All the news from day five at the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia

A torrential downpour and thunderstorms could not stop Jamaican women from again dominating the sprints on Friday night at Cali in Colombia.

Jamaican women’s sprinters are having quite a 2022 and after winning the 100m here, this time it was the turn of Brianna Lyston who won the 200m in 22.65 (0.0) a metre clear of Jayla Jamison (22.77 PB) and Alana Reid (22.95 PB).

Lyston had been disqualified for a lane infringement at the World Under-20 Championships in 2021 in Nairobi.

Britain’s Sophie Walton was sixth in 23.43.

It was perhaps not ideal scheduling but less than a hour after the 200m, the 4x100m final took place minus most 200m runners.

Jamaica’s team of Serena Cole, 100m champion Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill and Tia Clayton smashed their own world record of 42.94 set in Nairobi in 2021 with a 42.59 clocking.

There is more to come though as their second exchange saw Tina Clayton almost run into Hill.

USA with Jamison back in action after the 200m, a distant second but their 43.28 was a US under-20 record.

Great Britain had run a UK junior record in the qualifying of 43.78 and anything near that would have won a comfortable bronze but the team of Alyson Bell, Joy Eze, Faith Akinbileje and Nia Wedderburn-Goodison failed to finish.

In their absence at the finish there was joy for the home nation as Colombia’s 44.59 beat Germany’s 44.73 to the bronze.

Jamaica couldn’t quite make it a sprint relay double as Japan edged them by two thousandths of a second with both teams recording 39.35 and USA took the bronze in 39.57.

However, South Africa were first across the line but disqualified for a lane infringement.

Great Britain, who would have been medal contenders, failed to negotiate the heats.

But Jamaica are more than just a sprints nation as on the same day Shanieka Ricketts was setting a Games triple jump record in Birmingham, Jaydon Hibbert was destroying the opposition in the men’s contest here.

Hibbert opened with a huge 17.27m (0.0) championships record – 61 centimetres better than his previous best – and only tried one other jump – a still highly respectable 16.82m (-0.2) and sat out the last four rounds as no one came within a metre of his best mark.

Indian Selva Thirumaran (16.15 (0.2) and Estonia’s Viktor Morozov (16.13 (0.4)) both set PBs but were were still well over a metre in arrears.

Jamaica didn’t stop there though as they also won the high jump as Brandon Pottinger’s 2.14m resigned South African Brian Raats and Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov to the ninor medals as both cleared 2.10m.

After Eugene disappointments for Britain’s male two-lappers, things went much better for their under-20 athletes.

Sam Reardon finished second in his semi-final to Kenyan Noah Kibet (1:46.37) in a PB 1:46.80 which moved him to tenth all-time among British under-20 athletes.

The athlete immediately ahead of Reardon on the all-time lists is Ethan Hussey, who was sixth in the earlier 1500m and the Leeds athlete made his second final with a time of 1:48.18 which placed him a comfortable second in his race.

Bulgarian Plamena Mitkova won the long jump gold with a third round PB 6.66 (0.2) to defeat Colombia’s Natalia Linares (6.59/0.1) and Marta Amani of Italy (6.52/0.7).

Britain’s Molly Palmer finished 11th with a 6.09m leap as she was unable to match her qualifying form.

It couldn’t have been much closer in the women’s 10,000m walk as Mexico’s Karla Serrano edged Ai Ooyama of Japan by just 0.09 of a second in 46:24.35.

Japan also took bronze through Ayane Yanai in 46:43.07.

The men’s 10km walk was slightly more clearcut as Turkey’s Mazlum Demir (42:36.02) won from Algerian Ismael Benhammouda (42:42.49) and Turkey’s Hayrettin Yildiz (43:07.95) edged Tunisia’s Hayrettin Yildiz (43:08.20) as the more traditional walking nations fared less well than normal.

Turkey also won the 400m hurdles gold as Ismail Nezir’s national under-20 record of 48.84 just about held Matik Gucek’s Slovenian record of 48.91.

Gucek’s run was a shock as he only qualified as a fastest loser and was subsequently drawn in lane one.

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke was a well-beaten third in 49.62.

