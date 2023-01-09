World champion is out-kicked at BMC event in Sheffield while Sam Talbot wins high-quality heptathlon at England Athletics Combined Events Champs in the same venue

As well at the middle-distance races and combined events action in Sheffield’s EIS Centre, this results round-up includes news of Lynsey Sharp’s comeback race where she won a 600m in Glasgow.

BMC SHEFFIELD GRAND PRIX, Sheffield, January 8

The 2:12:10 marathon runner Phil Sesemann sensationally out-sprinted world 1500m champion Jake Wightman at 3000m 7:54.34 to 7:54.58 despite Wightman’s 1:43.65 800m speed compared to Sesemann’s 1:51.13 best.

The global gold medallist kicked hard at the bell and went four metres clear down the back straight on the final lap but his legs seem to give way in the straight and Sesemann’s acceleration took him past in the last five metres as the Scot tumbled across the line.

Wightman ran 7:50.97 for second place in the same race last year. On that occasion he was beaten by Ossama Meslek, but with Meslek currently training in South Africa it was left to another Leeds City runner, Sesemann, to deliver the victory.

Phil Sesemann beats Jake Wightman in a dramatic 3000m at the BMC event in Sheffield. 🤯 The marathon man clocks 7:54.34 to out-kick the world 1500m champ, who tumbles over the line in second. 🎥 @BritishMilers pic.twitter.com/RTRQpvO7Qq — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) January 8, 2023

“I wasn’t expecting to beat the world champion but I know training has been going quite well lately,” said Sesemann, who represented Britain over 3000m at the European Indoor Champs in Torun in 2021.

Wightman began the winter with a sprained ankle and then illness but spent a pre-Christmas stint altitude training in Flagstaff. Then, after returning to the UK, he ran the Dulwich parkrun in 14:52 on New Year’s Eve.

Wightman said: “I hadn’t done much prep for this as I’m going to South Africa tomorrow to get some track work done for the indoors, which is exactly the same prep as last year.

“With 200m to go I felt good but it was literally as I came into the home straight I just didn’t have it in my legs. I think three weeks’ time when I come back from this camp I will be stronger.”

Three other athletes were also inside eight minutes with Charlie Wheeler (7:57.06) and Tom Keen (7:57.53) setting PBs either side of teenager Osian Perrin’s 7:57.11. Keen is one of Wightman’s training partners and as he finished he accidentally stomped on the world champion’s leg as he lay on the track moments after falling over the finish line.

European under-23 800m champion Issy Boffey improved her outright PB to 2:00.99 as she won her race by over seven seconds with an impressive front-running performance which was also a European Indoor Champs qualifying time.

“I’m super-excited as it’s my first race out,” said Boffey, who has been training recently with Keely Hodgkinson. “Myself and my coach had a plan and it went so well. I really didn’t want to let the pace drop in the third lap. Hopefully I can break the two-minute barrier soon.”

Hannah Nuttall, whose father John had a 7:36.40 3000m PB, improved her own PB to 8:52.63 in finishing close to half a minute clear of Olympian Renee Walcott-Nolan. Nuttall now plans an altitude spell of training in Flagstaff before tackling another 3000m in Boston on February 4.

There was a UK indoor record as well as Oscar Schofield clocked 3:52.53 for an under-17 men’s national mark. Schofield, who runs for Sale and is coached by Trevor Painter, the 15-year-old won the B race in Sheffield in his first race of the year to break Ben Greenwood’s eight-year-old UK record of 3:55.5.

