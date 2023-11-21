Overseas results – Ugandan finishes at stunning pace to equal Joshua Cheptegei’s world mark

NN Zevenheuvelenloop, Nijmegen, Netherlands, November 19

Olympic and World 10,000m medallist Jacob Kiplimo equalled the 15km road race world best mark of fellow Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei by winning in 41:05.

There was no signs of any records as Kiplimo ambled through 5km in a pedestrian 14:24 though that did contain a testing hill around the 4km mark. However the next 5km was blitzed in 13:25 and he was through 10km in 27:49.

The real damage though was done in the last 3km which he covered in an astonishing 7:41 as he completed the final 5km in 13:16 which gave him an incredible closing 10km of 26:41. His last kilometre was 2:31.

Although 41:05 is the fastest ever performance in a standalone 15km race, it should be noted that Kiplimo recorded a 15km split of 40:27 en-route to his half marathon world record in Lisbon in 2021.

Rogers Kibet, also from Uganda, was second (42:44) ahead of Kenya’s Amos Serem (43:07) and home athletes Filmon Tesfu (44:00) and Mike Foppen (44.01).

Kenya’s steeplechase world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech won the women’s race in 47:12 ahead of Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (47:55).

Chepkoech’s 5km splits were 15:35, 15:45 and 15:52.

Stella Chesang of Uganda (48:02), Australia’s Isobel Batt-Doyle (48:22) and Briton Charlotte Purdue (49:09) completed the top five positions.

Men: 15km: 1 Jacob Kiplimo UGA 41:05; 2 Rogers Kibet UGA 42:44; 3 Amos Serem KEN 43:07; 4 Filmon Tesfu 44:00; 5 Mike Foppen 44:01; 6 Mustefa Tebo ETH 44:04; 7 Emil Danielsson SWE 44:06; 8 Therence Bizoza BDI 44:10; 9 Yohanes Chiappinelli ITA 44:14; 10 Kebede Tulu ETH 44:34; 11 Nicolas Schyns BEL 44:50; 12 Amaury Paquet BEL 44:54; 13 Gianluca Assorgia 45:02; 14 Luc Le Baron FRA 45:12; 15 Getachew Niguse 45:12; 16 Luuk Maas 45:20; 17 Edwin Sjerps 45:27; 18 Jake Smith GBR 45:30; 19 Roy Hoornweg 45:35; 20 Lucas Nieuweboer 45:38

Women: 15km: 1 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 47:12; 2 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR 47:55; 3 Stella Chesang UGA 48:02; 4 Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 48:22; 5 Charlotte Purdue GBR 49:09; 6 Vivian Cheruiyot KEN 49:19; 7 Jill Holterman 49:59; 8 Jacelyn Gruppen 50:16; 9 Ineke Van Koldam 52:07; 10 Leonie Balter 52:18; 11 Hadar Ophir ISR 52:44; 12 Ruth van der Meijden 53:01; 13 Bregje Smits 53:34; 14 Irene van Lieshout 53:55; 15 Irene Van Der Reijken 53:56; 16 Marije Hijman 54:04; 17 Pauline Van Donkelaar 54:04; 18 Lianne Van De Belt 54:07; 19 Claire Bruce GBR 54:28; 20 Irene Paassen 54:29

Cross Internacional de Soria (WA CC Tour Gold), Soria, Spain, November 19

Likina Amebaw from Ethiopia and Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera were narrow winners over the 8.801km course.

Amebaw (29:44) beat her compatriot Asayech Ayichew (29:46) in the final sprint with Valentina Gemetto of Italy third (30:06).

Kwizera won the men’s race as he narrowly edged Kenyan Hillary Chepkwony, with both timed in 25:36.

Martin Kiprotich of Uganda finished third (25:40).