In the javelin, Ukraine’s Artur Felfner opened with a 76.20m to lead the opening round but lost it to German Max Dehning’s 77.24m second throw but Felfner finally got it right in the fifth round with a 79.36m.

Michael Allison who had done well to make the final but another unable to replicate the qualifying form and finished 12th with a 63.02m throw.

Ethiopia’s Melkeneh Azize was a clear winner of the 3000m in 7:44.06 ahead of Kenyans Felix Korir (7:47.86) and Edwin Kisalsak (7:49.82) who both set PB’s.

Ireland’s Nick Griggs was the second European finisher in ninth in 8:04.42 as Africans took seven of the first eight places.

In the women’s 4x400m heats USA were quickest with 3:32.94 with Britain’s team of Poppy Malik, Jessica Astill, Ophelia Pye and Etty Sisson qualified seventh best with 3:35.22.

Britain’s men team of Brodie Young, Cameron McGregor, Bayleigh Lawton , Reuben Henry-Daire ran 3:08.59 but could only finish third in their heat which saw them miss out by just 0.6 of a second on a place in the final.

Jamaicans Kerrica Hill (world under 20 lead of 12.87 (0.0) and Alexis James (12.94) were much the fastest in the 100m hurdles semi finals.

Marli Jessop was fourth in her semi in 13.48 which saw her miss out on a final place by just 0.07 of a second.

Sharifa Davronova of Uzbekistan and German Ana Keyserlingk headed the women’s triple jump qualifiers with 13.24m.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Brudin 61.47m PB was the best of the discus qualifiers.

800

SF1:

1 Ermiyas Girma ETH 1:47.96

2 Ethan Hussey GBR 1:48.18

3 Charlie Jeffreson AUS 1:48.45

4 Bartosz Kitliński POL 1:48.82

5 Badr Mohamed Saad Al-Suweid KUW 1:49.10

6 Luke Hitchcock NZL 1:49.36

7 Samuel Rodman USA 1:49.47

8 Ole Jakob Høsteland Solbu NOR 1:54.93

SF2

1 Haithem Chenitef ALG 1:48.55

2 Kacper Lewalski POL 1:48.76

3 Paul Anselmini FRA 1:48.96

4 Dominic Kiptoo KEN 1:49.04

5 Abdo-Razak Hassan DJI 1:49.74

6 Miles Brown USA 1:50.17

7 Malik Skupin-Alfa GER 1:50.43

8 Giovanni Lazzaro ITA 1:51.72

SF3:

1 Noah Kibet KEN 1:46.37

2 Samuel Reardon GBR 1:46.80

3 Morsima Kassahun ETH 1:46.95

4 James Harding NZL 1:48.00

5 Matti Erickson CAN 1:48.42

6 J’voughnn Blake JAM 1:48.87

7 Jakub Dudycha CZE 1:50.10

8 Luke Boyes AUS 1:50.26

3000:

1 Melkeneh Azeze ETH 7:44.06

2 Felix Korir KEN 7:47.86

3 Edwin Kimonsong KEN 7:49.82

4 Diriba Girma ETH 7:50.63

5 Rogers Kibet UGA 7:50.95

6 Joel Ibler Lillesø DEN 7:56.40

7 Dan Kibet UGA 8:02.08

8 Samuel Habtom ERI 8:03.98

9 Nicholas Griggs IRL 8:04.42

10 Idleh Diraneh Hassan DJI 8:11.38

11 David Šlapák CZE 8:18.55

12 Noah Konteh BEL 8:18.61

13 Mario Monreal ESP 8:18.71

Keita Sato JPN DNS

Hiroto Yoshioka JPN DNS

400H:

1 Ismail Nezir TUR 48.84 U20R

2 Ian Guček Matic SLO 48.91 NR U20R

3 Roshawn Clarke JAM 49.62

4 Yan Vazquez PUR 50.18 NU20R

5 Doudai Ismail Abakar QAT 50.18

6 Mimoun Abdoul-Wahab BEL 50.20

7 Sonny Gandrey FRA 50.86

8 Sojiro Moritaka JPN 51.23

HJ:

