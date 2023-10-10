Leeds’ men claim victory while AFD complete women’s one-two at Sutton Park

English Road Running Association National Relays, Sutton Park, West Midlands, October 7

On a day when the unseasonal Autumn weather continued, temperatures reached 24 degrees centigrade by the time the racing finished as City of Leeds and Aldershot, Farnham and District took the men’s and women’s senior races respectively.

In the junior events, Chelmsford won two titles as the other four were spread around. Overall, Aldershot collected six podium team medals.

Men

City of Leeds repeated their 2019 victory to unseat Aldershot, winners over the two previous years, and their intention was clear from the start.

Running the first 5.84km stage, Linton Taylor led from the start and down through the first loop before setting off up the long hill to the top of the lap.

It was Highgate’s Jacob Allen who took over up the slope and stayed ahead to the end with a 16:58 split as York’s Angus McMillan (17:12) and Reading’s Jonny Davies (17:14) followed him home.

“I took the lead after the corner but I had the summer off so wanted to test myself then push hard off the long hill,” Allen said.

Graham Rush moved the eventual winners up to second on stage two, despite being passed by Birchfield’s Midland fastest lap runner Omar Ahmed, who scythed through 37 other teams to the lead. His leg of 16:34 was the fastest of the afternoon.

Leeds maintained second place on stage three but again had to concede to a faster runner. This time it was Rory Leonard who built on his fastest lap in the Northern Relays to give the lead to Morpeth.

“I’ve done 90 miles this week and I looked at the all-time list and think I’ve gone ninth [individually],” said Leonard, who clocked 16:38 for his leg.

However, it was actually seventh by the close of play, behind course specialist Chris Davies’ 16:25 from 2003.

Leeds stabilised with John Beattie, who crossed the line with Cambridge & Coleridge’s Jack Gray, who had closed rapidly with a 17:11 split.

Then it was Phil Sesemann, in heavy marathon training, who took them to a 51-second lead, over Cambridge & Coleridge on stage four, as Aldershot, who had been making steady progress went third through James Dargan.

Sesemann is planning to run the Valencia marathon in December and is currently running 120 miles per week but, as ever, he gave his all before collapsing to the ground.

Oliver Lockley kept Leeds ahead on the penultimate lap but was closed down by a 17:01 leg from Cambridge’s World Road Running Championships mile runner-up Callum Elson as Dylan Evans moved up for Shaftesbury.

The glory leg went to Leeds’ Richard Allen but he had to be wary of a rapidly closing English national junior champion Will Barnicoat, who cut the margin to just 10 seconds after a second-fastest overall split of 16:36, while Jonathan Escalante-Phillips slipped past Shaftesbury’s Jamie Dee to secure third for Cambridge & Coleridge after a 17:15 stint.

“I couldn’t lose that and felt better in the second half. It’s good to get a winning team together,” Allen said.

Barnicoat added: “I felt good but couldn’t see him (Allen) and I was in no man’s land.”

Ahmed’s time is fifth in the all-time Sutton Park rankings and Barnicoat’s was sixth.

Deep in the field, Belgrave Harriers threw in a final lap from Australian Olympian Stewart McSweyn, who has clocked 3:29.51 for 1500m. He notched up a 16:35 split. However, word had spread early in the day about the likelihood of a problem concerning his UK residency.

Knowing this, the referee advised that they would be disqualified but the Belgrave team manager decided to run the 12:56.50 5000m athlete anyway. They added that they were not initially aware of any problem as he had been registered late in September. He said the entry was an oversight on the technicalities of the rules, so McSweyn subsequently didn’t appear in the results.

70 teams finished and two were disqualified.

