Swede goes top of the world in Ostrava plus detailed results from Diamond Leagues in Lausanne and Stockholm

Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic, June 26-27

Mondo Duplantis set a world leading and meeting record of 6.12m in the pole vault ahead of Australia’s Kurtis Marschall’s 5.90m PB which was matched by Ernest John Obiena.

Diribe Welteji led an Ethiopian clean sweep in the 1500m as she won in a meeting record of 3:57.38 over Hirut Meshesha’s 3:57.87 and Tigist Girma’s 3:59.33.

Ireland’s Sarah Healy was the best of the rest in fourth in a PB 4:01.75.

Olympic champion Jasmin Camacho-Quinn won a tight high-quality 100m hurdles in 12.42/0.0 meeting record ahead of Tia Jones (12.44) and world record-holder and world champion Tobi Amusan (12.47). Former world champion Nia Ali was fourth.

Ryan Crouser added another meeting record with a 22.63m throw in the shot put to defeat Tom Walsh (22.15m as did Kristjan Ceh with 68.55m in the discus.

Steeplechase world record holder Lamecha Girma won the 1500m in a 3:33.15 PB (which he improved by over three seconds in Lausanne) with George Mills improving his best to 3:33.85. However, that only places him eighth of PBs of the current crop of British 1500m stars.

There were South African sprints wins for Akani Simbine (9.98/0.6) and Luxolo Adams (20.22/0.4).

Saul Ordonez led home the 800m in 1:44.85 with Elliot Giles (1:45.03) and Neil Gourley (1:45.49) equal second and fourth respectively in fast times as they warmed up for the Lausanne 1500m.

The one British winner was Jessie Knight in the 400m hurdles in 54.96.

Men:

100 (0.6): 1 Akani Simbine RSA 9.98; 2 Samuele Ceccarelli ITA 10.15; 3 Andre De Grasse CAN 10.21; 4 Ján Volko SVK 10.25; 5 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 10.26; 6 Jerome Blake CAN 10.33; 7 Jan Veleba 10.42; 8 Zdeněk Stromšík 10.43

200 (0.4): 1 Luxolo Adams RSA 20.22; 2 Sinesipho Dambile RSA 20.58; 3 Ján Volko SVK 20.65; 4 Ondřej Macík 20.71; 5 William Reais SUI 20.78; 6 Jerome Blake CAN 20.81; 7 Isaac Makwala BOT 20.93

400: 1 Muzala Samukonga ZAM 45.05; 2 Zakithi Nene RSA 45.22; 3 Oleksandr Pohorilko UKR 45.37; 4 João Ricardo Coelho POR 45.38; 5 Attila Molnár HUN 45.39; 6 Matěj Krsek 45.62; 7 Pavel Maslák 45.81; 8 Patrik Šorm 46.16

800: 1 Saul Ordóñez ESP 1:44.85; 2 Simone Barontini ITA 1:45.03; 2 Elliot Giles GBR 1:45.03; 4 Neil Gourley GBR 1:45.49; 5 Gabriel Tual FRA 1:45.78; 6 Peter Bol AUS 1:46.02; 7 Jakub Dudycha 1:46.27; 8 Kelvin Loti KEN 1:46.62; 9 Ben Pattison GBR 1:46.78

1500: 1 Lamecha Girma ETH 3:33.15; 2 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:33.38; 3 George Mills GBR 3:33.85; 4 Isaac Nader POR 3:34.01; 5 Elzan Bibić SRB 3:35.78; 6 Jimmy Gressier FRA 3:35.97; 7 Adam Fogg GBR 3:35.99; 8 Cameron Myers AUS 3:36.47; 9 Elijah Manangoi KEN 3:36.79; 10 Kieran Lumb CAN 3:36.97; 11 Girma Diriba ETH 3:37.13; 12 Brian Komen KEN 3:38.78; 13 Tshepo Tshite RSA 3:40.00

110H (0.5): 1 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.25; 2 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA 13.32; 3 Roger V. Iribarne CUB 13.33; 4 Shunsuke Izumiya JPN 13.37; 5 Antonio Alkana RSA 13.40; 6 Jakub Szymański POL 13.58; 7 Damian Czykier POL 13.64; 8 Pascal Martinot-Lagarde FRA 13.91