Men: 800: A: 1 H Fisher (B&B) 1:51.49; 2 Z Curran (WSEH) 1:51.55. B: 1 A Parkinson (Corby) 1:51.32. C: 2 J Organ (Brec, U20) 1:54.16; 3 S Temple (Hart AC, U20) 1:54.19. 1500: A: 1 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 3:49.65. B: 1 O Schofield (Sale, U17) 3:52.53. 3000: A: 1 J Goodwin (Bedford) 8:13.63; 2 J Rowe (TVH) 8:15.60; 3 A Melloy (C&C) 8:17.33; 4 A Penney (HW) 8:17.86; 5 T Bridger (C&C) 8:22.68; 6 E Moran (Exe) 8:28.84; 7 A Durant (Shef/Dearn) 8:33.33; 9 F Richardson (C&T) 8:38.58. B: 1 C Eastaugh (HW) 8:22.22; 2 C Smith (Notts) 8:23.08; 3 S Denby (Norw) 8:36.83; 4 C Perkins (Birt, U20) 8:37.42; 5 I Thomas (Carm, U17) 8:44.55; 8 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 8:49.89. C: 1 P Sesemann (Leeds C) 7:54.34; 2 J Wightman (Edin) 7:54.58; 3 C Wheeler (MKDP) 7:57.06; 4 O Perrin (Menai) 7:57.11; 5 T Keen (C&C) 7:57.53; 6 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 8:01.13; 7 J Travers (Herne H) 8:03.10; 8 B Potrykus (WG&EL) 8:04.36; 9 J Young (Morp) 8:06.14; 10 Z Seddon (Brack) 8:15.52

Women: 800: A: 1 I Boffey (E&H) 2:00.99; 2 M Hudson (Der) 2:08.56; 3 G Vans Agnew (Craw) 2:08.63; 4 A Bennett (Kett, U20) 2:09.73; 5 I Downes (Shrews, U20) 2:10.06. B: 2 L Creasey (M’bro, U20) 2:12.48. C: 2 E Creasey (M’bro, U17) 2:15.51. D: 1 E Bartalotta (Salf, U17) 2:14.65; 2 S Harding (Vale R, U17) 2:15.35. 1500: A: 1 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 4:26.37; 3 A Lloyd (Wig D, U20) 4:28.15. 3000: A: 1 H Nuttall (Charn) 8:52.63; 2 R Walcott-Nolan (Lut) 9:21.21; 3 R Johnson (High) 9:34.57; 4 G Hartigan (Bir) 9:36.55; 5 K Weir (TVH) 9:37.25; 6 E Palmer (Birm U) 9:41.88; 7 S Tucker (A’deen) 9:54.91; 8 A Bates (Kett, U20) 9:57.73

Full results are on Power of 10 here

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETINGS, Sportcity, January 8

Mixed events: 60: r1.1: 1 S Baffour (Cov) 6.79; 3 C Nealon-Richards (Cov, U20) 6.98. r1.2: 3 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.20. r1.10: 6 K Mcdevitt (IRL, W40) 8.60. r1.16: 1 C Ufuoma (Bolt, U17W) 7.87. r1.23: 1 A May (Bolt, U15W) 8.02; 2 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U15W) 8.08. r2.1: 1 S Baffour (Cov) 6.77; 5 C Nealon-Richards (Cov, U20) 7.02. 200: r6: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 23.45. r18: 1 L Golding (Pend, M55) 25.09. r20: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr, U17W) 25.29. 600: r2: 2 M Moon (Worc, M40) 1:30.79; 5 J Turner (Sheff RC, M60) 1:39.80. r6: 3 I Beddow (Wirr, U13W) 1:48.38. HJ: A: 1 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Sale, U20) 1.92; 4 L Byrne (S’port W, U17W) 1.67; 5 K Dacosta (B’burn, U17W) 1.67. PV: A: 3 C Park (Sale, U15) 2.80; 5 P Robinson (SHS, M50) 2.80; 6 P Wiley (Sale, U15) 2.70; 10 C Berry (Wig D, U15W) 2.60. B: 1 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.00; 2 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.70; 3 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.40; 4 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.10. LJ: B: 5 F Santus (Wig D, U17W) 5.56; 8 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U15W) 5.26



