Good numbers and quality in Beckenham as internationals out in force in Southern event plus Midlands in Leamington and Northerns in Sedgefield

SOUTH OF ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS, Beckenham Place Park, January 27

With a few adjustments to the course such as making the senior men’s 15km two bigger laps instead of three to cut out almost lapping, this proved the most successful of the championships held in Beckenham on the edge of South London and Kent.

Clubs who previously have missed championships put on by the South of England were back in the fold and over 2200 finishers took part in the 10 races compared to the North’s 1400 and Midlands’ 900.

The quality was high too with two English National champions leading home the senior races and plenty of promising youngsters who will be in the thick of a medal battle next month at Weston Park near Telford.

Mike Boucher of Aldershot did the lion’s share of ensuring the improvement in tweaking it more to an athlete friendly course.

There are still adjustments maybe needed to make it more spectator-friendly with all bar the senior men disappearing from sight early on each lap then emerging from the woods close to the finish to go up the final hill but a championships with big numbers like this can’t use a lap like used by Eamonn Martin at the previous week’s London International. Martin was an interested spectator here.

Senior men

James Kingston has only just turned 22 years of age but he is building up a highly successful championship record.

A member of Britain’s winning European under-23 team in Brussels, the reigning English National champion retained his South of England title by a big margin.

After holding back on the initial two lap course around the former public golf course, he eventually stretched out to win by well over 100 metres.

“I was as comfortable as I could be running 15km cross-country,” he said. He now moves on to retaining his National title next march and he said he doesn’t plan to race until then and go back into a hard block of training

Second was also the same as in 2023 as Alex Lepretre proved the best of the rest as he led Highgate to a very clear victory.

Essex champion Callum Charleston, son of 1986 Commonwealth Games steeplechase finalist Richard, luckily did not repeat his 2023 position as he advanced from 48th last year.

Another greatly improved athlete Roger Poolman (16th last year) gave Highgate two in four while Ben Cole also gave Tonbridge two in five with his highest position in the event. Laster next year he hits the M40s.

This year there was a good battle to be the first M40 plus athlete with Bedford’s Irish athlete John Eves narrowly getting the better of James Connor, 2:15 marathoner Nick Torry and former champion John Gilbert, who won this race in Brighton in 2018.

Men (15km): 1 J Kingston (Ton) 42:50; 2 A Lepretre (High) 43:16; 3 C Charleston (AFD) 43:22; 4 R Poolman (High) 43:35; 5 B Cole (Ton) 43:46; 6 D Evans (SB) 43:51; 7 T Butler (SB) 44:04; 8 S Eglen (AFD) 44:17; 9 H Brodie (Bed C) 44:31; 10 A Teuten (Soton) 44:37; 11 S McCallum (HW) 44:45; 12 F Grierson (High) 44:54; 13 M Nicholls (Kent) 45:03; 14 S Ghafari (High) 45:09; 15 F Slemeck (HW) 45:10; 16 E Shepherd (Woodford Green w Essex L) 45:18; 17 J O’Hara (Soton) 45:26; 18 S Costley (Soton) 45:28; 19 J Eves (Bed C) 45:50; 20 J Connor (Have) 45:52; 21 J Sanderson (G&G) 45:55; 22 G Mallett (HW) 45:56; 23 C Chambers (Ton) 45:58; 24 R Wilson (High) 46:00; 25 J Stockings (HW) 46:05; 26 N Torry (Kent) 46:06; 27 J Turner (B&H) 46:12; 28 C Haywood (High) 46:13; 29 K Seyed (London Heathside AC) 46:18; 30 J Gilbert (Kent) 46:22; 31 S Heath (Brighton Phoenix AC) 46:24; 32 E Mallett (HW) 46:27; 33 J Minter (Bed C) 46:28; 34 R Sesemann (Kent) 46:30; 35 T Foster (G&G) 46:32; 36 H Hart (Belg) 46:33; 37 J Hoad (THH) 46:33; 38 B Davies (Bed C) 46:34; 39 G King (Win) 46:35; 40 H Silverstein (HW) 46:39; 41 R McDowell (HW) 46:48; 42 S Sommerville (Belg) 46:53; 43 P Crout (SB) 46:56; 44 A Sutton (HW) 46:57; 45 C Reilly (G&G) 46:59; 46 M Marshall (Head) 47:00; 47 J Hotham (Victoria Park Harriers ) 47:02; 48 O Garrod (Belg) 47:12; 49 S Beedell (Woodford Green w Essex L) 47:12; 50 A Clarke (Herne H) 47:15; 51 B Tyler (M&M) 47:18; 52 A Fautly (Winchester RC) 47:19; 53 R Doherty (Strag) 47:22; 54 A Briffett (Horsh BS) 47:25; 55 J Stewart (Have) 47:25; 56 E Dixon (G&G) 47:32; 57 J Ross (High) 47:32; 58 S Jinks (High) 47:33; 59 J Gordon (NEB) 47:38; 60 M Ellis (Ton) 47:39; 61 B Davis (Have) 47:40; 62 Y Sevestre (London Heathside AC) 47:41; 63 J Ramm (Dulw) 47:42; 64 M Speed (Kent) 47:42; 65 C Dockerill (Kent) 47:43; 66 B Warren (Herne H) 47:51; 67 S Atkins (Have) 47:52; 68 A Wilson (Dulw) 47:53; 69 C O’Neill (Soton) 47:58; 70 J Wooldridge (London Heathside AC) 48:00; 71 B Clarke (Kent) 48:02; 72 O Fox (THH) 48:03; 73 L Greaves (High) 48:04; 74 S Norris (S’end) 48:05; 75 D Dibaba (Kent) 48:06; 76 R Boorman (HW) 48:07; 77 J Steenson (High) 48:09; 78 B Babaker (Camb H) 48:13; 79 M Lusby (Wells) 48:22; 80 M Evans (B&B) 48:26; 81 B Howe (Dulw) 48:29; 82 A Walton (HW) 48:30; 83 O Hind (Kent) 48:31; 84 S Blake (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 48:32; 85 S Wilkinson (B&H) 48:35; 86 P Chambers (High) 48:42; 87 T Higgins (Ton) 48:45; 88 J Orrell (Hunts) 48:45; 89 G Morris (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 48:48; 90 N Faulkner (TVH) 48:52; 91 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H) 48:55; 92 A Dart (Brack) 48:57; 93 H Calvert (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 49:04; 94 S Renfer (High) 49:10; 95 J Robinson (Serp) 49:10; 96 N Lightfoot (G&G) 49:11; 97 J Neville (Belg) 49:11; 98 T Brooke (Camb H) 49:12; 99 R Keane (TVH) 49:14; 100 A Headley (Bed C) 49:18

101 K Fini (B&B) 49:24; 102 D Steel (Woodford Green w Essex L) 49:30; 103 S Rodda (Read) 49:30; 104 B Goddard (Woking) 49:31; 105 L Taylor (S’end) 49:32; 106 R Gillard (S’end) 49:37; 107 T Kirby (Stubb G) 49:40; 108 A Chambers (High) 49:41; 109 J Laybourn (High) 49:41; 110 R Thomas (Ton) 49:42; 111 C Emmerson (Bed C) 49:43; 112 L Clarke (Belg) 49:43; 113 J Cunningham (Herne H) 49:44; 114 N Phillips (Kent) 49:51; 115 K Hurst (BBRC) 49:54; 116 F Martinez (Serp) 49:54; 117 R Latala (Ashf D) 49:59; 118 T Collins (M&M) 49:59; 119 V Lio (Serp) 50:00; 120 M Green (Newb) 50:02; 121 A Holford (Woodford Green w Essex L) 50:03; 122 C Job (G&G) 50:06; 123 A Gorham (Ashf D) 50:06; 124 N Besson (Serp) 50:06; 125 A Barnes (London Heathside AC) 50:10; 126 J Entwistle (Woodford Green w Essex L) 50:12; 127 A Aldridge (Newb) 50:14; 128 D Brewer (High) 50:18; 129 K White (Mil K) 50:19; 130 G Belfield (Winchester RC) 50:20; 131 C Ruddy (Belg) 50:22; 132 G Loxton (Belg) 50:27; 133 P Bailey (S Lon) 50:29; 134 N Hutchinson (Worth) 50:32; 135 N Buckle (Belg) 50:34; 136 P Gould (London Heathside AC) 50:35; 137 L Pettit (Brighton Phoenix AC) 50:37; 138 B Howard (B&H) 50:39; 139 L Dickson (Winchester RC) 50:40; 140 D Smith (High) 50:40; 141 L Rowland (Kent) 50:41; 142 C McNally (Belg) 50:43; 143 J English (Kent) 50:46; 144 T Lole (Belg) 50:46; 145 M Rallison (London Heathside AC) 50:54; 146 H Tivnen (Strag) 50:56; 147 A Russell (Dulw) 50:56; 148 B Mitchell (Kent) 50:58; 149 S Wade (HW) 50:59; 150 B Bishop (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 51:02; 151 C Fraser (Kent) 51:03; 152 J Tipper (Kent) 51:05; 153 J Pomfret (Woking) 51:05; 154 H Torry (Serp) 51:08; 155 P Sanders (Kent) 51:09; 156 R Barnes (Stopsley Striders JC) 51:13; 157 A Prinsep (Soton) 51:14; 158 J Hallsworth (Dulw) 51:15; 159 P Walsh (S’end) 51:17; 160 W Bell (NEB) 51:20; 161 L Busby (Wyc P) 51:20; 162 P Wooldridge (Serp) 51:21; 163 A Hamilton (BMH) 51:28; 164 J Scott (Belg) 51:29; 165 E Rolls (Clap C) 51:30; 166 A Lyne (S Lon) 51:30; 167 J Shipston (High) 51:31; 168 J Lane (M&M) 51:32; 169 A Robinson (NEB) 51:33; 170 J Vis (Kent) 51:35; 171 M Rose (Herne H) 51:35; 172 D Kennedy (B&B) 51:38; 173 S Morrison (Herne H) 51:38; 174 J Hartley (Kent) 51:41; 175 E Gibson (Dulw) 51:44; 176 X Compton (Soton) 51:48; 177 S Pulley (Soton) 51:52; 178 S Evans (Kent) 51:54; 179 J Ball (E&E) 51:59; 180 A Enser (Brack) 52:03; 181 L Piper (Brighton Phoenix AC) 52:04; 182 D Brighton (Woking) 52:10; 183 J Wilson (E&E) 52:10; 184 T Desborough (B&B) 52:12; 185 T Starck (Wyc P) 52:12; 186 R May (St Alb S) 52:12; 187 M Waller (S’end) 52:17; 188 M Thies (LFR) 52:18; 189 L Fitz-John (Spring S) 52:21; 190 G Divall (Victoria Park Harriers ) 52:26; 191 C Compton (Kent) 52:30; 192 T Slater (TVH) 52:32; 193 J Cooper (Harrow) 52:38; 194 P Sansome (Winchester RC) 52:40; 195 D Speight (Hill) 52:41; 196 J Preston (Belg) 52:42; 197 B McCallion (HY Runners) 52:46; 198 M Barry (Central P) 52:49; 199 B Jenkins (Orion) 52:50; 200 B Paviour (Herne H) 52:51

TEAM: 1 High 84; 2 Herc W 145; 3 Kent 232; 4 Ton 286; 5 Bedford 310; 6 G&G 375; 7 AFD 427; 8 Soton 447

Senior women

Jess Gibbon, who won this race and the English National in 2022, the year she was in the winning team in the Europeans, regained her title by a clear margin.

She largely stuck to parkruns in 2023 but a 12th at the London cross-country showed she was ready to mix it with the best winter exponents.

At Parliament Hill she finished a place ahead of Georgie Grgec but the 12-second margin there was stretched to 42 seconds at Beckenham.

Grgec, 31st in her last appearance in this race in 2018, won Herne Hill’s first ever senior women’s medal.

Kent and London champion Holly Dixon won her first individual medal with a controlled run to move up to third.

Megan Gadsby, who won the under-20 race last year, made a good senior debut to finish fourth.

Amy Clements, the former IAU World 50km medallist, was the first W40 athlete.

Aldershot had to wait for sixth for their first scorer (Katie Hughes) but with four in 15 they won easily from Thames Hare & Hounds and Belgrave.

Women (8km): 1 J Gibbon (Read) 25:46; 2 G Grgec (Herne H) 26:28; 3 H Dixon (Camb H) 26:40; 4 M Gadsby (Norw) 26:57; 5 H Hall (Winchester RC) 26:58; 6 K Hughes (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 27:02; 7 K Estlea-Morris (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 27:18; 8 H Bloor (Lewes) 27:21; 9 G Bruinvels (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 27:26; 10 E Carroll (TVH) 27:29; 11 A Barbour (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 27:30; 12 E Apsley (THH) 27:32; 13 A Clements (Kent) 27:33; 14 S Monk (G&G) 27:43; 15 M Jordan-Lee (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 28:00; 16 R Bunting (London Heathside AC) 28:10; 17 M Jordan-Lee (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 28:21; 18 K Olding (TVH) 28:30; 19 L Adamson (Belg) 28:37; 20 S Carter (THH) 28:46; 21 B Murray (THH) 28:48; 22 L Major (THH) 28:51; 23 R Piggott (London Heathside AC) 28:53; 24 L Bromilow (Mil K) 28:55; 25 E Warren (G&G) 28:59; 26 L Nichols (Bed C) 29:00; 27 G Bridge (Oxf C) 29:02; 28 S Holt (Strag) 29:03; 29 N Lenane (Belg) 29:05; 30 M Squibb (B&B) 29:08; 31 S Ainley (TVH) 29:10; 32 K Xiang (Belg) 29:13; 33 S Hewitt (Belg) 29:15; 34 I King (Mil K) 29:22; 35 A Jones (M’head) 29:26; 36 J Keene (B&B) 29:30; 37 H Cox (Fulham) 29:32; 38 N Allan (Brighton Phoenix AC) 29:39; 39 M Smith (B&B) 29:41; 40 H Preedy (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 29:42; 41 K Sheedy (Dulw) 29:46; 42 N Griffiths (Soton) 29:49; 43 Z Hewitson (Royst) 29:55; 44 K Casterton (Serp) 29:58; 45 R Lord (Stubb G) 29:59; 46 R Wallace (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 30:06; 47 N Sheel (Serp) 30:08; 48 S Peach (Norw) 30:10; 49 E Leggate (C&C) 30:11; 50 C Day (Rane) 30:14; 51 A Dalton (Herne H) 30:16; 52 L Gill (Fulham) 30:17; 53 S Whatmough (Rane) 30:19; 54 H Rayden (St Alb S) 30:24; 55 Z White (B&B) 30:26; 56 T Anderson (Winchester RC) 30:29; 57 E Henston (Strag) 30:29; 58 A Parker (Kent) 30:30; 59 S Munday (Belg) 30:31; 60 E Stevens (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 30:34; 61 C Grima (HW) 30:38; 62 R O’Kill (S’end) 30:40; 63 D Knotkova-Hanley (Lewes) 30:41; 64 N Thompson (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 30:42; 65 M Hunt (Serp) 30:51; 66 N Beadle (Belg) 30:57; 67 M Heslop (Ton) 31:00; 68 O Papaioannou (Belg) 31:02; 69 K Hawkshaw (London Heathside AC) 31:03; 70 J Colley (C&C) 31:04; 71 L Gent (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 31:09; 72 A Baird (Trent P) 31:17; 73 R Clarke (Clap C) 31:18; 74 B Bowness (Clap C) 31:26; 75 L Seach (St Alb S) 31:26; 76 A Flower (Clap C) 31:31; 77 A McArdell (Woodford Green w Essex L) 31:32; 78 G Bailey (Have) 31:35; 79 L Gallyer-Barnett (Belg) 31:37; 80 C Paterson (Hill) 31:46; 81 J Edmunds (Royst) 31:49; 82 S James (M’head) 31:51; 83 R Boswell (THH) 31:52; 84 M Wood (C&C) 31:54; 85 P Keen (C&C) 31:55; 86 V Cartwright (Kent) 31:57; 87 S Vallis (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 31:58; 88 C Borg (London Heathside AC) 31:58; 89 P Habbick (St Alb S) 31:59; 90 S Biggs (Strag) 32:04; 91 S McKeeman (Fulham) 32:09; 92 J Butler (B&B) 32:09; 93 N Frisby (Spring S) 32:10; 94 K Ellison (Herne H) 32:12; 95 A White (Kent) 32:13; 96 G Carter-Collins (Ashf D) 32:15; 97 N Haarer (Rane) 32:16; 98 R Keddie (K&P) 32:17; 99 E Swire (Winchester RC) 32:20; 100 K Haniver (Stubb G) 32:22; 101 H Shannon (Dulw) 32:23; 102 R Matson (Have) 32:24; 103 J Wedmore (Herne H) 32:27; 104 E Hale (M&M) 32:32; 105 N Hornzee (Strag) 32:33; 106 L Connolly (S Lon) 32:34; 107 M Armstrong-Pileth (Croy) 32:34; 108 C Oxlade (Kent) 32:35; 109 G Weston (London Heathside AC) 32:37; 110 B Aldridge (B’cay) 32:38; 111 L Blythe (TVH) 32:39; 112 J Dear (L Buzz) 32:40; 113 S Amend (Belg) 32:41; 114 S Swaine (Herne H) 32:44; 115 S Latchman (Brighton Phoenix AC) 32:44; 116 F Sille (M’head) 32:44; 117 N Glover (Sevonoaks AC) 32:45; 118 P Cooper (Camb H) 32:47; 119 L Seaman (Vegan) 32:51; 120 B Walker (London Heathside AC) 32:55; 121 J Hinds (Ilf) 32:56; 122 L Faherty (High) 32:58; 123 A Greenwood (Trent P) 32:59; 124 F Stocco (London Heathside AC) 33:06; 125 I Morris (Norw) 33:07; 126 N Cendrowicz (High) 33:11; 127 A Germana (S Lon) 33:18; 128 P Williams (Kent) 33:22; 129 J Gill (New Forest RC) 33:23; 130 H Morris (DMV) 33:24; 131 L Hancock (Clap C) 33:28; 132 E Skinner (Kent) 33:34; 133 K Wright (Arena) 33:37; 134 J Bytheway (K&P) 33:38; 135 R Frake (Oxf C) 33:38; 136 T Oldershaw (Ton) 33:38; 137 C Warren (Ton) 33:41; 138 E Brookes (Central P) 33:41; 139 L Buchanan (Newb) 33:42; 140 C Fenwick (Sevonoaks AC) 33:42; 141 C Cummings (Fulham) 33:46; 142 R Hutton (S Lon) 33:52; 143 L Bestow (B&B) 33:56; 144 J Gutteridge (SoC) 33:58; 145 V Filsell (THH) 34:03; 146 R Lumas (Brighton Phoenix AC) 34:05; 147 L Pitt (Clap C) 34:09; 148 J Davies (THH) 34:10; 149 T Addison (London Heathside AC) 34:13; 150 K Smith (Dulw) 34:15

TEAM: 1 AFD 37; 2 THH 75; 3 Bel 113; 4 B&B 160; 5 TVH 170; 6 London H 196; 7 Herne H 250; 8 Kent 252

Younger age groups

Last year James Dargan won the under-17 race and was second in the English National but the European under-20 5000m fourth placer, followed up his win at Parliament Hill with another here and he also gained a team gold.

