British distance runner enjoys victory in Cheshire on a busy weekend of road racing in the UK and beyond

While there was major action in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade and English Schools Cross Country Championships in Kent, road race action really took off, especially in the UK and there were good performances worldwide on the track by those who chose to not contest the global event in the Serbian capital.

Waters Wilmslow Half Marathon, March 20

Jonny Mellor was a clear winner of the half-marathon in 64:24, well clear of 2016 Olympian Ross Millington’s 65:14.

Chris Perry was third in 65:36, while former English National medallist John Gilbert was first M40 in sixth in 65:52.

Manchester Marathon winner Anna Bracegirdle won the women’s race in 73:23 to take around 90 seconds off her PB.

Alison Lavender (75:19) and Abigail Howarth (75:44) completed the top three.

Kirsty Longley was fourth and her time of 76:52 went to the top of the UK W45 rankings for 2022.

The 10km winners were Kristian Watson in 31:57 and W50 Sarah Cumber (38:57).

England Athletics Molly Barnet Walks, March 20

Heather Lewis went fifth all-time in the UK rankings with a big PB of 45:59.45 finishing well clear of Beth Davies.

Cameron Corbishley won the men’s race in 42:49.97 from Chris Snook’s 44:21.49.

Hastings Half-Marathon, March 20

James Baker gained his 988th race victory when he won this famously tough half-marathon in 70:12 and he also set an M45 course record despite the course being even harder than in the past.

James Stockings (71:34) and Chris Mason (73:37) completed the top three.

In years gone by this event used to have a big budget with Kenyans winning regularly as well as notable wins for the likes of British Olympians Eamonn Martin, Paul Evans and Paul Davies-Hale.

The event spends less on top class runners now but Baker won the £300 first prize and Rachel Mulley gained the women’s award as she led all the way in 82:22 as just over 90 seconds covered the top four.

Runner-up Linda Schofield set a UK W50 lead in setting a W50 course record with Ellie Baxter (83:15) finishing fast for third.

In overall fourth place 58-year-old Clare Elms’ 83:55 went top of the UK W55 rankings by taking four minutes off the previous age group course record and also bettering the previous W50 mark.

Eric Hardwick, who has been the race director for the last 38 years, was in charge for the final time.

Fleet Half-Marathon, Hampshire, March 20

Kurt Taylor led the way with a time of 66:49 from Stephen Blake (67:23) and Neil Kevern (67:36).

Jenna McGrevey (79:00) took the honours in a competitive women’s race from W45 Annabel Granger (79:14), who ran her fastest time for five years ahead of Megan Davis (79:23) and Rebecca Gallop (79:43).

Hendy Eastleigh 10km, March 20

Alex Lawrence took around three minutes off his 10km PB with a clear win in 29:28. Dan Mulyran (30:10) and William Cork (30:26) completed the top three.

It was a closer women’s race as Sarah Astin (33:18) narrowly got the better of Tessa McCormick (33:25), while English National under-20 fifth placer Charlotte Alexander (34:15) was third in her debut over the distance.

United Airlines NYC Half-Marathon, New York, USA, March 20

World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto won the men’s race in a course record 60:30 ahead of Edward Cheserek (60:37) and Teshome Mekonen (60:40) as Galen Rupp dropped out mid-race.

Former world 5000m and cross-country runner-up Senbere Teferi also set a women’s course record with a 67:35 win two seconds ahead of Irene Cheptai

Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal was third with a 68:07 clocking, while Charlie Purdue was sixth in 69:57 and fellow Brit Steph Twell 24th in 74:40.

Laredo 10km, Spain, March 19

Chimdessa Debele won in 27:33 from Kiprono Sitonik (27:45) and Emmanuel Korir (27:50) was third.

Close behind in fourth Pietro Riva took 16 seconds off of his Italian record.

Spain’s Carlos Mayo set a PB of 27:53 for fifth.

The women’s race lacked the men’s quality and Spain’s Maitane Melero won in 32:37 a second ahead of Katherine Tisalema.

Los Angeles Marathon, United States, March 20

Delvine Meringor, a Kenyan competing for Romania, won the women’s race in 2:25:04 and after being given a 16:05 head start on the men she held on by eight seconds to gain a $10,000 bonus.

John Korir was the leading man who just fell less than 50 metres short with 2:09:08.

Edwin Kimutai was second with 2:10:43 while Antonina Kwambai was second woman with 2:30:13.

Lille, France, March 20

Ugandan Andrew Kwemoi won the men’s half-marathon in 59:37 with the winning time shared by Kibiwott Kandie 59:37 with Roncer Kipkorir clsoe behind in 59:38.

The women’s winner Zenebu Fikadu achieved a 66:57 clocking with Purity Komen second in 67:10.

Betty Chepkemoi was third in 68:00.

Kenneth Kiprop won the 10km in a fast 26:57 ahead of Yassin Haji’s 27:00 while Faith Cherono won the women’s in 31:06 ahead of Faith Kimutai’s 31:11 and Faith Chepkoech’s 31:24.

There was a fast 5km with Telahun Bekele’s 13:08 ahead of Michael Kibet’s 13:10 and Jacob Kosgei’s 13:16.

Fantu Worku won the women’s race in 14:45 well clear of Olympic steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai (15:03) and Eva Cherono (15:04).