1 Brandon Pottinger JAM 2.14

2 Brian Raats RSA 2.10

2 Bozhidar Saraboyukov BUL 2.10

4 Martin Lefevre FRA 2.10

5 Yeh Po-Ting TPE 2.10

5 Mátyás Guth HUN 2.10

7 Anderson Asprilla 2.05

8 Lachlan O’keefe AUS 2.05

8 Mattia Furlani ITA 2.05

10 Sandro Jeršin Tomassini SLO 2.05

10 Igor Kosolapov KAZ 2.05

12 Edoardo Stronati ITA 2.00

TJ:

1 Jaydon Hibbert JAM 17.27 AU20R

2 T. Selva Prabhu IND 16.15

3 Viktor Morozov EST 16.13 NU20R

4 Ethan Olivier NZL 16.03

5 Floyd Whitaker USA 16.01

6 Federico Morseletto ITA 15.97

7 Federico Bruno ITA 15.81

8 Solomon Washington USA 15.55

9 Pascal Boden GER 15.37

10 Lachezar Valchev BUL 15.34

11 Pasindu Malshan SRI 15.14

12 Royan Walters JAM 13.97

Grigóris Nikolaou CYP NM

DT:

Qualification A:

1 Mykhailo Brudin UKR 61.47

2 Marius Karges GER 60.69

3 Desmond Coleman USA 59.79

4 Marcos Moreno ESP 59.63

5 Sebastiaan Bonte NED 58.44

6 Darcy Miller AUS 57.77

7 Christopher Young JAM 56.74

8 Michael-Iosif Papa CYP 55.07

9 Danie Strooh RSA 54.65

10 Konstadínos Bouzákis GRE 53.79

11 Hollman Ewit 51.14

Jakub Korejba POL NM

Qualification B:

1 Mika Sosna GER 61.00

2 Dimítrios Pavlídis GRE 60.73 NU20R

3 Kevin Grubbs USA 60.29

4 Kobe Lawrence JAM 57.18

5 Aron Alvarez Aranda RSA 56.88

6 Steffen Melheim NOR 56.58

7 Damian Rodziak POL 55.54

8 Dunyozod Sayfullayev UZB 53.88

9 Jibreen Adam Ahmed QAT 53.80

10 Etienne Rousseau AUS 53.19

11 Andreas De Lathauwer BEL 51.01

JT:

1 Artur Felfner UKR 79.36

2 Max Dehning GER 77.24

3 Keyshawn Strachan BAH 72.95

4 Vivek Kumar IND 72.17

5 Lefteris Kontonikolas CYP 72.11

6 Mathys Moutarde FRA 71.31

7 Rumesh Tharanga SRI 69.98

8 Evan Niedrowski USA 69.25

9 Ryusei Nakamura JPN 68.17

10 György Herczeg HUN 67.22

11 Kento Inoue JPN 66.61

12 Michael Allison GBR 63.02

10,000m W:

1 Mazlum Demir TUR 42:36.02

2 Ismail Benhammouda ALG 42:42.49

3 Hayrettin Yildiz TUR 43:07.95

4 Oussama Farhat TUN 43:08.20

5 Oscar Martinez ESP 43:20.84

6 Nicola Lomuscio ITA 43:28.25

7 Pablo Pastor ESP 43:34.39

8 Saul Wamputsrik ECU 43:46.17

9 Otavio Henrique BRA 43:47.28

10 Gabriel Alvarado NCA 44:01.91

11 Andréas Papasteryíou GRE 44:11.41

12 Mateo Romero Blanco 44:21.40

13 Jonathan Jacob Pena Martinez MEX 44:26.99

14 Emiliano Brigante ITA 44:42.04

15 Adam Zajíček CZE 44:45.52

16 Tiago Ramos POR 44:47.21

17 Shotaro Shimoike JPN 44:48.45

18 Angel Montes MEX 45:04.83

19 Terry Patricio Villacorte ECU 45:43.38

20 Riku Ooie JPN 45:53.21

21 Usiel Enrique Caal GUA 45:58.89

22 Rohitkumar Vinodkumar IND 46:14.05

23 Andréas-Elefthérios Báhos GRE 46:15.84

24 Mykola Rushchak UKR 46:42.36

Heron Miranda BRA DNF

Bryan Alexander Matías Ortíz GUA DQ

Heristone Wanyonyi KEN DQ

Jaromír Morávek CZE DNF

4×100:

1 JPN 39.35

2 JAM 39.35

3 USA 39.57

4 ITA 39.77

5 NGR 39.78

6 ESP 39.87

7 NED 39.90

RSA DQ

4×400:

Heat 1:

1 USA 3:07.82

2 CAN 3:08.35 NU20R

3 ITA 3:08.55

4 BOT 3:09.19

5 BRA 3:11.69

ROU DNF

BAH DNS

Heat 2:

1 JAM 3:07.32

2 ESP 3:07.58

3 GBR 3:08.59

4 THA 3:10.17

5 IND 3:15.00

KUW DQ

NGR DQ

Heat 3:

1 JPN 3:07.25

2 CZE 3:07.48 NU20R

3 FRA 3:07.84

4 RSA 3:07.90

5 GER 3:08.04

6 POL 3:09.05

7 SVK 3:12.43 NU20R

8 ECU 3:15.58

Women:

200 (0.0):

1 Brianna Lyston JAM 22.65

2 Jayla Jamison USA 22.77

3 Alana Reid JAM 22.95

4 Mia Brahe-Pedersen USA 23.06

5 Poliníki Emmanouilídou GRE 23.42

6 Sophie Walton GBR 23.43

7 Yarima L. García CUB 23.46

Viwe Jingqi RSA DNF

100H:

Heat 1 (0.2):

1 Jalaysiya Smith USA 13.20

2 Hawa Jalloh GER 13.33

3 Valérie Guignard SUI 13.41

4 Anna Maria Millend EST 13.65

5 Cosmina Denisa Balaban ROU 13.83

Mia McIntosh GBR DNS

Ester Bendová CZE DQ

Vilma Itälinna FIN DQ

Heat 2 (0.0):

1 Kerrica Hill JAM 12.87

2 Anna Tóth HUN 13.16 NU20R

3 Dina Aulia INA 13.44

4 Iulia Dariana Grigoroiu ROU 13.61

5 Eddiyah Frye USA 13.92

6 Lena Spazirer AUT 13.98

7 Gabija Klimukaitė LTU 14.34

Lovise Skarbøvik Andresen NOR DNF

Heat 3 (0.4):

1 Alexis James JAM 12.94

2 Paula Blanquer ESP 13.34 NU20R

3 N. Agasara IND 13.34 NU20R

4 Marli Jessop GBR 13.48

5 Vilma Väliharju FIN 13.63

6 Naomi Krebs GER 13.80

7 Giovana Corradi BRA 13.94

Josefina Maria Biernacki NOR DNF

LJ:

1 Plamena Mitkova BUL 6.66

2 Natalia Linares 6.59

3 Marta Amouhin Amani ITA 6.52

4 Emilia Surch AUS 6.45

5 Anna Matuszewicz POL 6.31

6 Karmen Fouche RSA 6.31

7 Evelyn Yankey ESP 6.21

8 Tabea Eitel GER 6.18

9 Libby Buder GER 6.16

10 Lāsma Zemīte LAT 6.12

11 Molly Palmer GBR 6.09

12 Ramona Elena Verman ROU 6.02

TJ

Qualification A:

1 Sharifa Davronova UZB 13.24

2 Sohane Aucagos FRA 13.18

3 Tiana Boras AUS 13.14

4 Anna Kłosińska POL 13.11

5 Macheada Linton JAM 13.06

6 Ruth Hildebrand GER 12.99

7 Wessal Harqas ALG 12.95

8 Alba Cuns ESP 12.74

9 Jennifer-Stefania Dossey ROU 12.62

10 Ana Paula Arguello PAR 12.59

11 Teodora Boberić SRB 12.54

12 Suzan Onguyanleye USA 12.35

13 Mairy Pires VEN 12.30

14 Leann Nicholas VIN 12.08

Qualification B:

1 Anna Gräfin Keyserlingk GER 13.24

2 Iuliana Dabija MDA 13.21

3 Fernanda Maita VEN 13.11

4 Agur Dwol USA 13.09

5 Sotiría Rápti GRE 12.99

6 Valery Arce 12.94

7 Ioana Emilia Colibasanu ROU 12.92

8 Mariana De Oliveira BRA 12.85

9 Estrella Lobo 12.84

10 Anna Rugowska POL 12.74

11 Winnie Chepngetich Bii KEN 12.69

12 Anna Panenko EST 12.67

13 Jana Dragutinović SRB 12.50

14 Khushnoza Shavkatova UZB 12.05

HT:

1 Rachele Mori ITA 67.21 NU20R =NU20R

2 Paola Bueno MEX 62.74

3 Raika Murakami JPN 61.45 NU20R =NU20R

4 Valentina Savva CYP 61.17

5 Villö Viszkeleti HUN 61.11

6 Jada Julien GER 60.98

7 Audrey Jacobs NED 60.83

8 Nicola Tuthill IRL 60.47

9 Jázmin Csatári HUN 60.16

10 Nereida Santa Cruz ECU 60.00

11 Leidis C. Viamonte CUB 58.27

12 Lara Hundertmark GER 57.56

10000W:

1 Karla Serrano MEX 46:24.35

2 Ai Ooyama JPN 46:24.44

3 Ayane Yanai JPN 46:43.07

4 Olivia Sandery AUS 47:37.85

5 Valeriya Sholomitska UKR 47:40.67

6 Lisbeth Carolina López GUA 47:45.63

7 Alanna Peart AUS 47:47.55

8 Giada Traina ITA 47:48.78

9 Lucia Redondo ESP 48:00.50

10 Natalia Pulido 48:21.65

11 Inês Mendes POR 48:36.82

12 Sharon Lisseth Herrera Soto CRC 48:54.61

13 Olivia Lundman CAN 48:54.71

14 Margret Gati KEN 49:05.09

15 Yaquelin Mishell Teletor GUA 49:09.00

16 Vittoria Di Dato ITA 49:10.67

17 Anastasia Antonopoulou GRE 49:27.57

18 Emine Ceylan TUR 49:37.85

19 Magdalena Żelazna POL 49:54.33

20 Maissa Boughdir TUN 49:59.11

21 Eva Rico ESP 50:10.16

22 Tiziana Kinga Spiller HUN 50:22.26

23 Lena Sonntag GER 50:22.34

24 Elvina Carré FRA 50:31.88

25 Mariana Rincón 50:35.99

26 Oumaima Hsouna TUN 50:59.37

27 Maren Karlsen Bekkestad NOR 51:09.51

28 Talia Green USA 51:12.16

29 Terézia Kurucová SVK 51:56.94

30 Gabrielly Cristina dos Santos BRA 52:02.35

31 Sorana Tutu ROU 52:08.92

32 Mansi Negi IND 52:20.02

33 Heta Veikkola FIN 52:23.86

34 Angelica Harris USA 52:32.40

35 Lana Švarbić CRO 52:34.43

36 Yasmina Tokonbayeva KAZ 53:06.76

37 María José Mendoza ECU 53:07.13

38 Karin Devaldová SVK 53:29.08

39 Lilian Bittencourt BRA 54:19.10

40 Janise Nell RSA 56:56.62

Rachana IND DNF

4×100:

1 JAM 42.59

2 USA 43.28 NU20R

3 44.59

4 GER 44.73

5 ITA 44.79

6 AUS 45.15

GBR DNF

SUI DQ

4×400

Heat 1:

1 USA 3:32.94

2 CAN 3:33.98

3 AUS 3:36.25

4 RSA 3:36.52 U20R

5 SLO 3:41.08

Heat 2:

1 JAM 3:34.92

2 GER 3:35.18

3 GBR 3:35.22

4 POL 3:37.19

5 CZE 3:47.72

6 ECU 3:53.46

Heat 3:

1 FIN 3:34.10 U20R

2 IND 3:34.18 U20R

3 NGR 3:36.89

4 ITA 3:40.97

5 BRA 3:44.70