Radley’s Quinn Miell-Ingram, who followed Dargan home the previous week as well as the English Schools Cup Final, did so again here.

Joseph O’Connell took third and Liam Stone fourth as Aldershot dominated as they had five of the top 11 and eight of the top 23.

Last year Sam Plummer was second to Dargan as a first year under-17 and now top of the age group he won from Michael Clark, who only started racing in 2023 and has another year in the age group.

Plummer, who won the English Schools and Schools International last winter, led Chelmsford to a dominating team victory with Joseph Grange third and Jacob Hurrell fifth.

Joseph Scanes, who won the South of England 1500m title last summer, followed up his Parliament Hill victory with a clear win over Winchester RC’s Ethan Skipwith and his Blackheath team-mate Joseph Hill.

But despite their two in three, Blackheath had to give way to Nick Anderson’s recently formed Winchester RC team who packed 4 in 20 to Blackheath’s 4 in 35.

Just two seconds covered the leading quartet in the under-13 race.

Hertfordshire champion Oliver McDonald of Dacorum, who has been unbeaten this winter, edged Surrey champion Edward Cunliffe.

McDonald is coached by Mike Dunphy, who has been coaching for well over half a century and is now in his eighties.

Cunliffe of Herne Hill (Dunphy’s former club), was unusually making his third appearance in the age group, having been 36th and 29th the previous two years.

Isaac Gibson-Dunt and Finley Winship finished right behind the leading duo.

Windsor, with four in 21, all coached by former Samy twin, Shireen Higgins were easy team winners.

The women’s under-20 race also went to the wire.

Winchester RC’s Rose Chesterfield, making her debut in the Championships at any age group, had the finest win of her life to deny Jenny Leggate, who was 11th last year.

Leggate had the consolation of team gold though as Cambridge and Coleridge (with four in 19) defeated the usually dominant Aldershot.

Middlesex champion Lauren Russell of Highgate was third.

In the under-17s over the same course, clear winner Eliza Nicholson was half a minute quicker than the older age group.

Nicholson had been second to Innes FitzGerald the week before (and first under-17) at Parliament Hill where she beat the likes of Jess Bailey and on this form the Schools International 3000m winner and Commonwealth Youth Games 3000m medallist will be hard to beat in the English National.

At Liverpool, Katie Pye had finished half a minute ahead of Nicholson and made the winning British team for the Europeans, but here the Surrey champion was half a minute back with Lucy Wilkinson a clear third.

Windsor gained another clear win here as their four in 23 gave them a dominant team title.

One of the most expected winners of the day was Olivia Forrest, who had went one better than 2023 to take the under-15 title.

This winter she had won at Cardiff, Liverpool, Renfrew and Parliament Hill as well as take Eastern and Essex titles and the English Schools Cup Final.

Since December 23, including parkruns, she has headed 10 races, including her 10km debut, and also run a fast 3000m.

Here she won by 100 metres from the younger Kitty Scott, who last year won the under-13 race and led Aldershot to team success.

Jorjia March, the English National under-13 champion, took the bronze and that was a big improvement on her seventh under-13 last year.

Another Essex champion Summer Smith advanced from fifth last year to take under-13 gold and the Brentwood Beagle and her time would have seen within the top 10 boys who ran over the same course.

Naomi Walmsley of Aldershot was second and she also [picked up a team silver as Chelmsford led by Ava King in fourth had a clear win with four in 15.

Last year’s British and Inter Counties champion Kara Gorman finished third to match her position at Cardiff, Liverpool, Parliament Hill and last year’s Southern and English National!

It was her third top six place in the under-13s as she had been sixth in 2022.

U20 (8km): 1 J Dargan (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:26; 2 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad) 23:32; 3 J O’Connell (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:35; 4 L Stone (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:44; 5 A Riley (B&H) 24:15; 6 J Doye (Woodford Green w Essex L) 24:24; 7 O James (B’mth) 24:30; 8 I Morgan (C&C) 24:31; 9 H Yelling (B&H) 24:33; 10 M Pickering (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 24:37; 11 T Chandler (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 24:39; 12 M Dubery (Ton) 24:41; 13 T Claridge (Ton) 24:43; 14 C Parker (Read) 24:44; 15 T Adler (E&E) 24:49; 16 M Morgan (C&C) 24:54; 17 R Man (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 24:56; 18 H Johnston (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 25:01; 19 T Kimber (Craw) 25:02; 20 C Hudson (Harrow) 25:05; 21 W Goddard (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 25:06; 22 C Norman (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 25:08; 23 S Nesbitt (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 25:10; 24 A Lydon (C&C) 25:14; 25 B Pearce (Ton) 25:20; 26 O O’Connor (London Heathside AC) 25:33; 27 H Totton (Mil K) 25:36; 28 D Adams (Norw) 25:36; 29 W Nuttall (Chelm) 25:38; 30 H Gear (M&M) 25:39; 31 I Arnott (Ton) 25:46; 32 A Woldegiorgis (London Heathside AC) 25:46; 33 C Wright (Lewes) 25:48; 34 J Winship (Brack) 25:52; 35 G Thomas (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 25:58; 36 J Gunning (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 26:03; 37 R Andrews (Norw) 26:04; 38 D Pauley (Hunts) 26:06; 39 H Bell (Herne H) 26:06; 40 L Buchallet (C&C) 26:07; 41 J Perry (Chelm) 26:10; 42 H Smith (Norw) 26:12; 43 E Supple (Bed C) 26:16; 44 A Marshall (St Alb S) 26:18; 45 D Shattock (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 26:18; 46 J Edwards (Mil K) 26:26; 47 B Williams (N&P) 26:29; 48 G Hopkins (Ton) 26:31; 49 T Woodward (Chelm) 26:32; 50 J Jewell (Soton U) 26:35

TEAM: 1 AFD 18; 2 Tonbridge 81; 3 C&C 88; 4 WSEH 125; 5 Norwich 159

U17 (6km): 1 S Plummer (Chelm) 18:15; 2 M Clrak (Norw) 18:21; 3 J Grange (Chelm) 18:23; 4 L Conway (C&C) 18:37; 5 J Hurrell (Chelm) 18:40; 6 B Andrews-Callec (Jersey Spartans Athletics club) 18:41; 7 F Shepherd (M&M) 18:42; 8 G Stubbs (SB) 18:47; 9 O Smith (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 18:51; 10 B Street (HW) 18:55; 11 C Benyan (C&C) 18:55; 12 M Hudson (Sutt) 18:59; 13 Z Dunne (Norw) 19:01; 14 T Ash (Norw) 19:08; 15 R Gayer (SB) 19:09; 16 J Cameron (High) 19:12; 17 T Rollins (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 19:13; 18 E Manning (Sutt) 19:14; 19 T Jones (S’end) 19:15; 20 E Willis (Reig) 19:16; 21 L Moore (TVH) 19:17; 22 N Hammett (MKDP) 19:17; 23 J Hunt (Ton) 19:21; 24 A Ballard (Chelm) 19:26; 25 T Chadwick (High) 19:27; 26 C Prendergast (Ton) 19:28; 27 G Christmas (C&C) 19:28; 28 T Bawtree (Ton) 19:29; 29 H Richardson (B’mth) 19:30; 30 E Carney (Jersey Spartans Athletics club) 19:31; 31 O Cooper (Wat) 19:34; 32 T Cloves (Sutt) 19:35; 33 J Starvis (B&B) 19:35; 34 C Cull (Sutt) 19:37; 35 A Wilson (Herne H) 19:38; 36 C Morgan (Abing) 19:38; 37 F Kent (High) 19:38; 38 N Thomas (BMH) 19:38; 39 T Beale (Bed C) 19:40; 40 N D’Haese (K&P) 19:43; 41 M Parsley (Norw) 19:43; 42 G Martin (Chelm) 19:45; 43 A Middleton (B&B) 19:48; 44 H Fraser (Ton) 19:48; 45 S Toqeer (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 19:50; 46 F Pearce (E’bne) 19:51; 47 R Haigh (Sutt) 19:51; 48 J Pearce (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 19:52; 49 N Waller (S’end) 19:54; 50 J Hunt (Ton) 19:55; 51 M Sanderson (B Beagles) 19:56; 52 N Fernandez (HW) 19:57; 53 O Russell (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 19:57; 54 R Herd (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 19:59; 55 R Curtis (B&H) 20:04; 56 A Mulvihill (High) 20:04; 57 K Ilya (E’bne) 20:07; 58 J Greenwood (Central P) 20:08; 59 S Parkinson (Winchester RC) 20:08; 60 B Murphy (Herts P) 20:10

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 33; 2 Norwich 70; 3 Sutton 96; 4 C&C 116; 5 Ton 121

U15 (4.5km): 1 J Scanes (B&B) 13:20; 2 E Skipwith (Winchester RC) 13:43; 3 J Hill (B&B) 13:44; 4 F Rowe (Have) 13:49; 5 A Johnson (C&C) 14:02; 6 C Holmes (Herne H) 14:04; 7 S Horsley (Ilf) 14:07; 8 H Stockill (Woodford Green w Essex L) 14:12; 9 A Phillips (SB) 14:15; 10 J Trotman (Lewes) 14:16; 11 F Lumber-Fry (E’bne) 14:22; 12 S Noott (Winchester RC) 14:25; 13 D Orbell (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 14:27; 14 L Hemmings (PNV) 14:29; 15 J Petrie (Ton) 14:30; 16 I Collier (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 14:30; 17 C Wilson (Winchester RC) 14:31; 18 J Smith (Mil K) 14:33; 19 E Phillips (SB) 14:33; 20 I Martin (Winchester RC) 14:33; 21 T Silvey (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 14:34; 22 L Norden (Woodford Green w Essex L) 14:35; 23 W Humm (Brack) 14:36; 24 T Clerkin (Herne H) 14:40; 25 A Kelly (Chelm) 14:40; 26 A Martin (B&B) 14:42; 27 J Nash (Herne H) 14:43; 28 O Eaton (Woodford Green w Essex L) 14:44; 29 L Roch (Herne H) 14:48; 30 C Warren (Ton) 14:49; 31 H Pearson (C&C) 14:50; 32 W Weyham (S Lon) 14:52; 33 A Iyengar (Camb H) 14:52; 34 M O’Connor (Lewes) 14:54; 35 L Moloney-Pedro (B&B) 14:55; 36 S Leahy (Croy) 14:55; 37 E Kelly (Croy) 14:55; 38 S Turner (London Heathside AC) 14:58; 39 F McLaren (Have) 14:58; 40 K Paridon (C&C) 14:58; 41 D Horgan (B&B) 14:58; 42 L Shattock (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 14:59; 43 H Scott (Bed C) 14:59; 44 W Bachelor (Ton) 15:00; 45 E Sone (S Lon) 15:00; 46 G Smith (E’bne) 15:01; 47 O Graffin (Ton) 15:02; 48 J Norton (Newb) 15:02; 49 H O’Shea (E&E) 15:02; 50 L Draper (Weald Tri) 15:03; 51 T Holland (E&E) 15:05; 52 E Kuijten (Team Kennet Triathlon AC) 15:06; 53 S Sweeney (Have) 15:06; 54 N Clark (B&B) 15:06; 55 B Rivero-Stevenet (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 15:07; 56 N Manojkumar (BMH) 15:07; 57 E Bowstead (C&C) 15:07; 58 H Potton (S’end) 15:08; 59 B Lucas (Brack) 15:09; 60 D Arnold (Woodford Green w Essex L) 15:09

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 51; 2 Blackheath 65; 3 Herne H 86; 4 Woodford Green 118; 5 C&C 133



U13 (3km): 1 O McDonald (Dac) 9:48; 2 E Cunniffe (Herne H) 9:48; 3 I Gibson-Dunt (St Albans) 9:49; 4 F Winship (Norw) 9:50; 5 T Creed (HW) 9:54; 6 F Ferman (Chelm) 10:02; 7 T Bainbridge (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:07; 8 H Cantell (C&C) 10:08; 9 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 10:10; 10 J Fraser (HW) 10:11; 11 J Parker (Mil K) 10:11; 12 D Baker (G&G) 10:14; 13 J Legg (Brack) 10:14; 14 F Jenkin (S Lon) 10:15; 15 J Webster (E’bne) 10:15; 16 W Hughes (S Lon) 10:16; 17 T Thom-Watts (B&H) 10:17; 18 A Evans (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:17; 19 C Rushton (Sutt) 10:19; 20 J Brooker (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:20; 21 B Hilliar (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:21; 22 E Rushton (Sutt) 10:22; 23 C Grocott (B’mth) 10:22; 24 A Hart (Colchester and Tendering) 10:24; 25 A Salfu (Mil K) 10:25; 26 S Foster (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 10:26; 27 B Roberts (E’bne) 10:29; 28 E Roberts (K&P) 10:29; 29 R Willis (London Heathside AC) 10:31; 30 L Boulton (Herne H) 10:31; 31 W May (Read) 10:32; 32 S Bryce (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 10:33; 33 T Westmore (Brack) 10:33; 34 F Gotkine (B&B) 10:34; 35 J Sewell (Have) 10:36; 36 M Adam (E’bne) 10:38; 37 F Archie (E’bne) 10:39; 38 C Nicolson (London Heathside AC) 10:40; 39 T Fay (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:41; 40 D Eli (Norw) 10:41; 41 D Southgate (Mil K) 10:42; 42 N Collins (Central P) 10:44; 43 A Charles (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:44; 44 E Goodwin (St Albans) 10:45; 45 F Hayward (Wyc P) 10:46; 46 E Pascal (SB) 10:46; 47 J Martin (B&B) 10:49; 48 A Richards (Camb H) 10:49; 49 A Van Den Berg-Hows (Camb H) 10:50; 50 A Roberts (K&P) 10:50; 51 O De Burca (Lewes) 10:51; 52 J Dinnage (Weald Tri) 10:51; 53 J Rogers (Ton) 10:51; 54 O Barker (Ashf) 10:51; 55 J Graffin (Ton) 10:52; 56 R Greenwood (Trent P) 10:52; 57 C Lee (SS) 10:52; 58 C Treloar (St Albans) 10:53; 59 H Kucerov (Herne H) 10:54; 60 H Hunter (Read) 10:55

TEAM: 1 WSEH 66; 2 Eastbourne 115; 3 Herc W 141; 4 Herne H 158; 5 Bracknell 175



U20 women (6km): 1 R Chesterfield (Winchester RC) 20:57; 2 J Leggate (C&C) 20:57; 3 L Russell (High) 21:06; 4 P Roessler (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 21:16; 5 R Clutterbuck (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 21:21; 6 M Freeland (Mil K) 21:27; 7 K Atkinson (Chelm) 21:45; 8 H Clark (B&B) 21:55; 9 L Jones (C&C) 22:01; 10 I Mansley (C&C) 22:13; 11 A Hedley (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 22:16; 12 J Ridley (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 22:22; 13 A Bloomfield (E&E) 22:28; 14 G Buchanan (Norw) 22:30; 15 A Royden (M&M) 22:36; 16 E Strevens (E’bne) 22:39; 17 E Webb (M&M) 22:40; 18 C West (Worth) 22:49; 19 H Clayton (C&C) 22:51; 20 C Firth (B&B) 22:55; 21 S Lomas (E&E) 23:00; 22 K Hewitt (Herne H) 23:08; 23 A Cox (Craw) 23:11; 24 E Chong (High) 23:13; 25 L Crossley (M&M) 23:15; 26 L Sutton (M&M) 23:19; 27 S Glencross (E&E) 23:29; 28 N McLoughlin (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:36; 29 A Mead (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:39; 30 E McCluskey (Barn) 23:40; 31 S McCallum (Chelm) 23:44; 32 M Laidlaw (E&E) 23:50; 33 N Lee (Read) 23:52; 34 C Edge (TVH) 23:54; 35 H Hunter (Herne H) 23:56; 36 J Alonso-Gautrais (High) 24:06; 37 E McLean (E’bne) 24:11; 38 I Chesterton (Bed C) 24:13; 39 J Poland (Ton) 24:15; 40 A Reed (C&C) 24:22

