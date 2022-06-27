US athletes such as Sydney McLaughlin, Noah Lyles, Keni Harrison, Fred Kerley and Ryan Crouser top the world in Eugene after a brilliant national championships

While it may lack the intensity of an Olympic trials, there is no doubt a US Championships (held from June 23-26 in Oregon) far outshines the average Diamond League for drama and thrilling competition with team spots and future medals on the line as well as the much-desired American titles.

The world ranking system has slightly diluted the drama with the top three not always now guaranteed a team spot if athletes are not in possession of much tougher qualifying marks than the past. Kenyan and Ethiopian trials may give better endurance races too. But the sheer quality of the sprints and hurdles will barely be surpassed at next month’s World Championships.

On this form the American athletes with the added benefit of home support and a familiarisation to the facilities will be on course for a record number of medals in Eugene in July.

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin gained the headlines for her world record 51.41 in the 400m hurdles – quicker than the British Championships 400m flat time – but there was plenty more to the meeting to whet the appetite for the upcoming World Championships.

For full details of McLaughlin’s run click here, whereas Michael Norman, Keni Harrison, Ryan Crouser, Fred Kerley, Rai Benjamin, Sandi Morris, Abby Steiner and Chase Ealey also set impressive world leads.

Norman’s time of 43.56 won the 400m with the 10th quickest time in history while NCAA runner-up Champion Allison, whose best before 2022 was 45.40, moved up to eighth on the all-time list with 43.70 for another second place.

Norman (who ran 9.74 for the 100m between 50m and 150m!) was ahead at 200m in 21.12 but Allison briefly went ahead at 250m but Norman was back ahead at 300m in 32.12.

NCAA champion Randolph Ross clocked 44.17 for third as the top five ran 44.35 or quicker and altogether there were 30 sub-46 performances compared to one in Manchester from Matt Hudson-Smith.

Rai Benjamin, runner-up to Karsten Warholm in global finals in Doha and Tokyo and on the world all-time lists but possibly the favourite for the Worlds after the Norwegian’s injury, was another to underline their credentials for gold despite recently having had Covid.

Only sixth at halfway (21.24 at the fifth hurdle) after a stutter at the second hurdle, he only went ahead between the eighth and ninth hurdle to win in a world lead 47.04 for his fifth best ever time. World Indoor 400m silver medallist Trevor Bassitt (47.47) and long time-leader Khallifah Rosser (47.65) both set PBs to secure their team spots.

Bassett’s pre-Oregon PB had been 48.80 as he ran 48.38 in his semi and then took just short of a second off his PB in the final while Rabat Diamond League winner Rosser had been five metres clear of Benjamin at halfway as he took 0.45 off of his PB despite his excessive early pace. The first six ran 48.53 or faster.

World 100m hurdles record-holder Harrison clocked 12.34, a time beaten by only nine athletes in history despite a headwind of 1.4m/sec, a wind strength that no previous athlete had ever broken 12.50 in.

It wasn’t clear-cut though as Alaysha Johnson was closing fast over the last two hurdles and recorded a PB of 12.35 for second. Alia Armstrong was third with a PB of 12.47 as world champion Nia Ali, assured of a wild card place, did not run the final after a 12.49 semi-final win ahead of Johnson.

Olympic champion Crouser equalled the fourth best mark in shot history with his 23.12m, to match Randy Barnes’ former world record. He started with a 22.42m before his winning third round throw but he also threw 23.01m, 23.11m and 22.98m in his last three throws.

World champion Joe Kovacs had led early on with a first and second round throw of 22.87m, while Josh Awotunde was third with 21.51m though Tripp Piperi in fourth also booked an Eugene spot courtesy of Kovacs’ wild card with 21.43m as the first 12 threw 20 metres plus.

Kerley confirmed his world champs 100m favourite status as he went to equal sixth on the world all-time list with his 9.76/1.4 semi final before a 9.77/1.8 win in the final. He went through 60m in 6.46 in both races.

Marvin Bracy equalled his PB with 9.85 for second ahead of Trayvon Bromell (9.88), who had clocked 9.81 in his semi-final. Christian Coleman ran 9.87 for third in his semi behind Bromell and was through 60m quicker than anyone all day in 6.45 and, as he has a bye as reigning world champion, he decided to sit out the final.

Kerley also confirmed his 200m team spot but was a well beaten third in 19.83/0.3. Up ahead, world champion Lyles, one of the few Doha winners to contest a final, edged past world junior record-holder Erriyon Knighton almost on the line after the 18-year-old had opened up a clear lead by halfway as the pair ran 19.67 and 19.69.

Lyles could have run even faster but slowed as he made a pointing gesture to Knighton as he crossed the line down to he feels being written off after the youngster’s 19.49 time earlier in the season.

Thanks to Lyles, Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek also booked a spot in fourth with 19.87 as Noah’s brother Josephus missed out despite a PB 19.93.

The 2019 world runner-up Sandi Morris set a world lead of 4.82m to win the pole vault with Olympic champion Katie Nageotte third (4.65m).

Another athlete to underline their championships credentials by going top of the world lists is shot putter Chase Ealey who blasted a 20.51m meeting record, PB and world lead with her second round throw that defeated the opposition led by Adelaide Aquilla (19.45m) and Jessica Woodard (19.40m) by over a metre as Olympic silver medallist Raven Saunders missed out in fourth.

The much improved Ealey finished fourth in last year’s Olympic Trials with a distance two metres less.

Athing Mu won the 800m in a near world lead of 1:57.16 but was run surprisingly close by world indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson (1:57.23) who ran her quickest time for four years.

Mu led through 200m in 27.21 to Wilson’s 27.48 and still had a small lead at 400m in 57.25 to Olivia Baker’s 57.31 and Wilson’s 57.72. The order was the same at 600m with Mu (87.91) ahead of Baker (88.06) and Wilson (88.18) with all eight finalists covered by around four metres through in 88.58.

In the last 200m, Mu accelerated again and entered the straight with a two metre lead over Wilson and Baker. Wilson closed down the straight with a 14.10 last 100m falling just seven hundredths short of the Olympic champion as the pair hit the tape almost together.

Predictably Olympic bronze medallist Raevyn Rogers also finished quickly moving up from sixth in the straight and took the final team spot in 1:57.96 as all eight finalists were inside two minutes. Mu had run an extravagant 1:57.55 in her semi final with Sabrinha Southerland finding her 1:59.70 only good enough for sixth in that race and insufficient to even make the final.

Another event with a stunning standard was the men’s 110m hurdles where despite world champion Grant Holloway sitting it out, there were still five athletes at 13.14 or faster in the final!

Daniel Roberts surprisingly regained his 110m hurdles title from 2019 as he showed a big advance from his previous form of 2022 as he led throughout to win in 13.03.

NCAA champion Trey Cunningham, so unlucky to miss out on an Olympic team spot, made no mistake this time with a strong finish for 13.08 in second after being fifth as late at the ninth hurdle.

Devon Allen, who ran the world lead of 12.84 in New York two weeks earlier, only just scraped into the team as he also had to make a fast finish and dip as he came past Jamal Britt on the run-in by just three thousandths of a second as the pair timed 13.087 and 13.090.