Men (6×5.847km): 1 Leeds 1:44:36 (L Taylor (4) 17:20, G Rush (2) 17:38, J Beattie (2) 17:39, P Sesemann (1) 17:03, O Lockley (1) 17:35, R Allen (1) 17:21); 2 AFD 1:44:46 (T Renshaw (26) 18:03, B Bradley (6) 17:14, J O’Connell (4) 17:43, J Dargan (3) 17:32, J Morwood (4) 17:38, W Barnicoat (2) 16:36); 3 Cambridge & Coleridge 1:44:52 (N Shreeve (19) 17:48, T Keen (8) 17:38, J Gray (3) 17:11, D Jones (4) 17:59, C Elson (2) 17:01, J Escalante-Philips (3) 17:15); 4 Shaftesbury 1:46:06 (T Butler (13) 17:42, H Dover (15) 18:11, J Dempsey (6) 17:19, K Clements (5) 17:24, D Evans (3) 17:29, J Dee (4) 18:01); 5 Morpeth 1:46:14 (F Brodie (15) 17:43, O Devere (19) 18:13, R Leonard (1) 16:38, L McCourt (2) 17:54, W Cork (5) 18:15, C Avery (5) 17:31); 6 Hercules Wimbledon 1:46:56 (H Silverstein (29) 18:06, A Penney (9) 17:28, S McCallum (7) 17:40, J Cornish (7) 17:41, D Cliffe (6) 17:57, C Eastaugh (6) 18:04); 7 Highgate 1:47:16 (J Allen (1) 16:58, R Brown (3) 18:06, A Lepretre (5) 18:02, R Poolman (6) 17:45, T Fawden (7) 18:09, R Wilson (7) 18:16); 8 Bedford & C 1:48:14 (S Willis (20) 17:50, N Campion (7) 17:36, M Bray (9) 18:29, J Goodwin (8) 17:41, E Blythman (8) 18:15, S Winters (8) 18:23); 9 Tonbridge 1:48:28 (C Chambers (51) 18:42, S Strange (37) 18:09, C Gibbens (23) 18:05, J Kingston (9) 17:02, C De’Ath (9) 18:16, W Beeston (9) 18:14); 10 BRAT 1:48:36 (H Brocklehurst (34) 18:11, J Tuffin (14) 17:38, J McGraw (21) 18:58, C Davis (11) 17:39, A Peacock (10) 17:53, J Stolberg (10) 18:17); 11 Guildford & Godalming 1:49:00 (T Foster (37) 18:15, D Wallis (41) 18:45, D Maud (33) 18:32, J Sanderson (22) 17:55, C Reilly (12) 17:57, A Coley-Maud (11) 17:36); 12 Bristol & West 1:49:02 (J Millar (7) 17:24, A Stewart (17) 18:30, D Studley (12) 18:23, J Thewlis (14) 18:36, O Jones (13) 18:32, B Robinson (12) 17:37); 13 Liverpool 1:49:06 (D Devine (24) 17:57, D Naylor (21) 18:18, T Rogerson (16) 18:22, L McCay (15) 18:22, J Horman (17) 18:37, M Jackson (13) 17:30); 14 Western Tempo 1:49:11 (D Owen (28) 18:06, D James (25) 18:21, J Bancroft (18) 18:14, M Nelson (16) 18:20, M Brunnock (11) 18:22, D Gillett (14) 17:48); 15 Hallamshire 1:49:12 (D Haworth (10) 17:40, J McCrae (11) 18:06, J Bartlett (10) 18:17, D Lewis (21) 19:23, T Power (16) 18:07, E Brown (15) 17:39); 16 Leeds 1:49:23 (F Hutchinson (47) 18:35, M Grieve (36) 18:09, M Abshir (30) 18:39, J Woodcock-Shaw (24) 18:22, J Hall (19) 17:57, J Sagar (16) 17:41); 17 Hercules W B 1:50:00 (A Walton (41) 18:21, T Jervis (26) 18:06, G Mallett (22) 18:22, C Wyllie (17) 18:15, E Mallett (14) 18:25, R Boorman (18) 18:31); 18 Birchfield 1:50:17 (E Banks (38) 18:16, O Ahmed (1) 16:34, J Bennett (13) 19:33, D Swain (20) 18:54, J Vaughan (22) 18:43, M Scarsbrook (19) 18:17); 19 Brighton & Hove 1:50:21 (T Tarragano (6) 17:23, N Dawson (12) 18:24, J Turner (15) 18:40, J Hobbs (13) 18:25, K Barnes (15) 18:39, M Grindrod (20) 18:50); 20 Cambridge & Coleridge B 1:50:23 (J Stanton-Stock (27) 18:04, T Bridger (23) 18:13, N Mapperley (14) 18:07, M Bartram (19) 18:49, M Gilbert (21) 18:38, I Morgan (21) 18:32); 21 Herne H 1:50:33 (L Laylee (39) 18:18, B Dewar (27) 18:10, D Shaw (19) 18:16, S Bramwell (10) 17:35, M Cummings (18) 19:22, A Clarke (22) 18:52); 22 Radley 1:51:13 (R Miell-Ingram (11) 17:41, Q Miell-Ingram (20) 18:19, B Cumberland (26) 19:02, J Cumberland (37) 19:49, O Conway (29) 18:20, A Miell-Ingram (23) 18:02); 23 Norwich 1:51:15 (S Stevens (42) 18:21, H Jonas (48) 18:58, J White (29) 17:55, J Ocal (30) 19:06, D Adams (25) 18:23, H Smith (24) 18:32); 24 City of York 1:51:29 (A McMillan (2) 17:12, T Shaw (4) 17:53, J Tucker (8) 18:29, A Bateman (18) 19:33, M Bolland-Cage (24) 19:35, T Stratton (25) 18:47); 25 AFD B 1:51:32 (A Pointon (18) 17:47, O Emment (43) 19:19, M Pickering (48) 19:22, J Blacknell (34) 18:14, S Eglen (23) 17:53, L Stone (26) 18:57); 26 Salford 1:51:50 (T Cornthwaite (33) 18:10, T Hodgson (32) 18:30, H Wakefield (38) 19:08, K Darcy (31) 18:33, O Cook (30) 18:57, S Hopkins (27) 18:32); 27 Kent 1:51:53 (D Dibaba (50) 18:40, R Sesemann (33) 18:00, C Dockerill (24) 18:19, J Simmonds (23) 18:33, J Hartley (27) 19:16, J Boustead (28) 19:05); 28 Notts 1:51:54 (J Holland (54) 18:48, G Phillips (47) 18:29, M Williams (47) 19:11, T Hartley (42) 19:09, A Watson (32) 17:46, S Spencer (29) 18:31); 29 Reading 1:51:57 (J Davies (3) 17:14, J Rennie (5) 18:01, L Jolly (11) 18:50, J Lyne (12) 18:32, C Parker (20) 19:07, M Kunov (30) 20:13); 30 Swindon 1:52:04 (B Lines (48) 18:36, H Woods (45) 18:38, F Hart (42) 18:59, S Byrne (27) 17:50, I Mould (31) 19:17, M Woodward (31) 18:44); 31 VP&TH 1:52:42 (A Millbery (32) 18:09, P Martelletti (39) 18:44, T Brookes (34) 18:47, G Divall (40) 19:27, J Walker (36) 18:50, J Dale (32) 18:45); 32 Vale Royal 1:52:46 (C Perry (12) 17:42, R Moore (16) 18:12, S Whitehead (28) 19:08, W Ashfield (25) 18:55, A Doyle (26) 18:49, M Rowlinson (33) 20:00); 33 Rugby & N 1:52:48 (J Lay (9) 17:39, A Wright (10) 18:01, N Bennett (20) 19:06, M Everett (29) 19:31, J Comerford (33) 19:08, L Starr (34) 19:23); 34 London Heathside 1:53:01 (J Young (36) 18:14, T Archer (40) 18:40, G Tomlinson-Smith (32) 18:36, M Rallison (28) 18:37, A Woldegiorgis (39) 20:01, K Seyed (35) 18:53); 35 Blackburn 1:53:06 (M Ramsden (5) 17:21, L Betts (18) 18:34, B Makin (37) 19:53, T Raynes (32) 18:44, S Hodkinson (41) 19:41, B Fish (36) 18:53); 36 Morpeth B 1:53:10 (G Lowry (43) 18:24, S Hancox (28) 18:07, P Winkler (25) 18:29, M Briggs (35) 19:49, L Roche (40) 19:21, J Tilley (37) 19:00); 37 Ealing Southall & Middlesex 1:53:25 (E Ahmed (44) 18:28, M Hashi (29) 18:08, K Tung (40) 19:31, T Hole (39) 18:47, O Way (35) 19:01, J Taylor-Caldwell (39) 19:30); 38 Mansfield 1:53:28 (A Hampson (22) 17:54, P Wright (24) 18:24, J Bailey (27) 18:44, K Watson (26) 18:59, B Burnham (37) 19:57, D Nugent (40) 19:30); 39 Belgrave 1:54:00 (F Dyer (55) 18:50, L Kempson (58) 19:12, E Molloy (49) 18:40, C Wood (45) 19:04, C Whelan (43) 18:48, C McNally (41) 19:26); 40 Cornwall 1:54:12 (E Mitchell (63) 19:21, S Goodchild (52) 18:19, J Gray (58) 20:24, J Rowe (50) 18:13, C Jones (42) 18:04, L Rowe (42) 19:51); 41 T Bath 1:54:19; 42 Newham & Essex Beagles 1:54:36; 43 Thames Valley 1:55:09; 44 Rossendale 1:55:15; 45 Sale 1:55:31; 46 Border 1:55:41; 47 Liverpool B 1:56:02; 48 Rotherham 1:56:43; 49 Coventry Godiva 1:57:11; 50 Liverpool PS 1:57:11

Fastest: Ahmed 16:34; Barnicoat 16:36; Leonard 16:38; Allen 16:58; Elson 17:01; Kingston 17:02

U17 men

Chelmsford confirmed their status as a solid young athletes’ club and, with the same three-man squad that secured Southern victory, won narrowly from Cambridge & Coleridge.

After a steady start they advanced to third on stage two through Joseph Grange’s 11:41 before clubmate Sam Plummer matched his time on the final 2.88km leg for a ten-second victory over Cambridge & Coleridge with City of Norwich a distant third.

Their times were equal fifth fastest behind the top four opening stage runners. There, it was former English national under-15 cross country champion Alden Collier who dominated with an 11:29 time for his new club Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow.

“That’s a good indicator for the coming season,” he said.

Behind, Ewan Busfield, Owen Smith and Ewan Taylor, for second placed Cambridge & Coleridge followed as Collier’s time was the fourth-fastest ever over this lap.

