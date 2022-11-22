Veteran runner takes Midland 7 while London victories for Ahmed Abdulle and Hannah Viner in our cross-country round-up

MIDLAND 7 and Women’s 5 Championship, Nottingham, November 19

Tim Hartley came out on top of this race, held in Bulwell Park, that previously had barring clauses, while Emily Smith won the women’s event, Martin Duff reports.

A week after taking the silver medal in the M50 class of the British & Irish Masters International in Dublin, a competition where he has previously had six victories, 54-year-old Hartley seemed surprised to break the tape at the head of the men’s race.

In doing so, however, he led his Notts AC club to the team award as club mate Matthew Williams had an isolated run in second.

While Notts made it a team double in the women’s race, it was Charnwood’s Emily Smith who dominated with run-away near three-minute victory. This built on her membership of the Charnwood squad that won the British Masters cross-country relay championship three weeks earlier.

Overall:

1 T Hartley (Notts) 40:11; 2 M Williams (Notts) 40:41; 3 M Parker (Hales) 41:25; 4 J Holland (Notts) 42:40; 5 B Chesters (C&S) 43:08; 6 S Godwin (Notts) 43:28; 7 A Yapp (Hales, M45) 43:33; 8 G Tipping (Notts) 43:36; 9 T De Jong (Notts) 43:37; 10 T Eustace (C&S) 43:23

M40: 1 C Pearson (C&S) 45:36

M50: 2 D Lewis (Hales) 47:07

TEAM: 1 Notts 28; 2 Cannock & S 78; 3 Halesowen 127; 4 Bourneville 196

Women:

1 E Smith (Charn, W35) 33:36; 2 M Rosier (Notts, W35) 36:25; 3 C Charlton (Notts, W40) 36:29; 4 J Clamp (Notts, W40) 37:47; 5 S Gill (Hales) 39:39; 6 J Bartholomew (Spark, W55) 39:41; 7 S Costin (Notts, W45) 40:04; 8 G Robson (B’ville) 40:24; 9 S Hewison (B’ville, W50) 40:44; 10 L Doyle (Red RR, W40) 41:57

LONDON CHAMPIONSHIPS, Parliament Hill, November 19

Ilford’s Somalian-born Ahmed Abdulle, who was inside 14 minutes for 5000m this summer, went one place better than last year to win his first senior London title but he had won the under-17 race in his first year of competition back in 2014.

There was a good battle for second with Ed Chuck, a week after winning M35 bronze at the British & Irish Masters International at Dublin, adding to his silverware, speeding down the final 400m hill in 58 seconds to edge Seyfu Jamaal.

Middlesex champion Hannah Viner, who ran the fastest leg at the South of England cross-country, improved on her previous London best of second in 2017.

The South of England 1500m champion Brogan Wallace, only eighth last year but a more representative seventh in the more recent Scottish short-course championships, was only four seconds back and led London Heathside to a team victory.

Ruby Woolfe took bronze.

English Schools 1500m champion Alex Lennon, second last year to the older Gianleo Stubbs, maintained his dominance on the country this winter with a clear under-15 win,

Conrad Norman, sixth in the English Schools, South of England and Schools International cross-country races, was the class of the under-17 field.

Caspian Holmes improved on his second from last year to win the under-13 boys race.

Lauren Russell and Liberty Mae Whyte, seventh and eighth last year, advanced to the top two in the under-17 women’s race.

Megan Barlow was only ninth last year but the National indoor 800m champion, who is also in the 25 top ranked under-15 high jumpers of 2022, won her event by five seconds.

Another good 800m runner – Jorjia March, the South of England under-13 champion, narrowly won the under-13 event by a single second from Summer Smith.

Senior men:

1 Ahmed Abdulle 34:15

2 Ed Chuck 34:32

3 Seyfu Jamaal 34:33

4 MacGregor Cox 35:02

5 Andrew Penney 35:16

U17 men:

1 Conrad Norman 16:30

2 Joseph Grange 16:41

3 Digby Turk 16:51

4 Jimmy Geller 16:55

5 Michael Cattini 17:00

U15 boys:

1 Alex Lennon 9:57

2 Freddie Rowe 10:21

3 Joseph Scanes 10:28

4 Ethan Newell 10:32

5 Sam Scrase-Field 10:34

U13 boys:

1 Caspian Holmes 7:12

2 Aneirin Lessard 7:22

3 Albert Kadar 7:30

4 Edward Cunniffe 7:36

5 Tommy Ferreira 7:38

Senior women:

1 Hannah Viner 21:27

2 Brogan Wallace 21:31

3 Ruby Woolfe 21:36

4 Rebecca Bunting 22:02

5 Emily Moyes 22:27

U17 women:

1 Lauren Russell 11:47

2 Liberty Mae Whyte 11:53

3 Lucy Barlow 11:54

4 Megan Slattery 11:57

5 Annice Kemp 12:02

U15 girls:

1 Megan Barlow 7:33

2 Lyra McDonald 7:38

3 Orla Carroll 7:48

4 Marley Reeves 7:49

5 Orla Wright 7:49

U13 girls:

1 Jorjia March 7:37

2 Summer Smith 7:38

3 Isabella Harrison 7:56

4 Elina Ponkratieva 8:08

5 Aoife McDonagh 8:09

BERKS, BUCKS & OXON CROSS-COUNTRY ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Henley Showground, Greenlands, Oxfordshire, November 20

There was a disappointing turnout from the three counties that make up the association but that did not detract from a classy run by Jess Gibbon, Martin Duff reports.

Just as was the case in 2021, Reading’s Gibbon had a run-away victory in a women’s race and it represented a good tempo run in advance of the Euro Trials at Liverpool a week later. The 26-year-old English National champion and Cardiff Cross third placer, was more than two minutes clear of junior club mate Evie Warren as they combined to give reading a team win.

In the absence of top club Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow and others, the men’s race saw victory for Reading veteran Richard Price, while the younger age groups also saw smaller fields.

Men:

1 R Price (Read, M40) 29:46; 2 N Kevern (Brack) 30:18; 3 J Winship (Brack, U20) 30:42; 4 H Read (Abing) 31:07; 5 C Parker (Read, U20) 31:11; 6 H Razzak (Read) 31:29; 7 M Green (Newb) 31:40; 8 C Jardine (Abing) 32:01; 9 P Hughes (Abing, M35) 32:07; 10 M Williams (Brack) 32;32

M45: 1 A Ind (Newb) 32;16

M50: 1 J Quinn (Read) 38:04; 2 N Popplewell Newb) 38:45

M60: 1 N Walker (Read) 39:09

U20: 3 M Stevens (Brack) 32:55; 4 M Crossman (Abing) 32:56

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 61; 2 Reading 65; 3 Bracknell 70; 4 Newbury 110; 5 Reading B 211

M35 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 10; 2 Newbury 18; 3 Reading 27; 4 Newbury B 30; 5 Newbury C 52; 6 Reading B 54

U17:

1 C Jones (Brack) 25:21; 2 C Morgan (Abing) 25:38; 3 H Daniel (Brack) 26:29; 4 O Sherratt (Abing) 26:51; 5 E Lewis (Read) 26:53; 6 C Ramsbottom (Abing) 31:39

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 11; 2 Abingdon 12

U15:

1 E Lewis (Oxf C) 17:26; 2 H Cann (Oxf C) 17:40; 3 J Glendenning (Newb) 17:48; 4 W Humm (Brack) 18:12; 5 D Lewis (Brack) 18:19; 6 P Irving (Abing) 18:36

TEAM: 1 Oxford C 15; 2 Bracknell 18; 3 Tadley 32; 4 Reading 39; 5 Abingdon 47; 6 Bracknell B 51

U13:

1 B Lucas (Brack) 14:23; 2 S Weeks (Read) 14:40; 3 S Nixon-Gagg (Abing) 15:02

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 12; 2 Abingdon 17

Women:

1 J Gibbon (Read) 31:19; 2 E Warren (Read, U20) 33;50; 3 A Wills (Brack) 35:29; 4 M Dave (Brack, U20) 38:06; 5 J Franklin (Newb, W40) 39:50; 6 C Quinn (Newb, W45) 39:58

W50: 1 S Francis (Read) 41:30

TEAM: 1 Reading 10; 2 Newbury 22; 3 Reading B 27

W35 TEAM: 1 Reading 12

U17:

1 E Powell (Bing) 28:51; 2 K Flockhart (Brack) 29:59; 3 I Moore (Newb) 30:16; 4 Z Rennie (Read) 33:09; 5 J Bailey (Brack) 33:27; 6 M Cronin (Brack) 33:29

