Tonbridge runner equals her 5km PB at Battersea while there is a UK age 14 800m best for Shaikira King in Gillingham and more ultra records

FRIDAY NIGHT 5km UNDER THE LIGHTS, Battersea, London, April 21

In March’s Friday Night Under the Lights 5km Lucy Reid set a PB 15:53 with a 15:52 chip time. This time the Tonbridge athlete matched both times to the second as she was first woman by 10 seconds from Hannah Irwin with Holly Dixon third across the line though Verity Hopkins was a second quicker on gun time in the next wave though Dixon had the marginally better chip time.

Further back, Clare Elms, who is 60 later in the year, set a world age-59 best of 18:28.

Shaun Antell was first man to finish in 14:25 but curiously the next two – Jed Noblett and Luke McCarron – got faster chip times with 14:24.

It was close up front with just nine seconds covering the first 11 which became eight seconds on chip.

A few days after winning a National 12-stage medal for Kent AC, Chris Greenwood, who reaches the M50 age group later this year, ran a time of 15:00 which is equal to Martin Rees’s 20 year-old UK M50 best though Greenwood’s 14:56 chip time puts him in the all-time top 10 in the M45 age group.

Men:

1 Shaun Antell M35 14:25

2 Jed Noblett 14:25

3 Luke McCarron 14:27

4 Tom Butler 14:29

5 Cameron Dockerill Kent 14:29

6 Flurry Grierson Highgate 14:30

7 Hugo Donovan WSEH 14:30

8 Owen Hind Kent 14:31

9 Logan Smith 14:31

10 John Beattie Leeds M35 14:33

11 Sam Bramwell Herne Hill 14:34

12 Timothy Lefroy 14:37

U20: 1 Tom Chandler 14:46; 2 F McGrath 14:53

M45: 1 Chris Greenwood Kent 15:00; 2 Andy Bond Dul 15:42

M50: Ben Paviour Herne H 15:49

M55: 1 Andrew Leach 16:21

Women:

1 Lucy Reid Ton 15:53

2 Hannah Irwin C& C 16:03

3 Verity Hopkins Ton 16:16

4 Holly Dixon Camb H 16:18

5 Yvie Lock 16:23

6 Megan Marchant Camb H 16:31

7 Nancy Scott 16:47

8 Sarah Winstone W35 16:50

9 Ella Burfitt Chelt 16:51

10 Elizabeth Apsley THH 16:58

11 Emily Thompson 17:02

12 Lauren Major 17:15

13 Izzie Shirley U20 17:16

14 Hannah Pullen 17:21

W55: Clare Elms Kent 18:28

CENTURION 100 mile, Bedford, April 22

Winner Dan Lawson set a 100 mile M50 world record of 12:37:10. This improved the previous mark set by Russian, Oleg Karitanov in 2018 of 13:27:07.

His split time at 50 miles of 5:47:01 and his 12-hour distance of 153 941km, are also M50 world bests ,

Tristan Stephenson recorded a men’s M40 UK record for 50 miles with 5:54:07.

Ingrid Lid won the women’s race and set a Norwegian women’s 100-mile record time of 14:13:15 and her 50-mile of 6:22:32 and 12-hour distance of 138.617 km are also national marks.

Men:

1 Dan Lawson 12:37:10 (World M50 100 Mile & 12 Hr, European 50M, GB 6 Hour rec)

2 Luka Videtic SLO 13:35:19 (Slovenian 12 hour & 100M rec)

3 Ciaran Mcaneny 16:17:20

50M: Tristan Stephenson 5:54:07 (UK M40 50M rec)

Women:

1 Ingrid Lid NOR 14:13:15 Norwegian 100 mile, 12 hour & 50 mile

2 Sarah Sawyer 16:43:32

3 Chavet Hills 16:58:01

WALLSEND H TERRY O’GARA MEMORIAL 5km, April 23

Sophie Harris was a clear women’s winner in 16:23 from local Wallsend athlete Danielle Hodgkinson.

Alex Brown was equally dominant in the men’s race.

Men:

1 Alex Brown Morpeth H 14:29

2 Joe Wales Gates H 14:55

3 Chris Coulson Houghton H 14:59=

4 Peter Smallcombe Morpeth H 15:18

5 James Tilley Morpeth H 15:29

Women:

1 Sophie Harris Elswick 16:23

2 Danielle Hodgkinson Walls W35 16:48

3 Holly Waugh NSP 16:49

RUN MALLORY PARK (IncL. LEICS & RUTLAND 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS), Kirkby Mallory, April 23

Overall (5km):

1 D Van Aardt (W&SV, U17) 15:30; 2 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 15:56; 3 P Bradley (Hale, M35) 16:13

M45: 1 R Keal (Notts) 16:19

M50: 1 M Turner (Hale) 16:59

M55: 1 G Lee (Leic C) 17:39

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 18:03

U15: 1 L Paddison (W&SV) 17:07

Women:

1 R Harrison (Linc W) 17:39; 2 K Edwards (Leam, W45) 17:52; 3 J Male (W End) 18:00

W50: 1 A Davies (Chead) 19:48

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trent) 21:56

W65: 1 B Stevens (Red) 22:52; 2 J Davidson (GAC) 23:37

RUNTHROUGH LEE VALLEY VELO PARK, Lee Valley, April 22

Overall (5km):

1 I Matias (M35) 18:02; 2 L Rothwell (C&C, U15) 18:32; 3 F Damptey 19:02



Women:

1 A Killick (L Buzz, U20) 19:12; 2 S Allen (VP&TH) 19:26; 3 T Beales (W40) 20:30



Overall (10km):

1 B Vitaly 36:48; 2 P Allen (TRC, M35) 41:53; 3 D Beatty (M50) 42:21



Women:

1 H Pollard (Newmkt J, W40) 44:23; 2 A Gagliardi (ITA, W40) 50:29; 3 J Davies 50:52



Overall (10M):

1 G Carey 60:29; 2 G Nimwegen (M35) 64:05; 3 S Cresswell (With RC, M50) 67:45



Women:

1 C Ellison (Eal E, W45) 81:00; 2 A O’Hare 81:22; 3 A Anderson 82:31



Overall (HM):

1 D Hobson (St Alb S) 83:20; 2 J Burrows 88:42; 3 B MacK (M40) 90:52



Women:

1 R Studer (W40) 95:35; 2 M Adams (Serp, W35) 96:22; 3 A Fehrenbach 1:40:28

FARM YARD FIVE, Lancaster, April 19

Overall: 1 D Taylor 29:25; 2 M Gaddas 30:57; 3 D Cookson 31:40



Women: 1 R Mewis 38:22; 2 C Shewbridge 39:50; 3 L Kidd 44:15

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km SERIES, Exeter, April 18

Overall:

1 J Pullinger (SWRR) 16:06; 2 D Brooks (Torq M45) 16:14; 3 S Hopton (SWRR) 16:14



M70: 1 J Shapland (Bide) 20:29



Women:

1 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 16:51; 2 M Davis (Newq RR) 17:00; 3 K Knowles (Newq RR) 17:30



W45: 1 K Booth (Taun) 18:19.

W60: 1 C Newman (Exm H) 19:26; 2 J Reay (Exm H) 21:03

U15: 1 P Quinn (Torb) 17:58

BRIGHAM 10km, April 23

Overall:

1 A Holliday (Border) 33;18; 2 J Callis (Leeds) 35:39; 3 P Coon (Salf, M40) 35:46

Women:

1 S Holliday (Cumb, W40) 43:20; 2 T Hodgson (Nether, W40) 45:17; 3 H Davis (Keswick, W55) 45:55

BRIGHOUSE 10km, April 23

Overall:

1 M Holden (M40) 34:47; 2 M Hoyle (M40) 36:36; 3 A Hannay 36:43

M50: 1 M Booth 37:21; 2 M Gyaro 37:56

Women:

1 A Spencer (W50) 40:36; 2 J McGregor-Stead 41:48; 3 J Milnes 44;45

SAND DANCER MT 10km, Gypsies Green. South Shields, April 23

Overall:

1 L Taylor (Sund) 33:31; 2 L Stewart (S Shields, U20) 35:41; 3 M Harcourt (Darl) 36:09

Women:

1 F Smith (Elsw, W45) 41:47; 2 C Guieu (W35) 42:43; 3 C Simpson (S Shields, W45) 43:08

WRAY SCAREROW 10km, Lune Valley, Lancashire, April 23

Overall:

1 J McLeod (Accr, M40) 36:54; 2 A Waddilove 37:04; 3 D Love (Bowland, M40) 37:45

Women:

1 J Armitage (Ilk, W40) 39:37; 2 L Hall (W45) 46:16; 3 H Caulfield (Chor, W40) 47:42

WORTHING SPLASH POINT 5km, West Sussex, April 19

Overall:

1 T Gedin (B&H) 16:56; 2 L Smith 17:06; 3 N Barter (Lancing) 17:19

Women:

1 M Connolly (Vegan) 18:45; 2 B Rye (Lancing, W35) 19:41; 3 S Bastow (Worth, W45) 20:47

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Gillingham, April 23

Shaikira King had a notable winter winning the English National and Midland cross-country titles and finishing runner-up in the CAU Inter Counties and English Schools but her summer could be special too as the 14-year-old took three seconds off of her 800m PB to win the women’s race in 2:06.21 – a UK age 14 best. Now an under-17, King’s mark bettered the age best by Tilly Simpson by just a hundredth of a second. Simpson’s mark remains the UK under-15 record as King is 15 in July.

Charles Crick won the men’s race in 1:50.75.