PV: 1 Armand Duplantis SWE 6.12; 2 Kurtis Marschall AUS 5.90; 3 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.90; 4 Piotr Lisek POL 5.70; 4 Pål Haugen Lillefosse NOR 5.70; 6 Thibaut Collet FRA 5.60; 7 Emmanouíl Karalís GRE 5.60; 8 Simen Guttormsen NOR 5.40; 9 David Holý 5.20; 10 Dan Bárta 5.20

SP: 1 Ryan Crouser USA 22.63; 2 Tom Walsh NZL 22.15; 3 Tomáš Staněk 21.71; 4 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 21.37; 5 Filip Mihaljević CRO 21.05; 6 Mostafa Amer Hassan EGY 20.61; 7 Michał Haratyk POL 20.52

DT: 1 Kristjan Čeh SLO 68.55; 2 Martin Marković CRO 64.00; 3 Robert Urbanek POL 63.36; 4 Nicholas Percy GBR 62.98; 5 Simon Pettersson SWE 62.34; 6 Lawrence Okoye GBR 61.82; 7 Michal Forejt 60.51

JT: 1 Jakub Vadlejch 81.93; 2 Timothy Herman BEL 77.41; 3 Martin Konečný 76.80; 4 Rolands Štrobinders LAT 76.24; 5 Anderson Peters GRN 74.11,

National 110H (0.5): 1 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.37

Women:

400: 1 Natalia Kaczmarek POL 50.88; 2 Lada Vondrová 51.43; 3 Tereza Petržilková 51.99; 4 Miranda Coetzee RSA 52.01; 5 Laviai Nielsen GBR 52.04; 6 Sharlene Mawdsley IRL 52.26; 7 Carys McAulay GBR 52.75; 8 Cátia Azevedo POR 52.80

1500: 1 Diribe Welteji ETH 3:57.38; 2 Hirut Meshesha ETH 3:57.87; 3 Tigist Girma ETH 3:59.33; 4 Sarah Healy IRL 4:01.75 NU23R; 5 Axumawit Embaye ETH 4:01.79; 6 Gaia Sabbatini ITA 4:03.84; 7 Martyna Galant POL 4:04.11; 8 Marta Pérez ESP 4:04.58; 9 Agathe Guillemot FRA 4:04.96; 10 Kristiina Mäki 4:06.12; 11 Esther Guerrero ESP 4:06.72; 12 Weronika Lizakowska POL 4:07.97; 13 Ayal Dagnachew ETH 4:08.16; 14 Gela Hambese ETH 4:08.40; 15 Tsiyon Abebe ETH 4:09.24

100H (0.0): 1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.42; 2 Tia Jones USA 12.44; 3 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.47; 4 Nia Ali USA 12.75; 5 Michelle Jenneke AUS 12.88; 6 Luca Kozák HUN 12.98; 7 Devynne Charlton BAH 13.01; Cindy Sember GBR DNF. B (-0.1): 1 Viktória Forster SVK 12.82 NR NU23R; 2 Ditaji Kambundji SUI 12.99; 3 Natalia Christofi CYP 13.04

400H: 1 Jessie Knight GBR 54.96; 2 Nikoleta Jíchová 55.17; 3 Taylon Bieldt RSA 55.35; 4 Noura Ennadi MAR 55.56; 5 Zeney Van Der Walt RSA 55.77; 6 Janka Molnár HUN 56.91

PV: 1 Tina Šutej SLO 4.64; 2 Amálie Švábíková 4.64; 3 Margot Chevrier FRA 4.54; 4 Michaela Meijer SWE 4.34; Alysha Newman CAN NH

JT: 1 Haruka Kitaguchi JPN 63.72; 2 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 61.22; 3 Nikola Ogrodníková 58.84; 4 Elína Tzénggo GRE 58.83; 5 Nikol Tabačková 57.57; 6 Barbora Špotáková 57.23; 7 Sara Kolak CRO 56.89

