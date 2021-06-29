The 34-year-old Jamaican looks set for a solid sprint double in Japan as we bring you another wrap-up from this week’s results around the world

All eyes have been on the US Olympic Team Trials and Müller British Championships, but there were other major events happening with world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showing that the Jamaican women can challenge the Americans in Tokyo in the relays as national championships were held all over the world.

Jamaican Olympic Trials, June 26-27

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her stunning 100m form with a 10.71/1.0 win over Shericka Jackson’s 10.82. Jackson had run 10.77/0.9 in her semi finals.

Elaine Herah-Thompson was third in 10.84 after a 10.82 semi final. Under-20 Brianna Williams was fourth in 11.01 and will have to settle for a relay spot.

Fraser-Pryce also won the 200m in 21.79/0.8 – a time would have been a world lead but for Gabby Thomas’s run at the US Trials over the weekend. While the Jamaican did win the world title at that event in 2013, she has not looked as comfortable at the longer event but her time here was a PB by a huge 0.30 of a second and elevates her to being one of the favourites at 200m too.

Shericka Jackson was second in a 21.82 PB while Olympic champion Elaine Herah-Thompson was third in 22.02.

Stephanie-Ann McPherson impressively won the 400m in 49.61 ahead of Candice McLeod’s 49.91 PB while Roneisha McGregor ran 50.02 and Stacy-Ann Williams’ 50.14 at least is of note to the Jamaican 4x400m team who look guaranteed win a medal.

The selectors will have an even harder job in the sprint hurdles. Ronald Levy 13.10/0.6 won from Damion Thomas’s 13.11 PB with the 2015 world silver medallist Hansle Parchment third in 13.16.

Olympic champion Omar McLeod, who ran the fastest time of the weekend with 13.04 in the semi finals, stumbled at the first hurdle and finished last.

In the women’s hurdles, Megan Tapper was first in 12.68/0.1 from Yanique Thompson’s 12.73 and Britany Anderson, who ran 12.65 in her semi final but 12.75 in the final with world champion Danielle Williams fourth in 12.79 after a 12.70 semi final.

Tyquendo Tracey won the men’s 100m in 10.00 (+0.6) to win the men’s final over former world champion Yohan Blake who ran 10.01 after a 9.98/1.2 semi final. Oblique Seville 10.04 was third and Julian Forte will probably on relay duty in Tokyo after a fourth place 10.07 and he ran 10.03 in the semi finals.

Rasheed Dwyer won the men’s 200m in 20.17/0.5 to defeat Yohan Blake’s 20.18.

Jaheel Hyde won the 400m hurdles in a fast 48.14 while Janieve Russell won the women’s race in 54.07

Sean Bailey won the 400m in 45.04 over Christopher Taylor’s 45.13.

Natoya Goule-Topp clocked a meeting record 1:57.84 in the 800m.

World champion Tajay Gayle won the long jump with 8.23/0.6 over Carey McLeod’s 8.14/-0.3 while other field winners included Shanieka Ricketts in the triple jump (14.46/-0.9), Lamara Distin in the high jump (1.90m), Daniella Dodd-Thomas (19.17m) and O’Dayne Richards (20.47m) in the shot and Fedrick Dacres in the discus (64.31m).

Kuortane, Finland, June 26

Germany’s Johannes Vetter returned from injury to make it six successive competitions over the 90 metres with a meeting record 93.59m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannes Vetter (@johannes_vetter)

The 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott was second with a season’s best 89.12m with India’s Neeraj Chopra third with 86.79m.

In the discus Sweden’s world champion Daniel Stahl improved his world lead to 70.55m with Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh a close second with an European under-23 record 70.35m.

Kristiina Makela set an Olympic standard 14.41m in the triple jump while Australian world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber won the women’s javelin with 60.05m.

Thobias Montler won the long jump with a 8.13m leap.

The track wasn’t quite the same standard and Annimari Korte won the 100m hurdles in a wind-aided 12.82 while Kenya’s Eglay Nalyanya won the women’s 800m in 2:00.75.

