At the NCAA Indoor Champs in Fayetteville, LSU athlete achieves the greatest high jump and long jump one day double in history

The 2018 World Junior bronze medallist JuVaughn Harrison easily won the high jump with a 2.30m PB. He then used that very effectively as a warm up for the long jump three hours later where he was even more impressive as he won with a brilliant world lead of 8.45m to repeat his jumps double from the 2019 NCAA outdoor event.

Competing on Friday (March 12), the 21-year-old started with a 7.89m jump, improving to 8.02m in the third round then 8.14m in the fourth before unleashing his big PB in the fifth round. His previous best was 8.33m at the same venue in February.

Until that point Isaac Grimes had looked the favourite as he opened with a 8.14m, 8.21m and a 8.20m in the opening three rounds and after Harrison took the lead he responded with a 8.35m in the last round to at least overhaul Carey McLeod who had jumped 8.26m in the fifth round.

Turner Washington, ranked third in the world on 2021 indoor marks, was a clear winner of the shot with a 21.36m throw.

Wesley Kiptoo ran away with the 5000m. He blasted the first 400m in 59.79 and was through the opening kilometre in 2:32.20 and 2000m in 5:11.53, which was still inside 13-minute tempo.

He slowed thereafter but had a big lead at 3000m in 7:55.53 and was able to ease further to win in 13:23.77. Eric Hamer was second in 13:29.60 and he just about held off Morgan Beadlescomb (13:29.96) who blasted a 26.85 last 200m.

In the heptathlon, Denim Roberts was the pick of the high hurdlers with a 7.97 clocking but overnight leader Kyle Garland strengthened his lead with a 8.07 as second placed overnight Leo Neugebauer failed to finish his heat.

Garland retained his lead with a 4.87m vault but Estonian Karel Tilga jumped 4.96m to close the gap to 38 points and then the latter ran 2:36.32 to win the 1000m and win the event overall with a score of 6264 points to Garland’s 6200.

Tilga’s performance would have placed him second in the European Championships behind decathlon world record-holder Kevin Mayer.

Ayden Owens was a distant third with 5995 points.

Micah Williams was the fastest in the 60m races with a 6.52 clocking as it took a time of 6.65 to make the eight-man final.

Two Britons qualified for the mile final. Tom Dodd finished second in his heat in a big PB of 3:57.00 with a 57.57 last quarter. Yusuf Bizimana was second in a more tactical heat with a time of 4:05.64 with a 55.40 last quarter. Cole Hocker was the fastest with 3:56.57 in Dodd’s heat.

Finley McLear, the 2019 European junior bronze medallist from Devon, qualified for the 800m final as he finished second in his heat in 1:48.56 courtesy of a 26.68 last 200m as Jason Gomez was the fastest qualifier with 1:47.65.

The hurdles prelims suggest an exciting final with Damion Thomas (7.56), Trey Cunningham (7.57) and Jamal Britt (7.58) all running similar times.

There were some fast times in the men’s 400m. In Torun last weekend 46.22 was sufficient to win gold in the European Indoors but two athletes ran 46.04 and 46.06 in Fayetteville and did not even make the final as the slowest time to make Saturday’s finals was 45.97 as Noah Williams headed qualifying with a 45.34, though Bryce Deadmon won his heat in 45.37.

Terrance Laird was the fastest 200m qualifier with 20.49 but only by a thousand of a second as his 20.485 edged Matthew Boling’s 20.49.

Oregon won the distance medley relay in a meeting record 9:19.08 with splits of 2:52.73 at 1200m for Cole Hocker, 47.58 in the 400m for Xavier Nairne, 1:46.70 in the 800m for Charlie Hunter and 3:52.99 for Cooper Teare in the 1600m, They had the fastest splits in all bar the 400m where Texas’s Jonathan Jones split a 45.50.

Results

Men:

