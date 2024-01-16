Irish athlete sets another world M55 record – 2:02.46 for 800m – while British road runners impress in Valencia and Houston

IRISH NATIONAL MASTERS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP, Athlone, Ireland, January 13

After his scintillating M55 3000m world record last week, Shane Healy this time moved down to 800m and destroyed that world mark too.

Francesco D’Agostino had run 2:06.04 in Padova last year, but competing in the M35 race, some 20 years his junior, Healy finished second in 2:02.46 to take three and a half seconds off the indoor record. Just as in his 3000m a few days earlier, he was faster than the outdoor record too.

The race was won by Dean Ryan in 2:01.45 as Healy powered his way through the field after passing 400m in around 61 seconds.

The world outdoor M55 record is 2:02.92 by Peter Oberließen set in Germany in 2016.

Healy ran faster than the M40, M45 and M50 winners and the actual M55 title was won in a still respectable 2:16.34 but almost 14 seconds slower than Healy.

Healy’s PB is 1:47.88 set in Cork in 1996 but he has a world-class 3:35.29 1500m PB which he recorded in 1997 and he made the Olympic semi-finals in Atlanta in 1996.

Among the British winners were W50 Michelle Thomas, who gained an 8.46 60m and 28.01 200m double and world champion Dave Clarke, who won double M60 gold at 800m (2:25.48) and 1500m (4:52.64).

Another world champion, Joe Gough, won the M70 800m by 40 seconds in 2:27.77.

Marathon star Tommy Hughes (2:30:05 at the age of 62!) won the M60 3000m in 10:24.47.

M35: men: 800: 1 D Ryan 2:01.45; 2 Shane Healy (M55) 2:02.46 (World M55 rec)

M40 men: 60: 2 D Miller (Omagh) 7.61. HJ: 3 P Fryer (Derry) 1.65

M45: 400: 4 D Towart (Tyne) 55.95. 60H: 2 T McGlynn (Omagh) 9.38; 3 D Towart (Tyne) 9.89

M50: 400: 2 R Bruce-Brand (Derry) 57.13. 1500: 4 B Brodie (Bella H) 4:33.79

M55: 400: 1 D Stewart (Derry TC) 59.95. 3000: 1 S Meyler (Omagh) 10:10.45. HJ: 1 D Stewart (Derry TC) 1.55. SP: 1 D Crawford (Strab) 11.07

M60: 200: 1 N Tunstall (Corn) 27.46. 800: 1 D Clarke (NBH) 2:25.48. 1500: 1 D Clarke (NBH) 4:52.64. 3000: 1 T Hughes (Strive) 10:24.47. 60H: 1 N Tunstall (Corn) 9.59. PV: 2 R Phelan (Hunts) 2.60

M65: 400: 2 G Parkes (Newry) 67.46. 800: 2 G Parkes (Newry) 2:43.09

M70: 800: 1 J Gough 2:27.77

M75: 200: 1 J Harris (Orangegrove) 34.76

W35 women: 60: 1 G Thompson (Derry) 8.10. 200: 1 G Thompson (Derry) 26.86. HJ: 1 M During (Derry) 1.55. TJ: 1 M During (Derry) 10.69

W40: 60: 2 L Garrity (Omagh) 8.46. 200: 2 L Garrity (Omagh) 27.91

W45: 60: 2 C Quinn (Omagh) 8.47. 200: 3 C Quinn (Omagh) 28.04

W50: 60: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 8.46; 3 O Colton (Omagh) 8.99. 200: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 28.01

W60: 60: 1 T Gallagher (OM) 9.47. 200: 1 T Gallagher (OM) 32.46. 60H: 1 T Gallagher (OM) 12.25

10km Valencia Ibercaja, Spain, January 14

Agnes Ngetich rightly got all the headlines for a stunning world record even if her barrier-breaking 28:46 was greeted by much scepticism. For a full report click here.

Jacob Kiplimo’s 26:48 men’s victory and area records from Birhanu Balew (Asian: 26:57) and Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu (European: 27:13) were also overshadowed as 18 men broke 28 minutes.

Jess Warner-Judd’s near half-minute 30:41 PB (30:38 on chip) moved her to fourth all-time in the UK or third if you count her chip time while Megan Keith set a European under-23 mark of 31:22 (31:20 by chip) improving Germany’s Alina Reh’s mark of 31:23 from 2018.