TEAM: 1 C&C 40; 2 AFD 72; 3 M&M 83; 4 E&E 93; 5 High 113

U17 (6km): 1 E Nicholson (B&B) 20:21; 2 K Pye (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 20:55; 3 L Wilkinson (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 21:07; 4 A James (Lewes) 21:22; 5 A Reid (Woodford Green w Essex L) 21:38; 6 S Barrett (Norw) 21:41; 7 E Bartlett (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 21:45; 8 S Shaw (Craw) 21:48; 9 J Heller (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 21:50; 10 K Shaw (C&C) 21:55; 11 I Edwards (BMH) 22:10; 12 L Danobrega (Bed C) 22:11; 13 K Atkinson (Chelm) 22:11; 14 L Farr (Bed C) 22:13; 15 E Hudson (G&G) 22:20; 16 V Issacs (G&G) 22:33; 17 E Wells (Poole) 22:40; 18 A Kemp (S Lon) 22:49; 19 G Tuesday (Lewes) 22:53; 20 E Jonas (North Norfolk Harriers AC) 22:54; 21 A Cox (Craw) 22:55; 22 Z Rennie (Read) 22:56; 23 E Davey (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 23:10; 24 A Lawrence (Camb H) 23:14; 25 D Yelling (B&H) 23:21; 26 L Quinn (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:23; 27 I Sommerville (Lewes) 23:25; 28 R Dickety (Norw) 23:27; 29 E James (Read) 23:27; 30 L Taylor (S’end) 23:29; 31 L Brown (E&E) 23:30; 32 E Burton (Wyc P) 23:31; 33 E Orbell (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:32; 34 E Carman (Worth) 23:34; 35 S Shipton (Chelm) 23:40; 36 M Dunger (Bed C) 23:44; 37 C Easter (Norw) 23:50; 38 Z Girling (E&E) 23:51; 39 E Geake (Ton) 23:52; 40 E Symonds (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 23:53; 41 R Green (C&C) 23:55; 42 A Bushell (G&G) 23:59; 43 I Uhart (Wyc P) 24:02; 44 S Percival (Bed C) 24:03; 45 G Luckhurst (Wat) 24:03; 46 Y Grant (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 24:04; 47 E Watkins (London Heathside AC) 24:05; 48 L Delvendahl (High) 24:07; 49 I Beernaert (Belg) 24:11; 50 E Baker (Sevonoaks AC) 24:16; 51 D Pring (Lewes) 24:27; 52 I Crossley (M&M) 24:29; 53 A Marden (Read) 24:29; 54 S Isaacs (W’ley) 24:31; 55 I Watkins (London Heathside AC) 24:35; 56 Z Jetha (Croy) 24:37; 57 A Manek (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 24:39; 58 L Nuttall (Chelm) 24:46; 59 O Jones (Worth) 24:47; 60 L Barlow (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 24:48

TEAM: 1 WSEH 42; 2 AFD 101; 3 Lewes 101; 4 Bedford 106; 5 G&G 134



U15 (4.5km): 1 O Forrest (B Beagles) 14:51; 2 K Scott (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 15:10; 3 J March (Barn) 15:20; 4 D Connor (E’bne) 15:23; 5 E Harrold (Chelm) 15:27; 6 T Ferguson (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 15:30; 7 C Hughes (C&C) 15:40; 8 P Shaw (SB) 15:43; 9 F Pearce (E’bne) 15:44; 10 D Stollery (Chelm) 15:44; 11 S Richmond (Weald Tri) 15:45; 12 S Chapman (Mil K) 15:50; 13 K Webb (Mil K) 15:51; 14 E Warn (B Beagles) 15:56; 15 I Hall (Jer) 15:58; 16 C Campbell (Oxf C) 16:00; 17 T Robertson (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 16:01; 18 I Harrison (HW) 16:03; 19 R Petrova (E’bne) 16:07; 20 A Kirk (London Heathside AC) 16:08; 21 A Tharmakulasingam (Sutt) 16:16; 22 K McBride (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 16:17; 23 A McDonagh (B&B) 16:20; 24 L Johnson (Dac) 16:21; 25 O Garcia-Davis (HW) 16:23; 26 K Ealden (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 16:24; 27 L Webb (Mil K) 16:30; 28 S Hawthorn (G&G) 16:30; 29 A Hamilton-Martin (Brack) 16:31; 30 I Wheeler (Horsh BS) 16:32; 31 A Zyl (Harrow) 16:32; 32 F Mills (Herne H) 16:33; 33 I Kaur (Sutt) 16:36; 34 O Geary (Mil K) 16:42; 35 U Doublet (BMH) 16:43; 36 C Bailey (Team Kennet Triathlon AC) 16:46; 37 L Cox (B&H) 16:46; 38 J Walsh (B&H) 16:49; 39 K Corkin (London Heathside AC) 16:50; 40 R Cormacain (London Heathside AC) 16:51; 41 I Forrest (B Beagles) 16:53; 42 M Minielly (Herne H) 16:58; 43 H Sterry (Jer) 16:58; 44 G Brough (Sutt) 17:00; 45 I Gowing (Ton) 17:00; 46 M Hunt (London Heathside AC) 17:02; 47 L Kitto (Herne H) 17:04; 48 L Heather (Norw) 17:04; 49 O Enright (Mil K) 17:05; 50 E Winton (Lewes) 17:07; 51 R Crossley (M&M) 17:09; 52 J Christmas (C&C) 17:10; 53 J Walker (S’end) 17:11; 54 A Keen (Sevonoaks AC) 17:12; 55 E Whyman (Craw) 17:15; 56 T Bosley (Mil K) 17:18; 57 I Crotty (S Lon) 17:21; 58 A McAndie (HW) 17:26; 59 L Freeland (Mil K) 17:26; 60 S Cudmore-Smith (M&M) 17:26

TEAM: 1 AFD 67; 2 Marshall Milt K 86; 3 Eastbourne 123; 4 London Heathside 145; 5 Herc W 166

U13 (3km): 1 S Smith (B Beagles) 10:08; 2 N Walmsley (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 10:10; 3 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:14; 4 A King (Chelm) 10:26; 5 P Guest (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 10:30; 6 Z Allan (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 10:39; 7 E Ponkratieva (SMR) 10:45; 8 A Whitehouse (Craw) 10:46; 9 H Woodley (Chelm) 10:46; 10 E Kelly (Chelm) 10:53; 11 K Hoppe (Soton) 10:59; 12 E McGinley (Wat) 11:01; 13 A Porter (SB) 11:04; 14 D Larkin (Belg) 11:08; 15 F Philipps (Chelm) 11:09; 16 C Healy (Brack) 11:10; 17 H Robertson (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 11:15; 18 S Mendes (Herne H) 11:17; 19 G Isabelle (W’ley) 11:18; 20 H Lucas (Brack) 11:19; 21 F Tewkesbury (HY Runners) 11:20; 22 L Sanford (Chelm) 11:21; 23 F Williams (Jer) 11:21; 24 A Watts (Ton) 11:23; 25 F Harper-Tee (HW) 11:23; 26 S Bonnar (Camb H) 11:26; 27 C Foster (Camb H) 11:26; 28 F Croucher (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 11:28; 29 G Booth (S Lon) 11:31; 30 G Fox (B&H) 11:31; 31 A Homans-Yau (B&B) 11:33; 32 M Keam-George (TVH) 11:34; 33 S Owen (SS) 11:35; 34 E Lydon (Hunts) 11:36; 35 E Smith (St Alb S) 11:38; 36 C Booth (Kett) 11:40; 37 E Thomas (B Beagles) 11:42; 38 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 11:44; 39 B Cooke (Chelm) 11:45; 40 I McLennan (Herne H) 11:45; 41 K Dover (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 11:45; 42 A Bramwell (HW) 11:45; 43 E Bruyn (B&B) 11:45; 44 Q Bookless (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 11:46; 45 S Mossi (B&B) 11:47; 46 I Kehoe (Chelm) 11:49; 47 S Hooper (Aldershot Farnham & DAC) 11:50; 48 I Carter (Herne H) 11:51; 49 F Ridge (C’ley) 11:51; 50 T Chesney (Mil K) 11:51; 51 M Bond (Windsor S E & Hounslow AC) 11:52; 52 O Martin (Chelm) 11:52; 53 E Taylor (B’mth) 11:52; 54 F Matten (B&H) 11:52; 55 K Dalton (Harrow) 11:53; 56 B Dalton (Harrow) 11:53; 57 I Jenkins (B&B) 11:54; 58 A Cole (HY Runners) 11:55; 59 K Morgan (HY Runners) 11:55; 60 Z Tate (Wyc P) 11:55

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 38; 2 AFD 52; 3 WSEH 165; 4 B&B 176; 5 Brentwood 184

MIDLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, January 27

Newbold Comyn again played host to the event and both Beacon Hill and the infamous ditch again came into play as Tom Evans took the senior men’s race and Gemma Steel retained her women’s title, Martin Duff reports.

In the younger age groups, Wreake & Soar Valley took four individual victories and three team awards while the next best was Birchfield, while Rugby & Northampton took three golds.

Overall, numbers, especially of teams filling their full complement of scorers, seemed significantly less than in the January league fixtures.

Senior men

The closest races were in the two senior events and especially in the men’s where Tom Evans, Omar Ahmed and Jack Millar battled it out over four laps of the common.

There were hills, ditches and mud and of the protagonists tried, in turn, for victory. Evans took a go in front on the first lap as Ahmed seemed to stumble at a ditch, then Millar, third last year, tried his hand.

Busy throughout was Ahmed, who tried to make a break on the last lap at the toughest, muddiest and wettest, of the ditches but Millar kept the Birchfield man on the rougher grass off of the well-worn track.

Finally, it was Evans who had stayed out of trouble throughout, after a heavy week following his second place at Parliament Hill seven days earlier, made his break for a 70-metre victory.

The 2020 winner Ahmed, who was also second in 2019, had won the Birmingham League two weeks earlier and snatched second from Millar on a sharp downhill drop and then held on.

Notts’ Milan Campion was a well beaten fourth, ahead of Charlie Davis, who led fast improving club Birmingham Running & Triathlon Club (BRAT) to a comfortable team win over Millar’s Bristol & West.

Back in eighth, leading veteran M45 Alastair Watson helped Campion earn Notts AC third team medals, but only 19 clubs closed in a scoring six. Watson finished just ahead of British Masters International cross-country overall winner Lee Gratton.

Evans said of his running: “the ultra-stuff is my main focus but I do cross-country to be fast and strong.” The Lewes man, whose club vest confused some with that of Midland outfit Coventry Godiva, said that he hopes to do the World Cross Country Championships.

Men (12km): 1 T Evans (Lewes) 38:02; 2 O Ahmed (Bir) 38:16; 3 J Millar (B&W) 38:21; 4 M Campion (Notts) 39:39; 5 C Davis (BRAT) 39:44; 6 F McGrath (B&W) 40:02; 7 J Tuffin (BRAT) 40:10; 8 A Watson (Notts) 40:26; 9 L Gratton (Ruge) 40:35; 10 A Peacock (BRAT) 40:54; 11 C Hanlon (Leamington Cycling And AC) 41:00; 12 H Lupton (Charn) 41:04; 13 G Goodwin (R&N) 41:06; 14 A Hampson (Mans) 41:17; 15 E Banks (Bir) 41:21; 16 B Holmes (SSH) 41:28; 17 J Stolberg (BRAT) 41:30; 18 C Main (Charn) 41:43; 19 J Thewlis (B&W) 41:47; 20 G Allen (Leamington Cycling And AC) 41:55; 21 S Snelson (Banb) 42:08; 22 H Brocklehurst (BRAT) 42:17; 23 J Bennett (Bir) 42:20; 24 G Hatton (Newk) 42:23; 25 B Robinson (B&W) 42:29; 26 L Moses (Barr R) 42:50; 27 J Rainsford (Hean) 42:53; 28 M Scarsbrook (Bir) 42:55; 29 O Harradence (RSC) 43:12; 30 J Smith (B&R) 43:17; 31 V Martin (Stoke) 43:20; 32 C Patterson (Mans) 43:20; 33 B Plummer (Long E) 43:33; 34 K Quiney (Tip) 43:33; 35 B Gamble (Tip) 43:35; 36 J McGraw (BRAT) 43:38; 37 M Williams (Notts) 43:38; 38 C Pacey (Newk) 43:39; 39 B Norris (Notts) 44:00; 40 D Swain (Bir) 44:01; 41 J McLeod (Cov) 44:01; 42 L Ingram (OWLS) 44:20; 43 T Don (Barr R) 44:26; 44 T Marshall (Newk) 44:29; 45 R Elston (B&W) 44:33; 46 T Hartley (Notts) 44:36; 47 M Elkington (Hoad) 44:42; 48 L Nagington (Newc S) 44:44; 49 W Tucker (Newk) 44:47; 50 J Muddeman (Notts) 44:52; 51 A Bruce (B&W) 44:52; 52 J De (Notts) 44:52; 53 M Chesterton (Newk) 44:52; 54 P Bouttier-Butler (Leic C) 45:01; 55 L Marshall (Newk) 45:04; 56 M Appleton (B&R) 45:05; 57 D Bissuel (BRAT) 45:06; 58 J Read (Tip) 45:09; 59 G Donald (B&W) 45:12; 60 J Droogmans (Newc S) 45:16; 61 J Hunter (Leamington Cycling And AC) 45:18; 62 M Couldwell (Charn) 45:22; 63 T Quiney (Tip) 45:31; 64 A Percy (Herm) 45:33; 65 T Adkins (B&R) 45:34; 66 T Hales (Tel H) 45:47; 67 L Maskew (W&B) 45:48; 68 T Holden (Tip) 45:55; 69 M Williams (Tip) 45:57; 70 M Everett (R&N) 46:07; 71 J Boam (Mans) 46:09; 72 D Gemmell (B&R) 46:14; 73 D Nugent (Mans) 46:24; 74 T Oury (Aldr) 46:39; 75 D Priest (B&W) 46:39; 76 P Dear (Hale) 46:41; 77 D Perry (Tip) 46:54; 78 P Ball (B&R) 46:56; 79 M Coffey (Poplar Running Club) 46:57; 80 R Connor (Stoke) 46:58; 81 A Boon (Cov) 47:00; 82 R Baker (Kenil) 47:02; 83 L Dunne (Absolute Tri) 47:03; 84 S Wilks (Strat) 47:04; 85 G Singh (RoadHogs) 47:06; 86 A Adedimeji (BRAT) 47:07; 87 J Horn (Velo) 47:09; 88 R Dyjak (Tam) 47:09; 89 M Brydon (B&W) 47:13; 90 A Anderson (B&W) 47:13; 91 B Caress (Mans) 47:16; 92 D Taylor (Cov) 47:18; 93 H Morton (Leamington Cycling And AC) 47:20; 94 J Green (Corby) 47:22; 95 R Burman (RSC) 47:24; 96 B Foster (W&B) 47:33; 97 M Vaitha (Beau L) 47:41; 98 D Robinson (Newk) 47:45; 99 R Hayle (Notts) 47:46; 100 H Beech-Mcphilbin (Notts) 47:52

TEAM: 1 BRAT 97; 2 Bristol & West 149; 3 Notts 134; 4 Newark 263; 5 Tipton 327; 6 Mansfield 382; 7 Bromsgrove & Redditch 425; 8 Coventry Godiva 561; 9 Rugby & Northampton 581; 10 Charnwood 601; 11 Leamington 636; 12 Heanor 875; 13 Wolverhampton & Bilston 880; 14 Kenilworth 901; 15 Stratford 928

Senior women

Women’s race winner Gemma Steel has been sidelined for almost four months with sciatica before making a tentative return in a couple of parkruns. Her last run before injury had been a 26:06 outing in the Bassingham 5 in August which been overlooked in beating Ann Ford’s 35-year-old W35 best of 26:21.

Here, Steel was more tentative at the start than is her usual style and was then part of a leading group on the first lap before breaking away with recent Midland women’s League winner Bryony Gunn.

Team mate Sophie Coldwell had led in the early stages and she followed behind 2023 runner-up and English National bronze medallist Julie Emmerson who was with the leading two after a mile or so.

After Emmerson was dropped, Gunn and Steel battled it out to the closing stages before the final outcome that saw Steel home, to also take the Midland Masters club title that was held in conjunction.

Talking afterwards, Steel confirmed that she asked herself why she had opted to do the race: “I wondered what I was doing; am I doing it too soon? But I have worked really hard in the gym and on the bike to recover from my sciatica.”

Steel also noted that “The tougher (than last year) course played into my hands and I got away 2km out.”