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 13; 2 Abingdon 17

U15:

1 M Sichova (Brack) 19:36; 2 G Langdon (Read) 20:10; 3 E Davies (Brack) 20:15; 4 A Marden (Read) 20:31; 5 K Burgess (Newb) 21:00; 6 M Powell (Abing) 22:05

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 12; 2 Reading 13; 3 Newbury 26; 4 Abingdon 31

U13: 1 C Campbell (Oxf C) 17:12; 2 I Nation (Brack) 18:31; 3 C Kibiridge (Abing) 18:46

TEAM: 1 Notts 16; 2 Bourneville 41; 3 Sparkhill 58

EASTERN CHAMPIONSHIPS, Biggleswade, November 19

The Eastern championship dates back to 1933 when, along with the North, Midlands and South it was one of the four AAA of England areas to hold their annual championships on the same day in January, Martin Duff reports.

Now, Lincolnshire is counted as being in the North and the rest of the counties subsumed into the South of England area.

This year the championship also featured a senior and under-20 inter-counties match but not all counties decided to nominate teams.

It was Bedford & County’s Craig Emmerson who took the men’s championship, to go with his summer 3000m area gold, from Ben Davis who was representing Essex.

Rebecca Luxton, who retained her title, led Essex to the first four places in the women’s event and they collected the Eastern gold to go with their inter-county team win. This came a week after representing England Masters in the British & Irish International in Dublin.

Men & Inter-County:

1 C Emmerson (Bed C) 37:17; 2 B Davis (Essex) 37:42; 3 I Ellard (Help/Camb) 37:54; 4 A Mussett (Essex, M50) 38:49; 5 J Stewart (Essex) 39:09; 6 L Brown (P’boro &NV/Camb) 39:19; 7 S Boreham (Suffolk) 39:37; 8 J Orrell (Hunts/Camb) 40:03; 9 S Atkins (Essex) 40:15; 10 M Eccles (Bure, M40) 40:44; 11 S Coombes (Bed C, M50) 41:04; 12 D Lewis (P’boro &NV, M40/Camb) 41:37; 13 S Williams (Stow/Suffolk) 41:44; 14 M Hayward (New J, M40/Suffolk) 41:53; 15 J Smith (New J, M40/Suffolk) 42:17

M40: 5 C Palmer (Bed C) 42:36

M45: 1 T Farrar (Hunts) 42:44

M55: P Holley (New J) 45:36

TEAM: 1 Peterboro & NV 97; 2 Hunts 114; 3 Newmarket J 115

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Essex 8; 2 Cambridge 14; 3 Suffolk 27

M60:

1 S Lemar (S’end) 23:24; 2 M Gower (Bill’cay 24:36; 3 D Darnell (Hunts) 25:14; 4 W Hanning (Col H, M65) 26:04; 5 P Jego (S’field) 26:18; 6 J Clarke (Mid Ex) 26:31

M70: 1 J Stocker (Hunts) 28:39

U20:

1 B McGuire (Essex) 25:58; 2 W Nuttall (Essex) 26:08; 3 M Stapleton (Essex) 26:15; 4 J Haywood (Stow/Suffolk) 26:52; 5 K Chilvers (P’boro & NV/Camb) 27:01; 6 J Garratt (St Ed/Suffolk) 27:12; 7 M Berry (St Ed/Suffolk) 27:34; 8 D Tommasell (Hunts/Camb)) 28:02; 9 J Reindell (Hunts/Camb)) 28:17; 10 L Sullivan (St Ed/Suffolk) 31:44

Eastern TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 14

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Essex 8; 2 Suffolk 17; 3 Cambridge 22

U17: 1 J Trangmar (St Ed) 19:23; 2 M Fisher (Ips H) 19:25; 3 A Lyden (Hunts) 19:38; 4 Z Dunne (Norw) 19:51; 5 D Paully (Hunts) 20:02; 6 J Dorbin (Thet) 20:33

TEAM: 1 Hunts 16

U15: 1 N Scott-Dunkin (Hunts) 12:50; 2 R Gambling (St Ed) 13:11; 3 B Eccles (Bure) 13:23; 4 S Melero (St Ed) 13:27; 5 H Scott (Bed C) 13:31; 6 O Wilson (Bed C) 13;39

