National records for Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson were no surprise but Sam Atkin’s 3000m mark was less expected while masters Alastair Walker and Joe Appiah also got in the mix

An action-packed weekend of indoor athletics saw multiple British records fall. Dina Asher-Smith and Sam Atkin set national marks for 60m and 3000m respectively and you can read our coverage here whereas Keely Hodgkinson smashed the British and world bests for 600m in Manchester, which you can read about here.

Below are the key results from a busy few days.

WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR TOUR BRONZE, MANCHESTER, Sportcity, January 28

Keely Hodginson took the plaudits with her 600m world indoor best of 1:23.41. For a report click here

Men: 60: 1 M Odamtten (WG&EL, U20) 6.68; 2 N Walsh (Sale) 6.78; 3 A Robertson (Sale) 6.81; 4 C Lawson (SB) 6.82; 5 J Hanson (Woking) 6.87. Ht1: 1 A Robertson (Sale) 6.67; 2 N Walsh (Sale) 6.78; 3 C Lawson (SB) 6.85; 4 J Hanson (Woking) 6.86. Ht2: 1 R Prescod (E&H) 6.60; 2 M Odamtten (WG&EL, U20) 6.79. 400: r1: 1 M Perera (POR) 47.64; 2 K Metzger (Traff) 48.12; 4 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 48.56. r2: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 47.01; 2 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 47.04. r3: 1 I Boers (NED) 47.43; 3 J Brier (Swan) 47.88. 800: r2: 1 S Barantoni (ITA) 1:48.09; 2 S Reardon (B&B) 1:48.46. 3000: 1 E Danielsson (SWE) 7:48.23; 2 M Stonier (Inv EK) 7:51.12; 4 C Wheeler (MKDP) 7:54.20; 6 J Young (Morp) 7:57.42; 7 I Crowe-Wright (B&H) 7:57.71; 10 J Heneghan (P’pridd R) 8:07.45; 11 B Potrykus (WG&EL) 8:10.50. LJ: 1 G Bitan (ROU) 7.73; 2 R Banigo (Sale) 7.73; 3 A Farquharson (Cov) 7.66; 7 J Lelliott (Harrow) 7.45; 9 J Roach (Harrow) 7.27. SP: 1 S Lincoln (York) 20.35; 2 S Poelmann (NED) 19.39; 3 A Latifiari (GRE) 19.10; 4 L Byng (Strat) 18.50

Women: 600: 1 K Hodgkinson (Leigh) 1:23.41; 2 I Vasiliou (GRE) 1:29.33; 3 S Driscoll (Liv H) 1:32.47. 800: 1 I Boffey (E&H) 2:02.70; 2 E Coiro (ITA) 2:03.20; 4 A Ives (Bas, U20) 2:04.56; 5 L Sharp (Edin) 2:04.64. 1500: 1 E Baker (SB) 4:10.12; 2 E Wallace (Giff N) 4:10.43; 3 J Selman (Fife) 4:12.10; 5 A Pratt (Sale) 4:17.05; 6 L Church (Read) 4:23.65. 3000: 1 J Nesbitt (P’pridd R) 9:03.88; 2 E Walker (Edin) 9:06.32; 5 R Johnson (High) 9:11.52; 7 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 9:18.15. 60H: 1 N Christofi CYP 8.05; 2 S Lavin (IRL) 8.08; 3 N Mosetti ITA 8.22; 4 J Blundell (B&W) 8.25; 6 A Barrett (Traff) 8.39; 7 M Jessop (SB) 8.42; 8 A Davies (B&B) 8.46. TJ: 1 C Joyeux (GER) 13.52; 2 D Kilty (LTU) 13.46; 3 N Metzger (Traff) 13.32. SP: 1 Y Ogunleye GER 18.04; 2 M Toimil ESP 17.49; 3 S McKinna (Gt Yar) 17.14

Scottish Masters Championships, Glasgow, January 29

While full results were unavailable, Alastair Walker has set his first world record of 2023 after his brilliant 2022 season with a time of 9:57.18 to break his own M65 3000m record of 9:59.18.

M65: 3000: 1 Alastair Walker 9:57.18 (world M65 record)

London Games, Lee Valley, January 28

Kent AC athlete Joe Appiah broke the M50 world 60m hurdles with a time of 8.23 to improve the previous best of 8.24. Men: 60H: Joe Appiah 8.23 (world M50 record) Boston, USA, January 27-28

Sam Atkin set an astonishing British 3000m record (bettering Mo Farah’s indoor and outdoor marks) with a 7:31.97 behind Yared Nuguse’s American record 7:28.24.

Woody Kincaid set a US 5000m mark of 12:51.61.

Men:

200: 1 Michael Onilogbo GBR 21.45

800: 1 C Carrozza 1:46.28

Mile:

1 L Grijalva GUA 3:53.53

2 N Dahl 3:55.82

3 M Rizzo 3:56.20

4 C Culpepper 3:57.19

5 A Dalquist 3:57.33

6 A-Rudisha Teffra 3:57.76

7 A Miller 3:57.90

B:

1 S Jackson 3:57.70

2 J dos Reis 3:58.34

C: 2 Thomas George GBR 4:02.03.

