New app gives deeper insights with EvoLab updates, adds navigation to the PACE 2, price adjustments, integrations and more

COROS Wearables Inc., makers of GPS sports wearables and training software, this month announced the launch of its new mobile app, more accurate and detailed EvoLab stats, new watch firmware and new API integrations with Google Health Connect, Intervals, and HRV4Training. The company also announced a price adjustment and credit offer of its APEX 2 models to offset the fluctuational change of the USD.

In its ‘biggest app upgrade to date’, COROS has redesigned its mobile companion app, which now features four simple pages, Progress, Activities, Explore, and Profile. As well as many standout features, there is a new Explore Page which includes an In-App Route Builder allowing users to draw, edit, erase, and download custom routes for runs, cycles, and more.

Users can add Waypoints to routes; save locations from both on the app and directly from the watch, and the Map Manager allows you to download/delete maps on your watch directly from within the COROS app with the APEX 2/Pro, and VERTIX 2 watches.

As well as the app, COROS has also released major updates to EvoLab, making it even more accurate in measuring benchmark fitness metrics. The update also makes it significantly easier to access EvoLab data and adds new Running Fitness and Training Status scores while also offering new tests like a guided Running Fitness Test and Resting HR Test.

Perhaps one of the best releases in this firmware update is the addition of breadcrumb navigation for the PACE 2. COROS’ CEO Lewis Wu said: “We know that to get the most out of road training, you require navigation. This update brings greater convenience for road athletes and increases the market value of the PACE 2 far beyond what our competitor can offer. By offering this update, we can also allow our users to benefit from the new Explore Page and route builder.”

COROS ha also adjusted the retail prices of its APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro watches in the markets using the following currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD.

Due to recent updates to the USD currency exchange rate, Wu said: “We feel it’s right to adjust our pricing to make our products more competitive and to pass those savings on to our consumers.” To check if you’re eligible and for instructions on how to apply, please review the guidelines here.

COROS says this update also includes support for (1) Google Health Connect. Android/COROS Users can now access Peloton, WeightWatchers, MyFitnessPal, Google Fit, and more through the COROS and Google Health Connect API. (2) Support for HRV4Training, offering insights to help quantify stress, better balance training and lifestyle, and improve performance. As well as (3) Support for Intervals.icu, Dangelo, and Fourth Frontier.

Firmware as part of this release is available now for users to download through Mid-May when it is expected to have been fully rolled out to all users. Some items, such as API integrations and some firmware features, are in the closing beta stages however, it is expected that everything will be fully operational by Mid-May.