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 18; 2 Bed C 19; 3 Hunts 20; 4 Bed C B 33; 5 Bed C C 51; 6 P’boro & NV 51

U13: 1 M Bramhald (W’bridge) 10:04; 2 F Benstead (Hunts) 10:19; 3 R Davy (Kett) 10:25

TEAM: 1 Hunts 15; 2 Bed C 33

Women & Inter-County:

1 R Luxton (Chelm, W35/Essex) 22:12; 2 G Bailey (Essex) 22:41; 3 R Broome (Essex) 22:53; 4 S Williams (Essex) 23:08; 5 L Blazey (Suffolk) 23:18; 6 K King (Suffolk) 23:43; 7 S Duffey (Hunts, W35/Camb) 24:01; 8 A O’Hare (H’hill/Suffolk) 24:15; 9 A Darnell (Hunts/Camb) 25:47; 10 A Keeble (Ips J) 25:49; 11 R Oettle (New J, W35) 26:32; 12 O Carter (New J/Suffolk) 26:48; 13 W Perkins (P’bor &NV, W35/Camb) 27:07; 14 M Bennett (Ips J) 28:30; 15 S Clarke (Mid Ex, W45/Essex) 28:53

W45: 2 W Andell (New J) 30:50; 3 N Smith (New J) 33:51

TEAM: 1 Hunts 21; 2 New J 24; 3 New J B 42

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Essex 6; 2 Suffolk 19; 3 Cambridge 27

U20 & Inter-Counties:

1 M Barker (Essex) 22:15; 2 I Chesterton (Bed C) 22:32; 3 F Turner (Essex) 25:18; 4 M Lansdown (Ips J/Suffolk) 25:29; 5 J Bilner (Ips J/Suffolk) 25:32; 6 R Bartholomew (Essex) 25:36

TEAM: 1 Essex 8

U17:

1 L Danobrega (Bed C) 23:07; 2 C Sargeant (C&T) 23:38; 3 C Bridger (C&C) 25:35; 4 O Walker (P’boro & NV) 26:24; 5 J O’Brien (St Ed) 26:30); 6 E Eames (P’boro &NV) 26:32

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 20

U15:

1 O Forrest (B’wood) 14:04; 2 V Valentine (St Ed) 14:17; 3 L Farr (Bed C) 14:43; 4 A Mills (St Ed) 14:44; 5 I Moore (St Ed) 14:48; 6 E Walker (P’boro &NV) 14:50

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 11; 2 Brentwood B 23; 3 St Ed P B 33; 4 Norwich 42; 5 P’boro &NV 42; 6 Bedford C 44

U13:

1 I Forrest (B’wood) 11:14; 2 T Guthrie-Brown (Kett) 11;17; 3 R Quirk (B’wood) 11:24

TEAM: 1 Breatwood B 12; 2 St WDmunds P 18; 3 P’boro & NV 40

Arthur Berry Inter-County Cup: 1 Essex

KENT FITNESS LEAGUE, Oxleas Wood, November 20



Overall:

1 M Brierley (Dartf, U20) 35:09; 2 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 35:32; 3 D St Martin (M&M, M35) 35:49; 4 L Cooper (Larkf, M40) 36:05; 5 A Wilkinson (Petts) 36:31; 6 A Barber (Dartf) 36:57; 7 O Featherstone (M&M) 37:19; 8 C Biddle (Dartf, M40) 37:23; 9 M Field (Larkf) 37:25; 10 D Adams (Petts, M35) 37:39; 11 S Horler (Brom Vets, M40) 37:54; 12 Y Christodoulou (Cant, M35) 37:57; 13 N Wright (M&M, M45) 38:02; 14 S Wright (Padd W, M50) 38:05; 15 K Hughes (Dartf) 38:27; 16 D Moulton (Dartf, U20) 38:34; 17 J Montero (S’oaks, M35) 38:34; 18 A Saunders (Ton, U20) 38:40; 19 C Featherstone (M&M, U20) 38:44; 20 C Burford (Dartf) 38:46; 21 K Chadwick (Petts, M40) 38:52; 22 P Jones (W’hurst, M40) 38:53; 23 M Millard (NEJ) 38:54; 24 R McLachlan (Cant, M40) 38:55; 25 M Griffin (Petts, M45) 38:59; 26 A Featherstone (M&M, M50) 39:01; 27 K Howarth (Petts, M50) 39:01; 28 E Saunders (S’oaks, M40) 39:10; 29 A Tibbals (Ton, M45) 39:24; 30 S Waterman (Dartf, M40) 39:26