Zak Mahamed, who finished just behind Henrik Ingebrigtsen, set a PB of 28:10 for 22nd in the men’s race, improving his best set in the race last year.

Men: 10km: 1 Jacob Kiplimo UGA 26:48; 2 Birhanu Balew BRN 26:57 AR; 3 Peter Mwaniki Aila KEN 26:59; 4 Denis Kibet KEN 27:01; 5 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SUI 27:13 =AR; 6 Andreas Almgren SWE 27:20 NR; 7 Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim DJI 27:27; 8 Rogers Kibet UGA 27:33; 9 Hillary Chepkwony KEN 27:34; 10 Seare Dawit ERI 27:35; 11 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 27:37; 12 Philemon Kiplimo KEN 27:44; 13 Abdessamad Oukhelfen 27:44; 14 Yves Nimubona RWA 27:49; 15 Ilias Fifa 27:50; 16 Bravin Kipkogei KEN 27:53; 17 Efrem Gidey IRL 27:56; 18 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 27:58; 19 Geoffrey Toroitich KEN 28:00; 20 Santiago Catrofe URU 28:04; 21 Henrik Børkja Ingebrigtsen NOR 28:10; 22 Zakariya Mahamed GBR 28:10; 23 Filmon Tesfu NED 28:12; 24 Tadesse Getahon ISR 28:12; 25 John Nahhay Wele TAN 28:14; 26 Senay Amlesom Fissehatsion ERI 28:15; 27 Mohammadreza Abootorabi SWE 28:16; 28 Merhawi Mebrahtu ERI 28:18; 29 Jacob Kosgei KEN 28:19; 30 Gabriel Gerald Geay TAN 28:20; 31 Axel Vang Christensen DEN 28:21 NR NU23R DUR-20; 32 Florian Le Pallec FRA 28:23; 33 Paulos Surafel GBR 28:26; 34 Filmon Kibrom ERI 28:29; 35 Oliver Löfqvist SWE 28:34; 36 Fredrik Sandvik NOR 28:35; 37 Jack Gray GBR 28:36; 38 Ahmed El Jaddar MAR 28:36; 39 Justin Mahieu BEL 28:37; 40 Pierre Defontaine FRA 28:39; 41 Jacob Allen GBR 28:44; 42 Hugh Armstrong IRL 28:44; 51 Ben Cole GBR 29:21; 54 James Gormley GBR 29:23; 55 Jake Smith GBR 29:25; 60 Jonny Davies GBR 29:36; 61 Mike Ward GBR 29:37; 63 Alexander Lepretre GBR 29:38; 96 Ian Crowe-Wright GBR 30:14; 102 Mathew Jackson GBR 30:28; 106 Oliver Way GBR 30:32; 121 Aiden Lennan GBR 30:45; 122 Brett Rushman GBR 30:47; 124 Mohamed Hashi GBR 30:48; 133 Kojo Kyereme GBR 30:56; 146 Steven Denby GBR 31:16; 150 Sé Loughlin GBR 31:19; 162 Sam Knee-Robinson GBR 31:33; 166 Alexander Lanz GBR 31:35; 177 Robert Warner GBR 31:41; 182 Jethro McGraw GBR 31:42; 186 Michael Gilbert GBR 31:46; 189 Zach Bridgeland GBR 31:49; 199 Philip Neilson GBR 31:54; 201 Dean Cooper-Cunningham GBR 31:55; 203 Matthew Knowles GBR 31:55

