Jamaican sprinter wins in front of huge crowd in Poland as we bring you our regular results summary from around the world

While the Paralympics and Wanda Diamond league took the headlines in recent days, there was plenty else happening around the world.

Memoriał Skolimowskiej, Continental Tour Gold, Chorzow, Poland, September 5

In front of a record number of 32,000 spectators courtesy of Poland’s great Olympic success, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m in a Polish all-comers’ record of 10.81 (0.4) to defeat Mujinga Kambundji (11.08) and Daryll Neita (11.15) by around three metres.

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser maintained his dominance to won the shot with 22.39m over fellow Olympic medallists Joe Kovacs (22.00m) and Tom Walsh (21.68m).

Johannes Vetter won the javelin with 89.60m while Maria Andrejczyk took the women’s contest with 61.77m.

Olympic champions Andre de Grasse (200m in 20.21) and Hansle Parchment (110m hurdles in 13.26) were also in winning form. Britain’s Dave King was fourth in the latter in 13.55.

Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos followed his Brussels victory with a win in the 400m hurdles in 48.50 with Britain’s Chris McAlister fifth in 49.33.

Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek took the 400m on home soil in a PB of 50.70.

Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal won the 800m in a meeting record 1:44.63 from 18-year-old Kacper Lewalski who set a PB of 1:44.84 in second ahead of Britain’s Daniel Rowden (1:44.89) and Jake Wightman (1:44.97) with Elliot Giles sixth in 1:45.20.

Wightman became the eighth Briton to break 1:45 this summer which is easily a record and only surpassed by Kenya this season.

The one Briton to win was Jemma Reekie who led home the 1000m in a UK lead though relatively slow 2:35.47 ahead of Hirut Meshesha’s Ethiopian record 2:35.74.

In the 3000m, world under-20 champion Tadesse Worku won in 7:36.47 ahead of Olympic steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali who set a 7:37.18 PB.

World champion Pawel Fajdek defeated Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki in the men’s hammer – 79.60m to 77.45m.

Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi was first in the high jump with 2.30m.

Kristjan Ceh took the discus with 66.65m with 2015 world champion Piotr Malachowski finishing fourth with 62.29m in his farewell competition.

Auriol Dongmo won the women’s shot put with a meeting record 19.32m just a centimetre ahead of Maggie Ewen.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nielsen cleared 5.86m to win the pole vault.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan clocked a meeting record 12.64 while Olympic 4xx400m gold medallist Michael Cherry maintained his sub-45 consistency with a 44.94 win to follow his Brussels success. He has broken 45 in all 13 of his races since the beginning of May.

Meeting Città di Padova, Italy, September 5

Olympic 400m finalist Mike Norman moved down in distance to win the men’s 100m in 9.97 ahead of US team-mates Marvin Bracy (9.98) and Ronnie Baker (10.10) at this Continental Tour Bronze meeting.

Javianne Oliver edged Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100m with both timed at 11.19.

USA’s Josh Awotunde improved his shot PB to 22.00m to defeat Italy’s Zane Weir who improved himself to 21.63m.

Australia’s Stewart McSweyn ran a meeting record of 3:33.49 in the 1500m ahead of Poland’s Michal Rozmys (3:34.13).

Olympic silver medallist Anzhelika Sidorova took the pole vault with 4.70m.

Jamaica’s Stephenie McPherson won the 400m in 50.78 from Russia’s former European under-20 champion Polina Miller in 50.96.

Russia’s Aleksandra Gulyalyeva was first in the 800m in 1:59.57 from Germany’s Christina Hering (1:59.78).

Olympic bronze medallist Ronald Levy took the 110m hurdles in 13.34.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the long jump with 6.70m while Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts jumped 14.74m to win the triple jump.

Sweden v Finland, Stockholm, September 4-5

Sweden won both matches at the annual Finnkampen match. The men scored 230 to Finland’s 201 points with the Swedish women winning with 223 to 207.5 points.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl took the discus with 69.09m ahead of silver medallist Simon Pettersson with 63.97m while Thobias Montler won the long jump with a meeting record of 8.24m.

Khaddi Sagnia was first in the women’s long jump with a 6.76m leap while Fanny Roos won the shot with 18.65m.

Sweden’s Carl Bengstrom won the 400m in 45.98 and the 400m hurdles in 49.24 which were both PBs, while former world junior 800m bronze medallist Andreas Almgren was first in the 5000m in 13:29.26 to win by more than 40 seconds.

Meraf Bahta earned a 5000m and 10km road double while Erika Kinsey cleared 1.88m for victory in her last high jump competition before retirement.