Men: 60H: 1 M Perera (Harrow) 8.03; 2 D Naylor (C&N) 8.61



U20: 60H: 1 H Curtis (Shef/Dearn) 8.30



U17: 60H: r1: 1 L Shaw (Warr) 8.58; 2 C Beechall (Liv H) 8.59



U17 women: 60H: r1: 1 K Brant (Burt) 9.10



U15: 60H: r1: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 9.44; 2 E Elliott (Bury) 9.47

Full results are on Power of 10 here

ENGLAND ATHLETICS SENIOR & U20 COMBINED EVENTS & WALKS CHAMPS, Sheffield, January 7-8

Sam Talbot moved to eighth all-time among British multi-eventers with a clear win with a heptathlon score of 5823 points with Lewis Church second on 5587 points.

Talbot, who looks like a potential 8000+ points decathlete in future, set PBs at 60m (6.89), 1000m (2:38.94), 60m hurdles (7.85), pole vault (4.60m) and shot (14.26m).

Another exciting prospect, Sammy Ball, was even more dominant in the under-20 event as he won by over 500 points although his 5434 score was down on last year and his only PB was a 14.30m throw in the shot.

American Caitlin Smith won the women’s pentathlon with 4019 points with Laura Voss only 21 points in arrears.

The under-20 women’s event was also a close affair with Bryony Bovell’s 3727 PB edging Lucy Fellows by 20 points.



Tom Partington won the men’s 3000m walk in 13:12.13 just three seconds up on Luc Legon while Abigail Jennings won the women’s title in 14:54.79.

Men

60: Ht4: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 6.89; 2 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 6.95. 60H: Ht2: 1 S Bates (Nun) 8.78; 2 G Asprey (AFD) 8.82; 3 C Moncur (SB) 8.92; 4 J Frew (Read) 9.05; 5 B Hillman (Card) 9.17; 6 N Langley (Donc) 9.25. Ht3: 1 L Reveley (J&H) 8.46; 2 W Hodi (Liv H) 8.51; 3 O Adnitt (KuH) 8.66; 4 E Thompson (E&H) 8.71; 5 C Roe (Cov) 8.85; 6 D Thomas (BMH) 8.88; 7 S Ram (Amber) 9.02. Ht4: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 7.85; 2 E Bradley (W Ches) 8.16; 3 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 8.17; 4 H Maslen (Ilkley) 8.28; 5 L Church (Ton) 8.36; 6 C Joseph (BMH) 8.42; 7 C Newby (Edin) 8.65; 8 O Sproston (Stoke) 9.15. 3000W: 1 T Partington (Manx) 13:12.13; 2 L Legon (Bexley) 13:15.92; 3 M Crane (Bexley) 13:22.94; 4 E Simmonds (2dash, U17) 16:11.77. HJ: HtA: 1 L Church (Ton) 1.98. HtB: 9 K Cranmer (Read, M40) 1.68. PV: HtA: 1 E Bradley (W Ches) 4.70; 2 H Maslen (Ilkley) 4.60; 3 C Joseph (BMH) 4.60; 4 L Church (Ton) 4.50; 5 C Newby (Edin) 4.40; 6 D Noel (Inv EK) 4.20. HtB: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 4.60; 2 O Adnitt (KuH) 4.40; 3 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 4.30; 4 W Hodi (Liv H) 4.20. HtD: 3 K Cranmer (Read, M40) 3.40. LJ: HtA: 1 C Joseph (BMH) 7.23; 2 H Maslen (Ilkley) 7.10; 3 L Church (Ton) 6.93; 4 C Roe (Cov) 6.92; 5 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 6.89. SP: HtA: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 14.26; 2 L Church (Ton) 13.85; 3 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 13.15; 4 L Reveley (J&H) 13.00. HepI: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 5823; 2 L Church (Ton) 5587; 3 H Maslen (Ilkley) 5559; 4 C Joseph (BMH) 5449; 5 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 5336; 6 E Bradley (W Ches) 5200; 7 O Adnitt (KuH) 5171; 8= C Roe (Cov) 5147; 8= L Reveley (J&H) 5147; 10 W Hodi (Liv H) 5103; 11 C Newby (Edin) 4983; 12 G Asprey (AFD) 4861; 13 C Moncur (SB) 4678; 14 S Ram (Amber) 4652; 15 S Bates (Nun) 4575; 16 B Hillman (Card) 4560; 17 E Thompson (E&H) 4517; 18 D Noel (Inv EK) 4489; 19 D Thomas (BMH) 4417; 20 N Langley (Donc) 4399; 21 J Simms (Donc) 4267; 22 J Frew (Read) 4121; 23 K Cranmer (Read, M40) 3458; 24 L Williams (Ashf) 3440; 25 D Steel (Hunts) 3408