U17 (3×2.88km): 1 Chelmsford 35:38 (G Martin (16) 12:16, J Grange (3) 11:41, S Plummer (1) 11:41); 2 Cambridge & Coleridge 35:48 (E Taylor (4) 11:39, G Christmas (1) 12:11, L Conway (2) 11:58); 3 Norwich 36:23 (Z Dunne (15) 12:15, M Clark (5) 12:00, W Percival (3) 12:08); 4 Sutton & District 36:31 (T Cloves (35) 12:39, E Newell (13) 12:04, A Lennon (4) 11:48); 5 Derby 36:32 (E Busfield (2) 11:34, L Powell (2) 12:21, D Muskos (5) 12:37); 6 WSEH 36:42 (A Collier (1) 11:29, S Toqeer (4) 12:37, C Welch (6) 12:36); 7 Cheltenham 36:43 (T Gavin (14) 12:08, S Wilson (8) 12:16, D Martin (7) 12:19); 8 Highgate 36:49 (T Chadwick (11) 12:04, A Mulvihill (7) 12:16, F Kent (8) 12:29); 9 Birchfield 36:53 (A Burgess (7) 11:46, J Bradley (9) 12:41, P Harrison (9) 12:26); 10 Preston 36:57 (M Clark (5) 11:42, E Chadwick (16) 13:08, M Fraser (10) 12:07); 11 Tonbridge 37:00 (J Hunt (28) 12:29, J Hunt (11) 12:12, H Fraser (11) 12:19); 12 Vale Royal 37:08 (R Bowden (32) 12:32, T Taylor (15) 12:16, R Price (12) 12:20); 13 Norwich B 37:10 (M Parsley (23) 12:25, T Ash (12) 12:17, M Rose-Brown (13) 12:28); 14 Blackheath & Bromley 37:20 (J Starvis (24) 12:26, J Brooks (22) 12:41, A Middleton (14) 12:13); 15 Salford 37:34 (A Simons (13) 12:06, B Burton (14) 12:40, J Barber (15) 12:48); 16 Sale 37:35 (F Goddard (22) 12:25, J O’Brien (27) 12:58, F Day (16) 12:12); 17 Morpeth 37:38 (J Close (33) 12:36, O Tomlinson (28) 12:48, E Kelso (17) 12:14); 18 AFD 37:41 (O Smith (3) 11:35, A Rattray (10) 12:53, B Everingham (18) 13:13); 19 Rugby & Northampton 37:49 (M Collins (10) 12:02, J Palmer (20) 13:01, N Lamb (19) 12:46); 20 Shaftesbury 37:51 (A O’Gorman (12) 12:05, J Clement (23) 13:03, R Gayer (20) 12:43); 21 Blackburn 37:55 (B Stratton (19) 12:21, O Gill (25) 12:54, D Smith (21) 12:40); 22 Rotherham 37:57 (J Hughes (8) 11:50, J Williams (21) 13:13, W Platts (22) 12:54); 23 Chiltern 37:59 (A Hughes (6) 11:45, I Jessop-Tranter (6) 12:33, D Munn (23) 13:41); 24 N Somerset 38:06 (B Collins (21) 12:23, P Hipkiss (24) 12:46, R Wadey (24) 12:57); 25 Wreake & Soar V 38:09 (L Paddison (45) 13:02, J Llewellyn (31) 12:43, H Dadd (25) 12:24); 26 City of York 38:13 (I Stabler (26) 12:27, W Hardy (32) 13:22, C McAndrew (26) 12:24); 27 Tonbridge B 38:16 (M Bridger (40) 12:52, C Prendergast (34) 13:03, T Bawtree (27) 12:21); 28 BRAT 38:21 (J Price (18) 12:20, N Vanmourik (30) 13:18, G Astbury (28) 12:43); 29 Tonbridge 38:22 (T Beghein (17) 12:19, S Smialowski (26) 12:57, G Bishop (29) 13:06); 30 Bedford & County 38:33 (T Beale (30) 12:31, I Mitchell (29) 12:54, M Kotrys (30) 13:08); 31 Herne H 39:01 (W Wilson (65) 13:38, K Sriskandarajah (35) 12:25, A Wilson (31) 12:58); 32 Bedford & County B 39:04 (O Wilson (48) 13:05, C Barnes (41) 13:13, L Devlin (32) 12:46); 33 Warriors Pentathlon 39:07 (O Kearney (29) 12:30, J Barnes (37) 13:38, S Clarke (33) 12:59); 34 Liverpool 39:10 (M Webster (25) 12:26, O Kewley (17) 12:28, D Adams (34) 14:16); 35 Bromsgrove & Redditch 39:17 (W Pridden (9) 11:58, W Hembry (18) 12:58, S Mayne (35) 14:21); 36 AFD B 39:19 (O Russell (42) 12:59, R Herd (33) 12:53, M Hibbins (36) 13:27); 37 Norwich C 39:22 (J Dorbin (43) 12:59, H Ashton (42) 13:22, S Yellop (37) 13:01); 38 Trafford 39:29 (J Hutchinson (39) 12:49, D Partington (43) 13:42, C Stanway (38) 12:58); 39 Westbury 39:37 (T Cummins (31) 12:32, H Watson (47) 14:10, T Darton (39) 12:55); 40 Exeter 39:56 (M Falle (46) 13:03, R Dafforn (53) 14:01, O Morris (40) 12:52); 41 Rotherham B 40:00; 42 Birchfield B 40:01; 43 Salford B 40:0; 44 C&C B 40:03; 45 Blackburn B 40:18; 46 Banbury 40:20; 47 S&SH 40:38; 48 City of York B 40:39; 49 Lincoln Wellington 40:40

Fastest: Collier 11:29; Busfield 11:34; O Smith 11:35; Taylor 11:39; Grange/Plummer 11:41

71 teams finished.

U15 boys

Blackheath & Bromley had to thank Joesph Scanes for their victory after a final lap 11:44 for the same young athletes’ lap that wound up as the quickest of the age group. It was also an under-15 course record, beating Adam Hickey’s 11:53 from 2003 and the Blackheath total time was also a course best.

“He was slowing up the hill but tried to hold me, then I got him just before the lake,” said Scanes, talking about his rival for top spot.

Wreake & Soar Valley had gone ahead on stage two thanks to Sam Collins before Scanes sealed it. Trafford took third after Pio Aron’s 21-place gain on stage two was followed by Finlay Dobson-Emmas’ anchor.

That advance was bettered by Leamington’s Archie Lane who gained 40 spots to 17th with a second best 12:07.

Earlier it had been Evan Grime who ‘won’ the first stage for Salford with a leg of 12:11.