Men 8.8km: 1 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 25:36; 2 Hillary Chepkwony KEN 25:36; 3 Martin Kiprotich UGA 25:40; 4 Ouassim Oumaiz 25:42; 5 Filmon Kibrom ERI 25:43; 6 Peter Wanjiru KEN 26:00; 7 Nassim Hassaous 26:04; 8 Sergio Paniagua 26:04; 9 Fernando Carro 26:11; 10 Thierry Ndikumwenayo 26:12; 11 Aron Kifle ERI 26:13; 12 Andreu Blanes 26:27; 13 Célestine Ndikumana BDI 26:29; 14 Abderrahman El Khayami 26:32; 15 Ibrahim Chakir 26:35; 16 Pablo Sánchez 26:40; 17 Nahuel Carabaña AND 26:40; 18 Zakaria Boufaljat 26:41; 19 Miguel Baidal 26:42; 20 David Bascuñana 26:43; 21 Santiago Catrofe URU 26:57; 22 Mario Mola 27:00; 23 Oliver Löfqvist SWE 27:04; 24 Alexandre Figueiredo POR 27:09; 25 Roberto Alaiz 27:10; 26 Jordi Torrents 27:10; 27 Abdenasser Oukhelfen 27:20; 28 El Hocine Bouchrak 27:24; 29 Juan Antonio Pérez 27:25; 30 Rodrigo Mendoza 27:27

Women: 8.8km: 1 Ayel Likina ETH 29:44; 2 Asayech Ayichew ETH 29:46; 3 Valentina Gemetto ITA 30:06; 4 Marta García 30:11; 5 Carolina Robles 30:18; 6 Irene Sánchez-Escribano 30:28; 7 Cristina Espejo 30:46; 8 Marta Pérez 30:54; 9 Esther Navarrete 31:02; 10 Lili Anna Vindics-Tóth HUN 31:04; 11 Cristina Ruiz 31:05; 12 Idaira Prieto 31:10; 13 Laura Priego 31:21; 14 Rosalia Tárraga 31:26; 15 Laura Luengo 31:30; 16 Blanca Fernández 31:32; 17 Andrea Romero 31:35; 18 Claudia Estévez 31:39; 19 María Azucena Díaz 31:46; 20 Alicia Berzosa 31:49; 21 Laura Santos 31:50; 22 Isabel Barreiro 31:58; 23 Paula González 32:01; 24 Beatriz Álvarez 32:02; 25 Marta Serrano 32:04; 26 Angharad Davies GBR 32:20; 27 Naima Ait Alibou 32:23; 28 Micheline Niyomahoro BDI 32:29; 29 Ana Patricia Campos 32:29; 30 Carla Gallardo 32:36

NCAA Cross-Country Championships, Charlottesville, USA, November 18

Harvard’s Graham Blanks, second in the NCAA 5000m, went one better to win the men’s title while Parker Valby added the cross-country gold to her won 5000m title as the team titles went to North Carolina State’s women and Oklahoma State’s men.

David Mullarkey in 40th and Phoebe Anderson in 29th were the top Brits.

See a full report here

Men: 1 Graham Blanks 28:38; 2 Samuel Habtom ERI 28:41; 3 Ky Robinson AUS 28:56; 4 Dennis Kipngetich KEN 29:00; 5 Drew Bosley 29:04; 6 Nico Young 29:05; 7 Patrick Kiprop KEN 29:08; 8 Brian Musau KEN 29:11; 9 Parker Wolfe 29:13; 10 Fouad Messaoudi MAR 29:14; 11 Devin Hart 29:15; 12 Victor Shitsama KEN 29:17; 13 Kirami Yego KEN 29:18; 14 Liam Murphy 29:18; 15 Alex Maier 29:21; 16 Sanele Masondo RSA 29:23; 17 Alex Phillip 29:27; 18 Aaron Las Heras ESP 29:30; 19 Perry Mackinnon CAN 29:31; 20 Victor Kiprop KEN 29:32; 21 Santiago Prosser 29:33; 22 Jason Bowers RSA 29:33; 23 Rodger Rivera 29:33; 24 Dylan Schubert 29:36; 25 Brodey Hasty 29:37; 26 Matthew Richtman 29:37; 27 Tom Brady 29:38; 28 Luke Combs 29:39; 29 Nicholas Bendtsen 29:39; 30 Nickolas Scudder 29:39; 31 Chris Devaney NZL 29:40; 32 James Corrigan 29:41; 33 Evans Kiplagat AZE 29:42; 34 Sam Lawler 29:43; 35 Kenneth Rooks 29:43; 36 Timothy Chesondin KEN 29:44; 37 Rodgers Kiplimo KEN 29:49; 38 Haftu Strintzos AUS 29:50; 39 Austin Vancil 29:51; 40 David Mullarkey GBR 29:51; 41 Jackson Sharp AUS 29:52; 42 Ben Shearer 29:54; 43 Gable Sieperda 29:55; 44 Victor Kibiego KEN 29:57; 45 Ethan Strand 29:58; 46 Creed Thompson 29:59; 47 Ben Rosa 29:59; 48 Ethan Coleman 29:59; 49 Robert Didonato 30:00; 50 Adisu Guadia ISR 30:00; 59 Connor Nisbet GBR 30:08; 60 Joe Hudson GBR 30:08; 103 Lachlan Wellington GBR 30:36; 209 Joe Ewing GBR 31:56′ 224 Thomas Chaston GBR 32:43