Women (8km): 1 G Steel (Charn) 28:52; 2 B Gunn (Bir) 29:01; 3 J Emmerson (Cov) 29:56; 4 S Coldwell (Charn) 30:10; 5 G Campbell (Strat) 30:24; 6 J Potter (Charn) 30:34; 7 H Carruthers (Bir) 31:02; 8 E Smith (Charn) 31:12; 9 K Entwistle (B&W) 31:18; 10 A Jackson (Leic C) 31:29; 11 A Seager (Charn) 31:34; 12 A Fuller (Kenil) 31:37; 13 B Tabor (W&B) 31:38; 14 M Browne (Warley Woods Pacers) 31:47; 15 E Negus (Nun) 32:00; 16 R Gifford (Leamington Cycling And AC) 32:11; 17 T Freeman (B&R) 32:15; 18 J Sanzo (B&W) 32:18; 19 S Hurst (Cov) 32:29; 20 R Twardochleb (BRAT) 32:32; 21 P Oliver (Cov) 32:43; 22 R Weston (Banb) 32:52; 23 Z Hadfield (Leamington Cycling And AC) 33:00; 24 E Jones (BRAT) 33:05; 25 G Tongue (Charn) 33:06; 26 R Bourne (Staffs M) 33:30; 27 K Bamford (B&W) 33:42; 28 K Spencer (Nun) 33:50; 29 H Pollak (B&W) 33:52; 30 L Thomas (B&R) 33:57; 31 H Wells (Tel H) 34:01; 32 E Albery (Dav) 34:04; 33 G Delaney (RSC) 34:07; 34 J Clay (Staffs M) 34:23; 35 E Watters (Bir) 34:29; 36 P Roadley (Mans) 34:31; 37 G Brocklehurst (BRAT) 34:37; 38 J Clamp (Notts) 34:41; 39 H Wall (Staffs M) 34:55; 40 A Hadley (Tip) 35:07; 41 J Hone (N’brook) 35:10; 42 A Williams (Tip) 35:18; 43 C Warrington (B&R) 35:22; 44 K Robertson (Spa) 35:25; 45 F Stanyard (B&R) 35:29; 46 E Bexson (Strat) 35:46; 47 K Ramsey (Charn) 35:54; 48 N Egginton (Charn) 36:05; 49 C Capper (Newc S) 36:15; 50 E Lee (Merc) 36:23; 51 T Lea (R&N) 36:30; 52 H Pike (BRAT) 36:34; 53 C Everard (Spa) 36:38; 54 L Vaughan (B&R) 36:43; 55 C Davidson (Spa) 36:43; 56 S Conway (Bir) 36:46; 57 L Al-Ani (B’ville) 36:50; 58 L Latimer (R&N) 36:59; 59 A Neill (Staffs M) 37:00; 60 E Garnett (Kenil) 37:03; 61 E Williams (Notts) 37:10; 62 M Clarke (Tel) 37:11; 63 L Kendrick (Tip) 37:13; 64 M Kirkham (Knowle & Dorridge) 37:22; 65 C Dinescu (Mans) 37:29; 66 S Wilkinson-Hargate (R&N) 37:31; 67 S Hewison (B’ville) 37:45; 68 S Walker (Tip) 37:59; 69 S McKenzie (Centu) 38:04; 70 N Burnett (Kenil) 38:05; 71 L Green (Kenil) 38:07; 72 L Pettifer (Kenil) 38:09; 73 S Street-Hall (Tip) 38:33; 74 S Taylor (Ilk) 38:39; 75 S Naidu-Young (Kenil) 38:43; 76 L Andrews (Kenil) 38:46; 77 L Goodwin (BRAT) 38:51; 78 E Gardner (B&W) 38:53; 79 I Boneham (Cov) 38:58; 80 B Neal (Notts) 39:04; 81 L Turner (Spa) 39:09; 82 S Ross (Strat) 39:10; 83 J Kidd (Kenil) 39:26; 84 H Covell (Cov) 39:35; 85 E Reid (Kenil) 39:49; 86 H Beecham (Aldr) 39:52; 87 S Lunn (Kenil) 40:01; 88 S Kneill-Boxley (C&S) 40:04; 89 V Doran (Tel H) 40:05; 90 H Jones (Mans) 40:22; 91 M Hensman (B’ville) 40:25; 92 J Parry (Newc S) 40:34; 93 K Bailey (Hean) 40:41; 94 E Vickers (Strat) 40:43; 95 J Bartholomew (Spark) 40:48; 96 G Riley (Hean) 40:54; 97 L New (Wigston) 40:55; 98 J Mumford (Cov) 40:56; 99 B Gwynn (Spa) 41:07; 100 L Yeomans (Tel H) 41:09

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 19; 2 Bristol & West 83; 3 Birchfield 100; 4 Coventry 122; 5 BRAT 133; 6 B^ R 135; 7 Staffs M 158; 8 Tipton 213; 9 Kenolworth 213; 10 Stratford 227; 11 Spa 233; 12 R&N 301; 13 Notts 307; 14 Bourneville 321; 15 Telford 362; 16 Heanor 422; 17 Northbrook 436; 18 Centurion 458; 19 Sparkhill 460; 20 Sneyd 544

Younger age groups

Wreake & Soar Valley might have had more individual wins but Birchfield Harriers had two in the under-20 and under-17 men’s events though Aron Gebremariam and Ash Burgess respectively.

Neither took any prisoners and both had comfortable, if lonely, wins. For 17-year-old Gebremariam, it was only his second outing, following a fourth spot in the Birmingham League two weeks earlier, after only recently coming to this country as a legal immigrant recently from Eritrea.

Burgess, second here last year, also had a comfortable win after running into eighth spot in the older under-20 race at Parliament Hill the previous week. Of his win here, he said: “We were all doing our own running.”

One of the dominant under-17 women this winter has been Shaikira King and the Wreake runner again came out on top to add this title to her under-15 win here last year, before an English National title at Bolesworth Castle last February.

Of her race here, King said: “I am doing more 5km races to get endurance and my win was really refreshing,” adding that the English Schools title was high on her priority list.

A well beaten second, Bethany Trow said of her efforts to stay with King: “I tried.”

After a solid victory in the Liverpool Cross Challenge, King chose to miss the trip to the previous week’s London International at Parliament Hill and looked the sharper for it.

The under-20 women’s race also saw another Wreake and Soar Valley winner but only after overcoming a challenge from Wells City’s Hannah Blundy who nearly came a cropper at one of the easier ditches, mid-race. This let in Bethan Horner who was fresher when it came to the final shoot-out.

There was a victory for host club, Leamington, in the under-15 boys’ event as Archie Lane, second here last year, came good after following his third spot in London seven days earlier. He said: “I was with Ewan (Withnall), but the ditch breaks your rhythm.”

Rugby & Northampton had a good day and a solid under-15 girls’ victory for Olivia McGhee after a fast start. “I tend to do that” she said of her tactics, but added: “I was meant to go off with them.” This was confirmed by second placed Tilly Thursfield who added: “It’s her normal thing.”

The first race away had been that for the under-13 girls and Maisie Mullett, who has been in top form all winter, again ran out a winner to retain her title and lead her Wreake club to a team win.

This victory here came on top of two autumn British Athletics Cross Challenge wins, two relay fastest laps and a string of league top placings before another a week earlier over Parliament Hill. She said: “I felt really relieved after winning in London.”

Wreake’s fourth age group win came in the under-13 boy’s race where Kieran James, fourth last year, made no mistakes. This came over Finlay Stanton who was fourth in the Liverpool Cross Challenge race.

U20 men (8km): 1 A Gebremariam (Bir) 26:09; 2 F Ward (R&N) 26:26; 3 D Van Aardt (W&SV) 26:38; 4 A Adams (B&R) 26:58; 5 L Buttrick (Absolute Tri) 27:08; 6 J Greenhalgh (Mans) 27:15; 7 J Williams (SSH) 27:34; 8 H Bond (Stoke) 28:06; 9 F Churton (Stoke) 28:08; 10 T Brinkley (R&N) 28:37; 11 N Crees (RSC) 28:37; 12 L Starr (R&N) 28:39; 13 J Rathod (Hunc) 28:41; 14 N Gilford (R&N) 28:45; 15 E Naisbitt (SSH) 28:57; 16 A Pester (Strat) 29:01; 17 H Gibbs (B&R) 29:09; 18 R Patel (Tip) 29:11; 19 N Campbell (Strat) 29:32; 20 D Evans (R&N) 29:43; 21 W Jameson (SSH) 29:56; 22 N O (Stoke) 30:16; 23 C Coles (Glouc) 30:26; 24 G Allen (Hale) 30:38; 25 D Newman (Shrews) 30:42; 26 J Malecki (Bir) 30:43; 27 T Maidment (SSH) 31:07; 28 L Hesketh (Notts) 31:13; 29 A Jackson (Cov) 31:23; 30 J Phillips (Spark) 31:32



TEAM: 1 Rugby & Northampton 38; 2 Solihull & Small Heath 70; 3 Stoke 76

U17 (6km): 1 A Burgess (Bir) 20:01; 2 I Achchi (R&N) 20:23; 3 M Collins (R&N) 20:39; 4 J Price (BRAT) 20:47; 5 J Llewellyn (W&SV) 20:52; 6 J Orchard (Dav) 20:58; 7 A Tilt (R&N) 21:01; 8 B Smith (R&N) 21:09; 9 E Sankey (Mans) 21:27; 10 O Bailey (Staffs M) 21:38; 11 G Astbury (Bir) 21:41; 12 J Smith (Notts) 21:45; 13 D Garnett (Cov) 21:45; 14 Z Lambert (Strat) 21:48; 15 L Paddison (W&SV) 21:53; 16 P Mitchell (SSH) 21:54; 17 J Ryan (Mans) 21:56; 18 F Batty (Banb) 22:02; 19 N Lamb (R&N) 22:05; 20 F Friedersdorff (Leic C) 22:07; 21 H Warburton (Charn) 22:15; 22 P Harrison (Bir) 22:18; 23 S Swain (Bir) 22:21; 24 C Smith (Bir) 22:22; 25 D Mander (R&N) 22:23; 26 C Stroud (RSC) 22:26; 27 W Mayes (Strat) 22:34; 28 A Taylor (Hale) 22:37; 29 T Moreton (Stroud) 22:40; 30 D Hilditch (Stoke) 22:49; 31 Z Clarke (Nun) 22:53; 32 R Carver (Mans) 22:54; 33 S McInally (R&N) 23:05; 34 J Hatherley (W&SV) 23:07; 35 T Blythe (Hean) 23:11; 36 T Doy (Cov) 23:12; 37 S Tansey (Charn) 23:14; 38 W Hembry (B&R) 23:15; 39 M Brotherton (W&SV) 23:23; 40 A Werret (BRAT) 23:24



TEAM: 1 R&N 20; 2 Birchfield 57; 3 Wreake 93; 4 Charnwood 143; 5 Tipton 193

U15 (4km): 1 A Lane (Leamington Cycling And AC) 13:32; 2 E Withnall (Burt) 13:48; 3 S Collins (W&SV) 13:52; 4 A Elliott (Stoke) 14:00; 5 G Wagstaff (B&R) 14:01; 6 S Lambert (Strat) 14:04; 7 B Allen (C&S) 14:11; 8 J Delahaye (Cov) 14:18; 9 H Campion (OWLS) 14:21; 10 K Halsey (Leamington Cycling And AC) 14:26; 11 E Orchard (OWLS) 14:26; 12 J Adkin (Charn) 14:27; 13 O Lockton (Charn) 14:32; 14 M Muddle (Charn) 14:34; 15 J Hadley (C&S) 14:44; 16 T Roberts (Banb) 14:48; 17 L Howard (Tel) 14:48; 18 S Thursfield (W&B) 14:51; 19 J Smith (Leam AA) 14:55; 20 J Twining (R&N) 14:56; 21 S Sage (R&N) 14:57; 22 W Griffiths (Corby) 14:59; 23 S Bagshaw (Tel) 15:05; 24 O Ormond (Banb) 15:07; 25 C Pearson (C&S) 15:08; 26 E Dawlatly (BRAT) 15:08; 27 F Harris (R&N) 15:11; 28 E McKittrick (Charn) 15:13; 29 W Hughes (W&B) 15:16; 30 C Allen (OWLS) 15:17; 31 D Cooper (SSH) 15:19; 32 W Irvine (SSH) 15:20; 33 S MacGibbon (Cov) 15:20; 34 K James (W&SV) 15:23; 35 T Fisher (Strat) 15:25; 36 J Fox (SSH) 15:25; 37 S Taylor (Shrews) 15:27; 38 C Yates (Nun) 15:29; 39 W Kelsall (Burt) 15:30; 40 W Reddish (Notts) 15:31

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 67; 2 C&S 112; 3 OWLS 125; 4 R&N 127; 5 Wreake 135; 6 Stratford 140; 7 S&SH 143; 8 Burton 145; 9 Coventry 168

U13 (3km): 1 K James (W&SV) 10:46; 2 F Stanton (C&S) 10:53; 3 J Longworth (Bir) 10:59; 4 Z Wang (Tel) 11:01; 5 C Brown (Newc S) 11:05; 6 O Adams (Shrews) 11:06; 7 J Wagstaff (B&R) 11:07; 8 E MacIntyre (Mans) 11:10; 9 M Randhawa (RSC) 11:13; 10 H Fletcher (Charn) 11:14; 11 L Shaw (Burt) 11:15; 12 O Knight (BRAT) 11:21; 13 O Alsop (RSC) 11:22; 14 J Groves (Notts) 11:22; 15 R Pettifer (Kenil) 11:23; 16 B Smart (C&S) 11:34; 17 J Radnor (RSC) 11:35; 18 Y Kanwal (RSC) 11:38; 19 O Evans (Bir) 11:39; 20 J Bodenham (Stroud) 11:41; 21 G Harradence (RSC) 11:44; 22 M Taylor (R&N) 11:46; 23 A Newton (Kenil) 11:50; 24 A Haywood (Tam) 11:51; 25 Z Rush (SSH) 11:54; 26 D Allen (R&N) 11:56; 27 J Larkin (SSH) 11:58; 28 E Rudkin (W&SV) 11:58; 29 A Elmer (Corby) 12:00; 30 K Stevens (Strat) 12:08; 31 A Kampta (R&N) 12:09; 32 J Boon (Leam AA) 12:10; 33 M Whitehead (Banb) 12:12; 34 R Yarnold (Strat) 12:14; 35 N Carson (Kenil) 12:17; 36 W Norman (Charn) 12:18; 37 D Pile (Tel) 12:18; 38 T Clarke (RSC) 12:21; 39 O Charlwood (Stroud) 12:23; 40 D Burman (RSC) 12:26

TEAM: 1 RSC 57; 2 R&N 128; 3 Birchfield 138; 4 Charnwood 145; 5 Mansfield 156; 6 S&SH 159; 7 Stroud 175

U20 women (6km): 1 B Homer (W&SV) 22:55; 2 H Blundy (Wells) 23:07; 3 S Duval (RSC) 23:29; 4 K Parker (Charn) 24:24; 5 O Bailey (Nun) 24:41; 6 M Jacks (R&N) 24:56; 7 I Wrightam (W&SV) 25:02; 8 G Manson (Mans) 25:07; 9 S Banks (Tip) 25:21; 10 G Darcy (R&N) 25:23; 11 R Challender (Der) 25:37; 12 T Lainchbury (Banb) 25:42; 13 L McLoughlin (Charn) 25:52; 14 C Marshall (Strat) 26:02; 15 E Tromans (Tip) 26:08; 16 J Mawdsley (B&R) 26:15; 17 O Robinson (Strat) 26:28; 18 H Mehager (Bir) 26:41; 19 L Sykes (B&R) 26:46; 20 L Bryan (W&SV) 26:52; 21 E Wynn-Jones (Newk) 26:55; 22 E Ranger (B&R) 27:06; 23 S Toyn (Mans) 27:10; 24 G Walters (Charn) 27:30; 25 A Corke (Mans) 27:45; 26 J Lambert (R&N) 28:13; 27 M Woodward (Tip) 28:20; 28 C Dodge (W&SV) 28:24; 29 E Wood (SSH) 28:34; 30 S Baig (Bir) 28:37

TEAM: 1 Wreake 28:2 Charnwood 41; 3 R&N 42; 4 Tipton 51; 5 Mansfield 56; 6 B&R %7; 7 Strafford 65

U17 (5km): 1 S King (W&SV) 19:16; 2 B Trow (Shrews) 19:47; 3 P Lamb (W&SV) 20:22; 4 R Brook (Glouc) 20:56; 5 M Taylor (Notts) 20:57; 6 R West (W&SV) 21:25; 7 J Wright (Bir) 21:32; 8 I Saunders (W&SV) 21:46; 9 K Nee (Bir) 22:00; 10 E Brooker (Dav) 22:06; 11 A Hamilton (SSH) 22:09; 12 S Bowley (Burt) 22:10; 13 L Donaghey (W&SV) 22:16; 14 J Salt (Tam) 22:18; 15 M Spriggs (Strat) 22:22; 16 C Smith (Banb) 22:29; 17 C Lunt (Stoke) 22:39; 18 C Hall (Banb) 22:41; 19 H Saunders (Bir) 22:49; 20 I Standell (Tel) 22:56; 21 C Pearson (Bir) 23:09; 22 J Braithwaite (Newk) 23:15; 23 C McCarney (Burt) 23:16; 24 H Garnett (Cov) 23:32; 25 A Rogerson (R&N) 23:39; 26 A Bond (Stroud) 23:42; 27 Z Asquith (Tel) 23:49; 28 A Cooper (Strat) 24:06; 29 B Algate (Strat) 24:18; 30 L Hevey (BRAT) 24:24