U15 (3×2.88km): 1 Blackheath & B 36:53 (J Hill (3) 12:16, L Elmqvist (2) 12:53, J Scanes (1) 11:44); 2 Wreake & Soar V 37:23 (N Homer (8) 12:26, S Collins (1) 12:23, J Tyrrell (2) 12:34); 3 Trafford 37:56 (T Ye (24) 13:00, P Aron (3) 12:17, F Dobson-Emmas (3) 12:39); 4 Havering 38:06 (F McLaren (10) 12:37, S Sweeney (11) 13:21, F Rowe (4) 12:08); 5 Exeter 38:37 (R Barclay-Watt (5) 12:21, O Purchase (5) 13:10, J Forty (5) 13:06); 6 AFD 38:44 (D Orbell (13) 12:46, B Rivero-Stevenet (6) 12:46, L Shattock (6) 13:12); 7 Tonbridge 38:46 (B Catchpole (15) 12:47, P Fitzmaurice (7) 12:49, C Warren (7) 13:10); 8 Trafford 38:53 (A White (17) 12:49, E Lewis (13) 13:16, A Greenwood (8) 12:48); 9 Southport Waterloo 39:04 (W Delamere (6) 12:22, L McCormick (9) 13:26, C Still (9) 13:16); 10 Charnwood 39:07 (J Adkin (22) 12:56, O Lockton (10) 12:58, M Muddle (10) 13:13); 11 Herne H m39:13 (T Clerkin (20) 12:51, J Clements-Nash (21) 13:41, C Holmes (11) 12:41); 12 Rotherham 39:22 (M Bacon (11) 12:38, B Hughes (19) 13:52, A Bedford (12) 12:52); 13 Sale 39:30 (A Fraser (4) 12:20, L O’brien (4) 13:04, D Oakes (13) 14:06); 14 Shaftesbury 39:48 (E Phillips (37) 13:18, J Morris (27) 13:32, A Phillips (14) 12:58); 15 Chiltern 39:57 (A Suleyman (29) 13:09, J Holdsworth (22) 13:33, I Collier (15) 13:15); 16 Wirral 39:59 (J Chapman (26) 13:03, M Harty (36) 14:01, M Phelan (16) 12:55); 17 Leamington 40:00 (J Mothersdale (54) 14:04, A Lane (14) 12:07, K Halsey (17) 13:49); 18 North Somerset 40:01 (J Finch (48) 13:40, J Bennett (28) 13:14, L Darlington (18) 13:07); 19 Huntingdonshire 40:03 (O Loveday (23) 12:59, O Albone (20) 13:32, E Locke (19) 13:32); 20 Cheltenham 40:05 (T Wightman (39) 13:19, R Haines (31) 13:39, P Paul (20) 13:07); 21 Wreake B 40:06 (S Ball (30) 13:10, K Gilbody (24) 13:34, E McKittrick (21) 13:22); 22 Tonbridge B 40:13 (E Prendergast (38) 13:18, J Petrie (15) 12:57, O Graffin (22) 13:58); 23 Blackheath & BB 40:15 (N Clark (35) 13:15, D Horgan (18) 13:12, B O’Grady (23) 13:48); 24 Trafford C 40:17 (T Austin (19) 12:50, B Cavanagh-Aguilera (16) 13:33, O Gascoine (24) 13:54); 25 Wolverhampton & B 40:22 (S Thursfield (27) 13:04, W Hughes (17) 13:23, J Burdish (25) 13:55); 26 Cambridge & C 40:27 (A Johnson (34) 13:15, E Bowstead (30) 13:42, R Buchallet (26) 13:30); 27 Derby 40:31 (L Fairey (47) 13:36, O Blake (29) 13:19, H Tatham (27) 13:36); 28 Bristol & West 40:37 (B Colclough (31) 13:10, M McKinstry (34) 13:50, O Ohallorhan (28) 13:37); 29 Brentwood 40:42 (J Hearn (41) 13:20, Z Thomas (26) 13:27, M Delea (29) 13:55); 30 Stoke 40:43 (A Elliott (9) 12:34, M Loton (8) 13:05, M Cook (30) 15:04); 31 Cambridge & C B 40:44 (E Jennings (53) 14:02, S McDonald (45) 13:39, H Pearson (31) 13:03); 32 WG&EL 40:45 (H Stockill (7) 12:24, D Arnold (12) 13:37, A Smith (32) 14:44); 33 Telford 40:54 (S Bagshaw (45) 13:29, R Brown (39) 13:45, L Howard (33) 13:40); 34 Blackburn 40:56 (H Ward (40) 13:20, J Wood (37) 13:45, A Rothwell (34) 13:51); 35 Bedford & C 40:58 (A Henderson (33) 13:12, F Bent (40) 14:03, H Scott (35) 13:43); 36 Reading 41:18 (N Chenchery (57) 14:10, E Hily (44) 13:31, S Weeks (36) 13:37); 37 Stratford B 41:24 (T Fisher (43) 13:24, W Hovell (41) 13:54, A Williamson (37) 14:06); 38 Rugby & N m41:31 (F Harris (25) 13:01, J Styring (43) 14:40, J Twining (38) 13:50); 39 Tonbridge C 41:42 (W Bachelor (32) 13:12, O Lester (42) 14:29, S Galliard (39) 14:01); 40 Wreake C 41:46; 41 WSEH 41:49; 42 Burton 42:07; 43 Bromsgrove 42:09; 44 Herne H B 42:24; 45 Cambridge & C C 42:34; 46 Kettering 42:40; 47 Liverpool 42:50; 48 Chiltern B 42:52; 49 Portsmouth 42:52; 50 Norwich 42:57

Fastest: Scanes 12:01; A Lane (Leam) 12:07; F Rowe (Hav’g) 12:08; Grime 12:11; E Withnall (Burt) 12:14; Hill 12:16

73 teams finished

U13 boys

The first race away had been the under-13 boys’ event and Swindon’s line-up took the win despite having none of the fastest times.

It had been Cambridge’s Harry Cantell who had taken the first stage in 13:16, a time that was to hold as second-best ahead of Wreake & Soar Valley’s Kieran James’ 13:20.

Finlay Byrne then moved Swindon ahead mid-race after a tussle for the lead, before Jesse Bryant finished the job.

There was a final stage charge from North Somerset, as Oliver Finch gained 11 places at the death with the fastest under-13 time of 13:13.