The pick of the Finnish victories were Sara Kuivisto 1500m meeting record of 4:09.40 and world and European under-20 champion Silja Kosonen winning the hammer with 70.70m ahead of Finnish team-mate Krista Tervo with 69.92m.

ETC Throws Fest, Moulton, September 5

Lawrence Okoye won the discus with a 65.87m throw. Isaac Kambamba Delaney went top of the UK under-17 shot rankings (at 5kg) for 2021 with a big 18.53m PB though he was beaten by under-18 Rhys Allen’s 18.64m PB.

World Mountain Running Association World Cup, Italy, September 4-5

Grayson Murphy (above) and Andrea Mayr swapped wins in Italy at the Trofeo Nasego event. Mayr took victory in the shorter ‘vertical nasego’ over 4.3km on Saturday in 38:51 but the following day Murphy clocked a course record of 1:45:56 in the 21km ‘trofeo nasego’ to beat Mayr by three minutes.

Italy’s Henri Aymonod won the men’s vertigal nasego on Saturday while Petro Mamu of Eritrea won the men’s longer race on Sunday.

La Roche Sur Yon, France, September 3

Jimmy Vicaut took the 100m in 10.06/-1.2 ahead of Meba-Mickael Zeze 10.15. Rio Olympic 200m medallist Christophe Lemaitre won the 200m in 20.54/0.1 ahead of junior hurdles world record-holder Sasha Zhoya’s 20.84.

UK School Games, Loughborough, September 3-4

Daniel Akinradewo, already the English Schools champion and England under-17 champion, won the triple jump here with a PB 14.34/1.4 to extend his UK leading mark.

Timi Babatunde added five metres to his discus PB with an UK lead 51.54m.

Luke Ball equalled his UK lead in the high jump with a 2.10m leap.

European under-20 200m bronze medallist Success Eduan won the 100m in 11.86/-1.1.

Aryan Padaruth upped his UK javelin lead to 66.68m.

Lily Murray was close to her UK lead of 55.20m with 54.79m in winning the hammer.

Louisa Brown won the 3000m in a PB 9:30.89 to go second in the UK rankings.

English Schools and English champion Keira Brady-Jones came out top in a fast and competitive 1500m in 4:27.71 which saw the first four finish within 10 metres of each other.

Luke Birdseye was another to complete the under-17 triple and his 4:25.45 1500m steeplechase improved his UK lead.

Lawson Capes, improved his lead in the U13 boys’ shot put with a PB of 14.33m.

Karlsruhe, Germany, September 4

Olympic finalist Tina Sutej won the women’s pole vault with a 4.71m leap from Belarus athlete Iryna Zhuk who cleared 4.66m.

Air Products Worcester 10km & Half-Marathon, September 5

Omar Ahmed was first in the men’s 10km by almost four minutes in 29:40. W40 Sally Russell won the women’s race in 41:03.

M40 Gary Whitehouse won the half-marathon in 73:52 while Gemma Hillier-Moses won the women’s race in 78:16.

Event founder Steve Cram ran the event in a reported 87:11, which would have placed him first M60, though he did not appear in the official results.

Paddock Wood Half-Marathon, Kent, September 5

This normal spring event saw wins for Nick Dawson (67:51) and Izzy Coomber (81:28).

Morpeth 10km, September 5

Matthew Briggs (31:51) and Catriona MacDonald (36:37), both of the host club Morpeth Harriers were clear winners.

Farringdon Cross-Country Relay, Sunderland, September 4

Durham University won the men’s race while Birtley took the women’s event.

Russian Half-Marathon Championships, Yaroslavl, Russia, September 5

There were Russian men’s and women’s records in both the men’s and women’s races for Vladimir Nikitin (60:42) and former world 1500m finalist Yelena Korobkina (68:07).

Paris Half-Marathon, September 5

Kenya’s Betty Lempus won the women’s race in a course record of 65:46. Moses Kibet took the men’s race in 59:42 from Hillary Kipkoech (59:44).

Belmont Opener Cross-Country, Nashville, USA, September 3

Belmont University’s Finn Binnie (15:20) and Aidan Thompson (15:23) finished second and third on their local course.

Swiss Under-23 Championships, Nottwil, September 4

William Reais took the men’s 100m in 10.20/0.6 while Leonie Pointet won the women’s in 11.20/0.6

Milan, Italy, September 4

Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran was first in the men’s mile in 3:55.59 while Gaia Sabbatini won the women’s race in 4:31.74. Ireland’s Michelle Finn won the women’s 2000m steeplechase in 6:16.52.

Deinze, Belgium, September 4

Philip Milanov won the discus with a 62.94m throw.

French 10km Road Champs, Langueux, September 4

Morhad Amdouni took the men’s race in 28:27 while Mekdes Woldu was first in the women’s in 33:02.