Athletissima, Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland, June 29-30

Men:

200 (-1.4): 1 Letsile Tebogo BOT 20.01; 2 Jereem Richards TTO 20.11; 3 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.21; 4 Reynier Mena CUB 20.24; 5 Aaron Brown CAN 20.44; 6 Andre De Grasse CAN 20.57

400: 1 Leungo Scotch BOT 44.94; 2 Dylan Borlée BEL 45.86; 3 Lionel Spitz 45.92; 4 Davide Re ITA 45.95; 5 Liemarvin Bonevacia NED 46.29; 6 Ricky Petrucciani 46.38

1500: 1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:28.72; 2 Lamecha Girma ETH 3:29.51 (rec); 3 Josh Kerr GBR 3:29.64; 4 Elliot Giles GBR 3:31.56; 5 Samuel Tanner NZL 3:32.27; 6 Neil Gourley GBR 3:32.63; 7 Stewart McSweyn AUS 3:32.85; 8 Teddese Lemi ETH 3:34.21; 9 Pietro Arese ITA 3:36.10; 10 Tom Elmer 3:36.54; 11 Julian Ranc FRA 3:38.61

5000: 1 Berihu Aregawi ETH 12:40.45; 2 Joshua Cheptegei UGA 12:41.61; 3 Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH 12:49.80; 4 Telahun Haile ETH 12:49.81; 5 Selemon Barega ETH 13:00.20; 6 Birhanu Balew BRN 13:01.41; 7 Kuma Girma ETH 13:03.37; 8 Gemechu Dida ETH 13:03.50; 9 Magnus Tuv Myhre NOR 13:17.79; 10 Ky Robinson AUS 13:20.96; 11 Jonas Raess 13:22.53; 12 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 13:27.75; 13 Muktar Edris ETH 13:29.65,

110H (-1.0): 1 Shunsuke Izumiya JPN 13.22; 2 Jason Joseph 13.23; 3 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA 13.37; 4 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 13.41; 5 Enrique Llopis ESP 13.43; 6 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 13.56; 7 Joshua Zeller GBR 13.58; Wilhem Belocian FRA DQ

LJ: 1 LaQuan Nairn BAH 8.11; 2 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE 8.07; 3 Yuki Hashioka JPN 7.98; 4 Simon Ehammer 7.97; 5 Murali Sreeshankar IND 7.88; 6 Filip Pravdica CRO 7.83; 7 Cheswill Johnson RSA 7.78; 8 Thobias Montler SWE 7.75; 9 Mattia Furlani ITA 7.73

SP: 1 Ryan Crouser USA 22.29; 2 Tom Walsh NZL 21.99; 3 Filip Mihaljević CRO 21.42; 4 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 21.41; 5 Zane Weir ITA 21.36; 6 Adrian Piperi USA 21.24; 7 Tomáš Staněk CZE 20.65; 8 Roman Kokoshko UKR 19.98; 9 Armin Sinančević SRB 19.50

JT: 1 Neeraj Chopra IND 87.66; 2 Julian Weber GER 87.03; 3 Jakub Vadlejch CZE 86.13; 4 Oliver Helander FIN 83.50; 5 Anderson Peters GRN 82.23; 6 Artur Felfner UKR 81.89; 7 Keshorn Walcott TTO 81.85; 8 Patriks Gailums LAT 79.45; 9 Curtis Thompson USA 74.75

Women:

100 (-0.8): 1 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 10.88; 2 Daryll Neita GBR 11.07; 3 Gina Lückenkemper GER 11.17; 4 Ewa Swoboda POL 11.17; 5 Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.20; 6 Imani Lansiquot GBR 11.24; 7 Murielle Ahouré-Demps CIV 11.27; 8 Mujinga Kambundji 11.41

800: 1 Mary Moraa KEN 1:57.43; 2 Keely Hodgkinson GBR 1:58.37; 3 Natoya Goule JAM 1:58.90; 4 Catriona Bisset AUS 1:58.95; 5 Jemma Reekie GBR 1:59.32; 6 Audrey Werro 1:59.71; 7 Lore Hoffmann 2:00.49; 8 Elena Bellò ITA 2:00.76; 9 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:04.93

