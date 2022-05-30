Impressive victories for 400m hurdlers Jessie Knight, Hayley McLean, Jess Tappin and Alastair Chalmers as British athletes pour into in Belgium

IFAM Oordegem, Belgium, May 28-29

Briton Jessie Knight won the 400m hurdles in 54.09 easily to go equal fourth all-time in the UK.

Line Kloster from Norway was second in 54.99 with Hayley McLean setting a UKA European standard of 55.48 in third and only just missing the UKA world standard of 55.40.

Jessica Tappin, who was sixth in the 2014 Commonwealth Games heptathlon, set an England Commonwealth Games qualifier with a one-second plus PB of 55.89.

There was also a fast men’s 400m hurdles win for Alastair Chalmers who set a world qualifier and Guernsey record 48.88. It moved him to 12th all-time in the UK and was the fastest British time since 2017.

In a different race, Seamus Derbyshire took over a second off of his PB with a European qualifier of 49.44.

Senegal’s Cheikh Tidiane Diouf ran the fastest 400m in 45.62 with Briton Joseph Briar second in another race in 45.74 to miss his PB by a hundredth of a second and the European standard by 0.04 of a second.

Ireland’s Robert McDonnell won the 200m in 20.51/1.3.

Brazilian Tiffani Silva Marinho was the fastest at 400m in 51.73 though Britain’s Hannah Kelly (52.89) won her race in a PB 52.89.

Kenyan Cornelius Kemboi won the 5000m in 13:12.51 where European under-20 1500m bronze medallist Henry McLuckie set a 13-second PB of 13:43.10.

BUCS steeplechase champion Maisie Grice set a PB of 10:04.91.

Former world silver medallist Philip Milanov’s 63.74m headed the discus field.

European Cup 10,000m, Paće, France, May 28

Jimmy Gressier pulled off a sensational win as he won easily in a PB 27:24.51 from Carlos Mayo (27:53.12) and Aras Kaya (27:58.08) as France won the team title.

Mahamed Mahamed was the sole British male competitor and was 23rd in 28:38.03.

In the women’s race, Turkey’s Yasemin Can set a European lead of 31:20.18 with a runaway victory in the women’s race as Germans Alina Reh (31:39.86) and Katharina Steinruck (32:03.88) followed to ensure a German team win.

Abbie Donnelly was the leading Briton in ninth (PB 32:20.82) with Hannah Irwin 14th (32:44.38), Lauren Hayes 15th (32:49.69), Philippa Bowden 22nd (33:22.05) and Jessica Gibbon 23rd (33:24.86). Steph Twell dropped out at 6km.

Other European results

Poznan, Poland, May 27

Imani Lasiquot won the 100m in a wind-assisted 11.15/2.8 and also ran a 200m PB of 22.93/1.4.

The other British success came from Ben Pattison who led home the 1000m in 2:19.27 ahead of Olympic 1500m eighth-placer Michal Romzys.

Pia Skrzyszowska won the 100m hurdles in a PB 12.68/1.0 while a further home win was enjoyed by Anna Kielbasinska’s 36.34 world lead and Kielbasinska achieved 11.26 behind Lansiquot in the 100m.

Weinheim, Germany, May 28

Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo won the long jump with a 6.66//0.0 leap.

Slovenska Bistraca, Slovenia, May 28

Kristjan Čeh achieved another top-class discus throw of 68.19m.

Lucca, Italy, May 28

There was an Italian hammer record of 74.38m by Sara Fantini.

Andy Diaz of Cuba headed the triple jump with 17.33/-0.2.

Triveneto International, Trieste, Italy, May 28

Filippo Tortu won the 100m in a wind-assisted 10.14/2.4 though 400m world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk dropped out of the 200m.

Thum, Germany, May 28

Briton Scott Lincoln carried on his good form with a 20.59m shot win as Jamaican Traves Smikle was first in the discus with 64.13m.

Russian Team Championships, Sochi, May 28-29

Former world champion Sergey Shubenkov won the 110m hurdles in 13.59/-0.4 and Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene’s 1.94m gave her high jump victory.