U20: 60H: Ht3: 1 I Grant (Card Arch) 8.34; 2 W Reid (York) 8.51; 3 S Ball (Read) 8.54; 4 R Wells (Wyc P) 8.54. HJ: HtA: 1 S Ball (Read) 1.95. PV: HtA: 1 S Ball (Read) 4.30; 2 S Ouiles (Chelt) 4.20; 3 M White (Sale) 4.10. LJ: HtA: 1 S Ball (Read) 6.97; 2 C Winter (Norw) 6.75. SP: HtA: 1 S Ball (Read) 14.30; 2 C Winter (Norw) 13.70. HepI: 1 S Ball (Read) 5434; 2 C Winter (Norw) 4788; 3 W Reid (York) 4732; 4 M White (Sale) 4577; 5 J Harney (E Ches) 4495; 6 I Grant (Card Arch) 4440; 7 D Richardson (Shef/Dearn) 4395; 8 L McConville (WSEH) 4232; 9 A Stirzaker (WSEH) 4187; 10 A Street (Banb) 4174; 11 S Ouiles (Chelt) 4146; 12 A Graham-Mulvaney (Card) 4060

Women: 60H: P1: 1 S Brooks (Yate) 9.11. P2: 1 N Manson (Giff N) 9.13; 2 S Whittaker (Sale) 9.22; 3 L Darcey (BMH) 9.27; 4 L Armorgie (Herts P) 9.31; 5 A McTeggart (MMU) 9.35. P3: 1 E Tyrrell (Exe) 8.57; 2 L Evans (Card) 8.59; 3 K Smith (USA) 8.61; 4 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.73; 5 L Voss (N’humb U) 9.19; 6 A Linaker (York) 9.24. 3000W: 1 A Jennings (AFD) 14:54.79; 2 H Hopper (Camb H) 15:31.92; 3 J Nicholls (Leic WC) 15:35.31; 4 P Spooner (HPH) 15:52.18; 5 M Dunwell (Nthn (IOM), U20) 16:06.69; 6 L Carty (AFD, U20) 16:39.83; 7 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 16:55.18. HJ: PA: 1 J Morrish (Brack) 1.78; 2 N Manson (Giff N) 1.69; 3 L Voss (N’humb U) 1.69; 4 L Evans (Card) 1.69; 5 L Darcey (BMH) 1.69; 6 K Smith (USA) 1.66; 7 A McTeggart (MMU) 1.66; 8 I Davis (Thanet) 1.66. PB: 1 E Tyrrell (Exe) 1.69. LJ: PA: 1 N Manson (Giff N) 6.04; 2 E Tyrrell (Exe) 5.98; 3 L Voss (N’humb U) 5.85; 4 J Morrish (Brack) 5.83; 5 K Smith (USA) 5.64; 6 L Darcey (BMH) 5.61. SP: PA: 1 K Smith (USA) 11.96. PenI: 1 K Smith (USA) 4019; 2 L Voss (N’humb U) 3998; 3 J Morrish (Brack) 3966; 4 L Evans (Card) 3917; 5 E Tyrrell (Exe) 3876; 6 N Manson (Giff N) 3813; 7 L Darcey (BMH) 3662; 8 A McTeggart (MMU) 3587; 9 G Morgan (Card Arch) 3490; 10 L Armorgie (Herts P) 3454; 11 I Davis (Thanet) 3331; 12 S Whittaker (Sale) 3313; 13 C Schraub (GER) 3309; 14 S Brooks (Yate) 3281; 15 A Linaker (York) 3258; 16 A Freely (Harrow) 2425; 17 A Robinson (Amber) 2349; 18 H Cranmer (Read) 2073