TEAM: 1 Wreake 10; 2 Birchfield 35; 3 Stratford 72; 4 Telford 79; 5 Stroud 93

U15 (4km): 1 O McGhee (R&N) 15:08; 2 T Thursfield (Stoke) 15:32; 3 C Stuart (Shrews) 15:39; 4 L Hellingsworth (Hale) 15:42; 5 G Griffiths (C&S) 15:58; 6 M Davis (Banb) 16:00; 7 L Power (W&SV) 16:05; 8 F Collins (Hale) 16:11; 9 O Avery (Glouc) 16:15; 10 A Towlson (W&SV) 16:18; 11 G Burge (Stoke) 16:18; 12 O Bull (Leam AA) 16:26; 13 H Turner (Stoke) 16:33; 14 E Avery (Glouc) 16:38; 15 Z Mzuku (Tip) 16:40; 16 L Dundas (Stoke) 16:41; 17 S Evans (W&SV) 16:42; 18 K Welborn (B&R) 16:44; 19 L Barker (SSH) 16:46; 20 M Slack (Mans) 16:51; 21 M Cossins (Stroud) 16:53; 22 L Mason (Mans) 16:56; 23 M Hearson (Stoke) 16:56; 24 L Smith (Stoke) 17:08; 25 R West (W&SV) 17:14; 26 C Nettleton (Burt) 17:15; 27 M Tear-Verweij (Strat) 17:17; 28 O Thomas (Hale) 17:19; 29 E Sheffield (Stroud) 17:20; 30 E Morley (Charn) 17:25; 31 L Crofts (Kenil) 17:32; 32 A Nettleton (Burt) 17:36; 33 A Silvers (Strat) 17:37; 34 H Limmer (Ret) 17:41; 35 C Terrell (R&N) 17:44; 36 E Lovelock (Shrews) 17:49; 37 A Harsant (Stroud) 17:55; 38 D Golding (Leam AA) 18:02; 39 E Hutchins-Morant (R&N) 18:03; 40 L Tomkins (Stroud) 18:05

TEAM: 1 Stoke 42; 2 Wreake 59; 3 R&N 119; 4 Stroud 127; 5 Stratford 174; 6 Charnwood 185; 7 S&SH 206

U13 (3km): 1 M Mullett (W&SV) 11:06; 2 M Don (Charn) 11:40; 3 T Conway (Bir) 11:53; 4 C Rendell (Stroud) 11:56; 5 L Williams (Tip) 12:00; 6 E Clifton (Mans) 12:08; 7 E Griffiths (Corby) 12:13; 8 I Millns (Mans) 12:16; 9 A Kemp (W&SV) 12:24; 10 A Wood (Tel) 12:26; 11 G Deavy (Cov) 12:27; 12 E Marsh (Stoke) 12:27; 13 E Spencer (SSH) 12:31; 14 S Longworth (Bir) 12:33; 15 L Crompton (C&S) 12:41; 16 F Brady (Bir) 12:44; 17 Z Bratt (Stoke) 12:46; 18 S Hamilton (Stoke) 12:47; 19 M Forrester (Stoke) 12:52; 20 F Brotherton (W&SV) 12:53; 21 F Mustin (SSH) 12:55; 22 Z McNamara (Stoke) 12:57; 23 A Heron (R&N) 13:01; 24 A Eyre (Banb) 13:01; 25 S Potocka (RSC) 13:01; 26 F Rudkin (W&SV) 13:05; 27 F Ives (Corby) 13:08; 28 C Newby (RSC) 13:13; 29 R Edwards (Tam) 13:13; 30 R Bransby (Stroud) 13:15; 31 D Green (Charn) 13:20; 32 I Holt (Bir) 13:21; 33 A Saunders (Stroud) 13:29; 34 H Jenkins (Nun) 13:32; 35 L Oury (Bir) 13:34; 36 S Carr (Stroud) 13:37; 37 E Huxtable (SSH) 13:40; 38 C Reitel (R&N) 13:41; 39 E Curley (Bir) 13:44; 40 A Cattell (W&B) 13:45

TEAM: 1 Wreake 56; 2 Birchfield 65; 3 Stoke 66; 4 Stroud 103; 5 S&SH 119; 6 Charnwood 133; 7 RSC 143; R&N 180

MIDLAND MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, held within Midland Athletics Champs, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Overall men: 1 A Watson (Notts, M45) 40:26; 2 L Gratton (Rugeley, M35) 40:35; 3 J Smith (B&R, M35) 43:17

Age group winners:

M35: L Gratton (Rugeley) 40:35. M40: B Gamble (Tip) 43:35. M45: A Watson (Notts) 40:26. M50: G Palmer (W&B) 50:52. M55: T Hartley (Notts) 44:36. M60: A Marshall (Mid M) 49:15. M65: M Whitmore (Charn) 56:56

Overall women: 1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 28:52; 2 Juliet Potter (Charn, W40) 30:34; 3 E Smith (Charn, W35) 31:12

Age group winners:

W35: G Steel (Charn) 28:52. W40: Juliet Potter (Charn) 30:34. W45: J Sanzo (B&W) 32:18. W50: M Clarke (Telf) 37:11. W55: K Ramsey (Charn) 35:54. W60: J Glynn 41:31 (B’ville). W65: L New (Wigston) 40:55. W70: C Kilkenny (C&S) 43:18. W75: A Copson (R&N) 46:54

NORTHERN CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sedgefield, County Durham, January 27

Hardwick East Park’s twisty course with its sharp turns saw Calum Johnson take the men’s title while Lauren McNeil won the women’s race, Martin Duff reports.

It was the first time Sedgefield had hosted the event since 1955 as the event saw almost 2000 runners from the North East, Cumbria, Yorkshire, Humberside, Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and the Isle of Man participate.

Runners from nine different clubs took individual honours, with only Gateshead having two. In the team stakes, there were fewer clubs than are historically the case, closing in a scoring team, as City of Leeds scored three victories and Trafford two.

Senior men

Calum Johnson, the 2020 English National winner, has been having a good winter with a string of fastest relay times, a fifth spot in the Euro Trials at Sefton Park and a 23rd placing in the Euros themselves.

Here, the Gateshead Harrier won by around 150m from Angus McMillan, the Yorkshire champion who was eighth at Parliament Hill seven days earlier with Matthew Ramsden, junior champion last year, third.

Carl Avery was second in this senior event in 2023 year but dropped to fourth here after a solid win in the classic Brampton to Carlisle ten in November.

Leeds retained their senior men’s team title from Salford and Hallamshire, as seventh placed Graham Rush led them home as their six runners were all inside the top 22 placings.

Men (12.1km): 1 C Johnson (Gate) 37:55; 2 A McMillan (York) 38:25; 3 M Ramsden (B’burn) 38:53; 4 C Avery (Morp) 39:16; 5 A Heyes (Hallam) 39:31; 6 J Steward (Salf) 39:33; 7 G Rush (Leeds C) 39:53; 8 T Power (Hallam) 39:58; 9 G Cunliffe (Ross) 40:00; 10 A Doyle (Vale R) 40:01; 11 D Barratt (Salf) 40:05; 12 L Taylor (Leeds C) 40:07; 13 J Sagar (Leeds C) 40:08; 14 B Houghton (Hallam) 40:10; 15 P Winkler (Morp) 40:23; 16 T Humphries (Bord H) 40:29; 17 C Rowlinson (Salf) 40:29; 18 S Flanagan (Leeds C) 40:33; 19 R Allen (Leeds C) 40:40; 20 M Brown (Salf) 40:42; 21 T Raynes (B’burn) 40:50; 22 N Marsh (Leeds C) 40:56; 23 A Bailes (Birt) 41:00; 24 A Corlett (Salf) 41:10; 25 J McCrae (Hallam) 41:14; 26 E Hetherington (Blyth) 41:17; 27 S Jackson (Sun) 41:18; 28 L Betts (B’burn) 41:19; 29 J Dutton (Salf) 41:21; 30 J Woodcock-Shaw (Leeds C) 41:22; 31 D Kashi (Sale) 41:23; 32 P Robertson (Sale) 41:24; 33 B Sharrock (Hallam) 41:24; 34 J Crickmore (Hallam) 41:25; 35 G Jayasuriya (Middlesbrough & Cleveland Harr) 41:26; 36 R Worland (Salf) 41:32; 37 R Harrison (Liv PS) 41:34; 38 J Hall (Hallam) 41:42; 39 A Brown (Morp) 41:47; 40 J Bartlett (Hallam) 41:48; 41 J Niven (Liv PS) 41:48; 42 C Marshall (Morp) 41:49; 43 E Wheelwright (Salf) 41:55; 44 K Darcy (Salf) 41:57; 45 S Whitehead (Vale R) 42:07; 46 J Roberts (Liv H) 42:11; 47 L Taylor (Sun) 42:17; 48 O Cook (Salf) 42:20; 49 M Kendall (Dur) 42:30; 50 M Harris (Ross) 42:33; 51 T Cornthwaite (Salf) 42:39; 52 H Butler (Bord H) 42:48; 53 L Liddle (Gate) 42:52; 54 J Scott-Farrington (Horw) 42:54; 55 B Burton (Roth) 43:03; 56 L McCourt (Morp) 43:06; 57 A Russell (Kend) 43:06; 58 A Bradford (Sale) 43:10; 59 J Anderson (NSP) 43:15; 60 J Birmingham (Salf) 43:18; 61 P MacKrell (Clay) 43:21; 62 J Ridding (Sun) 43:22; 63 G Browne (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames) 43:23; 64 J Stephenson (R&Z) 43:25; 65 R Campbell (Lev V) 43:26; 66 M Ryan (Liv H) 43:32; 67 M Burrett (Leeds C) 43:33; 68 M Marshall (Dur) 43:33; 69 A Lawrence (Morp) 43:35; 70 T Saville (Hallam) 43:51; 71 L Towers (Liv H) 43:52; 72 R Burney (Liv H) 43:57; 73 T Charlton (Tyne Br) 43:58; 74 R Balmbra (Morp) 44:00; 75 G Raven (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames) 44:01; 76 A Cunningham (Morp) 44:02; 77 J Cleaver (Ross) 44:03; 78 R Anderson (Holm) 44:09; 79 E Dunn (Liv H) 44:11; 80 D Richardson (Gate) 44:14; 81 K Hunt (Sale) 44:24; 82 L Siemaszko (Liv H) 44:27; 83 H Care (Liv H) 44:29; 84 J Mellor (Roth) 44:30; 85 A Grenfell (Ross) 44:31; 86 T Sursham (Walls) 44:41; 87 T Edwards (Leeds C) 44:41; 88 S Doyle (Vale R) 44:45; 89 J Douglas (Gate) 44:46; 90 D Boyer (Darl) 44:47; 91 L Skidmore (Traff) 44:50; 92 A Taylor (Salf) 44:51; 93 D Brown (L&M) 44:53; 94 P Peters (Sale) 44:55; 95 M Mannings (O&R) 44:57; 96 A Pratt (Morp) 45:03; 97 D Fleming (Clay) 45:07; 98 S Rankin (Sun) 45:08; 99 A Black (NSP) 45:11; 100 M Hornsby (Dur) 45:14; 101 D Jones (Liv PS) 45:14; 102 C Battersby (Hallam) 45:16; 103 L Walshaw (Sun) 45:19; 104 A Wilding (Wesh) 45:19; 105 S Bruton (Horw) 45:20; 106 M Moran (NSP) 45:26; 107 M Harcourt (Darl) 45:33; 108 R Landon (Bord H) 45:34; 109 P O’Mara (Tyne Br) 45:35; 110 D Jenkin (Dur) 45:38; 111 A Mitchell (Darl) 45:40; 112 J Firby (Crook) 45:45; 113 G Wallace (Black B) 45:48; 114 S Walker (Hart) 45:50; 115 J Twigg (Salf) 45:54; 116 K Day (Crook) 45:55; 117 R Dunn (Sale) 45:58; 118 A Rashud (Warr) 45:59; 119 M Barker (Sun) 46:02; 120 C Webb (Salf) 46:05; 121 M Latham (Salf) 46:06; 122 C Donnelly (Sale) 46:07; 123 A Curvis (Sale) 46:15; 124 B Alainzay (B’burn) 46:16; 125 N Reed (Sun) 46:16; 126 A Love (Billingham RC) 46:21; 127 J Atkinson-Collins (Sun) 46:22; 128 A Beevers (Birt) 46:25; 129 L Foster (Leeds C) 46:25; 130 A Francis (Sheff RC) 46:26; 131 G Clarkson (KuH) 46:30; 132 A Francis (Stock H) 46:31; 133 J Godwood (Sale) 46:32; 134 I Dunn (NSP) 46:32; 135 R Bowry (Knaves) 46:38; 136 S Corbishley (Ross) 46:39; 137 B Moorcroft (Liv H) 46:44; 138 S Clegg (Roth) 46:50; 139 D Norcup (Leeds C) 46:52; 140 N Gaskell (B’burn) 46:53; 141 J Prest (Traff) 46:55; 142 W Bowers (Tyne Br) 47:05; 143 B Thompson (York) 47:06; 144 G Priestley (Salf) 47:12; 145 T Richards (Leeds C) 47:20; 146 T Mitchell (H’gate) 47:21; 147 R Hughes (Salf) 47:22; 148 J Addison (Crook) 47:28; 149 A Veevers (S’port W) 47:31; 150 A Roach (Liv H) 47:33; 151 D Bolton (Wesh) 47:33; 152 M Felczerek (Donc) 47:35; 153 E Lamb (Darl) 47:42; 154 L Dover (H&P) 47:45; 155 J Bailey (Salf) 47:46; 156 D Spoor (Els) 47:51; 157 P Needham (Holm) 47:54; 158 J Malley (NSP) 47:56; 159 W Tarn (Darl) 47:59; 160 C Scott (NSP) 48:00; 161 N Biggers (Aln) 48:00; 162 M Adams (CleS) 48:01; 163 C Walsh (O&R) 48:01; 164 D Bennett (Roch H) 48:01; 165 M Ilott (Tyne Br) 48:02; 166 G Duke (NSP) 48:06; 167 B Farrelly (Salf M) 48:08; 168 D McKeown (Ilkley) 48:13; 169 S Greenwood (Ross) 48:14; 170 I Robinson (Birt) 48:16; 171 T Stephenson (Sale) 48:18; 172 D Smith (Leigh) 48:22; 173 S Etherington (Crook) 48:32; 174 J Delamere (S’port W) 48:34; 175 D Smith (Billingham RC) 48:34; 176 C Donaghy (Sale) 48:36; 177 M Spragg (Sale) 48:44; 178 W Lloyd (Tyne) 48:49; 179 P Ray (Elv) 48:50; 180 J Atkin (Dur) 48:52; 181 B Kirkman (Ross) 48:52; 182 J Green (Tyne) 48:56; 183 D Rich (Bord H) 49:00; 184 P MacDonald (Liv PS) 49:08; 185 L Daglish (Heat) 49:11; 186 G Watt (Elv) 49:13; 187 B Ward (Hart) 49:16; 188 M Hulmston (Wirr) 49:19; 189 J Bruton (Horw) 49:20; 190 A Johnson (Roth) 49:21; 191 J Todd (Kend) 49:21; 192 J Gilroy (J&H) 49:22; 193 A Middleton (H&P) 49:25; 194 J Houghton (Wesh) 49:26; 195 M Beacock (Alt) 49:28; 196 J Smalley (Sale) 49:32; 197 L Cuthbertson (Morp) 49:33; 198 J Dias (Blay) 49:34; 199 A Squire (Stock H) 49:36; 200 P Hewitt (Holm) 49:37

TEAM: 1 Leeds 91; 2 Salford 107; 3 Hallamshire 119; 4 Morpeth 223; 5 Sale 409; 6 Liverpool 410; 7 Sunderland 451; 8 Rossendale 521; 9 Blackburn 538; 10 Gateshead 702; 11 N Shields Poly 710; 12 Durham 717; 13 Darlington 878; 14 Liverpool Pembroke Sefton 938; 15 Crook 970; 16 Tyne Br 978; 17 Holmfirth 1191; 18 Birtley 1226; 19 Elvet 1328; 20 Billingham 1433

29 teams closed in

Senior women

Lauren McNeil enjoyed a comfortable victory in the senior women’s event over Hallamshire team-mate Lauren Heyes but their club had to wait until the 30s before closing in their four-woman team, so lost out to Leeds.

Both Hallamshire women have been going well with McNeil placing second to Abbie Donnelly at Parliament Hill the previous week, following on from a fourth spot in the 2023 English National.

A 70:03 PB in the Manchester Half-Marathon, then came ahead of Heyes’ own PB of 71:22 there before a 2:31:33 outing in December’s Valencia Marathon.

When making it a senior team double Leeds were led home by Jenny Walsh and Eleanor Curran, who were behind third and fourth-placed Sophie Tarver and Philippa Stone.