Women: 6kmXC: 1 Parker Valby 18:56; 2 Doris Lemngole KEN 19:06; 3 Olivia Markezich 19:10; 4 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 19:23; 5 Katelyn Tuohy 19:23; 6 Flomena Asekol KEN 19:27; 7 Billah Jepkirui KEN 19:28; 8 Scrimgeour Chloe 19:29; 9 Amina Maatoug NED 19:30; 10 Maia Ramsden NZL 19:31; 11 Sydney Thorvaldson 19:34; 12 Kaylee Mitchell 19:35; 13 Gracelyn Larkin CAN 19:36; 14 Aubrey Frentheway 19:37; 15 Annika Reiss 19:37; 16 Rosina Machu 19:38; 17 Greta Karinauskaitė LTU 19:40; 18 Juliet Cherubet KEN 19:41; 19 Judy Kosgei KEN 19:42; 20 Elise Stearns 19:53; 21 Molly Born 19:54; 22 Alyson Churchill 19:54; 23 Ryann Helmers 19:55; 24 Gladys Chepngetich KEN 19:55; 25 Amaris Tyynismaa 19:56; 26 McKaylie Caesar 19:57; 27 Ella Baran 20:01; 28 Samantha Bush 20:01; 29 Phoebe Anderson GBR 20:02; 30 Katie Osika 20:03; 31 Brianna Weidler 20:03; 32 Fatima Alanis MEX 20:04; 33 Annastasia Peters 20:05; 34 Taylor Roe 20:05; 35 Andrea Markezich 20:06; 36 Nicola Jansen RSA 20:06; 37 Erin Strzelecki 20:07; 38 Lydia Miller 20:07; 39 Jenny Schilling 20:07; 40 Isabella Thornton-Bott AUS 20:07; 41 Laura Pellicoro ITA 20:07; 42 Ashley Jones 20:08; 43 Leah Stephens 20:09; 44 Leane Willemse 20:09; 45 Yasna Petrova BUL 20:09; 46 Dáfni-Eftihía-Teréza Lavasá GRE 20:09; 47 Chloe Foerster 20:10; 48 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 20:13; 49 Allison Wilson 20:13; 50 Emily Covert 20:13; 69 Shannon Flockhart GBR 20:29; 75 Elise Thorner GBR 20:31; 76 Maisie Grice GBR 20:32; 140 India Weir GBR 20:57′ 149 Grace Molloy GBR 21:01 181 Emma Jones GBR 21:19 224 Yasmin Austridge GBR 21:54′; 234 Molly Hudson GBR 22:09

Urban Trail de Lille, Lille, France, November 18

Agnes Ngetich clocked the second fastest 10km road race time in history by winning in 29:26.

She was followed by other four fellow Kenyans with Emmaculate Anyango second (30:01).

Netherland’s Maureen Koster finished eighth (31:25) and was the best European.