U20: 60H: P1: 1 B Bovell (G&G) 8.96. P2: 1 A Kennedy (Jag) 9.12; 2 M Hardy (Hallam) 9.14; 3 M Stewart (Worc) 9.19. P3: 1 L Fellows (WSEH) 8.87; 2 F Dockerty (Sale) 9.06; 3 G Colmer (Win) 9.06. HJ: PA: 1= J Lee (Carm) 1.66; 1= B Bovell (G&G) 1.66. LJ: PA: 1 J Lee (Carm) 5.91; 2 L Fellows (WSEH) 5.81; 3 B Bovell (G&G) 5.62. SP: P1: 1 A Kennedy (Jag) 13.97; 2 H Dimond (Mil K) 11.38; 3 P Nemanyte (Der) 10.97. PenI: 1 B Bovell (G&G) 3727; 2 L Fellows (WSEH) 3707; 3 A Kennedy (Jag) 3583; 4 G Colmer (Win) 3524; 5 J Lee (Carm) 3509; 6 F Hogg (York) 3447; 7 M Hardy (Hallam) 3377; 8 E Fryer-Francis (Sale) 3243; 9 M Stewart (Worc) 3189; 10 P Nemanyte (Der) 3005; 11 H Dimond (Mil K) 2900; 12 F Dockerty (Sale) 2852; 13 I Humphreys (Craw) 2605; 14 E Kealey (Donc) 2408; 15 J Keenan (S’port W) 2076

Full results on Power of 10 here

BMC / GLASGOW AA METRIC MILER MEETING (Inc SCOTTISH 3000m CHAMPIONSHIPS), Emirates Arena, January 6

Former European 800m champion Lynsey Sharp made a welcome return after the birth of her first baby with a strong 1:28.91 for 600m. It was her first race since the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

“I was nervous even though I’ve been training here for weeks and was telling myself ‘it is just the same,” she said. “I think it is the first time I have finished a race in Glasgow since that night at Hampden in the Commonwealths.

“It has been really hard coming back because first there was Covid and then there was having a baby. I was really getting close last April when I then had a stress fracture – at that point I thought the Birmingham 2022 qualifying standard was on for me.

“So it is tough and there have been times when I’ve wondered if I really want to do this all again. But I have had great support from Andrew (Butchart, her husband) and we are both doing it so it takes a lot of team-work to make things happen the way you want.”

Women: 600: A: 1 L Sharp (Edin) 1:28.91; 2 H Cameron (A’deen) 1:30.35; 3 H Taylor (A’deen, U20) 1:31.66; 4 L Keisler (Law) 1:31.82; 5 A Macaulay Orr (Jag, U20) 1:34.38. 3000: Ht: 1 M Reid (I’clyde, U20) 9:40.57; 2 A Teasdale (Kilb, U17) 9:49.45; 3 Z Redmond (Kilb, U17) 9:49.53; 4 M McClelland-Brooks (I’clyde, U17) 9:50.44; 5 P Carcas (Edin) 9:58.04

