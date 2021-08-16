British thrower impresses in Hull while Scottish and Welsh Championships also host good performances

Hammer Circle Invitational, Hull, August 12

Jessica Mayho went second in the all-time British women’s hammer rankings with a UK-leading throw of 69.44m to easily win the women’s contest. She also threw 68.23m in a different competition on the day. Her previous best had been 68.88m, produced in Loughborough in May.

4J Studios Scottish Athletics National Senior and Under 17 Championships, Grangemouth, August 14-15

Kirsty Law dominated the women’s discus, winning her 13th Scottish title with an opening throw of 56.26m. Nick Percy won the men’s event and, like Law, his 59.47m throw put him among the prize fund as he beat the required mark of 59.00m. Law had to better 54.00m.

David Smith was another beneficiary of a good performance as he won the high jump with a 2.23m leap to beat the set 2.22m mark.

Chris Bennett retained his hammer title (won in 2019) with a 70.88m throw, just 12cm short of his financial target, while Rachel Hunter won the women’s contest with 63.91m.

In the women’s 1500m, 20-year-old Sarah Calvert set a four-second PB to win in 4:14.59 but just fell short of the 4:13 target time.

Sofia Vidak came close to Gemma Nicol’s 19-year-old Championships record of 39.23 with a clear U17 300m victory in 39.56.

Ben Greenwood won the men’s 800m in 1:49.08 from under-20 Kane Elliott’s 1:50.45.

Jamie Crowe won a well-supported men’s 5000m in 14:19.88.

Aided by a whopping 4.1mps tailwind, Dean Patterson’s 21.82 just missed Chris Carson’s 25-year-old Championships best in the U17 men’s 200m.

Welsh Championships, Cardiff, August 14-15

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw cleared 4.60m to win the pole vault with a ten-stride approach as Sophie Cook and Jade Ive both cleared 4.25m for second and third respectively.

Bethan Davies (45:21.70) went third all-time in Britain in the women’s 10,000m walk with her Welsh record mark, while Heather Lewis went seventh all-time with 46:36.10.

Adele Nicoll won the women’s shot by five metres with a big PB thrown of 16.89m which moves her to 13th in the all-time British rankings. She also set a PB of 48.71m in the discus but just lost to Samanatha Callaway’s 48.93m.

Scotsman Adam Thomas won the Welsh 100m title in 10.22/0.7 from Romell Glave’s 10.27 – the latter ran 10.20/1.2 in his heat – with Jeremiah Azu third in 10.31.

Former European Under-20 200m champion Tommy Ramdhan clocked his fastest ever time – a windy 20.48/2.4 – in winning the 200m.

Hannah Brier won the women’s 100m in 11.44/2.0, two metres clear of Mica Moore.

Nell Desir followed up her English under-15 win with another victory, taking the 100m in 12.10/0.3 to win by 0.71 of a second.

Joseph Berry gained an U15 sprint double in 11.11/0.9 and 22.45/1.5.

Owen Smith won the men’s 400m in 46.78 while Jenna Blundell won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.20.

Zane Duquemin won the men’s discus with a 57.65m throw, with F44 five-time Paralympic medallist Daniel Greaves throwing 57.01m with the lighter implement.

Osian Jones won the hammer contest with a 71.25m throw.

BMC Gold Standard Races, Watford, August 11

Ellie Baker won a fast and competitive 1500m, setting a PB 4:06.54 to narrowly get the better of fellow 800m specialist Adelle Tracey, who set a PB of her own in second with 4:06.56.

Tom Randolph was a clear men’s 800m winner in 1:46.92.

James McMurray won the 1500m in 3:39.19 just ahead of Tom Mortimer’s 3:39.22 PB while Katie Kirk won the 800m in 2:02.42.

Bromley, August 14

Alex Haydock-Wilson won the 400m in a PB 45.57 and also ran a PB 10.57/1.2 in the 100m.

Four others – Ben Higgins (PB 46.75), Jason Hoyle (PB 46.87), Thomas Corel (PB by over a second in 46.92) and Under-20 Sam Reardon (PB 46.97) – ran inside 47 seconds for the first time.

Szczecin, Poland, August 15

Olympic fourth-placer Peter Bol won the 800m in 1:45.49 ahead of Britain’s Ben Pattison, who set a PB of 1:45.70, with Olympic medalist Patryk Dobek fading to eighth in 1:47.24.

Olympic 100m semi-finalist Reece Prescod won the men’s sprint duathlon with 10.20 and a PB 20.31.

British Olympic finalist Harry Coppell won the pole vault with a 5.60m vault to defeat Piotr Lisek’s 5.50m.

Emily Borthwick was second in the high jump with a 1.88m leap.

Inter-Area Road Relay Challenge, Brownlee Centre, Leeds University, Yorkshire, August 15

England won both the men’s and women’s events.

The women’s title was secured thanks to a strong team of Kate Avery (10:22) Nicole Taylor (10:15), Lucy Robinson (10:28), Sarah Astin (10:28) and Lily Coward (10:37).

Olympic athlete Jess Judd, representing the North, achieved a 9:55 split for the two-mile leg – well clear of Avery on the opening leg – for the fastest time, with Taylor next best overall.

The England squad led throughout the men’s race with Miles Weatherseed (9:08), Alfie Manthorpe (9:04), Daniel Bebbington (9:14), Rickie Harvie (9:10) and Jonathan Escalante-Phillips (9:09) defeating the North by 72 seconds.

Manthorpe and the North’s Angus McMillan shared the fastest time after a good battle on leg two.