The men’s 5km title went to Kenya’s 1500m world under-20 champion and world finalist Reynold Kipkorir, who won in 13:21 ahead of Norway’s 1500m world bronze medallist Narve Gilje Nordas with a 13:26 national record and world under-20 3000m champion Melkeneh Azeze of Ethiopia (13:28).

Ethiopian women dominated the 5km race as Wubrist Aschal defeated African under-20 champion Asmarech Anlay with both clocking 14:41.

Their compatriot Gemechu Dida led home the men’s 10km in 27:17 from Kenya’s Bravin Kipkogei (27:19).

Men: 5km: 1 Raynold Kipkorir KEN 13:21; 2 Narve Gilje Nordås NOR 13:26 NR; 3 Melkeneh Azeze ETH 13:28; 4 Mang’ata Ndiwa KEN 13:29; 5 Per Svela NOR 13:31; 6 Milkesa Fikadu ETH 13:32; 7 Wegene Addisu ETH 13:39

10km: 1 Gemechu Dida ETH 27:17; 2 Bravin Kipkogei KEN 27:19; 3 Chimdesa Debele ETH 27:24; 4 Felix Kibet KEN 27:27; 5 Bastien Augusto 27:40; 6 Thabang Mosiako RSA 27:45; 7 Vincent Kimaiyo KEN 28:04; 8 Donovan Christien 28:05; 9 Kuma Dejene ETH 28:08; 10 Hosea Kiplangat UGA 28:11; 11 Raphael Kolian KEN 28:13; 12 Senay Amlesom Fissehatsion ERI 28:26; 13 Getnet Wale ETH 28:30; 14 Nekagenet Crippa ITA 28:45

Women: 5km: 1 Kassie Wubrist ETH 14:41; 2 Asmarech Anlay ETH 14:41; 3 Yalemget Yaregal ETH 15:04; 4 Diana Cherotich KEN 15:06; 5 Anais Bourgoin 16:12

10km: 1 Agnes Ngetich KEN 29:26; 2 Emmaculate Anyango KEN 30:01; 3 Christine Njoki KEN 30:41; 4 Nelvin Jepkemboi KEN 31:00; 5 Fatth Chepchirchir KEN 31:04; 6 Tigist Gezahagn ETH 31:08; 7 Sutume Asefa ETH 31:25; 8 Maureen Koster NED 31:25; 9 Zenah Cheptoo KEN 31:42; 10 Mekides Alemshet ETH 31:57; 11 Mebrat Giday ETH 32:07; 12 Sarah Lahti SWE 32:14; 13 Purity Kirui KEN 32:34; 14 Asmarech Nega ETH 33:10

NCAA Championships – 2, Joplin, USA. November 18

Men: 1 William Amponsah GHA 29:05; 2 Simon Kelati 29:14; 3 Matthew Storer 29:15; 4 Hamza Chahid MAR 29:16; 5 Andrew Amor AUS 29:18; 6 Aspel Kiprob 29:21; 7 Jan Lukas Becker GER 29:23; 8 Loic Scomparin FRA 29:24; 9 Ryan Hartman 29:33; 10 Soheil Boufrizi FRA 29:35; 36 Reece Sharman-Newell GBR 30:18; 46 George Couttie GBR 30:28; 50 Scott Nutter GBR 30:30; 116 Jacob Parkinson GBR 31:22; 200 Alex Jackson GBR 32:13

Women: XC: 1 Lindsay Cunningham 19:31; 2 Eleonora Curtabbi ITA 19:46; 3 Natalie Graber 19:51; 4 Brianna Robles 19:59; 5 Khot Juac 20:00; 6 Sarah Koomson GHA 20:01; 7 Kaylee Beyer 20:07; 8 Klaudia O’Malley 20:08; 9 Anna Fauske 20:10; 10 Allison Beasley 20:11; 24 Helen Braybrook GBR 20:32; 57 Mollie Scott GBR 21:02; 60 Elena Carey GBR 21:04 82 Grace Burrell GBR 21:27:43

