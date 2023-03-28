Liverpool Harrier highlights major half-marathon action plus news of another masters record for Lucy Elliott and the SIAB Schools International

WATERS WILMSLOW RUNNING FESTIVAL ASICS HALF-MARATHON, March 27

With ideal conditions, a light breeze, pale sunshine, and a temperature of eight degrees, Jonny Mellor made the most of it and showed excellent form as he won by a minute in a PB 62:06.

The Commonwealth Games marathon sixth-placer thus retained his title won in 64:24 last year and his time was 14 seconds quicker than he ran in Seville last January.

He set off at a fierce pace running the first five miles in 4:32, 4:37, 4:31, 4:33 and 4:37 to go through five miles inside 23 minutes as Kenyan Dennis Kipkemboi initially matched him.

Though clear Mellor slowed a little over the second half as he had to face more of a headwind but was still inside 47 minutes at 10 miles.

Kipemboi finished second in 63:15 as the leading pair ran the fastest on the course in 19 years, but the course record still stands at 61:52, set in 2004.

Third place was Carl Avery (65:54) just ahead of Adam Craig and top M40 John Gilbert (65:58).

Hallamshire’s Lauren McNeil was first woman in 72:00 ahead of English National runner-up Gemma Steel, who was less than 200 metres back.

McNeil had finished fourth herself in Bolesworth, a position she also finished in the North of England Championships.

Kenyan Sharon Kipchumba finished third, just ahead of Lauren Heyes.

Men

1 Jonny Mellor 62:06; 2 Dennis Kipemboi Cheruiyot 63:15; 3 Carl Avery 65:54; 4 Adam Craig 65:54; 5 John Gilbert M40 65:58; 6 Chris Perry 67:04; 7 Joe Sagar 67:08; 8 Nicholas Barry 67:12; 9 Gavin Tomlinson 67:13; 10 Daniel Kashi 67:15; 11 Chris Rainsford 68:03; 12 Jason Hall 68:48; 13 Jay Ferns 68:51; 14 Joe Mercer 69:09; 15 Simon Bolland-Cage 69:15

Women

1 Lauren McNeil 72:00; 2 Gemma Steel 72:36; 3 Sharon Kipchumba 73:29; 4 Lauren Heyes 73:37; 5 Camilla McKnespiey 74:06; 6 Georgia Malir 74:20; 7 Heather Townsend 74:37; 8 Hannah Viner 74:42; 9 Sally O’Gorman 75:30; 10 Sarah Potter 76:04

Men (10km): 1 R Weston 33:22; 2 K Waterhouse 33:51; 3 B Brereton 34:05

Women: 1 J Morgan 36:49; 2 H Carruthers 36:55; 3 B Robinson 40:11

BRECON CARRAG CARDIFF BAY 10km, March 26

Omar Ahmed completed his third straight title in the Welsh capital.

In cold, blustery conditions, the 24-year-old again went head-to-head with multiple Welsh champion Dewi Griffiths, and got the upper hand once more to claim a third successive victory.

In the women’s race, Swedish athlete Carolina Wikström outgunned Welsh Marathon record-holder Natasha Cockram over the shorter distance to earn her maiden title on her first appearance on Welsh soil.

The event, which forms part of the Run 4 Wales 10km Series, welcomed close to 6000 runners across a number of races.

Ahmed led from former title holder Griffiths at the 5km mark, building up an 11 second lead as he passed halfway in 14:25.

Birchfield Harrier Ahmed kicked on to pull away and retain his crown in emphatic fashion with a time of 29:01. Griffiths was a full 57 seconds back in second place, ahead of Tomas Crockett (30:12) in third.

“I’m feeling so proud to come back here and defend my title again,”said Ahmed. “The weather was really windy so I just wanted to keep going to the finish line.

“Dewi was sticking with me through 5km so I really had to up my pace, but I felt good and I just kept going and left him behind towards the end of the race. I’ve won it three times in a row now which is amazing and I want to keep coming back to win it a fourth time.”

It was another frustrating race for Griffiths, who has suffered with injury and illness over the course of the last three years. But despite his setbacks, the West Walian is looking to build again with the London Marathon looming.

“It was a good effort, I would obviously like to be more competitive with Omar, but he’s running really well,” said Griffiths. “I’ve been through an iffy patch with a back issue and it’s been busy at home on the farm too. Hopefully this race brings me on a bit and things go my way when I race at London in a few weeks.

“It’s been disheartening at times because every time I start training well and feeling good something else seems to knock me back. I may not be at my vintage best but I still have motivation to keep going and set some new PBs in the future.”

Wikström was neck and neck with Cockram through the halfway mark as the pair hit 5km in 16:24.

However, the Swede turned up the pace at 8km, and Cockram could not match her as Wikström took the tape in 32:54, 16 seconds ahead of the Micky Morris Racing Team runner. Hannah Irwin (33:16) was third ahead of Clara Evans of Cardiff.