Men: 3000: A: 1 B MacMillan (Centr) 8:02.47; 2 J Patton (Kilb) 8:07.71; 3 S Mackay (Glas C) 8:13.60; 4 C Campbell (Tm E Loth, U20) 8:13.97; 5 C Tharme (Gala) 8:15.95; 6 K Reilly (Ton) 8:18.99; 7 L Hannigan (Kilb) 8:19.26; 8 J MacKinnon (Cambus) 8:19.70. B: 1 C Deverill (Giff N, U20) 8:28.08; 2 A McGill (Living, U20) 8:29.88; 3 C Bell (Centr, U20) 8:31.06; 4 R Marshall (Fife, U20) 8:32.38; 5 F Ross-Davie (Gars, U20) 8:34.40; 6 O Patton (Kilb, U17) 8:38.34. C: 3 M Doherty (I’clyde, M40) 8:42.64. D: 3 G Baillie (E Kilb, M40) 8:52.50; 6 E Walker (Edin, W) 8:56.77. E: 2 J Connor (E Kilb, U17) 8:48.85; 3 T Robin (Giff N, U17) 8:49.90; 4 A McWilliam (Lass, U17) 8:50.40. F: 5 P Kieran (PH Racing, M45) 9:29.69; 9 S Allen (C’nauld, M50) 9:41.72. I: 3 R Paterson (Maryh, M50) 9:43.31; 10 L Bell (Gars, W45) 9:58.19; 12 C Upson (Cambus, M55) 10:08.91

Mixed events: 3000: G: 2 M Davies (Sale, W) 9:24.39; 5 S Tait (Jag, W) 9:39.80; 6 H Anderson (E Kilb, W) 9:47.36. K: 8 G Matheson (Falk, M60) 10:55.39

Full results are on Power of 10 here

LEE VALLEY NEW YEAR’S OPEN, Lee Valley, January 2

Dan Putnam, who improved his outdoor 400m PB to 46.30 last summer, set an indoor best of 47.14.

Nic Baker, who won the 2021 British Championships 400m but hasn’t run a 400m for 18 months and ran a single 100m in 2022, set an indoor 300m best of 34.44.

Phoebe Gill, who ran 2:03.34 for 800m last summer at the age of 15, ran an indoor 400m PB of 58.10.

Mixed events: 60: r1.1: 2 R Earle (TVH, U20) 6.99. r1.2: 1 J Nash (E&H, U20) 7.05; 2 D Goriola (Bexley, U20) 7.05. r1.5: 5 A Foster (WG&EL, U15) 7.52. r1.6: 7 B Karabulut (S’end, U13) 8.29. r1.7: 6 B Ironside (B’mth, W) 7.62. r1.10: 2 C Anah (Craw, U15) 7.55. r1.11: 6 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 7.98. r1.12: 2 S Morgan (R&N, U17W) 7.80; 3 H Medlen (Ton, U17W) 7.84. r2.3: 1 I Davies (Bir, U15W) 7.97. r2.4: 3 L Foster (WG&EL, U13) 7.90; 5 G Sikora (Brack, U15W) 8.06. r2.6: 4 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 8.36. r2.7: 1 A Jaiyeola (SB, U13W) 7.96. r2.14: 4 N Harrison (SB, W40) 8.95; 6 P Wootten (Oxf C, W50) 9.44. r2.15: 1 C Hancock (WG&EL, U15W) 8.01; 7 H Kehoe (Lon Hth, W55) 9.59. r2.16: 5 S Dornbusch (B&H, W50) 9.63; 6 C St. John-Coleman (Chelm, W60) 9.97. r2.17: 2 F Forsyth (High, W45) 9.23; 5 E Le Rossignol (Poole, W60) 10.85. 200: r1.4: 2 I Horlock (Woking, M35) 23.95; 3 B Ironside (B’mth, W) 24.61. r1.8: 2 I Davies (Bir, U15W) 25.27. r1.9: 1 S Sutherland (SB, M50) 25.73. 300: r1: 1 N Baker (Craw) 34.44. 400: r1: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 47.14; 2 L Lennon-Ford (TVH) 48.45; 3 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 48.54; 4 T Hockley (Harrow, U20) 49.21. r3: 2 I Horlock (Woking, M35) 52.67. r4: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 52.83. r5: 3 J Tappin (TVH, W) 55.46; 4 A Fashanu (SB, W) 55.60. r6: 1 A Virgilio (Swin, U15) 55.42; 2 P Gill (St Alb, U17W) 58.10. r7: 1 W Odele (Camb H, M55) 59.05; 3 M Jessup (Holl S, M55) 60.83. 800: r1: 1 M Ayling (St Ed, U17) 1:57.36. r10: 2 C Ridley (Col H, M60) 2:21.67. r2: 4 D Locker (Kett, M45) 2:03.52. r3: 4 G Vans Agnew (Craw, W) 2:09.50. r5: 1 A Haines (Phoe, M55) 2:12.05; 3 E Fryer (SMR, U20W) 2:13.28. r6: 2 B Taylor (St Ed, U15W) 2:15.29. r7: 2 L Unwin (Reig, U17W) 2:13.20