NAIA Championships, Vancouver, USA, November 17

Men: 1 Jackson Wilson 24:32; 2 Joseph Skoog 24:41; 3 Emad Bashir-Mohammed 24:50; 4 Robert Swoboda 24:51; 5 Serhiy Shevchenro 24:56; 6 Bryn Woodall GBR 24:57; 7 Aaron Jones 24:59; 8 Jack Anderson 25:02; 9 Will Stockley GBR 25:04; 10 Demetris Love Jr. 25:06

Women: 1 Addy Wiley 21:05; 2 Ellyse Tingelstad 21:17; 3 Sage Martin 21:40; 4 Mollie Gamble 21:41; 5 Abbey Shirts 21:42; 6 Reagan Hiebert 21:45; 7 Kahea Figueira 21:47; 8 Jessica Kampman CAN 21:49; 9 Alina Boshchuk UKR 21:51; 10 Hannah Fredericks 21:53; 21 Ellen-Mary Kearney GBR 22:19

Sofi Malt Great Ethiopian Run International 10km, November 19

Biniyam Mehari was the surprise men’s winner taking the elite race by 24 seconds and coming close to beating Deriba Merga’s 17-year-old course record with a finishing time of 28:19.

After the race Mehari, who is coached by Hiluf Hihdego, husband to world 5000m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay, also thanked his uncle, the 2002 winner Gebreegziabiher Gebremariam for his advice.

Last year’s race winner Abe Gashahun did much of the front running in the opening half of the race before Mehari made his move in the final 3km, overtaking Mezgebu Sime who had put in a strong surge on the tough hill past the Presidential Palace. Mehari had opened up a lead of 40 metres by 8km, but extended this to around 150 metres by the finish.

Zenebe Ayele finished second in 28:43 with Jirata Lelisa third in 28:57.

The women’s race was won by pre-race favourite Melkinat Wudu after the late withdrawal of Medina Issa. Issa and Wudu are friends and training partners under their coach Teddy Hailu, husband to multi-global track champion Meseret Defar.

It required a fierce final sprint for Wudu to see off the challenge of London Marathon runner-up Megertu Alemu as they finished in 32:28 and 32:29 respectively.

In third place was Tekien Amara.

Both winners picked up prizes of 200,000 birr ($3,575) for their victories, a record winner’s prize for any race in Ethiopia.

Men: 1 Biniyam Mehari 28:19; 2 Zenebe Ayele 28:43; 3 Jirata Lesisa 28:57; 4 Bereket Nega 28:58; 5 Lencho Delesa 28:59; Mezgebu Sime 29:00

Women:1 Melkinat Wudu 32:28; 2 Megertu Alemu 32:29; 3 Tekein Amara 32:30; 4 Robe Dida 32:38; 5 Muluat Tekle 32:40; 6 Betelihem Afenigus 33:03

Irish Cross-Country Championships,Gowran, November 18

Men XC: 1 Cormac Dalton 31:08; 2 Kevin Mulcaire 31:10; 3 Hugh Armstrong 31:14; 4 Keelan Kilrehill 31:18; 5 Brian Fay 31:30; 6 Fearghal Curtin 31:45; 7 Efrem Gidey 31:55; 8 Peter Lynch 32:11; 9 Darragh McElhinney 32:14; 10 Finn McNally 32:21; 11 Oisin Spillane 32:31; 12 Conor Bradley 32:42; 13 Eoin Everard 32:45; 14 Cathal Doyle 32:46; 15 Jamie Battle 32:47; 16 Callum Morgan 32:47; 17 Seán Tobin 32:48; 18 David McGlynn 32:48; 19 Seán O’Leary 33:08; 20 Cathal O’Reilly 33:14; 21 Brian Maher 33:15; 22 Emmet Jennings 33:19; 23 Jake O’Regan 33:19; 24 Sean M McGinley 33:26; 25 Philip Marron 33:26; 26 Conal McCambridge 33:27; 27 Jack O’Leary 33:29; 28 Shane Bracken 33:31; 29 Finley Daly 33:32; 30 Gerry Forde 33:33