“It’s my first time in Wales, the cold didn’t bother me but I was worried about the wind,” said the new champion Wikström. “It was a very good race and the course is very flat, I didn’t know how much of a gap I had on Natasha so I just kept pushing and I’m really happy to have won here.”

The event also hosted a competitive wheelchair race, with serial winner Richie Powell taking the title ahead of Rob Price in a time of 32:24.

Men: 1 Omar Ahmed 29:01; 2 Dewi Griffiths 29:58; 3 Thomas Crockett 30:12; 4 Dafydd Jones 30:22; 5 Shaun Antell 30:24

Women: 1 Carolina Wikström 32:54; 2 Natasha Cockram 33:10; 3 Hannah Irwin 33:16; 4 Clara Evans 33:26; 5 Megan Davies 34:15

FLEET HALF-MARATHON, Hampshire, March 26

It was close at the finish between winner Kurt Taylor and Max Nicholls but it was Bristol man Taylor who just got it in 66:03, Martin Duff reports.

With the armed services also competing it was third placed Max Walker who took their title with 66:46.

In the women’s section, Claire Jacobs set her best mark since 2013 after taking time off running for a few years, prior to returning last year. Her 77:13 yielded a narrow victory over Katie Olding.

Further back, in the women’s race, new British W60 marathon record-holder Susanna Harrison was back in action after her mid-February 3:12:06 in Zurich to take her division in 94:12.

Overall: 1 K Taylor (B&W) 66:03; 2 M Nicholls (Kent) 66:05; 3 M Walker (Army) 66:46; 4 S Blake (AFD) 67:02; 5 E Knudsen (Army) 68:22; 6 I Bailey (AFD) 68:31

M40: 1 R Price (Fleet) 70:07

M45: B Underwood (Twemlo) 71:58

M50: 1 A Bridgeman (BMH) 76:03

M60: 1 M Slaney (BMH) 84:55

Women: 1 C Jacobs (H’leigh, W35) 77:13; 2 K Olding (TVH) 77:19; 3 V Ingham (Poole R, W35) 78:43; 4 R Sleap (BMH) 79:39; 5 B Houghton (Fylde) 79:42; 6 L Locks (AFD, W45) 80:16

W40: 1 Z Cowell-Jones (Elmb) 82:54

W45: 2 A Granger (B&W) 82:08

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 94:12

HAMPTON COURT PALACE HALF-MARATHON, London, March 26

Overall: 1 O Garrod (S Lon) 70:50; 2 P Bailey 72:52; 3 C Winfield (Serp) 73:57

M50: 1 C Lepine (Rane) 80:21

M65: 1 M Dennison (Shaef) 94:00

Women: 1 A Birch (Kent) 80:59; 2 E Kekeh 83:32; 3 N Beadle (Belg) 84:54

W45: 1 C Nic Fhogartaigh (Kent) 85:30

W55: 1 D Steer (St Alb) 1:40:58

HASTINGS HALF-MARATHON, East Sussex, March 26

It was more than close at the front of the men’s race as Charlie Brisley and Adam Clarke battled out a close finish, before it took the judges to split them as they were both given 71:03 on watch and chip, Martin Duff reports.

In his first run over the distance, it was Brisley who was given the nod over Aldershot’s Clarke, who was back in his former club Hastings’ colours, and who was in his first race since December. Clarke had run 63:24 last September in Copenhagen.

Beth Kidger was also on her first run out over the distance and came home more than a minute clear of Alexandra Millard in 76:30.

The Commonwealth Games 5000m 13th placer had set a 32:24 PB when finishing third in the Trafford 10km three weeks earlier.

Millard, the BUCS cross-country champion, was running much further than previously, never previously having run even a 10km, and put a marker down for outings over longer distances with 78:05.

Behind, third placed Grace Baker, a former regular junior international, set a narrow new best with 79:39.

Overall: 1 C Brisley (NEB) 71:03; 2 A Clarke (AFD) 71:03; 3 L Grenfell-Shaw (Hy R) 71:28; 4 L Vandamme (VP&TH) 71:58

M40: 1 R Brocklehurst (Hast) 74:47

M45: 1 H Drake (Amman V) 76:08

M50: 1 M Blumley 80:43

M55: 1 G Judges 84:24

M60: 1 S Mills (Uckf) 81:33

M65: 1 T Boone (Arun) 93:08

Women: 1 B Kidger (Phoe) 76:30; 2 A Millard (Inv EK) 78:05; 3 G Baker (Hast) 79:39

W55: 1 S Meacher 99:22

W60: I S Grainger (Hast R) 1:48:26

W65: 1 J Lennon (Steyn) 1:57:04

W70: 1 H Neary (Wadhurst) 2:02:53

SCOTTISH RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Livingston, March 25

Central AC (men) and Shettleston Harriers (women) added the national 6-stage and 4-stage titles respectively to the cross-country titles they had won a month earlier.