3000SC: 1 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 9:05.98; 2 Sembo Almayew ETH 9:06.82; 3 Peruth Chemutai UGA 9:11.91; 4 Zerfe Wondemagegn ETH 9:14.34; 5 Lomi Muleta ETH 9:15.35; 6 Maruša Mišmaš-Zrimsek SLO 9:19.20; 7 Marwa Bouzayani TUN 9:19.87; 8 Lea Meyer GER 9:20.36; 9 Alice Finot FRA 9:26.55; 10 Aimee Pratt GBR 9:28.00; 11 Mekides Abebe ETH 9:31.14; 12 Tatiane Raquel da Silva BRA 9:43.09; 13 Adva Cohen ISR 9:46.04

100H (-1.4): 1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.40; 2 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.47; 3 Tia Jones USA 12.51; 4 Pia Skrzyszowska POL 12.81; 5 Ditaji Kambundji 12.83; 6 Nia Ali USA 12.83; 7 Nadine Visser NED 13.09; 8 Alaysha Johnson USA 14.36

400H: 1 Femke Bol NED 52.76; 2 Viivi Lehikoinen FIN 54.67; 3 Ayomide Folorunso ITA 55.12; 4 Jessie Knight GBR 55.13; 5 Anna Ryzhykova UKR 55.41; 6 Viktoriya Tkachuk UKR 55.69; 7 Lina Nielsen GBR 56.62; 8 Gianna Woodruff PAN 56.68

HJ: 1 Nicola Olyslagers AUS 2.02 =AR; 2 Iryna Herashchenko UKR 2.00; 3 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR 1.97; 4 Morgan Lake GBR 1.94; 5 Yuliya Levchenko UKR 1.94; 6 Daniela Stanciu ROU 1.94; 6 Angelina Topić SRB 1.94; 8 Nafissatou Thiam BEL 1.91; 9 Elisabeth Pihela EST 1.91; 10 Salome Lang 1.87; 11 Karmen Bruus EST 1.83

PV: 1 Katie Moon USA 4.82; 2 Wilma Murto FIN 4.77; 3 Eliza McCartney NZL 4.71; 4 Tina Šutej SLO 4.61; 5 Margot Chevrier FRA 4.51; 5 Holly Bradshaw GBR 4.51; 7 Angelica Moser 4.51; 7 Nina Kennedy AUS 4.51; 9 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.51; 10 Roberta Bruni ITA 4.51; 11 Alysha Newman CAN 4.41

JT: 1 Mackenzie Little AUS 65.70; 2 Haruka Kitaguchi JPN 63.34; 3 Līna Mūze LAT 62.58; 4 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 61.87; 5 Victoria Hudson AUT 61.24; 6 Kelsey-Lee Barber AUS 60.34; 7 Liveta Jasiūnaitė LTU 60.07; 8 Sigrid Borge NOR 59.20; 9 Elína Tzénggo GRE 57.71; 10 Ariana Ince USA 56.72; 11 Yulenmis Aguilar CUB 55.73

4×100: 1 CIV 42.23 (rec); 2 NED 43.18; 3 SUI 43.35; 4 DEN 44.14; 5 44.30; 6 POR 44.54

National 100 (-0.4): 1 Maboundou Koné CIV 11.30; 2 Arialis Martinez POR 11.36; 3 Jessika Gbai CIV 11.38. Race B (-0.4): 1 Marije van Hunenstijn NED 11.37; 2 Jamile Samuel NED 11.41

Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Diamond League, July 2

Men:

100 (1.0): 1 Akani Simbine RSA 10.03; 2 Reece Prescod GBR 10.14; 3 Joshua Hartmann GER 10.23; 4 Raphael Bouju NED 10.24; 5 Aaron Brown CAN 10.27; 6 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown JPN 10.33; 8 Jimmy Vicaut FRA 13.34

400: 1 Zakithi Nene RSA 45.30; 2 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 45.48; 3 Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 45.57; 4 João Ricardo Coelho POR 45.66; 5 Attila Molnár HUN 45.77; 6 Leungo Scotch BOT 45.89; 7 Bayapo Ndori BOT 46.13

