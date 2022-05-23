Birchfield Harrier defeats Dewi Griffiths at Cardiff as we provide our regular domestic results summary

Road races in the UK

Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run, May 22

Omar Ahmed (29:10) defeated Dewi Griffiths (29:30) to defend his title after they had passed 5km together in 14:28.

Abed Teweldebrhan was third (30:18).

In the women’s race there was clear win for Pontypridd Roadent’s Olivia Tsim, who only began competitive running during lockdown and she was timed in 35:15 well clear of Rachel Davies (36:27) and Donna Morris (36:50).

Bognor 10km, May 22

Alex Milne (30:58) was a very easy men’s winner while Maisie Trafford (37:10) headed the women’s field.

Colchester Half-Marathon, May 22

There were victories for Kurtis Swan (71:53) and Laura Thomas (81:09).

Great Baddow 10, May 22

James Stockings (53:46) won from Crispian Bloomfield (54:36) while Stephanie Migliorini (66:19) was the leading woman.

Exeter’s Great West Run, Devon, May 22

Tom Merson won in 68:13 from Barry 40 mile winner Ollie Garrod’s 69:29.

Samantha Antell was first woman in 81:12 from W45 Annabel Granger’s 82:27.

Kirkbride 10km & Half-Marathon, May 22

There were 10km wins for Nathan Postill (33:33) and Ewa Zielinska (43:43) while Andrew Wilson (77:50) and Fiona Todd (84:53) were the best in the half-marathon.

Lancaster Hangman’s Noose 10km, May 22

Under-17 Tom Bowman (34:34) was an easy winner but overall runner-up Rachel Brown (36:23) won the women’s race by a staggering 11 minutes.

Mayday 5, Poole, May 22

Dominic Willmore (26:13) and Emily Hilliar (30:49) gained victories though the latter only won by a few seconds from Georgina Povall (30:55) and Lauren Baker-Little (31:00) though it was closer on chip times with respective times of 30:48, 30:50 and 30:56.

Nottingham 10km, May 22

Former European cross-country champion Gemma Steel (35:03) not only won the women’s race by over nine minutes but also beat all the men’s field who were led home by Phil Hind (35:30).

Saxon Shore Half-Marathon, Herne Bay, May 22

Marcus Etheridge (74:19) won the race by nine minutes as W40 Laura Nevill was first woman in 92:05.

Solway Coast Marathon, May 22

Blain Rooney (2:44:10) and fifth overall Tracy Millmore (2:56:46) both had clear victories.

Stephen Williams 10km, Thurston, May 22

Jack Nixon (32:58) and Katie King (37:28) both enjoyed easy victories.

Sri Chinmoy 10km, Battersea Park, May 21

James Hancock (31:19) led home four other men inside 32 minutes.

Nina Griffith (34:49) was the leading woman (34:49).

Tavy 5km, Tavistock, May 21

Ben Neale (15:40) and Nikki Kelly (18:08) both had clear wins.

York Even Splits 5km, May 21

Reuben Trotter (15:13) led home Joshua Cowperthwaite (15:22) while Georgia Malir (16:47) just got the better of Charlotte Mason (16:50).

Clive Cookson 10km, Whitley Bay, May 18

Carl Smith (31:45) and Aly Dixon (36:12) dominated the event.

CSSC Platinum Jubilee Challenge 10km inc Civil Service Championships, Battersea, May 18

Jack Millar (31:32) headed the field from George Dollner (31:51) and M40 Tom Aldred (31:55) while Iona Lake (38:02) was a very easy women’s winner.

Great Yarmouth Promenade 5, May 17

James Reed (25:46) came out on top in the men’s race from Reuben Andrews (25:51) while Alicia Lacey (29:51) was the leading woman just ahead of Jo Andrews (29:59).

North East 10,000m Championships, Chester le Street, May 21

Gregory Jayasurina (32:17.9) was a clear men’s winner.

Kim Simpson (39:23.1) was the fastest woman.

BMC Gold Standard Races, Watford, May 18

Indian Mohamed Afsal won the 800m in 1:48.82 and Isobel Ives took the women’s 800m in 2:04.4.

Ian Crowe-Wright (3:46.37) and Lauren Church (4:21.70 PB) were the 1500m winners.

Watford Open meeting, May 18

Phoebe Gill set a three second 800m PB with 2:03.74 which puts her four seconds clear at the top of the UK under-17 rankings for 2022.

It moved her to fifth all-time in the age group, one place ahead of Keely Hodgkinson and only behind Jo White, Jess Judd, Lesley Kiernan and Lorraine Baker.

The time is also well inside the World Under-20 Champs standard of 2:05 but was set in a mixed race.

North East Grand Prix Series, Jarrow, May 18

English Schools runner-up Chris Perkins, just 16 years old, won the Jimmy Hedley Trophy 800m in 1:54.10.

Multi-terrain & fell races

Beckenham Relays, May 18

Dulwich Runners’ men won in a record time of 38:33 with a team of fastest M40 Andy Bond (13:10), British Masters champion Ed Chuck (12:36), who achieved a time only previously bettered on the 2.6 mile course by Alex Yee and Jack Ramm (12:47) who went third all-time.

Kent AC (39:18) and Tonbridge (40:20), who had won the four previous events between 2016 and 2019, completed the top three.

Kent AC broke the women’s record with 46:00 with a team of Brighton Marathon third-placer Sarah Hanley (15:04), triple European Masters champion Clare Elms (15:44) a few days her success in Italy and Alexa Parker (15:12).

Tonbridge (46:44) and the winners from 2015 to 2019 South London (49:45) completed the top three.

Former European cross-country team medallist Elle Baker (14:59), competing for Tonbridge, ran the fastest women’s leg.

Blackheath and Bromley (44:10) were the leading mixed team.

Senior Home International and Junior International Mountain Running Cup Team Trials, Alva, May 22

British Inter-Counties Mountain Running champion Chris Richards (75:39) won for England from Scotlands Andy Douglas (75:47).

Max Nicholls was third (78:20).

The women’s race was won by Scottish cross-country runner-up Scout Adkin in 85:47 from former European cross-country runner-up Kate Avery (89:50) and steeplechaser Holly Page (91:40).

England won both team events.