Ben MacMillan put defending champions Central in the lead at the start with a record-equalling 14:58 for the 3.1-mile stage. Calum Philip, Matthew Sutherland, Tom Graham-Marr, Alastair Marshall and anchor man Hamish Hickey completed the victorious sextet who came home 43 seconds ahead of Cambuslang Harriers, although bronze medallists Glasgow University took the lead briefly in mid-race.

In the veteran men’s races, Corstorphine AC (over-40) and Cambuslang over-50) repeated their 2022 successes.

In the women’s 4-stage event, Lynn McKenna and Fionnuala Ross gave Shettleston an unassailable lead by half-way, setting the fastest short and long stage times respectively. Holly Morrison and Ruth Joss completed the team, bringing them home 3:39 ahead of Aberdeen AAC who won a close tussle with Edinburgh AC for the silver medals.

Garscube Harriers took the over-40 women’s race while Edinburgh AC retained the over-50 title.

Men (Stages 1-3-5 3.1M, stages 2-4-6 5.8M):

1 Centr 2:14:03 (B MacMillan 14:58, C Philip 29:22, M Sutherland 16:24, T Graham-Marr 28:48, A Marshall 15:54, H Hickey 28:37)

2 Cambus 2:14:46 (C McLew 15:50, M Chirstoforou 29:11, K Harvey 15:43, R Thomson 29:45, J Mackinnon 15:16, G Smith 29:01)

3 Glas U 2:15:20 (A McGill 15:29, L Hannigan 28:47, H Horiuchi-Sutton 16:05, S Addison 30:01, M Tait 16:14, J Burns 28:44)

4 Cors 2:17:50 (D Cummins 15:43, E Brown 29:44, T Cunningham 16:23, C Mckenzie 30:03, D Macaulay 16:08, J Dunn 29:49)

5 A’deen 2:19:14 (E Macnamara 16:11, M Edwards 29:45, J Barton 17:01, F Thomson 30:56, S Murray 16:30, M Ferguson 28:51)

6 Falk VH 2:20:20 (G Hunter 16:13, K Elliott 29:01, C Lamont 17:37, S Stirling 28:11, B-C Sutherland 16:48, C Little 2:20:20)

7 Edin U 2:25:17

8 E Kilb 2:25:21

9 Edin 2:27:47

10 Cors B 2:27:49

11 Bella H 2:30:51

12 Fife 2:31:08

13 Glas U B 2:33:20

14 Metro 2:35:56

15 Bella R 2:37:04

Fastest (3.1M): 1 MacMillan 14:58; 2 Mackinnon 15:16; 3 McGill 15:29; 4eq Cummins/Harvey 15:43; 6 M Mckelvie (Shett) 15:46

Fastest (5.8M): 1 Stirling 28:11; 2 Hickey 28:37; 3 Burns 28:44; 4 Hannigan 28:47; 5 Graham-Marr 28:48; 6 Ferguson 28:51

M40+:

1 Cors 2:30:39 (M Lang 16:49, A Brockie 32:51, T Ferrington 17:22, C Poxton 32:08, C O’Brien 19:08, I Hutchinson 32:21)

2 Metro 2:32:28 (M Wilkins 17:32, L Morrison 31:20, R Lascelles 18:05, P Knight 32:40, J Kibble 18:23, A Christie 34:28)

3 Gala 2:34:29 (I Stewart 18:34, D Hastie 29:21, S Adamson 19:42, G Trewartha 33:17, P Henderson 21:05, G Murdoch 32:30|)

4 Cambus 2:41:56

5 Shett 2:44:51

6 Fife 2:48:46

Fastest (3.1M): 1 Lang 16:49; 2 Ferrington 17:22; 3 P Kieran (PHRC) 17:28

Fastest (5.8M): 1 Hastie 29:21; 2 Morrison 31:20; 3 Poxton 32:08

M50+ (Stages 1-3 3.1M, stages 2-4 5.8M):

1 Cambus 1:42:04 (B Douglas 18:17, J Carter 33:15, M Gallacher 17:44, S Wylie 32:48)

2 Cors 1:44:26 (K Hood 18:19, A Cunningham 33:16, S Campbell 18:12, I Macleod 34:39)

3 C’nauld 1:47:31 (V Carroll 18:29, D Hogg 35:16, E McEachern 18:51, W Henderson 34:55)

4 Edin 1:48:15

5 Metro 1:49:59

6 Centr 1:53:21

Fastest (3.1M): 1 Gallacher 17:44; 2 D Roiussias (Metro) 17:58

Fastest (5.8M): 1 Wylie 32:48; 2 Carter 33:15

Women (Stages 1-3 3.1M, stages 2-4 5.8M):