800: 1 Djamel Sedjati ALG 1:44.59; 2 Saul Ordóñez ESP 1:44.67; 3 Gabriel Tual FRA 1:44.85; 4 Andreas Kramer 1:45.01; 5 Yanis Meziane FRA 1:45.43; 6 Tom Dradiga UGA 1:47.01; 7 Joseph Deng AUS 1:47.54; 8 Emmanuel Korir KEN 1:48.96

3000: 1 Emil Danielsson 7:39.70; 2 Andreas Almgren 7:40.01; 3 Jimmy Gressier FRA 7:40.21; 4 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 7:40.52; 5 Luis Grijalva GUA 7:40.90; 6 Abdisa Fayisa ETH 7:42.25; 7 Sam Parsons GER 7:42.58; 8 Kieran Lumb CAN 7:43.81; 9 Jack Rayner AUS 7:54.79; 10 Eduardo Herrera USA 7:56.14

3000SC: 1 Soufiane El Bakkali MAR 8:09.84; 2 Getnet Wale ETH 8:12.27; 3 Abraham Seme ETH 8:16.82; 4 George Beamish NZL 8:17.63; 5 Avinash Sable IND 8:21.88; 6 Mohammed Msaad MAR 8:22.47; 7 Simon Sundström 8:24.18; 8 Hailemariyam Amare ETH 8:26.21; 9 Vidar Johansson 8:27.10; 10 Samuel Deguna ETH 8:29.26

400H: 1 Karsten Warholm NOR 47.57; 2 Kyron McMaster IVB 48.94; 3 Rasmus Mägi EST 49.04; 4 Alessandro Sibilio ITA 49.11; 5 Wilfried Happio FRA 49.67; 6 Ludvy Vaillant FRA 49.91; 7 Oskar Edlund 50.35; 8 Yasmani Copello TUR 50.59

HJ: 1 Hamish Kerr NZL 2.24; 2 Thomas Carmoy BEL 2.20; 3 Andrii Protsenko UKR 2.16; 4 Brandon Starc AUS 2.12; 4 Douwe Amels NED 2.12; 6 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA 2.12; Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR NH

PV: 1 Armand Duplantis 6.05; 2 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.82; 3 Pål Haugen Lillefosse NOR 5.72; 4 Ben Broeders BEL 5.72; 5 Kurtis Marschall AUS 5.62; 6 Thiago Braz BRA 5.62; 7 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 5.42; Renaud Lavillenie FRA NH

DT: 1 Kristjan Čeh SLO 69.83; 2 Daniel Ståhl 67.57; 3 Andrius Gudžius LTU 67.19; 4 Mykolas Alekna LTU 66.91; 5 Matt Denny AUS 66.07; 6 Alex Rose SAM 65.38; 7 Lawrence Okoye GBR 65.24; Simon Pettersson NM

National Events 100 (-0.1): 1 Joshua Hartmann GER 10.23; 2 Benji Richardson RSA 10.24

400: 7 Rabah Yousif GBR 48.89

Women:

200 (-0.6): 1 Daryll Neita GBR 22.50; 2 Dina Asher-Smith GBR 22.58; 3 Jael Bestue ESP 22.59; 4 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 22.70; 5 Maboundou Koné CIV 22.99; 6 Tasa Jiya NED 23.15

800: 1 Worknesh Melese ETH 2:00.05; 2 Eveliina Määttänen FIN 2:01.50; 3 Nataliia Krol UKR 2:01.56; 4 Revee Walcott-Nolan GBR 2:01.87; 5 Annemarie Nissen DEN 2:01.93

1500: 1 Freweyni Hailu ETH 4:02.31; 2 Diribe Welteji ETH 4:02.79; 3 Hirut Meshesha ETH 4:03.01; 4 Ciara Mageean IRL 4:03.46; 5 Melissa Courtney-Bryant GBR 4:03.81; 6 Laura Muir GBR 4:03.83; 7 Birke Haylom ETH 4:05.21; 8 Katie Snowden GBR 4:05.28; 9 Georgia Griffith AUS 4:09.01; 10 Esther Guerrero ESP 4:09.21; 11 Linden Hall AUS 4:09.39