Russian Team Championships, Adler, May 28

Valeriy Pronkin 79.88m headed the hammer with Sofiya Palkina 73.22m winning the women’s event.

The discus was won by Aleksey Khudyakov’s 64.51m.

Selfoss, Iceland, May 28

Olympic discus winner Daniel Stahl had a clear victory with a 69.27m throw ahead of Simon Pettersson’s 65.94m.

Venizelia Meeting, Khania, Greece, May 29

Serbian Bosko Kijanovic narrowly won the 400m in 45.84 ahead of Briton Alex Haydock-Wilson’s 45.86.

There was a British win though as Molly Caudery continued her good form with a 4.45m leap in the pole vault.

La Aquila, Italy, May 29

Ernest John Obiena cleared 5.85m in the pole vault to defeat Huang Bokai’s 5.80m.

Forbach, France, May 29

Quentin Bigot’s 80.14m hammer throw defeated Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki’s 79.90m. Chris Bennett was fourth with 71.52m.

St Polten, Austria, May 26

Briton Desiree Henry was a joint winner of the women’s 100m in 11.37 while Joel Clarke-Khan won the high jump with 2.23m.

Olympic medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger won the discus with a 65.89m throw while four-time world hammer champion Pawel Fajdek won his event with 79.28m.

Toulouse, France, May 26

Algerians Yacine Hethat (1:44.43) and Ramzi Abdenouz (1:44.98) led the 800m home with Ireland’s John Fitzsimmons improving to 1:45.66.

Moroccan Mohamed Tindouft won the 3000m steeplechase in 8:20.12 with world finalist Zak Seddon setting an Euro qualifier and UK lead of 8:24.68.

The women’s 800m was won by Kenyan Jarinter Mwasya in 1:59.84.

Huelva, Spain, May 25

France’s Alice Finot won the steeplechase in a PB 9:21.41 ahead of Briton Aimee Pratt’s 9:25.48 UK lead and world qualifier which puts her third all-time among Britons.

Kenyan Levy Kibet won the 5000m in 13:03.09.

In the women 400m Dominican Republic’s Fiordaliza Cofil improved to 50.38 in the 400m ahead of Modesta Morauskaite’s Lithuanian record of 50.49.

France’s Mehdi Belhadj won an exciting steeplechase in 8:16.39 ahead of Victor Ruiz’s 8:16.42 w

Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas took the 1500m in 3:36.23 ahead of Adrian Ben’s 3:36.41

Holly Bradshaw won the pole vault on countback with a 4.60m vault from Molly Caudery’s PB. The latter strengthened her hold on third place all-time in the UK and set a European qualifier as they shared the UK lead.

Nick Percy carried on his consistent form around the 63-metre mark (three competitions in five days) with a 63.23m victory in the discus.

Dessau, Germany, May 25

In the 100m, Abeykoon Mudiyanselage improved to a 10.06 Sri Lankan record to surprisingly defeat Kenyan world leader Ferdinand Omanyala’s 10.14.

Julian Weber won the javelin with 85.02m ahead of Olympic medallists Keshorn Walcott (84.69m) and Jakub Vadlejch (83.39m).

Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo took the long jump with a modest 6.49/-0.5.

Jamie Webb finished fifth in the 800m in 1:46.28 in a race won by Tony van Diepen (1:45.30).

Athens, Greece, May 25

Though Olympic champion Miltiádis Tentóglou had to miss the event with injury there was a high quality long jump win for Indian Murali Sreeshankar’s 8.31/1.3, ahead of world indoor runner-up Tobias Montler, who equalled his outdoor PB with 8.27/1.4.

Jules Pommery 8.17/0.9 set a French under-23 record in third.

China’s Yaming Zhu won the triple jump with 17.22/0.7.

Cypriot Filippa Fotopoulou 6.79/0.4 won the women’s long jump.

Lahti, Finland, May 25

Bianca Williams won the 100m in 11.35/2.1.

USA results

NCAA East Preliminary, Bloomington, May 26-28

Trey Cunningham set a 110m hurdles world lead and PB of 13.07/-0.5.

In a different heat, Joshua Zeller continued his stunning form with a 13.39/-1.9 110m hurdles victory despite the strong headwind.