Full results on Power of 10 here

RUN JUMP THROW & MASTER GP, Sheffield, December 29

U15 mixed events: SP: A: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15W) 11.05



Mixed events: 60: r1A: 1 H Taylor (Norw) 6.90; 5 S Barratt (Notts, U13W) 7.21. r1B: 6 L Ashmeade (Wake, W) 7.62. r1C: 3 E Williams (Mans, U15) 7.59; 7 N Desir (Card Arch, U17W) 7.76. r1D: 1 D Scott (SHS, M50) 7.61. r1E: 2 S Morgan (R&N, U17W) 7.84; 4 A Burniston (Donc, M55) 8.02. r1G: 8 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 8.74. r1I: 7 P Clayton (Notts, M65) 9.24. r1J: 3 M Garland (Worc, W60) 9.41; 6 A Bryant (FoD, W60) 9.85. r2A: 1 J Smith (B&W) 6.95. r2B: 2 L Ashmeade (Wake, W) 7.58; 3 N Desir (Card Arch, U17W) 7.71; 4 S Morgan (R&N, U17W) 7.79. r2C: 1 D Scott (SHS, M50) 7.69. r2D: 1 A Burniston (Donc, M55) 8.10; 4 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 8.89. 200: B: 3 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 23.87. D: 3 M White (Mans, M50) 25.71; 5 A Burniston (Donc, M55) 26.39. I: 2 M Garland (Worc, W60) 32.36; 3 A Bryant (FoD, W60) 33.02. 300: A: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 33.67; 2 H Dalbal (Shef/Dearn) 34.29; 3 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 38.68; 4 T McHugh (Sale, W) 39.41. 400: A: 2 R Yates (Traff, M35) 50.34. B: 4 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 53.12. C: 2 F Roberts (Card, W) 55.74. D: 1 A Halliday (H’gate, M45) 55.95; 3 A Fairclough (PNV, U20W) 56.94. E: 1 D Wood (Bir, U15) 56.37. F: 1 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 63.60. 800: C: 2 J Turner (Sheff RC, M60) 2:22.87; 3 C Ireland (Sheff RC, M60) 2:27.26. 3000: 8 D Watson (Warr, M65) 11:34.22. PV: A: 1 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.60; 2 H Maslen (Ilkley) 4.60; 3 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.10; 7 A Scott (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 3.35; 9 S Gonzalez Betancourt (SB, W45) 2.75. B: 3 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 2.70; 4 T McManus (Bir, U15W) 2.55. LJ: D: 4 L Ramm (Linc W, M50) 5.53; 15 M Garland (Worc, W60) 4.29. SP: B: 1 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 13.54



Men: 60H: 1 H Maslen (Ilkley) 8.41; 2 N Langley (Donc) 9.19. SP: B: 1 G Beard (NEB, M40) 15.62; 2 J Ward (Hallam) 13.39. C: 3 D Cripps (Worc, M50) 10.52



U20: 60H: 1 W Reid (York) 8.52; 2 M Roe (PNV) 8.65



U15: SP: A: 1 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 12.50



M50: 60H: 1 L Ramm (Linc W) 9.10. SP: B: 1 L Ramm (Linc W) 11.77



Women: 60H: 1 P Ellis (Gate, U20) 8.96. SP: B: 1 J Rowland (Craw) 12.46

Full results on Power of 10 here