5000: 1 Beatrice Chebet KEN 14:36.52; 2 Lemlem Hailu ETH 14:38.06; 3 Medina Eisa ETH 14:40.02; 4 Sarah Chelangat UGA 14:40.88 NR; 5 Jessica Hull AUS 14:44.24; 6 Tsige Gebreselama ETH 14:44.94; 7 Melknat Wedu ETH 14:47.48; 8 Axumawit Embaye ETH 15:04.41; 9 Jessica Warner-Judd GBR 15:06.59; 10 Sarah Lahti 15:06.80; 11 Maureen Koster NED 15:07.11; 12 Tsiyon Abebe ETH 15:07.45; 13 Aberash Minsewo ETH 15:10.13; 14 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 15:13.06

100H (0.9): 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.52; 2 Sarah Lavin IRL 12.73; 3 Pia Skrzyszowska POL 12.78; 4 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.85; 5 Nadine Visser NED 12.97; 6 Reetta Hurske FIN 12.98; 7 Michelle Jenneke AUS 13.01; 8 Laeticia Bapte FRA 13.09

LJ:1 Larissa Iapichino ITA 6.69; 2 Malaika Mihambo GER 6.66; 3 Ivana Vuleta SRB 6.58; 4 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 6.55; 5 Ese Brume NGR 6.51; 6 Brooke Buschkuehl AUS 6.40; 7 Tilde Johansson 6.36; 8 Jazmin Sawyers GBR 6.25

SP: 1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.04; 2 Jessica Schilder NED 19.03; 3 Fanny Roos 18.75; 4 Jorinde van Klinken NED 18.24; 5 Yemisi Ogunleye GER 17.94; 6 Julia Ritter GER 17.92

DT: 1 Sandra Perković CRO 64.49; 2 Jorinde van Klinken NED 62.96; 3 Kristin Pudenz GER 62.33; 4 Claudine Vita GER 61.51; 5 Shanice Craft GER 61.01; 6 Mélina Robert-Michon FRA 58.25; Valarie Allman USA NM

National Events 100H (0.6):1 Sarah Lavin IRL 12.89; 2 Taylon Bieldt RSA 12.92

400H: 1 Carolina Krafzik GER 55.71

La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, July 2

This Swiss meet again produced plenty of fast times with an area 100m record from Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand of 10.96 while Emmanuel Eseme set a Cameroon men’s record of 9.96.

Men:

100 (-0.1): 1 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 9.96 NR; 2 Rohan Browning AUS 10.10; 3 Tiaan Whelpton NZL 10.14; 4 Ryan Zeze FRA 10.15; 5 Reynier Mena CUB 10.16. Heat 1 (-0.2): 1 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 10.14. Heat 2 (-0.1): 1 Reynier Mena CUB 10.13

200 (0.8): 1 Ryan Zeze FRA 20.23; 2 Taymir Burnet NED 20.40; 3 Emmanuel Eseme CMR 20.45; 4 Clarence Munyai RSA 20.55. B (1.7): 1 Blessing Afrifa ISR 20.42; 2 William Reais 20.44; 3 Felix Svensson 20.91; 4 Jona Efoloko GBR 20.98. C (-1.3): 1 Samuel Purola FIN 20.75

400: 1 Cheikh Tidiane Diouf SEN 45.48; 2 Lorenzo Benati ITA 45.86; 3 Liemarvin Bonevacia NED 45.89. B: 1 Isayah Boers NED 45.42; 2 Alexander Doom BEL 45.71; 3 Isaac Makwala BOT 45.79; 4 Gustav Lundholm Nielsen DEN 45.81

110H (-0.7): 1 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.28; 2 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 13.54; 3 Mark Heiden NED 13.60; 4 Louis François Mendy SEN 13.60; 5 Max Hrelja SWE 13.62; 6 Timme Koster NED 13.68. Heat 1 (0.6): 1 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.07; 2 Max Hrelja SWE 13.43; 3 Louis François Mendy SEN 13.43; 4 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 13.55; 5 Ronan Greff FRA 13.60. Heat 2 (0.1): 1 Timme Koster NED 13.54 U23 rec; 2 Mark Heiden NED 13.65