1 Shett 1:43:49 (L McKenna 17:08, F Ross 32:04, H Morrison 19:11, R Joss 35:26)

2 A’deen 1:47:28 (Purcell 19:25, S Tucker 33:47, Z Bates 19:10, H Cameron 35:06)

3 Edin 1:47:35 (K Walker 17:28, C Malcolm 35:57, M-J Wyrwoll 19:13, M Sanches Oller 34:57)

4 Edin U 1:51:02 (N Carr 17:52, P O’Riordan 38:34, I De Carvalho Goncalves 20:45, Z Pflug 33:51)

5 Cambus 1:54:32 (H Addison 19:43, E MacKinnon 33:47, C Bain 21:23, K O’Brien 39:39)

6 Centr 1:55:12 (K Gibb 19:35, C Houston 39:45, K Mcstay 21:27, J Wetton 34:25)

7 Metro 1:55:25

8 Cors 1:57:26

9 Edin 2:02:36

10 Pit 2:03:22

11 Law 2:03:46

12 Centr 2:04:26

Fastest (3.1M): 1 McKenna 17:08; 2 Walker 17:28; 3 Carr 17:52; 4 K Macaulay (Cors) 18:41

Fastest (5.8M): 1 Ross 32:04; 2 Tucker 33:47; 3 MacKinnon 33:47; 4 Pflug 33:51

W40+:

1 Garsc 1:52:21 (L Bell 18:08, M Senior 37:37, G Blee 19:44, K White 36:52)

2 Gala 1:53:21 (P Baillie 21:11, K Barden 36:33, J Mckean 22:21, S Green 33:16)

3 Kinross 2:04:28 (S Sly 21:18, J Gordon 39:06, A Scott 23:50, C Jones 40:14)

4 Cors 2:24:14

5 Kinross B 2:32:14

Fastest (3.1M): 1 Bell 18:08; 2 Blee 19:44

Fastest (5.8M): 1 Green 33:16; 2 Barden 36:33

W50+ (Stages 1-3 3.1M, stage 2 5.8M):

1 Edin 80:49 (K Dobbie 21:21, J Dunbar 38:40, J Wilson 20:48)

2 Giff N 83:08 (A Carson 22:39, M McCutcheon 38:56, H Carswell 21:33)

3 Loth 83:11 (S Marshall 21:00, J Atkinson 41:37, Y Crilly 20:34)

4 Gala 83:16

5 Cambus 88:49

6 L’gow 89:56

Fastest (3.1M): 1 Crilly 20:34; 2 J Johnstone (Gala) 20:46

Fastest (5.8M): 1 Dunbar 38:40; 2 McCutcheon 38:56

ATW LEE VALLEY RUN FEST, March 26

In continual rain there were half-marathon wins for Emily Robbins and Jack Henson.

Men (10km): 1 M Murray 33:54; 2 J Mulley 35:33; 3 M Meadows 36:26

Women: 1 E Ballard 41:11; 2 S Wild 45:47; 3 S Kemp 46:02

HM (Men): 1 J Henson 71:51; 2 M Holman 72:53; 3 S Federicki 73:34

Women: 1 E Robbins 81:41; 2 S Migliorini 86:32; 3 E Reichert 88:54

HILLINGDON 20, Ruislip, Middlesex, March 26

Alex Lepretre headed Alex Lawrence by more than two minutes when winning over the four-lap course in 1:42:26, Martin Duff reports.

The 29-year-old ran his longest race yet and is gearing up for his first stab at a marathon in London, where a sub-2:20 time should be easily on the cards.

Second-placed Lawrence was also running in his first 20-miler and his 1:45:04 comes after a 2:17:58 in last October’s London event.

Also in her first outing over the distance was women’s winner and Aldershot stalwart Louise Small, who won by nearly 16 minutes in 1:58:49, a time that would have topped the UK rankings last year.

Many a title has come the 30-year-old’s way, including a European junior bronze and a fourth spot in the World University Games.

Third placed overall and top veteran John Eves took the Hertfordshire title in 1:50:09, whilst another master, second woman home Helen Mussen, who ran 2:13:47 also won the county title.

Overall: 1 A Lepretre (High) 1:42:26; 2 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 1:45:04; 3 J Eves (Bed C, M40) 1:50:09; 4 T Aldred Lon H, M40) 1:51:46; 5 S Renfer (High) 1:52:29; 6 A Bampton (High) 1:52:42

M40: 3 N Impey (Dulw) 1:53:44; 4 J Poole (Serp) 1:53:46

M45: 1 A Whitwam (Morp) 1:57:09

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 2:25:23

M70: 1 A Lennox (High) 2:26:53

Herts Champs: 1 Eves 1:50:09

Women: 1 L Small (AFD) 1:58:49; 2 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 2:13:47; 3 L Foreman (Camb H) 2:14:26

W45: 1 T Beloou (Bst A) 2:23:37

W50: 1 S Birkin (Metros) 2:19:20

Herts Champs: 1 Mussen 2:13:47

IRONBRIDGE HALF-MARATHON, Shropshire, March 26

Overall:

1 P Jones (Shrews, M50) 76:02; 2 B Fanshaw (Aldridge) 77:23; 3 D Elliott (Shrews) 77:33

Women:

1 M Ribbetts (Lawley) 91:18; 2 H Taylor (Telf) 93:06; 3 A Vaz (Thornbury, W45) 93:57

OX 5, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, March 26

Overall: 1 S McCauley 26:45; 2 J Charity-Williams (Radley, U17) 27:42; 3 M Sims 28:24

Women: 1 A Kelly 29:32; 2 C Cox 34:13; 3 N McCrea (W35) 34:14

BTR LIVERPOOL SKYLINE HALF MARATHON/10M, March 26

Men (HM): 1 I Lawton Prime T M40 67:28; 2 C Leeming 67:55; 3 M Crehan St H 68:44; 4 W Draper 69:46; 5 J Humphries Vale R 70:33

Women: 1 C Brenchley 77:54; 2 N Donnelly Liv H 82:44; 3 L Milner W35 83:37

Men (10M): 1 S Campbell 54:40; 2 E Kerrins 56:05; 3 D Lowe 59:19

Women: 1 S Carroll W35 65:01; 2 J Harrison W35 68:00; 3 F Pawling 68:39

OAKLEY 20, Bedfordshire, March 26

Last year, Peterborough’s Phil Martin ran 1:49:18 to rank second M40 over 20 miles in the 2022 UK rankings but here, 1:56:08 was good enough for a near seven-minute victory.

Overall: 1 P Martin (P’boro &NV, M40) 1:56:08; 2 J Fisher (L Eaton) 2:02:58; 3 M Clement (Redway) 2:02:58

M40: 2 C Ling (Olney) 2:03:25

M60: 1 I Robinson (Barrow) 2:26:04

M70: 1 M O’Donnell (Redway) 2:41:21

Women: 1 T Baxter (New J) 2:11:19; 2 N Burns (Linc W, W35) 2:11;40; 3 L Brown (C&C) 2:18:14

W50: 1 A Turner (Bed H) 2:34:35

W55: 1 R Barden (Gard CR) 2:53:35

SALISBURY 10, Wiltshire, March 26

Harry Smith won the men’s race in 52:17 and Cassie Thorpe the women’s from 12th spot overall with 57:16, but the best performance of the race came from Lucy Elliott, Martin Duff reports.

Thorp’s 57:16 was just three seconds shy of her lifetime best set way back in the Great South Run of 2012.

The 57-year-old Elliott set her second over-55 British best in eight days with a third spot in 60:16. This followed her 36:11 for 10km at Eastleigh a week earlier. This time it was only a short trip up to Salisbury for a new mark that headed Fiona Matheson’s previous British best by well over a minute.

Overall: 1 H Smith (Salis) 62:17; 2 A Winterbottom (Win) 54:08; 3 R McTaggart (B’mth) 54:09; 4 B Findlay (Win) 54:17; 5 C Newnham (Ryde) 54:23; 6 W Pannell (Salis) 54:53

M40: 1 K Willshire (L’hill) 56:17

M45: 1 T Cooper (Salis) 55:14

M50: 1 J Heyes ((Bitt) 58:12

M60: 1 A Graham (L’hill) 63:30

M65: 1 M Hargreaves (Ports) 70:37

M75: 1 G Wickham 86:31

Women: 1 C Thorp ((Ports, W35) 57:16; 2 A Woolaston (And) 59:16; 3 L Elliott (Win, W55) 60:16; 4 E Jolly (Ports, W40) 60:36; 5 T Anderson (Win) 61:02; 6 R Vickers (Ports, W35) 61:13

W45: 1 C Metcalfe (Ryde) 61:39

W50: 1 S Gurney (Win) 65:10

W60: 1 J Bailey 81:44

SHEFFIELD HALF-MARATHON, South Yorkshire, March 26

In her first outing over the distance since early 2020, Hallamshire’s Phillipa Williams, the Yorkshire cross-country champion, set a best of 74:50.

Overall: 1 T Power (Hallam) 68:00; 2 D Haworth (Mat) 68:02; 3 S Hinchcliffe 69:43

M40: 1 G Simpson (Roth) 74:26

M60: 1 M Pratt 86:41

Women: 1 P Williams (Hallam) 74:50; 2 S Lowry (Roth, W40) 81:14; 3 K Russell (High) 83:16

W40: 2 H Gill (Mat) 83:48

THAMES RIVERSIDE 20, March 26

Overall:

1 A Matheson (QPH) 1:52:42; 2 C Job (G&G) 1:53:10; 3 J Schofield (Congle) 1:54:03

Women:

1 G Reynolds (Sutt, W35) 2:17:46; 2 M James (S Lon, W45) 2:17:57; 3 L Mapp (Hunts) 2:19:34

YEOVIL HALF-MARATHON, Somerset, March 26

Overall: 1 J Suttle (B&W) 72:18; 2 W Loveridge (Chard) 74:55; 3 D Cahill (Wells) 76:29

M40: 1 D Stadden 76:53

M50: 1 R Brown (Dawlish) 82:45

Women: 1 G Pearson (R Time, W45) 85:21; 2 B Tovey (Chard, W40) 88:44; 3 L Mills (Wok) 89:43

W50: 1 K Perrett (Wey’mth) 91:42

W70: 1 L Nesbitt 2:01:55

WYMONDHAM 20, Norfolk, March 26

Overall:

1 A Darby (Ely) 1:50:28; 2 S Millett (Norw RR) 1:52:21; 3 K Brooks (Norf G) 1:54:26

M40: 1 M Hayward (New J) 1:56:02

M45: 1 M Dann (Norw) 2:00:39

M50: 1 M Collier (Norf G) 2:08:45

M55: 1 M Tuff (Ryst) 2:12:10

Women: 1 C Roe (NNBR, W40) 2:11:17; 2 K Murrell (Tri Ang, W40) 2:12:39; 3 J Carr (Wym) 2:13:24; 4 C Cummings (Norw, W45) 2:14:59; 5 M McDonnell (Wym, W40) 2:16:55

W50: 1 L Robbins (Ryst) 2:29:55

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 2:34:03

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 2:38:11

BATTERSEA RUN FEST 10km, London, March 25

Overall: 1 A Bruns (M40) 32:01; 2 R Banias 32:44; 3 C Hutton (L Front) 33:13; 4 M Posa (Serp) 33:36; 5 T Watson 34:00; 6 T Foy (Lon H) 34:27

Women:

1 G Poval (Eg H) 37:58; 2 M Galek 39:35; 3 K Van Durp 39:35

SIAB SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY, Sefton Park, Liverpool, March 25

Scottish champion Lois Macrae prevented an English clean sweep of the main four individual and team titles.

Macrae, who set a UK under-15 indoor 1500m record of 4:30.57 last month, won the junior girls race from Olivia Forrest who had been third in the English Schools race the week before as England won by 60 points from Ireland.

Scotland did also pick up another victory though as they easily beat England in the inter mixed relay (19:36.4 to 19:48.5).

Zoe Gilbody repeated her English Schools victory to win the inter girls race by 15 seconds from Isobelle Jones, who advanced from sixth at Nottingham as England won by 52 points from Ireland.

Samuel Plummer also made it a schools double as he won by 15 seconds from Wales’ Iwan Thomas although it was Scotland with four in eight who pushed England closest as the host nation won by just eight points.

Evan Grime, only fifth in the English Schools race, comfortably won the junior boys race from the Scottish pair of Angus Wilkinson and Calum Dick though England won by 23 points from Scotland.

England also won the junior relay by over 40 seconds from Scotland.

Inter boys:

1 Samuel Plummer 18:01 England

2 Iwan Thomas 18:16 Wales

3 Harry Maxwell 18:17 England

4 Tristan Robin 18:20 Scotland

5 Ollie Calvert 18:28 England

6 James Alexander 18:29 Scotland

7 Andrew McWilliam 18:30 Scotland

8 Jamie Connor 18:31 Scotland

9 Francis O Donoghue 18:38 Ireland

10 Ash Burgess 18:43 England

11 Matthew Clark 18:44 England

12 Andrew Baird 18:45 Scotland

13 Liam Conway 18:47 England

14 Alasdair Nugent 18:55 Scotland

15 Declan O Connell 18:57 Ireland

16 Innes Wright 18:58 Scotland

17 Oliver McDonald 19:04 Scotland

18 Jacob Pearce 19:05 England

19 Thomas Breslin 19:19 Ireland

20 Dairmuid Moloney 19:20 Ireland

21 Finley Bruce 19:33 Wales

22 Josh Sanders 19:42 Wales

23 Leo Murray 19:50 Ireland

24 Rhys Johnston 19:52 Ireland

25 Miguel Jenkins 19:53 Wales

26 Alex Lennon 19:55 England

27 Charlie Reihill 20:00 Ireland

28 Matei Ursachi 20:01 Ireland

29 Ifan Bowen 20:13 Wales

30 Iwan Froley 20:17 Wales

31 Jacob Welsh 20:39 Wales

32 William Harries 21:23 Wales

TEAM: 1 England 43; 2 Scotland 51; 3 Ireland 110; 4 Wales 129

Junior boys:

1 Evan Grime 12:04 England

2 Angus Wilkinson 12:12 Scotland

3 Calum Dick 12:12 Scotland

4 Noah Homer 12:13 England

5 Pio Aron 12:15 England

6 Gabriel Wagstaff 12:28 England

7 Fred Jones 12:33 England

8 Archie Lane 12:36 England

9 Howie Allison 12:38 Scotland

10 Ray Taylor 12:41 Scotland

11 Noah Watt 12:45 Ireland

12 Samuel Collins 12:51 England

13 Kevin Finn 12:59 Ireland

14 Alistair Street 13:02 Scotland

15 Noah Cummins 13:05 Ireland

16 Daibhidh Kinnaird 13:05 Scotland

17 Garyn Tough 13:07 Wales

18 Ashton Cusick 13:07 Ireland

19 Harry Moran 13:08 Ireland

20 Rhuairdh Laing 13:12 Scotland

21 Angus Fraser Moodie` 13:15 Scotland

22 Lucas Ryan 13:18 Ireland

23 Lucas Salvage 13:19 Wales

24 Sam Griffiths 13:20 Wales

25 Cian Manning 13:26 Ireland

26 William Coles 13:35 Wales

27 Elis Martin 13:40 Wales

28 Alfie Evans 13:41 Wales

29 Finlay Burns 13:49 Wales

30 Tom Garrod 14:11 Wales

31 Charlie McNamara 14:16 Ireland

TEAM: 1 England 31; 2 Scotland 54; 3 Ireland 98; 4 Wales 145

Inter girls:

1 Zoe Gilbody 13:07 England

2 Isobelle Jones 13:22 England

3 Cloadagh Gill 13:26 Ireland

4 Shakira King 13:27 England

5 Eliza Nicholson 13:30 England

6 Emily Bolton 13:30 Ireland

7 Isla McGowan 13:32 England

8 Sophie Jacobs 13:34 England

9 Zara Redmond 13:37 Scotland

10 Ruth Brook 13:54 England

11 Cora Scullion 13:55 Ireland

12 Millie Gold 13:56 Wales

13 Abbie Stewart 14:02 Scotland

14 Bethany Trow 14:04 England

15 Caitlyn Heggie 14:05 Scotland

16 Rachel Ayers 14:09 Ireland

17 Abigail Doherty 14:10 Wales

18 Elsa McGregor 14:12 Scotland

19 Amy Thomas 14:16 Wales

20 Freya Campbell 14:19 Scotland

21 Ava Diver 14:20 Ireland

22 Eimear Cooney 14:23 Ireland

23 Julie Cleary 14:28 Ireland

24 Scarlett Wilson 14:28 Scotland

25 Katie Meek 14:31 Scotland

26 Jessica Taylor 14:37 Scotland

27 Katie Graham 14:38 Ireland

28 Mackenzie McCourt 14:42 Wales

29 Mabli Phillips 14:53 Wales

30 Beca Bown 15:02 Wales

31 Mali Macduff 15:08 Wales

32 Josie Hurst 15:32 Wales

TEAM: 1 England 27; 2 Ireland 79; 3 Scotland 99; 4 Wales 135

Junior girls:

1 Lois Macrae 10:39 Scotland

2 Olivia Forrest 10:43 England

3 Olivia McGhee 10:45 England

4 Katie Webb 10:45 England

5 Page Quinn 10:48 England

6 Sholah Lawrence 10:50 Ireland

7 Holly Humphreys 10:52 Wales

8 Molly Carvell 10:52 England

9 Ellarose Whitworth 10:52 England

10 Kitty Rose Scott 10:52 England

11 Emily Morris 10:54 Ireland

12 Faye Mannion 10:57 Ireland

13 Sioned John 10:59 Wales

14 Madison Hughes 10:59 Wales

15 Graihagh Turher 11:00 England

16 Clara Casey 11:07 Ireland

17 Millie Gairn 11:09 Scotland

18 Matilda Frew 11:12 Scotland

19 Nancy Corrie 11:16 Scotland

20 Imogen Davies 11:19 Wales

21 Bryony Boyce 11:22 Wales

22 Tianna O’Leary 11:23 Ireland

23 Libby Hale 11:26 Wales

24 Rachel O’Flynn 11:30 Ireland

25 Katie O’Shea 11:32 Ireland

26 Kirsty Erskine 11:33 Scotland

27 Freya Scobie 11:36 Scotland

28 Heather Watson 11:37 Wales

29 Emily Atkinson 11:40 Scotland

30 Aoife Magee 11:40 Ireland

31 Chloe Hartley-Green 11:52 Wales

32 Jessica Needs 11:53 Scotland

TEAM: 1 England 31; 2 Ireland 91; 3 Wales 98; 4 Scotland 108

Inter Mixed relay: 1 SCO 19:36.4; 2 ENG 19:48.5; 3 IRL 20:16.0; 4 WAL 21:03.7

Junior Mixed relay: 1 ENG 20:03.0; 2 SCO 20:43.2 3 IRL 21:20.3; 4 WAL 21:38.3

HERTS & MIDDLESEX MASTERS CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Watford, March 26

As the cross-country season drew to a close, runners mingled with Sunday strollers in Cassiobury Park and the two counties held a combined Masters event, Martin Duff reports.

