women: 100m: Nia Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow), Faith Akinbileje (Blackheath and Bromley); 200m: Success Eduan (Sale Harriers Manchester), Alyson Bell (Glasgow Jaguars), Kissiwaa Mensah (Chelmsford); 400m: Yemi Mary John (Woodford Green with Essex Ladies), Poppy Malik (Harrow), Rebecca Grieve (Woodford Green with Essex Ladies); 800m: Abi Ives (Basildon); 1500m: Ava Lloyd (Wigan & District), Mena Scatchard (Leeds City); 10,000m: Jasmine Trott (Rothwell), Jasmine Wood; 400m hurdles: Emily Newnham (Shaftesbury Barnet); 3000m steeplechase: Emily Parker (Poole AC); Long Jump: Georgina Scoot (Torbay); Pole vault: Gemma Tutton (Lewes); Discus: Zara Obamakinwa (Blackheath & Bromley); Javelin: Elizabeth Korczak (Brighton & Hove); Heptathlon: Abi Pawlett (Trafford); 4×100m: Joy Eze (Gateshead); 4×400m: Holly Mpassy (Blackheath & Bromley)

Britain has not always sent big teams to the World University Games in recent years due to it falling in the same summer as the European U23 Champs, but this time the event in Germany has been strongly supported.

In addition to athletes from the British athletics university powerhouses of Loughborough and Birmingham, there are students from Duke and Columbia in the United States who are in the British student team:

Men: 100m/200m: Harry Taylor (Loughborough), David Chapman (Leeds Beckett); 400m: Nathaniel Dyas (Manchester Met); 800m: David Race (Loughborough), Benjamin Gardiner (Birmingham); 1500m: Samuel Charig (St Mary’s), Alexander Melloy (Loughborough); 3000m steeplechase: Thomas Bridger (Birmingham), Alexander Sproston (Loughborough); 5000m: David Mullarkey (NAU), Oliver Smart (Birmingham); 10,000m: Isaac Chandler (Birmingham), William Aitken (Wingate), David Mullarkey (NAU); Half Marathon: Andrew Thomson (Heriot Watt), Finley Proffitt (Birmingham), Joseph O’Connell (Durham), Joshua Hobbs (St Mary’s); 110m hurdles: Thomas Wilcock (Loughborough); Pole Vault: Owen Heard (Loughborough), Mark Mellor (Loughborough); Long Jump: Stephen Mackenzie (Edinburgh), Archie Yeo (Loughborough); Triple Jump: Deshawn Lascelles (Loughborough), Archie Yeo (Loughborough); Discus: Nicholas Wedderman (UCLan); Hammer: Harry Ricketts (Brunel), Shaun Kerry (Manchester); Decathlon: Stuart Bladon (Duke), Conrad Winter (East Anglia)

Women: 100m/200m: Jennifer Eduwu (London South Bank), Brooke Ironside (Health Sciences University); 400m: Natasha Harrison (Manchester Met), Isabelle Skelton (Birmingham); 800m: Charlotte Buckley (Oxford), Lucy Armitage (Manchester Met); 1500m: Sarah Calvert (Edinburgh), Ty Brockley-Langford (Loughborough); 3000m steeplechase: Maisie Grice (NAU), Amelia Wills (Loughborough); 5000m: Emily Parker (Loughborough), Phoebe Anderson (Columbia); 10,000m: Holly Weedall (Birmingham); Half Marathon: Catherine Palfreeman-Watt (Birmingham), Rosie Hamilton-James (Birmingham); 100m hurdles: Marli Jessop (Buckinghamshire New), Lucy Matthews (Loughborough); 400m hurdles: Orla Brennan (Birmingham), Stephanie Brooks (Cardiff Met); High Jump: Halle Ferguson (Manchester Met); Pole Vault: Gemma Tutton (Duke), Nemiah Munir (City St George’s); Long Jump: Molly Palmer (Loughborough), Ruby Jerges (Loughborough); Triple Jump: Georgina Forde-Wells (Loughborough); Shot: Amy Kennedy (Glasgow); Heptathlon: Bryony Bovell (Loughborough)