U13 (3×2.88km): 1 Swindon 41:21 (J Mayneord (7) 13:43, F Byrne (1) 13:38, J Bryant (1) 14:00); 2 N Somerset 41:39 (J Wadey (10) 13:49, E Stoate (12) 14:37, O Finch (2) 13:13); 3 Portsmouth 41:49 (J Klepacz (8) 13:45, L Degiovanni (2) 13:38, J Tildesley (3) 14:26); 4 WSEH 42:00 (T Bainbridge (6) 13:41, J Brooker (3) 13:45, T Fay (4) 14:34); 5 Liverpool 42:01 (P Herring (11) 13:51, S Rung (6) 14:06, L Guyett (5) 14:04); 6 Wolverhampton & B 42:11 (R Hawley (3) 13:33, T Ulfig (4) 14:15, J Yang (6) 14:23); 7 Warriors Pentathlon 42:50 (O Oswick (4) 13:35, N Glascotttull (7) 14:29, C Bibby (7) 14:46); 8 Wirral 42:57 (F Reese (14) 13:55, T Smout (9) 14:16, F Marsden (8) 14:46); 9 Preston 43:05 (A Yates (20) 14:14, S Bates (10) 14:00, J Turner (9) 14:51); 10 WSEH B 43:08 (A Evans (15) 14:00, A Charles (11) 14:25, B Hilliar (10) 14:43); 11 Blackheath & B 43:14 (J Bunn (31) 14:46, J Martin (22) 15:03, Z Kelman (11) 13:25); 12 Shaftesbury 43:15 (E Pascal (12) 13:53, E Moss (17) 15:10, X Reese (12) 14:12); 13 Wreake & Soar V 43:22 (K James (2) 13:20, E Rudkin (8) 14:48, C Adkins (13) 15:14); 14 Shrewsbury 43:23 (O Adams (5) 13:37, H Marston-Jones (5) 14:18, C Stuart (14) 15:28); 15 Chelmsford 43:53 (C Norris (38) 15:14, F Ferman (15) 13:36, K Fakazi (15) 15:03); 16 Liverpool B 43:56 (S Lambert (16) 14:04, C Finch (16) 14:56, M Myles (16) 14:56); 17 Kettering 44:24 (J Spavins (19) 14:13, O Smith (19) 14:56, R Davey (17) 15:15);18 Portsmouth AC ‘B’ 45:04 (T Baker (32) 14:55, L Cunningham (26) 15:21, O Cameron (18) 14:48); 19 Bristol & W 45:07 (C Skidmore (43) 15:37, T Redfern (31) 15:21, F Rogers (19) 14:09); 20 Rossendale 45:29 (H Hopkinson (25) 14:28, Z Williams (27) 15:56, C Dobson (20) 15:05); 21 Notts 45:33 (J Groves (28) 14:30, H Sayers (25) 15:45, H Sinski (21) 15:18); 22 Tonbridge 45:35 (L Szumilewicz (27) 14:30, J Rogers (20) 15:02, S Mottram (22) 16:03); 23 Royal Sutton Coldfield 45:46 (M Randhawa (21) 14:17, O Alsop (14) 14:30, Y Sidhu (23) 16:59); 24 Charnwood 45:50 (H Fletcher (30) 14:43, W Norman (21) 15:01, E Harris (24) 16:06); 25 Swindon B 45:59 (D Necrews (29) 14:35, O Hughes (18) 14:31, H Murray (25) 16:53); 26 N Somerset B 46:00 (A Rice (22) 14:21, O Smith (13) 14:19, J Hatherall (26) 17:20); 27 Solihull & SH 46:22 (L Woodley (39) 15:17, Z Rush (29) 15:24, J Larkin (27) 15:41); 28 Bedford & C 46:26 (F Williams (35) 15:11, H Pyecroft (33) 15:50, O Henderson (28) 15:25); 29 W Suffolk 46:41 (C Cass-Courtney (56) 16:26, G Slater (49) 16:25, C Calver (29) 13:50); 30 Abingdon 46:49 (D Egerton (42) 15:34, T Egerton (36) 15:34, A Nixon-Gagg (30) 15:41); 31 Stroud 46:52; 32 Birchfield H 47:16; 33 Charnwood B 47:27; 34 RSC B 47:34; 35 Sale 48:10; 36 Cheltenham 48:13; 37 Wirral B 48:36; 38 Bristol & W B 48:38; 39 Cambridge & C 48:41; 40 Bedford & C B 48:56

Fastest: Finch 13:13; Cantell 13:16; Kelman 13:25; Calver 13:50; Bryant 14:00; Guyett 14:04; Rogers 14:09

48 teams finished

Women

Just as was the case in the South of England Championships two weeks earlier, Aldershot claimed the top two spots on the podium, although only the A team will get the official team medals, with their B squad being recognised with an appropriate memento.

This left third-placed Leeds being awarded silver, despite being passed on the line by the AFD B squad.

The winning team time of 58:07 was well over a minute outside the Aldershot club’s own course record but this was their 13th win since 2007 as they unseated Tonbridge for the 2023 title.

In an interesting twist, the two Aldershot teams had to concede to former member Lily Partridge on the opener. Now with what she says is her “father’s club of Birchfield Harriers”, the 32-year-old clocked 13:55, a time that was to hold up as the best of a day .

Partridge was headed around the first down then up loop after the start by Lauren McNeil and the Hallamshire runner drew the eventual fastest leg athlete clear of the rest before fading on the top of the course.

Partridge is on 80 miles as week ahead of the Valencia Marathon in December.

Lauren Hall took the Aldershot B Team to the front on stage two before Pippa Roessler also had the advantage over their A squad on the penultimate leg.

Phily Bowden settled matters for their A string quartet with the fastest AFD time of 14:15 – the seventh-quickest overall.

They were all upstaged by Partridge’s 13:55, for the 4.315km lap, which was four seconds to the good of Kiwi Georgie Grgec, who had gained 24 spots for Herne Hill on stage two for 12th, mid race.

Besides having a battle with their Aldershot clubmates, the B team also had to fend off Leeds on the final leg.

Eleanor Curran took the eventual third placers up to second before a do or die effort up the final hill by Emily Moyes gave the AFD foursome the honour of finishing second.

Belgrave Harriers’ find of the year, Kate Axford, brought her club home fourth by the line but collected the bronze medals after closing dramatically on the final leg with the third best time of 14:04. This came after English national winner Sarah Astin had advanced them to fourth on the penultimate stage.

Fifth-placed Tonbridge had two of the top five women’s times, through Phoebe Barker (14:08) and Lucy Reid (14:09), but never fully recovered after a modest start.

Deep in the field, for Exeter Harriers on stage three, five-time Olympian Jo Pavey was dragooned into turning out for her club by a trio of teenagers led by none other than Innes FitzGerald. They were still mid-field after Pavey’s run before FitzGerald, who had set an under-17 course best here last year, brought them up to 11th after a 14:09 split.

It was pointed out that the combined age of the Exeter quartet was 102 years, of which Pavey contributed exactly half!

“There were three 17-year-olds and me,” Pavey said. “Innes [FitzGerald] entered us but I would have liked to have trained harder. I am not strong on the hills.”