3000:

1 Y Nuguse 7:28.24 (rec)

2 Sam Atkin GBR 7:31.97 (rec)

3 M García ESP 7:34.74

4 A Yehune ETH 7:36.13

5 D Bosley 7:36.42

6 H Kessler 7:39.00

7 Y Abdalla SUD 7:42.23 (rec)

8 Adam Fogg GBR 7:44.14

9 O Hacker 7:45.46

5000:

1 W Kincaid 12:51.61 (rec)

2 J Klecker 12:54.99

3 J Raess SUI 13:10.96

4 D Jacobs 13:11.01

5 B Flanagan CAN 13:11.12

6 M Foppen NED 13:11.60 (rec)

7 S Parsons GER 13:12.78 (rec)

8 G Beamish NZL 13:14.64

9 M Beadlescomb 13:15.82

10 A Kioko KEN 13:22.12

11 W Kiptoo KEN 13:22.52

12 E Herrera 13:23.30

Karlsruhe, Germany, January 27

Dina Asher-Smith set a British record 60m of 7.04 ahead of Ewa Swobada and world champion Mujinga Kambundji.

She ran an indoor PB of 7.07 in her heat to just miss Asha Philip’s 7.06 when winning European indoor gold in 2017.

George Mills had an excellent win at 1500m in 3:35.88.

Men:

400:

1 B Lobo Vedel DEN 46.45

2 Ó Husillos ESP 46.63

B:

1 A Doom BEL 46.68

2 M Schlegel 46.79

3 T van Diepen NED 47.15

4 Alex Haydock-Wilson GBR 47.23

1500:

1 George Mills GBR 3:35.88

2 I Nader POR 3:37.29

3 F Riva ITA 3:37.36

4 J Gómez ESP 3:37.44

5 A Mechaal ESP 3:38.85

6 T Lemi ETH 3:39.34

3000:

1 A Fayisa ETH 7:40.35

2 R Hendrix BEL 7:40.53

3 A Girma ETH 7:41.53

4 M Abdilaahi 7:41.88

5 E Bibić SRB 7:42.03

6 O Meslek ITA 7:45.15

60H:

1 E Llopis ESP 7.57

2 A Martínez ESP 7.57

3 J Szymański POL 7.60

4 E Edwards Jr. USA 7.63

5 J Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.65

6 P Svoboda CZE 7.66

7 J Joseph SUI 7.71

8 P Martinot-Lagarde FRA 7.72

Ht 1:

1 Kwaou-Mathey 7.57

2 Edwards Jr. 7.59

3 Martínez 7.61

4 Svoboda CZE 7.64

5 Joseph 7.67

Ht 2:

1 Szymański 7.57

2 Llopis 7.66

3 Martinot-Lagarde 7.72

PV:

1 KC Lightfoot USA 5.83

2 K Marschall AUS 5.83

3 E Karalís GRE 5.83

4 T Blech 5.72

5 B Baehre 5.72

6 M Vloon NED 5.66

7 T Braz BRA 5.66

8 M Ludwig USA 5.60

9 V Lavillenie FRA 5.50

Women:

60:

1 Dina Asher-Smith GBR 7.04 (rec)

2 E Swoboda POL 7.09

3 M Kambundji SUI 7.11

4 Daryll Neita GBR 7.16

5 L Mayer 7.25

6 N Seedo NED 7.25

7 G Frey SUI 7.27

Ht 1:

1 Swoboda 7.09

2 Neita 7.21

3 Seedo 7.25

5 M Josée Ta Lou CIV 7.37

6 M Mihambo 7.43

Ht 2:

1 Asher-Smith 7.07

2 Kambundji 7.15

3 Mayer 7.22

4 Frey 7.24

800:

1 A Horvat SLO 2:00.44

2 F Hailu ETH 2:00.46

3 L Hoffmann SUI 2:01.40

4 M Kolberg 2:02.09

5 Jemma Reekie GBR 2:02.10

6 B Bartha-Kéri HUN 2:02.36

3000:

1 L Hailu ETH 8:37.55

2 W Getachew ETH 8:37.98

3 D Seyaum ETH 8:39.20

4 M Alem ETH 8:39.79

5 Z Wondemagegn ETH 8:42.90

6 M Pérez ESP 8:44.91

7 M García ESP 8:45.51

8 L Gega ALB 8:50.94

LJ:

1 I Vuleta SRB 6.76

2 A De Sousa STP 6.66

3 M Luzolo 6.62

4 M Assani 6.53

5 M Gardašević SRB 6.51

6 A Rotaru-Kottmann ROU 6.39

TJ:

1 L Povea CUB 14.64

2 L Pérez CUB 14.45

3 M Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 14.41

4 T Franklin USA 14.39

5 K Mäkelä FIN 14.02

SP:

1 A Dongmo POR 18.90

2 S Mitton CAN 18.88

3 D Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.77

4 J Schilder NED 18.76

5 F Roos SWE 18.66

6 C Ealey USA 18.61

7 S Gambetta 18.57

8 J Ritter 17.75