Leverkusen, Germany, June 27

The world and European long jump champion Malaika Mihambo set a season’s best of 6.92m while Olympic champion Thiago Braz tied with Ernest Obiena as both cleared 5.80m in the pole vault with Bo Kanda Lita Baehre third on countback.

The world champion Yaime Perez from Cuba won the discus with 63.33m .

Jonas Wagner surprisingly won the high jump with a 2.27m clearance ahead of Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi with 2.24m. Reigning European champion Mateusz Przybylko was only seventh with 2.20m.

Collins Kipruto won the men’s 800m (1:44.57) and fellow Kenyan Edinah Jebitok took the women’s 1500m (4:03.46).

Bahamas Championships, Nassau, June 25-26

Defending Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the 400m in 50.48 while the men’s winner was world champion Steven Gardiner with 44.52.

Balkan Championships, Smederevo, Serbia, June 26-27

Marija Vukovic from Montenegro set an Olympic standard and national record 1.97m in the high jump.

Serbian Armin Sinancevic won the shot put with 21.50m.

Sergiy Smelyk from Ukraine won the 200m with 20.62.

Belarus Championships, Minsk, June 25-26

There was a 1.96m high jump win with Karyna Demidik matching that mark and getting an Olympic standard.

Tatanya Khaladovich won the javelin with a 61.19m throw while European indoor high jump champion Maksim Nedasekau won his event with a 2.29m leap.

Belgian Championships, Brussels, June 27

Michael Obasuyi won the 110m hurdles in 13.32/0.6 while Alexander Doom ran a 45.34 PB in the 400m.

Canadian Championships, Montreal, June 26-27

Django Lovett won the high jump in an Olympic standard 2.33m ahead of Olympic finalist Michael Mason’s 2.29m.

Aaron Brown won the 200m in 20.24/1.1 ahead of Brendon Rodney’s 20.49. Brown also won the earlier 100m in 10.12/0.4.

Crystal Emmanuel won the women’s sprint double in 11.18/0.2 and 22.83/1.4.

Decathlon world leader Damian Warner won the 110m hurdles in 13.64/1.3 and also won the long jump with 7.81m/1.9 while Jordan Young won the discus with 63.38m.

Lindsey Butterworth won the 800m in a PB 1:59.19 with the 2015 world silver medallist Melissa Bishop-Nriagu second in 1:59.50.

John Gay won the steeplechase with an 8:20.68 meeting record.

Chinese National Games, Chongoing, China, June 25-27

World champion Gong Lijiao improved the world lead in shot to 20.39m while Yu Wang won the high jump with 2.28m and Xu Jiajie took the javelin with a 81.43m PB.

Chen Guanfeng won the 100m in a PB 10.06/0.1. Lu Huihui won the javelin with 62.72m.

There were fast 4x100m times of 38.27 for the men and 42.80 for the women.

Chinese Taipei Olympic Trials, Kaohsiung, June 21-25

Huang Shih-Feng achieved an 85.03m Olympic standard in the javelin.

Czech Championships, Zlin, Czech Republic, June 27

Jan Jirka won the 200m in a Czech record 20.45/2.0 while under-18 world 400m champion Barbora Malikova improved her 400m PB to an Olympic standard 51.23.

Vit Muller won the 400m hurdles in 49.26.

Former Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova won the javelin with 61.38m while Jakub Vadlejch won the men’s with 82.04m ahead of former world champion Vitezslav Vesely’s 81.38.

Tomas Stanek won the shot with 20.68m.

Dutch Championships, Brada, Netherlands, June 26-27

Former world champion Dafne Schippers won the 100m in 11.20/1.2.

Liemarvin Bonevacia improved his European leading time in the 400m to 44.99 ahead of Jochem Dobber’s 45.07 PB.

In the women’s 400m, European bronze medallist Lisanne de Witte won in 52.08 from her sister Laura de Witte (53.38).

Rutger Koppelaar achieved 5.70m to win the pole vault.