North East Relay Cross-Country Championships, Peterlee, March 19

Sunderland won the men’s race by nearly two minutes from Tyne Bridge with the three fastest legs headed by Steven Jackson’s 10:47.

The senior women’s event saw Gateshead also dominate with the three fastest legs with their opening runner Kerry Simpson quickest with a 12:40.

Elvet’s M40 team and Elswick’s W35 squad took the masters races.

Spring Break Classic, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 18-19

Olympic 100m hurdles champion winner Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 200m in a fast 22.27/1.2 while another Olympic champion 400m winner Steven Gardiner won the men’s 200m in 20.28/0.6 with European 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith second in 20.97.

Ryan Sánchez clocked 1:13.99 for the 600m to go 10th all-time after a fast 47 first 400m.

Andrew Hudson won the 300m in 32.78.

Cardinal Classic, Stanford, USA, March 19

NCAA 5000m champion Cooper Teare won the 5000m in a world-leading PB of 13:06.73 ahead of US 1500m and 3000m champion Cole Hocker who set a 13:08.55 PB.

Lithuanian teenager Mykolas Alekna was the discus winner with a 62.63m throw.

Briton Anna Purchase won the hammer and her 67.25m throw moved her to ninth all-time in the UK.

ASA Athletics Grand Prix, Bloemfontein, South Africa, March 16

Despite a headwind, the Olympic 200m silver medalist Christine Mboma won the 100m a Namibian senior and junior record of 11.15/-1.1 with Beatrice Masilingi second in 11.24.

Jason Van Rooyen won the shot with a 20.64m throw.

Baldy Castillo Invitational, Tempe, USA, March 18-19

Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley set a world leading 200m of 20.04/0.0.

Another to set a world lead was Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu who blasted the 600m in a PB 1:24.13 which puts her tenth best all-time.

Additionally, Texas A&M set outdoor world leads in both women’s relays with times of 43.12 and 3:28.79 as well as the men’s 4x400m with 3:01.51.

Lasarah Hargrove won the 100m in a marginally wind-assisted 11.13/2.1 in the women’s 100m.

Chemist Warehouse Melbourne Track Classic, Melbourne, Australia, March 19

Olympic javelin finalist Mackenzie Little’s 61.13m throw edged Tokyo bronze medallist Kelsey-Lee Barber’s 60.31m.

The Australian women’s 4x100m team clocked 43.15 while another impressive mark was set by Samantha Dale in the long jump with a PB 6.72m,

Ella Connolly took the women’s 200m in a wind-assisted 22.61/4.0 and the wind also benefitted the men’s 100m and 200m which were won by Jacob Despard (10.11/3.4) and Calab Law (20.50/2.2).

There was a close mile won by Mick Stanovsek (3:59.45) from Callum Davies (3:59.54).

Christian Coleman Invitational, Atlanta, USA, March 19

High School athlete Yahnari Lyons gained a 11.40/0.1 and 22.99/1.8 sprint double.

Trojan Invite, Los Angeles, USA, March 19

Celera Barnes took the women’s 100m event in a world-leading 11.12/1.9.

Orlando, Black and Gold Invite, USA, March 19

Trinidad´s Dwight St Hillaire set a wind-assisted 20.24/3.0 in the 200m.

Leiria, Portugal, March 19

There was a Finnish hammer record for Krista Tervo with a 74.40m world lead.

GC Foster Classic, Spanish Town, Jamaica, March 19

Fedrick Dacres won a high-quality discus with 65.65m ahead of Traves Smikle’s 65.60m.

Rasheed Dwyer won the 100m in 10.14/1.5 ahead of Kadrian Goldson’s 10.15.

All Japan Racewalking, Nomi, Japan, March 20

Daisuke Matsunaga, seventh at the 2016 Olympics, won the 20km in 1:19:53. Yuta Koga (1:20:40) and Hiroto Jusho (1:20:42) were second and third. Serena Sonada was first woman in a PB 1:32:12.

Alloa Half-Marathon, March 20

There were victories for Josh Wood (71:08) and Jennifer Wetton (79:03).

Sportstiks Brentwood Half-Marathon, March 20

The wins were taken by Joshua Entwistle (69:54) and Rebecca Bunting (78:16).

Stafford Half-Marathon, March 20

Cole Gibbens (68:57) and Rebecca Harrison (82:08) enjoyed clear victories.

Hoka Elite Men’s and Women’s 5km, Birmingham University, March 19

Rachael Franklin won the race by almost a minute and her 16:01.48 5000m PB gained her an Isle of Man qualifying mark for the Commonwealth Games.

Michael Ward took the men’s race in his fastest time for six years with 13:57.8 ahead of Inter-Counties junior winner Liam Rawlings’ fine debut of 14:08.31 which puts him top of the UK under-20 rankings for 2022.

Kent Fitness League, Knole Park, Sevenoaks, March 20

Paul Freeman-Jones (28:42) and Andrea Berquez (32:15) won this popular Sunday League with barring clauses.

Hampton Court Half-Marathon, March 20

This event which went along the towpath and was given a multi-terrain permit which meant times won’t be eligible for ranking purposes and it was won clearly by James Laing in 70:41 and Armana Raj was the women’s winner in 81:26.

Wakefield 10km, March 20

Mark Bostock (31:17) and Sarah Potter (35:16) gained victories.