M55: 1 S Dipre (NEJ) 40:36; 2 T Sowter (Brom Vets) 41:27; 3 P Stevens (Than) 41:51

M60: 1 G Norman (Cant) 43:38; 2 A Moody (Medway & Mstn AC) 44:13; 3 S Pairman (Bromley Vets AC) 45:04

M65: 1 P McAuliffe (M&M) 43:40; 2 M Wenman (Cant) 50:10; 3 M Abousselam (Orp) 50:26

M70: 1 C Dellow (Dartf RR) 49:56; 2 T Edgley (I&I) 52:30; 3 P Howe (Brom Vets) 53:47

M75: 1 V Thomas (Plumstead R) 63:16

Women:

1 C Johnston (M’stone) 40:34; 2 R McDonnell (Deal TC, W45) 40:47; 3 E Hale (M&M) 41:58; 4 E Collins (Cant) 42:21; 5 H Bradley (Dartf) 43:45; 6 E Linsdell (Dartf RR) 43:59; 7 L Reid (Padd W) 44:14; 8 M Kane (Petts) 44:19; 9 S Claridge (S’oaks, W50) 44:29; 10 T McPherson (M&M, W45) 45:01; 11 N Glover (S’oaks) 45:56; 12 A Hanbury (Petts, W45) 45:57; 13 B Crombie (Than) 46:03; 14 H Sinclair (Padd W, W55) 46:17; 15 J Norrington (Cant, W35) 46:18; 16 V Wright (I&I) 46:21; 17 N Susans (Larkf, W40) 46:26; 18 J Davis (S’oaks) 46:40; 19 E Phillips (Petts) 46:55; 20 D Beddis (Brom Vets, W35) 46:59



W50: 2 S Haffenden (Petts) 47:42; 3 D Parris (Cant) 49:00

W55: 2 J Leng (Petts) 48:38; 3 N Leatherbarrow (Cant) 49:41

W60: 1 B Wenman (Cant) 48:47; 2 B Weekes (S’oaks) 52:08; 3 J Cobby (NEJ) 53:51

W65: 1 A Dellow (Dartf RR) 62:56; 2 J Lugton (NEJ) 63:59

W70: 1 A Unseld (Brom Vets) 59:45; 2 B Baker (Brom Vets) 68:00

SCOTTISH UNIVERSITY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Glasgow, November 19

Men (8km):

1 M Knowles (University of Edinburgh, U20) 24:38; 2 C Graham (University of Dundee) 24:57; 3 N Lambert (University of St Andrews) 25:30; 4 C Tharme (University of Strathclyde) 25:45; 5 J Burns (University of Glasgow) 25:47; 6 L Fanottoli (University of Stirling) 25:58; 7 S Addison (University of Glasgow) 26:02; 8 P Bradshaw (University of Edinburgh, U20) 26:09; 9 B Sandilands (Scotland’s Rural College, U20) 26:15; 10 M Tait (University of Glasgow) 26:21; 11 A Thomson (University of Edinburgh, U20) 26:28; 12 A McGill (University of Glasgow, U20) 26:33; 13 S Griffin (University of Edinburgh, U20) 26:46; 14 C Balogh (University of St Andrews) 26:55; 15 J Marshall (University of Stirling) 26:59; 16 M Sanderson (University of Dundee, U20) 27:01; 17 L Messenger-Jones (University of Edinburgh, U20) 27:03; 18 F Truman-Williams (University of St Andrews) 27:09; 19 R Sparks (University of Edinburgh) 27:10; 20 F Holman (Heriot-Watt University, U20) 27:11; 21 C Fordyce (University of Glasgow, U20) 27:14; 22 S Leitch (Heriot-Watt University) 27:16; 23 F Roach (University of Edinburgh) 27:20; 24 N Gajic (University of Glasgow) 27:28; 25 M Carberry (University of Stirling) 27:32; 26 D Bunn (University of Edinburgh) 27:33; 27 A Carey (University of Glasgow) 27:35; 28 H Sutton (University of Glasgow, U20) 27:41; 29 G McCaffrey (University of Stirling) 27:52; 30 A Chingos (University of St Andrews) 27:55