Jamile Samuel won the women’s 200m title in 22.93 with Femke Bol fourth in a 23.16 PB.

Jessica Schilder won the women’s shot in 18.77m.

NCAA and European under-20 discus champion Jorinde Van Klinken won the discus with a 64.28m throw.

French Elite Championships, Angers, France, June 26

Ethan Cormont defeated the 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault as both jumped 5.70m. Valentin Lavillenie was third with 5.65m.

European silver medallist Renelle Lamote won her sixth national title with 2:00.35 in the 800m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rénelle Lamote (@renelle_lamote)

In the hammer there was a championship record of 73.85m for Alexandra Tavernier who won her seventh French title.

Wilhem Belocian won the 110m hurdles in a European leading 13.15 ahead of Aurel Manga (13.24).

Mouhamadou Fall won the men’s 100m title in 10.29.

Hugo Hay outsprinted Jimmy Gressier in the 5000m, 13:34.08 to 13:35.94.

Hungarian Championships, Debrecen, June 27

Janka Molnar improved the Hungarian under-23 400m hurdles record to 56.05. Lucak Kozak set a meeting record 12.86/1.3 in the 100m hurdles while Valdo Szucs improved to 13.38 in the 110m hurdles and Janos Huszak threw 63.31m in the discus.

Irish Championships, Dublin, June 27

Phil Healy won the won the 400m in 52.33 and then the 200m in a marginally wind-assisted 22.83/2.1 just ahead of Rhasidat Aledeke’s 22.84. The latter had earlier won the 100m in 11.29/2.6.

Leon Reid won the men’s 200m in 20.79/1.8 and Sarah Lavin won the hurdles in 13.17/0.9.

Thomas Barr won the 400m hurdles in 50.66.

Michelle Finn won the steeplechase with 9:36.94.

Italian Championships, Rovereto, June 27

European Indoor 60m champion Marcell Jacobs won the 100m in 10.01/-1.0 while Paolo Dal Molin won the 110m hurdles in an Italian record of 13.27 ahead of Hassane Fofana’s 13.42.

In the women’s 100m final, Anna Bongiorni also had to battle a headwind with 11.27/-1.0 while Luminosa Bogliolo won the 100m hurdles in 12.90.

Elena Bello won the women’s 800m title in 2:00.44 from Gaia Sabbatini (2:00.75).

European under-20 long jump Larissa Iapichino won with 6.42m.

New Italian citizen Nick Ponzio won the shot with 20.78m while Dariya Derkach won the women’s triple jump with 14.47m and Tobia Bocchi won the men’s title with 17.14m.

Alessandro Sibilio won the 400m hurdles in 48.96 while European 200m finalist Eseosa Desalu won the 20.38 title against a strong 1.8m headwind.

Ala Zoghlami won the 3000m steeplechase in 8:17.65.

Japanese Championships, Tokyo, June 27

Shunsuke Izumiya shocked with a stunning Japanese 110m hurdles record of 13.06 with former national record-holder Taio Kanai second in 13.22 with Shunya Takayama third in 13.37.

In the steeplechase 19-year-old Ryuji Miura improved his Japanese record to 8:15.99 from Kosei Yamaguchi’s 8:19.96.

Kazuki Kurokawa beat Takatoshi Abe in the 400m hurdles final with 48.69 to 48.87.

Kosei Takekawa cleared a PB 5.70m to win the men’s pole vault.

Yuki Hashioka won the long jump title with 8.36m while Naoto Tobe the high jump with 2.30m.

Shuhei Tada won the 100m in 10.15/0.2 and Yuki Koike won the 200m in 20.46.

Japanese-based Kenyan Naomi Muthoni Kariuki won the women’s 5000m in 14:57.77.

Latvian Championships, Jelgava, June 26

There were javelin wins for Gatis Cakss in 81.96m and Anete Kocina with 63.70m.

