Injury forces withdrawal of the world champion after just one event on opening day of European Championships

The headline news on the opening morning of the athletics competition at the European Championships in Munich was the withdrawal of world champion and world record-holder from the decathlon competition.

The Frenchman, who struck gold in Eugene last month, had his right ankle heavily strapped and pulled up towards the end of his 100m heat – the first discipline of the day – and limped away from the finish line after coming seventh in 11.67 (0.7).

“I did a decathlon three weeks ago,” he said, after withdrawing from his pursuit of what would have been a first European decathlon title. “I did everything I could do to be competitive again… it’s hard to stop in front of a crowd like this. I’ll see you next year.”

Mayer had admitted before the event that he was struggling both physically and mentally to rouse himself for another high-profile competition so soon after becoming world champion for the second time. He is also mindful of the fact that he has a global title to defend next year, and a home Olympics in 2024.

“I think mentally is the worst because I’m used to giving everything I have in great condition,” he told olympics.com. “And I gave it all to the championships.

“There is a fight between my brain and my body. There is a part that wants to have the [European] gold and to represent France. I love championships, but my body and my mental [state] don’t match right now.”

Scott Lincoln off to a strong start in the shot

Great Britain’s Scott Lincoln produced his best ever major competition throw to comfortably qualify for this evening’s men’s shot put final. The Commonwealth bronze medallist reached out to 20.64m to finish fifth-furthest during a qualification round which was headed by Serbia’s Armin Sinančević (21.82m).

“The technique’s finally clicking, so I feel like I can push on later tonight,” said Lincoln. “It’s quite an exciting time.

“I’ve been over 20 pretty much all year, dropped under it a couple of times in really bad circumstances. I opened up at the Commonwealths in the first four rounds under 19, and I was kind of confused about it, but started to get in a groove and it’s just pushed me on to start believing that I can actually achieve medals and not just go in to make the numbers up. I want to go in and win a medal.”