Women (8.1km): 1 L McNeil (Hallam) 28:35; 2 L Heyes (Hallam) 29:00; 3 S Tarver (Wirr) 29:35; 4 P Stone (Middlesbrough AC) 29:44; 5 J Walsh (Leeds C) 29:52; 6 E Curran (Leeds C) 29:59; 7 N Gmuer (Leeds C) 30:12; 8 K Maltby (Bord H) 30:36; 9 K Wood (York) 30:39; 10 G Malir (Leeds C) 30:48; 11 B Donnelly (Salf) 30:54; 12 A Pearse (Steel) 30:57; 13 E McColm (Prest) 30:58; 14 N Jackson (Kesw) 31:09; 15 A Wright (Sale) 31:15; 16 C Penfold (NSP) 31:21; 17 B Bergstrand (P&B) 31:23; 18 H Warburton (Sale) 31:25; 19 L Mitchell (Dur) 31:36; 20 C Mason (York) 31:38; 21 A Howarth (Vale R) 31:40; 22 R Jones (Leeds C) 31:44; 23 S Mason (Salf) 31:46; 24 C MacDonald (Morp) 31:46; 25 A Kelland (Bord H) 31:49; 26 R Harrison (Linc W) 32:01; 27 E Luker (Leeds C) 32:15; 28 E McLeod (Roth) 32:20; 29 E Clayton (Bing) 32:24; 30 C Slack (Hallam) 32:50; 31 S Haston (Gate) 32:54; 32 J Heslop (Els) 32:56; 33 A O’Brien (Liv H) 33:00; 34 L Robertson (Hallam) 33:02; 35 J Morgan (Liv H) 33:05; 36 L Lombard (Salf) 33:10; 37 J Berry (Walls) 33:11; 38 C Brock (Steel) 33:12; 39 N Burlinson (Dur) 33:22; 40 J Jagger (Holm) 33:32; 41 L Foley (BWF) 33:35; 42 A Leigh (Birt) 33:38; 43 N Donnelly (Liv H) 33:42; 44 H Buswell (Sale) 34:02; 45 A Pigford (H&P) 34:07; 46 M France (Leeds C) 34:11; 47 H Stewart (Tyne Br) 34:14; 48 S Reid (Bing) 34:19; 49 K Meeson (Traff) 34:22; 50 J Buckley (Bing) 34:32; 51 E Reed (Heat) 34:34; 52 S Thorne (Steel) 34:38; 53 E Bradbury (Blay) 34:41; 54 C Dover (York) 34:45; 55 A Atkinson (Holm) 34:48; 56 E Brailsford (Hallam) 34:55; 57 L Chapman (Jes J) 34:59; 58 S Ryan (Liv H) 35:01; 59 R Douglas (Bord H) 35:02; 60 H Stroud (Leeds C) 35:03; 61 D Coulson (H&P) 35:10; 62 H Linton (Birt) 35:12; 63 A Williams (Traff) 35:19; 64 S Young-Alls (Steel) 35:27; 65 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holm) 35:30; 66 K Storey (Crook) 35:34; 67 E Finney (Sale) 35:40; 68 J Nutt (Els) 35:45; 69 S Platton (Gosf) 35:46; 70 L MacDonald (Morp) 35:51; 71 K Neesam (New M) 35:58; 72 S Abel (Sedge) 36:05; 73 S Chin (Dur) 36:05; 74 K Davis (NSP) 36:06; 75 C Sinclair (Jes J) 36:07; 76 H Bough (Els) 36:10; 77 K Watson (Blyth) 36:15; 78 C Ryan (Dur) 36:17; 79 F Smith (Els) 36:21; 80 E Thompson (Elv) 36:26; 81 H Smith (Vale R) 36:31; 82 C Rodgers (Leeds C) 36:38; 83 H Tumia (Els) 36:42; 84 R Naylor (Tyne Br) 36:45; 85 J Raine (Crook) 36:47; 86 J Yorke (Warr) 36:53; 87 J Ede (NSP) 36:58; 88 R Ward (B’burn) 37:01; 89 A Basu (Elv) 37:05; 90 S Phelan (Warr) 37:11; 91 A Ball (Sale) 37:13; 92 G Beeden (H’gate) 37:14; 93 J Spink (Sedge) 37:18; 94 J Killock (J&H) 37:27; 95 R Carter (Ilkley) 37:29; 96 N Simpson (R&Z) 37:35; 97 H Simpson (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames) 37:41; 98 T Jansson (York) 37:46; 99 A Etherington (Crook) 37:49; 100 E Davis (Jes J) 37:50; 101 L Donaldson (Crook) 37:55; 102 C Stidolph (Sun) 38:01; 103 H Heaney (NSP) 38:18; 104 L Short (Tyne) 38:20; 105 S Pickering (Bing) 38:25; 106 A Lee (Bing) 38:32; 107 J Cleaver (Ross) 38:33; 108 E James (Walls) 38:35; 109 T Imber (Elv) 38:38; 110 A Johnson (Tyne Br) 38:46; 111 E Wood (Sheff RC) 38:50; 112 L Herron (Blyth) 38:57; 113 P Speedie (New M) 38:58; 114 L Procter (Liv PS) 39:09; 115 I Vickery (Dur) 39:12; 116 V Haswell (Sun) 39:22; 117 N Steel (Sun) 39:25; 118 H Robinson (J&H) 39:41; 119 E McCabe (Elv) 39:47; 120 A Wilkin (Kend) 39:48; 121 S Gill (H’gate) 39:52; 122 E Curtis (Jes J) 40:06; 123 H Strange (Knaves) 40:20; 124 J Turner (Birt) 40:23; 125 D Spoor (Els) 40:24; 126 S Foreman (Sedge) 40:31; 127 K Davies (Kend) 40:32; 128 N Mortimer (NSP) 40:36; 129 A Pearman (Kend) 40:40; 130 J Felczerek (Donc) 40:47; 131 E Crownshaw (Hallam) 40:52; 132 M Hall (Els) 40:54; 133 L Quinn (Morp) 40:57; 134 L Flaxen (Sun) 41:01; 135 N Clegg (Roth) 41:04; 136 S Birkett (SHS) 41:04; 137 D Sulley (New M) 41:07; 138 M Lewis (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames) 41:16; 139 S Reynolds (Jes J) 41:24; 140 L Murphy (Walls) 41:27; 141 D Weightman (Aln) 41:39; 142 L Allen (Els) 41:42; 143 L Lupton (Dur) 41:45; 144 N Courtney (Blyth) 41:45; 145 A Lewis (Blay) 42:02; 146 H Austin (Holm) 42:11; 147 K Scott (Steel) 42:15; 148 G Barlow (NSP) 42:22; 149 A Bennett (Ilkley) 42:25; 150 S Watson (Blyth) 42:31

TEAM: 1 Leeds 28; 2 Hallamshire 67; 3 Sale 144; 4 Steel 66; 5 Liverpool 169; 6 York 181; 7 Durham 209; 8 Bingley 232; 9 Elswick 255; 10 NSP 280; 11 Holmfirth 306; 12 Crook 351; 13 Jesmond 354; 14 Birtley 387; 15 Tyne Br 392; 16 Elvet 397; 17 Sedgefield 446; 18 Sunderland 469; 19 Blyth 483; 20 N Marske 501

26 teams closed in

Younger age groups

Gateshead’s second individual win came in the junior men’s race where Josh Blevins took his first area cross-country title ahead of Finlay Grant who moved up from third last year. However, it was fourth placed William Owen De Vere who led Morpeth to their only team win of the championships.

The closest race of the day came in the under-20 women’s event where just four-seconds covered the first three, who were led home by Amelie Lane, the 2023 under-17 champion.

Isabel Holt was just a second down with fourth ranked junior over 5km Libby Huxley close. Sale, with three in 11 took the team from the smallest field of the day.

The winner was seventh in the junior race at Parliament Hill seven days earlier after placing third in the under-18 World Cup Mountain Championships.

Yorkshire champion Jonson Hughes, fourth last year, took the under-17 men’s race by 30 metres from Freddie Meredith, fifth then, who led Trafford to the team title. Jack Marwood was a similar distance further back in third.

Another Yorkshire champion took the under-17 women’s title which went to Lottie Langan, third last year, as Georgia Bell just squeezed home in second from Sophia Roiditis, whose Salford just edged the team trophy from Rotherham.

Evan Grime, who just missed out on a third Cross Challenge victory of the winter at Parliament Hill the previous week, won the under-15 boys’ race by about 70 metres. This was from Pio Aron, the English Schools third placer, who led Trafford to a big team win.

Under-15 girls’ winner Holly Cross moved up from third last year after a fifth spot in the Sefton Park leg of the Cross Challenge, to lead Liverpool to a narrow team win. Behind, Ellarose Whitworth who was third at Parliament Hill, headed Maya Schofield, second last year, for silver.

The under-13 girls event narrowly went to Yorkshire champion Ruth Friend, who led Leeds to team golds, with Warriors Pentathlon runners Eve Beddow and Isla York close at the line.

Under-13 boys’ winner Thomas McCartie, the North Eastern Counties champion, who again headed Ewan Line, third in that December race. Hallamshire took the team here from new outfit Warriors Pentathlon.

U20 (8.1km): 1 J Blevins (Gate) 26:19; 2 F Grant (C’field) 26:41; 3 L McCay (Liv H) 26:53; 4 W De Vere (Morp) 27:06; 5 T Smales (Bart D) 27:20; 6 A Poulston (Wirr) 27:27; 7 J Dixon (Morp) 27:31; 8 W Walker (Clay) 27:38; 9 S Hughes (Roth) 27:40; 10 S Hopkins (Salf) 27:42; 11 D Hughes (Black B) 27:45; 12 C Tzelis (Ilkley) 27:47; 13 J Hopley (Ross) 27:50; 14 G Mastrolonardo (York) 27:56; 15 J Wragg (Roth) 28:15; 16 J Walker (Vall) 28:26; 17 F Mayoh (Traff) 28:27; 18 M Creasey (Middlesbrough AC) 28:28; 19 J Ormrod (Ross) 28:31; 20 B Marr (Morp) 28:44; 21 W Parker (Traff) 28:48; 22 W Curry (Ross) 28:55; 23 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 29:03; 24 A Seed (Sun) 29:07; 25 T Murphy (Chorley Athletic And Triathlon) 29:10; 26 T Bowman (L&M) 29:17; 27 G Noble (Sale) 29:18; 28 A Kelly (Liv H) 29:23; 29 M Holden (Prest) 29:23; 30 B Brunton (Tyne) 29:23; 31 T McKie (Middlesbrough AC) 29:24; 32 J Deighton (Traff) 29:38; 33 E Nation (Salf) 29:47; 34 J Tilley (Morp) 29:49; 35 T Barry (Stock H) 29:53; 36 J Warren (Prest) 30:07; 37 M Hughes (Roth) 30:24; 38 B Cooper (Bing) 30:35; 39 H Samkin (Linc W) 30:36; 40 T Webster (Liv H) 30:38

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 31; 2 Rossendale 54; 3 Rotherham 61; 4 Trafford 70; 5 Liverpool 71; 6 Gateshead 94; 7 Durham 146

U17 (5.7km): 1 J Hughes (Roth) 18:08; 2 F Meredith (Traff) 18:15; 3 J Marwood (Warr) 18:21; 4 J Sanderson (Sett) 18:26; 5 B Sproats (NSP) 18:32; 6 A Budding (Ilkley) 18:33; 7 E Busfield (Der) 18:34; 8 L Johnson (SHS) 18:35; 9 T Gilliver (Hi Peak AC) 18:42; 10 D Smith (B’burn) 18:43; 11 E Kelso (Morp) 18:44; 12 J Hutchinson (Traff) 18:49; 13 F Day (Sale) 18:50; 14 O Gill (B’burn) 18:57; 15 S Bentham (Ilkley) 19:10; 16 F Goddard (Sale) 19:11; 17 W McNally (Lev V) 19:14; 18 A Peaker (Keigh) 19:22; 19 O Kearney (Warr) 19:25; 20 R Hart (Crook) 19:28; 21 A Boyer (Darl) 19:29; 22 J Brown (Middlesbrough AC) 19:32; 23 E Wilkinson (Keigh) 19:32; 24 B Burton (Salf) 19:33; 25 C Fielding (York) 19:34; 26 A Varey (Bord H) 19:34; 27 L Powell (Der) 19:39; 28 J Heap (Wirr) 19:39; 29 O Ashdown (Keigh) 19:41; 30 G Mullen (SHS) 19:42; 31 A Simons (Salf) 19:42; 32 C Gately (Hal) 19:46; 33 W Platts (Roth) 19:50; 34 J Barber (Salf) 19:56; 35 J Watson (Traff) 20:00; 36 J Walton (Traff) 20:05; 37 D Muskos (Der) 20:08; 38 M Wood (Macc) 20:10; 39 A Colmer (Darl) 20:12; 40 N Ford (Warr) 20:15; 41 J Close (Morp) 20:16; 42 F Edwards (Chorley Athletic And Triathlon) 20:20; 43 J Hendry (Gate) 20:22; 44 E Moore (NSP) 20:22; 45 J Willis (Sun) 20:23; 46 J O’Brien (Sale) 20:27; 47 N Gallagher-Thompson (Keigh) 20:29; 48 D Cope (Der) 20:37; 49 W Hardy (York) 20:38; 50 O Ovens (Darl) 20:41

TEAM: 1 Trafford 85; 2 Keighley & Craven 117; 3 Derby 119; 4 Sale 142; 5 Salford 147; 6 Blackburn 150; 7 Ilkley 151; 8 NSP 176; 9 Rotherham 188; 10 York 206

U15 (3.8km): 1 E Grime (Salf) 11:33; 2 P Aron (Traff) 11:53; 3 Y Alem (Leeds C) 11:56; 4 A Bedford (Roth) 11:58; 5 E Dobson (Traff) 12:01; 6 M Taylor (Liv H) 12:01; 7 T Thake (Hallam) 12:02; 8 S Aspey (B’burn) 12:03; 9 W Delamere (S’port W) 12:04; 10 A White (Traff) 12:10; 11 D Asmelash (TS Harriers) 12:13; 12 A Cook (Gate) 12:17; 13 M Bacon (Roth) 12:19; 14 C Parikh (Manc H) 12:25; 15 J Norris (Bing) 12:27; 16 T Ye (Traff) 12:30; 17 Z Gribbon (New M) 12:31; 18 D Davies (Eden) 12:33; 19 J Ireland (Macc) 12:34; 20 L O’Brien (Sale) 12:34; 21 M Fleet (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames) 12:35; 22 A Greenwood (Traff) 12:40; 23 A Di Lullo (Tyne) 12:41; 24 N Williamson (NE Project) 12:42; 25 W Brayshaw (Kend) 12:43; 26 F Palmer (Tyne Br) 12:44; 27 R Steel (Darl) 12:45; 28 C Jones (Middlesbrough AC) 12:46; 29 M Phelan (Warr) 12:48; 30 J Wood (B’burn) 12:51; 31 E Lewis (Traff) 12:53; 32 W Jardine (Dur) 12:55; 33 E Shkul (Hallam) 12:56; 34 J Sturman (NSP) 12:59; 35 B Keeley (Traff) 13:03; 36 N Hudson (Leeds C) 13:05; 37 S Parry (R’well) 13:06; 38 T Matthews (H’gate) 13:06; 39 B Gardner (Traff) 13:06; 40 A Cavanagh (Traff) 13:07; 41 E Hannay (Hallam) 13:08; 42 A Smith (Heat) 13:09; 43 H Ward (B’burn) 13:10; 44 H Kirkman (Hallam) 13:11; 45 B Moll (Morp) 13:12; 46 E Cattermole (Hal) 13:14; 47 C Robinson (Bing) 13:15; 48 C Furness (NSP) 13:18; 49 H Tatham (Der) 13:19; 50 S Tedd (Vall) 13:19

TEAM: 1 Trafford 33; 2 Hallamshire 123; 3 Blackburn 146; 4 Rotherham 159; 5 Darlington 223; 6 Eden 270; 7 Warriors Pent 2778 Tyne Br 315; 9 Sunderland 341

U13 (2.9km): 1 T McCartie (Middlesbrough AC) 10:10; 2 E Line (Morp) 10:26; 3 O Davenport (Warr) 10:28; 4 N Glascott-Tull (Warr) 10:29; 5 E Rose (Roth) 10:30; 6 C Porteous (Bing) 10:32; 7 J Dawe (Hallam) 10:36; 8 P Herring (Liv H) 10:38; 9 B Pronesti (Hallam) 10:39; 10 W Pugh (Tyne) 10:39; 11 B McEvoy (Liv H) 10:39; 12 O Curran (Darl) 10:40; 13 B Birkett (SHS) 10:42; 14 O Oswick (Warr) 10:43; 15 G Hackney (Leeds C) 10:46; 16 H Engelhart (Phoenix Flyers) 10:47; 17 R Carter (Ilkley) 10:49; 18 D Kelso (Els) 10:51; 19 J Turner (Prest) 10:51; 20 S Bates (Prest) 10:53; 21 M Taylor (Hallam) 10:53; 22 J Bastow (York) 10:53; 23 A Yates (Prest) 10:53; 24 T Smout (Wirr) 10:54; 25 H Redhead (Warr) 10:55; 26 C Johnson (Linc W) 11:00; 27 H Hopkinson (Ross) 11:02; 28 F Reese (Wirr) 11:04; 29 T McCann (Walls) 11:06; 30 L Heslop (Darl) 11:06; 31 J Mawdsley (Prest) 11:06; 32 A Johnston (Aln) 11:10; 33 S Abbey (Eden) 11:10; 34 G Horsfall (Sale) 11:12; 35 T Hastings (Wake) 11:12; 36 A Parkin (Heat) 11:12; 37 O Howson (Hallam) 11:13; 38 C Dobson (Ross) 11:16; 39 H Evens (Wirr) 11:16; 40 M Myles (Liv H) 11:16; 41 N Surtees-Brown (Els) 11:16; 42 E Reid (Vall) 11:17; 43 F Marsden (Wirr) 11:17; 44 J Hendry (Blay) 11:18; 45 C Bibby (Warr) 11:19; 46 M Unthank (B’burn) 11:21; 47 N Phillips (Sale) 11:25; 48 S Hughes (Sun) 11:27; 49 D Callaghan (Darl) 11:27; 50 T Daly (Traff) 11:28

TEAM: 1 Hallamshire 74; 2 Warriors P 88; 3 Preston 93; 4 Liverpool 115; 5 Wirral 134; 6 Darlington 145; 7 Sale 215; 8 Tynedale 224; 9 Elswick 234; 10 Trafford 306