Holloway ran an encouraging 13.03/0.4 in his semi-final.

Abby Steiner, so impressive with a 21.80 NCAA victory, equalled her world lead in the semi-final (21.80/0.9) and then went even faster in the final with a PB 21.77/-0.3 which was her 16th 200m so far this year. It didn’t survive the day as a world lead though thanks to Shericka Jackson.

Steiner came through strongly in the last 50 metres to ease away from Tamara Clark who was second in a PB 21.92 while Jenna Prandini was a clear third in 22.01 as an injury-affected defending champion and Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas was last in 22.47.

Melissa Jefferson won the women’s 100m race in a fast but wind-assisted 10.69/2.9 ahead of Aleia Hobbs (10.72) and Twanisha Terry (10.74) after all three set legal PBs in their semis — Hobbs (10.81/0.5), Jefferson (10.82/0.5) and Terry (10.87/1.8).

Jefferson incidentally is coached by a US-based British coach called Karl Goodman who was competing in the heats of the 400m at the British Championships as recently as four years ago.

Despite the great sprints and standards (11 athletes at 22.50 or faster in the 200m semi finals), a disproportionate amount of attention was on the flamboyant Sha’Carri Richardson, who didn’t make the finals.

Last year’s original 100m champion, who was then disqualified and consequently missed the Olympics due to an anti-doping suspension, ran a poor 11.31 in her 100m heat and was better in the 200m where she ran 22.47/1.0 in her semi final but could only finish fifth and later attacked the media for not respecting her.

Nineteen-year-old NCAA indoor and outdoor champion Talitha Diggs added to her successes as she won the women’s 400m with 50.22 from Kendall Ellis (50.35) and Lynna Irby (50.67). Nine-time World Champs competitor Allyson Felix was sixth with 51.24 which at least opens the way to a place in the USA’s mixed 4x400m team.

Sinclair Johnson (4:03.29) won the 1500m with a strong kick covering the last 800m in 2:02.37.

Cory McGee (4:04.52) and Elle St Pierre (4:05.14) took the other two slots on the team ahead of Karissa Schweizer, who will run the 5000m and 10,000m next month.

The men’s race was also decided by a kick as Cooper Teare confirmed his Worlds team spot in a painfully slow 3:45.86 courtesy of a 25.22 last 200m and 51.89 final circuit though the next two finishers Jonathan Davis (3:46.01) and Josh Thompson (3:46.07) don’t have the standard. Sam Prakel led into the straight but faded to eighth.

Cole Hocker, sixth at the Olympics, could only match that position in his heat and failed to progress.

Hilary Bor took the 3000m steeplechase title with 8:15.76 with the 2016 Olympic silver medallist Evan Jager (8:17.29) also making the team with his fastest since 2018 alongside Benard Keter (8:19.16).

Bryce Hoppell (1:44.60) held off Jonah Koech (1:44.74 PB) to win the 800m as world champion Donavan Brazier just contested his heat which he won in 1:46.49.

Grant Fisher, already in the 10,000m team and the 25-lap world-leader, won his first national title at 5000m in a meeting record 13:03.86. Most of his winning margin was built up during a 58.10 penultimate lap as he ran a driving 2:57.51 last three laps.

Woody Kincaid was second courtesy of a blazing 54.24 last circuit which overtook two on the last lap. Emmanuel Bor had started the last lap five seconds ahead of him in third but dropped to fifth on a painful last lap of 65.74.

The women’s 5000m was a much closer affair with just 0.27 of a second covering the top three with 10,000m world leader Elise Cranny (15:49.15) edging Schweizer (15:49.32) and Emily Infield (15:49.42) as the trio covered the last kilometre in around 2:45 after a 10:08 jog through the first 3000m.

Former world champion Emma Coburn won the steeplechase in 9:10.63 ahead of Courtney Wayment (9:12.10) and Olympic runner-up Courtney Frerichs (9:16.18).

In the discus, Olympic champion Valarie Allman easily defended her title with 66.92m while Andrew Evans, with 63.31m confirmed his men’s team selection.

Keturah Orji set a championship best of 14.79/1.8 to put her second in the world triple jump rankings.

The world hammer No.1 Brooke Andersen won her first US title with a world class 77.96m. Janee Kassanavoid (76.04m) and Annette Echikunwoke (73.76m) also guaranteed their team spots with Deanna Price, who has a defending champion bye, only fourth with 73.07m.

Quanesha Burks (7.06/2.7) impressively won the long jump albeit with a wind-assisted mark from NCAA champion Jasmine Moore (6.80/2.5) while another event where the US have medal potential is the men’s high jump as Shelby McEwen equalled his PB with a 2.33m leap ahead of JuVaughn Harrison’s 2.30m.

Daniel Haugh opening throw won the hammer with a PB 80.18m (his first 80m throw) to defeat Rudy Winkler’s 78.33m.

Kara Winger improved her season’s best with 64.26m to win the javelin to also put herself among the medal contenders next month.

The men’s pole vault was of a relatively modest standard and Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen won on countback with a 5.70m leap as world champion Sam Kendricks did not start.

Rayvon Grey claimed his first national long jump title with a PB 8.19m, though given his world ranking position and the ridiculously hard 8.22m qualifying mark it might not be enough for selection and he will probably be the first ever American long jump champion not to make the championships. The only two athletes with the standard competing, Marquis Dendy and Matt Boling, finished 10th and 12th respectively.

Vashti Cunningham’s 1.93m was enough to win the high jump and secure her predictable dominance and selection.

Donald Scott won the men’s triple jump with a 17.07m ahead of persistent runner-up and four-time global silver medallist Will Claye’s 16.93m.

With his selection guaranteed, world champion Christian Taylor continued his comeback from injury with a season’s best equalling 16.54m for fifth.

NCAA runner-up Ethan Dabbs won the men’s javelin with a 81.29m final round throw but is probably too low in the rankings to get a world team spot.

Men:

100 (1.8):

1 Fred Kerley 9.77

2 Marvin Bracy 9.85

3 Trayvon Bromell 9.88

4 Micah Williams 9.90

5 Elijah Hall-Thompson 9.90

6 Kyree King 9.96

7 Kenny Bednarek 9.98

Christian Coleman DNS

SF1 (1.4):

1 Fred Kerley 9.76

2 Elijah Hall-Thompson 9.98

3 Kyree King 9.99

4 Kendal Williams 10.03

5 Brandon Carnes 10.04

6 Cravont Charleston 10.05

7 Isiah Young 10.10

8 Don’drea Swint 10.17

SF2 (1.5):

1 Trayvon Bromell 9.81

2 Marvin Bracy 9.86

3 Christian Coleman 9.87

4 Micah Williams 9.94

5 Kenny Bednarek 9.95

6 Lawrence Johnson 10.08

7 Christopher Belcher 10.15

8 Ilias Garcia 10.22

ht 1 (-0.4):

1 Trayvon Bromell 10.10

2 Kyree King 10.17

3 Don’drea Swint 10.32

4 Mike Rodgers 10.36

5 JoVaughn Martin 10.36

6 Chris Royster 10.44

7 Demek Kemp 10.48

8 Demarius Smith 10.54

ht 2 (1.5):