Women (4×4.315km): 1 58:07 (K Estlea-Morris (6) 14:33, M Jordan Lee (3) 14:35, L Coward (3) 14:44, P Bowden (1) 14:15); 2 B 58:19 (N Brown (8) 14:36, L Hall (1) 14:24, P Roessler (1) 14:40, E Moyes (2) 14:39); 3 Leeds 58:19 (H Townsend (5) 14:28, C McKnespiey (4) 14:41, G Malir (2) 14:33, E Curran (3) 14:37); 4 Belgrave 58:22 (K Popadich (16) 14:49, L Adamson (11) 15:02, S Astin (4) 14:27, K Axford (4) 14:04); 5 Tonbridge 58:54 (L Thompson (28) 15:27, P Barker (6) 14:08, C Alexander (7) 15:10, L Reid (5) 14:09); 6 Thames Valley 59:10 (Y Lock (7) 14:34, A Mundell (10) 15:12, T Barlow (6) 14:56, K Olding (6) 14:28); 7 Birchfield 59:58 (L Partridge (1) 13:55, S McManus (9) 15:42, H Carruthers (11) 15:35, B Gunn (7) 14:46); 8 Vale R60:19 (A Howarth (11) 14:37, H Weedall (2) 14:30, K Moulds (5) 15:27, E Bushill (8) 15:45); 9 Leeds B 60:36 (J Walsh (15) 14:48, S Potter (5) 14:46, R Jones (9) 15:22, K Ballantyne (9) 15:40); 10 Salford 60:54 (A Bracegirdle (3) 14:24, T Brockley-Langford (7) 15:12, S Mason (8) 15:18, L Crawford (10) 16:00); 11 Exeter 60:59 (S Livingstone (22) 15:18, L Milliner (28) 15:59, J Pavey (21) 15:33, I Fitzgerald (11) 14:09); 12 Kent 61:12 (B Proctor (31) 15:35, A Birch (21) 15:04, K Rowland (17) 15:32, A Parker (12) 15:01); 13 Charnwood 61:33 (H Nuttall (4) 14:26, H Seager (16) 15:54, G Tongue (19) 16:12, S Coldwell (13) 15:01); 14 Western Tempo.61:34 (M Marchant (10) 14:37, A Milnes (13) 15:18, I Padfield (14) 15:58, L Cooper (14) 15:41); 15 Herne Hill 61:47 (C Davies (36) 15:53, G Grgec (12) 13:59, G Leyland (12) 15:58, R Gibson (15) 15:57); 16 Highgate 61:51 (Y Goater (23) 15:24, L Russell (20) 15:14, H Viner (13) 15:13, N Griffith (16) 16:00); 17 Thames H&H 62:12 (E Weir (26) 15:26, E Apsley (18) 14:58, C Hammett (16) 15:42, B Murray (17) 16:06); 18 Rotherham 62:19 (M Taylor (33) 15:38, N Hatswell (25) 15:28, E Mcleod (22) 15:45, S Cowper (18) 15:28); 19 Norwich 62:21 (I Lake (27) 15:27, M Gadsby (15) 14:52, K Willis (15) 15:41, E Sharrock (19) 16:21); 20 TVH B 62:26 (S Short (29) 15:29, H Blake (22) 15:30, I Franco (20) 15:50, C Buckley (20) 15:37); 21 Liverpool 62:28 (J Morgan (19) 15:02, N Donnelly (26) 16:06, R Burns (24) 15:49, F O’hare (21) 15:31); 22 Cambridge & Coleridge 62:33 (J Leggate (20) 15:11, L Jones (24) 15:53, E Leggate (18) 15:21, J Anthony (22) 16:08); 23 Border 63:01 (O Mason (13) 14:43, K Maltby (8) 14:53, A Kelland (10) 15:27, F Smith (23) 17:58); 24 AFD C 63:14 (M Jordan-Lee (14) 14:45, K Hughes (19) 15:42, K Brown (23) 16:26, K Stevens (24) 16:21); 25 Reading 63:37 (E Howsham (35) 15:52, V Hiscock (29) 15:29, L Marlow (28) 16:54, H Haldane (25) 15:22); 26 Bedford & C 63:39 (T Wilson (9) 14:37, L Nichols (23) 16:23, A Burgin (25) 16:31, N Peters-Cooper (26) 16:08); 27 Blackheath & Bromley 64:15 (A Barnes (48) 16:13, M Squibb (31) 15:29, C Firth (29) 16:52, H Clark (27) 15:41); 28 Team Bath 64:19 (B Francis (32) 15:36, R McKean (36) 16:41, A Wallace (31) 16:27, A Domville (28) 15:35); 29 Belgrave B 64:25 (E Bradley (43) 16:07, M Corden-Lloyd (40) 16:23, O McGinley (32) 16:15, S Hewitt (29) 15:40); 30 Sale 6:57 (L Armitage (12) 14:42, H Warburton (14) 15:23, L Cooke (26) 17:31, E Finney (30) 17:21); 31 Herne H B 65:07 (J Nandi (52) 16:21, S Tooley (38) 16:00, S Gunning (30) 16:18, A Dalton (31) 16:28); 32 Chelmsford 65:42 (M Williams (46) 16:08, J Judd (42) 16:53, K Atkinson (36) 16:16, R Vinton (32) 16:25); 33 Blackburn 65:43 (M Elliott (34) 15:42, L Powell-Smith (44) 17:24, E Taylor (41) 17:01, I Holt (33) 15:36); 34 Milton Keynes 65:53 (A Roskilly (37) 15:54, L Bromilow (30) 15:36, I King (27) 16:34, E Bousfield (34) 17:49); 35 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 66:24 (A Barbour (18) 15:00, A Clarke (33) 17:02, N Thompson (33) 17:01, S Dhillon (35) 17:21); 36 Bromsgrove & Redditch.66:25 (B Sykes (47) 16:10, N Hatfield (43) 16:55, L Thomas (34) 16:07, T Freeman (36) 17:13); 37 Tipton 66:57 (K Hawkins (21) 15:16, C Holden (34) 16:54, S Banks (39) 17:26, A Hadley (37) 17:21); 38 Steel City 67:07 (A Pearse (24) 15:26, S Youngalls (35) 16:51, K Liddiard (46) 18:46, C Brock (38) 16:04); 39 Wreake & Soar V 67:14 (B Homer (17) 14:50, I Wrightam (27) 16:22, R Timlock (40) 18:30, A Pizzorno (39) 17:32); 40 Birchfield B 67:15 (M Beesley (56) 16:31, E Watters (41) 16:21, R Nicholls (38) 16:31, S Watters (40) 17:52); 41 Vale Royal B 67:27; 42 Rugby & Northampton 67:32; 43 TVH C 67:56; 44 Cambridge & C B 68:29; 45 Chelmsford B 68:39 46 Norwich B 69:03; 47 Liverpool B 69:12; 48 Kent B 69:47; 49 St Albans 70:06; 50 Halesowen 70:20

Fastest: Partridge 13:55; Grgec 13:59; Axford 14:04; Barker 14:08; FitzGerald/Reid 14:09

61 teams finished

U17 women

Wreake & Soar Valley had the biggest win of the day as track middle-distance record-holder Shaikira King anchored the Midland winners to another gold.

They had a steady start as Blackheath’s Eliza Nicholson broke well away with a 12:55 split, on the opener, that eventually became the second best of the day.

She then talked about her plans for the winter, saying that the Euro under-20 team is her target after the UK cross at Milton Keynes and Mansfield.

Imogen Saunders took Wreake ahead mid-race before King completed the job and secured a massive winning margin of 69 seconds over a Portsmouth trio who had been led off by Florence East’s 13:33 fourth-best time of the day.

Starting out in eighth, Saunders said: “I felt the others slowing and took the lead.”

Maybe because of the ease of victory, King’s 13:22 slipped in as third best but she was pleased with her run.

However, good times can always be clocked by those slicing through the field and Katie Pye did just that in taking Aldershot up to third at the line after gaining ten places with a fastest split of 12:50.