400H: 1 Nick Smidt NED 48.36 NR

LJ: 1 Cheswill Johnson RSA 8.05; 2 Liam Adcock AUS 8.04; 3 Chris Mitrevski AUS 7.95

National Events 200 B (3.1): 1 Xavi Mo-Ajok NED 20.48

Women:

100 (0.3): 1 Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.13; 2 Gina Bass GAM 11.18; 3 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 11.27; 4 Géraldine Frey 11.34. Heat 1 (2.0): 1 Zoe Hobbs NZL 10.96 AR; 2 Gina Bass GAM 11.05 NR; 3 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 11.05; 4 Mélissa Gutschmidt 11.22; 5 N’ketia Seedo NED 11.34

200 (1.0): 1 Gina Bass GAM 22.75; 2 Lieke Klaver NED 22.94; 3 Miranda Coetzee RSA 22.99; 4 Anna Kiełbasińska POL 23.26. B (1.9): 1 Susanne Gogl-Walli AUT 23.14. C (2.8): 1 Line Kloster NOR 23.17w; 2 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 23.50

400: 1 Lieke Klaver NED 50.40; 2 Martina Weil CHI 51.29 NR; 3 Zeney Van Der Walt RSA 51.64; 4 Anna Kiełbasińska POL 52.29. B: 1 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 51.67; 2 Naomi Van Den Broeck BEL 52.26. C: 1 Helena Ponette BEL 52.20

100H (-0.1): 1 Marione Fourie RSA 12.80; 2 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 12.85; 3 Lotta Harala FIN 13.01. Heat 1 (1.0): 1 Marione Fourie RSA 12.55 NR; 2 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 12.66; 3 Lotta Harala FIN 12.85; 4 Elena Carraro ITA 12.97

400H: 1 Hanne Claes BEL 54.33 NR; 2 Line Kloster NOR 54.57; 3 Viivi Lehikoinen FIN 54.68; 4 Cathelijn Peeters NED 55.38; 5 Yasmin Giger 56.84. B: 1 Linda Olivieri ITA 56.46

PV: 1 Angelica Moser 4.61

TJ: 1 Ottavia Cestonaro ITA 14.09; 2 Dovilė Kilty LTU 13.94; 3 Diana Zagainova LTU 13.65

Boysen, Oslo, Norway, June 26

Alex Botterill won the 800m in a season’s best of 1:45.54 with Thomas Randolph third also running his fastest time of 2023.

100 (1.6): 1 Simon Hansen DEN 10.29

400: 1 Teo Andant FRA 45.90; 2 Christopher O’Donnell IRL 46.37

800: 1 Alex Botterill GBR 1:45.54; 2 Ole Jakob Høsteland Solbu 1:45.75; 3 Thomas Randolph GBR 1:45.75; 4 Balázs Vindics HUN 1:46.29

5000: 8 Ben Brown GBR 14:01.57; 10 Jacob Deacon GBR 14:18.19

LJ: 1 Daiki Oda JPN 7.93w; 2 Shoutarou Shiroyama JPN 7.91w

DT: 1 David Wrobel GER 60.55; 2 Masateru Yugami JPN 59.31; 3 Gregory Thompson GBR 58.76

HT: 1 Thomas Mardal 77.97; 2 Gabriel Enrique Kehr CHI 77.06; 3 Eivind Prestegård Henriksen 76.34; 4 Kenneth Ikeji GBR 73.97

Women:

100 (1.9): 1 Helene Rønningen 11.43

800: 1 Tess Kirsopp-Cole AUS 2:02.15; 2 Hedda Hynne 2:02.63; 3 Amanda Marie Grefstad Frøynes 2:04.50; 4 Georgie Hartigan IRL 2:05.39

5000: 1 Daiana Ocampo ARG 15:31.90

100H (1.5): 1 Veronica Besana ITA 13.03

TJ: 1 Olha Korsun UKR 14.03w

