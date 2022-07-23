Australian thrower beats US hope Kara Winger and Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan on Friday night in Eugene

Not since Cathy Freeman has an Australian athlete won two consecutive world titles. Kelsey-Lee Barber achieved the feat on Friday (July 22) in Eugene when she successfully defended her javelin title.

With a world-leading throw of 66.91m in the third round, the 30-year-old beat Kara Winger of the United States and Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan.

Winger, 36, delighted the crowd with a last-round effort of 64.05 which brought her from fifth place and into a medal position, whereas Kitaguchi threw 63.27m to complete the podium.

It was also the first time the United States had won a medal in this event at the World Championships. The athlete unluckily missing out on some silverware was China’s Liu Shiying, who was third going into the final round with 63.25m but finished out of the medals.

“I am just really soaking up the moment,” said Winger. “I got to experience it for the first time in Doha. It was a world of emotions. I am taking my time to enjoy the crowd, enjoy the atmosphere, the stadium. This stadium will last for a long time.

“It’s always the goal to peak at the right moment. This season has been a trial and error a little bit. Today was always the goal,” the Olympic bronze medallist continued.

Barber was born in South Africa but moved to Australia during the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Her international debut came at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 she went from fourth to first with a final round throw of 66.56m.

“I always believed I have the capacity to go back to back. I am cementing my place as one of the world’s best javelin throwers and I want keeping building on that. Commonwealth Games will be next and there will definitely be a holiday after the end of September!”