There were no teams from the South or Wales.

Northern U17, U15 and U13 Championships, Hull, August 14-15

Strong headwinds slowed the sprint times, though Bayleigh Lawton won the U17 men’s 400m in a PB of 50.24.

Ella Greenway gained a good U17 800m and 1500m double in 2:11.79 and 4:34.96.

Caitlin McCloy won the U15 800m in 2:15.99 to miss her PB by a frustrating 0.02 of a second but the next four did set PBs.

England U15 champion Freya Murdoch won the U15 1500m in 4:35.28.

Another English champion (U15 3000m) Robert Price added to his successes with a 4:15.36 1500m win.

The 2019 ESAA 1500m champion Joshua Blevins won the U17 3000m in a PB 8:47.44.

U17 High jumper Kresten Calvert was one of the most dominant winners as his first competition at two metres saw his 2.03m leap gain him victory by 23cm.

Calvert also won the long jump with his furthest leap – a wind-assisted 6.51m.

ESAA champion Isaac Kambamba Delaney was just as dominant in the U17 shot as his 17.63m PB gave him victory by over four metres.

Harry Beard also dominated the U13 shot and won by three metres with a throw of 11.36m.

Loughborough Javelin Festival, August 15

British champion Bekah Walton won the women’s event with a 51.27m throw as Ioanna Malli’s 49.60m PB took second.

Greg Millar won the men’s event with a 66.99m throw.

ESAA and England U17 runner-up Aryan Padaruth went top of the UK U17 rankings with his 66.24m PB.

The U20 women’s event was a close affair, with Sophie Hamilton’s 46.87m just edging Harriette Mortlock’s 46.59m.

Ayesha Jones maintained her unbeaten record in the U15 event and the ESAA and England champion won with a 42.68m PB.

Andorf, Austria, August 14

Olympic semi-finalist Ferdinand Omurwa became the first Kenyan under 10 seconds in the 100m and managed the feat twice – first in the heats with 9.96/0.4, before improving in the final to a startling 9.86/0.6.

Briton Jamal Rhoden-Stevens was a distant second in 10.32.

Austria’s Olympic bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger won the discus with a 63.88m throw.

The 2017 World champion Ramil Guliyev won the 200m in 20.47/0.2.

Diana Mezulianikova won the 1000m in 2:35.44.

La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, August 14

Olympic finalist Ajla Del Ponte broke her Swiss record and European lead as she ran 10.90/1.8 in the 100m to take one hundredth of a second off her Tokyo mark and she also went under 23 seconds for the first time with a 22.38/1.9 in the 200m.

In her wake, Lorene Bazolo claimed Portuguese records of 11.10 and 22.64.

Another Swiss record was set by Jason John, who won the 110m hurdles in 13.12/1.7, while in third there was a Norwegian record for Vladimir Vukicevic of 13.42.

Anna Kielbasinska followed up some fine Tokyo relay runs by winning the 400m in 50.38, the fastest time by a Polish athlete since 1977. The 400m hurdler Lea Sprunger ran 50.70 in second.

France’s Mouhamadou Fall won the 100m in a wind-assisted 9.97 ahead of Germans Lucas Ansah-Peprah (9.98) and Julian Wagner (10.00).

Taymir Burnet won the 200m in a narrowly wind-assisted 20.07/2.1 ahead of Fall’s 20.10.

Italian Ayomide Folorunso won the 400m hurdles with a 54.65 PB, just ahead of Britain’s Jessie Knight (54.78).

In the men’s 400m hurdles contest, Chris McAlister just missed his PB with 49.25 in second, while Alastair Chalmers was third in a PB 49.55.

Memphis, USA, August 14-15

Former World indoor medalist Marvin Bracy equalled his 100m PB with a 9.85/-0.4 win, while Kyree King won the 200m in 20.15/2.0.

Olympic 110m hurdles fourth-placer Devon Allen matched his Tokyo time with 13.14/0.3.

Shamier Little won the women’s 400m in 50.65.

Jamaican Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion, won the 100m hurdles in 12.64/-0.2.

Rebecca Mehra won the women’s 1500m in a PB 4:04.90. Britain’s Archie Davis was fifth in the 1500m in a PB 3:38.49.

Offenburg, Germany, August 15

World javelin leader Johannes Vetter showed better form than he did in Tokyo with a 86.17m win ahead of world champion Anderson Peters’ 2021 best of 85.85m.

Balkan U18 Championships, Kraljevo, Serbia, August 14

Serbian Adriana Vilagos set a World U18 all-time best with the 500g implement thanks to a 70.10m throw to better her previous record of 68.76m, set in March 2020.

Falmouth, USA, August 14

Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot set a meeting record and PB mile of 3:52.97 to defeat Craig Engels’ 3:53.97.

Britain’s European indoor 3000m champion Amy-Eloise Markovc won the women’s race in 4:41.03, just ahead of Helen Schlachtenhaufen 4:41.05.

Falmouth 7, USA, August 15

Edna Kiplagat, the 2011 and 2013 world marathon champion, won the women’s race easily in 36:52.

Emily Durgin (37:19) and Fiona O’Keefe (37:20) completed the top three.

Ben Flanagan regained his 2018 men’s title with a fast final mile to win in a time of 32:16 to beat Biya Simbassa by three seconds. Emmanuel Bor was third with 32:21.

Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, August 15

Kenyan Paul Ayanae won the marathon contest in 2:15:28 from home runner Augustino Sulle (2:15:47).

Shelmith Muriuki made it a Kenyan double, winning the women’s race in 2:42:00.