1 Fred Kerley 9.83

2 Cravont Charleston 10.07

3 Ilias Garcia 10.12

4 Christopher Belcher 10.19

5 Sterling Warner 10.27

6 Javonte Harding 10.32

7 Courtney Lindsey 10.36

ht 3 (-0.7):

1 Christian Coleman 10.08

2 Marvin Bracy 10.09

3 Elijah Hall-Thompson 10.09

4 Kendal Williams 10.18

5 Coby Hilton 10.37

6 Eddie Sumler 10.37

7 Joey Fox 10.55

8 Caleb Jackson 10.65

ht 4 (0.4):

1 Brandon Carnes 10.10

2 Kenny Bednarek 10.10

3 Micah Williams 10.11

4 Lawrence Johnson 10.23

5 Isiah Young 10.25

6 Dedrick Vanover 10.36

7 Brendon Stewart 10.38

200 (-0.3):

1 Noah Lyles 19.67

2 Erriyon Knighton 19.69

3 Fred Kerley 19.83

4 Kenny Bednarek 19.87

5 Josephus Lyles 19.93

6 Matthew Boling 20.15

7 Kyree King 20.19

8 Javonte Harding 20.31

SF1 (1.2):

1 Noah Lyles 19.81

2 Fred Kerley 20.09

3 Matthew Boling 20.14

4 Javonte Harding 20.23

5 Brandon Carnes 20.42

6 Cravont Charleston 20.50

7 Kendal Williams 20.79

Christian Coleman DNS

ht 2 (1.7):

1 Erriyon Knighton 19.97

2 Josephus Lyles 20.04

3 Kyree King 20.05

4 Kenny Bednarek 20.06

5 Isiah Young 20.23

6 Elijah Morrow 20.37

7 David Dunlap 20.53

8 Robert Gregory 20.56

ht 1 (1.1):

1 Erriyon Knighton 20.08

2 Josephus Lyles 20.13

3 Kyree King 20.24

4 Kendal Williams 20.37

5 Elijah Morrow 20.53

6 Elijah Dryer 21.40

7 Kasaun James 22.41

8 Micaiah Harris 44.68

ht 2 (1.1):

1 Noah Lyles 19.95

2 Isiah Young 20.13

3 Brandon Carnes 20.21

4 Demetrius Jackson 20.76

5 Lawrence Johnson 21.19

6 Jaron Flournoy 21.29

ht 3 (1.4):

1 Christian Coleman 20.13

2 Fred Kerley 20.29

3 Robert Gregory 20.41

4 David Dunlap 20.47

5 Cravont Charleston 20.57

6 Marqueze Washington 20.71

7 Cameron Rose 21.05

ht 4 (-0.4):

1 Kenny Bednarek 20.10

2 Matthew Boling 20.11

3 Javonte Harding 20.42

4 Evan Miller 20.60

5 Demarius Smith 20.69

6 Jeremiah Curry 20.72

7 Courtney Lindsey 20.83

8 Jp Vaught 20.92

400:

1 Michael Norman 43.56

2 Champion Allison 43.70

3 Randolph Ross 44.17

4 Elija Godwin 44.34

5 Vernon Norwood 44.35

6 Bryce Deadmon 44.54

7 Noah Williams 45.04

8 Ismail Turner 45.56

SF1:

1 Michael Norman 44.28

2 Randolph Ross 44.36

3 Bryce Deadmon 44.95

4 Ismail Turner 45.33

5 Willington Wright 45.50

6 Khaleb McRae 45.55

7 Marqueze Washington 46.12

8 Jaron Flournoy 46.81

SF2:

1 Elija Godwin 44.66

2 Champion Allison 44.80

3 Vernon Norwood 45.02

4 Noah Williams 45.30

5 James Benson II 45.36

6 Tyler Terry 45.61

7 Johnnie Blockburger 45.67

8 Tyler Johnson 46.02

ht 1:

1 Michael Norman 44.72

2 Bryce Deadmon 45.31

3 Willington Wright 45.54

4 Johnnie Blockburger 46.09

5 Jaron Flournoy 46.21

6 Trevor Stewart 46.74

7 Jeremiah Curry 46.75

8 Daeqwan Butler 47.03

ht 2:

1 Randolph Ross 45.66

2 Khaleb McRae 46.10

3 Marqueze Washington 46.11

4 Wil London 46.46

5 Brian Herron 46.58

6 Brian Faust 47.06

7 Jenoah McKiver 47.20

ht 3:

1 Vernon Norwood 45.34

2 James Benson II 45.56

3 Noah Williams 45.82

4 Ismail Turner 45.92

5 Jordan Willis 46.48

6 Nathan Strother 46.82

7 Richard Kuykendoll 48.93

ht 4:

1 Elija Godwin 45.42

2 Tyler Terry 46.01

3 Champion Allison 46.05

4 Tyler Johnson 46.19

5 Kahmari Montgomery 46.44

6 Paul Dedewo 46.45

7 Leander Forbes 47.02

800:

1 Bryce Hoppel 1:44.60

2 Jonah Koech 1:44.74

3 Brandon Miller 1:45.19

4 Clayton Murphy 1:45.23

5 Baylor Franklin 1:45.65

6 Isaiah Harris 1:45.68

7 Erik Sowinski 1:46.01

8 Brannon Kidder 1:46.09

SF1:

1 Brannon Kidder 1:46.62

2 Isaiah Harris 1:46.72

3 Jonah Koech 1:46.80

4 Cade Flatt 1:47.00

5 Crayton Carrozza 1:47.80

6 Isaiah Jewett 1:48.36

7 Vince Crisp 1:49.06

Donavan Brazier DNS

SF2:

1 Brandon Miller 1:46.20

2 Bryce Hoppel 1:46.32

3 Clayton Murphy 1:46.45

4 Erik Sowinski 1:46.76

5 Baylor Franklin 1:46.93

6 Derek Holdsworth 1:47.05

7 Sean Dolan 1:47.25

ht 1:

1 Derek Holdsworth 1:47.14

2 Erik Sowinski 1:47.23

3 Clayton Murphy 1:47.49

4 Sean Dolan 1:48.02

5 Josh Hoey 1:48.47

6 Jonathan Schwind 1:48.68

7 Colin Schultz 1:49.01

8 Sebastian Fernandez 1:55.34

ht 2:

1 Donavan Brazier 1:46.49

2 Cade Flatt 1:46.53

3 Isaiah Jewett 1:46.62

4 Crayton Carrozza 1:46.64

5 Jason Gomez 1:47.62

6 Christopher Conrad 1:50.29

7 Daniel Nixon 1:53.88

8 Luca Chatham 1:54.56

ht 3:

1 Isaiah Harris 1:47.10

2 Jonah Koech 1:47.10

3 Vince Crisp 1:47.18

4 Brannon Kidder 1:47.40

5 Charles Jones 1:48.45

6 Aman Thornton 1:50.94

7 Rob Downs 1:53.60

8 Kieran Taylor 1:53.98

ht 4:

1 Bryce Hoppel 1:48.12

2 Brandon Miller 1:48.18

3 Baylor Franklin 1:48.20

4 Clay Pender 1:48.77

5 Shane Streich 1:49.23

6 Christian Harrison 1:49.51

7 Kameron Jones 1:50.19

8 Drew Windle 1:52.14

1500:

1 Cooper Teare 3:45.86

2 Jon Davis 3:46.01

3 Josh Thompson 3:46.07

4 Eric Holt 3:46.15

5 Reed Brown 3:46.28

6 Johnny Gregorek 3:46.36

7 Brett Meyer 3:46.38

8 Sam Prakel 3:46.49

9 Paul Ryan 3:46.60

10 Isaac Basten 3:47.19

11 Yared Nuguse 3:47.46

12 Henry Wynne 3:48.03

ht 1:

1 Yared Nuguse 3:38.99

2 Eric Holt 3:39.00

3 Reed Brown 3:39.04

4 Brett Meyer 3:39.14

5 Vincent Ciattei 3:39.34

6 Cole Hocker 3:39.57

7 Cruz Culpepper 3:41.20

8 Nick Foster 3:42.82

9 Eric Jenkins 3:43.21

10 Jack Yearian 3:43.26

11 Benjamin Allen 3:45.91

Waleed Suliman DQ

ht 2:

1 Sam Prakel 3:40.91

2 Cooper Teare 3:41.27

3 Paul Ryan 3:41.29

4 Colby Alexander 3:42.31

5 Hobbs Kessler 3:42.56

6 Ben Blankenship 3:42.59

7 Jack Salisbury 3:42.97

8 Zach Stallings 3:43.19

9 AJ Ernst 3:43.35

10 Kasey Knevelbaard 3:43.88

11 Luke Houser 3:44.94

ht 3:

1 Isaac Basten 3:38.92

2 Johnny Gregorek 3:38.95

3 Jon Davis 3:39.02

4 Henry Wynne 3:39.17

5 Josh Thompson 3:39.25

6 Christian Noble 3:39.37

7 Drew Hunter 3:39.55

8 David Ribich 3:39.89

9 Matt Wisner 3:41.54

10 Sean Peterson 3:41.96

11 Sam Ellis 3:45.11

12 Matthew Payamps 3:46.49

5000:

1 Grant Fisher 13:03.86

2 Woody Kincaid 13:06.70

3 Abdihamid Nur 13:08.63

4 Conner Mantz 13:11.81

5 Emmanuel Bor 13:13.15

6 Sean McGorty 13:14.97

7 Thomas Ratcliffe 13:17.48

8 Nico Young 13:19.15

9 Morgan Beadlescomb 13:24.20

10 Dillon Maggard 13:24.79

11 Paul Chelimo 13:24.82

12 Cole Sprout 13:26.61

13 Eduardo Herrera 13:27.05

14 Samuel Chelanga 13:49.71

15 Casey Clinger 13:51.60

16 Willy Fink 14:06.07

17 Graham Crawford 14:07.57

18 Christian Noble 14:24.87

Lopez Lomong DNF

Evan Jager DNF

Hillary Bor DNF

3000SC:

1 Hillary Bor 8:15.76

2 Evan Jager 8:17.29

3 Benard Keter 8:19.16

4 Duncan Hamilton 8:20.23

5 Anthony Rotich 8:23.15

6 Mason Ferlic 8:24.60

7 Levi Taylor 8:29.75

8 Travis Mahoney 8:30.74

9 Brian Barraza 8:31.11

10 Kenneth Rooks 8:37.17

11 Frankline Tonui 8:37.43

12 Parker Stokes 8:37.71

13 Daniel Michalski 8:41.49

14 Michael Leet 8:44.22

ht 1:

1 Daniel Michalski 8:23.39

2 Evan Jager 8:23.57

3 Hillary Bor 8:24.42

4 Mason Ferlic 8:24.65

5 Michael Leet 8:25.35

6 Brian Barraza 8:26.48

7 Levi Taylor 8:27.05

8 Parker Stokes 8:29.84

9 Joey Berriatua 8:31.03

10 Matthew Wilkinson 8:36.96

11 Colton Johnsen 8:45.98

12 Garrett Marsing 8:57.55

13 Brody Smith 9:10.62

ht 2:

1 Benard Keter 8:28.92

2 Travis Mahoney 8:29.10

3 Kenneth Rooks 8:29.44

4 Anthony Rotich 8:29.53

5 Duncan Hamilton 8:29.56

6 Frankline Tonui 8:29.85

7 Alec Basten 8:29.90

8 Fitsum Seyoum 8:35.84

9 Brandon Doughty 8:36.63

10 Jordan Mann 8:39.00

11 Julius Diehr 8:44.70

12 Jackson Mestler 8:58.31

110H (1.2):

1 Daniel Roberts 13.03

2 Trey Cunningham 13.08

3 Devon Allen 13.09

4 Jamal Britt 13.09

5 Freddie Crittenden 13.14

6 Robert Dunning 13.27

7 Eric Edwards Jr. 13.76

Grant Holloway DNS

Semi 1 (0.4)

1 Holloway 13.03

2 Roberts 13.17

3 Edwards 13.29

4 Dunning 13.38

5 Mallett 3.38

6 Braverman 13.43

7 M Dickson 13.52

8 Rollins 13.58

Semi 2 (0.1)

1 Cunningham 13.09

2 Allen 13.14

3 J Britt 13.25

4 Crittenden 13.35

5 T Gilbert 13.51

6 Brockman 13.55

7 N Anderson 13.69

8 D Wilson 13.86

Ht 1 (0.6):

1 Grant Holloway 13.11

2 Freddie Crittenden 13.32

3 Josh Braverman 13.41

4 Robert Dunning 13.45

5 De’vion Wilson 13.65

6 DJ Akindele 13.72

7 Almighty Williamson 13.88

8 Daniel Spejcher 14.49

Ht 2 (0.2):

1 Devon Allen 13.27

2 Aaron Mallett 13.51

3 Michael Dickson 13.64

4 Cameron Murray 13.71

5 Paris Williams 13.76

6 Gratt Reed 13.87

7 Eli Morris 13.90

8 Nick Johnson 13.94

Ht 3 (-1.6):

1 Trey Cunningham 13.13

2 Jamal Britt 13.33

3 Nick Anderson 13.64

4 Maliek Kendall 13.85

5 Sam Brixey 13.94

6 Matthew Lewis-Banks 14.12

7 Grant Conway 14.14

8 Kenney Broadnax 14.35

Ht 4 (-0.7):

1 Daniel Roberts 13.28

2 Eric Edwards Jr. 13.29

3 Tre’Bien Gilbert 13.49

4 Joshua Brockman 13.62

5 Louis Rollins 13.70

6 Max Hairston 13.73

7 Parker Bowden 14.13

8 Denim Rogers 14.16

400H:

1 Rai Benjamin 47.04

2 Trevor Bassitt 47.47

3 Khallifah Rosser 47.65

4 CJ Allen 48.17

5 Quincy Hall 48.33

6 Amere Lattin 48.53

7 Aldrich Bailey 49.43

8 Quincy Downing 50.09

SF1:

1 Rai Benjamin 47.93

2 Trevor Bassitt 48.38

3 Quincy Downing 48.86

4 Aldrich Bailey 49.35

5 Dave Kendziera 49.58

6 Cass Elliott 50.68

7 Quivell Jordan 50.83

8 Chris Robinson 50.96

SF2:

1 Khallifah Rosser 48.34

2 Quincy Hall 48.43

3 CJ Allen 48.75

4 Amere Lattin 49.20

5 James Smith 49.46

6 Isaiah Levingston 51.15

7 William Spencer 51.99

8 Drake Schneider 52.30

ht 1:

1 Rai Benjamin 48.41

2 Trevor Bassitt 49.07

3 Isaiah Levingston 50.36

4 William Spencer 50.56

5 Wolf Mahler 52.58

6 TJ Holmes 53.05

7 Nate Bruno 57.58

ht 2:

1 Khallifah Rosser 50.00

2 CJ Allen 50.03

3 James Smith 50.56

4 Drake Schneider 51.60

5 Justin Young 52.03

6 Malcum Tatum 52.17

7 Jameson Woodell 54.11

ht 3:

1 Quincy Hall 49.92

2 Amere Lattin 50.00

3 Quincy Downing 50.27

4 Quivell Jordan 50.47

5 Julien Kentrell Gillum 52.76

6 Aaron Mccoy 52.90

ht 4:

1 Dave Kendziera 50.75

2 Aldrich Bailey 51.21

3 Chris Robinson 51.78

4 Cass Elliott 51.83

5 Austin Lietz 53.19

Jayson Baldridge DNF

HJ:

1 Shelby McEwen 2.33

2 JuVaughn Harrison 2.30

3 Dontavious Hill 2.22

4 Darius Carbin 2.22

5 Kyle Rollins 2.22

6 Vernon Turner 2.22

7 Darryl Sullivan 2.17

7 Trey Culver 2.17

9 Mayson Conner 2.17

9 Trey Allen 2.17

Porte-Joie Tshiaba NH

Tyler Arroyo NH

Ethan Harris NH

Brayden Sorensen NH

PV:

1 Chris Nilsen 5.70

2 Luke Winder 5.70

3 Andrew Irwin 5.60

3 Jacob Wooten 5.60

5 KC Lightfoot 5.60

5 Matt Ludwig 5.60

7 Tray Oates 5.60

7 Zach Bradford 5.60

9 Zach McWhorter 5.60

10 Keaton Daniel 5.50

10 Nate Richartz 5.50

12 Scott Houston 5.50

13 Clayton Fritsch 5.50

13 Austin Miller 5.50

Deakin Volz NH

Carson Waters NH

LJ:

1 Rayvon Grey 8.19

2 Steffin McCarter 8.15

3 Jeremiah Davis 8.11

4 Will Williams 8.07

5 A’Nan Bridgett 8.03w

6 Isaac Grimes 8.00w

7 James Carter 8.00

8 Damarcus Simpson 7.98

9 Kemonie Briggs 7.88w

10 Marquis Dendy 7.87

11 JuVaughn Harrison 7.86w

12 Matthew Boling 7.78

13 Johnathan Baker 7.70w

14 Brandon Hicklin 7.68

15 Sincere Robinson 7.53

16 Rayvon Allen 7.51

17 Treyshon Malone 7.40

18 Jacore Irving 7.33w

Jeremiah Willis NM

TJ:

1 Donald Scott 17.07

2 Will Claye 16.93

3 Chris Benard 16.83

4 Russell Robinson 16.65

5 Christian Taylor 16.54

6 Jalen Tate 16.51

7 Chris Carter 16.41

8 Chris Welch 16.23

9 Isaiah Griffith 16.05

10 King Keyshawn 16.04

11 Qwazon Al-Khaliq 15.96

12 Chauncey Chambers 15.94

13 Jalen Seals 15.88w

14 Henry Kiner 15.84

15 James Carter 15.80

16 Anthony Applequist 15.75

SP:

1 Ryan Crouser 23.12

2 Joe Kovacs 22.87

3 Josh Awotunde 21.51

4 Adrian Piperi 21.43

5 Roger Steen 21.14

6 Jordan Geist 20.97

7 Payton Otterdahl 20.88

8 Andrew Liskowitz 20.48

9 Darrell Hill 20.23

10 Jordan West 20.16

11 Darius King 20.04

12 John Meyer 20.00

13 Josh Sobota 19.66

14 Logan Calvin 19.57

15 Lucas Warning 19.43

16 T’Mond Johnson 19.12

17 Nik Curtiss 19.01

DT:

1 Andrew Evans 63.31

2 Dallin Shurts 62.32

3 Sam Mattis 62.25

4 Reggie Jagers III 62.16

5 Brian Williams 62.12

6 Legend Boyesen-Hayes 61.49

7 Iffy Joyner 61.42

8 Noah Kennedy-White 60.08

9 Josh Syrotchen 59.33

10 Jeffrey Williams 58.92

11 Kord Ferguson 58.90

12 Darian Brown 57.59

13 Jordan Johnson 56.86

14 Jordan Roach 55.58

15 Marcus Gustaveson 54.61

16 Joseph Brown 52.62

17 Gabriel Katches 51.81

Terrell Adams NM

HT:

1 Daniel Haugh 80.18

2 Rudy Winkler 78.33

3 Alex Young 76.60

4 Morgan Shigo 75.53

5 Israel Oloyede 75.10

6 Sean Donnelly 74.24

7 Brock Eager 74.04

8 Justin Stafford 73.07

9 Tyler Merkley 72.26

10 Vlad Pavlenko 71.36

11 Alex Talley 71.07

12 Avery Carter 70.84

13 Logan Blomquist 70.83

14 Erich Sullins 70.30

15 Trey Knight 69.99

16 Johnnie Jackson 69.51

17 Marcus Myers 69.00

18 Michael Bryan 68.76

JT:

1 Ethan Dabbs 81.29

2 Curtis Thompson 80.49

3 Marc Minichello 79.05

4 Capers Williamson 77.16

5 Tim Glover 76.37

6 Tzuriel Pedigo 74.46

7 Michael Shuey 73.96

8 Zach Holland 73.09

9 Brett Thompson 72.14

10 Donavon Banks 71.43

11 August Cook 69.81

12 Ethan Shalaway 69.43

13 Ty Hampton 69.14

14 Justin Carter 68.26

15 Michael Whittaker 64.93

16 Cantor Coverdell 59.68

Women:

100 (2.9):

1 Melissa Jefferson 10.69w

2 Aleia Hobbs 10.72w

3 TeeTee Terry 10.74w

4 Tamari Davis 10.78w

5 Tamara Clark 10.82w

6 Celera Barnes 10.86w

7 Javianne Oliver 10.94w

8 Brittany Brown 11.04w

SF1 (0.5):

1 Aleia Hobbs 10.81

2 Melissa Jefferson 10.82

3 Tamara Clark 10.88

4 Javianne Oliver 10.95

5 Jenna Prandini 11.00

6 Marybeth Sant-Price 11.01

7 Cambrea Sturgis 11.04

8 Shania Collins 11.10

SF2 (1.8):