U20 women (5.7km): 1 A Lane (Wharf) 20:09; 2 I Holt (B’burn) 20:10; 3 L Huxley (Prest) 20:13; 4 F O’Hare (Liv H) 20:40; 5 E Platt (East Cheshire Harriers & Tames) 21:00; 6 B Rogers (Ilkley) 21:28; 7 L Armitage (Sale) 21:33; 8 S Bourne (Der) 21:37; 9 I Burke (Sale) 21:52; 10 E Jones (Der) 21:54; 11 O Brown (Sale) 22:10; 12 J Robertson-Dover (York) 22:31; 13 H Waugh (NSP) 22:35; 14 G Phelan (Warr) 22:41; 15 E Bushill (Vale R) 22:41; 16 N Mason (Salf) 22:46; 17 A Ita (Der) 22:51; 18 K Francis (Birt) 22:56; 19 I Bungay (Els) 23:02; 20 I Stutchfield (Stock H) 23:18; 21 E Russell (Salf) 23:21; 22 M Walsh (Roth) 23:24; 23 K Sutcliffe (Liv PS) 23:25; 24 L Gaskin (York) 23:43; 25 J Reed (Sale) 23:46; 26 E Richardson (Bury) 24:04; 27 M Byrnes (Salf) 24:14; 28 K Joslyn (NSP) 24:21; 29 A Bratt (Salf) 24:26; 30 L Jeffries-Williams (Der) 24:38

TEAM: 1 Sale 27; 2 Derby 35; 3 Salford 64; 4 NSP 73

U17 (4.7km): 1 L Langan (York) 16:56; 2 G Bell (Lev V) 17:05; 3 S Roiditis (Salf) 17:05; 4 C Dillon (H&P) 17:18; 5 Z Jones (Darl) 17:35; 6 L Harris (Roth) 17:45; 7 I Waugh (Roth) 17:53; 8 C McCloy (Roth) 17:54; 9 I Wharton (Warr) 17:57; 10 D Slattery (Salf) 17:58; 11 F Murdoch (Stock H) 18:04; 12 J Wright (Salf) 18:08; 13 R Gilldaley (Eden) 18:12; 14 I Clarke (Der) 18:13; 15 K Gardner (Der) 18:19; 16 E Fellows (Blay) 18:21; 17 N Robinson (H’gate) 18:26; 18 E Sinclair (Traff) 18:28; 19 M Caldwell (Salf) 18:30; 20 I Johnstone (Gate) 18:30; 21 H Forrest (H’gate) 18:42; 22 H Stead (Black B) 18:43; 23 R Davies (Der) 18:47; 24 A Sibley (Roth) 18:50; 25 S Smith (Warr) 18:58; 26 N Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 18:58; 27 P Old (NSP) 19:03; 28 C Wearden (W Ches) 19:03; 29 M Bellwood (Keigh) 19:04; 30 E Ashman (Gosf) 19:06; 31 A Rose (Eden) 19:11; 32 C Wilkinson (Horw) 19:12; 33 C Robertshaw (B’burn) 19:12; 34 K Leese (Hallam) 19:13; 35 A Stobbart (Tyne) 19:16; 36 A Sillence (NSP) 19:19; 37 J Guy (Linc W) 19:23; 38 E Bartalotta (Salf) 19:27; 39 C Phillips (Clee) 19:32; 40 P Watson (B’burn) 19:34; 41 R Bradshaw (Stock H) 19:36; 42 E Blight (Els) 19:36; 43 C Johnson (Dur) 19:38; 44 E Nicholson (Traff) 19:39; 45 I Appleby (Salf) 19:40; 46 O Aldham (Wharf) 19:43; 47 D Tullis (NSP) 19:44; 48 H Hull (Warr) 19:47; 49 H Brearton (Warr) 19:47; 50 D Graham (Birt) 20:09

TEAM: 1 Salford 44; 2 Rotherham 45; 3 NSP 167; 4 Warriors P 198; 5 Elswick 247; 6 Horwich 253

U15 (3.8km): 1 H Cross (Liv H) 13:07; 2 E Whitworth (Linc W) 13:16; 3 M Schofield (Roth) 13:20; 4 G Turner (Roth) 13:33; 5 O McManus (Sale) 13:35; 6 I Porter (Linc W) 13:44; 7 I Pastor (Warr) 13:47; 8 E Fay (Liv H) 13:52; 9 D Woodcock (Bord H) 13:53; 10 R Murphy (Liv H) 13:55; 11 P Boyle (Lev V) 13:59; 12 G Igoe (Roth) 13:59; 13 B Hughes (Liv H) 14:01; 14 S Harrison (Hal) 14:06; 15 A Johnson (NSP) 14:06; 16 H Robison (H&P) 14:08; 17 R Thistlewood (Wake) 14:09; 18 I Wright (Keigh) 14:12; 19 I Madden (York) 14:14; 20 G Carter (Dur) 14:14; 21 K Pye (H&P) 14:16; 22 E Pyper (W Ches) 14:17; 23 I Hall (Sale) 14:18; 24 M Holmes (Roth) 14:19; 25 M Owens (Darl) 14:27; 26 M Grant (Linc W) 14:29; 27 I Wilson (Hallam) 14:30; 28 P Radbourne (Der) 14:35; 29 C Owens (Darl) 14:38; 30 M Carvell (Liv H) 14:39; 31 E Hall (Dur) 14:41; 32 K Setchell (York) 14:43; 33 L Scott (York) 14:44; 34 H Coates (Warr) 14:49; 35 A Nicholson (L&M) 14:50; 36 L Davey (York) 14:51; 37 Z Brannon (Kesw) 14:53; 38 R Bowden (Traff) 14:53; 39 E Lusty (Ross) 14:55; 40 F O’Brien (Liv H) 14:59; 41 M Jebb (Kend) 15:00; 42 M Taylor (Prest) 15:02; 43 M Ball (Hallam) 15:04; 44 S Nation (Salf) 15:05; 45 L Hesketh (B’burn) 15:07; 46 F Elliott (Gosf) 15:11; 47 S Bartalotta (Salf) 15:13; 48 R Cleaver (Ross) 15:18; 49 S Hidayat (Leeds C) 15:26; 50 C Bradley (Kend) 15:28

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 32; 2 Rotherham 43; 3 York 120; 4 Sale 167; 5 Kendal 200; 6 Wakefield 202; 7 Warriors P 241; 8 Rossendale 247; 9 Hallamshire 253; 10 Durham 254

U13 (2.9km): 1 R Friend (Leeds C) 10:45; 2 E Beddow (Warr) 10:47; 3 I Yorke (Warr) 10:49; 4 G Pinder (New M) 10:50; 5 B Soper (Sale) 10:51; 6 M Owen (C’field) 10:57; 7 J Thake (Hallam) 11:03; 8 I Hall (Leeds C) 11:04; 9 E Keeler (Leeds C) 11:07; 10 H Bacon (Roth) 11:10; 11 E Worrall (Liv H) 11:11; 12 E Blackhurst (Prest) 11:11; 13 R Heywood-Young (Sale) 11:12; 14 E Waugh (Aln) 11:14; 15 G Veevers (S’port W) 11:16; 16 M Jordan (B’burn) 11:17; 17 M McGoldrick (Sett) 11:20; 18 I Hall (Birt) 11:26; 19 A Blight (Els) 11:27; 20 A Kamau (Leeds C) 11:33; 21 H Nicholls (Ross) 11:34; 22 M Boyer (Sale) 11:34; 23 K Graham (Birt) 11:35; 24 G Hill (Sale) 11:36; 25 I Anderson (Sale) 11:36; 26 F Lilly (Linc W) 11:40; 27 M McGuirk (Liv H) 11:43; 28 L Delamere (S’port W) 11:49; 29 E Goulsbra (Linc W) 11:54; 30 I Brown (York) 11:55; 31 F Hill (Hallam) 11:55; 32 E Blackburn (Gate) 11:56; 33 E Ranner (Kend) 11:57; 34 C Hart (Sett) 11:57; 35 N Watkinson (Hallam) 11:58; 36 S Patterson (Darl) 11:59; 37 M Appleby (Sale) 11:59; 38 A Carr (Ross) 12:01; 39 F Goulsbra (Linc W) 12:01; 40 E Cameron (Liv H) 12:01; 41 F Heatley (Morp) 12:06; 42 D Glover (Leeds C) 12:07; 43 H Lovett (York) 12:09; 44 E Kleiser (Phoenix Flyers) 12:10; 45 H Smith (Clee) 12:12; 46 E McKeever (Prest) 12:13; 47 H Beattie (W Ches) 12:14; 48 E Stobbart (Tyne) 12:14; 49 E Hodgkinson (Leeds C) 12:15; 50 B Smith (New M) 12:16

TEAM: 1 Leeds 38: 2 Sale 64; 3 Liverpool 129; 4 Hallamshire 141; 5 Warriors P 145; 6 Preston 181; 7 Lincoln W 197; 8 Morpeth 251; 9 Elswick 266; 10 Bingley 327

SCOTTISH EAST DISTRICT LEAGUE, Balbardie Park, January 28



Men (8.8km): 1 J Crowe (Centr) 25:40; 2 C Phillip (Centr) 26:31; 3 M Pryde (Loth) 26:51; 4 M Ferguson (A’deen) 26:58; 5 C Milne (Centr) 27:18; 6 L Rodgers (Fife) 27:29; 7 L Fanotolli (Centr) 27:42; 8 A Marshall (Centr) 27:46; 9 D Hastie (Gala, M40) 27:47; 10 J Marshall (Stir U, U20) 28:11; 11 H Pagett (Strathe, U20) 28:17; 12 A Brown (A’deen) 28:25; 13 C MacKenzie (Cors) 28:25; 14 L Petty (Dund H, U20) 28:30; 15 P Cameron (Edin) 28:42; 16 J Lange (Centr) 28:48; 17 A Odentz (A’deen) 28:50; 18 M Sutherland (Centr) 28:52; 19 D Wright (Loth) 28:54; 20 G Malcolm (Ochil) 28:58; 21 R Houston (Centr, M40) 29:10; 22 S Melville (Metro) 29:20; 23 R Welsh (Gala, U20) 29:20; 24 I Whitaker (Edin, M40) 29:26; 25 D Sutherland (Living, U20) 29:28; 26 M D’Agrosa (Gala) 29:33; 27 L Hutson (Fife) 29:42; 28 J Donald (Dund H, U20) 29:44; 29 S Murray (A’deen) 29:49; 30 A Luetchford (HBT) 29:52

TEAM: 1 Centr 39; 2 Cors 205; 3 Fife 208; 4 Edin 264; 5 HBT 288; 6 Gala 307

VETS TEAM: 1 Cors 18; 2 PHRC 37; 3 Gala 41

U17 (5.8km): 1 A McWilliam (Lass) 18:29; 2 K Fulton (Team Borders) 18:37; 3 I Jordan (Perth) 18:50; 4 T Reynolds (A’deen) 18:57; 5 D McGuire (Harmeny AAC) 19:01; 6 J Wotherspoon (Harmeny AAC) 19:05; 7 I Wright (Lass) 19:05; 8 K Hardie (Harmeny AAC) 19:14; 9 C Caves (Harmeny AAC) 19:30; 10 A Grant (Strathe) 19:50; 11 C Hendry (Falk) 19:57; 12 O Chirnside (A’deen) 20:01; 13 D Alexander (Harmeny AAC) 20:10; 14 I Welsh (Team Borders) 20:22; 15 G Vickers (Cors) 20:24



TEAM: 1 Harm 19; 2 Lass 33; 3 Tm Bord 36; 4 Cors 74

U15 (4.6km): 1 R Taylor (Falk) 14:32; 2 R MacMillan (Centr) 14:55; 3 H MacMillan (Centr) 14:55; 4 H Hunter (Falk) 15:19; 5 N Lawson (A’deen) 15:27; 6 D McIntyre (Harmeny AAC) 15:38; 7 A Dalgliesh (Team Borders) 15:57; 8 C McAtarsney (Falk) 16:03; 9 J Daunt (Edin) 16:13; 10 R Lees (Edin) 16:19; 11 G Adamson (Team Borders) 16:25; 12 F Lees (Pit) 16:33; 13 J Gillan (Centr) 16:41; 14 O Hastie (Team Borders) 16:47; 15 T Gornall (Tm E Loth) 16:52



TEAM: 1 Falk V 13; 2 Centr 18; 3 Tm Bord 32; 4 Edin 36

U13 (2.9km): 1 H Robinson (Dund H) 10:33; 2 C McNab (Edin) 10:35; 3 R Beattie (Harmeny AAC) 10:35; 4 L Anderson (Anst) 10:43; 5 J Shinnie (A’deen) 10:51; 6 H Cook (A’deen) 10:55; 7 B Upfold (Falk) 10:55; 8 T Comer (Edin) 10:58; 9 H Melrose (Loth) 11:05; 10 F Bell (Perth) 11:06; 11 T Hilton (Perth) 11:09; 12 J Foley (Team Borders) 11:11; 13 S McKay (A’deen) 11:12; 14 S Oliver (Harmeny AAC) 11:13; 15 T Mitchell (Falk) 11:19

TEAM: 1 A’deen 24; 2 Harm 35; 3 Falk V 43; 4 Edin 51

U11 (1.7km): 1 A Whyte (Dunfermline Track & Field AC) 6:30; 2 H Turnbull (Strathe) 6:30; 3 A Hilton (Perth) 6:33



TEAM: 1 S’earn 15; 2 Dund H 39; 3 Tm Bord 41

Women (5.8km): 1 I Paterson (Gala, U20) 21:33; 2 M Oller (Edin) 21:49; 3 K MacKenzie (Cors) 21:52; 4 R Penfold (Edin) 22:02; 5 B Ansell (Edin) 22:08; 6 S Collins (Cors) 22:18; 7 D Hughes (Edin) 22:51; 8 F Davies (Edin) 22:58; 9 J Heeps (Loth, U20) 23:07; 10 J Brown (HBT, W35) 23:10; 11 M Littleson (Dund RR) 23:16; 12 O Meikle (Lass, U20) 23:18; 13 N Jackson (C’gie) 23:25; 14 J Dunbar (Edin, W35) 23:28; 15 J Menzies (PH Racing, W35) 23:34; 16 F Matheson (Falk, W35) 23:39; 17 T Myles (Strathe, U20) 23:42; 18 I Scott-Pearce (Edin) 23:45; 19 K Milne (Centr) 23:58; 20 M Mowbray (HBT, W35) 24:00; 21 J MacLean (Edin, W35) 24:18; 22 C McClung (Loth) 24:26; 23 K Newell (Edin) 24:28; 24 P Brown (Perth RR) 24:32; 25 E McCallum (Falk) 24:34; 26 K McBirnie (Harmeny AAC, W35) 24:38; 27 L Traill (Cors) 24:48; 28 S Ridley (Edin, W35) 24:55; 29 L Hay (L’gow) 24:59; 30 C Houston (Lass, W35) 25:02



U20: 5 K Higgins (Living) 25:26; 6 S Ferguson (Strathe) 26:23; 7 A Strath (Loth) 27:13

TEAM: 1 Edin 18; 2 Cors 71; 3 Loth 121; 4 Centr 143; 5 Lass 148; 6 Harm 166

VETS TEAM: 1 Edin 16; 2 Harm 40; 3 Lass 56

U17 (4.6km): 1 C Wright (Lass, U15) 16:27; 2 E McGregor (Edin) 16:36; 3 F Brown (Lass, U15) 16:42; 4 J Taylor (Edin) 16:49; 5 E Dallas (Strathe, U15) 17:05; 6 R Caves (Harmeny AAC, U15) 17:10; 7 I Marshall (Living) 17:12; 8 I Ogg (Falk) 17:13; 9 N Luxford (Fife) 17:33; 10 K Rankine (Team Borders, U15) 17:38; 11 M Meade (Pit, U15) 17:48; 12 A Mourao (Cors) 17:48; 13 E Christie (Falk, U15) 17:49; 14 C MacPhie (Cors) 17:50; 15 A Richardson (Team Borders, U15) 18:04; 16 L Gibson (Falk) 18:06; 17 E Konig (Fife) 18:06; 18 C Edgar (Edin) 18:07; 19 K Hedges (Falk) 18:07; 20 M Meade (Pit, U15) 18:07

TEAM: 1 Edin 24; 2 Lass 28; 3 Falk V 37; 4 Tm Bord 53

U13 (2.9km): 1 E Murdoch (Banc) 11:32; 2 H Reid (Dund H) 11:43; 3 I Mahdra (Lass) 11:45; 4 K Paterson (A’deen) 11:45; 5 S Robertson (Falk) 11:49; 6 E Squires (Perth) 12:02; 7 A Curtis (Tm E Loth) 12:11; 8 A McFarlane (Harmeny AAC) 12:17; 9 E Daunt (Edin) 12:19; 10 G Conroy (Dund H) 12:24; 11 P Warner (Dunfermline Track & Field AC) 12:26; 12 E McGuire (Harmeny AAC) 12:28; 13 E Hodgson (Dund H) 12:28; 14 E Hunter (Pit) 12:36; 15 E Sweetman (Harmeny AAC) 12:41

TEAM: 1 Dund H 25; 2 Harm 35; 3 Falk V 38; 4 A’deen 48

U11 (1.7km): 1 G Whyte (Perth) 6:31; 2 M Brown (Edin) 6:47; 3 K Paterson (A’deen) 6:57