Women: XC: 1 Fiona Everard 36:32; 2 Mary Mulhare 37:09; 3 Danielle Donegan 37:10; 4 Fionnuala Ross 37:13; 5 Claire Fagan 37:54; 6 Nadine Donegan 38:41; 7 Grace Lynch 39:02; 8 Cheryl Nolan 39:11; 9 Edel Monaghan 39:18; 10 Avril Deegan 39:37; 11 Meghan Ryan 40:02; 12 Nakita Burke 40:06; 13 Cliona Murphy 40:23; 14 Aoife Coffey 40:25; 15 Orla Duffy 40:49; 16 Eimear Maher 40:58; 17 Robyn McKee 41:01; 18 Sheila O’Byrne 41:09; 19 Alex Murphy 41:13; 20 Roisin O’Reilly 41:16; 21 Lucy Holmes 41:17; 22 Niamh Moore 41:17; 23 Noeleen Scanlon 41:24; 24 Hannah Gilliland 41:28; 25 Serena Tuffy 41:32; 26 Emily Grennan 41:33; 27 Sinead McDonald 41:36; 28 Claire McGuigan 41:41; 29 Maria McCambridge 41:51; 30 Aine O’Farrell 42:00

Seville, Spain, November 12

Men: XC: 1 Ronald Kwemoi KEN 29:09; 2 Hillary Chepkwony KEN 29:09; 3 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 29:11; 4 Ishmael Kipkurui KEN 29:16; 5 Mohamed Katir 29:29; 6 Martin Kiprotich UGA 29:31; 7 Abdessamad Oukhelfen 29:41; 8 Sergio Paniagua 29:48; 9 Elzan Bibić SRB 30:00; 10 Oscar Chelimo UGA 30:19; 11 Aron Kifle ERI 30:22; 12 Abderrahmane Afendi MAR 30:35; 13 Ellis Cross GBR 30:37; 14 Zakaria Boufaljat 30:42; 15 Santiago Catrofe URU 30:46; 16 Merhawi Mebrahtu ERI 30:50; 17 Adel Mechaal 30:57; 18 Miguel Baidal 30:58; 19 Niels Laros NED 31:01; 20 Jack Gray GBR 31:02; 21 Pablo Sánchez 31:03; 22 David Bascuñana 31:11; 23 Callum Elson GBR 31:15; 24 Nahuel Carabaña AND 31:30; 25 Adam Maijo 31:31; 26 Alejandro Quijada 31:31; 27 Mohamed Lansi MAR 31:45; 28 Etson Barros POR 31:47; 29 Ibrahim Chakir 31:50; 30 Juan Antonio Pérez 31:54

Women: XC: 1 Edina Jebitok KEN 32:39; 2 Senayet Getachew ETH 32:39; 3 Winnie Jemutai KEN 33:37; 4 Annet Chalangat UGA 33:55; 5 Wede Kefale ETH 34:28; 6 Maria Forero 35:06; 7 Amelia Quirk GBR 35:13; 8 Kate Axford GBR 35:21; 9 Carolina Robles 35:33; 10 Cristina Espejo 35:38; 11 Laura Priego 35:58; 12 Phoebe Barker GBR 36:12; 13 Angela Viciosa 36:23; 14 Blanca Fernández 36:31; 15 Claudia Estévez 36:32

Kobe, Japan, November 19

Men: Mar: 1 Barnabas Kipkoech KEN 2:11:19; 2 Tim Vincent AUS 2:12:05; 3 Hassan Toriss MAR 2:13:06; 4 Ayoub Dardar MAR 2:13:38; 5 Mathew Kibiwot KEN 2:15:25; 6 Keisuke Yokota 2:16:12

Women: Mar: 1 Misato Horie 2:33:04; 2 Haruka Yamaguchi 2:34:04; 3 Ayumi Yokota 2:40:21; 4 Makiko Mishima 2:43:23; 5 Ella McCartney AUS 2:44:19