U17 (3×2.88km): 1 Wreake & Soar V 40:57 (P Lamb (8) 13:58, I Saunders (1) 13:37, S King (1) 13:22); 2 Portsmouth 42:06 (F East (2) 13:33, C Jones (3) 14:08, L South (2) 14:25); 3 AFD 42:17 (E Orbell (20) 14:39, L Barlow (13) 14:48, K Pye (3) 12:50); 4 Rotherham 42:26 (I Waugh (4) 13:38, L Harris (2) 14:02, K Battle (4) 14:46); 5 Warrington 42:46 (E Heavey (6) 13:51, H Hull (6) 14:46, I Wharton (5) 14:09); 6 Blackheath & B B 43:08 (E Nicholson (1) 12:55, C Gilodi-Johnson (5) 15:34, M Slattery (6) 14:39); 7 Norwich 43:10 (S Barrett (3) 13:35, C Easter (4) 14:18, R Dickety (7) 15:17); 8 Salford 43:11 (E Bartalotta (26) 14:56, S Roiditis (8) 14:00, J Wright (8) 14:15); 9 Bedford & C 43:13 (L Danobrega (15) 14:24, M Dunger (11) 14:43, L Farr (9) 14:06); 10 Swindon 43:38 (E Spencer (10) 14:12, C Lainton (15) 15:27, E Foster (10) 13:59); 11 Stratford 44:15 (M Spriggs (9) 14:05, N Hillard (12) 15:18, M Linfoot (11) 14:52); 12 WSEH 44:41 (E Davey (7) 13:55, A Passos (9) 15:03, A Manek (12) 15:43); 13 Guildford & G 44:48 (E Hudson (14) 14:20, V Isaacs (10) 14:41, R Simons (13) 15:47); 14 Portsmouth B 45:00 (E Smart (13) 14:20, I Palmer-Ward (7) 14:33, O Serjent (14) 16:07); 15 Warriors Pentathlon 45:28 (S Smith (31) 15:03, E Smith (19) 15:25, H Brearton (15) 15:00); 16 Derby 45:30 (I Clarke (19) 14:30, R Davies (16) 15:13, I Shipley (16) 15:47); 17 Rugby & Northampton 45:41 (J Cooper (41) 15:56, A Rogerson (30) 15:33, E Marston (17) 14:12); 18 Vale Royal 45:50 (S Harding (17) 14:28, D Murphy (14) 15:00, E Carney (18) 16:22); 19 Worcester 46:06 (A Lazenbury (44) 16:21, B Rusby (31) 15:28, L Mico (19) 14:17); 20 Rotherham B 46:15 (C McCloy (35) 15:09, A Sibley (17) 14:41, M Powell (20) 16:25); 21 Reading 46:22 (Z Rennie (28) 14:59, E Ryan (28) 16:21, E James (21) 15:02); 22 Chiltern 46:27 (F Baxter (16) 14:26, I Martin (22) 16:38, L Jessop-Tranter (22) 15:23); 23 Wreake & Soar VB 47:58 (R West (30) 15:02, L Donaghey (20) 15:30, F Mitchell (23) 17:26); 24 Wolverhampton & B 48:11 (M White (36) 15:16, J Yang (26) 15:57, S Willoughby (24) 16:58); 25 Tonbridge 48:21 (L Slack (21) 14:49, E Geake (18) 15:20, C Wright (25) 18:12); 26 Herne H B 48:23; 27 WG&EL 48:28; 28 Kettering 48:38; 29 Royal Sutton Coldfield 48:42; 30 Banbury 48:52

Fastest: Pye 12:50; Nicholson 12:55; King 13:22; East 13:33; Barrett 13:35; Saunders 13:37

39 teams finished

U15 girls

Aldershot had earlier claimed another fastest age group time here, through Kitty Scott’s last leg of 13:09 that gained two places to second. Olivia Forest also advanced her team two places as she took Brentwood to third with a second-best 13:10. They now sit fourth and fifth on the all-time list.

This came after Violet Rudkin had ‘won’ the first stage for Wreake with 13:47 but her club then slipped back as Molly Granta took Lincoln Wellington ahead on a stage with no outstanding times. Ella-Rose Whitworth then finished the job for Lincoln with a time of 13:19, but it was touch and go.

Whitworth said: “I did start first but she [Scott] caught me but I managed to keep with her then got her up the [final] hill.” For her part, Scott added: “She had the better sprint.”

U15 (3×2.88km): 1 Lincoln Wellington 41:19 (I Porter (3) 13:56, M Grant (1) 14:04, E Whitworth (1) 13:19); 2 AFD 41:20 (M Robertson (5) 14:11, M Jobbins (4) 14:00, K Scott (2) 13:09); 3 Brentwood 41:41 (E Warn (2) 13:53, M Tiller (5) 14:38, O Forrest (3) 13:10); 4 Wreake & Soar V 42:05 (V Rudkin (1) 13:47, R West (2) 14:18, P Langlands (4) 14:00); 5 Liverpool 42:32 (H Cross (4) 14:05, R Murphy (3) 14:06, M Carvell (5) 14:21); 6 Rotherham 43:06 (G Turner (8) 14:21, M Schofield (6) 14:14, G Igoe (6) 14:31); 7 Chelmsford 43:31 (H Harrison (24) 15:06, L Wilkin (15) 14:34, E Harrold (7) 13:51); 8 Stoke 43:40 (T Thursfield (9) 14:24, D Cowden (7) 14:16, L Dundas (8) 15:00); 9 Blackheath & B 43:43 (I Williams (13) 14:42, N Mossi (9) 14:22, A McDonagh (9) 14:39); 10 Portsmouth 43:48 (B North (10) 14:28, A Klidjian (10) 14:39, C Oakley (10) 14:41); 11 Wreake & Soar V B 44:06 (S Evans (11) 14:38, A Towlson (14) 15:00, L Power (11) 14:28); 12 Salford 44:07 (S Bartalotta (21) 15:03, S Nation (11) 14:18, H (12) 14:46); 13 Halesowen 44:11 (F Collins (6) 14:12, P Dunlop (18) 16:00, L Hellingsworth (13) 13:59); 14 WSEH 44:58 (G Colley (29) 15:11, T Ferguson (8) 13:32, C Bullock (14) 16:15); 15 AFD C 45:10 (T Waller (26) 15:10, C Mitchell (25) 15:22, J Smykala (15) 14:38); 16 Herne H 45:15 (S Jack (16) 14:53, F Mills (17) 14:57, M Minielly (16) 15:25); 17 AFD B 45:18 (R Riedlinger (33) 15:25, K McBride (19) 14:52, K Ealden (17) 15:01); 18 Liverpool B 45:26 (V Teare (20) 15:00, E Fay (12) 14:29, I Doran (18) 15:57); 19 Rugby & N 45:31 (P Almond (19) 15:00, C Terrell (26) 15:33, J Lamb (20) 14:58); 20 Stoke B 45:51 (G Burge (15) 14:50, M Hearson (24) 15:37, L Smith (21) 15:24); 21 Portsmouth 46:11 (A Thomas (12) 14:39, J Stevens (21) 15:41, H Cunningham (22) 15:51); 22 Rotherham B 46:16 (E Surgey (37) 15:32, R Bailey (29) 15:24, M Holmes (23) 15:20); 23 Tonbridge 46:19 (N Raymond (32) 15:24, M Watts (28) 15:25, A Foley (24) 15:30); 24 Chiltern 46:25 (I Robinson (31) 15:24, M Nkoane (20) 14:55, M Lockwood (25) 16:06); 25 Derby 46:30 (P Radbourne (25) 15:07, S Wheeler (23) 15:18, I Powell (26) 16:05); 26 Bromsgrove & R 46:46 (K Welborn (28) 15:11, L Sharp (35) 16:39, C Pridden (27) 14:56); 27 Warriors Pentathlon 46:47 (I Pastor (18) 14:54, H Coates (22) 15:29, A Rogan (28) 16:24); 28 Rossendale 47:11 (R Cleaver (36) 15:31, M Duffy (30) 15:29, E Lusty (29) 16:11); 29 Wolverhampton & B 47:24 (G Hendy (34) 15:25, L Horton (34) 16:15, R Read (30) 15:44); 30 Lincoln Wellington B 47:32 (F West (48) 16:06, A Norris (38) 16:06, F Prestwood (31) 15:20); 31 Wreake & Soar V C 47:33 (H Jackson (44) 15:41, S Wrightam (40) 16:42, N Stretton (32) 15:10); 32 Charnwood 47:37 (F Wheeler (27) 15:10, E Morley (31) 16:11, E Morley (33) 16:16); 33 Blackheath & B B 47:47 (L Smith (23) 15:05, D Yohannes (16) 14:45, A Mernaka (34) 17:57); 34 Bristol & W 47:51 (T Coomber (42) 15:37, M Carver-Brown (36) 16:34, G Ritter-Sherratt (35) 15:40); 35 Cheltenham 48:13 (J Sheppard (47) 16:05, B Heath-Smith (47) 16:41, S Eagland (36) 15:27); 36 Bedford & C 48:47 (E Smith (39) 15:35, M Reynolds (46) 17:03, E Harper (37) 16:09); 37 Liverpool C 49:07 (E Redmond (45) 15:47, L Rotheram (33) 15:52, I Robinson (38) 17:28); 38 Blackburn B 49:07 (L Hesketh (30) 15:18, L Smith (43) 17:10, E Fort (39) 16:39); 39 WG&EL 49:13 (B Davies (43) 15:38, I Fulling (32) 15:57, P Edmondson (40) 17:38); 40 Trafford 49:38 (R Bowden (40) 15:36, B Stanley (42) 16:51, A Thomas (41) 17:11); 41 Solihull & SH 49:56; 42 Stroud 50:50; 43 Blackheath & B C 51:00; 44 Bristol & WB 51:09; 45 Burton 51:12; 46 W Suffolk 51:14; 47 Stratford 51:20; 48 Salford B 51:24; 49 Charnwood B 51:31; 50 Tipton 51:32