The best of the younger men was Phillip Evans, who took the Hertfordshire title, who was well over a minute or so quicker than the first Middlesex runner Charlie Bruce.

Martin Potter was the quickest over-50 for Middlesex as the M60 plus runners raced over a shorter distance. There, the Middlesex runners were again quicker as Alex Davidson led home Mark Cursons and London Marathon ever-present Chris Finill.

Top W45 Kate Rennie was the best of the women runners who all competed over the shorter course as Claire Hallissey was a minute down as Middlesex again got the better of the top Hertfordshire runner Kat Alpe. Rennie was the second-best over-45 at 10 miles last year and is similarly ranked so far this.

Herts Men, M40+ (10km): 1 P Evans (St Alb) 36:29; 2 V Riviere (Ware) 36:45; 3 D O’Sullivan (Wat J) 36:54; 4 K Francis (Ware) 37:04; 5 S P Overton (NHRR) 37:38; 6 B Beecroft (Dac) 38:01

M50: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 38:54; 2 M Adcock (Wat J) 39:31; 3 G Hill (Royst) 40:12

M40 TEAM: 1 Watford J 45

M50 TEAM: 1 St Albans 36; 2 Royston 41; 3 Dacorum 47

M60 (8km): 1 M Burgess (Tring) 30:35; 2 P Bassa (Barn) 30:41; 3 M Russell (Gard CR) 31:44

M70: 1 R Doughty (Wat) 35:18; 2 D Michael (Barn) 35:52; 3 A Jones (St Alb) 35:54

M60 TEAM: 1 St Albans 24; 2 Watford J 33; 3 Watford J B 57

Women W35 (8km): 1 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 28:21; 2 C Hallissey (Dac) 29:20; 3 D Fawcett (Dac) 31:07; 4 J Gray (Dac) 31:18

W45: 2 A Cope-Balchin (Wat J) 35:17

W55: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 36:29; 2 H Hoyle (Barn) 37:00

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 33:05

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 6

W45 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 12; 2 NHRR 30; 3 Barnet 32

Middx M40+ (10km): 1 C Bruce (Trent P) 37:08; 2 J Cooper (Harrow) 37:14; 3 P Gregorowski (Strag) 37:23

M50: 1 M Potter (Lon H, M55) 38:16; 2 C Beacham (High) 39:01; 3 P Clarke (Serp) 39:24

M40 TEAM: 1 Trent P 20

M50 TEAM: 1 Trent P 25; 2 Highgate 28

M60 (8km): 1 A Davidson (High) 28:10; 2 M Cursons (Harrow) 28:30; 3 C Finill (Harrow) 28:52

M70: 1 S Plested (ESM) 35:23; 2 C Taylor (Trent P) 36:56; 3 T Morris (Harrow) 37:42

M60 TEAM: 1 Highgate 16; 2 Harrow 17

Women, W35+ (8km): 1 K Alpe (Trent P) 29:46; 2 A Baird (Trent P) 29:53; 3 S Lamb (VP&TH, W45) 30:20; 4 S Russell (High, W55) 30:49; 5 A Jenner (Trent P) 33:01; 6 F Lou (TVH) 33:44

W45: 2 A Sikorska (Trent P) 34:25

W55: 2 S Moffatt (Barn) 34:57

W65: 1 G Stapleton (Barn) 41:08



W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 6

W45 TEAM: 1 Trent P 20; 2 Barnet 30

ED PRICKETT MEMORIAL RELAY, Nottingham, March 25

There was only a small turn out for the event that remembered Nottingham University student Ed Prickett, who tragically lost his life when he was knocked down by a motor vehicle outside the Gateshead Stadium while representing the University of Nottingham Athletics Club in the British Universities Championships in 2004.

Overall: 1 Team PGC1 49:41 (T Shaw 11:57, J Foot 12:25, L Crossman 13:13, G Philips 12:06); 2 Double Data 59:00; 3 S Fresh 65:50

Fastest: Shaw 11:57

GRASMERE TRAIL 10km, Grasmere, March 25

Overall: 1 D Dawson (Gate, M40) 39:58; 2 R Addison (Helm H) 40:54; 3 M Edwards (Sund, M40) 41:40; 4 M Hopcroft 42:11; 5 D Lanes 42:31; 6 J Ovens (Dumf RC) 42:44

M50: D Dodd (Sund H) 46:54

M60: T Hazell (Isle C) 53:17

M70: M Jeffrey (Otl) 56:00

Women: 1 L Graham (Manc U) 44:25; 2 E-R Merriman 46:26; 3 L Bartlett 48:23; 4 S Brewster (W40) 50:14

W50: S Elliott (Otl) 50:42

W60: A Macfarlane (Dumf RC) 55:50

W70: P Saager (Eden) 58:15