Randolph Ross ran 44.23 in the 400m.

Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh came from a long way back with a stunning burst of speed in the 100m in 10.04/0.1 and also won the 200m in a heavily wind-assisted 19.85/4.4.

Florida State won both relays in 38.51 and 3:01.22.

Favour Ofili was quickest at 100m in 11.02/-0.3 with Abby Steiner 11.04/-0.2 next best but that was reversed at 200m with Steiner’s marginally wind-assisted 22.01/2.1 bettering Ofili’s 22.08/0.7

Paula Salmon’s 12.78/-0.7 topped the 100m hurdles.

Adelaide Aquilla’s 19.09m won the shot.

Briton Katy-Ann McDonald won her 800m in 2:03.42 while Shannon Flockhart (4:10.80) led a British one-two at 1500m from Ellie Leather (4:11.33) with both setting PB’s.

The relays were headed by the times of Ohio State (42.87) and Kentucky (3:26.90).

NCAA West Preliminary, Fayetteville, May 27-28

Micah Williams won the 100m in a PB 9.86/0.7 with Nigeria’s world under-20 champion Udodi Onwuzurike running a 10.03/0.6 PB and then an African under-20 record of 20.08/0.1 at 200m.

Barbados’ Jonathan Jones headed the 400m in 44.85 from Jamaican Jevaughn Powell’s 44.87.

Moroccan world 800m leader Moad Zahafi won his speciality in 1:44.65.

Ireland’s Brian Fay headed the 5000m in 13:28.41 with British European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks 19th in 13:44.77.

In the 10,000m, Hicks was seventh in a close race in 28:47.37 which saw the first 10 covered by less than two seconds as Abdihamid Nur (28:45.90) led home the race.

There was a win though for British champion Tade Ojora though headed his 110m hurdles race in 13.50/0.4 after a 13.48/1.2 heat.

Quivell Jordan-Bacot took the 400m hurdles in 48.72.

Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna 64.87m gave him another discus victory.

Houston (38.71) and Texas (3:00.70) won the relays.

The women’s events were held separately on a different day and the sprints were all wind-affected. In the 100m, St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred clocked 10.80/2.2 (after a 11.00/0.5 legal heat) while Nigerian Rosemary Chukwuma ran 10.82/2.6.

In the 200m Kynnedy Flannel ran 22.40/2.6 while Kaylah Robinson 12.57/3.5 was quickest at the 100m hurdles.

Canadian Camryn Rogers set a Commonwealth record of 76.46m in the hammer.

Britons Anna Purchase (68.95m), Amy Philips (68.01m) and Tara Simpson-Sullivan (67.87m) all qualified for the NCAA final.

World 400m hurdles leader Britton Wilson won her event in 54.87.

The relays were won by Oregon (42.74) and Arkansas (3:25.16).

NAIA Championships, Gulf Shores, USA, May 27

South African Phemelo Matlhabe impressed with a 10.08/1.8) and 20.48/-0.9 sprint double.

Briton Ben Jefferies won the 400m in a near PB 46.02.

NCAA Division 2, Allendale, USA, May 28

Trevor Bassit’s 48.98 won the 400m hurdles while there was a 20.20/2.3 200m victory for Brandon Miller.

JML Levitate Invitational, Miami, USA, May 28

Former European Indoor 60m champion Asha Philip was second in the 100m in 11.39/-1.9 just behind Kira Parker’s 11.38.

Walks

La Coruna, Spain, May 28

Alvaro Martin won the 20km in 1:19:58 from fellow Spaniard Diego Garcia (1:20:00) with Brazil’s Caio Bonfim (1:20:14).

China’s Qieyang Shenjie won the women’s race in 1:27:50 from Kimberly Garcia from Peru (1:28:38) and European champion Maria Perez (1:29:33).

Road

Ottawa Marathon, Canada, May 29

Ethiopia’s Andualem Belay Shiferaw won by a clear margin in 2:06:04 from Bahrain’s Abdi Ali Gelchu (2:09:24) and Japan’s Yuta Shimoda (2:09:50).

Canada’s Kinsey Middleton won the women’s race in 2:30:09 as many elite runners failed to get their visas in time.