Fastest: Scott 13:09; Forrest 13:10; Whitworth 13:19; Feguson 13:32; Rudkin 13:47; Harrold 13:51

66 teams finished

U13 girls

Chelmsford had won their first team gold when, after a steady start in third spot, through Heidi Woodley, Ava King took the lead mid-race.

“We had the same team as in the South and I took the lead at the top of the hill,” she said.

Erin Kelly held on to win, ahead of new club Warriors Pentathlon, who were 15th before the Beddow twins took them to a solid second.

Earlier, it had been Masie Mullett who had ‘won’ the opening stage with 13:58, for Wreake & Soar Valley, a time that stayed as the best of the race. She said: “I felt good and took the lead on the downhill and am very happy with my run.”

The twins Isobel and Eve were next best with 14:05 and 14:08. Aldershot took another medal in third after Poppy Guest moved them into the frame on the final leg.

U13 (3×2.88km): 1 Chelmsford 43:11 (H Woodley (3) 14:26, A King (1) 14:28, E Kelly (1) 14:17); 2 Warriors Pentathlon 43:24 (I Yorke (15) 15:11, E Beddow (2) 14:08, I Beddow (2) 14:05); 3 AFD 44:08 (F Croucher (9) 14:55, K Dover (5) 14:57, P Guest (3) 14:16); 4 Liverpool 45:10 (M McGuirk (6) 14:39, M Williams (4) 15:05, I Parry (4) 15:26); 5 Wreake & Soar V 45:21 (M Mullett (1) 13:56, F Rudkin (7) 16:27, A Kemp (5) 14:58); 6 AFD B 45:36 (H Robertson (11) 15:03, J Allen (3) 14:35, N Walmsley (6) 15:58); 7 Liverpool B 45:55 (E Worrall (16) 15:13, A Ball (10) 15:24, B Rawcliffe (7) 15:18); 8 Chiltern 45:57 (K Gorman (2) 14:14, N Clarke (9) 16:15, M Davis (8) 15:28); 9 Blackheath & B 46:09 (S Mossi (7) 14:44, E Debruyn (6) 15:23, A Ramdeen (9) 16:02); 10 Kettering 46:10 (E Bennett (12) 15:04, C Booth (11) 15:44, T Guthrie-Brown (10) 15:22); 11 WSEH 46:32 (Z Allan (4) 14:27, O Watson (8) 16:01, Q Bookless (11) 16:04); 12 Stoke 46:45 (A Harrison (27) 15:50, Z Bratt (13) 15:13, E Marsh (12) 15:42); 13 Lincoln Wellington 46:46 (F Lilly (23) 15:28, F Goulsbra (15) 15:40, E Goulsbra (13) 15:38); 14 Chelmsford B 46:55 (I Eida (20) 15:23, L Sanford (19) 16:21, F Philipps (14) 15:11); 15 Rossendale 47:18 (H Nicholls (17) 15:15, L Duffy (20) 16:36, A Carr (15) 15:27); 16 Sale 47:25 (R Heywood-Young (18) 15:18, I Anderson (16) 15:57, A Gubas (16) 16:10); 17 Harrow 47:42 (B Dalton (22) 15:27, M Sanders (22) 16:34, K Dalton (17) 15:41); 18 Liverpool C 47:48 (D Rushton (21) 15:25, E Cameron (18) 16:13, M Ford (18) 16:10); 19 Shaftesbury 47:57 (A Porter (5) 14:36, O Abbott (12) 16:17, L Casalenuovo (19) 17:04); 20 Stroud 48:19 (C Rendell (8) 14:47, J Hathway (17) 16:32, R Bransby (20) 17:00); 21 Portsmouth 48:20 (F Biggs (35) 16:29, R Baker (25) 15:52, F Klepacz (21) 15:59); 22 Reading 48:47 (A Haldane (19) 15:22, V Marsh (23) 16:46, S Simon (22) 16:39); 23 AFD C 49:05 (S Hooper (31) 15:57, D McGlashan (21) 16:02, L Pearson (23) 17:06); 24 Bristol & W 49:07 (C Lambourne (49) 17:22, D Simpson (36) 15:57, L Simpson (24) 15:48); 25 Swindon 49:11 (E Scrase (25) 15:41, F Mcmeeking (26) 16:50, C Griffiths-Clack (25) 16:40); 26 Cheltenham B 49:36 (M Marsden (33) 16:24, M Cowley (24) 15:54, I Harvey (26) 17:18); 27 Birchfield 50:02 (T Conway (13) 15:08, E Curley (30) 17:45, F Brady (27) 17:09); 28 WSEH B 50:15 (Z Osipova (32) 16:21, M Bond (31) 16:34, F Wouters (28) 17:20); 29 Charnwood 50:15 (D Green (28) 15:53, F Ball (33) 17:10, M Pinel (29) 17:12); 30 Solihull & SH 50:19 (F Mustin (42) 16:49, L Callow (27) 15:48, C Duncan (30) 17:42); 31 Tipton 50:23; 32 Wolverhampton & B 50:52; 33 Stoke 51:17; 34 Charnwood B 51:22; 35 Salford 51:23; 36 Bromsgrove & R 51:26; 37 Portsmouth B 51:32; 38 Shrewsbury 51:38; 39 Derby 51:46; 40 Cheltenham 53:03

Fastest: Mullett 13:56; I Beddow 14:05; E Beddow 14:08; Gorman 14:14; Guest 14:16; Kelly 14:17

51 teams finished