60m

ht 1

1 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB Indiana 6.55Q

2 Tavarius Wright NC A&T 6.56Q

3 Brendon Stewart USC 6.60q

4 Sterling Warner Louisville 6.62q

5 Gaston Bouchereau Oregon 6.63q

6 Taylor Banks FloridaSt 6.66

7 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA Houston 6.67

8 Rieker Daniel Oregon 6.92

ht 2

1 Micah Williams Oregon 6.52Q

2 Raymond Ekevwo NGR Florida 6.64Q

3 Marcellus Moore Purdue 6.65q

4 Dante Brown Auburn 6.66

5 Don’drea Swint FloridaSt 6.70

6 Bralon Robinson AlcornSt 6.73

7 Fabian Hewitt JAM Clemson 6.78

200m

ht 1

1 Joe Fahnbulleh Florida 20.53q

2 Tyler Davis Florida 20.72q

3 Evan Miller SCarolina 21.33

– JoVaughn Martin FloridaSt dq

ht 2

1 Matthew Boling Georgia 20.49q

2 Terryon Conwell Clemson 20.87q

3 Demarius Smith Oklahoma 20.97

ht 3

1 Terrance Laird LSU 20.49q

2 Javonte Harding NC A&T 20.62q

3 Zach Shinnick USC 20.91

4 Robert Gregory TCU 21.05

ht 4

1 Micaiah Harris Texas 20.62q

2 Lance Lang Kentucky 20.83q

3 Tinotenda Matiyenga ZIM TCU 20.88

400m

ht 1

1 Noah Williams LSU 45.34q

2 Sean Burrell LSU 46.06

3 Brian Faust Purdue 46.56

4 Tyler Johnson OhioSt 46.76

ht 2

1 Randolph Ross NC A&T 45.53q

2 Dwight St. Hillare TTO Kentucky 45.97q

3 Champion Allison Alabama 45.97q

4 Elija Godwin Georgia 46.04

ht 3

1 Jacory Patterson VATech 45.64q

2 Trevor Stewart NC A&T 45.86q

3 Taj Burgess Rutgers 46.46

4 Leander Forbes Alabama 57.22

ht 4

1 Bryce Deadmon TexasA&M 45.37q

2 Ryan Willie Florida 45.72q

3 Isaiah Palmer NCarolina 46.57

– Wayne Lawrence Jr Iowa dns

800m

ht 1

1 Jason Gomez IowaSt 1:47.65Q

2 Samuel Voelz NotreDame 1:47.82Q

3 Takieddine Hedeilli ALG TxTech 1:48.07Q

4 Bashi Mosavel-Lo VATech 1:48.18q

5 Ackeen Colley JAM WIllinois 1:48.56q

6 Marco Vilca PER TxTech 1:48.66

7 Baylor Franklin OleMiss 1:49.83

8 Juan Diego Castro CRC OklahomaSt 1:50.09

ht 2

1 Charles Hunter AUS Oregon 1:48.47Q

2 Finley McLear GBR Miami/OH 1:48.56Q

3 Kieran Taylor Arkansas 1:49.01Q

4 Cooper Williams Indiana 1:49.16

5 Abdullahi Hassan CAN Wisconsin 1:49.58

6 Luis Peralta DOM Oregon 1:49.87

7 Christopher Conrad Missouri 1:50.73

8 Clay Aaron Tatsunami JPN TexasA&M 1:52.41

Mile

Ht 1

1 Cole Hocker Oregon 3:56.57Q

2 Tom Dodd GBR Michigan 3:57.00Q

3 Sean Dolan Villanova 3:57.20Q

4 Waleed Suliman OleMiss 3:57.64Q

5 Reed Brown Oregon 3:58.01q

6 George Kusche RSA Nebraska 3:58.24q

7 Benjamin Nibbelink VATech 3:58.34

8 Davis Bove LSU 3:58.40

ht2

1 Eliud Kipsang KEN Alabama 4:05.63Q

2 Yusuf Bizimana GBR Texas 4:05.64Q

3 Adam Fogg AUS Drake 4:05.73Q

4 Lucas Bons BYU 4:06.19Q

5 Samuel Tanner NZL Washington 4:06.20

6 Zach Stallings WashingtonSt 4:09.05

7 Aaron Wier Furman 4:09.80

8 Duncan Hamilton MontanaSt 4:10.34

5000

1 Wesley Banguria Kiptoo KEN IowaSt 13:23.77

2 Eric Hamer ColoradoSt 13:29.60

3 Morgan Beadlescomb MichiganSt 13:29.96

4 Adrian Wildschutt RSA FloridaSt 13:30.55

5 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER Cincinnati 13:31.65

6 Shea Foster SELouisiana 13:32.38

7 Alec Basten Minnesota 13:32.98

8 Ben Veatch Indiana 13:33.50

9 Andrew Jordan Washington 13:33.61

10 Jacob Mcleod Arkansas 13:39.50

11 Devin Meyrer GER Michigan 13:40.66

12 Gilbert Boit KEN Arkansas 13:46.48

13 Amon Kemboi KEN Arkansas 13:50.10

14 Alec Sandusky Cincinnati 13:54.96

15 Colt Johnson WashingtonSt 14:01.86

– Matt Young Arkansas dnf

60m hurdles

ht 1

1 Damion Thomas JAM LSU 7.56Q

2 Jamal Britt Iowa 7.58Q

3 Phillip Lemonious JAM Arkansas 7.60q

4 Tre’Bien Gilbert Arkansas 7.73q

5 Filip Jakob Demšar SLO SCarolina 7.74q

6 Rasheem Brown CAY NC A&T 7.76

7 Brithton Senior JAM SCarolina 7.79

8 Sam Brixey WashingtonSt 7.79

ht 2

1 Trey Cunningham FloridaSt 7.57Q

2 Jesse Henderson MissSt 7.66Q

3 Eric Edwards Jr. LSU 7.70q

4 Kentre Patterson ArizonaSt 7.81

5 Giano Roberts Clemson 7.83

6 Sincere Rhea PennSt 7.99

7 Joseph Holthusen WichitaSt 8.31

– Jamar Marshall ArizonaSt dnf

Distance Medley Relay

1 Oregon 9:19.98

2 OleMiss 9:20.75

3 Texas 9:23.73

4 NCarolina 9:25.80

5 VaTech 9:27.67

6 Arkansas 9:33.65

7 Indiana 9:34.30

8 MiamiOH 9:35.17

9 IowaSt 9:36.00

10 TxTech 9:38.89

11 Tennessee 9:41.98

12 Alabama 9:50.92

HJ:

1 JuVaughn Harrison LSU 2.30

2 Ernie Sears USC 2.24

3 Tejaswin Shankar IND KansasSt 2.24

4 Vernon Turner Oklahoma 2.21

5 Corvell Todd SMiss 2.21

6 Justin Stuckey Samford 2.18

7 Brandon Burke Buffalo 2.18

8 Bryson Deberry Texas-Arl 2.18

9= Allen Gordon OleMiss 2.13

9= Dontavious Hill Auburn 2.13

11 Nuh Andu QAT Akron 2.13

12 Omamuoyvwi Erhire NGR MTennSt 2.13

13= Jack Scarborough TexasTech 2.13

13= Perry Christie Rutgers 2.13

15 Chris Banks Oklahoma 2.08

– Greg Lauray Pitt nh

LJ:

1 JuVaughn Harrison LSU 8.45

2 Isaac Grimes FloridaSt 8.35

3 Carey McLeod JAM Tennessee 8.26

4 Ja’Mari Ward Missouri 8.11

5 Jeremiah Davis FloridaSt 7.87

6 Ryan Brown JAM Arkansas 7.83

7 Matthew Boling Georgia 7.75

8 Jalen Seals TexasTech 7.74

9 Allen Gordon OleMiss 7.73

10 Darius Clark TexasA&M 7.64

11 Johnathan Baker Arkansas 7.43

12 Brandon Hicklin NCarA&T 7.41

13 PJ Austin Florida 7.39

14 Ja’von Douglas NCarolinaSt 7.30

15 Malcolm Clemons Florida 7.15

16 Cameron O’Neal GTech 6.91

SP:

1 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 21.36

2 McKay Johnson USC 20.19

3 Alex Talley NDakotaSt 19.85

4 Daniel McArthur NCarolina 19.84

5 Burger Lambrechts RSA Nebraska 19.83

6 Jordan West Tennessee 19.66

7 John Meyer Michigan 19.50

8 Maxwell Otterdahl NDakotaSt 19.43

9 Jonah Wilson Washington 19.18

10 Kristoffer Thomsen DEN NDakotaSt 19.17

11 Isaac Odugbesan NGR Alabama 19.17

12 Darius King UNIowa 18.96

13 Jordan Geist Arizona 18.89

14 Adrian Piperi Texas 18.84

15 Cooper Campbell Oklahoma 18.48

16 Kevin Shubert Nebraska 18.20

Hep:

60H

ht 1

1 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 7.97 989

2 Kyle Garland Georgia 8.07 964

3 Isaiah Martin Purdue 8.16 942

4 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 8.20 932

ht 2

1 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 8.29 910

2 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 8.39 886

– Leo Neugebauer GER Texas dnf 0

– Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma dns 0

ht 3

1 Austin West Iowa 8.23 925

2 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 8.24 922

3 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 8.32 903

4 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 10.00 541

ht 4

1 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 7.87 1015

2 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 8.31 905

– Peyton Haack Iowa dnf 0

PV

1= Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 5.06 929

1= Jacob Spotswood Alabama 5.06 929

3 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 4.96 898

4 Kyle Garland Georgia 4.86 868

5 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 4.86 868

6 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 4.76 837

7 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 4.76 837

8 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 4.66 807

9 Peyton Haack Iowa 4.66 807

10 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 4.56 778

11 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 4.56 778

12 Isaiah Martin Purdue 4.26 691

13 Austin West Iowa 3.76 551

– Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas nh 0

1000m

1 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 2:36.32 915

2 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 2:40.07 873

3 Peyton Haack Iowa 2:45.45 814

4 Kyle Garland Georgia 2:45.53 813

5 Isaiah Martin Purdue 2:45.98 808

6 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 2:46.66 801

7 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 2:47.20 795

8 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 2:47.76 789

9 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 2:48.21 784

10 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 2:48.38 783

11 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 2:51.07 754

12 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 2:54.63 718

– Austin West Iowa dnf 0

– Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas dnf 0

Final standings

1 Karel Tilga EST Georgia 6264

2 Kyle Garland Georgia 6200

3 Ayden Owens PUR Michigan 5995

4 Felix Wolter GER Pitt 5907

5 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE Auburn 5863

6 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 5726

7 Jacob Spotswood Alabama 5715

8 Denim Rogers HouBaptist 5653

9 Daniel Spejcher Arkansas 5630

10 Isaiah Martin Purdue 5501

11 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 5125

12 Peyton Haack Iowa 4813

13 Austin West Iowa 4591

14 Itamar Basteker ISR Arkansas 3656

– Markus Ballengee Arkansas dnf

– Kristo Simulask EST Oklahoma dnf

Team Standings

1= Georgia 20

1= LSU 20

3 FloridaSt 17

4 USC 16

5 NDakotaSt 15

6 Oregon 13

7= ArizonaSt 10

7= Florida 10

7= IowaSt 10

7= NCarolina 10