Lithuanian Championships, Palanga, June 25-26

The 2017 world discus champion Andrijus Gudzius won with a 67.21m throw ahead of Under-20 Mykolas Alekna’s 63.52m. The men’s javelin was won by Edis Matusevicius’ 83.53m.

Polish Championships. Poznan, Poland, June 26

Malwina Kopron won the hammer title with a European lead of 75.42m ahead of world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk who set a season’s best of 74.06m in the last round to move ahead of Joanna Fiodorow in third with 72.31m.

In the men’s event, world champion Pawel Fajdek threw 82.82m in the last round to defeat European champion Wojciech Nowicki with 80.86m.

The 2015 world discus champion and twice Olympic silver medallist Piotr Malachowski won with a 64.67m throw ahead of Bartlomiej Stoj’s 63.56m.

Natalia Kaczmarek won the women’s 400m in 50.72 ahead of Justyna Swiety-Ersetic’s 51.52 and Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik on 51.77.

Piotr Lisek cleared 5.80m to win the pole vault ahead of Robert Sobera and Pawel Wojciechowski who both cleared 5.70m.

Pia Skrzyszowska won the 100m in 11.22/0.8 and the 100m hurdles in 12.85 while Damian Czykier set a season’s best of 13.37 in the 110m hurdles.

European indoor champion Patryk Dobek won a tactical 800m in 1:48.21 from fellow Torun medallist Mateusz Borkowski (1:49.10)

Angelika Sarna won the women’s 800m title in 2:00.28 and Aneta Konieczek the steeplechase in 9:25.98.

World no.2 this year Marcin Krukowski won the javelin with 83.86m.

Portuguese Championships, Maia, June 27

The 2016 European triple jump champion Patricia Mamona won with a windy 14.75/4.0 backed up by a legal 14.55/1.8.

Francisco Belo won the shot with 20.63m.

Russian Championships, Cheboksary, June 23-26

Mikhail Akimenko cleared 2.33m to win the high jump ahead of Ilya Ivanyuk’s 2.31m.

There was an European lead in the women’s steeplechase of 9:13.76 by Yekaterina Ivonina from Natalya Aristarkhova’s 9:23.94 while Konstantin Plokhotnikov

World champion Anzhelika Sidorova cleared 4.75m to win the pole vault.

Former world champion Sergey Shubenkov won the hurdles title in 13.37 though was quicker in the semi finals with 13.24.

Yekaterina Koneva won the triple jump with a windy 14.69/2.1

Polina Miller won the 400m in 50.98 after a 50.87 semi final.

Vladimir Nikitin won the 10,000m in 27:55.95 while there was a 5000m win for Vladimir Nikitin who clocked 13:17.03 to win his fifth title. The 1500m winners were Konstantin Kholmogorov (3:39.59) and Yelena Korobkina (4:04.54) and Kholmogorov also won the 800m in 1:45.94.

Under-20 Fyodor Ivanov won the 400m hurdles in 49.67.

Timur Morgunov won the pole vault with 5.80m while Danil Chechela won the long jump with 8.11m and the women’s high jump winner was Mariya Kochanova with 1.94m.

Aleksandr Lesnoy won the shot with 21.03m and Aleksey Khudyakov the discus with 63.59m.

Aleksandra Gulyayeva won the women’s 800m in 1:59.96.

Aleksandr Shkurenyov scored 8300 points to win the decathlon.

Slovak Championships, Trnava, June 27

There was an PB and Olympic standard for Marcel Lomnicky in the hammer with 79.19m while Martina Hrasnova won her 15th women’s title with 68.50m.

Spanish Championships, Getafe, June 27

Heptathlete Maria Vicente won the women’s 200m title in 23.03 while Oscar Husillos won the 400m in 45.37.

Adel Mechaal won a tactical 1500m final in 3:46.53.

Ana Peleteiro won the triple jump with a 14.61m leap.

Three-time European indoor heptathlon medallist Jorge Urena won the decathlon title with 8073 points.

Swiss Championships, Langenthal, June 27

Mujinga Kambundji won the women’s 100m in 11.05/0.5 just ahead of European Indoor 60m champion Ajla Del Ponte’s 11.07.

