Yared Nuguse pips Josh Kerr while Kyron McMaster shocks Karsten Warholm as the Diamond League resumes just four days after the close of the World Champs in Budapest

Laura Muir’s 2023 season has been full of highs and lows but she is ending the summer in style after victory in the 800m at the Weltklasse in Zurich on Thursday (Aug 31).

After finishing sixth in the world 1500m final last week in Budapest, Muir stepped down in distance and won over two laps by a clear margin in 1:57.71.

Catriona Bisset of Australia was just over a second behind in 1:58.77 with Adelle Tracey of Jamaica third in 1:59.05 as European under-20 champion Audrey Werro of Switzerland ran a PB of 1:59.50 in seventh.

“I already ran the 800m this season, but in a mixed race, so it is my first legit 800m time,” said Muir. “I am running in Brussels and Eugene, and I know I am in really good shape over 800m, so I wanted to get a time down, run fast, and be competitive. I thought I could win here, but you just never know.”

Despite coming into the race as reigning world 1500m champion, Josh Kerr is still looking for an elusive first Diamond League win and on Thursday night in Zurich he was out-dipped on the line by a fast-finishing Yared Nuguse as the American charged through the inside of Kerr.

Kerr found himself alone in the lead for much of the final 700m and had ambitions of breaking Mo Farah’s decade-old British record of 3:28.81, but he clocked 3:30.51 as Nuguse ran 3:30.49.

Abel Kipsang of Kenya was third in 3:30.85 with Kerr’s fellow Brit, George Mills, running a PB in fourth of 3:30.95 to go No.10 on the UK all-time rankings.

Mills had been training in St Moritz but got a late invitation to compete and took a train to Zurich the night before the race – and he did not waste the opportunity either with an inspired run.

“PB, so I can’t complain!” says @georgemills800 after 3:30.95 for 4th for 1500m in Zurich. The Brit jumped on a train from St Moritz on Wed night after getting a late call up to compete. 🎙️ @stuartweir pic.twitter.com/SCslM5GEl8 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 31, 2023

Kerr was not the only world champion to lose in Zurich. Also nursing a bit of a post-Budapest hangover was Karsten Warholm and the Norwegian suffered a rare defeat as Kyron McMaster, the silver medallist at the World Championships from the British Virgin Islands, won in 47.27 with Warholm three hundredths of a second behind.

“McMaster gave me a really nice fight and I respect him for keeping the fight in the last metres,” said Warholm. “The next time, it will be my time for a revenge but we are all very good competitors and it is so good to see him back. The level is so high. I cannot have bad days anymore.”

The cool conditions were not brilliant for sprinters, but Sha’Carri Richardson took the women’s 100m in 10.88 (-0.2) ahead of Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah, both of whom ran 11.00.

“I felt like I executed and I felt good about my performance,” said Richardson. “My body felt very good afterwards, but obviously there is still room to improve.

“Just knowing that my training has gotten me here – physically training, mentally training, emotionally training myself – to understand what it takes to finish an entire season and beyond the World Championships.”

Shericka Jackson won the women’s 200m in 21.81 (-0.8) ahead of Britain’s Daryll Neita, who clocked 22.25.

The men’s 200m, meanwhile, saw Noah Lyles run 19.80 (-0.5) ahead of fellow American Erriyon Knighton’s 19.87 and Brit Zharnel Hughes’ 19.94.

Elsewhere Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia enjoyed a runaway win in the 5000m in 12:46.91 following a disappointing World Championships where he placed fifth.

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar won the men’s high jump with 2.35m as world champion Gianmarco Tamberi was fourth with 2.28m.

Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault with 6.00m and attempted the world record of 6.23m with no luck.

Long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou was once again in superb form, too, as he won his event with a last-round leap of 8.20m (-0.5).

In some of the pre-Diamond League events, Sammi Kinghorn posted a win for Britain in the women’s wheelchair 1500m in 3:23.57 ahead of Catherine Debrunner and Manuela Schar of Switzerland.

Four months after giving birth, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas ran a season’s best to win the 400m in 51.83.