Women (8km):

1 A Goodall (University of Edinburgh) 29:34; 2 M Reid (University of Strathclyde, U20) 30:33; 3 C Stewart (University of Glasgow) 30:51; 4 G Pow (University of Edinburgh) 31:03; 5 F Bunn (University of Edinburgh) 31:12; 6 E McNicol (University of Glasgow) 31:14; 7 S Tucker (University of Aberdeen) 32:11; 8 A Dalglish (University of Glasgow, U20) 33:12; 9 A Jones (University of Stirling, U20) 33:27; 10 E Jenkins (University of Aberdeen) 33:30; 11 N Hunter (University of Edinburgh) 33:39; 12 S Young (University of Stirling) 33:51; 13 E Patton (University of Stirling) 34:06; 14 A MacFadyen (University of Glasgow) 34:16; 15 M Eades (University of Edinburgh) 34:39; 16 F Henry (University of Glasgow, U20) 34:47; 17 C Sinclair (University of Glasgow) 35:11; 18 S Jenkins (University of Strathclyde) 35:13; 19 C Baldwin (University of Edinburgh) 35:29; 20 J Robson (University of Stirling, U20) 35:49; 21 M Schueler (University of St Andrews) 36:26; 22 R Gillies (University of Aberdeen) 36:38; 23 C Qualls (University of Stirling, U20) 37:20; 24 E Astley (University of Strathclyde, U20) 37:20; 25 S Misslin (University of Glasgow) 37:21; 26 F Duncan-Morris (University of Aberdeen) 37:54; 27 C Lodwick (University of St Andrews, U20) 38:19; 28 N Pommerening (University of Aberdeen) 40:09; 29 A Saunders (University of Stirling, U20) 40:27; 30 K Watt (University of Strathclyde) 40:48

WELSH INTER-REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, Monmouth, November 19



Women/M65+ (6.15km): 1 L Cooper (Parc BB, W) 23:31; 2 L Marland (Les C, W35) 23:38; 3 F Higginson (B’end, W) 23:59; 4 D Morris (Builth, W35) 24:07; 5 S Howells (Swan, W) 24:25; 6 G Moore (Eryri, W35) 24:37; 7 S Harrison (Swan, W) 24:42; 8 H Oliver (Les C, W) 24:47; 9 C Powell (Newp, W) 24:57; 10 K Beecher (Les C, W40) 24:58; 11 M Owen (Dees, W) 24:59; 12 K Matthews (Chep, W45) 25:01; 13 L Flynn (Les C, W35) 25:04; 14 F Price (Maldwyn, W) 25:12; 15 N Kuiper (CDF Runners, W) 25:16; 16 A Dumayne (Llis, W) 25:18; 17 E Ciesielska (Parc BB, W35) 25:22; 18 L Jones (Les C, W40) 25:29; 19 G Parnell (Newp, W40) 25:45; 20 K Adams (M’mth, W40) 25:47; 21 L Davies (Llis, W) 26:05; 22 A Griffiths (Les C, W) 26:09; 23 R Evans (Card, W) 26:18; 24 H Edwards (Crickhowell RC, W) 26:28; 25 C Walters (Port T, W35) 26:30; 26 E Wookey (Llis, W) 26:34; 27 F Johnson (Ponty, W) 26:38; 28 B Evans (Card, W) 26:42; 29 E Fell (CDF Runners, W) 26:42; 30 K Hinsherwood (Parc BB, W) 26:46



Women: 31 S Bell (Chep, W45) 26:48; 35 S Bulpin (San D, W45) 27:16; 36 T Preece (Parc BB, W40) 27:17; 37 N Morgan (Chep, W55) 27:20; 41 R Davies (Bridgend Athletics, W45) 27:35; 42 J Rees (Builth, W45) 27:37; 52 A Sanford (G’town, W55) 28:10; 54 E Collins (Denb, W60) 28:21; 56 A Harford (Bath, W55) 28:47; 57 L Jeffrey (Chep, W50) 28:48; 125 W Sharpe-Nash (Chep, ans (A’dare, W60) 34:07; 144 B Avery (Chep, W70) 39:22; 146 J Bayliss (Chep, W70) 41:26