Men: 800: A: 1 C Crick (Ton) 1:50.75; 3 C Foley (K&P, U20) 1:54.69; 5 E Enser (Brack, U20) 1:55.29. B: 1 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 1:56.10; 5 C Lill (Bas, U17) 1:56.85; 6 J Robinson (S’end, U17) 1:58.99. C: 4 J Scanes (B&B, U15) 2:01.69



Women: 800: A: 1 S King (W&SV, U17) 2:06.21; 3 G Tuesday (Lewes, U17) 2:11.85; 4 A Hedge (St Alb, U20) 2:11.99; 5 A Matthews (M&M, U17) 2:13.78; 6 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U20) 2:14.28

Full results here

MEDWAY & MAIDSTONE AC SUMMER OPEN MEETING, Gillingham, April 23

Mixed events: 100: A1 (0.7): 1 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.75. A2 (0.5): 5 V Redman (Folk, U15) 11.31. B1 (-1.3): 1 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.65; 8 V Redman (Folk, U15) 11.44. 200: r8 (-0.9): 1 D Putnam (B&B) 21.21. 300: r1: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 33.07; 3 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 37.08; 4 M Rothery (M&M, M45) 39.40. 400: r1: 1 D Purton (M&M, U20) 48.23; 2 D Kinlock (Croy) 48.51. 800: r1: 2 S McNally (Dartf, M45) 2:09.14U20: DT: 1 B Duncan (B&B) 40.94



U17: 400H: 1 C West (M&M) 55.23



Women: 400H: 1 J Tappin (TVH) 57.78. JT: 1 L Farley (B&B) 51.51



U13: 70H (1.4): 1 T Junaid-evans (Dartf) 11.66



W65: JT: 1 C Lynch (Swale) 14.25

Full results here

DEVON OPEN 1, Exeter, April 23

Mixed events: 100: r8 (1.1): 1 O Hayes (Torb, U17W) 12.50. r14 (2.8): 1 E Roots (Torb, U20W) 12.29. HJ: B: 1 E Isaias (Ply, U20W) 1.66. DT: 2 C Petty (N Dev, M70) 27.83



U20 men: DT: 1 B Crosby (Taun) 41.32



U17: 400: 1 N Maczugowski (Ply) 50.44. 100H (2.2): 1 J Taylor (Exe) 13.32. 400H: 1 N Maczugowski (Ply) 56.02



Women: 400: 1 E Bonnett (Yeov O, W35) 60.00. HT: 1 H Gellatly (Ply) 48.17



U20: 400H: 1 H Ulvede (N Abb) 64.71

Full results here

SWANSEA HARRIERS AC OPEN MEETING, Swansea, April 23

Mixed events: HJ: B: 1 S Davies (Swan, U20) 2.00. PV: A: 1 T Davies (Swan, U15) 2.85; 2 L Roberts (L’nelli, U15W) 2.50. B: 1 E Bryden (WSEH) 4.40; 2 I Hosgood (Swan) 4.30; 3 C Shuall (Swan, U17) 3.60; 4 G Price (Swan, M55) 3.60; 7 A Beynon (Swan, U17W) 2.80. LJ: A: 1 B Morgan (Carm, U15W) 5.33/1.5. TJ: 4 A McKinty (Orangegrove, U20W) 11.38/1.6

Men: DT: 1 P Roberts (Swan, M50) 37.33

U20: HT: 1 S Thomas (Neath) 44.52; 2 C Richardson (A’dare) 44.02



U17: 100H (-1.9): 1 C Eley (Newp) 13.83. SP: 1 L Jones (Swan) 13.78. JT: 1 L Jones (Swan) 49.81



Women: DT: 1 L Harris (Swan, U20) 41.15

U17: HT: 1 A Mitchell (Neath, U15) 39.11; 2 S Haeney (Neath, U15) 38.60

Full results here

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED MEETINGS, Watford, April 19

Olympic 1500m runner Revee Walcott-Nolan ran 2:04.64 in a mixed 800m.

Mixed events: 400: r4: 1 A Beck (Win, U20) 48.90. 800: r11: 3 A Hedge (St Alb, U20W) 2:14.16. r12: 4 L Unwin (Reig, U17W) 2:12.10; 8 N Wynn (WG&EL, U15W) 2:13.62; 9 N Sewell (Have, U20W) 2:14.25. r14: 6 R Walcott-Nolan (Lut, W) 2:04.64; 11 K Mhlanga (Herts P, W) 2:06.18. r15: 1 A Pinder (Chilt, U17) 1:59.52. r16: 3 S Stapley (Reig, U17) 1:56.55. r17: 3 M Waterworth (Phoe, U20) 1:54.13. r6: 1 J Davis (Lut, U13) 2:18.98. 3000: r1: 8 N Hughes (Chilt, M50) 9:58.89; 10 E Loosley (C&C, U20W) 10:01.38; 11 M Hughes (Chilt, U20W) 10:02.92; 12 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17W) 10:05.29; 16 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 10:11.74; 17 M Barker (Have, U20W) 10:12.78; 18 B Homer (W&SV, U20W) 10:13.14; 19 J Leggate (C&C, U20W) 10:14.34; 21 A Fearn (W&SV, U17W) 10:22.87; 24 K Webb (Mil K, U15W) 10:44.67; 25 S Chapman (Mil K, U15W) 10:46.48; 26 L Webb (Mil K, U15W) 10:47.03. r2: 1 A Riley (B&H, U20) 8:36.35; 6 H Sheffield (Stroud, U17) 8:46.46; 16 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 9:03.44; 19 N Homer (W&SV, U15) 9:06.75