TEAM: 1 Edin 16; 2 Tm Bord 31; 3 Pit 34

Overall males

TEAM: 1 Edin 630; 2 Falk V 742; 3 Centr 750

Overall females

TEAM: 1 Edin 108; 2 Lass 351; 3 Falk V 430

Final standings

Men: 1 Centr 133; 2 Fife 465; 3 Cors 596

Vets: 1 Cors 92; 2 PHRC 96; 3 Gala 100

U17: 1 Harm 65; 2 Lass 67; 3 A’deen 161

U15: 1 Centr 55; 2 Edin 89; 3 Tm Bord 146

U13: 1 A’deen 67; 2 Harm 88; 3 Edin 156

U11: 1 S’earn 62; 2 Harm 85; 3 Dund H 133

Women: 1 Edin 96; 2 Cors 338; 3 Falk V 446

Vets: 1 Edin 108; 2 Harm 125; 3 PHRC 154

U17/U15: 1 Edin 66; 2 Falk V 112; 3 Lass 126

U13: 1 Harm 94; 2 A’deen 104; 3 Falk V 120

U11: 1 Edin 58; 2 Tm Bord 119; 3 Falk 152

DERBY RUNNER LEAGUE (DERBYS/STAFFS), Boothorpe, January 28



Overall (5.5M): 1 D Narborough (Mic) 30:30; 2 M Kerr (Shelt, M40) 32:04; 3 C Shelton (Xguest, M40) 32:27; 4 A Evans (Lich, M45) 33:05; 5 C Pearson (S Der, M45) 33:15; 6 G Eccleston (S Der) 34:13; 7 R Cresswell-Howe (S Der) 34:20; 8 T Wood (Der TC) 34:27; 9 P Hannibal (Derwent) 34:37; 10 M Holmes (Belp, W) 34:44; 11 K Wideman (Xguest, M45) 34:47; 12 S Van Dijk (Run4U) 34:56; 13 R Eaton (S Der, M40) 35:09; 14 A Hawtin (S Der) 35:11; 15 M Hollamby (Peel, M40) 35:13; 16 W King (Peel, M45) 35:20; 17 L Rickards (Peel, M40) 35:24; 18 J Ashdown (Der TC) 35:40; 19 J Beat (Derwent, M40) 35:45; 20 M Buller (Mic) 35:57; 21 M Prescott (Derwent) 35:59; 22 S Bosworth (S Der) 36:23; 23 M Jackson (Xguest) 36:31; 24 R Ward (Derwent) 36:33; 25 C Woodward (Mic) 36:55; 26 J Laing (S Der, W) 36:55; 27 D Pettit (Rolls R) 37:00; 28 L Collins (Peel, M40) 37:11; 29 S Joyce (Team Derby Runner, M45) 37:24; 30 C Williams (Sinf, W) 37:33



M50: 1 A Thomas (Run4U) 37:52; 2 R Nash (S Der) 38:55; 3 R Tissington (Shelt) 39:10

M55: 1 A Jelley (Lich) 40:10; 2 T Saul (Derwent) 40:25; 3 D Cowie (Sinf) 40:29

M60: 1 O Barron (Der TC) 38:38; 2 S Field (Derwent) 39:43; 3 T Norman (Run4U) 41:55

M65: 1 S Clewes (Hatton) 44:47; 2 M Skivington (MVH Tri) 44:56

M70: 1 D Gould (Lich) 46:39

M75: 1 B Warwick (Derwent) 49:14

Women: 1 Holmes 34:44; 2 Laing 36:55; 3 Williams 37:33; 4 H Jones (Run4U) 39:38; 5 C Kenny (Derwent) 40:02; 6 E Hunt (Lich, W45) 40:28; 7 A Rowell (Derwent) 40:37; 8 K Eedy (Der TC, W45) 40:48; 9 A Saxby (Run4U) 41:19; 10 S Insley (S Der, W40) 41:53; 11 L Naylor (Der TC) 42:38; 12 P Holden (Shelt, W50) 42:43; 13 C Longland (Run4U) 43:18; 14 B Yates (Mic, W40) 43:28; 15 S Sutton (Sinf, W40) 43:55; 16 H Phillips (Derwent) 44:07; 17 J Lloyd (Team Derby Runner, W45) 44:25; 18 D Phelps (Rolls R, W40) 44:48; 19 C Calladine (Hatton, W45) 44:59; 20 C Scott (Sinf, W50) 45:09; 21 E Januszewski (Derwent) 45:18; 22 S Watts (Der TC) 45:55; 23 S Hayman (Lich) 45:55; 24 S Parish (Xguest, W40) 46:08; 25 C Johnston (Belp) 46:20; 26 I Van Heerswijk (Der TC) 46:32; 27 P Agheda (Smalley, W40) 47:37; 28 L Docksey (Wash) 48:33; 29 L Massey-Pugh (Der TC) 48:50; 30 S Joyce (Team Derby Runner, W40) 48:54



W50: 3 L Skermer (Rogue Runners) 50:08

W55: 1 J Allerton (Der TC) 52:12; 2 S Smith (Hatton) 52:28; 3 L Kirkley (Smalley) 53:45

W60: 1 C Donald (Shelt) 61:40

W65: 1 J Hannah (Mic) 52:54

U17 (1.5M): 1 R Gleeson (Robins, U13) 8:21; 2 H Birtwistle (Der, U13W) 9:12; 3 J Cheesman (Der TC, U13) 10:22; 4 J Joyce (Robins, U13W) 10:46; 5 A Bottrill (Charn, U15W) 11:08

U11 (0.75M): 1 F Cheesman (Der TC) 4:03; 2 B Poxon (Der TC) 4:26; 3 S Bottrill (Charn, U11W) 4:48

NORTHERN IRELAND & ULSTER INTERMEDIATE & MASTERS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Belfast, January 28



Overall (4km): 1 J Mills (Newc, W) 16:19; 2 E Crawford (North Belfast Hrs, W35) 16:22; 3 S McNutt (Lag V, W35) 16:28; 4 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders, M65) 16:41; 5 A Gosling (Newc, W35) 16:45; 6 L Cooke (Finn, W35) 16:59; 7 L Johnston (North Belfast Hrs, M65) 17:05; 8 T Cumming (Newc, W35) 17:10; 9 C Edington (Annadale St, W) 17:15; 10 M Hell (North Belfast Hrs, W35) 17:24; 11 R Laffin (N Down, W) 17:47; 12 P Worthington (Ballym R, W35) 17:50; 13 D McConnell (North Belfast Hrs, W35) 17:51; 14 M Sturm (Omagh Hrs, W35) 17:52; 15 S Higgins (Lag V, W35) 18:07; 16 S Cave (Lag V, W35) 18:17; 17 T Smyth (Ballydrain Hrs, W35) 18:20; 18 L Smith (North Belfast Hrs, W35) 18:21; 19 S McFadden (North Belfast Hrs, W35) 18:29; 20 A Donnelly (Keep Er Lit, W35) 18:32; 21 F Prue (Springw, W35) 18:34; 22 R Rocks (Newry, W35) 18:36; 23 A Perry (Ballydrain Hrs, W35) 18:37; 24 M Slocum (Ward Park, W35) 18:40; 25 K Byrne (Finn, W35) 18:47; 26 R Dornan (N Down, W35) 18:48; 27 A Moore (Finn, W) 18:49; 28 D Logue (Unatt, W35) 18:52; 29 O McNally (Glasl, M65) 18:56; 30 C Quigley (N Down, W35) 18:57



M65+: 4 G O’Doherty (Derry) 19:02; 5 D McGreevy (Newc) 19:33; 6 T Eakin (N Down) 19:54; 7 P Gormley (Omagh Hrs) 20:12; 8 B Stewart (North Belfast Hrs) 20:53; 9 E Montgomery (Lag V) 21:06; 10 B Todd (Orangegrove) 21:23

Women: 28 G Whitehouse (Keep Er Lit, W35) 18:58; 29 C Donaldson (Lag V, W35) 19:02; 30 N Cormican (Ballym R, W35) 19:07

W35+: 27 B McCaffrey (Knockmany Runners) 19:10; 28 B Murphy (Keep Er Lit) 19:13; 29 A Devlin (Inish) 19:19; 30 S Doherty (Inish) 19:20; 31 L McKenna (Keep Er Lit) 19:22; 32 G Quigley (Ballym R) 19:25; 33 C Gourley (Keep Er Lit) 19:27; 34 B Dolan (Finn) 19:34; 35 C McConnell (Ballydrain Hrs) 19:38; 36 C Ramsey (Ballym R) 19:41; 37 S Benton (N Down) 19:41; 38 J Finlay (Lag V) 19:43; 39 D Matchett (Ballydrain Hrs) 19:50; 40 E Dawson (Lag V) 19:57

Men (8km): 1 O Toye (Finn) 27:34; 2 R Hagen (Newc) 27:40; 3 J Doherty (Finn, M35) 28:19; 4 T Crudgington (Newc) 28:43; 5 B McKeown (Annadale St) 28:54; 6 A Dixon (N Down) 29:26; 7 H Reilly-Stewart (North Belfast Hrs, U20) 29:38; 8 N Goodman (Newc) 29:45; 9 E McMullan (Newc, U20) 29:49; 10 M McGinley (Finn) 29:51; 11 J Graham (N Down, M35) 29:54; 12 D Dines (N Down) 30:03; 13 S Donnelly (Strive RC) 30:04; 14 A Crutchley (Newc) 30:09; 15 D Murray (N Down) 30:14; 16 A Rodger (Annadale St) 30:25; 17 D Squires (Annadale St) 30:36; 18 L Crutchley (Newc, U20) 30:39; 19 M McParland (N Down) 30:43; 20 J McMeechan (N Down) 30:44; 21 C Moran (N Down, M45) 30:52; 22 S Carlin (Finn) 30:59; 23 R McAree (Annadale St) 31:02; 24 C Rooney (Newc) 31:14; 25 D Gallagher (Annadale St) 31:33; 26 M McCombe (North Belfast Hrs) 31:38; 27 G McCullagh (Finn) 31:49; 28 R Jordan (N Down, M35) 31:52; 29 R McMullan (Newc) 31:54; 30 D Toland (Finn, M35) 31:59

M40: 1 J Gibson (N Down) 32:25

M45: 2 D McKeague (N Down) 32:08; 3 A McAuley (N Down) 33:47

M55: 1 M Brown (N Down) 35:58

U20: 4 P McDaid (Newc) 32:23; 5 L McDowell (N Down) 32:28; 6 W McCausland (Omagh Hrs) 32:43

M35+ (8km): 1 J Monaghan (St Peters Louth, M40) 28:00; 2 J Craig (Annadale St, M40) 28:01; 3 J Black (North Belfast Hrs) 28:21; 4 P Goss (North Belfast Hrs) 28:43; 5 G Gallagher (Finn) 29:20; 6 G Lyons (North Belfast Hrs, M45) 29:20; 7 S Duncan (Omagh Hrs, M50) 29:22; 8 C Hutchinson (North Belfast Hrs) 29:23; 9 A Brown (Newc, M40) 29:25; 10 D McNeilly (Newc, M40) 29:27; 11 C Dean (Willowfield TH) 29:39; 12 C Magill (St Peters Louth, M40) 29:43; 13 O Carleton (Annadale St) 29:52; 14 C McKendry (Annadale St, M40) 30:08; 15 S Cochrane (St Peters Louth) 30:12; 16 E Mullan (Omagh Hrs, M40) 30:15; 17 J Canning (Foyle V) 30:16; 18 K Scullion (Ballym R, M45) 30:20; 19 C Harrison (Drom, M40) 30:22; 20 R Hughes (Willowfield TH) 30:26; 21 G Morrow (Willowfield TH, M40) 30:29; 22 P McKinney (Inish, M55) 30:37; 23 F McGirr (Ennis, M45) 30:47; 24 P McIntyre (Foyle V, M40) 30:55; 25 S Lally (Monaghan Town Runners, M40) 31:01; 26 D Coyle (Derry, M50) 31:05; 27 D Porter (Inish, M40) 31:05; 28 S Murray (Annadale St, M40) 31:26; 29 P McAuley (North Belfast Hrs, M45) 31:34; 30 S O Donnell (Foyle V, M40) 31:36; 31 A Ritchie (St Peters Louth) 31:39; 32 K Sherlock (Monaghan Town Runners, M50) 31:45; 33 C Irvine (Annadale St) 31:52; 34 N McKibbin (Drom, M50) 31:53; 35 K Kildea (Monaghan Town Runners, M40) 31:58; 36 P Cooper (Annadale St, M45) 32:03; 37 B Kerr (Ballym R, M40) 32:07; 38 N Carty (North Belfast Hrs, M55) 32:10; 39 J Wilson (Ballym R) 32:20; 40 S Meyler (Omagh Hrs, M55) 32:29; 67 J Doyle (Derry, M60) 34:27; 75 D McCarthy (Derry, M60) 35:01; 83 A Burns (M60) 36:11

PECO LEAGUE, Middleton Park, January 28



Men (4.5M): 1 F Roden (Abbey R) 26:48; 2 B Douglas (HPH) 27:28; 3 P Boynton (Horsf, M35) 27:32; 4 N Hardy (Salt) 27:37; 5 A Lomas (HPH) 27:43; 6 S Robins (Chapel A) 27:47; 7 D Carter (York PH) 27:59; 8 J Vogel (Vall, M35) 28:01; 9 G Ravenhall (Aire) 28:11; 10 C Bryson (VoY) 28:16



M40: 1 R Sykes (HPH) 29:18; 2 J McLoughlin (Roundhay Runners) 29:23; 3 J Shanks (Vall) 29:43

M45: 1 W Kerr (Salt) 29:58; 2 J Graham (St Theresas AC) 30:12; 3 J Franklin (Abbey R) 30:17

M50: 1 C Holmes (Wharf) 29:13; 2 C Walker (P&B) 29:37; 3 D Middlemas (Vall) 31:45

M55: 1 D Parker (St Theresas AC) 31:05; 2 G Hull (Bing) 31:54; 3 G Johnson (Tadcaster) 32:12

M60: 1 D West (H’gate) 31:47; 2 C Lines (Ack) 32:58; 3 S Dunbar (Salt) 33:14

M65: 1 K Newman (Donc) 33:45; 2 M Jordan (H’gate) 36:23; 3 K Brewster (Vall) 41:20

M70: 1 M Page (Roundhay Runners) 38:42; 2 J Ward (Abbey R) 40:10; 3 D Womersley (Horsf) 43:49

M75: 1 C Prendergast (Horsf) 49:29



U17 (2M): 1 L Shacklock (H’gate) 11:16; 2 J Norris (Bing, U15) 11:28; 3 J Reed (Sky) 11:53; 4 A Stanley (H’gate) 12:07; 5 A Millar (Ripon, U15) 12:11; 6 C Porteous (Bing, U13) 12:15; 7 O Conroy (Abbey R, U13) 12:18; 8 C Thorpe (H’gate, U13) 12:33; 9 W Pickering (Brad A, U15) 12:42; 10 E Wilson (Abbey R) 12:44; 11 J Bastow (York, U13) 12:47; 12 C Aylesbury 13:12; 13 T Martin (P&B) 13:17; 14 C Handley (H’gate) 13:23; 15 G Whittlestone (Ilkley) 13:25; 16 T Griffiths (Bing, U13) 13:29; 17 C Clark Taylor (Abbey R, U15W) 13:32; 18 T Hetherington (Abbey R, U13) 13:37; 19 L Lavelle (R’well, U15) 13:39; 20 L Davey (York, U15W) 13:40; 21 L Mullaney (Brad A, U13) 13:41; 22 W Moisey-Smith (York, U15) 13:42; 23 S Williams (Abbey R, U15) 13:47; 24 T Hardy (Abbey R, U13) 13:49; 25 M Oddy (Keigh, U13W) 13:52; 26 J Hair (P&B, U13) 13:58; 27 D Breedon (Vall, U13) 13:58; 28 G Ghosh (Weth, U13) 14:06; 29 I Butterworth (Vall, U13W) 14:07; 30 A Wallace (Abbey R, U13) 14:08; 32 M Hartley (H’gate, U13W) 14:13; 36 I Brown (York, U13W) 14:21

U11 (1.15M): 1 R Emsley (Bing) 7:32; 2 C Holmes (Abbey R) 7:33; 3 C Pedley (Bing, U11W) 7:37; 6 F Allen (Keigh, U9) 7:49; 7 N Hartley (H’gate, U9) 7:51; 9 P Pinker-Hull (Bing, U11W) 7:56; 13 I Hutchison (Abbey R, U9W) 8:08

Women (4.5M): 1 C Knowles (Abbey R) 30:57; 2 B Penty (York PH, W35) 31:18; 3 R Whalley (Vall) 31:46; 4 N Tarrega (Tadcaster) 32:10; 5 D Ellis (H’gate, W40) 32:18; 6 S Lewis (Roundhay Runners, W45) 32:23; 7 J Hoar (VoY) 32:48; 8 E Ballantyne (St Theresas AC, W35) 32:52; 9 K Kaars Sijpesteijn (Roundhay Runners, W35) 33:10; 10 R Kitchen (Ilkley) 33:13



W40: 2 N Jackson (Roundhay Runners) 33:47; 3 S Shanks (Vall) 33:53

W45: 2 M Kondo (Abbey R) 34:15; 3 L Williams (Abbey R) 36:00

W50: 1 J Say (Roundhay Runners) 34:43; 2 C Howard (Roundhay Runners) 36:02; 3 L Watson (Salt) 36:17

W55: 1 F Deacon (Nidd) 39:42; 2 J Fox (Horsf) 40:25; 3 C Holleran (Nidd) 41:30

W60: 1 S Gill (H’gate) 38:56; 2 S Sunderland (Vall) 40:21; 3 S Jones (Ripon) 45:39

W65: 1 S Harrison (R’well) 46:19; 2 H Love (Salt) 46:47

W70: 1 M Cook (Roundhay Runners) 49:44; 2 K Penrose (Kipp) 51:52