Women: 10km: 1 Agnes Ngetich KEN 28:46 WR (14:13 at 5km eq WR); 2 Emmaculate Anyango KEN 28:57; 3 Lilian Rengeruk KEN 29:32; 4 Janeth Chepngetich KEN 29:55; 5 Joy Cheptoyek UGA 30:03; 6 Loice Chemnung KEN 30:08; 7 Cynthia Chepngeno KEN 30:08; 8 Irene Cheptai KEN 30:17; 9 Fotyen Tesfay ETH 30:20; 10 Sarah Chelangat UGA 30:26; 11 Nelvin Jepkemboi KEN 30:41; 12 Jessica Warner-Judd GBR 30:41; 13 Francine Niyomukunzi BDI 30:42 NR; 14 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 30:56; 15 Viola Chepngeno KEN 31:08; 16 Faith Chepkoech KEN 31:15; 17 Yalemget Yaregal ETH 31:19; 18 Megan Keith GBR 31:22; 19 Aberash Shilima Kebeda ETH 31:36; 20 Belinda Chemutai UGA 31:43; 21 Agueda Marques 31:58; 22 Abbie Donnelly GBR 31:59; 23 Meraf Bahta SWE 32:07; 24 Alice Goodall GBR 32:08; 26 Poppy Tank GBR 32:34; 27 Kristine Eikrem Engeset NOR 32:36; 28 Juliette Thomas BEL 32:38; 29 Verity Ockenden GBR 32:43; 30 Carolina Johnson SWE 32:45; 31 Cristina Espejo 32:52; 32 Ellie Wallace GBR 33:01; 33 Bryony Gunn GBR 33:05; 34 Alicia Berzosa 33:06; 36 Kristine Lande Dommersnes NOR 33:24; 37 Anna Bankowska POL 33:25; 38 Cristina Ruiz 33:26; 39 Melody Julien FRA 33:30; 40 Clara Evans GBR 33:38; 41 Rachel Wiseman GBR 33:46; 45 Katie Olding GBR 34:07; 48 Gemma Kersey GBR 34:39; 58 Kate Natkiel GBR 35:47; 83 Jemima Renfer GBR 37:30; 84 Tracy Thomas GBR 37:37

Chevron Houston Marathon & Half-Marathon, January 14

Britain’s Philippa Bowden set a PB marathon of 2:29:14 as she made the top 10 as Rahma Tusa enjoyed a narrow win in 2:19:33.

Bowden, who passed halfway in 73:35, ran 10km splits of 34:47, 34:50, 35:50 and 36:07.

Morocco’s Zouhair Talbi won the men’s race in a course record of 2:06:39 with a 62:59 second half.

Calli Thackery was seventh in the half-marathon in 68:20 in a race easily won by Sutume Asefa in 64:37, well clear of Hellen Obiri’s 66:07.

Weini Kelati had an exceptional debut, finishing fourth in 66:25 to break the US record and Kenya’s two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat was sixth in a PB of 67:52 at the age of 44.

Men: HM: 1 Jemal Yimer ETH 1:00:42; 2 Wesley Kiptoo KEN 1:00:43; 3 Milkesa Mengesha ETH 1:00:45; 4 Abbabiya Simbassa 1:00:45; 5 Diego Estrada 1:00:49; 6 Rory Linkletter CAN 1:01:02; 7 Peter Njeru KEN 1:01:13; 8 Yemane Hailesilassie ERI 1:01:34; 9 Andrew Colley 1:01:39; 10 Fearghal Curtin IRL 1:01:45; 11 Alex Masai KEN 1:01:46; 12 Thomas Fafard CAN 1:02:19; 13 Ryan Johnson 1:02:31; 14 Galen Rupp 1:02:37; 15 Filmon Ande ERI 1:02:52

Men: Mar: 1 Zouhair Talbi MAR 2:06:39; 2 Ayana Tsedat ETH 2:07:00; 3 Hendrik Pfeiffer GER 2:07:14; 4 Patrick Tiernan AUS 2:07:45; 5 Hugo Catrileo CHI 2:08:44 NR; 6 Tristan Woodfine CAN 2:10:39; 7 Thomas Broatch CAN 2:11:51; 8 Marcelo Laguera MEX 2:11:54; 9 Saul Acosta MEX 2:13:22; 10 Elisha Kiprop KEN 2:14:05; 11 Kenta Uchida JPN 2:14:43; 12 Shadrack Korir KEN 2:14:59; 13 Daverso Ramos PER 2:16:10; 14 Adam Vadeboncoeur 2:18:04; 15 Joe Whelan 2:18:25; 16 Calum Neff CAN 2:19:19; 17 Evan Elder NZL 2:21:17; 18 Martin O’Connell GBR 2:22:33; 19 Ryan Corby 2:24:10; 20 Steve Jordan 2:24:46