1 TeeTee Terry 10.87

2 Tamari Davis 10.92

3 Celera Barnes 10.94

4 Brittany Brown 10.96

5 Teahna Daniels 10.96

6 Kayla White 10.99

7 Morolake Akinosun 11.04

8 Symone Darius 11.20

ht 1 (1.5):

1 Aleia Hobbs 10.88

2 Tamara Clark 10.94

3 Marybeth Sant-Price 10.99

4 Javianne Oliver 11.02

5 Destiny Smith-Barnett 11.22

6 Mikiah Brisco 11.29

7 Caira Pettway 11.34

8 Kynnedy Flannel 11.40

ht 2 (2.0):

1 TeeTee Terry 10.92

2 Celera Barnes 11.02

3 Teahna Daniels 11.05

4 Morolake Akinosun 11.11

5 Symone Darius 11.17

6 Kiara Parker 11.21

7 Lasarah Hargrove 11.25

8 Maia McCoy 11.37

ht 3 (0.4):

1 Tamari Davis 11.04

2 Jenna Prandini 11.18

3 Shania Collins 11.24

4 Jada Baylark 11.31

5 Sha’Carri Richardson 11.31

6 Anavia Battle 11.45

7 Taylor Anderson 11.45

ht 4 (0.9):

1 Melissa Jefferson 11.04

2 Brittany Brown 11.06

3 Kayla White 11.08

4 Cambrea Sturgis 11.19

5 Kortnei Johnson 11.29

6 English Gardner 11.32

7 Shannon Ray 11.36

8 Ashley Henderson 11.46

200 (-0.3):

1 Abby Steiner 21.77

2 Tamara Clark 21.92

3 Jenna Prandini 22.01

4 Cambrea Sturgis 22.16

5 Brittany Brown 22.22

6 A’Keyla Mitchell 22.39

7 Kayla White 22.39

8 Gabby Thomas 22.47

SF1 (0.9):

1 Abby Steiner 21.80

2 Cambrea Sturgis 22.11

3 Jenna Prandini 22.19

4 A’Keyla Mitchell 22.44

5 Shania Collins 22.45

6 Candace Hill 22.50

7 Kynnedy Flannel 22.63

8 Symone Darius 22.97

SF2 (1.0):

1 Tamara Clark 22.05

2 Brittany Brown 22.16

3 Kayla White 22.18

4 Gabby Thomas 22.35

5 Sha’Carri Richardson 22.47

6 Angie Annelus 22.68

7 Anavia Battle 22.72

8 Kiara Parker 23.17

ht 1 (0.5):

1 Gabby Thomas 22.59

2 Sha’Carri Richardson 22.69

3 Candace Hill 22.96

4 Angie Annelus 23.01

5 Ashley Henderson 23.43

ht 2 (0.1):

1 Abby Steiner 22.14

2 Cambrea Sturgis 22.24

3 A’Keyla Mitchell 22.43

4 Kynnedy Flannel 22.63

5 Kiara Parker 23.00

6 Symone Darius 23.06

7 Kortnei Johnson 23.07

ht 3 (-1.6):

1 Jenna Prandini 22.65

2 Shania Collins 22.82

3 Brittany Brown 22.90

4 Shannon Ray 23.28

5 Mariah Ayers 23.29

Maia McCoy DQ

ht 4 (0.6):

1 Tamara Clark 22.29

2 Kayla White 22.38

3 Anavia Battle 22.57

4 Jonah Ross 23.17

5 Raheema Westfall 23.19

6 Lasarah Hargrove 23.47

400:

1 Talitha Diggs 50.22

2 Kendall Ellis 50.35

3 Lynna Irby 50.67

4 Wadeline Jonathas 50.84

5 Kennedy Simon 50.90

6 Allyson Felix 51.24

7 Jaide Stepter Baynes 51.30

8 Kaylin Whitney 51.31

SF1:

1 Talitha Diggs 50.88

2 Kennedy Simon 51.11

3 Jaide Stepter Baynes 51.26

4 Allyson Felix 51.32

5 Kaylin Whitney 51.42

6 Jermaisha Arnold 51.78

7 Delecia McDuffie 51.82

8 Shae Anderson 52.14

SF2:

1 Kendall Ellis 51.06

2 Lynna Irby 51.28

3 Wadeline Jonathas 51.29

4 NaAsha Robinson 51.50

5 Taylor Manson 51.63

6 Kyra Jefferson 51.66

7 Rosaline Effiong 51.81

8 Taiya Shelby 52.40

ht 1:

1 Allyson Felix 52.30

2 Kennedy Simon 52.42

3 Jermaisha Arnold 52.57

4 Alexis Holmes 52.68

5 Stephanie Davis 52.73

6 Moriah Oliveira 53.42

7 Brittany Aveni 53.74

ht 2:

1 Jaide Stepter Baynes 51.05

2 Lynna Irby 51.42

3 Taylor Manson 51.78

4 NaAsha Robinson 51.78

5 Makenzie Dunmore 51.89

6 Courtney Okolo 52.37

7 Quanera Hayes 54.13

ht 3:

1 Rosaline Effiong 51.17

2 Talitha Diggs 51.32

3 Kaylin Whitney 51.36

4 Shae Anderson 51.51

5 Taiya Shelby 51.65

6 Delecia McDuffie 51.87

7 Shakima Wimbley 53.06

ht 4:

1 Kendall Ellis 51.69

2 Wadeline Jonathas 51.73

3 Kyra Jefferson 52.09

4 Jessica Beard 52.79

5 Bailey Lear 52.95

6 Kayla Armstrong 54.80

7 Chloe Abbott 55.11

800:

1 Athing Mu 1:57.16

2 Ajee’ Wilson 1:57.23

3 Raevyn Rogers 1:57.96

4 Allie Wilson 1:58.35

5 Olivia Baker 1:58.63

6 Brooke Feldmeier 1:59.08

7 Sage Hurta 1:59.43

8 Kristie Schoffield 1:59.80

SF1:

1 Ajee’ Wilson 2:00.81

2 Raevyn Rogers 2:01.15

3 Kristie Schoffield 2:01.43

4 Nia Akins 2:01.90

5 Charlene Lipsey 2:02.09

6 Emily Richards 2:02.69

7 Angel Piccirillo 2:03.70

Hanna Green DQ

SF2:

1 Athing Mu 1:57.55

2 Sage Hurta 1:58.30

3 Olivia Baker 1:58.46

4 Allie Wilson 1:58.50

5 Brooke Feldmeier 1:59.44

6 Sabrina Southerland 1:59.70

7 Sammy Watson 2:00.90

8 Anna Camp-Bennett 2:02.31

ht 1:

1 Athing Mu 2:01.24

2 Nia Akins 2:01.40

3 Brooke Feldmeier 2:01.45

4 Hanna Green 2:01.80

5 Laurie Barton 2:02.92

6 Lauren Barnes 2:04.23

7 Skylyn Webb 2:04.44

8 Anna Connor 2:12.96

ht 2:

1 Sage Hurta 2:00.86

2 Raevyn Rogers 2:01.10

3 Sabrina Southerland 2:01.28

4 Anna Camp-Bennett 2:02.34

5 Esther Seeland 2:03.05

6 Danae Rivers 2:03.38

7 McKenna Keegan 2:03.91

8 Sarah Hendrick 2:04.20

ht 3:

1 Ajee’ Wilson 2:00.37

2 Olivia Baker 2:01.34

3 Charlene Lipsey 2:01.39

4 Angel Piccirillo 2:02.77

5 Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete 2:03.01

6 Kendra Chambers 2:03.85

7 Sadi Henderson 2:05.22

8 Aaliyah Miller 2:06.27

ht 4:

1 Allie Wilson 2:01.95

2 Kristie Schoffield 2:02.22

3 Sammy Watson 2:02.47

4 Emily Richards 2:02.70

5 Brenna Detra 2:02.83

6 Michaela Meyer 2:03.83

7 Gabrielle Wilkinson 2:05.73

8 Rachel Gearing 2:05.83

1500:

1 Sinclaire Johnson 4:03.29

2 Cory McGee 4:04.52

3 Elle St. Pierre 4:05.14

4 Karissa Schweizer 4:05.40

5 Heather MacLean 4:06.40

6 Helen Schlachtenhaufen 4:08.05

7 Emily MacKay 4:09.44

8 Dani Jones 4:09.86

9 Josette Norris 4:10.15

10 Nikki Hiltz 4:10.97

11 Lauren Gregory 4:12.04

12 Taryn Rawlings 4:18.22

ht 1:

1 Heather MacLean 4:07.96

2 Elle St. Pierre 4:08.52

3 Helen Schlachtenhaufen 4:08.52

4 Emily MacKay 4:08.97

5 Dani Jones 4:10.13

6 Lauren Gregory 4:10.30

7 Julia Heymach 4:11.68

8 Jenn Randall 4:16.93

9 Amaris Tyynismaa 4:19.54

ht 2:

1 Sinclaire Johnson 4:14.43

2 Karissa Schweizer 4:14.80

3 Nikki Hiltz 4:15.05

4 Micaela Degenero 4:16.19

5 Christina Aragon 4:16.57

6 Rebecca Mehra 4:17.85

7 Maddy Berkson 4:19.10

8 Tracee van der Wyk 4:21.66

9 Danielle Aragon 4:22.78

ht 3:

1 Cory McGee 4:10.39

2 Josette Norris 4:10.47

3 Taryn Rawlings 4:10.57

4 Katie Camarena 4:11.00

5 Eleanor Fulton 4:11.50

6 Anna Gibson 4:13.86

7 Molly Sughroue 4:15.89

8 Michaela Meyer 4:19.48

9 Lauren Johnson 4:20.04

10 Krissy Gear 4:20.04

11 Allie Schadler 4:20.47

12 Karisa Nelson 4:22.91

5000:

1 Elise Cranny 15:49.15

2 Karissa Schweizer 15:49.32

3 Emily Infeld 15:49.42

4 Weini Kelati 15:52.57

5 Natosha Rogers 15:57.85

6 Fiona O’Keeffe 15:58.86

7 Sarah Lancaster 15:58.94

8 Whittni Morgan 15:59.85

9 Elly Henes 16:00.08

10 Eleanor Fulton 16:04.98

11 Ella Donaghu 16:05.67

12 Josette Norris 16:06.83

13 Katelyn Tuohy 16:08.80

14 Ednah Kurgat 16:09.61

15 Abby Nichols 16:10.72

16 Allie Ostrander 16:12.03

17 Katie Izzo 16:13.05

18 Jenna Magness 16:13.85

19 Emily Lipari 16:15.36

20 Elle St. Pierre 16:15.83

21 Vanessa Fraser 16:17.18

22 Allie Buchalski 16:31.79

23 Katrina Coogan 16:42.71

3000SC:

1 Emma Coburn 9:10.63

2 Courtney Wayment 9:12.10

3 Courtney Frerichs 9:16.18

4 Gabrielle Jennings 9:25.05

5 Katie Rainsberger 9:29.77

6 Annie Rodenfels 9:36.45

7 Carmen Graves 9:40.39

8 Val Constien 9:42.96

9 Madison Boreman 9:46.71

10 Kayley DeLay 9:46.91

11 Logan Morris 9:46.91

12 Abby Kohut-Jackson 9:49.70

13 Alissa Niggemann 10:01.53

ht 1:

1 Courtney Frerichs 9:31.25

2 Gabrielle Jennings 9:32.06

3 Colleen Quigley 9:36.26

4 Val Constien 9:36.73

5 Kayley DeLay 9:40.17

6 Madison Boreman 9:50.44

7 Kayla Windemuller 9:51.30

8 Emily Cole 9:58.15

9 Judi Jones 10:05.33

10 Jessica Scheriff 10:08.34

11 Corinne Fitzgerald 10:14.78

12 Meredith Rizzo 10:32.17

ht 2:

1 Emma Coburn 9:40.53

2 Courtney Wayment 9:41.64

3 Katie Rainsberger 9:41.83

4 Annie Rodenfels 9:44.59

5 Logan Morris 9:45.23

6 Alissa Niggemann 9:46.12

7 Abby Kohut-Jackson 9:47.65

8 Carmen Graves 9:47.79

9 Tori Gerlach 10:05.20

10 Dana Klein 10:10.89

11 Caroline Austin 10:15.13

100H (-1.4):

1 Kendra Harrison 12.34

2 Alaysha Johnson 12.35

3 Alia Armstrong 12.47

4 Tonea Marshall 12.55

5 Tia Jones 12.59

6 Paula Salmon 12.78

7 Gabbi Cunningham 13.00

Nia Ali DNS

SF1 (0.8):

1 Nia Ali 12.49

2 Alaysha Johnson 12.60

3 Alia Armstrong 12.68

4 Masai Russell 12.76

5 Jasmine Jones 12.81

6 Kaylah Robinson 12.83

7 Christina Clemons 12.89

8 Destiny Huven 13.02

SF2 (-0.1):

1 Kendra Harrison 12.40

2 Tia Jones 12.59

3 Tonea Marshall 12.67

4 Gabbi Cunningham 12.73

5 Paula Salmon 12.76

6 Chanel Brissett 12.86

7 Jade Barber 13.00

Sharika Nelvis DNF

ht 1 (0.4):

1 Alaysha Johnson 12.41

2 Alia Armstrong 12.51

3 Masai Russell 12.71

4 Gabbi Cunningham 12.73

5 Kaylah Robinson 12.75

6 Dior Hall 13.12

7 Aasia Laurencin 13.27

8 Anna Hall 13.43

ht 2 (0.8):

1 Tia Jones 12.57

2 Nia Ali 12.59

3 Tonea Marshall 12.60

4 Chanel Brissett 12.65

5 Sharika Nelvis 12.86

6 Jade Barber 12.92

7 Alexis Duncan 13.37

8 Danielle Beattie 13.47

ht 3 (-0.9):

1 Kendra Harrison 12.47

2 Paula Salmon 12.76

3 Christina Clemons 12.88

4 Jasmine Jones 12.96

5 Destiny Huven 13.03

6 Camri Austin 13.62

7 Kaitlin Smith 13.65

Destinee Rocker DNF

400H:

1 Sydney McLaughlin 51.41 WR

2 Britton Wilson 53.08

3 Shamier Little 53.92

4 Anna Cockrell 53.98

5 Shannon Meisberger 55.39

6 Masai Russell 55.66

7 Lauren Hoffman 56.00

Ashley Spencer DNF

SF1:

1 Sydney McLaughlin 52.90

2 Masai Russell 55.02

3 Ashley Spencer 55.19

4 Shannon Meisberger 55.61

5 Lauren Hoffman 56.19

6 Deonca Bookman 56.24

7 Jessica Wright 57.09

8 Shani’a Bellamy 58.47

SF2:

1 Britton Wilson 55.32

2 Anna Cockrell 55.54

3 Shamier Little 55.60

4 Cassandra Tate 56.26

5 Bianca Stubler 57.15

6 Kaila Barber 57.41

7 Vanessa Watson 58.67

8 Deshae Wise 59.42

ht 1:

1 Sydney McLaughlin 54.11

2 Ashley Spencer 55.79

3 Kaila Barber 56.00

4 Lauren Hoffman 56.08

5 Riley Knebes 58.38

6 Asia Jinks 59.80

7 Simone Wilson 1:00.20

ht 2:

1 Masai Russell 56.51

2 Deonca Bookman 57.41

3 Jessica Wright 57.56

4 Shani’a Bellamy 57.94

5 Kaitlin Walker 1:02.08

6 Alexia Dehaven-Boyd 1:04.86

ht 3:

1 Shamier Little 55.50

2 Cassandra Tate 55.89

3 Shannon Meisberger 55.95

4 Vanessa Watson 57.53

5 Nissi Kabongo 58.07

6 Erin Dowd 58.20

ht 4:

1 Britton Wilson 55.79

2 Anna Cockrell 56.42

3 Deshae Wise 56.52

4 Bianca Stubler 56.60

5 Abbie Glynn 58.31

6 Paige Magee 58.43

HJ:

1 Vashti Cunningham 1.93

2 Rachel Glenn 1.90

3 Rachel McCoy 1.90

4 Inika McPherson 1.87

5 Nyalaam Jok 1.82

5 Sanaa Barnes 1.82

5 Liz Evans 1.82

8 Jelena Rowe 1.82

9 Rylee Anderson 1.82

Nissi Kabongo NH

Jenna Rogers NH

Amina Smith NH

Charity Griffith NH

Sidney Sapp NH

Lucy Corbett NH

Zarriea Willis NH

PV:

1 Sandi Morris 4.82

2 Alina McDonald 4.65

3 Katie Nageotte 4.65

4 Gabriela Leon 4.60

5 Emily Grove 4.60

6 Olivia Gruver 4.50

7 Bridget Guy Williams 4.50

8 Rachel Baxter 4.50

9 Kristen Leland 4.50

9 Kristen Brown 4.50

11 Marissa Kalsey 4.35

11 Sydney Horn 4.35

13 Jill Marois 4.35

13 Amanda Fassold 4.35

Sophia Franklin NH

Sophie Gutermuth NH

Kortney Oates NH

Aliyah Welter NH

LJ:

1 Quanesha Burks 7.06w

2 Jasmine Moore 6.80w

3 Tiffany Flynn 6.69

4 Monae’ Nichols 6.58

5 Kate Hall 6.52

6 Sha’Keela Saunders 6.51

7 Claire Bryant 6.50

8 Anna Hall 6.42

9 Samiyah Samuels 6.36

10 Rachel Hagans 6.28

11 Rhesa Foster 6.27

12 Madisen Richards 6.26

13 Anna Keefer 6.24

14 Jasmine Todd 6.19

15 Hannah Meek 6.03

16 Makayla Jackson 5.38

Tara Davis NM

Sydney Conley NM

TJ:

1 Keturah Orji 14.79

2 Tori Franklin 14.59

3 Jasmine Moore 14.15

4 Arianna Fisher 13.63

5 Imani Oliver 13.45

6 Lexi Ellis 13.34

7 Cierra Pulliam 13.13

8 Jaimie Robinson 13.10

9 Kiana Davis 13.10

10 Titiana Marsh 13.10

11 Harleigh White 12.91

12 Kennedy Marable 12.90

13 Alexa Wandy 12.82

14 Jada Branch 12.73

15 Ryann Porter 12.49

16 Ashley Anderson 12.30

SP:

1 Chase Ealey 20.51

2 Adelaide Aquilla 19.45

3 Jessica Woodard 19.40

4 Raven Saunders 18.95

5 Maggie Ewen 18.79

6 Jessica Ramsey 18.78

7 Latavia Maines 18.43

8 Michelle Carter 17.72

9 Monique Riddick 17.60

10 Payden Montana 17.48

11 Jaida Ross 17.31

12 Rachel Fatherly 16.95

13 Khayla Dawson 16.94

14 Jayden Ulrich 16.87

15 Haley Teel 16.72

16 Madison Pollard 16.69

17 Kayli Johnson 16.42

DT:

1 Valarie Allman 66.92

2 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 64.49

3 Rachel Dincoff 62.14

4 Veronica Fraley 59.90

5 Shelby Frank 57.20

6 Corinne Jemison 56.78

7 Alyssa Wilson 55.86

8 Debbie Ajagbe 54.66

9 Ashley Petr 54.27

10 Ciera Jackson 54.03

11 Grayce French 53.60

12 Emily March 52.85

13 Amanda Anderson 52.66

14 Seasons Usual 50.64

15 Lauren Jones 50.25

16 Essence Henderson 48.86

Malin Smith NM

Jayden Ulrich NM

HT:

1 Brooke Andersen 77.96

2 Janee’ Kassanavoid 76.04

3 Annette Echikunwoke NGR 73.76

4 DeAnna Price 73.07

5 Maggie Ewen 72.70

6 Alyssa Wilson 71.73

7 Gwen Berry 70.94

8 Lisa Wilson 67.99

9 Autavia Fluker 67.02

10 Madi Malone 66.77

11 Shauniece O’Neal 66.68

12 Maddy Nilles 66.64

13 Jillian Shippee 66.62

14 Erin Reese 65.96

15 Lara Boman 65.23

16 Elisia Lancaster 64.88

17 Shelby Moran 64.55

18 Whitney Simmons-Grub 62.95

19 Lauren Jones 61.12

Jade Gates NM

Jalani Davis NM

Rachel Tanczos NM

Janeah Stewart NM

JT:

1 Kara Winger 64.26

2 Ariana Ince 60.43

3 Avione Allgood-Whetstone 59.26

4 Ashton Riner 56.52

5 Seri Geisler 54.97

6 Maddie Harris 54.40

7 Gabrielle Diederich 53.02

8 Rebekah Wales 52.86

9 Ashley Carter 51.79

10 Madison Wiltrout 51.76

11 Kari Wolfe 49.78

12 Megan Albamonti 49.34

13 Ava Curry 49.20

14 Alex McAllister 48.92

15 Virginia Miller 48.50

16 Kate Joyce 44.31

17 Julia Harisay 41.30

18 Riley Cooks 40.40

Maggie Malone NM.