Salome Lang improved her Swiss high jump record to 1.97m while Jason Joseph clocked 13.37/2.7 in the 110 m hurdles and Ricky Petrucciani won the 400m in 45.69.

The 2014 European champion Kariem Hussein won the 400m hurdles in an Olympic standard 48.84 while reigning European champion Lea Sprunger won the women’s event in 55.16.

European Indoor champion Angelica Moser won the pole vault with 4.55m and Lore Hoffmann the 800m in 2:01.65 ahead of Under-18 Audrey Werro’s 2:02.88.

Francistown, Boswana, June 26

Even with 44.47 man this year Isaac Makwala absent, three Botswanans went sub 45.25 with Zibani Ngoz winning in a PB 45.13 ahead of Antony Pesela’s 45.15 PB and Leungo Scotch on 45.23.

Potchefstroom, South Africa, June 25-26

The 2012 Olympic 800m silver medallist Nijel Amos won in 1:45.26.

Loughborough Open, June 23

Two-time British champion Jessica Mayho entered the top five of the all-time women’s hammer throw rankings, with a PB of 68.88m.

The men’s hammer throw event saw 2019 World University Games medallist Taylor Campbell lead the event with a throw of 74.78m.

Kirsty Law won the discus with a UK lead of 59.60m which moves her to eighth all-time among British throwers.

A series of GB para internationals were in action.

Double European champion Thomas Young ran 11.07 in the 100m.

Double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg ran the 200m in 27.17, accompanied by guide runner Chris Clarke.

Another double Paralympic champion, Jonnie Peacock, ran his first 100m race since the 2019 Great North City Games, in a time of 11.09, whilst 400m European silver medallist Shaun Burrows ran the 100m for the first time since 2015 with a PB of 11.78. He would later run the 200m in 23.89.

Other para-athletes in action included Rio 2016 champion Sophie Hahn who ran 12.74 and in the long jump, 2017 world para-athletics champion Stef Reid leapt 5.51m.

The 2019 European masters medallist Barrie Marsden improved his lead in the M55 100m hurdles with a PB of 14.71.

Midsummer Night 10,000m Classic, Leeds, June 24

While many eyes were on the 10,000m the following night, this grassroots event saw 10 British men inside 30 minutes and 38 better 31 minutes.

Up front there was a competitive battle for first with Nathan Jones’ driving last lap taking 40 seconds off his PB as he went inside 29 minutes for the first time.

His time was 28:54.39 and chasing him hard was a delighted Nigel Martin who ran 20 seconds faster than he had in Birmingham and achieved his sub-29 target with just over a second to spare with 28:58.35.

That gave him the gold medal in the accompanying Northern Championships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midsummer Night 10000m Classic (@midsummernight10000)

Richard Allen was third just ahead of Max Milarvie who was not quite able to attain his target of the European under-23 qualifier of 29:10.0 after a brave attempt and ran 29:27.11.

Alastair Watson went top of the UK M40 rankings with 30:00.46.

Additionally in the other supporting races M45 Mike Burrett (33:18.25), M50 Tony O’Brien (33:16.99) and M55 Steve Watmough (PB 35:01.89 at the age of 59) also went top of their age groups.

The women’s race saw Abbie Donnelly run a particularly strong second half to win in a PB 33:31.31.

Charlotte Dannatt had stuck with Donnelly well into the second half as she pursued the European under-23 qualifier of 33:45.00 and was on target until the last 3000m and she was caught by a more steady run from Claire Duck who ran 33:57.38 to finish second.

Dannatt, who is at College in America, just missed her PB set out in the US by a few seconds.

The other eight women in the race all set PB’s with W40 Elizabeth Renondeau (36:22.25) and W45 multi former Masters International winner W45 Claire Martin going top of their age group rankings with 38:34.64.

An accompanying wheelchair 5000m was won by multi Paralympic champion and record-breaker Hannah Cockroft in 14:18.42.