Women: HM: 1 Sutume Asefa ETH 1:04:37; 2 Hellen Obiri KEN 1:06:07; 3 Buze Diriba ETH 1:06:24; 4 Weini Kelati 1:06:25 AR; 5 Mestawot Fikir ETH 1:07:36; 6 Edna Kiplagat KEN 1:07:52; 7 Calli Thackery GBR 1:08:20; 8 Makenna Myler 1:08:28; 9 Nell Rojas 1:08:52; 10 Mercy Chelangat KEN 1:08:58; 11 Erika Kemp 1:09:10; 12 Maggie Montoya 1:09:41; 13 Jacqueline Gaughan 1:10:01; 14 Selam Fente ETH 1:10:07; 15 Susanna Sullivan 1:10:53; 16 Breanna Sieracki 1:10:55; 17 Tristin Van Ord 1:11:21; 18 Mahelet Mulugeta ETH 1:11:25; 19 Jessica Gockley 1:11:25; 20 Marybeth Chelanga 1:11:32; 21 Angie Orjuela COL 1:11:48; 22 Steph Twell GBR 1:12:00

Women: Mar: 1 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:19:33; 2 Vicoty Chepngeno KEN 2:19:55; 3 Melesech Tsegaye ETH 2:24:50; 4 Deborah Schöneborn GER 2:24:54; 5 Jovana de la Cruz PER 2:26:49; 6 Bosena Mulate ETH 2:26:59; 7 Atsede Baysa ETH 2:27:18; 8 Leslie Sexton CAN 2:28:14; 9 Natasha Wodak CAN 2:28:42; 10 Philippa Bowden GBR 2:29:14; 11 Kristina Hendel GER 2:30:54; 12 Natascha Mommers GER 2:34:51; 13 Grace Kahura KEN 2:36:30; 14 Andrea Pomaranski 2:36:41; 15 Lanni Marchant CAN 2:38:32

Pole Vault Summit, Reno, USA, January 12-13

The defending world indoor champion Sandi Morris cleared 4.82m for her best vault since July 2022.

There was a tie for second between Olympic winner Katie Moon and Canadian Anicka Newell who cleared 4.53m.

Chris Nilsen also set an early world lead as his third attempt at 5.91m defeated Zach Bradford and Thibaut Collet who both cleared 5.82m. KC Lightfoot was fourth and former world champion Sam Kendricks equal sixth as they cleared 5.72m.

Men: Elite PV: 1 Chris Nilsen 5.90; 2 Zach Bradford 5.82; 3 Thibaut Collet FRA 5.82; 4 KC Lightfoot 5.72, 5 Austin Miller 5.72; eq 6 Luke Winder/Sam Kendricks 5.72

Women: Elite PV: 1 Sandi Morris 4.82; eq2 Anicka Newell CAN/Katie Moon 4.53; 4 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.43; 5 Emily Grove 4.43; 6 Hana Moll 4.43; 7 Gabriela Leon 4.43

Lubbock, USA, January 13

Don’drea Swint won the 60 metres in just ahead of Shawn Brown’s 6.53 and another world lead was set in the 200m by Tapiwanashe Makarawu who achieved a Zimbabwean indoor record of 20.29 ahead of Brown’s 20.60.

Monae Nichols achieved 6.74m in the long jump.

Men: 60: 1 Don’drea Swint 6.52,; 2 Shawn Brown 6.53; 3 Jalen Drayden 6.57; 4 James Dadzie GHA 6.58; 5 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 6.61

200: 1 Tapiwa Makarawu ZIM 20.29 NR, 2 Shawn Brown 20.60

400: 1 Takudzwa Chiyangwa ZIM 46.10

LJ: 1 Joseph Oreva 7.51; 2 Harry Crosby GBR 7.25

Women: 60: 1 Alyssa Colbert 7.19

LJ: 1 Monae’ Nichols 6.74

Louisville KY, USA, January 12-13

Yusuf Bizimana set a NCAA Indoor record over 1000m of 2:18.10.

The outright PB moves the 1:45.74 800m performer and NCAA indoor champion to fourth all-time indoors among British athletes and within a second of Charles Grice’s UK record and head of Seb Coe’s 40 year-old former world record.

Men: 60: Heat 2: 1 Ronnie Baker 6.60,. Heat 3: 1 Marcellus Moore 6.59

300: 1 Kennedy Lightner 32.45



1000: 1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 2:18.10