M65: 1 M McGeogh (Les C) 28:36; 2 G Mack (Merth) 29:12; 3 M Snell (Eryri) 29:45; 4 C Williams (Parc BB) 30:03; 5 M Tabor (Les C) 30:22

M70: 1 M Cortvriend (P’atyn) 29:27; 2 A Heron (3M) 31:35; 3 K Roberts (Llis) 31:42; 4 P Welbirg (G’town) 31:46

Men (9.53km):

1 C Lewis (Les C) 32:00; 2 T Wood (Eryri) 32:22; 3 D Nazareth (Les C) 32:32; 4 P Matthews (Parc BB, M40) 32:39; 5 A Bull (P’pridd R) 33:17; 6 M Rees (Swan, M35) 33:46; 7 L Cortellese (Swan) 33:50; 8 S Smith (Newp) 33:51; 9 D Coombes (B’end) 34:28; 10 D Bodman (Parc BB) 34:43; 11 J Turner (Swan) 34:49; 12 R Owen (Meir) 34:54; 13 S Williams (Neath) 35:05; 14 S Williams (Neath) 35:05; 15 J Crocker (Parc BB, M40) 35:06; 16 P Hambleton (Les C, M35) 35:11; 17 C Williams (Newp) 35:13; 18 R Matthews (Parc BB, M40) 35:15; 19 O Schiavone (Card, M40) 35:20; 20 C Callaghan (Buck, M45) 35:22; 21 W Turner (Myn) 35:24; 22 S Lewis (Lon Hth, M40) 35:30; 23 J Gomes (Wrex, M40) 35:31; 24 M Grantham (MickMorris) 35:33; 25 B Price-Davies (Brec) 35:35; 26 J Thie (Card, M40) 35:39; 27 C Hudson (Newp) 35:42; 28 M Jennings (MickMorris, M45) 35:49; 29 D Aubrey (Western Tempo) 35:51; 30 A Other 35:52



M45: 3 R Woods (Builth) 35:52

M50: 1 H Evans (Parc BB) 36:23; 2 A Lee (Ponty) 37:40; 3 A Lewis (A’dare) 39:31

M55: 1 M Whyatt (Garst) 36:43; 2 J Wherlock (Llis) 37:02; 3 A Williams (P’broke) 39:17

M60: 1 A Marshall (Chep) 39:19; 2 K Chalke (Pen) 43:18; 3 S Davies (G’town) 43:22



U20 (5.73km):

1 D McCluskey (Maldwyn) 19:57; 2 H Evans (Newp, U17) 20:03; 3 N Vaughan (Eryri, U17) 20:25; 4 R Llewellyn (P’broke) 20:32; 5 A Breeze (Maldwyn, U17) 20:38; 6 F Bruce (Carm, U17) 20:47; 7 D Griffith (Menai) 20:50; 8 C Morgan (Maldwyn, U17) 20:51; 9 J Organ (Brec, U17) 20:55; 10 O George (P’broke) 21:03; 11 F Cullen (Maldwyn, U17) 21:04; 12 B Hughes (Card) 21:11; 13 T Harper-Lloyd (Menai, U17) 21:13; 14 R Phillips (Newp) 21:14; 15 S Davies (Carm, U17) 21:32; 16 I Griffiths (L’nelli) 21:34; 17 J Welsh (Dees, U17) 21:34; 18 I Bowen (Carm, U17) 21:40; 19 C Harold (Card, U17) 21:46; 20 H Riley (Card) 21:53



U15 (3.77km):

1 J Sanders (Card) 12:45; 2 B Sergeant (Eryri) 12:46; 3 M Jenkinson (Menai) 12:48; 4 G Tough (A’dare) 12:52; 5 I Froley (Card) 13:00; 6 L Salvage (Newp) 13:12; 7 J Edwards (Brec) 13:15; 8 A Shiland (Col B) 13:17; 9 T Loynes (Neath) 13:21; 10 E Martin (Dees) 13:29; 11 S Boyce (Card) 13:31; 12 T Davies (Card) 13:31; 13 M Toogood (Carm) 13:32; 14 J Barnett (Carm) 13:36; 15 R Amos (Ysgol Glantaf) 13:38; 16 A Osborne (Card) 13:47; 17 D Mitchel (Dees) 13:52; 18 V Hughes (Newp) 13:53; 19 T Gilbert (Newp) 13:53; 20 D Evans (Newp) 13:58



U13 (2.39km):

