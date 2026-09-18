Keely Hodgkinson wins Athlos 800m in new Nike speed suit

Keely Hodgkinson ended her 2026 season with victory at Athlos London, running a meeting record of 1:56.40 in a striking new Nike speed suit at StoneX Stadium.

The Olympic champion's final race of the year was the debut of a one-of-one Nike creation designed specifically around Hodgkinson and the demands of the 800m.

The full-length black suit, complete with a hood and open back, has been developed by Nike over six months with Hodgkinson's input.

It features minimal seams and no closures, while 3D-printed aerodynamic devices – described by Nike as its fastest vortex generators to date – have been positioned across the suit to help reduce drag.

Nike says the suit was developed using wind-tunnel and track testing, with an articulated knee, a 4D mobility gusset and openings around the back and underarms designed to allow freedom of movement and thermoregulation.

It also incorporates details specific to Hodgkinson, including an opening for her ponytail and slits in the hood designed to accommodate her sunglasses.

On the track, Hodgkinson produced the performance to match the occasion.

She moved away from the field in the latter stages of the 800m to win in 1:56.40, improving the Athlos meeting record. Valentina Rosamilia was second in 1:58.75, with Rénelle Lamote third in 2:00.15.

Juliette Whittaker was fourth in 2:00.46, Sophie O'Sullivan fifth in 2:00.53 and Raevyn Rogers sixth in 2:01.12.

The victory provided a strong finish to a season in which Hodgkinson began by breaking the world indoor 800m record and winning the World Indoor title, before injuries interrupted her outdoor campaign.

She returned from a hamstring injury to finish second behind Audrey Werro at the World Ultimate Championships in Budapest last weekend, running 1:56.26. Werro, who won in 1:55.88, had already ended her season before Athlos.

Klaudia Kazimierska continued her excellent end to the season by winning the mile in 4:19.43.

The Pole came through the inside lane to edge Georgia Hunter Bell, who finished second in 4:19.54 on home soil.

Dorcus Ewoi was third in 4:19.84, ahead of Nikki Hiltz in 4:22.72, Jessica Hull in 4:24.27 and Great Britain’s Kate Axford, who set a PB of 4:26.96.

Kazimierska's victory comes after she won the 1500m at the World Ultimate Championships in Budapest last weekend, having also taken the Diamond League title in Brussels.

Hunter Bell had been looking to finish her remarkable season with another victory in London after winning the World Indoor, Commonwealth Games and European titles earlier in 2026.

Gabby Thomas closed the Athlos programme by winning the 200m in 22.13.

The Olympic champion led an American clean sweep of the podium, with Kayla White second in 22.40 and Anavia Battle third in 22.43.

Rhasidat Adeleke was fourth in 22.64, Shaunae Miller-Uibo fifth in 22.92 and Sade McCreath sixth in 23.75.

Marileidy Paulino took the win in the 400m in a meeting record of 48.73.

The Olympic champion was pushed all the way by Henriette Jæger, who ran a Norwegian record of 48.78 to finish second.

Nickisha Pryce was third in 49.39, followed by Lieke Klaver in 49.66, Stacey-Ann Williams in 50.11 and Natalia Bukowiecka in 50.55.

Paulino arrived in London having won the 400m at the inaugural World Ultimate Championships in Budapest last weekend, where she ran 49.07. She had also secured her fourth Diamond League title in Brussels earlier this month.

Sha'Carri Richardson produced another meeting record in the 100m, winning in 10.80.

The American was well clear of New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs, who ran 11.19 for second, with Anavia Battle third in 11.25.

Imani Lansiquot was fourth in 11.35, Daryll Neita fifth in 11.36 and Sade McCreath sixth in 11.47.

Alaysha Johnson won the opening event of the evening, edging Tobi Amusan by just 0.01 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

Johnson clocked 12.50, with former world record-holder Amusan second in 12.51.

Devynne Charlton and Danielle Williams both ran 12.63 to share third, followed by Megan Simmonds in 12.66 and Rayniah Jones in 12.83.

Alyssa Jones produced the decisive effort in the final round of the long jump to take the Athlos title with 6.66m.

Hilary Kpatcha was second with 6.64m, while Diamond League champion Monae' Nichols finished third with 6.58m.

Agate De Sousa jumped 6.47m for fourth, Claire Bryant was fifth with 6.45m and Ukraine's Iryna Budzynska sixth with 6.30m.

Jones had failed to register a mark in the first two rounds before moving into first place with her final-round effort.

The long jump field had been reshaped by the withdrawal of Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, who ended her season following a head-on car collision earlier this month.

Athlos London was the organisation's first event outside the United States, with seven women's events staged at StoneX Stadium.

The meeting featured six athletes in each event, with each winner receiving $65,000 and an Athlos crown.