1 F Burns (Card) 8:25; 2 L Howard Machado (Card Arch) 8:29; 3 A Evans (Dees) 8:52; 4 J Jenkins (Neath) 8:56; 5 M Watts (Blae G) 8:59; 6 O Welsh (Dees) 9:00; 7 S Silverstone (P’broke) 9:02; 8 J White (Osw) 9:04; 9 W Mackie (A’dare) 9:06; 10 O Emmerson (Card Arch) 9:07; 11 L Davis (Dees) 9:08; 12 J Roberts (Newp) 9:09; 13 L Woodhouse (Neath) 9:12; 14 O Birch (Dees) 9:13; 15 E Rowe (A’dare) 9:18; 16 R Lloyd-Francis (Card) 9:19; 17 Z Campbell (Wrex) 9:19; 18 E Jones (Myn) 9:22; 19 Z Hopkins (Bassaleg School) 9:24; 20 A Williams (L’nelli) 9:26

U11 (1.39km):

1 L Durston (B’end) 4:29; 2 T Cai-Davies (Ysgol y Dderwyn) 4:36; 3 O Phillips (Ysgol Mynydd Bychan) 4:45; 7 T Curtis (Ysgol Bro Ingli, U11W) 4:59; 10 M Phillips (TROTS, U11W) 5:00; 17 M Evans (Carm, U11W) 5:25

U20 women (4.77km):

1 B Bown (Menai, U17) 18:55; 2 M Davies (Swan, U17) 19:15; 3 G Goode (Card) 19:17; 4 C Jones (A’dare, U17) 19:19; 5 C Griffiths (Newp, U17) 19:30; 6 M Griffiths (Maldwyn, U17) 19:40; 7 E White (Carm, U17) 19:44; 8 J Hyland (Canada) 19:44; 9 C Scott (Menai, U17) 19:47; 10 M MacDuff (Bridgend Athletics, U17) 19:52; 11 H Lewis (Card Arch, U17) 20:31; 12 E Davies (Swan) 20:33; 13 H John (P’broke, U17) 20:35; 14 N Reddy (A’dare, U17) 20:43; 15 S Hartley-Green (Swan, U17) 20:51; 16 L Oakenfull (Newp, U17) 20:58; 17 F Mackie (Carm, U17) 21:10; 18 N Jones (Card, U17) 21:22; 19 E Wilcox (Newp) 21:40; 20 K Hooper (L’nelli) 21:46

U15 (3.77km):

1 L Hale (Swan) 13:48; 2 A Doherty (Dees) 14:05; 3 M Hughes (Maldwyn) 14:10; 4 M McCourt (Maldwyn) 14:12; 5 A Thomas (YG Gwyr) 14:19; 6 H Humphreys (Swan) 14:20; 7 A Davies (Swan) 14:24; 8 C Hartley-Green (Swan) 14:29; 9 J Hirst (Dees) 14:32; 10 O Morgan (Cathedral School) 14:36; 11 M Pierce (Swan) 14:40; 12 I Davies (Card) 14:52; 13 S John (Card) 14:56; 14 R Derrick (Card) 14:57; 15 A Williams (Carm) 15:01; 16 R Harries (Card) 15:10; 17 O Kissane (Dees) 15:17; 18 E Parry (Rhym V) 15:27; 19 B Clifford (Celtic Tri) 15:27; 20 O Morgan (Maldwyn) 15:36

U13 (2.39km):

1 B Boyce (Card) 9:04; 2 H Watson (Dees) 9:30; 3 L Codling (Newp) 9:44; 4 T Seguin (Menai) 9:55; 5 E Wright-Nicholas (Rhym V) 9:57; 6 E Owen (Menai) 9:59; 7 T Shelmerdine (Swan) 9:59; 8 I Davies (Card) 10:12; 9 M Foster (TROTS) 10:15; 9 A Adams (Rhon) 10:15; 11 K Evans (Celtic Tri) 10:15; 12 L Rhodes (Llis) 10:18; 13 K Doherty (Dees) 10:21; 14 E Drew (Swan) 10:22; 15 E Roberts (Card) 10:28; 16 L Morgan (Carm) 10:29; 17 A Evans (Celtic Tri) 10:30; 18 P Turton (Newp) 10:33; 19 E Lynock (Carm) 10:34; 20 H Worth (Eryri) 10:35

